Washington Post: President Trump is "Complicit" in Creating Hurricane Florence…

September 12, 2018

Just when you think we might have reached peak Trump Derangement Syndrome; along comes an even bigger nut to raise the bar on crazy:

Apparently President Trump is such a significant presence he now commands control over planetary meteorology.  Who knew?

  1. Golden Advice says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    The unhinged left is getting increasingly desperate as President Trump continues to kick their collective asses; especially the colluding fake news narrative engineers.

  2. evergreen says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Storm approaching DC. Name of Donald.

  3. Sentient says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    The sun went down a bit ago. F’in Trump!!

  4. parteagirl says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    So this is how progressives see Trump now? I’m kinda okay with that.

  5. Cee says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Not complicit; but certainly “colluding” with the hurricane…..

  6. Ziiggii says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Pft, I thought you knew the gov’t controls the weather! Geez SD, I thought you were ‘informed’ or ‘woke’ as the kids say…😏

  7. Luna says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Saw that earlier. He denies climate change so he’s to blame. So if he says “ok climate change is real” the storm backs off? DT is most powerful president ever I guess in their minds lol.

    • GB Bari says:
      September 12, 2018 at 11:00 pm

      No, it’s because he won’t kowtow to their Progressive demands to kill – via heavy punitive regulation – businesses and industries they claim (falsely) are causing global climate change.

      He won’t agree to the Progressive Mantra!

      Thank God and President Trump.

    • TarsTarkas says:
      September 12, 2018 at 11:26 pm

      I guess they forgot that GW Bush was the cause of all of the anthropogenic global warming before Trump did (by cheating Gore out of the Presidency/sarc). And it looks like the seas came right back up again after Obama.

      Much of the storm damage after hurricanes IS the fault of the federal government. Because of the moral hazard the feds created when they started effectively subsidizing coastal development by insuring beachfront and coastal property development.

      https://www.propublica.org/article/four-ways-the-government-subsidizes-risky-coastal-rebuilding

  8. lastinillinois says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    I figured this was just a matter of time,
    I remember – like yesterday – when the crazies blamed Pres W Bush for the hurricane that came up thru Nagins ‘chocolate city’.

    W was raciss, dontcha know.

  9. tav says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    This can only mean one thing. Dick Cheney is a Goa’uld who has taken over Donald Trump’s brain and is making him change the weather !!!

  10. wolfmoon1776 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    The guy who cherry-picked “Tiki-Mart” for a Trump article deserves a special place in the communist treason-boy unemployment line when his employer vanishes.

  11. FL_GUY says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    In times past, these people would be viewed as mentally ill, which IMHO, they ARE mentally ill.

  12. Cheri Lawrence says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    These seem like desperate mind control tactics to further unhinge and weaponize the already very destabilized radicals! If you ask me the powers that were are in a deep panic pulling out all the stops hoping for violence which ain’t gonna happen since we took control. Steadfast in prayer every day and night with love surrounding our dear President until this horror show is over!

  13. Pam says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    It’s just another classic case of TDS. Mike Huckabee doesn’t call them the Washington Compost and the New York Slimes for nothing. 😉

  14. missilemom says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    The New York Times and Washington Post have handed their editorials over to Fusion GPS type made up narratives while they scramble to hide from the Strzok – Page text reveals coming out everyday.

  15. spren says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    I read their pathetic article just for hoots. They have to be really deep into their TDS to not be embarrassed by such a ridiculous article that not only makes them look silly, but also shows how far gone the climate change hysteria has gone. They make false claim after false claim while preening about in their self-assumed moral superiority. They claim that if Florence makes landfall in the Carolinas as a Cat 4, it will be the farthest north a major storm has ever hit. I guess they never heard about the 1938 hurricane which hit New England as a Cat 5. Maybe that one was Trump’s fault as well even though he was not yet born.

    • WSB says:
      September 12, 2018 at 11:22 pm

      I remember being in Hurricane Belle, with winds from 75 MPH to 120 MPH, and I never need to go through that again. We had plenty of 36″ to 45″ diameter-trunk trees down.

      And the winds, as SD has written on the other thread, are unforgettable.

  16. Tseg says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    What happen when the storm dissipates and turns into a Nothingburger? Hopefully PT does another victory lap.

