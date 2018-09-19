September 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #608

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Hammer time.
Jeff Sessions would be more miscast as Thor than John Kerry would be playing Cleopatra.
Sessions wouldn’t even make a good Mighty Mouse and not because he’s not a mouse.
My Dad was one of these! Flew bombing missions over Germany at a very young age -First Lieutenant – his crew called him “POPS” – no idea why because he was younger than most of them. I wish I had heard more personal stories from him of his exploits but he really didn’t talk about them much, as was true for many of these young men.
If it would have involved the death penalty for the corrupt jack***ses that brought Ebola to the US, and allowed person-to-person transmission of Ebola on US soil (to a nurse), I’d be all for it. The whole situation made my skin crawl while it was happening, and there should have been a good number of long-term uninhabitable radioactive areas that were involved in the fiasco [the airport in Africa where the plane took off, the airport in the US where the plane landed, the hospital where the transmission occurred, the CDC, WHO, and Washington, DC].
Quarantine against plagues has been well understood since the Romans — trying to play social justice games with the concept is existential suicide.
Very well stated!
Objective #1: Everybody gets a trophy
Objective #2: Nobody gets upset
48 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.
——————————
Pray for Judge Brett Kavanaugh to be strong.
Kavanaugh will be alright.
I’m praying that Booker T. Spartacus will do something absolutely off-the-chain hilarious on Monday. He has all weekend to come up with something good.
Our Lion, our VSG, has such a good sense of humor!
Please Poland, when you do it, make the sign have gold letters 🙂 MAGA
It’s amazing how much Poland loves Trump. I wonder if Poland’s intelligence services would try to meddle in our elections?
He is going strong in support of those responding to aftermath of hurricane Florence.
WH Communications: “Should we soften that opening shot just a little?”
Trump: “No.”
Wow this is a HUGE announcement.
So much winning!
More on the agreements coming from the Moon/Kim confab, day one:
On the military:
The Agreement between the militaries has also been released. Main points: – Joint use of the Imjin River estuary area. – Cessation of hostile activities near the inter-Korean border, in an area wider than the DMZ. – Cessation of artillery drills in the area of 5km from the MDL.
On the denuke issues:
South, North to: – Allow foreign inspections to missile test site – Create joint military committee – Hold ceremony for inter-Korean railroads – Allow separated families to video call, exchange letters – Reopen Kumgang, Kaesong (w/ conditions).
And Kim said he will visit Seoul this year. Kumgang Tourism will also be back, says President Moon.
The first 5 pages of the NK Party mouthpiece, Rodong Sinmun, are all on the Kim/Moon meeting, however on page 6 in bold font (used only when talking about an ‘enemy force’), It says: “The American machinations with sanctions are receiving international condemnation”. Hmmm.
The take away, this is the beginning of hard negotiations, which is hopefully good. No more evading, obfuscating or saying that negotiations are just a lot of hot air. Moon will be at the WH next week to brief the President.
What does this indicate regarding China’s trade deal, i wonder. Capitulation by China to some degree?
I guess those “sources and methods” amply deserve to be blown.
Let it all out. It is your best protection at this point. Everything is collapsing!
Fascinating tactic. He’s calling Halper BRITISH intelligence. I thought Halper was CIA, and thus hidden by “sources and methods”. And yet Halper was inside NIXON and REAGAN causing all kinds of trouble just like he did for TRUMP. Is Papadop COVERING for Halper, or showing us an END-AROUND to NAIL HALPER?
Questions.
The “security agencies” of the Five Eyes have an allegiance to a global worldview of progressive supremacy. This worked so long as there was a Soviet/Maoist threat — but broke down during the fall of the USSR. This has left the remnants of the alliance to delve into general globalist politics — much of which is centered on looting the US. There is a reason that the PTT, Paris climate talks, NAFTA, ICC, and UN all center around leeching off the US — and there is a reason that the Five Eyes increasingly focus on spying on each other to circumvent domestic spying restrictions.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks – a helpful insight!
Also, Five Eyes has expanded into Nine Eyes, Fourteen Eyes, et.al. — as many spy networks poling their noses into the privacy of U.S. cItizens as Clinton/Bush/Obama could collect and squish for the Utah data site.
When you think about it, isn’t it amazing that Rahmbo and his LEOs can’t identify nor find 90% of the shooters in Chicago? Where’s Google when you need it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow – your last point – just – wow. POLITICS is ugly right there.
From what I have read Halper was being paid through a DOD account in Office of Net Assessment. He was outed by a DOD employee doing reviews of accounts. Who was later fired after bringing it up to his management because the $$$ amounts were so high. Also read that the account was being managed by FBI folks. McCabe… This whole debacle must be revealed and unrolled for everyone to see …. Those responsible must be brought to justice for their crimes.
