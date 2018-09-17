Monday September 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
According the the Bible,
Matthew 25:41,46
John 3:36
2 Peter 3:7, 10-13
2 Thessalonians 1:7-9
Revelation 20:15,
The sum of it all is this.
The Gospel Of Salvation
With the souls of men hanging in the eternal balance, it is extremely important to give a clear presentation of the gospel. We have always marveled at how the Holy Spirit sorts through the maze of confusion regarding the various plans of salvation that have been developed over the years. Although all these plans contain an element of truth, they leave the door open to mislead the sinner.
Plan One:
1. Admit you are a sinner (Rom. 3:23).
2. Be willing to turn from your sins (repent) (Matt. 3:2).
3. Believe Jesus Christ died for you on the Cross (I Cor. 15:3).
4. Through prayer invite Jesus Christ to come in and control your life..
Plan Two:
1. Confess your sins (Mark 1:5).
2. Open the door of your heart so Christ can come in (Rev. 3:20).
3. Believe on Jesus Christ (Acts 16:31).
4. Come forward publicly to receive Jesus as your personal Savior.
Plan Three:
1. Acknowledge you are a sinner (Rom. 3:23).
2. You must make Jesus Christ Lord of your life (Rom. 12:1).
3. Believe Christ died for you (I Cor. 15:3).
4. Accept Christ as your personal Savior by praying to God.
.
There are two serious flaws with the above plans. First, they confuse the terms of salvation under the kingdom gospel with the gospel of the grace of God. Second, the sinner could easily place his trust in what he has done, instead of the Savior. Therefore we suggest the following:
The Scriptural Terms of Salvation:
1. Acknowledge you are sinner, “for all have sinned and come
short of the glory of God” (Rom. 3:23).
2. Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, that He died for your sins,
was buried and rose again (Rom. 4:5; I Cor. 15:3,4).
3.
If you have trusted Christ as your personal Savior, why not pray and thank God for your salvation.
Beloved, the unsaved are dangling over the lake of fire by one thin thread of human existence. The only thing that is standing between them and eternal judgment is the good news of Christ and Him crucified. May the Lord give us a burden for lost souls, for “now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.”
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-gospel-of-salvation/
Romans 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
Matthew 3:2 And saying, Repent ye: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.
1Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
Mark 1:5 And there went out unto him all the land of Judaea, and they of Jerusalem, and were all baptized of him in the river of Jordan, confessing their sins.
Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
Romans 12:1 I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.
Romans 4:5 But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness.
1Corinthians 15:4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
“now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.”
2Corinthians 6:1 We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain.
2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)
Dear Treepers, I hope you don’t mind if I share this note that I send my family yesterday. I learn so much from you all and dear Sundance:
“Washington (CNN). You’ll soon be getting a message on your phone from the President of the United States — whether you are a supporter or not.
It’s not a political message, but an emergency test message sent from President Donald Trump as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s system to warn the public in cases of national emergencies.
A majority of cell phone users will receive an alert on Thursday, September 20, with the header ‘Presidential Alert’ and the message, ‘THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.’
You can expect to see the alert pop up on your phone at 2:18 p.m. ET so long as you have your phone turned on, are within range of a cell tower, and if your wireless provider is part of the WEA system.”
NOTE FROM MOM:
This above CNN comment is an example of THOUGHT POLICE and GROUPTHINK that George Orwell wrote about in his book “1984” Please take the time to read “1984″ again. You will have an entirely different understanding from the first time you read it. It was fiction. Now it is fact.
CNN writes “whether you are a supporter or not.” That comment sounds like middle-school Mean Girls, but you must recognize this ‘hatespeech’. This snark is from a major global news conglomerate that is telling you in ’newspeak’ – like Big Brother – that it is ok to disrespect the President of our United States. No it is not. Together we work towards respect for all that is good and prosperous. Our country’s goals are for freedom of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all Americans.
The next paragraph says it is not a political message, but CNN obviously made it political anti-Trump hatespeech. It’s very subtle ‘doublespeech’ (words are opposite of their original meaning) as in: listening is yelling; God is satanic; angry riots are for peace.
But the media’s message is now in your mind. You have to call upon yourself to be aware of all the influences constantly entering your senses.
Along with our beautiful Souls, God gave us Common Sense to choose our paths and recognize our pitfalls. Question your information sources. Do your Research. Protect your Heart and Soul.
