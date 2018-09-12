Washington Post: President Trump is “Complicit” in Creating Hurricane Florence…

Just when you think we might have reached peak Trump Derangement Syndrome; along comes an even bigger nut to raise the bar on crazy:
Apparently President Trump is such a significant presence he now commands control over planetary meteorology. Who knew?
The unhinged left is getting increasingly desperate as President Trump continues to kick their collective asses; especially the colluding fake news narrative engineers.
Junk science in a fake newspaper. What could possibly go wrong?
Skight correction: What could possibly go right?
😆😆😆
You’re awesome!
I also think the Tiki Mart Man has Donald Trump’s haircut…
😂🤣😂
Storm approaching DC. Name of Donald.
Storm Donald is already there; been hovering for almost 20 months.
However the damage appears to be mostly to the old and derelict parts that needed demolition anyway. Still a lot of the derelict parts have been left standing, but the storm hasn’t moved and can cause more demolition.
“I AM the storm.”
My FAVORITE photo ever of DrVSGPDJT…Swoon! 😉
When I see Flynn in that photograph and think of what they did to a true American patriot I want to see the rats go down if only to save that one man.
I feel good about giving to this cause last month:
https://mikeflynndefensefund.org/
General Flynn, Bannon in motion… but the eye of the storm.
My favorite photo for many reasons, but foremost because it reminds me of my grandfather’s favorite poem, “If” by Kipling, which he repeated frequently as if to embed it in our heads. Our president’s pose specifically reminds me:
“If you can keep your head when all about you
Are losing theirs and blaming it on you.
If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,
But make allowance for their doubting too…”
As “Monty Pelerin” says, “The Wrecking Ball Is About To Swing.”
It’s a good article, worth a few minutes to read.
The sun went down a bit ago. F’in Trump!!
So this is how progressives see Trump now? I’m kinda okay with that.
Next to a four square twister
You’d call a cyclone weak and mild
You’d never seen a twister, sister
Till Donald Trump got riled!
Hehe… me, too, parteagirl.
Works for me.
Matthew 8:27: The men were amazed and asked, “What kind of man is this? Even the winds and the waves obey him!”
Charlton Heston, rest his soul, would be okay with that rendition, too! In fact, he’d be flattered.
Not complicit; but certainly “colluding” with the hurricane…..
lol
Conspiracy to Commit Collusion to Interfere with Global Climate Laundering
Best be careful Mueller might want to interrogate the Hurricane to see if there was Russian involvement or if the Hurricane itself is a Russian Agent!
The Libtard insanity grows!
Pft, I thought you knew the gov’t controls the weather! Geez SD, I thought you were ‘informed’ or ‘woke’ as the kids say…😏
Ziiggii, remember back in the day we’d describe it as “he has his shit together.”
Saw that earlier. He denies climate change so he’s to blame. So if he says “ok climate change is real” the storm backs off? DT is most powerful president ever I guess in their minds lol.
No, it’s because he won’t kowtow to their Progressive demands to kill – via heavy punitive regulation – businesses and industries they claim (falsely) are causing global climate change.
He won’t agree to the Progressive Mantra!
Thank God and President Trump.
I guess they forgot that GW Bush was the cause of all of the anthropogenic global warming before Trump did (by cheating Gore out of the Presidency/sarc). And it looks like the seas came right back up again after Obama.
Much of the storm damage after hurricanes IS the fault of the federal government. Because of the moral hazard the feds created when they started effectively subsidizing coastal development by insuring beachfront and coastal property development.
https://www.propublica.org/article/four-ways-the-government-subsidizes-risky-coastal-rebuilding
I figured this was just a matter of time,
I remember – like yesterday – when the crazies blamed Pres W Bush for the hurricane that came up thru Nagins ‘chocolate city’.
W was raciss, dontcha know.
This can only mean one thing. Dick Cheney is a Goa’uld who has taken over Donald Trump’s brain and is making him change the weather !!!
“Daniel, now would be a good time to dial the gate!”
How can we get the Replecators to invade DNC HQ, FBI HQ and DOJ HQ?
The guy who cherry-picked “Tiki-Mart” for a Trump article deserves a special place in the communist treason-boy unemployment line when his employer vanishes.
I actually saw that ‘Tiki-Mart photo’ about 24 hrs ago…on a tweet in the hashtag #HurricaneFlorence twit-stream.
It was posted by someone on the ground there, wherever it was.
So WaPo is probably using it without even any credit or permission from the originator of the photo.
But then, the Bezos Blog doesn’t sweat the little details in their zeal to generate their Trump-hater propaganda.
At least it hasn’t been Photoshopped into ‘Sh!$t-hole Mart.”
WAPO’s #Resistence Slogan: ‘Democracy dies in darkness’
https://www.teeshirtpalace.com/products/classy-news-democracy-dies-in-darkness-poster
You are the darkness, WAPO!
