September 13th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #602

The DOJ, FBI and Intelligence Community” are the big den of oath breaking criminal vermin here. The Russians simply bit players and scapegoats of convenience.
“ … and a totally incompetent Mayor of San Juan … “
That’ll get the Social Justice Worriers’ knickers in twist.
Best. President. Ever.
He left out “corrupt and hyper-partisan”.
Sexist AND racist. It’s a twofer!!!
54 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.
Praying for our East Coast Patriots….May the storm reduce itself.
Ouch. Friends evacuated from SC to Savanah.
They should be fine.
Daughter #1 and Family also should be fine on May River, Bluffton SC, 20 minutes into SC from Savannah, Beauford County, which SC Gov took OFF evacuation list on Tuesday.
Prayers, all around…
I really like these little videos he’s been doing.
It’s like he’s making a little mini address-to-the-nation, but informally.
It’s cool.
Best President Ever.
Yeah this particular one was really well done. He strikes a really good balance with these. It’s part “Hey, we’ve got it” and “Get the hell out of Dodge”. He exudes confidence, but concern at the same time. We will likely never see another President in our lifetimes with half his charisma.
Likes that you cut in FLOTUS for a piece of the action citizen817.
With that though I ask a question to any.
Has this site ever brought up Melania’s “Be Best” campaign?
Only asks because I’m always seeing it get short shrift when it’s actually very smart for what it says but mostly for what it can do.
That being it’s more than what you tell someone else, but what you tell yourself. A simple internal command that can be remembered at a snap and only leads to betterment no matter the task, no matter the goal, no matter the ability, no matter the age. Something easy to internalize, something that will help you focus and refocus while fitting all that you do.
Executive Order on Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election
FOREIGN POLICY
This EO is a KILLER … just as China starts funneling $ into the USCOC to undermine the 2018 Mid-Term Elections!
It applies to BOTH the Foreigners and any persons, entities, etc., that are complicit.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-imposing-certain-sanctions-event-foreign-interference-united-states-election/
OAN Highlights on Election Interference E.O.
http://www.oann.com/president-trump-signs-executive-order-to-counter-election-meddling-with-sanctions/
The Honorable John Bolton is a most valuable asset to our President. He is tough, focused, determined, dependable and trustworthy.
If only President Trump had an AG like Bolton or Pompeo.
Thanks for the link. I trust OAN.
It’s a good idea, but I am more concerned about Dem voter fraud than foreign interference.
Remember the theft-by-illegals of 39 MILLION Social Security numbers?
Imagine the “co-conspirators” with those FOREIGNERS to (1) STEAL the SSNs, (2) ISSUE LICENSES to Illegals who stole the SSNs, (3) REGISTER to vote with the SSNs, (4) permit the voting by REFUSING Federal assistance in PURGING the SSNs, (5) COUNT the Illegal Votes, and (6) KNOWINGLY CERTIFY the Illegal Votes.
NEW RULES: We WIN, They LOSE. 😎
So, if he’s doing this E.O., regarding foriegn interference, and, we all KNOW the dems have been doing voter fraud, forever, and HE knows what’s at stake in the midterms, AND he’s a VSG, isn’t it reasonable to assume he’s NOT gonna let them steal the midterms?
Follow up question: How do you coordinate a nationwide campaign of voter fraud, but leave no paper, money or electronic communications trail?
In short, HE’S GOT THIS.
If you’re Jerry Brown the Govenor of California you simply demand that the DMV remove that the graphic markers on California drivers license that denote non citizens that are allowed to drive in Cali.
See how that works.! POOF now you can not tell legal Californians from Adam
Presenting an ID is verboten in CA. A family member in Mill Valley is still livid she was rudely rebuffed for presenting her ID to vote during the Primaries. “No, we don’t need that, it violates your privacy”.
Did anyone see the Trump at War video that Bannon just made? It was supposed to air tonight at 7:00 pm on OAN. Here is the trailer. Hopefully it will be out on you tube soon!!
This looks good I would like to know what really happened between Bannon and President Trump….
I don’t think it will be clear for a very long time but my gut instinct says they both agreed Steve would be more effective working from the outside and so they did not part ways in terms of a common cause. The way it looks from here, anyone that is not extra squeaky clean draws way too much flack, hindering the effectiveness of the white house agenda. Those people that are not squeaky clean can still serve the common cause, just not from inside the white house. So, that just my hunch. Not saying I know much of anything really.
Wow! Powerful.
Pending Trump Tweets:
“Why is China now BUYING OFF the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to undercut
• The RESTORATION of a prosperous America’s Middle Class,
• The GROWTH in American Jobs and
• The REVERSAL of Middle-Class Wage Losses vs Inflation over the past 2 DECADES?”
