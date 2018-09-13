Grassley Schedules Kavanaugh Vote for Sept. 20th – Feinstein Pulls Stunt Sending High School Harassment Allegation to Federal Authorities…

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has scheduled the committee vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh for Thursday September 20th. A full senate vote is anticipated prior to the end of this month. SCOTUS session begins October 1st.
In a last ditch effort to come up with some scheme or roadblock, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Dianne Feinstein, has announced she is referring a High School allegation of sexual misconduct to federal authorities for immediate investigation.
Feinstein refuses to release any details about her reference letter, allowing for maximum innuendo and gossip, and presents a disingenuous and transparently political public release to accompany her announcement. According to the New York Times:
WASHINGTON — The senior Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee referred information involving Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, to federal investigators on Thursday, but the senator declined to make public what the matter involved.
Two officials familiar with the matter say the incident involved possible sexual misconduct between Judge Kavanaugh and a woman when they were both in high school.
The statement by Senator Dianne Feinstein of California came a week before the Judiciary Committee is to vote on his nomination. (read more)
SpyFi’s gotta SpyFi. It’s was SpyFi does. It’s all it does.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Aha! I found the original report of the incident.
Georgie Porgie, Puddin’ and Pie,
Kissed the girls and made them cry,
When the boys came out to play
Georgie Porgie ran away
~Nursery Rhyme circa 1840
LikeLiked by 7 people
😂
LikeLike
Sent the letter to the FBI, well, after the FBI is done with the investigation, the dossier(written by Amarosa) they send to the Senate will note the FBI found incriminating evidence of Pee stains on her dress……
LikeLike
And Justice Kavanaugh will vote with the other 5 conservatives on the Court [RBG being replaced a few years prior] that the whole thing was a nuisance action, and that the Estate of the long dead former Sen Feinstein should pay all costs.
LikeLike
Good Lord – attempting to “Clarence Thomas” Kavanaugh, if Turtle man Mitch McConnell had a spine he would call out CHiFi and censor her.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t put it past him.
The MAGA agenda and the GOPe agenda align in very few places.
But this is one of them.
Mitch will do what it takes. It will get done.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This woman will rot in hell…..with her BFF Teddy Kennedy.
LikeLike
Hopefully the devil gives her a backwards pineapple up the ass every day for BS like this.
Clearly has sold her soul along with all Libtard politicians. As well as most others.
LikeLike
The left is so pathetic! Where is Sylvia’s shovel? Can I hit them over the head? Watch these idiots use the sex misconduct allegations on the republican canadiates in October!
LikeLike
I am not optimistic that it will help much, but I just sent a short message to McConnell requesting that he move ahead with the confirmation vote. If anyone else wants to do the same, here’s his email address:
https://www.mcconnell.senate.gov/public/index.cfm?p=ContactForm
LikeLiked by 1 person
News is now saying the Rats have sent the FBI unspecified information on Kavanaugh’s nomination for investigation. The information comes from an individual strongly requesting anonymity so neither the name/position of the individual nor the information itself will be released to the Great Unwashed. Feinstein says the vote on Kavanaugh be delayed until politically the unbiased LEA arm of the DoJ can finish the investigation.
Bullshit-o-meter is hitting 9.5 on the right side.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well, if the FBI can wiretap / spy on a Repub nominee for president / president elect / sitting president, why not a Supreme Court nominee?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pretty sure they probably did that with Roberts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or do what they do best, pull some lie out of their bureaucratic a** and run with it.
LikeLike
There will be no delay in the vote.
Don’t doubt me on this one: McConnell is probably seething inside his Turtle Shell at this stunt, and he will make sure that the vote occurs as quickly as Senate Rules allow.
LikeLike
Isn’t this the woman who had a Chinese Spy working for her for decades?
Nothing to see here, Move along.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Isn’t that the woman who was instrumental in financing the Steele Dossier via her donors?
The only people stupid enough to now fall for her stuff are the democrats.
And #NeverTrumpers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And then just fired him. The guy is working for a non-profit in CA now.
