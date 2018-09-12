Small Business Optimism Reaches Highest Mark in 45 Year History….

MAGA Winnamin Alert – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) just released another survey. The Small Business Optimism Index has soared to 108.8 in August; that’s an all-time record in the survey’s 45-year history, topping the July 1983 highwater mark of 108. This incredible surge in economic outlook began with the era of President Donald J Trump.

According to the release:

“At the beginning of this historic run, Index gains were dominated by expectations: good time to expand, expected real sales, inventory satisfaction, expected credit conditions, and expected business conditions,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “Now the Index is dominated by real business activity that makes GDP grow: job creation plans, job openings, strong capital spending plans, record inventory investment plans, and earnings. Small business is clearly helping to drive that four percent growth in the domestic economy.”

26% of companies plans to increase employment.

38% of companies have current job openings.

34% of companies consider this a good time to expand.

34% of companies expect the economy to improve.

Read More Here

More great economic news! Poverty rate declines and incomes rise in 2017. https://t.co/WWgW7nAX95 — Sec. Wilbur Ross (@SecretaryRoss) September 12, 2018

Advertisements