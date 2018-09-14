September 14th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #603

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  1. citizen817 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:21 am

    53 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.

    —and—
    Praying for our East Coast Patriots….May the storm reduce itself further quickly.

  3. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:22 am

    • Jase says:
      September 14, 2018 at 12:50 am

      Love this: Forces those spouting the ‘3000’ to let the sunlight in on exactly how they arrived at that figure. Put up or shut up, Dims.

      • andyocoregon says:
        September 14, 2018 at 12:56 am

        Yeah, let’s have a list of every name and date of death as well as cause of death. If that’s not provided to the public, we’ll know the huge number is B.S.

        And they expect us to believe a “certified” study by college students for the numbers? Ha! I wouldn’t believe a thing those brainwashed liberals would tell us.

  5. citizen817 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:23 am

    • starfcker says:
      September 14, 2018 at 1:10 am

      Got to love how that hurricane is falling apart towards the end of the loop. They’re still going to get pounded, and there’s going to be a lot of water. But it beats the heck out of a 140 mile an hour winds

  9. citizen817 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:24 am

    • motownpatriot says:
      September 14, 2018 at 1:10 am

      I’m voting against Debbie Stabenow here in Michigan. She is not beloved in this state and we haven’t turned away from the President. We have jobs now, housing is up, life is better for the first time in a long time. Thank you, Mr. President. MAGA

    • dallasdan says:
      September 14, 2018 at 1:30 am

      The Dems will oppose whatever legislation benefits Americans, because they can’t/won’t allow the Repub “opposition” to gain any favor with the voters that will result in Dem election losses. It has come to that; party before country.

      The midterm elections are, genuinely, the epic battle for the soul of the country. If control of the House is lost, the MAGA legislative agenda dies and the President likely suffers articles of impeachment that will be used to cloud and impair the remainder of his Presidency.

      The resistance, which includes many RINOs in both houses of Congress, has succeeded in stalling immigration reform and serious wall-building initiatives through nearly half of the President’s first term. If the Tax Reform Act is excluded, they have won the legislative battle to-date.

      Moreover, the Dems are very open about their strategy of “running-out the clock” on the President, and a bad elections outcome would greatly bolster their power and capability to do so.

      The magic the President has worked to both revive the economy and turn it into a juggernaut is something the Dems can’t hide or effectively deny. I’m hoping it will be enough of a voting issue to overcome the dishonesty, lawlessness, vitriol, and sedition that characterize their party.

      I also believe the Hand of Providence will not lead the nation down the right path and abandon it before the journey is complete.

      I’m voting early, just in case, for whatever reason, I can’t cast my ballot on election day.

      JMO

  10. citizen817 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  11. citizen817 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  12. citizen817 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

    • BebeTarget says:
      September 14, 2018 at 12:33 am

      How they derived that number is as bogus as Diane Feinstein’s letter that she “has had since July” . . . . . .the more the Left gets deranged the stupider they think we are. POTUS is correct, as he always is. POTUS is aware of EVERYTHING.

      • andyocoregon says:
        September 14, 2018 at 1:10 am

        I’m very angry that Diane Feinstein’s dirty trick appears to have worked to delay the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanuagh. I heard on tonight’s news the committee voted 11-10 to not hold a vote on September 20th, pending an FBI investigation.
        WTH does the FBI have to do with this anyway? If he committed a sex crime as a teenager, it would be investigated by the state in which he resided at the time. And since it would have occurred about 35 years ago, the statute of limitations would nullify any charges.
        And it’s only obvious Diane Feinstein sat on this letter until this 11th hour to force the delay. Her claim she was holding it back because the author hadn’t decided whether to publicize the info is B.S.
        I doubt there is any “victim”. It wouldn’t surprise me to find some Democrat creep penned it so Feinstein would have a “secret weapon” to use against Judge Kavanaugh. The accuser is “anonymous” which tells me she doesn’t exist.

    • Jason says:
      September 14, 2018 at 1:22 am

      official death toll went from 65! to 2975 (revised in July’18) due to a study from Milken Institute that ESTIMATED how many they EXPECTED to die in a year compared to how many did. There’s some settled science for you.

  13. citizen817 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:26 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:27 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:27 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:28 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:30 am

    “The Burning Times”

    The authoritarian left continues to shut down free speech.

