President Trump Delivers Remarks to the Media: Trade, Tariffs and Kavanaugh….

Following opening remarks during a jobs and workforce initiatives meeting: White House National Council for the American Worker [full video of that meeting coming later], President Trump made some announcements on trade, and answered some questions from the media.
The questions surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh begin at 05:25:
GF’s of Kavanaugh from HS speak out:
When you get your ex-gf’s to talk nice about you…
How did he find two girls named Maura?
He’s Catholic.
Mary is common, but not Maura. I went through 12 years of public school – and attended quite a few CYO dances – knowing a LOT (dozens) of Roman Catholic girls and do not remember anyone named Maura. Maybe its a regional thing.
https://www.behindthename.com/name/maura-2
one of thos elitist names
lol
If you think lots Irish Catholic girls are “elite” – I guess I’d agree with you.
I think it became fashionable with upwardly mobile professionals around the same time as Ashley (his wife), but Ashley was the HUGE winner for a while.
http://www.babynameshub.com/girl-names/Ashley.html
http://www.babynameshub.com/girl-names/Maura.html
Let Trump be Trump.
Can’t spell TRIUMPH without TRUMP!
The Dems want POTUS to go ballistic over this. He’s too smart to do that, unless he sees some benefit. The Reps are in the process of calling the Dem’s bluff. This can play out well.
Ye, I think it can and will also. POTUS was calm, cool, collected.
Yup. Leave the ballistic to the right people. 😎
Seriously, the base has been screaming about this stuff all over Twitter and the Treehouse. WE know how to do “peaceful ballistic” better than anybody!
Yes! I am tickled pink. He is blase and dismissive, in a way, while still saying, let her speak. ILOVE IT! Perfect response, Mr President.
Check out “Third Rate Liars, Low Rent Ballyhoo (the Kavanaugh edition) on howtobeyourowndetective.com
Sarcastic and penetrating look by an investigator on the story to show Christine Ford is a liar.
Our Lion is right. Like Admiral Farragut: “Damn the torpedos. Full speed ahead!”
You Got It M33, and you can’t spell SLAUGHTER without LAUGHTER which is what we and our fellow Americans’ need to do to these Traitor Globalist Democrats at the upcoming Elections!
Spread the Word!
Get out the Vote!
MAGA!
Good ones, Mashall and M33. Remember that Budowsky to Podesta email in December 2015: “Best strategy is SLAUGHTER Donald for his bromance with Putin.” It takes a special guy to turn a sophisticated plot to slaughter him into an opportunity for laughter at the plotters.
Yes, what a true statesman and great politician. I would be loosing my mind and calling this out for the utter BS that it is.
Did anyone catch the question that he deflected? It sounded like he was asked if BK should withdraw and Trump said that was a ridiculous question and asked for the next question.
It was a STUPID question as President Trump correctly stated. President Trump didn’t deflect, it called it like it is!
👍
Haven’t watched the video, but did see something about the question and his answer.
“Should he withdraw form the process?”
POTUS looked genuinely disgusted with the question too, when he shook his head and said “what a ridiculous question.”
That will be a remembered quote, jmo 😄
Fake News deserves it!
Blew it off would be a better discription. It was a rediculous question, attempting to get a rise out of PDJT. He did not take the bait.
Next question.
8:05
Like a Boss 🦁
We still send about 76% of our exports to the United States while they send us just 18%. Let’s face it, Canada needs the American market more than they need the Canadian market
-Brian Lilly, Toronto Sun
Note to Obama … the magic half-negro POTUS … THIS (quote above) is the “magic wand” you appear to have been looking-for. Same with China … even more-so. You’re an IDIOT, Obama! And your protege to the Great White North … is even MORE idiotic.
My President is wielding the “magic wand” like Mickey Mouse goin nuts in Fantasia
Not such a good comparison, Kenji, if you follow what happened to Mickey. President Trump is no sorcerer’s apprentice.
Yeah … but who cannot help but be transfixed by the animation and classical soundtrack of this seminal film …
“Huh-huh … huh-huh … you said ‘seminal’ …”
(in best Beavis and Butthead voice)
When do the GOP Senators ever stand up against this kind of seamy, lying type of hit piece? Never. The GOP has NO BALLS!
Fortunately, President Trump has more than enough for every one of those limp weenies.
“What a stupid question”
Gawwd do I LOVE my POTUS! A REAL man in the office of President. Not a blown-died, banal, facsimile of a President. But a LEADER of a Great Nation. History, my friends. Trump is a wrinkle in History.
With you 100%
CLANKERS!
There are photos of this professor in a pink pussy hat at a rally in CA. Her reviews by her students online are very poor. She is a registered Democrat. This seems to be nothing but a smear on a very honorable man. Shameful Democrat political games. FBI declined to investigate. If Democrats ever get in control again, America is doomed with behavior like this. DiFi has had this information since JULY. Nothing but a delay tactic.
