September 21st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #610

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
Thought for the day:
Hurry up and release the evidence of illegal spying via FISA, you Deep State scum.
LikeLiked by 5 people
46 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.
——————————
Pray for Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
If you are not happy where you are, start looking… Hmm, interesting thing to say.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wow, that is an interesting tweet.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Iran on the horizon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Democrats are going to look back at this past week and realize the lost their party because of their own stupidity! A LARGE number of Americans are sickened by what they are doing to Judge Kavanaugh, his wife and their two daughters.
CNN once again decided to find five women to poll live on the Anderson Cooper show. The results are absolutely amazing and they speak for a majority of Americans!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Really! Awesome–bwahaa. I bet Anderson looked like someone peed in his Cheerios!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I thought he did that….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow! They are screwed — but, let’s see if Republicans hand the victory back to them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They won’t! There is no way they will agree to him testifying before her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Newsmax is reporting that “democrats are poised to take the senate.” That they lead in all close races in states Trump win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Complete and utter BS!
Not sure you saw my post from yesterday. I have us at 56 seats in the Senate. We can easily reach 58 and getting to 60 is not out of the question.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Felice, I’m with you, I think we’re easy picking up seats in the Senate and the House. No question about it, just how hard can we vote and how many will that flip.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This Kavanaugh fiasco is going to have Republicans and a good number of Independents running to vote on November 6th.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just thought I’d slide this in here……thank you for being you. I can’t count the number of times I’ve gotten riled up with news and been angry and negative — then hit one of your posts…..and felt better. It wouldn’t work if you weren’t right — but you’re pretty good at that. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve gone back to looking at RCP polls (yeah, I know). I think Rs will definitely pick up a few seats in the Senate. The Left may hope to take the Senate but I’m betting not.
You know, this Kavanaugh thing may not be working too well. Claire McCaskill announced her No vote against him (I was shocked /s)..but she mumbled something about Dark Money as the reason. A gibberish answer that she hopes will let her squeak by.
LikeLike
Really the Democrats are just SCREWED, they can’t save themselves by voting for Kavanaugh. If you think about it, that won’t win them 1 republican vote and it may lose them democrat votes. I’d be surprised if they even attempt it… but since they KNOW they’re screwed, they might try it just to have some hope it works. Manchin, i’m looking at you.
LikeLike
I’m still amazed. Kavanaugh has a lifetime appointment on the DC Circuit, where lawsuits against government agencies are tried. Do the Dems really want a permanently embittered anti-government justice embedded for life in the DC Circuit?!?!?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Newsmax” bwhahahahah! Too funny!
LikeLiked by 2 people
At some point, all of these formerly respected news sources all turned into variations of the National Enquirer and some people haven’t noticed yet.
You know how you go to a website, and they have those stupid ads on them with ridiculous fake stories, or fake pictures, that they try to get you to click?
All of the major ‘news’ sites have those same ads now. They’ve all turned into tabloids. Every single one of them. 0 credibility left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup. So true!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Total and complete garbage.
LikeLike
You were aware that Newsmax donated 1 million dollars to the Clinton Foundation, right?
LikeLike
I loved how the reporter kept throwing stuff out…but..but what if he did it!…would you still support him?????!!!!!! I swear the reporter had this icy stare like she had seen the ickiest people alive.
Lesson….don’t get crossways with a bunch of Trump women.
LikeLiked by 5 people
CNN didnt like those responses but I still dont make excuses on his side I would demand the accuser get her info clear because she still hasnt put up or shut up. Guess we will know at 10 am.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And aren’t the Demoncraps supposed to be the “innovative” “progressive” Party? Yet they dredge up the same old retread Clarence Thomas slander play book again? Not very progressive. Not very innovative. And it is solidifying their fossil-like appearance in the eyes of all Americans who still cherish TRUTH, JUSTICE, and the US Constitution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rush has been talking about ‘The democrat playbook’ since the late 80’s. Apparently there have been no new chapters installed since at least the 60’s.
LikeLike
New facts on the ground reveal Chrissie Blasley at Holton Arms High was a real party girl as documented in her school year book . ( which has mysteriously been scrubbed from the net ) Which puts her in an entirely new light . The emergence of this information provides some insight on why her Senate sponsor retreated . To paraphrase another SCOTUS nominee, ” ….five experienced women know what’s best for America .. ” !
LikeLike
Something is happening.
I am shocked that CNN did not pre-arrange 100% negative responses.