=====
“Shall we INVESTIGATE which American-based Corporations are COLLUDING with CHINA to enable them to INFLUENCE our 2018 ELECTIONS … just like RUSSIA has been doing?”
=====
“Looks like CHINA is INVITING more SANCTIONS”
=====
“How do Global Corporations think our Government can protect against CHINA’s THEFT of their INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY if they fund efforts to undermine Trade Negotiations and Interfere with our Elections?”
=====
“FAKE Free Trade” is not “RECIPROCAL Free Trade”
“Shall we INVESTIGATE which American-based Corporations are COLLUDING with CHINA to enable them to INFLUENCE our 2018 ELECTIONS … just like RUSSIA has been doing?”
Ouch. There it is right there. Follow the money, which is easy to do.
In fact, with the factor of foreign country involvement comes,….FISA warrants, with 2 hops, and looking at emails, texts and phone calls of democrat party operatives, state party chairs, secretaries of state, inserting ‘undercover’ agents to record recruiting and training sessions, …
Sounds like a great “October surprise”, to bust em all, with such incontrovertible evidence that they have no option but to plead guilty.
PULL SPENDING on & INVESTMENT in Anti-American Globalist corporations that have dedicated to
• DESTROYING the Middle Class by SHIFTING Production & Jobs to Foreign Countries,
• REPLACING American workers with Foreigners on Visas and
• UNLEASHING the INVASION & EMPLOYMENT of ILLEGALS that SMOTHERS Wage Gains and Job Opportunities for American Citizens!
You want to bring Google in line?
Executive order halting use of the Google Cloud throughout the federal government, firewall them from the fed networks in 30 days. All DOJ, FBI and CIA + Google collaborative projects put on hold pending outside ethics review and compliance with federal free speech non-discrimination regulations. Oh, and no work orders paid until review complete.
Yes, but don’t forget Amazon Cloud too
I didn’t even think of that connection. Wouldn’t that be nice. Bushy Boys And The New World All Stars certainly wouldn’t want to be in violation of International Sanctions. That’s illegal.
Steyer, too?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The options are endless, really.
This E.O. SNAGS EM ALL … in every conceivable way!
More smoking guns? We are going to need more rope.
How do we get a release of the information when key officials in the DOJ and elsewhere control the mouth of the bag ?
So this means Tom D. isn’t going to be a happy camper, along with a few other Globalists azzwipes!
Oops this was meant for BKR
Something interesting I stumbled on.
The CIA is still the puppet master, and the FBI dances at the end of its strings on matters of “national security.”
What is being done to Donald Trump is the same kind of Deep-State coup that was masterminded by the CIA in the early 1970s to overthrow Richard Nixon.
GREG VOGLE, center, was the CIA’s Director of the National Clandestine Service the entire time that Donald Trump was a candidate and President Elect. He had clandestine connections to every major player involved in the frame-up operations. Left side, MI6/Five-Eyes operatives, top to bottom: JOSEPH MIFSUD; STEFAN HALPER; CHRISTOPHER STEELE; ALEXANDER DOWNER; RICHARD DEARLOVE. Right side, US intel operatives, bottom to top: JOHN BRENNAN; MICHAEL FLYNN; JAMES CLAPPER; BILL PRIESTAP; PETER STRZOK.
There has been a “missing man” in all of the analyses and dissections and reporting of the covert “Spygate” operation run by Barack Obama’s CIA and FBI, along with British intelligence and the Five Eyes, to smear and frame Donald Trump for alleged “Russian collusion.” Chalet Reports is prepared to say that the crucial missing piece of the puzzle was Greg Vogle, who at all relevant times was the director of the dirtiest and most criminal division in the history of the CIA, the infamous National Clandestine Service, a repackaging of the notorious CIA Directorate of Operations, which—in the CIA’s endless mission to create as much confusion and misdirection as possible.
Excerpt:
Greg Vogle, in his position, had to be aware of, and a knowing party to, the covert operations carried out by Five-Eyes agents provocateur such as Joseph Mifsud, Stefan Halper, Richard Dearlove, and Alexander Downer (in image at left), and involving covert operatives planted inside the Trump campaign such as Carter Page and George Papadopoulos. It is impossible that Vogle could have avoided being aware of and involved in those criminal operations, unless he was the stupidest and most incompetent CIA official ever to hold the position. He wasn’t.
http://www.chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=1642
Vogel was the hatchet man for Brennan
LikeLiked by 2 people
The fact that his name has not come up till now makes me wonder if he’s under wraps somewhere…’cooperating’ with the white hats.
Vogel is bound to know, that he’s a prime target for being suicided…even if he keeps his mouth shut.