  17. americalsgt says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Climate change is the opiate of the asses.

  18. Minnie says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    To quote Sundance from his previous thread:

    “Mother Nature can deliver a cleansing cycle to an entire geographic region”

    Perhaps, by chance, a mighty wind will blow across and commence drainage of the Swamp.

    The leftard fools don’t know how to get out of their own way.

    They should be grateful, since Florence has delayed their inevitable demise.

    Declassification is on the horizon.

    M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A Onward

  19. The Gipper Lives says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    “This was the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal.”

    There is no hurricane, Obama already fixed it.

    Remember this when he says we need to “bring sanity back to our politics”.

  20. billrla says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    Can I be complicit, too? Can I? Can I? Pretty please, make me complicit.

  21. MAGADJT says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    They’re slipping. With this narrative, they could have doubled down for effectiveness and named the storm Florencovich.

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      September 12, 2018 at 11:22 pm

      OK…….Ya may want to think of it this way……maybe it is just TDS on the papers part, but the sad thing is,

      There ARE people out there that will believe this non-sense. I mean almost or if Hollywood has lost it……most every thing they say and do is like….Huh?

      Tom Hanks is now teaming with the Mooch…..I guess he’ll get his box of chocolates now…….and maybe a little meat😎

      The entire law enforcement branch, the entire previous administration, the entire MSM, and the Clinton Machine was against our President before he was elected but still won.

      He as been with us almost two years and they haven’t touched him.

      Now they are down to saying he causes hurricanes.

      We must get out and vote during the Mid-Terms or the MSM WILL show him and his family being dragged from the White House.

      These people are nuts and they have the mental ill with them.

      Vote.

      • Plain Jane says:
        September 12, 2018 at 11:42 pm

        After seeing just part of the leaked Google video that is on Brietbart, I finally realized the crazies really believe what they are spouting. That IS incredible.

  22. Alison says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    President Trump: I. Am. The. Storm.

  23. dissonant1 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    So is there anything our VSGPDJT can’t do? Now he controls the weather! And to think, these same people called him incompetent not so long ago.

  24. spren says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    To steal a quote from someone else “Trump has nothing to do with our strong economy, but he can control the weather.”

  25. Miss America says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    Y’all may have seen all the derision regarding P. Trump calling Florence “tremendously wet”. What’s bothering me is that I know I read some official from the National Weather Service or Hurricane Center referring to Florence as a “wet” storm and now I can’t find it. Anyone else see and if so, could you please direct me to the reference?

    Thanks!

    • WSB says:
      September 12, 2018 at 11:29 pm

      A storm is ‘wet’ when it stalls and kicks up a lot of rain and sits rather dormant through tidal cycles, therefore creating massive flooding.

      The critics are just ignorant. Live and learn.

    • felipe says:
      September 12, 2018 at 11:36 pm

      Holy Cow! When I just googled this, it’s like the 1st 100 links are all verbatim JournoList repetitions of the same “Don’t Normalize Trump” playbook. That’s very fast response from the shock troops!

  26. youwantthattoo says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    I think my IQ decreases every time I read WaPo.

    • Newton Love says:
      September 12, 2018 at 11:18 pm

      Be strong Brother (Sister)!
      The WaPo uses DeadEye mind tricks.
      We are strong in The Trump. Those puny DeadEye mind tricks will not work on us, when we focus on The Trump.
      Resist their lowering of IQs!

  27. WSB says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    I SO wish that WaPo would hire some really clever fiction writers so we could read headlines more like this one…

    “Freedonia, RPT: Mr. Trump and Bastard Son, Don, Hunt Down, Bag Last Rainbow Unicorn”

  28. GB Bari says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Global Man-made Climate Change hawks need to be loudly and publicly equated to the Flat Earth Society.

    Same science, same logic, same idiocy.

  29. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    Maybe we can get a bunch of doctors & mental health experts to evaluate the opinions & writings of the media, then have the courts declare them insane & have them all committed to mental health facilities

    I can see it now, the entire MS Media stumbling around the halls like extra’s in a zombie movie, mumbling about Trump

    Seriously though, the media isn’t insane, they’re criminal subversives trying to take down a lawfully elected President simply because they disagree with him

  30. DanO64 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    I want to see him blow balls of fire out of his ass. You now like Braveheart.