It’s rather evident that the EXTREME left of American politics scour the yearbook pages of EVERY (R) proposed for any office or position looking for and interviewing every single (now hardcore Democrap) name in the book.
In a word … despicable
Seems if that were true, she could at least remember the year…
Today’s commentary from David Harsanyi http://thefederalist.com/2018/09/17/democrats-have-ensured-brett-kavanaugh-will-never-get-a-fair-hearing/ is a must-read. Unfortunately, the people who need convincing are the likes of Jeff Flake, Rob Corker and Susan Collins. Women voters need to imagine if this crap being pulled against Kavanaugh were pulled on their SONS.
Flake and Corker aren’t even running for office again. They must be nervous their corruption indictments might make it to SCOTUS and they want someone that will let them off. Kavanaugh is NOT their guy. They really are trying to save themselves. PANIC in DC! Likely they are holding out for a deal to not indict them if they vote for Kavanaugh. Every corrupt politician for themselves at this point.
Bingo, I’ll bet they have been in on this from the beginning. They’re partners with Di-Fi the Chi-Spy on this ambush.
I suspect they despise their own sons … male privilege and whatnot
The vote will go on as planned
A buddy invited me to his house for some beers this weekend, but he was all worked up about DJT and wanted to talk about it (oh no). He wanted to know under what conditions I would renounce my allegiance to DJT, and I said that I would always choose him over Hillary. He said, “Forget about Hillary,” and I said that was a hypothetical and I can’t do that. He also said that DJT has ushered in, “The death of discourse.” I interpreted that to mean the death of unchallenged politically correct talking points, but I didn’t say that — I just took another sip of beer.
I can’t figure out why you sat and listened.
Maybe because he knows his friend better than you, a perfect stranger?
Good beer? Maybe pretzels, too.
Sam Adams in hand, I give friends some latitude.
Nothing goes with a new Trump voter like a beer for them and a beer for me. 😉
So you basically did not defend POTUS and just drank your beer. So if God did put POTUS in place for this time in history, did you also just disavow God? Just wondering.
You don’t do sh * t like that when you become a professional. Did Bruce Lee fight everyone who wanted to fight him?
When your arguments may as well be registered weapons … you have to only discharge them when your life is threatened. I might argue that the struggle to return the High Court to Constitutional adherence … might just be a struggle for the LIFE of our country.
That’s too bad.
You missed a great opportunity to inform that sanctimonious liberal (but I digress), pink pussy hat wearing know nothing that America voted for someone who fights for Americans first!
We won’t be abandoning this President any time soon.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A
With liberals, leftists and professional victims, you just have to red pill them one milligram at a time. I find it’s a trying process and takes a great deal of patience and endurance. Results matter. I don’t recall ever changing anyone’s heart or mind by throwing facts in their faces while demanding they surrender.
“I interpreted that to mean the death of unchallenged politically correct talking points, but I didn’t say that — I just took another sip of beer.”
I think it is a good thing to answer their questions as diplomatically as possible. That way they at least know where one is coming from, even if they disagree. It shows that there IS a valid reason for one’s position and not just blind allegiance. JMHO
Yeah, it was a balancing act. I was trying to hear him out and take what he was saying seriously. I honestly didn’t know how to respond to the “death of discourse,” comment. He obviously believes what the MSM is laying down. In contrast, I have been reading thousands of words of SD for months, so how do you transmit that in 2 sentences? Moreover, when I first started doing politics, I would argue to the death when anybody would throw down, which often ended badly. It’s amazing how people won’t budge when they’ve made an emotional commitment to a position. I mean, why doesn’t SD go on TV when he’s invited? Because you got to pick your spots.
God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,
Courage to change the things I can,
And wisdom to know the difference.
Yeah, I can understand what you’re saying.
Cauis, I was just discussing this with my boyfriend last night. How to debate a whacked out liberal. It is not easy. My point was that being “conservative” we often believe strongly in being polite, while they just scream and make no sense. Sometimes, you need to pick your battles. I have had people do this to me when I have debated them and it turned out pretty awful. I have learned, that sometimes, you just can’t change people. But I will tell you. I will not get in that conversation with them again and if they are just a casual friend, I limit my time with them or don’t spend time with them at all.
One more thing, that is not saying if someone is open and curious to information that I have read I am all about informing them completely and introduce them to this site and I do go on and on and on. As you stated, reading a thousand words from Sundance and what we know, you can’t summarize that in 2 sentences and that is if you are luck enough to get 2 sentences out of your mouth without them becoming vulgar.
