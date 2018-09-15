Carter Page Discusses Possibility of His FISA Warrant Being Declassified…

Carter Page is obviously at the center of the fraudulent FISA application submitted by FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates. The FBI and DOJ constructed the FISA application to gain a Title-1 surveillance warrant on Carter Page; and by extension, the Trump Campaign and all who were in contact with Page.

Within the application the FBI/DOJ specifically stated that Carter Page was an agent of a foreign government and used the Steele Dossier to back-up the majority of their claims. However, Carter Page was never indicted or arrested despite the FBI’s claims of certainty within the sketchy documents; which highlights the fraud upon the court.

President Trump is possibly going to declassify more of the underlying documents which will show how the application was built upon lies and fraud.

Advertisements