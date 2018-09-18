Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses Upcoming Declassified Documents…

House intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes discusses the four categories of documents that will come as a result of the declassification directive from President Trump. [More Here]

Most people already know what is behind the redacted segments of the FISA application, it will be good to see the specifics. However, the directive to release all of the text messages without redactions is where many of the bombshell discoveries will be located. Few people know the scale and importance of the redactions, because very few people even took the time to read all 450+ pages of text messages.