    And they’re getting away with it.

    It’s often said that the Internet and social media are the new ‘town square.’ Realizing that, the left-leaning Silicon Valley controls and monopolizes that town square. At first they claimed to be equivalent to the phone company. They provided the platform and access and let the users add the content in the form of free speech. That’s now no longer the case. Clearly Google, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube are skewing content in favor of the left.

    We all need to speak out loudly against this—NOW! Otherwise, the voices tossed onto the lefty bonfire won’t end.

    ~Ben Garrison

    https://grrrgraphics.com/the-burning-times/

    The only thing we can do now is keep our cool and let the leftist oligarchs play their game and reveal themselves for who they are—tyrants who want control over our minds via their game of monopoly.

    —Ben Garrison

  18. fleporeblog says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:39 am

    This woman should be hung for Treason against our country for allowing the Chinese to infiltrate our government for the 20 years she employed a spy!

    She should also be sued for every single penny her and her husband have made from China 🇨🇳 for this garbage accusation. When I read the charge I nearly fell off my bed. Are you kidding me!!!

    • emet says:
      September 14, 2018 at 12:45 am

      Glad Stormy got out of the room after the judge and Putin locked her in

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      September 14, 2018 at 12:47 am

      Ooops…my comment didn’t post.

    • fleporeblog says:
      September 14, 2018 at 12:53 am

      • dallasdan says:
        September 14, 2018 at 1:44 am

        If all he did was lock her in a room from which she freed herself, the story/allegation is DOA.

        BTW, I went to an all-male prep school too, and it didn’t keep me from being a hormonal-driven adolescent. Just sayin’.

    • LM says:
      September 14, 2018 at 1:00 am

      I teepeed my friends lawns with friends when I was 17, to the great irritation of their mothers. I still remember it fondly.

      I know that the good Lord has forgiven me, and I pretty sure my friends have too..since I got teased about it with great glee on all sides when last I saw them. I think even my beautiful Savior had a private grin about it, especially as we got our comeuppance when one of the moms left out her otherwise friendly german shepard to chase us down the hill.
      We rolled down half way since we were overcome with giggles and unable to properly move our legs.

      17 can be very silly. I was a senior in high school and ought to have known better.

      I’m sure that all self righteous leftist senator never once misbehaved, other than lying, slandering, cheating, and destroying people’s lives over manufactured disi

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        September 14, 2018 at 1:08 am

        Oh, no, All those wonderful Dem-Coms (Democrat-Communists) are such saints.
        a BIGLY sar/
        ———————–
        On a serious note….They all are despicable.

        Thank God, Candidate Trump won the elections. Thank You, Lord!!!!!

    • LM says:
      September 14, 2018 at 1:21 am

      I teepeed my friends lawns with friends when I was 17, to the great irritation of their mothers. I still remember it fondly.

      I know that the good Lord has forgiven me, and I am,pretty sure my friends have too..since I got teased about it with great glee on all sides when last I saw them.

      I think even my beautiful Savior had a private grin about it, especially as we got our comeuppance when one of the moms let out her otherwise friendly german shepard to chase us down the hill.
      We rolled down half way so overcome with giggles and we were unable to run.

      17 can be very silly and pranks that seem funny and harmless to one may not seem that way to another.

      If there is any truth to what the any member of the deceitful left is saying about Judge Kavanaugh, I wonder how anyone on the planet could not be incensed by their accusations…especially if they might take a minute and remember their own high school misadventures.

      The self righteous finger pointing of the left, which does not blink at destroying peoples lives and which is generally justified by the testimonies of liars, should never again be taken as anything but a badge of honor by any of us.

      It takes heroes on our side to have the courage, ability, and love, to serve our country in the poisonous, evil atmosphere of hate and persecution that comes from the left.

      Our heroes need our prayers, love, and loyal support.

      • LM says:
        September 14, 2018 at 1:25 am

        Very sorry, I somehow posted this before I finished, didn’t know it and rewrote it and so posted it twice,
        .☹️

        It is pretty late here, but it has also been a long time since I was 17.

    • TatonkaWoman says:
      September 14, 2018 at 1:22 am

      Is this, truly, what our Senate has become?

    • cripto says:
      September 14, 2018 at 1:42 am

      Maybe they were trying to protect her from some randy prep school boys.

