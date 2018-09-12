Small Business Optimism Reaches Highest Mark in 45 Year History….

MAGA Winnamin Alert – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) just released another survey. The Small Business Optimism Index has soared to 108.8 in August; that’s an all-time record in the survey’s 45-year history, topping the July 1983 highwater mark of 108. This incredible surge in economic outlook began with the era of President Donald J Trump.
According to the release:
“At the beginning of this historic run, Index gains were dominated by expectations: good time to expand, expected real sales, inventory satisfaction, expected credit conditions, and expected business conditions,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg.
“Now the Index is dominated by real business activity that makes GDP grow: job creation plans, job openings, strong capital spending plans, record inventory investment plans, and earnings. Small business is clearly helping to drive that four percent growth in the domestic economy.”
- 26% of companies plans to increase employment.
- 38% of companies have current job openings.
- 34% of companies consider this a good time to expand.
- 34% of companies expect the economy to improve.
All of this winning. I am EXHAUSTED. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Talk about optimism; I just applied for a patent on bacon-flavored winnamins!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bacon is meat candy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazing !
Better than the Reagan years. Better than the late 1990’s.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Headline fix… “35 year history”
LikeLiked by 1 person
oops… sorry… I misread.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Where the hell did you find that photo! I don’t know whether to laugh 😂 or be disgusted. 😇
LikeLiked by 8 people
Just laugh,you deserve it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I promise not to post it again until the GOP retains the House and wins more seats in the Senate on Nov 6th.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, God! And thank you, VSG President Donald J. Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We are seeing more and more clearly each passing day that our Lord intervened in the 2016 Election!
This is the reality that will drive folks to vote for Republicans in November. They won’t be voting for them. They will be voting for our President, our country and most importantly for themselves.
There is absolutely NOTHING the evil doers can do to slow down our Economic Train 🚂! She was sitting in mothballs for the 8 years under the previous POS. Towards the end of his reign of terror, he was trying to sell pieces of it to different parts of the world. The Train 🚂 hit rock bottom.
Our Lion 🦁 has not only taken her out of the mothballs, he is providing nitro to her engine. The Train 🚂 is enjoying the hell out of the ride and will destroy anything in her way.
AMERICA FIRST & FOREVER is written across her sides for the whole damn world to see!
LikeLiked by 5 people
As usual I enjoy your posts here. But I just wanted to say none of these things seem to matter to the liberals> All I see more anger and hatred and hateful acts towards POTUS and the people who support him!
I hate what i see out there! our support does not in any way declines and that’s the best thing!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I was watching a vlog and the person said that anger is the emotion of self preservation. Basically, the left is angry because they know they are being annihilated.
This is the link to the video if anyone is interested in psychology of narcissism which also describes the liberal left
LikeLiked by 2 people
My point is the left is becoming violent and I do not want anyone to hurt our President or VP! Listen to crazy maxine! She wants to get both of them! Where is sessions? I get more mad at him too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
As always, Charles Payne is dropping the truth!
LikeLike
Not true for small defense businesses that deal with the US government. The establishment and Military Industrial Complex is crushing the small businesses in spite of record amounts of government defense spending.
Isn’t it interesting that the thing the administration controls the most, defense spending doesn’t follow the principles its leader advocates for. Like the DOJ/FBI house cleaning is in order. The big loser is the war fighters and American people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spew your crap somewhere else.
LikeLike
Are you just a troll or do you have something constructive and value added?
LikeLike
The military industrial complex has been a corrupt good old boy program since the 1950’s. You think PT can fix that in 18 months. Especially with everything else going on. Did not work out well for JFK when he challenged it.
One cluster f… at a time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
agree, he’s fighting many on the wrong side of the Constitution.
LikeLike
Sounds like you have built a ‘mouse trap’ that nobody wants.
Show us your genius and build a better one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its hardly just about me, rather its about the need for our government system to drive excellence vs corporatism. Some of us including Trump knows our free market can win across the globe. It would be nice if the gov practiced what most here at the CTH know to be true. Just sayin.
LikeLike
“Thanks to the policies put in place by Obama.” Someone actually said that to me last week.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I got that the other day too. I asked him to name the specific policies. He stared at me like a chimp would at the space shuttle.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You said “chimp”. You’re a racist. /sarc
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup. A human racist.
LikeLike
Laugh and move on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Which ones would those be? Which one of the 20,642 new regulations did the trick?
LikeLiked by 1 person
In one breath President Trump is destroying American greatness, in the next breath Obama is responsible for renewed American greatness… LOL Silly liberals! 😛
LikeLiked by 1 person
These are tough times for pessimists, but, we’ll get through it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now THAT’s funny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, we won’t.