LikeLike
and we get exactly what we deserve when we don’t investigate them or enforce the rules of the congressional bodies. Party of lazy, complacent fools.
LikeLiked by 3 people
OMG!!! They found out he kissed his date on the cheek after the Senior Prom, when his Dad drove them home. What is this world coming to?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do we get any baby pictures with this too? Dianne Feinstein, the same person who released documents without authorization.
LikeLiked by 5 people
In elementary school Kavanaugh once stole an extra desert from the cafeteria…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
He had two scoops!
LikeLike
This is sick, sick, sick! “Anonymous source” says it all… plant an ugly story and watch the media choreograph breathless talking points into a frenzy. What “federal investigators” would these be? Democrats / Deep State of course… but what part of the government? Legitimate information on SC candidates goes directly through Grassley & the Judiciary Committee, right?
Grassley, Sessions, Trump – our big guns need to move quickly to 1) block any delay of the Sept 20 vote, and 2) clear Judge K’s name. I’m reminded of Admiral Jackson MD / VA Director, Judge Moore / Alabama race – and of course – SC Judge Thomas. Libs pull out their nasty innuendo playbook once again. Feinstein acts like she’s impervious to review of her nefarious past. Trump needs to teach the Dems a lesson, otherwise Judge K and other outstanding people will continue to have their careers and personal lives damaged or destroyed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
On what basis can she make referrals to federal authorities? Anybody in Congress who feels like making a referral can do it any time they want? Can Joe citizen do the same in the same way?
LikeLike
Someone in the Trump administration should track down all copies of the letter at “investigative agencies”, run ’em through a crosscut shredder, and dump ’em on Feinstein’s head.
LikeLike
This is truly rich given that the FBI never investigated the rape charges against Bill Clinton, sexual impropriety charges against Matt Lauer, Harvey Weinstein and a host of other scum bags affiliated with the Democrat Party. This should make the red wave look like a Cat 5 hurricane.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dianne Feinstein, the same person who had that spy working on her staff for 20+ years?
LikeLike
You can be darn sure that the Dems have checked this out and there is nothing there…..or they would have made a stink about it already instead of putting three children up to testify in front of congress.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I went to an all boys school, but at the School Dances we had girls from the private girls school there.
I never molested any of them (although I did accidentally bump the side of someone’s breast)
My thing was more smoking cigars behind the Pool bubble.
LikeLike
If you bear false witness you should serve the same sentence your victim would have.
LikeLike
Dianne Feinstein, sent a request to investigate, to the illegitimate FBI. At this point, I would believe anything coming out of this organization!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Relax.
This, too, will fail….as has ever other demoncrappic attempt to keep Kavanaugh off the bench.
Mitch McConnell well knows that forestalling the Kavanaugh vote would ingnite the left ahead of the mid-terms, while conversely his appointment would cause the less-engaged left to throw up it’s hands in frustration and adopt a “what’s the point of voting now” attitude.
In short, this is nothing more than a desperate “Hail Mary” on the part of SpyFi, who is herself deeply involved in the “Big Ugly” (as is the rest of the corrupt Senate Intelligence Committee). She’s thrown this jump ball because she has nothing to lose by doing it.
Think of it as a last gasp of a dying, thoroughly corrupted dimocrap pol…..because that is precisely what it is.
LikeLike
FG&C, great post
LikeLike
People of CA vote her out, stand up and shout. Get her out. Many years of treason is about DiFi http://articles.latimes.com/1997-03-28/news/mn-43046_1_china-connections
LikeLike
The guy running for her seat is 10 times worse… he even brags about half his family being illegals.
LikeLike
Rod Rosenstein will have this cleared up pronto.
LikeLike
He will pass this case to Mueller for investigation.
LikeLike
Was the HS chick Russsian? If not, let Jeff handle it.
LikeLike
Democrats and Progressives are despicable and vile creatures, constantly slithering about on their bellies in the turgid depths of the swamp, feeding on whatever moldy and rotten bits of feces they hungrily open up their mouths for to eat for their nourishment!
