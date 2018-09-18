Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses Upcoming Declassified Documents…

House intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes discusses the four categories of documents that will come as a result of the declassification directive from President Trump. [More Here]
Most people already know what is behind the redacted segments of the FISA application, it will be good to see the specifics. However, the directive to release all of the text messages without redactions is where many of the bombshell discoveries will be located. Few people know the scale and importance of the redactions, because very few people even took the time to read all 450+ pages of text messages.
Especially if Comey and McCabe texts are spilled onto the curb. I will be looking for a lot of ‘Bob’ texts prior to Mueller’s appearance on the game board.
Maybe comey is on a goodbye tour and looking for a quiet place his family will relocate. If people get arrested I wouldnt doubt their families will move and change names. Not all but many.
Why yes he is on a public speaking tour. He’s scheduled to speak at the flint center, deanza college in Cupertino in March.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/09/fired-anti-trump-fbi-deputy-director-andrew-mccabe-to-publish
St. Martin’s, which is also publishing Stormy Daniels’ book next month, issued a press release Tuesday about the book that includes a quote from McCabe trashing Trump:
““I wrote this book because the president’s attacks on me symbolize his
destructive effect on the country as a whole. He is undermining America’s safety and security, and
eroding public confidence in its institutions. His attacks on the most crucial institutions of government,
and on the professionals who serve within them, should make every American stand up and take notice.
Implied in that quote: L’etat c’est moi!
Surely there will be some major bombs dropping. Devin Nunes clearly stated the American people will see the scope of the Russia Collusion Hoax clearly with the release of these documents. He’s not been wrong to date on the entirety of this scandal.
Will Comey and/or McCabe be seen coordinating the hoax with Mueller via text message? I’d be doubtful that will happen but certainly expect some major revelations as Nunes pointed to a whole host of bad players in the Obama FBI & DOJ.
I’m most interested in “insurance policy”.
OK, shallow comment of the day…Devin Nunes is CUTE!!!
Integrity looks good on a man, doesn’t it?
I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: courage is sexy… just sayin…
I love me our Lady Treepers. ^_^
Yawn. All should have been released long ago.
Carter Page FISA is a big “nothingburger” to 99.9% of people unless you believe the Page warrant was used to spy on other people—and there is absolutely no evidence of that ever leaked or explained. Nothing.
Comey’s texts??? Now that’s interesting!
You really haven’t been paying attention at all, have you?
No matter how hard you try, you just cannot fix STUPID 🙂
You really haven’t been paying attention at all, have you?
I guess not. I must have missed the part where the evidence was shown about the “two-step” surveillance of Donald Trump using the Carter Page warrant.
As it stands now, some man with real if small contacts to Russian agents had a dubious warrant attached to him based on stuff the FBI made up and pretended not. Wow. Welcome to America.
Only cure for this is some saviour-like texts from Comey. Or Comey saying the dossier is BS–that’s possible.
I must have missed the part where the evidence was shown about the “two-step” surveillance of Donald Trump using the Carter Page warrant.
Are you one of those people who is so certain that the “insurance policy” regards Mueller? If so, Nunes is correcting you. When the FISA warrant application is fully readable, you’ll see the evidence. Did you watch the video of Nunes above? Watch it.
He is not paid to watch videos only to engage in defense of Hitlery, Comatose, Bareback, and Muler. Hmmm. I wonder if Muler rides bareback or if its the other way around.
Are you one of those people who is so certain that the “insurance policy” regards Mueller?
No.
You really have missed a HUGE CHUNK of what we know already… it will take far too long to get you up to speed, but suffice to say, they were spying on the Trump Campaign by unmaskings of US Persons within raw data that was being illegally searched from NSA databases – all done by people in the Obama Administration.
Adm Rogers put a stop to the illegal NSA searches/activity so they went with a Title 1 FISA on Carter Page to continue their illegal spying.
I agree with everything you say up to “..so they went with…”
For all we know they were abusing NSA searches long after Rogers’ actions, that it was done through Fusion GPS cutouts, and Mueller continues to use Fusion GPS like that today.
There is absolutely NO evidence leaked that the Carter Page warrant was used that way on devices other that Carter Page’s.
Seriously? You who have not paid attention questions someone who HAS been paying attention?
Do you understand how a Title 1 FISA works? It is the most intrusive secret surveillance that can be authorized on a US Person. Anyone he communicated with for THREE hops (until beginning of 2017) were captured.
Anyway, I am no longer engaging with you as you seem unwilling to hear truth.
You could find a wealth of information in the past 2yrs of posts by Sundance here at CTH… if you have the time 🙂
Carter Page was used by the FBI to help entrap some Russians. Carter Page even testified in court about his role in helping the FBI go after some specific Russians.
Then the FBI pretends to not know who Carter Page is, and uses Carter Page to get a FISA warrant to spy on the Trump Campaign.
You definitely have not paid attention to anything here, I am almost tempted to break it down for you, however I feel like I would be wasting my time.
you would be … it is a “concerned” troll … likely a liberal …
Uh, Comey did say that the dossier is BS, at least up until the time he was fired in May 2017.