LikeLike
I have been giving a lot of thought to why America (USA) is different.
I thought that it was because we are a fairly new country in the world and maybe we are just more adventurous and vigorous. But then I realized that Canada, Mexico, Middle and South America fall into that category also and they have terrible economies and lots of corruption.
I thought that maybe it was because we came from White, European countries and that maybe that made the difference. But then I realized that the White European countries many of us came from are in the saddest state I have ever seen them in and that we can’t even help them because they are voluntarily surrendering their countries to the Muslims and Africans. Their once great accomplishments are being swept away into the dustbin of history. Soon they will be as irrelevant to the modern world as Atlantis. It might have been a nice story but it no longer has meaning in a globalist world where people are of no consequence, values and morals are meaningless and all that matters now is the rule of the most primitive who have once again taken over their society.
I thought maybe it was because we are a predominately Christian nation. But then I realized that 30 percent of the world consider themselves Christian and the USA is the only place that it seems to make any difference in how people are treated.
I thought about how it can be possible that a nation with a population of approximately 327 million people ( of which approximately 50 million are illegal immigrants who just came to suck us dry) can somehow have an annual GDP of $20 trillion dollars out of a world GDP forecasted to be $135 trillion when we have a population that is 327 million out of 7 billion and we have to support many of them.
Then I realized that the main thing we offer in the world is the opportunity to be the best you can be. To be able to have a new idea, create something and to profit from your creation if the globalists can’t figure out how to steal it and destroy you. We have a Constitutional Republic with a Bill of Rights that were endowed by our Creator and cannot be taken away by other people.
We almost lost our advantage by letting the globalists take over our country too. They were and still are in the process of destroying America. The globalists are not satisfied with the 6.6 billion of the rest of the world population, they have to destroy us to be satiated. They are so greedy that they will not be satisfied until they have destroyed the whole world. They believe that destroying God’s creation will make them equal to God as Karl Marx said. No matter what they destroy, they have nothing to offer and can never create anything living, loving, beautiful or true.
We were about to be Europe and then, by the Grace of God, we stood together by the guidance of the Holy Spirit and elected President Donald J. Trump.
Now, instead of being destroyed along with the rest of the world, we are becoming that “shining city on a hill” that can remind people of what can be accomplished if we just Love God and Love One Another.
God Bless President Donald J. Trump
God Bless America
MAGA
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes!!!
What she said!
Thank you Elizabeth
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good post, I agree with you, but would like to add this;
We are Americans. We get shit done. That’s just how we roll, baby.
Anger us at your own risk.
And we are often imitated, but never duplicated.
So leftist progressive liberal whatevers, There is the door. Use it to find a country that suits your lazy-ass needs. Bye now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
American exceptionalism. It’s real.
LikeLike
My son works for a small business that employes 20 to 30 people.
During Obama, many companies would call for estimates but put their orders on hold. They ended up laying off 3/4 of their staff and as business started picking up, his boss would hire 2-4 people for one position, laying off those that didn’t make the cut.
Now all those Companies are calling wanting them to go ahead and start their projects but his Boss is having a heck of a time finding qualified workers for the same wage he was offering before.
Looks like everyone is going to get raises soon!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I suspect that the gains are better than that report because Obama always fiddle with the way stats are reported to make himself look better than reality
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ever since 1988, I have been wistfully dreaming of another POTUS who could match Reagan in my lifetime. …and you know what? We still don’t have one, because not a day goes by, it seems, without VSG Trump BEATING Reagan at something instead of merely matching him.
Most days I have to pinch myself to make sure I’m awake.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One of the less understood aspects of the new (present) tax laws is the simplified up front 100% tax write offs that can be taken immediately by a business, versus the previous paperwork intense depreciation schedules that many businesses had to maintain for years. This is a big headache reduction for all businesses but especially small businesses. It frees up cash for additional hiring and investment.
LikeLike
Well if parking lots are an anecdotal piece of evidence, they are near full at the small industrial parks around my house (town west of Denver). I haven’t seen them this full in the 9 years I’ve lived in this location. Some even look like they’ve added back night shifts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait until we crush them in the midterms, then we can finally get rid of Obunglecare. You’ll see small business optimism go off the chart!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can we officially name the 8 year period of malaise, “the Obama Depression”?
Sure, W & Wall Street lined up the ducks for a mess, but no real recovery, until Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I call it the Obama GREATEST Depression. See, Obama was good a something, LOL!
LikeLike