WAPO opined that BK may indeed be the victim of mistaken identity, saying: ““In a case without evidence, witnesses or corroboration, mistaken identity would be a welcome resolution.”
https://t.co/2eV7ClHXfH
Earlier in the week, DiFi admitted that the entirety of Ford’s commentary about the allegation may not be truthful. Moreover, she has refused multiple requests from Grassley to turn-over a letter from Ford.
The WSJ has also suggested the plausibility of the mistaken identity defense.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-metoo-kavanaugh-ambush-1537197395
I am increasingly inclined to believe this vile charade is about to collapse into a heap of Dem ashes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We women usually know a witch (spelled with a b) when we see one.
Personally I wouldn’t care if he did it. He didn’t rape anyone (Bill Clinton) or leave someone to die (Ted Kennedy) or beat a woman (Keith Ellison). Instead… IF he did it he was a kid a long tine ago and those girls weren’t saints. And his adult life has been exemplary. That being said… I think she’s lying.
LikeLike
Perdue Talks Broken Funding Process
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does anyone know who the other 6 are that didn’t vote for the CR? I want to know if my own senators did or not. I really can’t believe this crap. I am so sick to death of this useless congress.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Shut it down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember when Trump said he would never sign another disastrous spending bill like the one they forced on him last time? They must have thought he was kidding. Shut it down, Mr. President. Send these yahoos home until they actually do what they were elected to do and protect and represent their constituents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe this will be the 5th time they’ve pulled this stunt since POTUS was sworn in.
GOP Continuing to fund Obama’s agenda almost two years into Trump’s presidency now.
LikeLike
I am confident the President is biding his time. Creating a government shutdown ****storm prior to the elections would be a tactical mistake.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
His opponent, Mikie Sherill has publicly stated anyone supporting Webber isn’t welcome in New Jersey and ought to ” …move to Arkansas. ” ! Nice to know how a potential congressional representative feels about anyone with conservative values ! I wonder if she knows just how many middle and working class New Jersians are already voting with their feet ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
Glad to hear that Abe won big. He was at risk there for awhile. I guess the Japanese realize that hitching themselves to The Donald was a smart move on his part.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thats good didnt know there was an election but the media was trying to ruin him with a pay to play corruption scheme. I guess Japan wants their man to keep their ticket for MAGA.
Ugh. 5 more minutes of this guy talking about himself and I can get some sake.
So then I told Obama until he straightens out north korea I wont play golf with him. Besides he sucks!
LikeLiked by 8 people
We need a strong Japan to counterbalance China.
LikeLiked by 2 people
/Users/kodyschneider/Desktop/untitled folder/IMG_3987.JPG
LikeLike
Sorry that did not work. I wound up being right in front of the President not behind him like I had anticipated. Best seats in the house and what an electric atmosphere. I meet fellow Treepers in the line to get in, it was awesome. What a diverse warm group of people!! An evening I will not soon forget! Go PDJT, Go USA, And MAGA!! I truly hope you all get a chance to see him in person unlike nothing I have experienced. Packed house!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Memories better than your favorite rock concert. Lucky you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be really fun to have/begin an annual meeting for Treepers.
LikeLike
Hi. You can’t post a pic off your computer. It has to be at a hosted site with a domain name and ip address. You can use your own site if you have one. There are some sort of free online hosts you can use but I don’t trust photobucket because they cut off display if you post on a blog.
LikeLike
He can email it to CTH. If Ad Rem or and other mod has a chance they can post it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Two families now have closure. May peace fill their hearts.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And two Americans are finally home!
LikeLike
This is really a big deal. In times past these heroes would have been given television specials about their lives, or honored for their sacrifice in some great way… but now the country is so polarized that nobody is even noticing, even though the President has tried to illustrate how important it is a hundred times.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Promise kept.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump paid ALL these people to be there, dontcha know?? Pound sand Rosie – you are an idiot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Forget obortion. That’s a side show. THIS^ is the real reason they’re going so low and classless with Kavanaugh. What a disgrace. They’re a stain on this country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shamu Green is on Kennedy saying we can combine socialism and capitalism. She’s pretending not to know what socialism is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tell me Kennedy decided to suck it up and let her have it.
LikeLike
Dipshit Kennedy is arguing the merits of social programs with her instead of simply defining socialism.
No, having roads, military and some social welfare programs does not make us “part socialist”. Socialism is when government controls the means of production, which stifles innovation and suffocates the economy. Capitalism generates economic activity and creates wealth that (arguably) allows us to afford the social programs and public infrastructure.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I knew it. She’s so damn annoying. I used to love her whole schtick when she was on MTV, and even when she started her show but fidelity to so called “Libertarianism” is almost impossible for me to accept for more than about 2 or 3 minutes at a time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She’s a poser.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She is. She used to be very cool. She and Beavis and Butthead were the best on MTV.
