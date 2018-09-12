Wednesday September 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
REFLECTIONS IN AN UNKNOWN LAKE, JASPER NATIONAL PARK
Wow…crystal clear….beautiful.
The Bible
Earlier this year, my wife and I had an opportunity to visit the “Dead Sea Scrolls and the Bible” exhibit at the Milwaukee Museum. When we entered the exhibit, we were given a small hand-held recorder about the size of a cell phone. As we made our way through the exhibit, we simply punched in the number of the display and were given an explanation of the scroll, book, or artifact and its significance.
In addition to the Dead Sea Scrolls there were numerous biblical artifacts that took you back in time to the days of our Lord. For example, there was a display of the coinage of the period that was embossed with an image of Caesar. This would have been the same type of coin the Lord pointed to when He answered the question of the Pharisees and the Herodians about paying tribute to Caesar (Mark 12:13-17). There was also an exhibit of oil lamps, one of which would have been the type used in the Parable of the Ten Virgins. It was interesting to see how the five wise virgins would have trimmed their lamps (Matt. 25:1-10).
The most fascinating part of the exhibit was the Dead Sea Scrolls, which incorporated the development of the English Versions of the Scriptures, as well as the Gutenberg Bible, the first Bible ever produced on a printing press. I personally accept by faith that we have the Word of God today. But for the skeptic or critic who questions the Word of God, the Dead Sea Scrolls clearly show the providential care of God.
For example, the oldest copy of the Torah prior to the discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls would have been about the 10th Century. The Torah is the first 5 Books of the Hebrew Bible ascribed to Moses. Archeologists date the Dead Sea Scrolls between the 1st Century B.C. and the first half of the 1st Century A.D. They were discovered in caves on the sheer rock face of the northwest shore of the Dead Sea by a Bedouin shepherd in 1947. Despite the vast period of time between these two sets of manuscripts there is an amazing continuity, especially in regard to sense. For example:
The English translation of Deuteronomy 8:19 from the 10th Century (Hebrew Masoretic Text) states:
“I testify against you this day that ye shall surely perish.”
When the Scholars translated this same passage from the Dead Sea Scrolls manuscripts it came out as follows in English:
“I testify against you today that you will surely be destroyed.”
Hopefully, you will have an opportunity to visit this exhibition which is touring the country; it is well worth your time.
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-bible/
Mark 12:13 And they send unto him certain of the Pharisees and of the Herodians, to catch him in his words.
14 And when they were come, they say unto him, Master, we know that thou art true, and carest for no man: for thou regardest not the person of men, but teachest the way of God in truth: Is it lawful to give tribute to Caesar, or not?
15 Shall we give, or shall we not give? But he, knowing their hypocrisy, said unto them, Why tempt ye me? bring me a penny, that I may see it.
16 And they brought it. And he saith unto them, Whose is this image and superscription? And they said unto him, Caesar’s.
17 And Jesus answering said unto them, Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s. And they marvelled at him.
Matthew 25:1 Then shall the kingdom of heaven be likened unto ten virgins, which took their lamps, and went forth to meet the bridegroom.
2 And five of them were wise, and five were foolish.
3 They that were foolish took their lamps, and took no oil with them:
4 But the wise took oil in their vessels with their lamps.
5 While the bridegroom tarried, they all slumbered and slept.
6 And at midnight there was a cry made, Behold, the bridegroom cometh; go ye out to meet him.
7 Then all those virgins arose, and trimmed their lamps.
8 And the foolish said unto the wise, Give us of your oil; for our lamps are gone out.
9 But the wise answered, saying, Not so; lest there be not enough for us and you: but go ye rather to them that sell, and buy for yourselves.
10 And while they went to buy, the bridegroom came; and they that were ready went in with him to the marriage: and the door was shut.
De 8:19 And it shall be, if thou do at all forget the LORD thy God, and walk after other gods, and serve them, and worship them, I testify against you this day that ye shall surely perish.
Thank you for your daily postings of bible readings.
Your welcome!
The Lord’s Prayer.
Andrea Bocelli
Love this.
Yesterday – the 11th of September – was the 29th of August on the traditional Orthodox Church Calendar and was the Beheading of the Holy Glorious Prophet, Forerunner, and Baptist John.
If one can have a favorite saint, he’s always been my favorite. From Luke’s account of when he jumped in Elizabeth’s womb.
39
During those days Mary set out and traveled to the hill country in haste to a town of Judah,
40
where she entered the house of Zechariah and greeted Elizabeth.
