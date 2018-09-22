Captured – Three Month Manhunt For Fugitive Threatening President Trump Ends….

Shawn Christy is a seriously disturbed individual. The 27-year-old New Jersey resident has a violent history of threats against local, state and federal officials. In June Mr. Christy posted a threat to John Morganellli, the Northampton County district attorney, saying: “Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump.”

When became a fugitive Christy was also wanted for burglary, a probation violation and failure to appear in court on charges related to aggravated assault. According to officials he was threatening to use “full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me.” A very disturbed man, he was on-the-run for three months crossing multiple states and stealing vehicles to travel.

There were several disturbing sightings of Christy in/around the regions in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania where President Trump was traveling for political campaign rallies. Thankfully, he was finally captured yesterday in northern Ohio by U.S. Marshals and a group of law enforcement who assembled a task force from northern Ohio and eastern Pennsylvania.

NJ.COM […] Authorities on Friday found Christy hiding between large rocks in a stream bed and say he was arrested with a knife and a .380-caliber handgun, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Nearly 100 local law enforcement officers were searching the Mansfield, Ohio, area since Sept. 17. Authorities believe Christy stole a pickup in the early morning hours of Sept. 16 from Skitco Iron Works in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania, and that he crashed the stolen vehicle near the Interstate 71 and Ohio Route 13 interchange near Mansfield that night and was on foot in the region. (read more)

Shawn Christy captured in Ohio. It ends a three month manhunt that spanned 6 states, stolen vehicles and stolen weapons. The McAdoo man allegedly threatened to kill President Trump and other public officials. Eyewitness News- https://t.co/DgMV2OFWhb pic.twitter.com/6vHTKDgvLX — Andy Mehalshick (@AndyMehalshick) September 22, 2018

