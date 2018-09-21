September 21st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #610

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Thought for the day:

    Hurry up and release the evidence of illegal spying via FISA, you Deep State scum.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      September 21, 2018 at 12:43 am

      46 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
      MAGA
      Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.
      ——————————
      Pray for Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

  2. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:21 am

  4. fleporeblog says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Democrats are going to look back at this past week and realize the lost their party because of their own stupidity! A LARGE number of Americans are sickened by what they are doing to Judge Kavanaugh, his wife and their two daughters.

    CNN once again decided to find five women to poll live on the Anderson Cooper show. The results are absolutely amazing and they speak for a majority of Americans!

    • Convert says:
      September 21, 2018 at 12:27 am

      Really! Awesome–bwahaa. I bet Anderson looked like someone peed in his Cheerios!

    • rbrtsmth says:
      September 21, 2018 at 12:33 am

      Wow! They are screwed — but, let’s see if Republicans hand the victory back to them.

    • paulraven1 says:
      September 21, 2018 at 12:34 am

      Newsmax is reporting that “democrats are poised to take the senate.” That they lead in all close races in states Trump win.

      • fleporeblog says:
        September 21, 2018 at 12:41 am

        Complete and utter BS!

        Not sure you saw my post from yesterday. I have us at 56 seats in the Senate. We can easily reach 58 and getting to 60 is not out of the question.

        • treehouseron says:
          September 21, 2018 at 12:49 am

          Felice, I’m with you, I think we’re easy picking up seats in the Senate and the House. No question about it, just how hard can we vote and how many will that flip.

          • fleporeblog says:
            September 21, 2018 at 12:54 am

            This Kavanaugh fiasco is going to have Republicans and a good number of Independents running to vote on November 6th.

            • cthulhu says:
              September 21, 2018 at 1:08 am

              Just thought I’d slide this in here……thank you for being you. I can’t count the number of times I’ve gotten riled up with news and been angry and negative — then hit one of your posts…..and felt better. It wouldn’t work if you weren’t right — but you’re pretty good at that. Thank you.

        • stats guy says:
          September 21, 2018 at 12:57 am

          I’ve gone back to looking at RCP polls (yeah, I know). I think Rs will definitely pick up a few seats in the Senate. The Left may hope to take the Senate but I’m betting not.

          You know, this Kavanaugh thing may not be working too well. Claire McCaskill announced her No vote against him (I was shocked /s)..but she mumbled something about Dark Money as the reason. A gibberish answer that she hopes will let her squeak by.

          • treehouseron says:
            September 21, 2018 at 1:06 am

            Really the Democrats are just SCREWED, they can’t save themselves by voting for Kavanaugh. If you think about it, that won’t win them 1 republican vote and it may lose them democrat votes. I’d be surprised if they even attempt it… but since they KNOW they’re screwed, they might try it just to have some hope it works. Manchin, i’m looking at you.

            • cthulhu says:
              September 21, 2018 at 1:13 am

              I’m still amazed. Kavanaugh has a lifetime appointment on the DC Circuit, where lawsuits against government agencies are tried. Do the Dems really want a permanently embittered anti-government justice embedded for life in the DC Circuit?!?!?

      • olderwiser21 says:
        September 21, 2018 at 12:53 am

        “Newsmax” bwhahahahah! Too funny!

      • Duke Taber says:
        September 21, 2018 at 1:37 am

        You were aware that Newsmax donated 1 million dollars to the Clinton Foundation, right?

    • stats guy says:
      September 21, 2018 at 12:50 am

      I loved how the reporter kept throwing stuff out…but..but what if he did it!…would you still support him?????!!!!!! I swear the reporter had this icy stare like she had seen the ickiest people alive.

      Lesson….don’t get crossways with a bunch of Trump women.

    • Gil says:
      September 21, 2018 at 12:53 am

      CNN didnt like those responses but I still dont make excuses on his side I would demand the accuser get her info clear because she still hasnt put up or shut up. Guess we will know at 10 am.

    • Kenji says:
      September 21, 2018 at 1:04 am

      And aren’t the Demoncraps supposed to be the “innovative” “progressive” Party? Yet they dredge up the same old retread Clarence Thomas slander play book again? Not very progressive. Not very innovative. And it is solidifying their fossil-like appearance in the eyes of all Americans who still cherish TRUTH, JUSTICE, and the US Constitution.

    • millwright says:
      September 21, 2018 at 1:06 am

      New facts on the ground reveal Chrissie Blasley at Holton Arms High was a real party girl as documented in her school year book . ( which has mysteriously been scrubbed from the net ) Which puts her in an entirely new light . The emergence of this information provides some insight on why her Senate sponsor retreated . To paraphrase another SCOTUS nominee, ” ….five experienced women know what’s best for America .. ” !

