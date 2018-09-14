September 14th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #603

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Anybody who votes against this economy is living in a TDS hurt locker.
53 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.
—and—
Praying for our East Coast Patriots….May the storm reduce itself further quickly.
Ordering it tomorrow. Sent myself an email reminder. Heck, I may even order 2 plus another one for my sister in OR to put on her coffee table when her lib kids visit her.
Sounds good! Bet it will be a big hit on Amazon! Let’s hope it shoots to number one very quickly!
Love this: Forces those spouting the ‘3000’ to let the sunlight in on exactly how they arrived at that figure. Put up or shut up, Dims.
Yeah, let’s have a list of every name and date of death as well as cause of death. If that’s not provided to the public, we’ll know the huge number is B.S.
And they expect us to believe a “certified” study by college students for the numbers? Ha! I wouldn’t believe a thing those brainwashed liberals would tell us.
homie b killin it DC style yo!!!!!!!
Got to love how that hurricane is falling apart towards the end of the loop. They’re still going to get pounded, and there’s going to be a lot of water. But it beats the heck out of a 140 mile an hour winds
I’m voting against Debbie Stabenow here in Michigan. She is not beloved in this state and we haven’t turned away from the President. We have jobs now, housing is up, life is better for the first time in a long time. Thank you, Mr. President. MAGA
The Dems will oppose whatever legislation benefits Americans, because they can’t/won’t allow the Repub “opposition” to gain any favor with the voters that will result in Dem election losses. It has come to that; party before country.
The midterm elections are, genuinely, the epic battle for the soul of the country. If control of the House is lost, the MAGA legislative agenda dies and the President likely suffers articles of impeachment that will be used to cloud and impair the remainder of his Presidency.
The resistance, which includes many RINOs in both houses of Congress, has succeeded in stalling immigration reform and serious wall-building initiatives through nearly half of the President’s first term. If the Tax Reform Act is excluded, they have won the legislative battle to-date.
Moreover, the Dems are very open about their strategy of “running-out the clock” on the President, and a bad elections outcome would greatly bolster their power and capability to do so.
The magic the President has worked to both revive the economy and turn it into a juggernaut is something the Dems can’t hide or effectively deny. I’m hoping it will be enough of a voting issue to overcome the dishonesty, lawlessness, vitriol, and sedition that characterize their party.
I also believe the Hand of Providence will not lead the nation down the right path and abandon it before the journey is complete.
I’m voting early, just in case, for whatever reason, I can’t cast my ballot on election day.
JMO
Donald Trump Retweet:
I don’t understand this. He likes PT, but says ZERO chance?
Simon, himself, is exploring a run.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks. Now I understand.
Yeah, a banker would be high on almost nobody’s list to run the country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dimon was one of the CEOs who pulled out last minute from a Chinese confab on trade etc. scheduled in China (obviously to lobby for lifting the US trade sanctions). A day late and a dollar short
Donald Trump Retweet:
Donald Trump Retweet:
How they derived that number is as bogus as Diane Feinstein’s letter that she “has had since July” . . . . . .the more the Left gets deranged the stupider they think we are. POTUS is correct, as he always is. POTUS is aware of EVERYTHING.
I’m very angry that Diane Feinstein’s dirty trick appears to have worked to delay the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanuagh. I heard on tonight’s news the committee voted 11-10 to not hold a vote on September 20th, pending an FBI investigation.
WTH does the FBI have to do with this anyway? If he committed a sex crime as a teenager, it would be investigated by the state in which he resided at the time. And since it would have occurred about 35 years ago, the statute of limitations would nullify any charges.
And it’s only obvious Diane Feinstein sat on this letter until this 11th hour to force the delay. Her claim she was holding it back because the author hadn’t decided whether to publicize the info is B.S.
I doubt there is any “victim”. It wouldn’t surprise me to find some Democrat creep penned it so Feinstein would have a “secret weapon” to use against Judge Kavanaugh. The accuser is “anonymous” which tells me she doesn’t exist.
Sources? I can’t find anything to confirm this. Thank you.
Neither could I, but I heard it on a local Fox News channel tonight. It’s possible they got their wires crossed because this article mentions an 11-10 vote. I suppose we’ll find out in the morning if it’s been delayed.
I distinctly heard the news woman say it was delayed to give the FBI time to investigate the charge by the anonymous accuser.
Looks as though it’s still on for the 20th. I hope that doesn’t change. He needs to be confirmed by the full Senate before the November election.
https://www.multichannel.com/news/kavanaugh-vote-set-september-20
I think it was Tucker who pointed out that in addition to being in the local jurisdiction of Bethesda, Md (NOT fbi), it would also fall to juvenile court, since whatever allegedly happened was when he was still a minor.
