Small Business Optimism Reaches Highest Mark in 45 Year History….

MAGA Winnamin Alert – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) just released another survey.  The Small Business Optimism Index has soared to 108.8 in August; that’s an all-time record in the survey’s 45-year history, topping the July 1983 highwater mark of 108.  This incredible surge in economic outlook began with the era of President Donald J Trump.

According to the release:

“At the beginning of this historic run, Index gains were dominated by expectations: good time to expand, expected real sales, inventory satisfaction, expected credit conditions, and expected business conditions,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg.

“Now the Index is dominated by real business activity that makes GDP grow: job creation plans, job openings, strong capital spending plans, record inventory investment plans, and earnings. Small business is clearly helping to drive that four percent growth in the domestic economy.”

  • 26% of companies plans to increase employment.
  • 38% of companies have current job openings.
  • 34% of companies consider this a good time to expand.
  • 34% of companies expect the economy to improve.

Read More Here

45 Responses to Small Business Optimism Reaches Highest Mark in 45 Year History….

  1. ZurichMike says:
    September 12, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    All of this winning. I am EXHAUSTED. MAGA!

  2. Angel Martin says:
    September 12, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    Amazing !

    Better than the Reagan years. Better than the late 1990’s.

  3. BucketheadBaptist says:
    September 12, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    Headline fix… “35 year history”

  5. GrandpaM says:
    September 12, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Thank you, God! And thank you, VSG President Donald J. Trump!

    • fleporeblog says:
      September 12, 2018 at 5:47 pm

      We are seeing more and more clearly each passing day that our Lord intervened in the 2016 Election!

      This is the reality that will drive folks to vote for Republicans in November. They won’t be voting for them. They will be voting for our President, our country and most importantly for themselves.

      There is absolutely NOTHING the evil doers can do to slow down our Economic Train 🚂! She was sitting in mothballs for the 8 years under the previous POS. Towards the end of his reign of terror, he was trying to sell pieces of it to different parts of the world. The Train 🚂 hit rock bottom.

      Our Lion 🦁 has not only taken her out of the mothballs, he is providing nitro to her engine. The Train 🚂 is enjoying the hell out of the ride and will destroy anything in her way.

      AMERICA FIRST & FOREVER is written across her sides for the whole damn world to see!

  6. rmnewt says:
    September 12, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Not true for small defense businesses that deal with the US government. The establishment and Military Industrial Complex is crushing the small businesses in spite of record amounts of government defense spending.
    Isn’t it interesting that the thing the administration controls the most, defense spending doesn’t follow the principles its leader advocates for. Like the DOJ/FBI house cleaning is in order. The big loser is the war fighters and American people.

  7. billrla says:
    September 12, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    “Thanks to the policies put in place by Obama.” Someone actually said that to me last week.

    Liked by 2 people

  8. billrla says:
    September 12, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    These are tough times for pessimists, but, we’ll get through it.

  9. Elizabeth Carter says:
    September 12, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    I have been giving a lot of thought to why America (USA) is different.

    I thought that it was because we are a fairly new country in the world and maybe we are just more adventurous and vigorous. But then I realized that Canada, Mexico, Middle and South America fall into that category also and they have terrible economies and lots of corruption.

    I thought that maybe it was because we came from White, European countries and that maybe that made the difference. But then I realized that the White European countries many of us came from are in the saddest state I have ever seen them in and that we can’t even help them because they are voluntarily surrendering their countries to the Muslims and Africans. Their once great accomplishments are being swept away into the dustbin of history. Soon they will be as irrelevant to the modern world as Atlantis. It might have been a nice story but it no longer has meaning in a globalist world where people are of no consequence, values and morals are meaningless and all that matters now is the rule of the most primitive who have once again taken over their society.

    I thought maybe it was because we are a predominately Christian nation. But then I realized that 30 percent of the world consider themselves Christian and the USA is the only place that it seems to make any difference in how people are treated.

    I thought about how it can be possible that a nation with a population of approximately 327 million people ( of which approximately 50 million are illegal immigrants who just came to suck us dry) can somehow have an annual GDP of $20 trillion dollars out of a world GDP forecasted to be $135 trillion when we have a population that is 327 million out of 7 billion and we have to support many of them.
    Then I realized that the main thing we offer in the world is the opportunity to be the best you can be. To be able to have a new idea, create something and to profit from your creation if the globalists can’t figure out how to steal it and destroy you. We have a Constitutional Republic with a Bill of Rights that were endowed by our Creator and cannot be taken away by other people.

    We almost lost our advantage by letting the globalists take over our country too. They were and still are in the process of destroying America. The globalists are not satisfied with the 6.6 billion of the rest of the world population, they have to destroy us to be satiated. They are so greedy that they will not be satisfied until they have destroyed the whole world. They believe that destroying God’s creation will make them equal to God as Karl Marx said. No matter what they destroy, they have nothing to offer and can never create anything living, loving, beautiful or true.

    We were about to be Europe and then, by the Grace of God, we stood together by the guidance of the Holy Spirit and elected President Donald J. Trump.

    Now, instead of being destroyed along with the rest of the world, we are becoming that “shining city on a hill” that can remind people of what can be accomplished if we just Love God and Love One Another.

    God Bless President Donald J. Trump
    God Bless America
    MAGA

  10. mnlakes says:
    September 12, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    My son works for a small business that employes 20 to 30 people.
    During Obama, many companies would call for estimates but put their orders on hold. They ended up laying off 3/4 of their staff and as business started picking up, his boss would hire 2-4 people for one position, laying off those that didn’t make the cut.
    Now all those Companies are calling wanting them to go ahead and start their projects but his Boss is having a heck of a time finding qualified workers for the same wage he was offering before.
    Looks like everyone is going to get raises soon!

  11. jmclever says:
    September 12, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    I suspect that the gains are better than that report because Obama always fiddle with the way stats are reported to make himself look better than reality

  12. Rex Brocki says:
    September 12, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Ever since 1988, I have been wistfully dreaming of another POTUS who could match Reagan in my lifetime. …and you know what? We still don’t have one, because not a day goes by, it seems, without VSG Trump BEATING Reagan at something instead of merely matching him.
    Most days I have to pinch myself to make sure I’m awake.

  13. donnyvee says:
    September 12, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    One of the less understood aspects of the new (present) tax laws is the simplified up front 100% tax write offs that can be taken immediately by a business, versus the previous paperwork intense depreciation schedules that many businesses had to maintain for years. This is a big headache reduction for all businesses but especially small businesses. It frees up cash for additional hiring and investment.

  14. Alison says:
    September 12, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    Well if parking lots are an anecdotal piece of evidence, they are near full at the small industrial parks around my house (town west of Denver). I haven’t seen them this full in the 9 years I’ve lived in this location. Some even look like they’ve added back night shifts.

  15. calbear84 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    Wait until we crush them in the midterms, then we can finally get rid of Obunglecare. You’ll see small business optimism go off the chart!

  16. PotP says:
    September 12, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Can we officially name the 8 year period of malaise, “the Obama Depression”?

    Sure, W & Wall Street lined up the ducks for a mess, but no real recovery, until Trump!

