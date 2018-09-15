Carter Page Discusses Possibility of His FISA Warrant Being Declassified…

Carter Page is obviously at the center of the fraudulent FISA application submitted by FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates. The FBI and DOJ constructed the FISA application to gain a Title-1 surveillance warrant on Carter Page; and by extension, the Trump Campaign and all who were in contact with Page.
Within the application the FBI/DOJ specifically stated that Carter Page was an agent of a foreign government and used the Steele Dossier to back-up the majority of their claims. However, Carter Page was never indicted or arrested despite the FBI’s claims of certainty within the sketchy documents; which highlights the fraud upon the court.
President Trump is possibly going to declassify more of the underlying documents which will show how the application was built upon lies and fraud.
America is ready and waiting. Us Treepers have our popcorn ready.
I need to buy more tomorrow. Been using mine up too fast!
I hope the word ‘possibly’ changes to ‘will’…. I keep reminding myself that Patience is a Virtue.
A little caramel on the popcorn doesn’t hurt a bit either.
Trump needs to declassify all docs regarding Carter Page, not just the FISA docs against Carter Page. Need to see all government payments to Carter Page and government (DOJ, FBI, etc.) meetings with Carter Page . . . including meetings while he was an FBI undercover agent and while he “volunteered” on the Trump team. Also need to find out which attorneys are advising him. Is Carter Page being advised by or in contact with any government legal advisors? There is a reason why Carter Page is keeping his “Legal team” secret AND claiming he is representing himself. Very odd.
We could be having an unexpectedly good week.
I’d agree with that assessment.
What these deep state scumbags did to this man was horrible beyond words. The leftist scum still smear him every chance they get and PapaD as well.
This has to be exposed and the criminals have to be punished severely, otherwise we are a banana republic.
I am turning blue holding my breath!! PLEASE HURRY, Mr. President!
holding brewath. losing friends. losing family. and healing wont begin until the truth is declassified. ANd even then its going to go sideways
Amen brother.
From the looks of it, next week will be smoking! Thank You for the update SD
Sounds like Carter Page was used obtained a FISA warrant. The question is…is he complicit?
That is indeed the question, from the years’ earlier use as an asset by the FBI.
I guess we will soon find out.
He’s DOD only likely on loan for various projects.
CIA.
If Carter Page is complicit or not, the FISA warrant was still illegally obtained ! 😉
His behavior and reactions to questions from news show anchors has been just a little outside the range of reactions one would expect from either a true foreign agent or an innocent dupe.
So that leads me to believe there is another reason.
Playing a prearranged role is certainly possible.
I’ll admit I’m unconvinced of his innocence. But how he’s complicit isn’t yet clear.
Some “actors” are better than others.
CIA….
They do use analysts and Carter Page was Navy intel.
Let’s face it would YOU believe the guy was a spy?? The Russians thought he was an idiot and people talk freely in front of ‘idiots’
I’m like suspicious twitchy-cat with Page , Carter is a CFR alumnus as is Manafort, Paul.
Still optimistic the bad guys are gonna get taken down. In Trump I trust.
Do you actually believe that Carter Page is not innocent?
Carter Page is not “innocent” when it comes to being told to cozy up to the campaign. Somebody told him to do that for nefarious reasons and he did. He didn’t make inquiries as to why he was being told to do so, because he didn’t have a “need to know.”
He is likely “innocent” when it comes to lying to get a FISA warrant and spying on everyone within two hops of him.
Is he guilty of a crime? Likely not. Does he hang out with shady characters willing to throw him under the bus? Probably.
It’s more of being unsure of what he’s “guilty.”
Exactly. Carter Page is Deep State .. . completed his fellowship with the Council on Foreign Relations and worked for the Pentagon as well as being an undercover FBI agent NABBING Russians. Now he claims he is representing himself BUT has (secret) informal advisors and a formal advisor.
The day will come when he will be able to actually talk about everything he knows.
It’s going to make some heads explode.
Tree in the forest unless the perps are indicted.
They’re waiting on the release and will have a new manufactured “crisis” to counter release
Yep. As I was reading that in my mind I was running with what the fake news media will say we are supposed to focusing on.
Bring it on, President Trump
We are ready with our room full of popcorn, Chocolate Cake and Covfefe Ice Cream.