      • 🍺Gunny says:
        September 12, 2018 at 11:33 pm

        As young teenagers we used to light farts…….did not think it was dangerous till one day……..never mind……we were young and Wet…..wait…..

        Could that be considered changing the climate?……wait….aren’t cows supposed to cause Global warming because of their farts?…. wait…..what if you lit one of those?

        Would that be considered an “udder” catastrophe?……..wait…..

        Time for a beer……Later😎

  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    There was someone on MSNBC who recently said the reason Puerto Rico was having a slow hurricane recovery was because the people were the wrong color for Trump.

    I’m really embarrassed by our media.

  32. MAGADJT says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    PSA: Avoice Faux News tomorrow. Just saw a bumper that Shep will be leading the storm coverage all day tomorrow with special coverage.

  33. CNN_sucks says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    WP is catering to unhinged left. SAD.

  34. Jeff says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    not surprising really, they also thought little o would slow the rise of the seas…

  35. Genie says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    Democrates already think they can bend Mother Nature to their will. Bill Clinton once planned to see what he could do to “dilute the strength of the storm” (tornadoes.)
    https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4455953/clinton-oklahoma-tornado-1999

  36. MAGADJT says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    11PM NHC update. Cat 2 storm. 95MPH sustained winds. Not knowledgable enough to know if it has tie to significantly strengthen again, but this is great news for those in the path. Will pray for continued weakening.

  37. V.I.G. says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    24/7/365…just living in other peoples heads.

    I have never seen anything like it, in my life.

  38. MAGAbear says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    In less than 2 short years our PDJT has gained control over land, sky and sea! With such power at his command, why doth the left persist in their puny resistance? Resistance is futile!!!!!! 😀

  39. Me says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    So they won’t give PDJT credit for the economy; however, they will give him credit for the hurricane. Which means that humans have the power to change the weather in a matter of months, yet economic change can take years. Who knew?

  40. A.D. Everard says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    So… Is it a Russian hurricane?

  41. Newton Love says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    When the Washington Post (WaPo) prints headlines like this:
    WaPo: Trump ‘complicit’ in hurricane Florence
    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/09/wapo_trump_complicit_in_hurricane_florence.html

    Then
    1. Is the WaPo admitting that their liberal core of readers are complete morons?

    2. If Trump is as powerful as Jesus (calm the seas) only Trump generates Cat-4 Hurricanes, then how can the WaPo say that they can take out Trump?

    Oh yeah! Rule number 1 applies!
    LoL!

    • WSB says:
      September 12, 2018 at 11:52 pm

      Or, was this unmasked by the White House Resist Team, shared by Nikki Haley with The GCHQ, transferred to Christopher Steele who relayed through Fusion GPS, via HAMMING to Beautiful Nelly, passed by Bruce to Bill Priestap and reported by WaPo?

      I know that is not perfect, but close?

  42. sunnydaze says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    • sunnydaze says:
      September 12, 2018 at 11:52 pm

      Can’t you just SEE and HEAR these fools chanting

      “Not My Hurricane!” “Not My Hurricane!” ad nauseum while some fellow fool in the crowd taps on a little drum?

      That’s comedy right there.

  43. The Devilbat says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    I hear that they are also going to rename “The San Andreas Fault” to “The Trump Fault.”

  44. Snow White says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    May Washington compost go bankrupt and become a byword and laughing stock. Enough is enough. Amen.

  45. JoD says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    “Anti-Trump rally, Friday morning on Myrtle Beach.” (great post)
    Full on scene media coverage would be nice..

  46. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Trump can’t get away with having a conjugal relationship with a cyclone.
    Not in the #MeToo era.

  47. jat says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Oh please just stop embarrassing your desperate, ridiculous selves.. You know who’s complicit? YOU.. with the Demoncrats, Hollyweird, Antifa, BLM, Occupy… need I go on ?
    They have reached a new level of cray cray that signals that they know it’s for all the marbles and don’t have the support to win in November. I look forward to new video montages of their meltdown.

  48. sunnydaze says:
    September 12, 2018 at 11:41 pm

