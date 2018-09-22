Captured – Three Month Manhunt For Fugitive Threatening President Trump Ends….

Shawn Christy is a seriously disturbed individual. The 27-year-old New Jersey resident has a violent history of threats against local, state and federal officials. In June Mr. Christy posted a threat to John Morganellli, the Northampton County district attorney, saying: “Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump.”
When became a fugitive Christy was also wanted for burglary, a probation violation and failure to appear in court on charges related to aggravated assault. According to officials he was threatening to use “full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me.” A very disturbed man, he was on-the-run for three months crossing multiple states and stealing vehicles to travel.
There were several disturbing sightings of Christy in/around the regions in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania where President Trump was traveling for political campaign rallies. Thankfully, he was finally captured yesterday in northern Ohio by U.S. Marshals and a group of law enforcement who assembled a task force from northern Ohio and eastern Pennsylvania.
NJ.COM […] Authorities on Friday found Christy hiding between large rocks in a stream bed and say he was arrested with a knife and a .380-caliber handgun, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Nearly 100 local law enforcement officers were searching the Mansfield, Ohio, area since Sept. 17. Authorities believe Christy stole a pickup in the early morning hours of Sept. 16 from Skitco Iron Works in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania, and that he crashed the stolen vehicle near the Interstate 71 and Ohio Route 13 interchange near Mansfield that night and was on foot in the region. (read more)
This man is a psychopath. Does he honestly believe he can threaten our VSG?
Another product of the media’s campaign against Trump. People who have no idea why they “hate” Trump and yet feel compelled to wreck their lives? Only a weak mind and media lies can come together to create monsters like these.
And the galling encouragement of Mad Maxine.
They’re ALL unhinged.
ty
Content deleted
👍 I live not too far from there.
Next time you watch the self important Clinton, Pelosi, et al, remember this video.
A democrat base radicalized beyond reason and agitated beyond their intelligence.
The legacy of Barack Hussein Alinsky.
I have said and continue to say that there is no reasoning with these people. There is no form of therapy that will work. These people remind me of animals with rabies. They have to be put down.
Our President again last night referenced that these POS are lucky that his Army are peaceful people. Cold Anger is an incredible description for us. However, just like everything in life, people that are peaceful can be pushed beyond their Cold Anger.
I pray that day never comes but it is not out of the realm of actually happening.
flep, do you have an idea how combat between the Patriots and the Demosocialists could happen. What would be the organizing mechanism for the Patriots?
If an attempt on our President’ life were to occur. At that point there won’t be any controlling what is going to happen.
Please continue to pray for our President and our country and that what I described above never happens.
Dead on right and they know it!
Well it wouldn’t be via Twitter or Fakebook, that’s a given. Nor via any fast communication software run by Google or Amazon. I’ve given this some thought, actually. Not sure how the national coordination would be handled. I believe the Tech Giants recent strategic actions of ejecting conservatives from using their platforms has resulted, certainly in part, from this very concern in their minds. A website or network of linked websites would have to be created and heavily firewalled against cyber attack.
Zorro, new here?
What about our own activism? Actforamerica.org has suggestions to do that.
“Our President again last night referenced that these POS are lucky that his Army are peaceful people.’
That comment really struck a chord. He said it at a pre-election rally once also. It’s foreboding thought.
I agree! I think he is telling these POS that they better not do anything to him or his family or else we will see the Day of Reckoning upon us.
Peaceful until now.
Oh, great. Now the trolls will really come out. Is there a full moon too?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Why, as a matter of fact, there is…Full Harvest Moon September 24-25.
I have nothing to do with Harvest Moon. She’s a freaking idiot libtard. Her favorite national holiday is Labor Day, and her main religious holiday is Halloween. No relation! I swear!
Wish he would be more specific.
I mean the hyperbole is so commonplace now that we are pretty much numb to most of it.
https://news.artnet.com/art-world/emma-sulkowicz-ship-is-sinking-976988
#WalkAway should do a brisk business next week
Mattress Girl! SHE’S BAAAAACK!
Hear, hear!
flep, the world does not seem to understand:
Evil exists to test us if we want God. It is here to be destroyed, each type of Evil as is appropriate.
Our lives are given to us to be tested by the evils we encounter. Through our responses to them we can grow, reach our potential, and get closer to our Creator (and give God pleasure that we, His prized creation, obey Him).
We must never be remiss in this or pervert this reality. “Whoever is kind to the cruel will become cruel to the kind.” Due to this, King Shaul (Saul) fell from his great loftiness.
Build the Wall. Honor fellow citizens. Reject intruders. Guard the blessing of our Republic!
talker2u, thank you for your very wise post. Love your quote, also! Hope you don’t mind if it is spread far and wide.
Glad you connect with these same thoughts, the5thranchhand. (I suspect many of us here at “the Treehouse” do as well.) We all should certainly spread the message that our American frredoms and responsibilities are a blessing from the Almighty. Thanks for writing.
Amen!
I pray this man will be locked up for all terms of the Trump Presidency and longer. So happy the Trump family and Patriotic Americans do not have to worry about this threat now. Thank you to the officers who located and brought this man in.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A guy like this will not do well in prison 😇
Trump was my reason to stand down Fle. 65 million (approximately) voted for him. Out of those 65 maybe 10% are more than ready to buck. Trump was the last attempt to win the fight without firing a shot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank goodness they caught him sooner rather than later. He’s no criminal mastermind, but determined and dedicated evìl in this world certainly tends to get lucky quite a lot it seems. Hats off to our Police, once again, for their quick and decisive response to that violent Leftist.
