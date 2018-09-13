September 13th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #602

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

95 Responses to September 13th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #602

  1. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:20 am

  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:21 am

    54 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.

  4. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:22 am

    • wheatietoo says:
      September 13, 2018 at 12:35 am

      I really like these little videos he’s been doing.

      It’s like he’s making a little mini address-to-the-nation, but informally.
      It’s cool.
      Best President Ever.

      • treehouseron says:
        September 13, 2018 at 1:34 am

        Yeah this particular one was really well done. He strikes a really good balance with these. It’s part “Hey, we’ve got it” and “Get the hell out of Dodge”. He exudes confidence, but concern at the same time. We will likely never see another President in our lifetimes with half his charisma.

  8. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:23 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:24 am

    • citizen817 says:
      September 13, 2018 at 12:41 am

      • para59r says:
        September 13, 2018 at 1:37 am

        Likes that you cut in FLOTUS for a piece of the action citizen817.

        With that though I ask a question to any.

        Has this site ever brought up Melania’s “Be Best” campaign?

        Only asks because I’m always seeing it get short shrift when it’s actually very smart for what it says but mostly for what it can do.

        That being it’s more than what you tell someone else, but what you tell yourself. A simple internal command that can be remembered at a snap and only leads to betterment no matter the task, no matter the goal, no matter the ability, no matter the age. Something easy to internalize, something that will help you focus and refocus while fitting all that you do.

  11. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Executive Order on Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election
     FOREIGN POLICY

    This EO is a KILLER … just as China starts funneling $ into the USCOC to undermine the 2018 Mid-Term Elections!

    It applies to BOTH the Foreigners and any persons, entities, etc., that are complicit.

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-imposing-certain-sanctions-event-foreign-interference-united-states-election/

      • Julia Adams says:
        September 13, 2018 at 12:42 am

        The Honorable John Bolton is a most valuable asset to our President. He is tough, focused, determined, dependable and trustworthy.

        If only President Trump had an AG like Bolton or Pompeo.

      • dallasdan says:
        September 13, 2018 at 12:43 am

        Thanks for the link. I trust OAN.
        It’s a good idea, but I am more concerned about Dem voter fraud than foreign interference.

        • BlackKnightRides says:
          September 13, 2018 at 12:49 am

          Remember the theft-by-illegals of 39 MILLION Social Security numbers?

          Imagine the “co-conspirators” with those FOREIGNERS to (1) STEAL the SSNs, (2) ISSUE LICENSES to Illegals who stole the SSNs, (3) REGISTER to vote with the SSNs, (4) permit the voting by REFUSING Federal assistance in PURGING the SSNs, (5) COUNT the Illegal Votes, and (6) KNOWINGLY CERTIFY the Illegal Votes.

          NEW RULES: We WIN, They LOSE. 😎

        • Dutchman says:
          September 13, 2018 at 1:04 am

          So, if he’s doing this E.O., regarding foriegn interference, and, we all KNOW the dems have been doing voter fraud, forever, and HE knows what’s at stake in the midterms, AND he’s a VSG, isn’t it reasonable to assume he’s NOT gonna let them steal the midterms?

          Follow up question: How do you coordinate a nationwide campaign of voter fraud, but leave no paper, money or electronic communications trail?

          In short, HE’S GOT THIS.

          • Sayit2016 says:
            September 13, 2018 at 1:26 am

            If you’re Jerry Brown the Govenor of California you simply demand that the DMV remove that the graphic markers on California drivers license that denote non citizens that are allowed to drive in Cali.

            See how that works.! POOF now you can not tell legal Californians from Adam

            • tigsmom says:
              September 13, 2018 at 1:47 am

              Presenting an ID is verboten in CA. A family member in Mill Valley is still livid she was rudely rebuffed for presenting her ID to vote during the Primaries. “No, we don’t need that, it violates your privacy”.