May the Lord bless you, President Trump.
We Love you and stand with you no matter what…
AMEN!!!
No matter what.
We’re all ON the Trump Train for good, even if we scream that we want off and can’t take it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
AMEN AMEN AMEN !!! !!! !!! 😀 😀 😀
So they claim he’s a foreign agent to get the warrants. Then AFTER spying on the guy and his associates, no legal action is taken on him related to being a foreign agent. None.
So all the spying ended up proving he was NOT an agent? Does that also mean all that spying uncovered no collusion from Trump campaign?
Those FISA applications need to be completely released. It is very likely such release will confirm the corruption.
As Sundance has repeatedly presented, how can Carter Page have been an FBI asset to remove two Russian spies a year earlier but now be a foreign agent in 2016?
No two ways here…
Well it’s not impossible. He could have been “turned” at some point within that year.
But is it plausible. Where is evidence of his foreign handler, and records of his contacts. Nothing has been presented so far.
But no indictment.
True but we must admit- that problem unfortunately applies to a long list of guilty characters in this scandal….
Theory (and actually my LEAD theory now).
The treasonous KGB-FBI-CIA knows that Carter Page is DIA, Military Intelligence, and/or something else loyal to the “nationalist United States militarist reactionaries”, meaning the Constitution, meaning US.
I suspect the following, because I know that this has been done. They may frame it as a test, but it’s not – it’s a frame.
The Cankles-Obama Americommie Cabal, now in control of the FBI, exposes Carter repeatedly to their friends, the Russians, using “Halperish” techniques, in an attempt to get him framed. The problem? IT NEVER WORKS. They perhaps have “something” – it will be WEAK BS – but more likely the CIRCUMSTANCES alone will have to do – and we already know they FAILED. The KGB-FBI were likely hoping for better – some Halperish trick when Carter visited their Russian friends – and this REAL STORY will be hidden under their FALSE 302’s for his attempted framing, if people read between the lines with Carter. In other words, Carter may actually understand that they were FRAMING HIM with the Russians, if he sees more truth about his mission. So THAT likely needs to be looked at closely by HONEST, LOYAL FBI.
See what I said about how much damage would happen because of the rot at the top? The damage from not being able to trust Comey, McCabe, and now MUELLER? You can’t trust ANY of this stuff.
The CIRCUMSTANCES of Carter’s mission to the Russians was strong enough to fool a FISA judge that he might be a spy, but NOT strong enough to fool the crowd mind. And NOW, with a better understanding of the KGB-FBI faction, it’s clear to me that his PRIOR task against the Russians was NOT benevolent. They were SETTING HIM UP.
And if Carter actually SUSPECTS that they were setting him up – BOOM – yeah – he’s gonna sound like he does on TV, and answer Judge Jeanine’s question like he does, and I think she gets this, and that was why she asked so pointedly…..
OMG – she thinks….
POPCORN!!!!!
Double patsy to use at a later date. I do not trust the FISA judges either.
Exactly.
“This is not the patsy you think you see.”
“Sure, buddy. You comin’ over for drinks tonight?”
Ha! Now, Carter Page…how does he play it if he now knows he is the double patsy?
I’ll bet the thought of who Carter might have reported his suspicions to, and how early, keeps Comey and Brennan up at night! Even worse, if Carter had airtight proof!
Or maybe Carter just stays quiet and says “Let’s see what happens here…”
Who knows? I think he had a plan, though.
Tricky game! 😎
So next week we will be subjected to 24-7 steady stream of “trump obstructed justice by declassification of FISA” we’ve got Drumpf now along with a few Fusion Mueller specials they’ve been holding onto to counter in the msm
Do it. Just do it. Look at me. Do it. Declassify the documents.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hilarious! 😀
I have stated repeatedly my belief, and certainly most treepers have also,
IF THE CONSPIRATORS IN THIS COUP D’ETAT ATTEMPT ARE NOT
HELD ACCOUNTABLE, AND PROSECUTED UNDER LAW,
THOSE RESPONSIBLE, AND OTHERS, WILL BE EMBOLDENED
TO DO IT AGAIN.
It is absolutely imperative to the security of our Republic that
the guilty go to prison.