If PDJT, and I say IF, had been considering a ‘moderate’ Justice to replace the Satan Damned Commie rbg WHEN she finally croaks on PDJT’s watch, ALL bets are now off that he will feel inclined to do so.
DiFi and ALL of her like minded Progressive ilk, are the enemy of the Foundational Principles that this country was founded upon and must be treated as such!
MAGA!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well said!!
LikeLike
Dianne Feinstein “those without sin cast the first stone” Well that puts you out. Now go along and play with your Chinese spy driver, assistant and friend. That is not as serious as Brett Kavanaugh’s high school sweetheart or not even that. I must say this one has gotten under my skin. These Democrats are going too far. Obstruct Obstruct and lie that’s all they know how to do. OH and make spectacles of themselves. Sick and Evil.
LikeLike
Just when you think they can’t get anymore twisted or pathetic, voila, out pops Frankenstein with this insane ploy. We have a serious problem, America. Your country is run by obvious lunatics, and they must be purged from the premises as quickly as possible. No joke. We are well passed the state of complete crazy with these creatures.
LikeLike
They got him now!
Yawn……..
LikeLike
Uniparty representatives are sub-human.
LikeLike
Perfect, would have expected nothing less from SpyDi. No conservative male gets anywhere with out at least one of these false claims
LikeLike
Let me guess – this anonymous source is currently an unnamed executive at Planned Parenthood. Or maybe she works for Fusion GPS. But we’ll never know as the victim needs to be believed and protected (just ask Hillary and Bill).
LikeLike
“It’s déjà vu all over again, in Yogi Berra’s memorable expression: senior unelected FBI officials conspiring with the Washington Post and New York Times to drive a Republican president from office. Kudos to Jim Hoft of Gateway Pundit for spotting a 2014 State Department email from Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s aide Sidney Blumenthal that was declassified and released in 2015. In it Blumenthal states as a fact that -Bob Woodward has been an FBI asset- since the days of Deep Throat.
Deep Throat revealed himself in 2006 as Mark Felt, who had been the number two official at the FBI and who was apparently enraged that President Nixon passed him over for promotion to the top spot. Given his senior position there, rather like that formerly held by Andrew McCabe, it might not be so surprising if he actively leaked to the Washington Post duo, and formed a mutual relationship between the bureau and the useful journalists, obtaining revenge while demonstrating the fearsome power of the FBI over elected officials.” ~ Thomas Lifson over at American Thinker
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/09/sidney_blumenthal_bob_woodward_has_been_an_fbi_asset_since_deep_throat_.html
This last ditch effort by Diane FineStine reeks of the FIB dirty tricks division.
LikeLike
I’m almost embarrassed for these desperados. Almost.
But they’re incapable of feeling shame, have no conscience, and apparently sold their souls long ago- assuming they ever even had one.
LikeLike
It wouldn’t surprise me to find out that the demrats were talking to every possible woman out of BK’s past. From girls he coached to women he attended school with to coworkers. It’s probably been going on for months. I just hope Kavanaugh has the stones to follow this through and assume his rightful place on the court.
LikeLike
Seems like just last week the Democrats were willing to forgive Al Franken and wanted him to get back into politics. There was a photo of him playing Tune in Tokyo with a sleeping woman’s breasts, but that is completely forgiveable. Allegations of ‘misconduct’ from 35 years ago when both parties were minors and made anonymously and third and fourth hand, however, are very serious when directed at a conservative. And thsie jackwagons claim to be the party of women. They will subordinate the rights, safety and welfare of women whenever it is politically expedient. Disgusting.
LikeLike
Predictions:
Thursday, September 20th: Kavanaugh confirmed as SCOTUS justice.
Friday, September 21st: PDJT declassifies documents related to Page FISA application documents.
Anyone want to bet against this?
LikeLike
Frankly McConnell should call for the vote NOW
LikeLike
Supposedly the “victim” Ha s a high priced Metoo lawyer….
LikeLike
They are going to try to Roy Moore Kavanaugh. How long before Gloria Allred comes out with the victims?
LikeLike
The victim supposedly has a high profile lawyer… I fear this will delay the vote…
LikeLike