I studied politics at an elite east coast institute, and there I wrote an anti-socialist paper to a socialist professor because I thought I must be wrong. This professor will respect my position, and this paper will lead to a rational discussion. He took the position that I was mentally defective and didn’t let up until I was gone. When I got to a flyover state public school, a professor asked me stay after class. He said, “I’m considered to be accomplished in my field, and you’re talking about what I’m talking about but you’re 20 years younger. How did you get so smart so fast? And why are you here instead of the east coast?” I paid for this wisdom — dearly.
I can’t hit the like button, Cauis, but like and appreciate you sharing your experience.
The arrogance in academia is often mind-boggling. Plus, they are brainwashed too.
Plus, he’s smart, but not as smart as he thinks he is…
In the future, IF you are interested in discussing with this individual instead of just being preached to, you might begin by gently asking him what he means by the “death of discourse”; and to cite for you at least two examples with on-line quotes from PDJT that corroborate his assertion, to help you understand.
When you look his references up and find (likely) that they do not support the claim, you can come back to him and express your confusion that they weren’t the “death of discourse” that you were expecting, and can he explain how he believes that the president’s quotes end civil discourse between people… That’s just a starter.
I find by asking people to define the irrational pejoratives they use against some politician they don’t like, they usually draw a blank and start giving you synonyms or other perjoratives rather than explaining why and how they came to that conclusion.
The likely problem is that your buddy is only learning and repeating what MSM talking heads have told him to think rather than actually listening to the President speak (whole speeches, unfiltered) and deciding on his own, in the context of the speech or quotes, what the President most likely meant.
However, YMMV.
You make a good point in that I’ve been somewhat passive simply reading SD and not formulating some points for public consumption. Part of the reason I didn’t really engage him is that I hadn’t crafted the arguments that were pithy, pointed, and thought provoking but not confrontational or combative.
There is a spirit of delusion at work ~ call it TDS, whatever, but a rational discussion is not possible. If they won’t read anything but what the MSM trots out, they aren’t likely to listen either. These are the lefties, of course, not the misled average American who watches basic cable news and only uses internet for Facebook and email. We may have a chance with the misled, when the MOAB truth hits. i wish they knew that we only have this moment in time to save our Republic, or America goes the way of Europe and Britain. Or, the 2nd American Revolution. Yes, it really is that critical.
I’m curious if you have insight into the reasons behind the invitation. Two things I’m wondering. One – is the changing political climate unnerving him, and he’s wanting to hear things out of the MSM narrative? – or Two – do you feel like he was working you for the election, on behalf of GOTV for the anti-Trump political world?
We’re old friends, and he’s a good guy, but this was on his mind, and nothing would get this off him mind. Like you, I think he’s unnerved. I was in West Virginia a few years ago with a cosmopolitan from NYC. I was having a great time, but this dude was — unnerved.
That was awesome, pure Trump at the top of his game.
Media: “So, Kavanaugh?”
Trump: “Yeah, I’ll play the Dems baby games of checkers, but it’s gonna cost me a day and it’ll cost the Dems everything, because I will win.”
I have no doubt Kavanaugh is in like Flynn.
Best part of the above video:
Media: “So,Kavanaugh. Withdraw?”
Trump: (cold dead stare)
Media: “Like, well…?”
Trump: “You’re stupid, you know that?”
Brilliant. He makes it look easy, President 007.
There is a rumor that Ford is affiliated with the CIA. If true, that affiliation should be declassified.
Is her accusation part of a criminal action? Obama says – his EO – declassify!
The Dems are going to die on this hill they invented. Bet on it.
I certainly hope so. But Keith Ellison seems to be skirting the issue. Someone needs to hold him accountable and get it all out in the open. People need to ask the Dems about this double standard. I know it’s not sexual assault, but it’s still assault.
Trump didn’t “fight back” then way they expected him to. The Trump administration has officially taken on the approach which is patience and civility. They are certainly calling out the timing but they are not saying “this woman is a liar.” The Democrats are transparent and obvious in their actions and intentions. Kelly Anne Conways certainly called out Feinstein’s timing as being disrespectful of this woman’s claim and right to be heard! She sat on it without a word, after all, right?
This is a response they clearly did not count on. I get the feeling the Senate review may not happen and if it does, certain senators will tear her apart in front of the cameras and it will be fun to watch. And I’m rather certain she knows this will happen and may likely decide to declare something along the lines of “my experiences were bad enough and I do not want to relive them again in this hearing so I will not testify.”
Let’s just wait and see eh?
If the dems have an issue with Judge Kavanaugh, I wonder how they are going to take Janice Rogers Brown replacing RBG? Can’t play the rape card on her. Hmmmm.
If we need workers, we need to clear the welfare rolls. Landscaping isn’t high-tech, why do we have illegals for that? Workfare or no check. Tighten up the requirements and get the bureaucrats off their rear ends.
This is the PERFECT MOMENT – after the Dastardly Devious Democrat assault on Kavanaugh – to TERMINATE the Senate Filibuster and move to 51 Votes on EVERYTHING.