Beautiful too. I met her in the green room for the old Charles Grodin show in New Jersey. Very shy. She was very thin and had long curly hair-really gorgeous.
LikeLike
That’s what the DSA (Democratic Socialists) are trying to sell. The goal is to destroy capitalism though.
Don’t forget….Venezuela called it “democratic socialism”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Have you ever noticed, they never make up ‘rape’ allegations, they just make up ‘assault’ allegations? Why is that?
Remember they had 12 women accuse President Trump within 24 hours, two weeks before the election, of assault. Most of them claimed he grabbed them under the skirt, becuase that’s what the tape said.
Then the Moore women all said he assaulted them… and this Kavanaugh woman says he assaulted her.
They never go for “Rape” , just “assault”. Why? Harder to disprove?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, THR – I think that is exactly why.
LikeLike
huh! Looks like O’Keefe’s latest expose may have yielded some results! Seems like this does not usually happen?
More at the link:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/09/deep-state-scalp-open-communist-in-latest-project-veritas-undercover-video-removed-from-ongoing-gao-work/
LikeLiked by 5 people
!!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
We owe James our gratitude, he’s draining the swamp
LikeLike
What they meant was, he’s still there, cooling his heels in the corner until the coast is clear, because they can’t make him leave.
What’s the chance he still has that security clearance?
LikeLike
jack , That only works until the U.S. Marshall’s show up ! I”m bettng they ‘ve got ( or will soon have ) evidence of multiple felonies .
LikeLike
The collective pride within the average citizen will burst the dam if only we really will have the U.S. Marshall’s come to help save the USA. But who is making that call. We don’t even know what office or dept is responsible for bringing charges against the seditionist.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dan, that was great! Thank you!!!
LikeLike
One down. 250,000 to go. Give or take a 100k or so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, hallelujah!
LikeLike
He should be taken out back. I have access to 9k acres these seditionist turds can relocate to. Happy to do my part…..😡
LikeLike
In the interest of science.
LikeLike
Joe DiG. stated tonight that once we find out about Ford and the PGA (golfers) she will be toast.
Anyone care to elaborate on this?
LikeLike
Anything to do with this tweet from REX?
“OK, just heard from ‘a little bird’:
– Grassley already knows Ford won’t show on Monday.
– They have something on Ford, that destroys her credibility. If she shows, they’ll use it.
– Kavanaugh will be confirmed by Wed next week latest (if not earlier).
Chillax 👇”
LikeLike
I don’t think she’ll shoe Monday either… Looks like later in the week
LikeLike
show not shoe
LikeLike
If she shows up, hit her with shoes !
LikeLike
Too late. She doesn’t run the committee. Monday or forget it for her.
LikeLike
I think Grassely is there it’s Flake who is the hold out
LikeLike
Yeah, I didn’t get it either
LikeLike
Supposedly she gave names to WaPo awhile ago as character refs. One was a PGA golfer, who told WaPo something like “You really don’t want to ask me about her.” That has recently built into some rumor she was kinda wild with golfers at some point. Who knows right now.
LikeLike
Sounds like she may have been a PGA groupie at some point.
Can’t think what else that comment could refer to.
LikeLike
That is what it’s been sounding like. I wonder what (if any) solid info has been or is being dug up on that. Didn’t I read somewhere her dad was a big shot at the hoity toity Burning Tree Club in Bethesda?
LikeLike
A short trip around online media, everyone is buzzing about Joe’s PGA comments.
Nobody seems to know what he’s talking about, but they are very interested.
The Whelan thread about Garrett(sp)….Whelan said that Ford’s letter stated that she thought that the “suburban Maryland area home” was near the Columbia Country Club.
Golf anyone?
LikeLike
Ballsy Ford has come out and said she knew both Kavanaugh and Garrett and that she would never confuse the two of them. Wouldn’t it be hilarious if Garrett didn’t exist and he was just made up to get Ballsy Ford to say she knew him?
LikeLike
Why would she be giving WaPo character refs recently OR any time in the past? Thought all of this only hit the ‘public’ last week?
LikeLike
Feinstein’s been getting ready for several months to use this as the (if nothing earlier worked) last ditch anti-Kav Hail Mary Pass.
LikeLike
Yup, and it’s all being exposed. She got the letter (probably had it all set up a year ago), and then they got rid of the yearbooks, her social media accounts, etc.
It’s all so typical, everybody can see what they’re doing and nobody with a brain believes her.