He knows too much.
He poses a threat as long as he is drawing breath.
So really, his only hope for survival is to tell what he knows and go under witness protection.
Sooo,
• Did CIA DIrector Mike Pompeo and Gina Haspel look into Vogle’s role?
• Is Greg Vogle at the CIA today?
• If so, has Gina Haspel isolated him?
Greg Vogle, having “retired” from the CIA, now “works for” Stanley McCrystal—the same man whose townhouse Michael Flynn used to register his first incarnation of his “advisory” group, Flynn Intel Group LLC.
We put “works for” in quotes advisedly, because it’s impossible to know who really does what for who with these kinds of people,
Now THAT invites all kinds of POSITIVE speculation.
It’s inconceivable that McCrystal (or Flynn) are Black Hats.
CIA Crimes: How John Brennan Weaponized the CIA and FBI, and Conspired with Russia and Harry Reid to Frame Trump—PART A
http://www.chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=1362
PART B
http://www.chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=1443
Why is it inconceivable?
Because Obama appears to have framed both of them.
A/Five-Eyes Plot to Frame Donald Trump
Excerpt:
Whether Flynn was a witting operative for the Deep State—which he had been an important part of as Director of the US Defense Intelligence Service—or whether he was used, unwittingly, as a piece in the game by his former associates to ensnare Trump as candidate, and then President Elect, is impossible to say, but the weight of the evidence we have accumulated militates toward a conclusion that Flynn was, to some degree, a willing participant.
http://www.chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=1600&
Michael Flynn also will get a for-show-only “sentence,” because at all relevant times Flynn was part of the covert op against Trump. Ashton believes that is exactly why Mueller—also in on the attempted coup—has three times postponed any kind of sentencing for Flynn.
Definition question why Flynn in pic and Comey and Brennan not?
So with VSGPDJT responding to Brennan and stepping on him, it is difficult to believe that the President does not know about Vogle. We also know that very early after the Inauguration, President Trump visited Israel, Jordan and Saudi Arabia … apparently to arrange the use of their Intelligence Agencies. No matter how effective the CIA is supposed to be these days, or how much experience Vogle has –it may be that there are means to deal with him, means that are being implemented.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it’s common knowledge that the CIA has been directly involved in coups of foreign governments. I wouldn’t put it past them to be involved in this “coup attempt”, especially if their agenda was/is different from President Trump.
Today, Brandon Straka’s FB account was suspended for a MONTH. His #WalkAway Campaign FB page has also been down all day.
So PLEASE, spread the word about this #WalkAway Rally in D.C. , scheduled for Oct. 26-28:
American University charges $242 million or $18,616 per student for its mandatory diversity “inclusion” program excluding white males.
Its President, Sylvia Mathews Burwell, said the price tag was the first “step in the journey”. AU’s promised website updates for its diversity “Inclusion Excellence” program is disconnected.
White males are excluded from it.
https://brassballs.blog/home/american-university-charges-242-million-dollars-or-18616-dollars-per-student-for-its-mandatory-diversity-inclusion-excellence-program-excluding-white-males
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” – Declaration of Independence
It would seem “American University” is in desperate need of a name change…
Easily fixed…
I’ve been pretty sure that Ginsberg has been senile for some time but it looks like senility does not impede evil.
Well knowing the violence that the left wing nut cases are inflicting on anyone they can get close enough to, she managed to disclose in a interview that Gorsuch rides a bicycle to work.
Almost sounds like an invitation to the left. How hard could it be to cruise the area of the court looking for a guy on a bicycle?
This occured during an interview where she said both sides were being too partisan regarding nominations.
Ginsberg flies a broom to work.
How can you tell when a deranged leftist goes senile?
When they start accidentally babbling the truth?
Even if not a cut and dried, lawsuits based on today’s Google video/ memos would certainly tie up and embarrass Google for a long time. Tucker’s got Amazon (WaPo) and Google balls in the air within one week – Go Tucker!
What’s more terrifying to elitists; the #walkaway, or poll #’s showing the demographics of those walking away;
Blacks, Hispanics, Union workers, even millenials. Pretty soon it’s gonna be;
“Last one out, then out the lights!”
And the DNC becomes the DNS, and a marginalised party of 20-30%, that can’t function as a National party.
Yikes. Must have hit wrong tab. My bad.