      • Cheri Lawrence says:
        September 13, 2018 at 1:14 am

        Did anyone see the Trump at War video that Bannon just made? It was supposed to air tonight at 7:00 pm on OAN. Here is the trailer. Hopefully it will be out on you tube soon!!

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      September 13, 2018 at 12:32 am

      Pending Trump Tweets:

      “Why is China now BUYING OFF the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to undercut
      • The RESTORATION of a prosperous America’s Middle Class,
      • The GROWTH in American Jobs and
      • The REVERSAL of Middle-Class Wage Losses vs Inflation over the past 2 DECADES?”
      =====
      “Shall we INVESTIGATE which American-based Corporations are COLLUDING with CHINA to enable them to INFLUENCE our 2018 ELECTIONS … just like RUSSIA has been doing?”
      =====
      “Looks like CHINA is INVITING more SANCTIONS”
      =====
      “How do Global Corporations think our Government can protect against CHINA’s THEFT of their INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY if they fund efforts to undermine Trade Negotiations and Interfere with our Elections?”
      =====
      “FAKE Free Trade” is not “RECIPROCAL Free Trade”

      • mr.piddles says:
        September 13, 2018 at 12:42 am

        “Shall we INVESTIGATE which American-based Corporations are COLLUDING with CHINA to enable them to INFLUENCE our 2018 ELECTIONS … just like RUSSIA has been doing?”

        Ouch. There it is right there. Follow the money, which is easy to do.

        • Dutchman says:
          September 13, 2018 at 1:11 am

          In fact, with the factor of foreign country involvement comes,….FISA warrants, with 2 hops, and looking at emails, texts and phone calls of democrat party operatives, state party chairs, secretaries of state, inserting ‘undercover’ agents to record recruiting and training sessions, …

          Sounds like a great “October surprise”, to bust em all, with such incontrovertible evidence that they have no option but to plead guilty.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      September 13, 2018 at 12:32 am

      PULL SPENDING on & INVESTMENT in Anti-American Globalist corporations that have dedicated to
      • DESTROYING the Middle Class by SHIFTING Production & Jobs to Foreign Countries,
      • REPLACING American workers with Foreigners on Visas and
      • UNLEASHING the INVASION & EMPLOYMENT of ILLEGALS that SMOTHERS Wage Gains and Job Opportunities for American Citizens!

      • PS says:
        September 13, 2018 at 12:41 am

        You want to bring Google in line?

        Executive order halting use of the Google Cloud throughout the federal government, firewall them from the fed networks in 30 days. All DOJ, FBI and CIA + Google collaborative projects put on hold pending outside ethics review and compliance with federal free speech non-discrimination regulations. Oh, and no work orders paid until review complete.

    • mr.piddles says:
      September 13, 2018 at 12:41 am

      I didn’t even think of that connection. Wouldn’t that be nice. Bushy Boys And The New World All Stars certainly wouldn’t want to be in violation of International Sanctions. That’s illegal.

  13. Blind no longer says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:29 am

    So this means Tom D. isn’t going to be a happy camper, along with a few other Globalists azzwipes!

  14. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Something interesting I stumbled on.

    The CIA is still the puppet master, and the FBI dances at the end of its strings on matters of “national security.”

    What is being done to Donald Trump is the same kind of Deep-State coup that was masterminded by the CIA in the early 1970s to overthrow Richard Nixon.

    GREG VOGLE, center, was the CIA’s Director of the National Clandestine Service the entire time that Donald Trump was a candidate and President Elect. He had clandestine connections to every major player involved in the frame-up operations. Left side, MI6/Five-Eyes operatives, top to bottom: JOSEPH MIFSUD; STEFAN HALPER; CHRISTOPHER STEELE; ALEXANDER DOWNER; RICHARD DEARLOVE. Right side, US intel operatives, bottom to top: JOHN BRENNAN; MICHAEL FLYNN; JAMES CLAPPER; BILL PRIESTAP; PETER STRZOK.

