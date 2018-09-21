Friday September 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

10 Responses to Friday September 21st – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:16 am

    AFTER A BRUTAL HIKE IN GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK WE FINALLYMADE IT TO DELTA LAKE. IT WAS WORTH IT.

  2. Janie M. says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Awww, what a sweet little guy. Even as young as he is… he’s trying to help the bunny up. ❤️

  3. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:39 am

    80th Anniversary 1938-2018

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Jamie Lin Wilson’s front porch . . .

  5. allhail2 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Speaking of “climate change.” Guess what’s happening over the next couple of weeks. The climate is going to change once again. This time, it’s called Fall. And then in a few months it magically changes again to Winter. Ooooo, ahhhhh.

  6. Lucille says:
    September 21, 2018 at 1:15 am

    To all Treepers…enjoy and have a

  7. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    September 21, 2018 at 1:33 am

    It’s National New Yorkies Day…

  8. millwright says:
    September 21, 2018 at 1:45 am

    C. B. Ford is pretty much guaranteed to be a no-show come Monday as more background on her past leaks out ! The DD’s ( Dispicable Demorats ) pretty much threw her into the arena knowing she’d be ( figuratively ) stripped naked . So now all of America knows what certain Senators, and much of hollyweird really think of women . Just as America knows just how venal and vile members of the ” Gang of 100 ” are as well !