20 snakes, huh? Just look at that blue underbelly…yup, that’s a DNC plane alright…
“That’s not a hand bag! It’s a European Carryall!”, quipped Seinfeld
sundance and fellow treepers, would appreciate your reaction to this interview…
The fact that Kerry admits talking to Iran before Sec. Pompeo was SecState [but during Tillerson] brings nausea, anger, evil… Once liked listening to HH in OC, but he joined the pompous Rove Brigade long ago.
http://www.hughhewitt.com/former-secretary-of-state-john-kerry-on-his-new-memoir-every-day-is-extra/
I have had one trying day with storm prep for the mothers and children we serve in our residential programs if we have to evacuate. Earlier this week, Florence was tracked to be right over Greensboro as it petered out but we are blessed that its track has changed, for the time being. We are ready but would appreciate your prayers that power doesn’t go out. Having been through it once before in the last 2 decades, I can tell you guys that nothing is worse that have 20 pregnant and new mothers and all of their children sleeping for 10 days in a 3 bedroom condo (I moved them into my own home at the time because power was out EVERYWHERE but the building I was in was next to one of our local hospitals so power was restored to us within hours). The building’s tenants were mostly elderly parents of the doctors and professionals at the hospital who moved them there so they could conveniently look after them, which is why I had moved there myself just for the more peaceful environment. Needless to say, formerly friendly neighbors were NOT happy with me after that!
This time, we have made much better emergency plans, which involve emergency shelters or hotels/motels in other areas. With the change in direction, it is not likely to come to that. Thanks for anyone who might be inclined to pray for us for the next week!
Regarding our country, I cannot tell you the weary heart I have just seeing the corruption, collusion and collaboration to undermine our government and VSGPDJT but also to see so MANY people that I had respected for decades and their true selves. It is hard to accept that someone can spend most of their lives being so deceived by those that appear to be honorable men.
Drawing strength tonight knowing God is in control while I pray that patriots and allies in our nation focus and do what needs to be done in November!
Take care of business, friends and family, and Godspeed along the way.
We’ve GOT this!
Godspeed, Albertus Magnus.
I understand and empathize with your sense of disappointment in people you’ve trusted for so long.
When my marriage ended, one of the hardest things I had to accept was that not only did the man I (thought I) fell in love with and married NOT walk on water as I had naively thought, but he actually occupied a space well below sea level.
That was tough! I definitely understand and have compassion for you as you process your disappointment. Just go easy on yourself. That you trusted people who might not have deserved your trust says more about you than it does about them. It says that YOU are trustworthy! And human.
God bless you for the work you do with those expectant mothers.
This is about the FEC investigation into Google and the clip from that Breitbart article of an internal meeting of the top brass at Google after the election (you may have seen some of it on Tucker Carlson last night). But what I find freaky just like this guy from the Still Report is all the propeller hats the employees are wearing and the bizzare behavior of these so called “high-tech” leaders and as Bongino calls them their colorform matching microphones and tee-shirts. Like some sort of parallel universe!! Omg!!
REX outlines Google’s Conspiracy with China to SUPPRESS FREE SPEECH, etc.
… Which Co-Conspirator Google is ROLLING OUT to America to CARRY OUT CHINA’s STRATEGY to INTERFERE with the 2018 MID-TERM ELECTIONS.
… Looks like President Trump’s Election-Interference E.O. WILL NAIL BOTH of them.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1039999832994140161.html
So, Florence has been downgraded to a CAT2 Hurricane. The MSM and ALGORITES were parting for a CAT6 storm, and are greatly disappointed.
I’d be pleased if we get it drained over the next 6 years.
Kinda like the “blue wave” that was predicted.
of course they’re disappointed because they said that Florence was Trump’s fault…. logically, it stands to reason that if Trump made it, he is also making it weaker!!!!
WINNING!
ha ha ha
So, in addition to ensuring that the TRUTH is revealed and published, there is also a need for context. We here understand the seriousness of these crimes, but it would appear that many folks do not understand how dangerous these offenses are, nor the threat to their liberty and freedom. The left and most of the media have sold the idea of “equality” (i.e., entitlement).
We need GREAT messengers to construct and explain that this whole mess has been an attempt to hijack each American’s future. Brandon Straka and his #walkaway movement HAS traction in pushing back against the narrative; and now he is offline.
RNC and perhaps others need to work on ads and digital campaigns so that citizens are able to hear the truth.
REX lays out the “Journalists’ Bear Trap”
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1039655194403864577.html
What are the odds that, as the good guys preposition supplies and rescue/aid workers in advance of the hurricane, Democrat operatives are propositioning fake victims and fake narratives?
Of course… We all ready know the “media” has written those stories
They may be… but in any storm there were be victims regardless, they’ll just wait until the rain stops and go find someone with an axe to grind.
Imagine if one of these liberal freaks with full on TDS lives in Myrtle Beach. No matters what happens, they’ll blame the President for something. So all the media has to do is find a few of those, hell there’s millions of them.