In times past, these people would be viewed as mentally ill, which IMHO, they ARE mentally ill.
I call them mentally challenged.
These seem like desperate mind control tactics to further unhinge and weaponize the already very destabilized radicals! If you ask me the powers that were are in a deep panic pulling out all the stops hoping for violence which ain’t gonna happen since we took control. Steadfast in prayer every day and night with love surrounding our dear President until this horror show is over!
It’s just another classic case of TDS. Mike Huckabee doesn’t call them the Washington Compost and the New York Slimes for nothing. 😉
Glad to see you back “Pam”!
The New York Times and Washington Post have handed their editorials over to Fusion GPS type made up narratives while they scramble to hide from the Strzok – Page text reveals coming out everyday.
I don’t think they have much time left. The Fusion GPS bank records are waiting.
I read their pathetic article just for hoots. They have to be really deep into their TDS to not be embarrassed by such a ridiculous article that not only makes them look silly, but also shows how far gone the climate change hysteria has gone. They make false claim after false claim while preening about in their self-assumed moral superiority. They claim that if Florence makes landfall in the Carolinas as a Cat 4, it will be the farthest north a major storm has ever hit. I guess they never heard about the 1938 hurricane which hit New England as a Cat 5. Maybe that one was Trump’s fault as well even though he was not yet born.
I remember being in Hurricane Belle, with winds from 75 MPH to 120 MPH, and I never need to go through that again. We had plenty of 36″ to 45″ diameter-trunk trees down.
And the winds, as SD has written on the other thread, are unforgettable.
What happen when the storm dissipates and turns into a Nothingburger? Hopefully PT does another victory lap.
Tweet incoming: “And I told Florence, you have been ripping this country off for days and we’re not going to take it anymore. I’m not gonna let it happen. Believe me.”
PT should make Lil’ Kim blow it up.
Climate change is the opiate of the asses.
Assopiate…like it.
To quote Sundance from his previous thread:
“Mother Nature can deliver a cleansing cycle to an entire geographic region”
Perhaps, by chance, a mighty wind will blow across and commence drainage of the Swamp.
The leftard fools don’t know how to get out of their own way.
They should be grateful, since Florence has delayed their inevitable demise.
Declassification is on the horizon.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A Onward
Wouldn’t that be something if the hurricane blew away the redactions?
Oh their world will be rocked, indeed 😉
“This was the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal.”
There is no hurricane, Obama already fixed it.
Remember this when he says we need to “bring sanity back to our politics”.
Can I be complicit, too? Can I? Can I? Pretty please, make me complicit.
They’re slipping. With this narrative, they could have doubled down for effectiveness and named the storm Florencovich.
OK…….Ya may want to think of it this way……maybe it is just TDS on the papers part, but the sad thing is,
There ARE people out there that will believe this non-sense. I mean almost or if Hollywood has lost it……most every thing they say and do is like….Huh?
Tom Hanks is now teaming with the Mooch…..I guess he’ll get his box of chocolates now…….and maybe a little meat😎
The entire law enforcement branch, the entire previous administration, the entire MSM, and the Clinton Machine was against our President before he was elected but still won.
He as been with us almost two years and they haven’t touched him.
Now they are down to saying he causes hurricanes.
We must get out and vote during the Mid-Terms or the MSM WILL show him and his family being dragged from the White House.
These people are nuts and they have the mental ill with them.
Vote.
After seeing just part of the leaked Google video that is on Brietbart, I finally realized the crazies really believe what they are spouting. That IS incredible.
President Trump: I. Am. The. Storm.
So is there anything our VSGPDJT can’t do? Now he controls the weather! And to think, these same people called him incompetent not so long ago.
Must have been given the codes.
Ha! Mike Rogers must have given them to him :). No wonder Obama was mad at Rogers! Couldn’t stop the oceans from rising without the codes!
To steal a quote from someone else “Trump has nothing to do with our strong economy, but he can control the weather.”
Y’all may have seen all the derision regarding P. Trump calling Florence “tremendously wet”. What’s bothering me is that I know I read some official from the National Weather Service or Hurricane Center referring to Florence as a “wet” storm and now I can’t find it. Anyone else see and if so, could you please direct me to the reference?
Thanks!
A storm is ‘wet’ when it stalls and kicks up a lot of rain and sits rather dormant through tidal cycles, therefore creating massive flooding.
Holy Cow! When I just googled this, it’s like the 1st 100 links are all verbatim JournoList repetitions of the same “Don’t Normalize Trump” playbook. That’s very fast response from the shock troops!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
The WaPo uses DeadEye mind tricks.
We are strong in The Trump. Those puny DeadEye mind tricks will not work on us, when we focus on The Trump.
Resist their lowering of IQs!
