Grassley Schedules Kavanaugh Vote for Sept. 20th – Feinstein Pulls Stunt Sending High School Harassment Allegation to Federal Authorities…

Posted on September 13, 2018 by

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has scheduled the committee vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh for Thursday September 20th. A full senate vote is anticipated prior to the end of this month. SCOTUS session begins October 1st.

In a last ditch effort to come up with some scheme or roadblock, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Dianne Feinstein, has announced she is referring a High School allegation of sexual misconduct to federal authorities for immediate investigation.

Feinstein refuses to release any details about her reference letter, allowing for maximum innuendo and gossip, and presents a disingenuous and transparently political public release to accompany her announcement.  According to the New York Times:

WASHINGTON — The senior Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee referred information involving Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, to federal investigators on Thursday, but the senator declined to make public what the matter involved.

Two officials familiar with the matter say the incident involved possible sexual misconduct between Judge Kavanaugh and a woman when they were both in high school.

The statement by Senator Dianne Feinstein of California came a week before the Judiciary Committee is to vote on his nomination.  (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Supreme Court, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

170 Responses to Grassley Schedules Kavanaugh Vote for Sept. 20th – Feinstein Pulls Stunt Sending High School Harassment Allegation to Federal Authorities…

Older Comments
  1. billrla says:
    September 13, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    SpyFi’s gotta SpyFi. It’s was SpyFi does. It’s all it does.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. H.R. says:
    September 13, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Aha! I found the original report of the incident.

    Georgie Porgie, Puddin’ and Pie,
    Kissed the girls and made them cry,
    When the boys came out to play
    Georgie Porgie ran away

    ~Nursery Rhyme circa 1840

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Gary Lacey says:
    September 13, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Sent the letter to the FBI, well, after the FBI is done with the investigation, the dossier(written by Amarosa) they send to the Senate will note the FBI found incriminating evidence of Pee stains on her dress……

    Like

    Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      September 13, 2018 at 4:31 pm

      And Justice Kavanaugh will vote with the other 5 conservatives on the Court [RBG being replaced a few years prior] that the whole thing was a nuisance action, and that the Estate of the long dead former Sen Feinstein should pay all costs.

      Like

      Reply
  4. PoxOnTheDNC says:
    September 13, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Good Lord – attempting to “Clarence Thomas” Kavanaugh, if Turtle man Mitch McConnell had a spine he would call out CHiFi and censor her.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. czarowniczy says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    News is now saying the Rats have sent the FBI unspecified information on Kavanaugh’s nomination for investigation. The information comes from an individual strongly requesting anonymity so neither the name/position of the individual nor the information itself will be released to the Great Unwashed. Feinstein says the vote on Kavanaugh be delayed until politically the unbiased LEA arm of the DoJ can finish the investigation.
    Bullshit-o-meter is hitting 9.5 on the right side.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Falcn says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Isn’t this the woman who had a Chinese Spy working for her for decades?
    Nothing to see here, Move along.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. melski says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    OMG!!! They found out he kissed his date on the cheek after the Senior Prom, when his Dad drove them home. What is this world coming to?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Concerned says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Do we get any baby pictures with this too? Dianne Feinstein, the same person who released documents without authorization.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. SPANGLER says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    In elementary school Kavanaugh once stole an extra desert from the cafeteria…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. susaninseattle says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    This is sick, sick, sick! “Anonymous source” says it all… plant an ugly story and watch the media choreograph breathless talking points into a frenzy. What “federal investigators” would these be? Democrats / Deep State of course… but what part of the government? Legitimate information on SC candidates goes directly through Grassley & the Judiciary Committee, right?

    Grassley, Sessions, Trump – our big guns need to move quickly to 1) block any delay of the Sept 20 vote, and 2) clear Judge K’s name. I’m reminded of Admiral Jackson MD / VA Director, Judge Moore / Alabama race – and of course – SC Judge Thomas. Libs pull out their nasty innuendo playbook once again. Feinstein acts like she’s impervious to review of her nefarious past. Trump needs to teach the Dems a lesson, otherwise Judge K and other outstanding people will continue to have their careers and personal lives damaged or destroyed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. anthohmy says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    On what basis can she make referrals to federal authorities? Anybody in Congress who feels like making a referral can do it any time they want? Can Joe citizen do the same in the same way?

    Like

    Reply
    • cthulhu says:
      September 13, 2018 at 4:15 pm

      Someone in the Trump administration should track down all copies of the letter at “investigative agencies”, run ’em through a crosscut shredder, and dump ’em on Feinstein’s head.

      Like

      Reply
    • cplogics says:
      September 13, 2018 at 4:23 pm

      This is truly rich given that the FBI never investigated the rape charges against Bill Clinton, sexual impropriety charges against Matt Lauer, Harvey Weinstein and a host of other scum bags affiliated with the Democrat Party. This should make the red wave look like a Cat 5 hurricane.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. Concerned says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    Dianne Feinstein, the same person who had that spy working on her staff for 20+ years?

    Like

    Reply
  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    You can be darn sure that the Dems have checked this out and there is nothing there…..or they would have made a stink about it already instead of putting three children up to testify in front of congress.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Angel Martin says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    I went to an all boys school, but at the School Dances we had girls from the private girls school there.

    I never molested any of them (although I did accidentally bump the side of someone’s breast)

    My thing was more smoking cigars behind the Pool bubble.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Shiggz says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    If you bear false witness you should serve the same sentence your victim would have.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Concerned says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Dianne Feinstein, sent a request to investigate, to the illegitimate FBI. At this point, I would believe anything coming out of this organization!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. ForGodandCountry says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Relax.