They must.
To prison or… Severely punished.
You are absolutely right. Even if Trump were to get sustained GDP growth of 5+%, if he is unable (and it is a Herculean task) to clean up the corrupt to the bone FBI/DOJ/”Intelligence Community”, he will have failed to save America.
We may have to forgo the ‘quality’ of the evidence and thereby diminish the certainty of a criminal conviction in exchange for their removal from power. A good outcome in my opinion.
This is a statement that should be cemented in stone. Totally agree. The worst part of this is to me, is that the two lynchpins of this horror in the making is Hillary Clinton (& hubby) and Barack Obama. None of this could have occurred unless they gave implicit and explicit imprimaturs to the coup makers. It is so morally wrong that there will be people like both of them who will escape Justice on this earth.
Not God’s Justice.
100% correct. “Exposure” is not enough. Arrests and prosecutions must happen and they must be firm and decisive.
It’s truly bizarre that Carter Page is evidently totally untouched by his role as the vital key to surveillance of the President and his campaign staff before, during, and after the election.
Page also has controlled interviews. No one seems to ask him off the cuff questions on the street, no one has poured through his bio, etc.
That was a bizarre interview.
Kind of a wink,wink, nudge,nudge,,,
I have not seen one of Page’s that IS normal.
Absolutely agree.
Every time I listen to Carter Page, can’t help feeling something’s not right with the guy….
For an Annapolis grad and man about the world, he sounds very naive.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
He is being very careful what he says. And will make millions from civil lawsuits.
In the top 10% of his class at Annapolis, no less.
Ditto.
With an approval rate of 99.5%+ , how could you not believe this is not standard operating procedure…. parallel construction is the name of the game… you can’t ever lose if you have the ability to see everyone’s cards.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The wide-eyed Mr. Page…..never fails to perplex.
Kinda like this…
[Scott Adams does Carter Page]
Scott looks like Carter Page.
Page and Manafort.
Both of these guys were plants for spying (and collusion) purposes.
Otherwise, why didn’t the FBI tell Candidate Trump about them?
http://fortune.com/2017/09/19/paul-manafort-fbi-surveillance-donald-trump-russia/
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been under FBI surveillance since before the 2016 presidential election, CNN reported. The surveillance, which included wiretapping, searches, and other types of observation, reportedly began in 2014, when Manafort was the subject of an investigation into work done by a group of Washington consulting firms for the former ruling party of Ukraine.
The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Court authorized a secret order that permitted the wiretapping.
The intelligence collected by the FBI led to officials’ concerns that Manafort encouraged Russian interference in the election. A second warrant obtained in 2016 required the FBI to provide evidence for the suspicion that Manfort was acting as an agent of a foreign power. That warrant was directly related to the FBI’s investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and people suspected of operating on behalf of the Russian government.
Okay, what about Steele, Recently, The Gateway Pundit released the information that he was an active MI6 agent while working on the Dossier. Therefore Steele was/is acting as an agent of a foreign power. I don’t see Steele being jailed or prosecuted.
Donald J. Trump
Verified account @realDonaldTrump
Sep 6
“The Deep State and the Left, and their vehicle, the Fake News Media, are going Crazy – & they don’t know what to do. The Economy is booming like never before, Jobs are at Historic Highs, soon TWO Supreme Court Justices & maybe Declassification to find Additional Corruption. Wow!”
___________________
That post was nearly TEN DAYS ago!
Imagine how much has transpired since then…
Go get ’em, President Trump!
hook him up…..he’ll sing right away.
Use the wiggle box or use the battery and jumper cables…either will work fine…
I agree…the storm has run it string on the news cycle…more water doesn’t change the story.
But…NEW text releases, along with loud questions as to just “who” has been holding them
AND…WHY have they been held….should start the show nicely…make sure it’s a BIG GULP you grab on the way to your seat…
My money is on Wednesday night for some interesting reading to hit the table!
AND…maybe even some 302’s by Friday for our triple feature on Saturday?… MAGA!
Check-6
I have always believed Carter Page is CIA. He is playing his role and comes across as aloof on purpose.
Yes, I believe Carter Page is an agent. And, his behavior is an act.