    There has been a “missing man” in all of the analyses and dissections and reporting of the covert “Spygate” operation run by Barack Obama’s CIA and FBI, along with British intelligence and the Five Eyes, to smear and frame Donald Trump for alleged “Russian collusion.” Chalet Reports is prepared to say that the crucial missing piece of the puzzle was Greg Vogle, who at all relevant times was the director of the dirtiest and most criminal division in the history of the CIA, the infamous National Clandestine Service, a repackaging of the notorious CIA Directorate of Operations, which—in the CIA’s endless mission to create as much confusion and misdirection as possible.

    Excerpt:
    Greg Vogle, in his position, had to be aware of, and a knowing party to, the covert operations carried out by Five-Eyes agents provocateur such as Joseph Mifsud, Stefan Halper, Richard Dearlove, and Alexander Downer (in image at left), and involving covert operatives planted inside the Trump campaign such as Carter Page and George Papadopoulos. It is impossible that Vogle could have avoided being aware of and involved in those criminal operations, unless he was the stupidest and most incompetent CIA official ever to hold the position. He wasn’t.

    http://www.chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=1642

  15. sunnydaze says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Today, Brandon Straka’s FB account was suspended for a MONTH. His #WalkAway Campaign FB page has also been down all day.

    So PLEASE, spread the word about this #WalkAway Rally in D.C. , scheduled for Oct. 26-28:

  16. Harry the Greek says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:36 am

    American University charges $242 million or $18,616 per student for its mandatory diversity “inclusion” program excluding white males.

    Its President, Sylvia Mathews Burwell, said the price tag was the first “step in the journey”. AU’s promised website updates for its diversity “Inclusion Excellence” program is disconnected.

    White males are excluded from it.

    https://brassballs.blog/home/american-university-charges-242-million-dollars-or-18616-dollars-per-student-for-its-mandatory-diversity-inclusion-excellence-program-excluding-white-males

  17. PaulM says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:39 am

    I’ve been pretty sure that Ginsberg has been senile for some time but it looks like senility does not impede evil.
    Well knowing the violence that the left wing nut cases are inflicting on anyone they can get close enough to, she managed to disclose in a interview that Gorsuch rides a bicycle to work.
    Almost sounds like an invitation to the left. How hard could it be to cruise the area of the court looking for a guy on a bicycle?
    This occured during an interview where she said both sides were being too partisan regarding nominations.

  18. Apfelcobbler says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Even if not a cut and dried, lawsuits based on today’s Google video/ memos would certainly tie up and embarrass Google for a long time. Tucker’s got Amazon (WaPo) and Google balls in the air within one week – Go Tucker!

  19. Dutchman says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:44 am

    What’s more terrifying to elitists; the #walkaway, or poll #’s showing the demographics of those walking away;

    Blacks, Hispanics, Union workers, even millenials. Pretty soon it’s gonna be;

    “Last one out, then out the lights!”

    And the DNC becomes the DNS, and a marginalised party of 20-30%, that can’t function as a National party.

  20. nwtex says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:51 am

  21. mj_inOC says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:55 am

    sundance and fellow treepers, would appreciate your reaction to this interview…
    The fact that Kerry admits talking to Iran before Sec. Pompeo was SecState [but during Tillerson] brings nausea, anger, evil… Once liked listening to HH in OC, but he joined the pompous Rove Brigade long ago.
    http://www.hughhewitt.com/former-secretary-of-state-john-kerry-on-his-new-memoir-every-day-is-extra/

  22. Albertus Magnus says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:58 am

    I have had one trying day with storm prep for the mothers and children we serve in our residential programs if we have to evacuate. Earlier this week, Florence was tracked to be right over Greensboro as it petered out but we are blessed that its track has changed, for the time being. We are ready but would appreciate your prayers that power doesn’t go out. Having been through it once before in the last 2 decades, I can tell you guys that nothing is worse that have 20 pregnant and new mothers and all of their children sleeping for 10 days in a 3 bedroom condo (I moved them into my own home at the time because power was out EVERYWHERE but the building I was in was next to one of our local hospitals so power was restored to us within hours). The building’s tenants were mostly elderly parents of the doctors and professionals at the hospital who moved them there so they could conveniently look after them, which is why I had moved there myself just for the more peaceful environment. Needless to say, formerly friendly neighbors were NOT happy with me after that!