The whole thing is ridiculous, and I suspect it will backfire. Bigly.
You’re right. I heard him say that, too.
And Tucker had The Creepy Porn Lawyer live on his show tonight. That was a great battle of wits. Tucker had some funny parting shots, too.
Yes, I saw creepy porn lawyer segment.
Tucker did well. Porn lawyer is very thin skinned. He was clearly getting p. o’d. One of his very obvious tells is when he starts blinking really fast.
And you’re right, Tucker did get some funny parting shots in. Overall, Tucker got the better of creepy lawyer, and he exposed him for the sleeeze he is by exploiting his client, Stormy
official death toll went from 65! to 2975 (revised in July’18) due to a study from Milken Institute that ESTIMATED how many they EXPECTED to die in a year compared to how many did. There’s some settled science for you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They still do Common Core math……that figures
sar/
I believe Our President over some college students who make estimated assumptions.
Ah. They must have borrowed their methodology from a climate ‘scientist’.
At the very least, regarding this criminal person … suggesting that they wait through TWO TERMS in office of VSGPDJT is very bad advice. Iran will be a completely different country in less than 5 years from now. The combination of economic sanctions and domestic unrest are going to have their effect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What about Logan Act??
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Atty Gen Jeff Sessions does not prosecute Kerry for this crime, he should be fired.
Does John Kerry still have a security clearance? I think you know where I’m going with this…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pig ears, properly roasted are a tasty treat, so say my kids.
😀
“The Burning Times”
The authoritarian left continues to shut down free speech.
And they’re getting away with it.
It’s often said that the Internet and social media are the new ‘town square.’ Realizing that, the left-leaning Silicon Valley controls and monopolizes that town square. At first they claimed to be equivalent to the phone company. They provided the platform and access and let the users add the content in the form of free speech. That’s now no longer the case. Clearly Google, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube are skewing content in favor of the left.
We all need to speak out loudly against this—NOW! Otherwise, the voices tossed onto the lefty bonfire won’t end.
~Ben Garrison
https://grrrgraphics.com/the-burning-times/
The only thing we can do now is keep our cool and let the leftist oligarchs play their game and reveal themselves for who they are—tyrants who want control over our minds via their game of monopoly.
—Ben Garrison
Thank You, Citizen817, for posting all these twitters. It saved us a lot of time poking around in the internet world.
May the Lord continue to minster to you.
Both shoes off the Hag in this one.
Pure genius from Garrison. Hillary lost her shoe, again. Hahahaha!
Unfortunately, his cartoons reflect reality in addition to being funny.
LikeLike
You don’t f*cking say!!!
This woman should be hung for Treason against our country for allowing the Chinese to infiltrate our government for the 20 years she employed a spy!
She should also be sued for every single penny her and her husband have made from China 🇨🇳 for this garbage accusation. When I read the charge I nearly fell off my bed. Are you kidding me!!!
Glad Stormy got out of the room after the judge and Putin locked her in
Ooops…my comment didn’t post.
If all he did was lock her in a room from which she freed herself, the story/allegation is DOA.
BTW, I went to an all-male prep school too, and it didn’t keep me from being a hormonal-driven adolescent. Just sayin’.
I teepeed my friends lawns with friends when I was 17, to the great irritation of their mothers. I still remember it fondly.
I know that the good Lord has forgiven me, and I pretty sure my friends have too..since I got teased about it with great glee on all sides when last I saw them. I think even my beautiful Savior had a private grin about it, especially as we got our comeuppance when one of the moms left out her otherwise friendly german shepard to chase us down the hill.
We rolled down half way since we were overcome with giggles and unable to properly move our legs.
17 can be very silly. I was a senior in high school and ought to have known better.
I’m sure that all self righteous leftist senator never once misbehaved, other than lying, slandering, cheating, and destroying people’s lives over manufactured disi
Oh, no, All those wonderful Dem-Coms (Democrat-Communists) are such saints.
a BIGLY sar/
———————–
On a serious note….They all are despicable.
Thank God, Candidate Trump won the elections. Thank You, Lord!!!!!
LikeLike
Maybe they were trying to protect her from some randy prep school boys.
Of course all of this is utter nonsense.
Newbie Ezra Levant fans, this is a must watch:
D
Crap, wrong link, here you go:
D
This is the garbage they want to bring to our country!
Animals or monsters? …take your pick, but they are demonic barbarians.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SMDH!