Exactly, After Dr Fords testimony is complete. Then call those also 30 years old claims — Brodderick, Jones, Wiley. Let them testify against someone more powerful than any Supreme Court Justice — President Bill Clinton!! See if they should be even heard, let alone believed. They want a circus — do what Trump did in the debates!! Bring them in, but only after DR Ford has left so to at least show more respect than the Dim Clowns have showed the ladies, or Kavanaugh!
Someone forgot to issue a “stand down” order this time.
Just a typical liberal. Completely mentally unhinged. They are all the same.
G-man, but do pray every night that our president is well protected and will not be shot by some fool and unfortunately most of those fools are democrats!
Amen, Carrie–24/7 prayer circle.
From the wanted poster:
“Speaks with a distinct speech impediment (lisp)”
I think he’s going to be right at home in his new environment.
He probably won’t have any front teeth after the first week.
Now a liberal judge who is equally unhinged well let him off easy
It took them three months…?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Apparently the FBI was not involved in the manhunt & arrest.
Thank goodness.
If the FBI had been involved they would likely have found him and given him a bigger gun.
and a safehouse
FBI did not find Eric Rudolph. A local LEO found him.
DC sniper found in like manner
“I’ll take ‘Things That Are Starting To Make Sense’ for $500!”
Great News!
Thank you Lord! Now lock this guy up and throw away the key 🙂
Unless liberal judge will let him out free….
He was just doing what Maxine Waters told him to do.
Lot of hatred and mental illness in the democrat party.
That was my first thought.
They arrest only lowly peasants for threatening the President, don’t they.
Summer, it appears that way but don’t run away because a huge number are going to feel Trump’s hammer and they ain’t peasants.
Wonderful news!!!
Great News! Now they can focus those extra resources on finding the other person who threatened the POTU. Madonna
well, those low profile ones are the hardest to hunt down,
Probably one of Buraq’s OFA members.
FBI not involved? Hallelujah! Caveat: regular FBI field agents and employees are great and most are patriots. Upper level management at the FBI? What the hell happened to you folks?
Comey the Commie. That’s what happened.
And I’m figuring Mueller had to be one, too. But MAN – that guy kept it a secret. Ivy League, but not a thing astray in his record. He seems clean as a whistle, except for a career of prosecuting the wrong people really well, and letting certain criminals run free.
He sure seemed to get around a lot. Would like to see the FBI/Govt. investigate whether or not he had help along the way.
Walk up to any purple haired SJW cow and tell them you want to harm the president, and they’d trip over themselves to help you.
Now, if we could only get the rest of the 150 million democrats behind bars or into mental institutions, we’d be making some real progress
I would put all the democrats on a big island an name it, “The Isle of Idiots.”
Save the naming fees and land preparation etc and just send them to England.
I would ship them to the Kerguelens.
How about the Andamans?!
I’d drop them in the ocean for the sharks.
They’d finally have their free medical care!
I’m sure when he goes before a progressive judge he will be let out on a $500 bail and we will be told he is not a threat to society.
more like let out and Given $500
That’s if he gets charged with a crime in a timely manner. DOJ might slack long enough they need to let him go.
He’ll get years; because of the auto theft. 6 mos. for threats.
Hey ya’ll. Try and not let good news lift you up. …K…
If some of our regular trolls smiled, they’d crack a mirror!
My bad. That is good news. Oregon ducks are winning so I’m not pleased.
Not to worry, Stanford won in OT.
Glad they got him super nut!
This about the third time I have read about the U.S. Marshals taking care of business in the last week. Is there a transition happening or am I just noticing whats always been?
He should declare himself a Muslim woman trapped in a white male body and horrified at his white, patriarchal privilege.
Then the DNC may have him speak at their next convention.
And declare himself a lesbian, too.
Eyes in the center mugshot: What is he on? SSRIs? Street drugs? Both?
He is in the age-span when Schizophrenics peak in hearing voices that direct them, but also just as likely on hallucinogenics……he has Schiff eyes! My heart bleeds for Schizophrenics because there is no cure, no safe place, no escape from the mental torment. I would guess him a schizophrenic first, because no sane person threatens a President so his identity precedes him committing the act.
I am thankful that there are men out there willing to risk their own lives and leave hearth and home to search the backwoods for a bloodtub like this guy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Double that thanks and gratitude.
A big thank you to all law enforcement officers involved. 👍👍👍 Nice job!
Extra gratitude for leo being able to work unimpeded.
Just ran across this:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/lincoln-assassination-the-other-murder-attempt/
Good reminder that our US Marshalls are on the job, successfully.
TY for posting, Sundance.
Some threat dumb punk cant even drive
Wondering why this is posted on TCTH?
Also wondering why TCTH/Wordpress posted my real name? Nice going Sundance! My last comment and visit. Goodbye TCTH. WWG1WGA.
Why?
Well Rudy, it’s news, it’s relevant to to our President & his supporters & it shows how honorable & real law enforcement does it’s job
Ad Rem, can you help?
Thanks
…sho-wuh!… his momma proud her boy….beam……(hi jerry brown………
This is great news. Hats off to the US Marshals and local LEOs.
Is this the same guy that threatened Gov. Sarah Palin a few years ago?
“And down goes one of Obongloids foot soldiers.”