LikeLike
If all that is true, which I’m sure it is, what a farce . Feinstein and the machine have been busy prepping the propaganda arm of the Dem party. Wonder how long they had the letter
Their sheep believe all the tripe…poor woman struggling to come to terms with sudden media attention.
LikeLike
I was roaring at Joe Di’s comments and wondered if maybe he was starting his own smear campaign against Ford. After all, it is apparent that you don’t have to have any facts or evidence, you can simply make up rumors and spew them far and wide. How does anyone defend against that? Think about it. What’s good for the goose……
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been saying for Months that the democrat party is already extinct on a national level, we just haven’t proven it yet by voting in November.
I offer this as proof of my previous assertion.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I mean that’s just sad. Someone should have came up to her, and offered to let her come inside where all the fun was and get on board the Trump Train. It’s never to late folks. Anybody’s allowed on, all you have to do is stop all the hating, yell “PEPE!!!” and we’ll forget about all your foolishness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rofl….oh my…lonetifa and shes not all in black otherwise no one would notice her at all…
Hope youre drying out and everything is ok.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Slow day at #world’s.oldest.profession
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey, those people are tired of being screwed, they sought something more rewarding, MAGA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She looks worse than the hookers I see on Cops episodes in Vegas.
LikeLike
KEK
winning the war on the internet one meme at a time
LikeLiked by 4 people
With everything going on, now might be a good time to revisit observations by Mihai Pacepa from the past couple years.
—–
From 2016:
The Greatest Spy Speaks About The Threat To America
https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelledeen/2016/09/04/the-greatest-spy-speaks-about-the-threat-to-america/#5ca16b0a6a59
From 2017:
Ex-Soviet Bloc General Who Knows KGB Better Than Anyone in Media Pushes Back on Anti-Trump Conspiracy Theories
https://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/06/903114-ex-soviet-3-star-general-knows-kgb-better-anyone-media-pushes-back-anti-trump-conspiracy-theories/
LikeLike
Well, take heart. A Russian jet was mistakingly shot down by Assad. LOL. Of course obfuscation is de rigueur.
Now according to Russian polls, the Russian people’s support for Putin is tanking and also their trust in TV news, “Share of Russians Trusting TV News has Fallen from 79 Percent to 49 Percent Over Last Nine Years, Levada Center Says.
Then there is Viktor Zolotov, the commander of Russia’s National Guard ( basically, a national police guy, not military) who has challenged opposition leader Aleksey Navalny to a duel. Doesn’t get funnier than this.
LikeLike
I’m very open to conspiracy theories.
With this Ford lady, the president has very wisely been very careful with how he talks about her. He has given her every benefit of the doubt. Tonight in his rally, he said something like “I’m not talking about ANYBODY else, but Judge Kavanaugh is one of the greatest people you’ll ever meet”… so he’s going WAY out of his way not to trash talk this woman.
…. and then Joe Digenova (President Trump’s personal friend, lawyer, etc.) goes on Fox and drops a tantalizing little mystery about her and the PGA tour.
President Trump owns 6 PGA tour golf clubs and has been in that business for 30 years.
Personally, I think he and Digenova know exactly what they’re doing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What year was the tour? The year before her marriage counselling began?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love how the democrats are so crazy, and President Trump is so damn competent, that it’s making all of the GOPe jerks admit that the Trump way is the Right way. Even Brett Baier is less annoying than usual.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now, if we could only get a less annoying Neil Cavuto.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You know what really grates me about him? It makes me want to pull my hair out. I listen to him on the radio during the day, because there’s nothing better on at the time and I’m trying to follow the market.
Anyways, just before he goes to break, he’ll say something that he thinks is really ‘poignant’ or a good point, like
“And, as they say…. sometimes… the devil….. is in the details. More after this.”
And he’ll trail off, and get more quiet as he goes along, like he’s so damn proud of himself for saying some stupid little line. I want to punch him in the face every time he does that and it’s EVERY COMMERCIAL BREAK.
LikeLike
Here’s a fun graph. The next time one of those comedians on the Left swear Obama saves the economy, show them this. Consumer confidence index from 1994 until now. Even the years after 911 didn’t compare to the Obama years.
https://data.oecd.org/chart/5iV3
LikeLike
The economy tanked as soon as he pulled ahead in the polls. Yes, the housing crisis started it, but that was deliberately triggered by the Dems to begin with and it put Obama ahead, which in turn finished it off. It’s a miracle we got our country back at all.
Never forget how close we came.
LikeLike
Greatest photo ever.
LikeLike