    This, too, will fail….as has ever other demoncrappic attempt to keep Kavanaugh off the bench.

    Mitch McConnell well knows that forestalling the Kavanaugh vote would ingnite the left ahead of the mid-terms, while conversely his appointment would cause the less-engaged left to throw up it’s hands in frustration and adopt a “what’s the point of voting now” attitude.

    In short, this is nothing more than a desperate “Hail Mary” on the part of SpyFi, who is herself deeply involved in the “Big Ugly” (as is the rest of the corrupt Senate Intelligence Committee). She’s thrown this jump ball because she has nothing to lose by doing it.

    Think of it as a last gasp of a dying, thoroughly corrupted dimocrap pol…..because that is precisely what it is.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Judge Smails says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    People of CA vote her out, stand up and shout. Get her out. Many years of treason is about DiFi http://articles.latimes.com/1997-03-28/news/mn-43046_1_china-connections

    Like

    Reply
  19. Scoot4444 says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Rod Rosenstein will have this cleared up pronto.

    Like

    Reply
  20. RobInPA says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Democrats and Progressives are despicable and vile creatures, constantly slithering about on their bellies in the turgid depths of the swamp, feeding on whatever moldy and rotten bits of feces they hungrily open up their mouths for to eat for their nourishment!

    If PDJT, and I say IF, had been considering a ‘moderate’ Justice to replace the Satan Damned Commie rbg WHEN she finally croaks on PDJT’s watch, ALL bets are now off that he will feel inclined to do so.

    DiFi and ALL of her like minded Progressive ilk, are the enemy of the Foundational Principles that this country was founded upon and must be treated as such!

    MAGA!!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Pattie Kelly says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Dianne Feinstein “those without sin cast the first stone” Well that puts you out. Now go along and play with your Chinese spy driver, assistant and friend. That is not as serious as Brett Kavanaugh’s high school sweetheart or not even that. I must say this one has gotten under my skin. These Democrats are going too far. Obstruct Obstruct and lie that’s all they know how to do. OH and make spectacles of themselves. Sick and Evil.

    Like

    Reply
  22. lettruthspeak says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Just when you think they can’t get anymore twisted or pathetic, voila, out pops Frankenstein with this insane ploy. We have a serious problem, America. Your country is run by obvious lunatics, and they must be purged from the premises as quickly as possible. No joke. We are well passed the state of complete crazy with these creatures.

    Like

    Reply
  23. coveyouthband says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    They got him now!

    Yawn……..

    Like

    Reply
  24. rjcylon says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Uniparty representatives are sub-human.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Oldretiredguy says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Perfect, would have expected nothing less from SpyDi. No conservative male gets anywhere with out at least one of these false claims

    Like

    Reply
  26. teeheeman says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Let me guess – this anonymous source is currently an unnamed executive at Planned Parenthood. Or maybe she works for Fusion GPS. But we’ll never know as the victim needs to be believed and protected (just ask Hillary and Bill).

    Like

    Reply
  27. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    “It’s déjà vu all over again, in Yogi Berra’s memorable expression: senior unelected FBI officials conspiring with the Washington Post and New York Times to drive a Republican president from office. Kudos to Jim Hoft of Gateway Pundit for spotting a 2014 State Department email from Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s aide Sidney Blumenthal that was declassified and released in 2015. In it Blumenthal states as a fact that -Bob Woodward has been an FBI asset- since the days of Deep Throat.
    Deep Throat revealed himself in 2006 as Mark Felt, who had been the number two official at the FBI and who was apparently enraged that President Nixon passed him over for promotion to the top spot. Given his senior position there, rather like that formerly held by Andrew McCabe, it might not be so surprising if he actively leaked to the Washington Post duo, and formed a mutual relationship between the bureau and the useful journalists, obtaining revenge while demonstrating the fearsome power of the FBI over elected officials.” ~ Thomas Lifson over at American Thinker

    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/09/sidney_blumenthal_bob_woodward_has_been_an_fbi_asset_since_deep_throat_.html

    This last ditch effort by Diane FineStine reeks of the FIB dirty tricks division.

    Like

    Reply
  28. ezpz2 says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    I’m almost embarrassed for these desperados. Almost.

    But they’re incapable of feeling shame, have no conscience, and apparently sold their souls long ago- assuming they ever even had one.

    Like

    Reply
  29. donnyvee says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    It wouldn’t surprise me to find out that the demrats were talking to every possible woman out of BK’s past. From girls he coached to women he attended school with to coworkers. It’s probably been going on for months. I just hope Kavanaugh has the stones to follow this through and assume his rightful place on the court.

    Like

    Reply
  30. lizzyp says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Seems like just last week the Democrats were willing to forgive Al Franken and wanted him to get back into politics. There was a photo of him playing Tune in Tokyo with a sleeping woman’s breasts, but that is completely forgiveable. Allegations of ‘misconduct’ from 35 years ago when both parties were minors and made anonymously and third and fourth hand, however, are very serious when directed at a conservative. And thsie jackwagons claim to be the party of women. They will subordinate the rights, safety and welfare of women whenever it is politically expedient. Disgusting.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Albertus Magnus says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Predictions:

    Thursday, September 20th: Kavanaugh confirmed as SCOTUS justice.
    Friday, September 21st: PDJT declassifies documents related to Page FISA application documents.

    Anyone want to bet against this?

    Like

    Reply
  32. Nigella says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    Supposedly the “victim” Ha s a high priced Metoo lawyer….

    Like

    Reply
  33. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 13, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    They are going to try to Roy Moore Kavanaugh. How long before Gloria Allred comes out with the victims?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s