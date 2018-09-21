Friday September 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
AFTER A BRUTAL HIKE IN GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK WE FINALLYMADE IT TO DELTA LAKE. IT WAS WORTH IT.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Awww, what a sweet little guy. Even as young as he is… he’s trying to help the bunny up. ❤️
LikeLiked by 4 people
80th Anniversary 1938-2018
LikeLiked by 1 person
But “muh” climate change…./s
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jamie Lin Wilson’s front porch . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speaking of “climate change.” Guess what’s happening over the next couple of weeks. The climate is going to change once again. This time, it’s called Fall. And then in a few months it magically changes again to Winter. Ooooo, ahhhhh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To all Treepers…enjoy and have a
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s National New Yorkies Day…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh well, I wasn’t too far off.
LikeLike
C. B. Ford is pretty much guaranteed to be a no-show come Monday as more background on her past leaks out ! The DD’s ( Dispicable Demorats ) pretty much threw her into the arena knowing she’d be ( figuratively ) stripped naked . So now all of America knows what certain Senators, and much of hollyweird really think of women . Just as America knows just how venal and vile members of the ” Gang of 100 ” are as well !
LikeLike