    • dallasdan says:
      September 21, 2018 at 1:27 am

      Something is happening.

      I am shocked that CNN did not pre-arrange 100% negative responses.

      WAPO opined that BK may indeed be the victim of mistaken identity, saying: ““In a case without evidence, witnesses or corroboration, mistaken identity would be a welcome resolution.”

      https://t.co/2eV7ClHXfH

      Earlier in the week, DiFi admitted that the entirety of Ford’s commentary about the allegation may not be truthful. Moreover, she has refused multiple requests from Grassley to turn-over a letter from Ford.

      The WSJ has also suggested the plausibility of the mistaken identity defense.

      https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-metoo-kavanaugh-ambush-1537197395

      I am increasingly inclined to believe this vile charade is about to collapse into a heap of Dem ashes.

    • Margarite1 says:
      September 21, 2018 at 1:28 am

      We women usually know a witch (spelled with a b) when we see one.

      Personally I wouldn’t care if he did it. He didn’t rape anyone (Bill Clinton) or leave someone to die (Ted Kennedy) or beat a woman (Keith Ellison). Instead… IF he did it he was a kid a long tine ago and those girls weren’t saints. And his adult life has been exemplary. That being said… I think she’s lying.

  5. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Perdue Talks Broken Funding Process

    • olderwiser21 says:
      September 21, 2018 at 12:37 am

      Does anyone know who the other 6 are that didn’t vote for the CR? I want to know if my own senators did or not. I really can’t believe this crap. I am so sick to death of this useless congress.

  6. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:23 am

    • olderwiser21 says:
      September 21, 2018 at 12:44 am

      Remember when Trump said he would never sign another disastrous spending bill like the one they forced on him last time? They must have thought he was kidding. Shut it down, Mr. President. Send these yahoos home until they actually do what they were elected to do and protect and represent their constituents.

      • Buck says:
        September 21, 2018 at 1:32 am

        I believe this will be the 5th time they’ve pulled this stunt since POTUS was sworn in.
        GOP Continuing to fund Obama’s agenda almost two years into Trump’s presidency now.

      • dallasdan says:
        September 21, 2018 at 1:36 am

        I am confident the President is biding his time. Creating a government shutdown ****storm prior to the elections would be a tactical mistake.

  7. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:24 am

    • millwright says:
      September 21, 2018 at 1:16 am

      His opponent, Mikie Sherill has publicly stated anyone supporting Webber isn’t welcome in New Jersey and ought to ” …move to Arkansas. ” ! Nice to know how a potential congressional representative feels about anyone with conservative values ! I wonder if she knows just how many middle and working class New Jersians are already voting with their feet ?

  9. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:24 am

    • Rhoda R says:
      September 21, 2018 at 12:35 am

      Glad to hear that Abe won big. He was at risk there for awhile. I guess the Japanese realize that hitching themselves to The Donald was a smart move on his part.

    • Gil says:
      September 21, 2018 at 12:39 am

      Thats good didnt know there was an election but the media was trying to ruin him with a pay to play corruption scheme. I guess Japan wants their man to keep their ticket for MAGA.

      Ugh. 5 more minutes of this guy talking about himself and I can get some sake.

      So then I told Obama until he straightens out north korea I wont play golf with him. Besides he sucks!

    • rbrtsmth says:
      September 21, 2018 at 12:48 am

      We need a strong Japan to counterbalance China.

  10. USMC_grunt says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:25 am

    • USMC_grunt says:
      September 21, 2018 at 12:29 am

      Sorry that did not work. I wound up being right in front of the President not behind him like I had anticipated. Best seats in the house and what an electric atmosphere. I meet fellow Treepers in the line to get in, it was awesome. What a diverse warm group of people!! An evening I will not soon forget! Go PDJT, Go USA, And MAGA!! I truly hope you all get a chance to see him in person unlike nothing I have experienced. Packed house!

    • FL_GUY says:
      September 21, 2018 at 12:49 am

      Hi. You can’t post a pic off your computer. It has to be at a hosted site with a domain name and ip address. You can use your own site if you have one. There are some sort of free online hosts you can use but I don’t trust photobucket because they cut off display if you post on a blog.

  11. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:25 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:27 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:28 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:31 am

  18. treehouseron says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:35 am

    • Payday says:
      September 21, 2018 at 12:48 am

      Forget obortion. That’s a side show. THIS^ is the real reason they’re going so low and classless with Kavanaugh. What a disgrace. They’re a stain on this country.