So what is that, Shia versus Sunni … as usual? Or just over brands of Tea? Any wonder that their men use guns and bombs? It’s just as Grandma says … demonic barbarians.
(I don’t believe our Creator allows us to think they are, nor call them, animals.)
Fighting over who has the best looking outfit??
Worse than garbage. Sub-human.
Monte Python is smiling.
Can’t watch, but I’ll take the poster’s word for it.
Lawyers please?
Very, very, first glance: This is an effort by Sessions to put a stop to the many anti-Trump policies injunctions being issued by activist federal judges. Travel ban, for example. Now that I wrote this, I’ll take a look.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The comments on Reddit link explain, and discuss more.
Who is Attorney General Sessions? I thought Rosenstein was the AG
LikeLiked by 2 people
FTA
PwC said $85-billion in GDP – about 4.9 per cent of total output – and 635,000 jobs are at risk due to the U.S. leapfrogging Canada on the competitive front. It forecasts the chemical, machinery manufacturing and plastics industries would be most at risk. On a provincial basis, PwC said Ontario has the most on the line, accounting for nearly one out of every three dollars identified at risk.
PwC’s dire warning was far from the first time competition concerns have been front and centre this week, after CIBC CEO Victor Dodig and Suncor CEO Steve Williams warned Canadian competitiveness is on fragile ground.
In an interview on BNN Bloomberg, Dodig highlighted the capital spending shift as a key change to the competitive landscape.
“I think the one big leg up that the [U.S.] has today is they’ve put accelerated depreciation on capital investment, which has really attracted more investment to the United States,” he said. “Businesses have put more to work, more jobs are being created. And that’s being amplified by the repatriation of capital from abroad.”
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/635-000-canadian-jobs-at-risk-amid-u-s-tax-overhaul-study-1.1136584#
A little taste of Canadian reality:
https://thenectarine.ca/politics/justin-trudeau-fails-to-fill-small-gym-in-saskatoon/
Not all Canadians are in love with Justin.
Well it’s been an interesting day… Prayers for our East Coast treepers in the path of the hurricane and Prayers for the President…
Ticketbastard sent me this email for her/his book tour. I wonder if this is designed to keep the base agitated for midterms or a potential run in 2020. Looking forward to the book tour comparisons with Hillary, lol.
Register for the Verified Fan Presale
Don’t miss your chance to see the former First Lady of the United States live during her book tour, Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama!
Unlock ticket access by registering for the presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan®.
Registration closes on Tuesday, September 18 at 10PM PT.
With Ticketmaster Verified Fan, a simple registration is all it takes to get verified for the opportunity to be invited to shop for tickets. While it does not guarantee that everyone will get a ticket, it does level the playing field so fans – and not bots or malicious software – have the chance to be selected to purchase tickets.
I do NOT wish this woman, Ruth “Baddest” Ginsburg ill – as in, God forbid, death or major sickness. Obviously she is quite unwell and I for one cannot rejoice in that.
In the Supreme Court she did some good, she also did quite a bit of bad, through her votes, yet I always believed in her heart (UNlike a bitter certain NoName senator passed recently) she had good intentions and even some, often woefully misguided and with bad consequences, love for the people.
All I wish for her is to retire in peace, tomorrow or yesterday, to admit that she is not fit for the job (she hasn’t been so, for quite some time now), to live her remaining time in blissful happiness with her family…. and for our gorgeous President to sit in her place a judge at the right of Scalia, at the right of Thomas, at the right of Rehnquist.
A judge compared to whom newly minted Justice Kavanaugh will seem like Justice William Douglas.
Come on, Ruth! Retire. Now.
Nap with your loved ones while God still gave you days.
Once you go home, let’s win one for Bob Bork!
I really wish somebody would come with some (better than mine) slogan based on “win one for the Gipper”, using the maligned Robert Bork as an inspiration !
Robert Bork and Richard Nixon are among the most unfairly defeated, maligned figures . . . time to reconsider and, yes, to even fight past battles towards new consensuses to come.
By the way, I truly wish we have Justice Thomas for another good twenty years on the SCOTUS but….. what if he retires soon after President Trump wins his second term? And we get a justice just as good for another 30-40 years?
DO NOT SETTLE ANYMORE for wishy-washy compromises.
Dimocrats don’t understand diplomacy, compromise, common ground. All they understand is raw power and utter defeat.
Here’s the transcript of a great speech by mantis to the national guard brass.
https://dod.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript-View/Article/1613936/remarks-by-secretary-mattis-at-national-guard-association-of-the-united-states/