And If the FBI had not verified the dossier by the time Comey testified in June 2017, then the Bureau cannot possibly have verified the dossier when DOJ sought the FISA warrant nine months earlier, in September 2016.
if the newly elected and empowered Repub controlled DOJ and FBI drag out long enough not investigating the true criminals of Obama dot Gov…the silent secret army of patriotic vets who support rule of law and the Republicans attempt to erect a normal USA nation state again….will drift away from disinterest, intense anger or outright disgust of Repubs sitting down with the democrat members of congress everyday instead of doing their duty to arrest traitors.
“the silent secret army of patriotic vets who support rule of law and the Republicans attempt to erect a normal USA nation state again….will drift away from disinterest, intense anger or outright disgust..”
Disagree wholeheartedly. You’re describing only the “front runners”; people who only join a movement as long as they don’t have to do any pedaling or lifting while things are going well. As soon as there’s a hill to climb, they’re looking for the exit.
Most of PDJTs supporters aren’t in that category. We are in it for the long haul.
Nice attempt at dispiriting us, but we aren’t buying what you’re selling.
Ad Rem, stinker alarm 🚨 poop 💩 in aisle 3
Evidently you do not understand the breadth of a Title 1 FISA Warrant. I guess you were too busy yawning to do some basic research.
Phil Free…this poster is so pathetic but it sure did make me LOL! Thanks 🙂
This is most definitely not a “yawn.” This is a big, big deal.
Its not about sex and its not about secrets. President Trump’s release of the Deep State’s secret coup plans and the phony Smear Campaign against Bret Kavanaugh seem like two different things.
In the case of the Deep State Dossier, Democrats (and Uni-Party Republicans) don’t accept the Constitutional Right of the People to freely choose their own president.
In the case of the Kavanaugh Dossier, they don’t want a Justice who will honor the Constitution.
But they’re really about the same thing: the Left’s refusal to live under the Constitution we all agreed to.
“A lot of people think that the insurance policy was getting the FISA warrant on [former Trump campaign aide] Carter Page,” he told Laura Ingraham, host of “The Ingraham Angle.” “We actually believe it was more explicit than that.”
He doesn’t just “believe”, he knows. I’ll bet there is solid evidence that they attempted to spy directly on Trump. And maybe didn’t just attempt, but actually did it.
If the “insurance policy” is a document it is much more likely to be the so-called Steele “dossier” rather than the Carter Page warrant application (of which there is absolutely no evidence it was used to spy on anything other than Page’s own devices.
You didn’t watch the video, did you. Watch the video. Nunes is telling you where the insurance policy is defined. We’ve already seen the dossier. It’s not there.
Please already Nunes wasn’t exactly certain what the “insurance policy” was specifically and is suggesting it may be something sort of described in the redacted FISA papers, which, by the way could be heavily dossier related. And other congresspeople have said the dossier was a bigger deal than generally known for the FISA.
We’ve already seen the dossier.
Watch the video again. Pay attention to what Nunes says. Also keep in mind that Nunes has access to the unredacted FISA warrant applications. 🙂
That is how I interpret also.
“More explicit” = “directly focused on” Trump.
So there must be proof.
Also Nunes mentions “exculpatory” -im interpreting that as they’ve found evidence that THERE IS NO EVIDENCE of ANYTHING criminal – and the bad guys were hiding that exculpatory evidence.
More explicit means no more guessing.
I believe the exculpatory is on carter page. He was an FBI asset, that in itself is pretty exculpatory. The insurance policy had to do with IF Trump got elected. I believe it was the Special Council that was the insurance policy. We will know shortly I believe.
Judging from President Trump’s reaction to whatever he learned from NSA’s then director, Admiral Rogers, it’s easy to conclude he learned he and his family were being spied upon.
Will Adam Si## for brains get the stiff arm of the law? I hope so, to see him walk the plank, oh my, what a sight for sore eyes 👀 that would be!
And Sally Yates!
And Sen Mark Warner…, we could go on all night😂
How big can his eyeballs actually bulge?
I’m so glad Shifty brought up the topic of “abuse of power.” Projection!
Will the agencies comply, or won’t they? It’s all in, cards on the table time in this whole IC defiance + Russiagate thing and I can’t wait to see how it plays out.
Popcorn++
Nunes says that they are prepared for resistance. With the documents declassified, the Republican Gang of 8 can talk about and release their copies. And don’t forget Ali Watkins can now talk all she wants about her leaked copy. Will she claim an exclusive bombshell story or will she hide in the basement trying to avoid arrest?
I prefer extra butter on my popcorn, but it does make for a messy keyboard!
Reading the text messages will be MUCH easier with the key content unredacted; redactions disrupt the continuity and interrupt the flow of the story.
That said, there are inexplicable gaps of many hours, sometimes days, in the texts as delivered. Possilbly, the gaps reflect the omission of unrelated content. Nevertheless, I’d be comforted to see an “editor’s note” or similar, notifying the reader of how many texts from each party were witheld, and why.