  19. joeknuckles says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Shamu Green is on Kennedy saying we can combine socialism and capitalism. She’s pretending not to know what socialism is.

    • treehouseron says:
      September 21, 2018 at 12:40 am

      Tell me Kennedy decided to suck it up and let her have it.

    • joeknuckles says:
      September 21, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Dipshit Kennedy is arguing the merits of social programs with her instead of simply defining socialism.

      No, having roads, military and some social welfare programs does not make us “part socialist”. Socialism is when government controls the means of production, which stifles innovation and suffocates the economy. Capitalism generates economic activity and creates wealth that (arguably) allows us to afford the social programs and public infrastructure.

      • treehouseron says:
        September 21, 2018 at 12:46 am

        I knew it. She’s so damn annoying. I used to love her whole schtick when she was on MTV, and even when she started her show but fidelity to so called “Libertarianism” is almost impossible for me to accept for more than about 2 or 3 minutes at a time.

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      September 21, 2018 at 1:15 am

      That’s what the DSA (Democratic Socialists) are trying to sell. The goal is to destroy capitalism though.

      Don’t forget….Venezuela called it “democratic socialism”.

  20. treehouseron says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Have you ever noticed, they never make up ‘rape’ allegations, they just make up ‘assault’ allegations? Why is that?

    Remember they had 12 women accuse President Trump within 24 hours, two weeks before the election, of assault. Most of them claimed he grabbed them under the skirt, becuase that’s what the tape said.

    Then the Moore women all said he assaulted them… and this Kavanaugh woman says he assaulted her.

    They never go for “Rape” , just “assault”. Why? Harder to disprove?

  21. sunnydaze says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:44 am

    huh! Looks like O’Keefe’s latest expose may have yielded some results! Seems like this does not usually happen?

    More at the link:

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/09/deep-state-scalp-open-communist-in-latest-project-veritas-undercover-video-removed-from-ongoing-gao-work/

  22. gda says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Joe DiG. stated tonight that once we find out about Ford and the PGA (golfers) she will be toast.

    Anyone care to elaborate on this?

    • gda says:
      September 21, 2018 at 12:49 am

      Anything to do with this tweet from REX?

      “OK, just heard from ‘a little bird’:

      – Grassley already knows Ford won’t show on Monday.

      – They have something on Ford, that destroys her credibility. If she shows, they’ll use it.

      – Kavanaugh will be confirmed by Wed next week latest (if not earlier).

      Chillax 👇”

    • Nigella says:
      September 21, 2018 at 12:53 am

      Yeah, I didn’t get it either

    • Everywhereguy says:
      September 21, 2018 at 1:05 am

      Supposedly she gave names to WaPo awhile ago as character refs. One was a PGA golfer, who told WaPo something like “You really don’t want to ask me about her.” That has recently built into some rumor she was kinda wild with golfers at some point. Who knows right now.

      • gda says:
        September 21, 2018 at 1:14 am

        Sounds like she may have been a PGA groupie at some point.

        Can’t think what else that comment could refer to.

        • Everywhereguy says:
          September 21, 2018 at 1:20 am

          That is what it’s been sounding like. I wonder what (if any) solid info has been or is being dug up on that. Didn’t I read somewhere her dad was a big shot at the hoity toity Burning Tree Club in Bethesda?

      • JoD says:
        September 21, 2018 at 1:16 am

        A short trip around online media, everyone is buzzing about Joe’s PGA comments.
        Nobody seems to know what he’s talking about, but they are very interested.

        The Whelan thread about Garrett(sp)….Whelan said that Ford’s letter stated that she thought that the “suburban Maryland area home” was near the Columbia Country Club.
        Golf anyone?

        • joeknuckles says:
          September 21, 2018 at 1:36 am

          Ballsy Ford has come out and said she knew both Kavanaugh and Garrett and that she would never confuse the two of them. Wouldn’t it be hilarious if Garrett didn’t exist and he was just made up to get Ballsy Ford to say she knew him?

      • Molly Pitcher says:
        September 21, 2018 at 1:17 am

        Why would she be giving WaPo character refs recently OR any time in the past? Thought all of this only hit the ‘public’ last week?

        • Everywhereguy says:
          September 21, 2018 at 1:27 am

          Feinstein’s been getting ready for several months to use this as the (if nothing earlier worked) last ditch anti-Kav Hail Mary Pass.

          • treehouseron says:
            September 21, 2018 at 1:36 am

            Yup, and it’s all being exposed. She got the letter (probably had it all set up a year ago), and then they got rid of the yearbooks, her social media accounts, etc.

            It’s all so typical, everybody can see what they’re doing and nobody with a brain believes her.