      Of course all of this is utter nonsense.

  19. Dazza says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Newbie Ezra Levant fans, this is a must watch:

    D

  20. Dazza says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Crap, wrong link, here you go:

    D

  21. budmc says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:52 am

  22. fleporeblog says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:56 am

    This is the garbage they want to bring to our country!

  24. rbrtsmth says:
    September 14, 2018 at 1:23 am

    FTA

    PwC said $85-billion in GDP – about 4.9 per cent of total output – and 635,000 jobs are at risk due to the U.S. leapfrogging Canada on the competitive front. It forecasts the chemical, machinery manufacturing and plastics industries would be most at risk. On a provincial basis, PwC said Ontario has the most on the line, accounting for nearly one out of every three dollars identified at risk.

    PwC’s dire warning was far from the first time competition concerns have been front and centre this week, after CIBC CEO Victor Dodig and Suncor CEO Steve Williams warned Canadian competitiveness is on fragile ground.

    In an interview on BNN Bloomberg, Dodig highlighted the capital spending shift as a key change to the competitive landscape.

    “I think the one big leg up that the [U.S.] has today is they’ve put accelerated depreciation on capital investment, which has really attracted more investment to the United States,” he said. “Businesses have put more to work, more jobs are being created. And that’s being amplified by the repatriation of capital from abroad.”

    https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/635-000-canadian-jobs-at-risk-amid-u-s-tax-overhaul-study-1.1136584#

  25. Maxi Dean says:
    September 14, 2018 at 1:41 am

    A little taste of Canadian reality:

    https://thenectarine.ca/politics/justin-trudeau-fails-to-fill-small-gym-in-saskatoon/

    Not all Canadians are in love with Justin.

  26. Nigella says:
    September 14, 2018 at 1:45 am

    Well it’s been an interesting day… Prayers for our East Coast treepers in the path of the hurricane and Prayers for the President…

  27. tuskyou says:
    September 14, 2018 at 1:46 am

    Ticketbastard sent me this email for her/his book tour. I wonder if this is designed to keep the base agitated for midterms or a potential run in 2020. Looking forward to the book tour comparisons with Hillary, lol.

    Register for the Verified Fan Presale
    Don’t miss your chance to see the former First Lady of the United States live during her book tour, Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama!

    Unlock ticket access by registering for the presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan®.

    Registration closes on Tuesday, September 18 at 10PM PT.

    With Ticketmaster Verified Fan, a simple registration is all it takes to get verified for the opportunity to be invited to shop for tickets. While it does not guarantee that everyone will get a ticket, it does level the playing field so fans – and not bots or malicious software – have the chance to be selected to purchase tickets.

  28. rsmith1776 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 1:50 am

    I do NOT wish this woman, Ruth “Baddest” Ginsburg ill – as in, God forbid, death or major sickness. Obviously she is quite unwell and I for one cannot rejoice in that.

    In the Supreme Court she did some good, she also did quite a bit of bad, through her votes, yet I always believed in her heart (UNlike a bitter certain NoName senator passed recently) she had good intentions and even some, often woefully misguided and with bad consequences, love for the people.

    All I wish for her is to retire in peace, tomorrow or yesterday, to admit that she is not fit for the job (she hasn’t been so, for quite some time now), to live her remaining time in blissful happiness with her family…. and for our gorgeous President to sit in her place a judge at the right of Scalia, at the right of Thomas, at the right of Rehnquist.

    A judge compared to whom newly minted Justice Kavanaugh will seem like Justice William Douglas.

    Come on, Ruth! Retire. Now.

    Nap with your loved ones while God still gave you days.

    Once you go home, let’s win one for Bob Bork!

    I really wish somebody would come with some (better than mine) slogan based on “win one for the Gipper”, using the maligned Robert Bork as an inspiration !

    Robert Bork and Richard Nixon are among the most unfairly defeated, maligned figures . . . time to reconsider and, yes, to even fight past battles towards new consensuses to come.

    By the way, I truly wish we have Justice Thomas for another good twenty years on the SCOTUS but….. what if he retires soon after President Trump wins his second term? And we get a justice just as good for another 30-40 years?

    DO NOT SETTLE ANYMORE for wishy-washy compromises.

    Dimocrats don’t understand diplomacy, compromise, common ground. All they understand is raw power and utter defeat.