    This time, we have made much better emergency plans, which involve emergency shelters or hotels/motels in other areas. With the change in direction, it is not likely to come to that. Thanks for anyone who might be inclined to pray for us for the next week!

    Regarding our country, I cannot tell you the weary heart I have just seeing the corruption, collusion and collaboration to undermine our government and VSGPDJT but also to see so MANY people that I had respected for decades and their true selves. It is hard to accept that someone can spend most of their lives being so deceived by those that appear to be honorable men.

    Drawing strength tonight knowing God is in control while I pray that patriots and allies in our nation focus and do what needs to be done in November!

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      September 13, 2018 at 1:07 am

      Take care of business, friends and family, and Godspeed along the way.

      We’ve GOT this!

    • ezpz2 says:
      September 13, 2018 at 1:31 am

      Godspeed, Albertus Magnus.

      I understand and empathize with your sense of disappointment in people you’ve trusted for so long.

      When my marriage ended, one of the hardest things I had to accept was that not only did the man I (thought I) fell in love with and married NOT walk on water as I had naively thought, but he actually occupied a space well below sea level.

      That was tough! I definitely understand and have compassion for you as you process your disappointment. Just go easy on yourself. That you trusted people who might not have deserved your trust says more about you than it does about them. It says that YOU are trustworthy! And human.

    • treehouseron says:
      September 13, 2018 at 1:41 am

      God bless you for the work you do with those expectant mothers.

  23. Cheri Lawrence says:
    September 13, 2018 at 1:07 am

    This is about the FEC investigation into Google and the clip from that Breitbart article of an internal meeting of the top brass at Google after the election (you may have seen some of it on Tucker Carlson last night). But what I find freaky just like this guy from the Still Report is all the propeller hats the employees are wearing and the bizzare behavior of these so called “high-tech” leaders and as Bongino calls them their colorform matching microphones and tee-shirts. Like some sort of parallel universe!! Omg!!

  24. Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
    September 13, 2018 at 1:16 am

    So, Florence has been downgraded to a CAT2 Hurricane. The MSM and ALGORITES were parting for a CAT6 storm, and are greatly disappointed.
    Even NHC.com is using adjectives to enhance the danger, minimizing the category reduction. This is how deep Obama’s deep state has penetrated into NOAA. And EPA, FDA, and all the other lettered groups.
    I’d be pleased if we get it drained over the next 6 years.

  25. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    September 13, 2018 at 1:16 am

    So, in addition to ensuring that the TRUTH is revealed and published, there is also a need for context. We here understand the seriousness of these crimes, but it would appear that many folks do not understand how dangerous these offenses are, nor the threat to their liberty and freedom. The left and most of the media have sold the idea of “equality” (i.e., entitlement).
    We need GREAT messengers to construct and explain that this whole mess has been an attempt to hijack each American’s future. Brandon Straka and his #walkaway movement HAS traction in pushing back against the narrative; and now he is offline.
    RNC and perhaps others need to work on ads and digital campaigns so that citizens are able to hear the truth.

  27. joeknuckles says:
    September 13, 2018 at 1:40 am

    What are the odds that, as the good guys preposition supplies and rescue/aid workers in advance of the hurricane, Democrat operatives are propositioning fake victims and fake narratives?

    • Nigella says:
      September 13, 2018 at 1:43 am

      Of course… We all ready know the “media” has written those stories

    • treehouseron says:
      September 13, 2018 at 1:43 am

      They may be… but in any storm there were be victims regardless, they’ll just wait until the rain stops and go find someone with an axe to grind.

      Imagine if one of these liberal freaks with full on TDS lives in Myrtle Beach. No matters what happens, they’ll blame the President for something. So all the media has to do is find a few of those, hell there’s millions of them.