          • Molly Pitcher says:
            September 21, 2018 at 1:37 am

            If all that is true, which I’m sure it is, what a farce . Feinstein and the machine have been busy prepping the propaganda arm of the Dem party. Wonder how long they had the letter
            Their sheep believe all the tripe…poor woman struggling to come to terms with sudden media attention.

        • BetsBets says:
          September 21, 2018 at 1:36 am

          I was roaring at Joe Di’s comments and wondered if maybe he was starting his own smear campaign against Ford. After all, it is apparent that you don’t have to have any facts or evidence, you can simply make up rumors and spew them far and wide. How does anyone defend against that? Think about it. What’s good for the goose……

  23. treehouseron says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:58 am

    I’ve been saying for Months that the democrat party is already extinct on a national level, we just haven’t proven it yet by voting in November.

    I offer this as proof of my previous assertion.

    The only protestor I saw at tonight’s Trump Rally!! from The_Donald

  24. 6079 Smith W says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:59 am

    KEK

    winning the war on the internet one meme at a time

  25. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 1:08 am

    With everything going on, now might be a good time to revisit observations by Mihai Pacepa from the past couple years.
    —–

    From 2016:

    The Greatest Spy Speaks About The Threat To America
    https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelledeen/2016/09/04/the-greatest-spy-speaks-about-the-threat-to-america/#5ca16b0a6a59

    From 2017:

    Ex-Soviet Bloc General Who Knows KGB Better Than Anyone in Media Pushes Back on Anti-Trump Conspiracy Theories
    https://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/06/903114-ex-soviet-3-star-general-knows-kgb-better-anyone-media-pushes-back-anti-trump-conspiracy-theories/

    • cripto says:
      September 21, 2018 at 1:28 am

      Well, take heart. A Russian jet was mistakingly shot down by Assad. LOL. Of course obfuscation is de rigueur.

      Now according to Russian polls, the Russian people’s support for Putin is tanking and also their trust in TV news, “Share of Russians Trusting TV News has Fallen from 79 Percent to 49 Percent Over Last Nine Years, Levada Center Says.

      Then there is Viktor Zolotov, the commander of Russia’s National Guard ( basically, a national police guy, not military) who has challenged opposition leader Aleksey Navalny to a duel. Doesn’t get funnier than this.

  26. treehouseron says:
    September 21, 2018 at 1:13 am

    I’m very open to conspiracy theories.

    With this Ford lady, the president has very wisely been very careful with how he talks about her. He has given her every benefit of the doubt. Tonight in his rally, he said something like “I’m not talking about ANYBODY else, but Judge Kavanaugh is one of the greatest people you’ll ever meet”… so he’s going WAY out of his way not to trash talk this woman.

    …. and then Joe Digenova (President Trump’s personal friend, lawyer, etc.) goes on Fox and drops a tantalizing little mystery about her and the PGA tour.

    President Trump owns 6 PGA tour golf clubs and has been in that business for 30 years.

    Personally, I think he and Digenova know exactly what they’re doing.

  27. treehouseron says:
    September 21, 2018 at 1:19 am

    I love how the democrats are so crazy, and President Trump is so damn competent, that it’s making all of the GOPe jerks admit that the Trump way is the Right way. Even Brett Baier is less annoying than usual.

    Correct. from The_Donald

    • Lady in Red says:
      September 21, 2018 at 1:23 am

      Now, if we could only get a less annoying Neil Cavuto.

      • treehouseron says:
        September 21, 2018 at 1:34 am

        You know what really grates me about him? It makes me want to pull my hair out. I listen to him on the radio during the day, because there’s nothing better on at the time and I’m trying to follow the market.

        Anyways, just before he goes to break, he’ll say something that he thinks is really ‘poignant’ or a good point, like

        “And, as they say…. sometimes… the devil….. is in the details. More after this.”

        And he’ll trail off, and get more quiet as he goes along, like he’s so damn proud of himself for saying some stupid little line. I want to punch him in the face every time he does that and it’s EVERY COMMERCIAL BREAK.

  28. jackphatz says:
    September 21, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Here’s a fun graph. The next time one of those comedians on the Left swear Obama saves the economy, show them this. Consumer confidence index from 1994 until now. Even the years after 911 didn’t compare to the Obama years.

    https://data.oecd.org/chart/5iV3

    • joeknuckles says:
      September 21, 2018 at 1:46 am

      The economy tanked as soon as he pulled ahead in the polls. Yes, the housing crisis started it, but that was deliberately triggered by the Dems to begin with and it put Obama ahead, which in turn finished it off. It’s a miracle we got our country back at all.

      Never forget how close we came.