41
When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the infant leaped in her womb, and Elizabeth, filled with the holy Spirit,s
42
cried out in a loud voice and said, “Most blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb.t
43
And how does this happen to me, that the mother of my Lord* should come to me?
44
For at the moment the sound of your greeting reached my ears, the infant in my womb leaped for joy.
45
Blessed are you who believed* that what was spoken to you by the Lord would be fulfilled.”u
The Canticle of Mary.
46
v And Mary said:*
“My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord;w
47
my spirit rejoices in God my savior.x
48
For he has looked upon his handmaid’s lowliness;
behold, from now on will all ages call me blessed.y
49
The Mighty One has done great things for me,
and holy is his name.z
50
His mercy is from age to age
to those who fear him.a
51
He has shown might with his arm,
dispersed the arrogant of mind and heart.b
52
He has thrown down the rulers from their thrones
but lifted up the lowly.c
53
The hungry he has filled with good things;
the rich he has sent away empty.d
54
He has helped Israel his servant,
remembering his mercy,e
55
according to his promise to our fathers,
to Abraham and to his descendants forever.”f
56
Mary remained with her about three months and then returned to her home.
How Great Thou Art
– Carrie Underwood
Whoa…That looks like my Coon cat.
May you have a beautiful day, too, Lucille.
And thank you for all your postings of cheerful messages/greetings.
Thanks, Grandma! This kitty is looking so alertly into the camera. What IS she thinking! LOL! Maine Coons are so adorable.
Mt Antero, Buena Vista, Colorado, rarely seen view from the backside of Mt Antero while trying to summit the main mountain peak, didn’t due to rapidly changing mountain weather.
Let’s see if this posts with Amwick’s hints from last night.
Cool, thanks Amwick, now as a complimentary to last nights Wolf Creek posts, video from Treasure Falls below the Eagle Overlook’s mountain switchback.
Thank you everyone here for all your contributions, bible verses, stories, paintings, music, and witty remarks, etc. I’ve enjoy cruising thru them daily. This is a very relaxing place to be.
May the Lord bless all of you…..and special prayers for those who will/may be impacted by this Storm–I refused to call it hurricane just yet. I’m praying for a fluke….cold water current to intersect with this Storm and cool her temper down. May the Lord be with you all.
We know that God’s grace is sufficient for us. Think of the blessing of this technology that can save so many lives because of the advance warning. However, we cannot take foolish risks and “trust God”. (I think immediately of numerous overloaded small aircraft over the years).
Nahum 1:7 The LORD is good, a strong hold in the day of trouble; and he knoweth them that trust in him.
2Corinthians 3:5 Not that we are sufficient of ourselves to think any thing as of ourselves; but our sufficiency is of God;
Romans 15:13 Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.
Philippians 4:1 Therefore, my brethren dearly beloved and longed for, my joy and crown, so stand fast in the Lord, my dearly beloved.
6 Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. 7 And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.
Third Time Lucky
Basia Trzetrzelewska
🙂
D_I, I love Basia! Do you know if she is still active?
Back in the late 80s I used to listen to her doing housework.
Made the time fly.
I found her in the original VH1, which introduced me to any number of folks I otherwise would have never heard.
She’s a gem!
Thanks for this.
On my YouTube channel, from tapes I made at the time of 9/11:
As It Happened – Day of Terror – Before Collapse
As It Happened – Day of Terror – Part 2 – Collapse and After
Survivor Story and Dr Mark Heath Video During Collapse
Fox in Focus – Summary – 16 Sep 2001
Father Michael Judge – MSNBC
Week’s Timeline – WCBS NY – 16 Sep 2001
Father Michael Judge – Tim Russert
Bob Beckwith
President Bush to Congress – MSNBC
Rescue Dogs
A few more for nimrodman (Where is it – exactly – that I can find these women with bare shoulders and long opera gloves?)
I found the bare shoulders easy enough, opera gloves I have to work on.
Marilyn McCoo “If I Could Reach You” from PBS concert
Marilyn McCoo sings Wedding Bell Blues on SOLID GOLD
youtube.com/watch?v=Us5XR4tOrAg
Marilyn McCoo, I Dreamed A Dream, PBS Concert
youtube.com/watch?v=BHUjTeAtGoA
Marilyn McCoo sings on Days of Our Lives (mid-80’s)
youtube.com/watch?v=QHXRGBA3uec
thx, Infidel
wow – what pipes! what vibrato! what shoulders!
… always liked the quality of her voice on Wedding Bell Blues
Laura Nyro song, I believe
LikeLike