I SO wish that WaPo would hire some really clever fiction writers so we could read headlines more like this one…
“Freedonia, RPT: Mr. Trump and Bastard Son, Don, Hunt Down, Bag Last Rainbow Unicorn”
😆😆😆
Global Man-made Climate Change hawks need to be loudly and publicly equated to the Flat Earth Society.
Same science, same logic, same idiocy.
Maybe we can get a bunch of doctors & mental health experts to evaluate the opinions & writings of the media, then have the courts declare them insane & have them all committed to mental health facilities
I can see it now, the entire MS Media stumbling around the halls like extra’s in a zombie movie, mumbling about Trump
Seriously though, the media isn’t insane, they’re criminal subversives trying to take down a lawfully elected President simply because they disagree with him
I want to see him blow balls of fire out of his ass. You now like Braveheart.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As young teenagers we used to light farts…….did not think it was dangerous till one day……..never mind……we were young and Wet…..wait…..
Could that be considered changing the climate?……wait….aren’t cows supposed to cause Global warming because of their farts?…. wait…..what if you lit one of those?
Would that be considered an “udder” catastrophe?……..wait…..
Time for a beer……Later😎
There was someone on MSNBC who recently said the reason Puerto Rico was having a slow hurricane recovery was because the people were the wrong color for Trump.
I’m really embarrassed by our media.
ugh. I’ve known many, many Puerto Ricans since childhood. They ALL looked white to me.
These people are so stoopid and saran wrapped up tightly in their disgusting divisive ideologies.
Ha! Should be a Letter to the Editor, Sunny!
PSA: Avoice Faux News tomorrow. Just saw a bumper that Shep will be leading the storm coverage all day tomorrow with special coverage.
Sundance’s reports are the only ones necessary.
Yes and probably the only truly accurate ones.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
not surprising really, they also thought little o would slow the rise of the seas…
O slows the rise alright…
Democrates already think they can bend Mother Nature to their will. Bill Clinton once planned to see what he could do to “dilute the strength of the storm” (tornadoes.)
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4455953/clinton-oklahoma-tornado-1999
11PM NHC update. Cat 2 storm. 95MPH sustained winds. Not knowledgable enough to know if it has tie to significantly strengthen again, but this is great news for those in the path. Will pray for continued weakening.
24/7/365…just living in other peoples heads.
LikeLiked by 5 people
In less than 2 short years our PDJT has gained control over land, sky and sea! With such power at his command, why doth the left persist in their puny resistance? Resistance is futile!!!!!! 😀
Mad Max ought to take a knee.
So they won’t give PDJT credit for the economy; however, they will give him credit for the hurricane. Which means that humans have the power to change the weather in a matter of months, yet economic change can take years. Who knew?
So… Is it a Russian hurricane?
Rosenstein may expand Mueller’s “probe” to include investigating whether Putin and Trump colluded to bring this hurricane about. I mean, it did start in the east (Russia) and travel west (USA). 😀
Sessions says – if my dear friend Rod says so, it must be a good thing to do. Now back to sleep.
When the Washington Post (WaPo) prints headlines like this:
WaPo: Trump ‘complicit’ in hurricane Florence
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/09/wapo_trump_complicit_in_hurricane_florence.html
Then
1. Is the WaPo admitting that their liberal core of readers are complete morons?
2. If Trump is as powerful as Jesus (calm the seas) only Trump generates Cat-4 Hurricanes, then how can the WaPo say that they can take out Trump?
Oh yeah! Rule number 1 applies!
LoL!
Or, was this unmasked by the White House Resist Team, shared by Nikki Haley with The GCHQ, transferred to Christopher Steele who relayed through Fusion GPS, via HAMMING to Beautiful Nelly, passed by Bruce to Bill Priestap and reported by WaPo?
I know that is not perfect, but close?
Can’t you just SEE and HEAR these fools chanting
“Not My Hurricane!” “Not My Hurricane!” ad nauseum while some fellow fool in the crowd taps on a little drum?
That’s comedy right there.
I hear that they are also going to rename “The San Andreas Fault” to “The Trump Fault.”
Breaking from NOAA: the term Tsunami shall heretofore be re-branded as Trump-nami.
Or, the “It’s All Trump’s Fault”
Seriously these nuts are getting pretty funny in their delusions and nonsense. Hard to remember they are trying to be “serious”.
May Washington compost go bankrupt and become a byword and laughing stock. Enough is enough. Amen.
“Anti-Trump rally, Friday morning on Myrtle Beach.” (great post)
Full on scene media coverage would be nice..
Trump can’t get away with having a conjugal relationship with a cyclone.
Not in the #MeToo era.
Oh please just stop embarrassing your desperate, ridiculous selves.. You know who’s complicit? YOU.. with the Demoncrats, Hollyweird, Antifa, BLM, Occupy… need I go on ?
They have reached a new level of cray cray that signals that they know it’s for all the marbles and don’t have the support to win in November. I look forward to new video montages of their meltdown.