“There is a reason that the PTT, Paris climate talks, NAFTA, ICC, and UN all center around leeching off the US — and there is a reason that the Five Eyes increasingly focus on spying on each other to circumvent domestic spying restrictions.”
And those two reasons are….?
dear hrc…
and then there is your breathtaking deceit, delusion, and dishonesty.
How does anyone near her allow her to make SUCH an irrelevant jackass out of herself?
Why its positively Breathtaking!
Rotten, along with every other miscreant that aided in selling us out, according to the monstrosity known as Kissinger, forgets that the word democracy appears NOWHERE in the U.S. Constitution. STHU you criminal mobster, queen of sleaze, puss filled bloviator.
In the Psychology world it is called PROJECTION…. blaming others for the things that you do yourself….
The best President of my lifetime! Thank you, Lord!
Incidentally, there is a circle of the corrupt media around the Kavanaugh household. Mrs. Kavanaugh is serving them gourmet cupcakes. Can you imagine the lessons being taught to the Kavanaugh daughters? — “this is the face of evil — you have seen them shrieking, lying, writhing, causing all manner of disturbance……but they cannot harm your soul if your faith is with God. Walk among them, knowing you are blessed. Give them mercy, for yours is a merciful God, though they give no mercy to you. SEE THEM FOR WHAT THEY ARE for the price of a cupcake.”
Promises Made. Promises Kept.
When I learned President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee was going to be someone who may or may not have thrown eggs at my front door with his friends one fateful Halloween night in the early 1980s (my sister would know the full details…but we aren’t speaking), I panicked. Such a man can not be trusted with the power to singlehandedly overturn Roe v Wade.
I called senator Feinstein and confided in her. I told her what may or may not have happened. What I assumed was a private conversation between two women all of the sudden was national news!
Soon I found myself at a crossroads. Do I tell my story, or do I choose to live in the shadows (along with millions of undocumented Americans who are suffering under Trump’s draconian immigration policies)?
Let me be clear. It is not my intention to testify under oath and turn this into a bigger media circus than it has become. All I am asking is moderate, reasonable republicans (like Arizona Senator Jeff Flake) torpedo this thing based on the evidence I have already freely provided. Please leave me out of it. Thank you.
Our national Mentor-in-Chief.
Staying honest, direct and on offense!
When you go to visit Mt. Rushmore be sure to also take in the Crazy Horse Memorial, which is seventeen miles southwest of Mt. Rushmore. The Crazy Horse Memorial was started in 1948 and now the face is basically done. Will it ever get finished? Probably not, but it if does get finished it will be many times bigger than the carvings on Mt. Rushmore.
Here is the real reason to visit… The Indian Museum of North America. It is the best of the best.
Can you compare the Indian Museum here to the one in DC?
Thank you. I would definitely want to see this.
I’ve been there. It is amazing. Be sure to catch the laser show on the monument at night. It’s set to Indian music, although I suspect Mickey Hart may have had a hand in it, as a few parts sounded vaguely familiar.
It’s on Indian land and they will not accept any government help or funding. That’s why it’s taking so long. Btw, the guy that started it is entombed inside the monumen.
Very much worth the time and effort to see. You should take the optional bus ride to view it up close.
I’m starting a SECOND blog site. In addition to wolfmoon1776(dot)wordpress(dot)com, I now have a QAnon site, wqth(dot)wordpress(dot)com, a.k.a. The Q Tree., designed to be a branch for Treepers to “get a room” and share Q information and discussion.
Yeah, it’s a Q “safe space”, but what the heck! 😉
MUH first two posts:
https://wqth.wordpress.com/2018/09/18/the-q-tree/
https://wqth.wordpress.com/2018/09/19/truth-to-power/
If it catches on, I’ll try to keep it active, following the latest Q posts, and in between Q activity, covering topics of interest to Treepers RE Q.
Are you sure it’s necessary?
Linda just told me about the reddit board being closed, and that this offers a place for some who were going there. Sounds good to me.
Q is like a target for the enemy. Sometimes that target needs to be away from precious resources, such as this site, and perhaps on an impervious mountain. I like the idea of drawing fire away from the Treehouse.
We’ll see. Not sure it will be a big deal, but who knows. If it is, then good. Time for some information rocket’s red glare.
I will not let it deter me from making important posts here. CTH is my refuge. WQTH is a mountain monastery dedicated to the number 17. 😉
If you have the time and energy to manage it, it may be another way to expand options.