Also, seems to me, there were a couple appendices to one of the earlier reports, that were withheld in their entirety. I sure would like those brought out, too.
It also makes it less Big Media Friendly. They need things to flash on the screen that doesn’t require explanation. Big media in addition to being biased also have the attention span of gnats.
So happy.. Not enough but yet but hey I did get excited enough for a little blather leakage
I think the insurance policy was a combination of FBI /CIA/ DOJ , WH , employees all working to stop Trump . Just wait to see the Texts from McCabe and Comey , should be a real Hoot .
I don’t have cable (thank God), but when I was at the gym a couple hours ago, I saw some imbeciles on MSNBC trying to say that Trump was endangering our intelligence capabilities by revealing “sources & methods”. Laughable and pathetic. All that is endangered is the Small Group’s ability to get away with their conspiracy.
Because they have been lying to the American public for almost two years about Russia collusion. They were probably one of the outlets that got the leaked information from the FBI. What else are they going to say?
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnZXZ62XgAEwnEf.jpg:large
It’s a funny picture of a kid who’s no longer Supreme-Court-eligible.
a treeper taught me how to do it. Just remove everything in the URL after the jpg
Maybe not, but he’s eligible to be Vice-President. Kinda looks like Biden with hair………
Well, the kid’s interest is quite…understandable.
Might the insurance policy be even more than we are all suggesting here? Remember. Trump kept saying…”These people are sick.”
I’m betting “more”. And ugly.
In the speech Nunes gave for receiving the Keepers of the Flame award, he mentioned that China is our biggest problem. It would be ironic if it was China through Diane Feinstein (recall she had her staffer raising extra cash to keep Russiagate afloat) who was ultimately behind this whole coup to remove a sitting president. Talk about a plot twist. I am just speculating here. But at this point, there is very little that would surprise me, even a Scooby Doo ending!
I think the insurance policy was the operation hurricane or whatever they called it. Who devised it and who set it in motion (what was the trigger?) will be interesting.
I also remember reading a story that even Baron was spied on.
The link is giving me error message. Can someone post another one please
“many other Rotten Apples within the FBI.”
OK, try about maybe… 75% of the personnel within that organization.
Btw, has anyone seen the trailer for the new FBI show coming to CBS this fall? Check it out on Youtube if you have the time. Just type in FBI CBS 2018. The trailer is actually the COMPLETE 1st episode as many of the commenters have pointed out. This ain’t your parents FBI either. No off -the-rack suits from Sears and hair held in place by 30 weight. The lead is a 20 something attractive girl whose partner is a 20 something tallish Arab (Zeeko Zaki). They are chasing a bomber who blew up a building full of minorities. Many adults & children ( People of Color) are killed. Who could it be? The drug pushers? No, they are POC’s also. The FBI duo check out a pasty faced white male who sneers at them & sweats a lot. The FBI duo attend the funeral for the victims where POC’s cry. The FBI duo exchange grim looks. Somebody’s gonna pay! They discover the POC drug pushers are pawns of the evil White Nationalist males. When tall Arab guy says “Nationalist” it sounds like “Nazi” (get it, Nazi-Nationalist, sooo clever) The FBI duo are helped by a 20 something token FBI Asian forensic genius guy. Their boss is a tough-talking white chick dead-ringer for Kirstjen Nielsen. The White Nationalists ( for some obviously racist reason) then try to blow up a black woman with a cellphone activated bomb. It doesn’t work. They were tricked by the FBI duo. Diversity triumphs once again over… well, you know. End of episode # 1.
Yep. The whole episode in under 5 minutes. Check it out. This is the stuff they will be showing us in the re-education camps they send us to live in.
If they win.
” This is the stuff they will be showing us in the re-education camps they send us to live in.
If they win.”
Some of us are not going to get into the boxcars. Others will be getting the UN “blue dot” on the mailbox. Supposedly that is the indicator for “shoot on sight”. Others will use an opportunity like that (inside the re-education camps) to spread the message of the gospel of the grace of God.
Which is that salvation is a free gift only dependent on your believing Christ’s death, burial and resurrection as 100% sufficient for your justification. (1 Cor. 15, 3,4)
“very few people even took the time to read all 450+ pages of text messages.”
Undoubtedly there are other people besides myself that are interested in what is in there. However, due to time constraints, we have to forego “trying to take in everything”. This site is a literal GOLD MINE for information and to keep abreast of the latest news, as thousands of us can attend to.
However, since most of us do not have to appear on TV & radio, or write editorial/opinion columns for a living, we just don’t have the time to. I actually find myself spending too much time here as it is, when there are other spiritual matters, household chores, etc. that need my time and attention.
2 Timothy 2:1 Thou therefore, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus.
2 And the things that thou hast heard of me among many witnesses, the same commit thou to faithful men, who shall be able to teach others also.
3 Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ.
4 No man that warreth entangleth himself with the affairs of this life; that he may please him who hath chosen him to be a soldier.