Can anyone tell me what difference there is between a FISA Court and a Star Chamber ? And that’s even if everyone in the FBI/DOJ and all the gods … … I mean judges … … although they think they’re gods … on them were without corruption in their hearts which is obviously not at all the case. Seems to me, they are an abomination.
So here in America something that is suppose to be so foreign and so alien to it is has been embraced, the surrendering of our nation’s conscience to “justice” on the Nazi plan.
I find it odd that Carter Page isn’t willing to sue FBI for illegally spying on him. Gives me the feeling he’s involved in Trump’s take down.
I believe he has a civil suit underway against DoJ et al, which is why he is careful about what he says on TV.
What if “carter page” is a contractor working for the CIA. And what if what “carter page” role in Trump Campaign is one of the “methods and sources” that need to be protected by the CIA/FBI/DOJ. What is the relationship between the CIA, DOJ, FBI, and counter-intelligence department and Carter Page. Was he sent by CIA to disrupt the Trump Team and he was successful from the Obama-CIA/FBI/DOJ standpoint?
I have seen Carter Page refuse to answer questions in interviews, it seemed strange to me at the time.
Well, I think Fusion GPS is a front used by MI6, CIA and the FBI. I am waiting for the Fusion GPS banking information to be released by JW.
See my comment just above about his lawsuit.
Dan Bongino has a take on declasifying. He references a piece by Jeff Carlson at Epic Times.
“What Else is the DOJ Hiding.” How many other people has this happened to. Bigger scandal.
https://www.bongino.com/september-14-2018-ep-807-is-the-doj-hiding-an-even-bigger-scandal/
Here is the article.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-is-right-to-declassify-fisa-documents-but-the-political-process-is-complex_2660341.html
The SCANDAL of picking on random citizens SPECIFICALLY because of their being more or less distantly associated with the Trump campaign / administration OVERRIDES anything some of these citizens may or may have not done.
Even some of us here sometimes fell into the trap – Flynn made some mistakes, Papadopoulos looks sketchy, Carter Page looks weak etc. etc. etc.
How would we like for US to be there on the hot seat, just because we support the President? We, isn’t it, the always perfect ones they could find nothing on. Yeah, really.
EVEN the likely worst among them, Manafort. Yes, he probably showed some corruption. As long as nobody else in the exact same category was prosecuted from the same premises, he DESERVES TO WALK FREE and enjoy his questionably-gotten monies. Unless he starts making up stuff about the President, he deserves A FULL AND TOTAL PARDON.
The other ones? Not even close. We need to stop being smart-alecky, even-handed morons pissing on our own interests.
Yeah, principles are great until you start weeping in November 2018 like the effeminate Hillaristas in 2016.
Pardon Flynn. Free Manafort. Pardon Papadopoulos. Exonerate PUBLICLY Carter Page.
Perhaps not all of them right now. But do it. WITH PRIDE.
Basis for Executive declassifying: https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/CFR-2010-title3-vol1/pdf/CFR-2010-title3-vol1-eo13526.pdf📁
Executive Order 13526
Sec 1.7
“Classification Prohibitions and Limitations. (a) In no case shall information be classified, continue to be maintained as classified, or fail to be declassified in order to:
(1) conceal violations of law, inefficiency, or administrative error;
(2) prevent embarrassment to a person, organization, or agency;
(3) restrain competition; or
(4) prevent or delay the release of information that does not require protection in the interest of the national security.”
Q
Again, why isn’t Chief Justice Roberts motivated by the obvious fraud perpetrated on his FISA Court? He should be involved in the cleanup.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m like a dog with a bone, and keep going back to the WP and NYT first articles disclosing details of the Carter Page FISA warrant (April 11 & 12, 2017). That warrant was ongoing and had just been renewed by Dana Boente on April 7.
In early March, Sessions had made a big show that he was going to find leakers of classified material. He specifically mentioned the FISA leak on Mike Flynn.
Given that, it seems madness to leak an ongoing FISA warrant to the NYT and WP. But we now know Strzok Lisa Page did just that with the knowledge of McCabe and possibly Comey.
The other thing. Both of the NYT and WP reports initially reported the Carter Page FISA “starting in the Summer of 2016” and have since been updated to an October start date.
Why would Strzok and L Page leak the wrong date ? Surely they would have known the true date?