In terms of diversification, consider this caution. Sundance is using WordPress name servers. (I really hope he’s hosting on his own server.) WQTH is on WordPress hosting, submitting to their “community standards” in doing so. If WordPress gets cranky about all things treehouse, both blogs could be blocked at the same time.
Before you get too much traffic, you might consider a different platform so treepers could have two places to check if it heats up with WordPress.
Good thinking. I do have ideas, but those will stay hidden for now. I take your warning seriously.
Generally speaking, I am inviting TREEPERS because they are used to CTH standards of speech. That is an excellent starting point for QTH. I am quite content for our thoughts to stay on that same plane of civility, perhaps not by rule as much as by culture. It is easy for me to use CTH standards, frankly, and it eliminates a lot of peripheral worries, so we can spend time on attaining a deep understanding of Q, as opposed to nonsense about platform, as I have seen on some paytriot and fringe Q sites.
Thanks, wolfmoon 🙂
Louie Gohmert on Dobbs (6:36)
That’s the vodka talking, Lou.
Interesting ===
Masks continue to drop…..
that whole thread is eyeopening …
Katz, the accuser’s attorney is vice-chair of an organization funded by Soros (Project on Gov’t Oversight)
Making hard to verify who are actually students that support her? I saw the yearbook the other day. Pretty good scans.
did you screen shot any or ???
No, but I saw the page with her picture on it. It was the complete yearbook and in very high quality. I would guess that someone on the q board saved scans because they always do.
Good…Cause I have a feeling that it has only just begun..
I should have read the thread first..
Updates from today:
–The statement signed by the countries’ defense chiefs also says the Koreas agreed to withdraw 11 guard posts from the Demilitarized Zone by December with the aim of removing them eventually.
The statement says the Koreas also agreed to no-fly zone above the military demarcation line …
–A Joint statement says the two Koreas have agreed to seek to obtain the rights to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics.
–A joint statement released by Seoul shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has promised to visit Seoul “in the near future.”…..
….If realized, he would be the first North Korean leader to visit Seoul since the peninsula was divided into North and South at the end of World War II in 1945.
–South Korean President Moon Jae-in says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has agreed to permanently dismantle a missile engine test site and a launch pad in the presence of international experts in what he described as a specific step toward denuclearization.
–Moon also said on Wednesday that the North agreed to take further steps such as permanently dismantling its main Nyongbyon nuclear complex if the United States takes corresponding measures.
Remember when he wanted transparency and the release of as much of the documents as possible?
Call these jackasses out. Ask them what else they think should be declassified and declassify it immediately.
It’s time.
Schiff is the perfect example why people hate politics today. They are sick of this stuff.
Kavanaugh Accuser’s Lawyer Longtime Dem Donor, Defended Clinton, Franken
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/09/18/kavanaugh-accusers-lawyer-defended-clinton-franken/
Photo of her… (I think its a her) all I can say is Yikes!!!!!
Kavanaugh Accuser and friends are busy erasing all social media—Wonder what they are up to.
If SD is right, then it’s possible that the Legislative Branch sees an opportunity to rid itself of the Deep State and the leverage they use against them.
Thank you, IG Horowitz – speak truth to power!
Getting it done.
Let’s keep those exec summaries clean this time!
IMO she will not show and the vote will be held next Wed. The crats will wail and flail and the leftist media will go apocalypse level Moonbat. In the end he will be appointed to the court. They are such losers. Kavanaugh will then spend the rest of his life obliterating their agenda. Then the declass will be our October Surprise. At that point the democrats will be suicidal, if they lose the midterms they will break up in to irrelevant factions of goofy identity group social justice wars. Looks like they are nuking themselves.
If you would’ve told me 2 years ago that members of the Trump Administration would be opposing the President while the GOP Congress tries to protect him, I would’ve said your cornbread ain’t quite done in the middle… my how things have changed in 608 days.
MARY JO KOPECHNE was not available for comment regarding the Brett Kavanaugh accusation.
COLD ANGER = VOTE, VOTE, VOTE…..
This is simple. They are using the ridiculous demand for an FBI intervention they know will not happen for an excuse to not show up. The Republicans must have a lot of ammo against her and she would have to plead the fifth when questioned or be totally debunked for what she is. A lying, schemeing, communist, activist.
So where are the documents the president asked for?
Sessions, Rosenestein and Wray (The Coverup Three) are eating them.
Roger L. Simon: “But in the grand tradition of Stalin and Beria, it is our FBI that leads the pack, and the man whose crime they wished to “show” is President Trump. Unfortunately, the tables have turned and the crime stoppers are about to be unmasked as the criminals (cf. Norman Mailer).”
If I had my way I would drown every FBI agent, but there would probably be frame ups and cover ups directed from hell before breakfast. (WTS)
Everyone is calling their senators, right?
