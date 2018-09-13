Grassley Schedules Kavanaugh Vote for Sept. 20th – Feinstein Pulls Stunt Sending High School Harassment Allegation to Federal Authorities…

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has scheduled the committee vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh for Thursday September 20th. A full senate vote is anticipated prior to the end of this month. SCOTUS session begins October 1st.

In a last ditch effort to come up with some scheme or roadblock, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Dianne Feinstein, has announced she is referring a High School allegation of sexual misconduct to federal authorities for immediate investigation.

Feinstein refuses to release any details about her reference letter, allowing for maximum innuendo and gossip, and presents a disingenuous and transparently political public release to accompany her announcement. According to the New York Times:

WASHINGTON — The senior Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee referred information involving Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, to federal investigators on Thursday, but the senator declined to make public what the matter involved. Two officials familiar with the matter say the incident involved possible sexual misconduct between Judge Kavanaugh and a woman when they were both in high school.

The statement by Senator Dianne Feinstein of California came a week before the Judiciary Committee is to vote on his nomination. (read more)

