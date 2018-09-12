September 12th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #601

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

121 Responses to September 12th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #601

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:20 am

    55 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.

  2. citizen817 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:20 am

    • TMonroe says:
      September 12, 2018 at 12:23 am

      I was heartened that at a raucous Brazil-El Salvador soccer match I attended last night, the moment of silence asked for in remembrance of the victims of September 11th was observed throughout the stadium, even though it came after the anthems for the countries and the intros, which hyped up the crowd. (Oh, and no one sat or kneeled during either anthem…)

  4. citizen817 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:21 am

  6. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Pending Trump Tweet: The IMMIGRATION-CONTROL offer Congress cannot Refuse!
    “I have no doubt that to EARN America’s votes in the Mid-Term Elections, our Republican-controlled Congress, that RAN on IMMIGRATION CONTROL in the LAST election, only to watch an INVASION of ILLEGALS cross the border and STEAL the Social Security Identities of 39 MILLION Americans, will both FULLY Fund the Wall and Reform their Failing Immigration Laws to include the steps I announced 6 months ago … before they went on vacation.”

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/illegal-immigrants-cited-in-theft-of-39-million-social-security-numbers

    [Nothing like a little election drama.]

  7. citizen817 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:22 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:22 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:23 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:24 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:25 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:25 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:27 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:27 am

  18. fleporeblog says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Mitch McConnell gets bashed at times and rightfully so. However, we have to give him major credit for keeping the Senate in session during August and now during October. It is a brilliant move that will limit Incumbent Democrats from campaigning and it guarantees another group of Appellate and District Judges being confirmed!

  19. citizen817 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:31 am

  20. Ivehadit says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:37 am

    If you think about it, our ENTIRE JUDICIAL SYSTEM is being destroyed. If we as a people do not DEMAND that the dept. of Justice stop blocking the declassification and therefore have the corruption cleaned up, our country is GONE.

    Sundance, what’s the best way to handle this?

    • Julia Adams says:
      September 12, 2018 at 12:44 am

      Everyday is like a repeat of yesterday: a no collusion tweet followed up by a resistance tweet followed up by a Mueller leak followed up by a MSM false narrative. Is it maddening or what?

    • Judiciary says:
      September 12, 2018 at 12:46 am

      Trump’s own lawyers are advising against declassification as having potential unforseen consequences.

      • Julia Adams says:
        September 12, 2018 at 12:50 am

        I doubt President Trump will take their advice

        • Bullseye says:
          September 12, 2018 at 1:30 am

          PTrump cannot be a party to the coverup of the largest corruption in government history. He must go down fighting the good fight, he’s an honorable man

          • Dutchman says:
            September 12, 2018 at 2:09 am

            Who says he’s gonna ‘go down’, fighting the good fight?
            “The object is NOT to die for your country, any dumb sob can do that!

            The object is to get the OTHER dumb sob, to die for HIS country.

            Or, in this case, to get his enemies to ‘go down fighting’, for their cause, and be still standing, victorious.

            Seems to me he’s doing a damn fine job of that, so far. His enemies, who do their work in darkness and shadow, are being exposed to light, and discredited.

            Their only strength comes from credibility, and being able to operate behind the scenes. So, they are being weakened, every day, while he gains strength,…every day.

            I personally don’t think he has any intention of being a party to the biggest corruption in history, because he IS an honorable man.

            But, being as how it IS the biggest corruption in history, he is being extremely patient, as should we.

            Otherwise, treadstone gets shutdown, then reemerges as blackbriar, and nothing really changes, and they hang it around Pamela Landry’s neck.

            i.e. stroke and page, even McCabe were a small ‘rougue element’, ala what they tried with IRS scandal.

          • 🍺Gunny66 says:
            September 12, 2018 at 2:11 am

            Sundance just put up a thread on this….

    • mr.piddles says:
      September 12, 2018 at 12:51 am

      The implications of a larger scope of corruptions complicates things considerably. For example, the tie in to Five Eyes, MI6, GCHQ that has been slowly coming out. That in itself is a problem, to say the least. Then the domestic piece ratchets that up 100x when you start looking at FISA abuse, abuse of power, civil liberties violations, etc. I vote for total declassification — enough treating American citizens as children on the one hand, and pawns for your sick power trip agenda on the other. This level of corruption is the type of thing that causes literal revolutions and civil wars; it leads to collapses of governments. This situation makes J. Edgar Hoover’s exploits look like Romper Room Story Time. In my opinion, of course.

      • Dutchman says:
        September 12, 2018 at 1:02 am

        Mr.piddles, i tend to agree with you, but other side of the question is, HOW long has this fisa abuse been going on?

        Fed prosecutors have a greater than 90% conviction rate, is THIS why.

        How many 100’s,…Perhaps 1000’s of federal prisoners would either need new trials, or convictions reversed.

        How much $ paid out for ‘wrongful convictions’?

        Wasn’t one Mueller case over a million pay out?

        Lots of ramifications, before we even get into the 5 eyes stuff, which stinks.

        Can you say “blackbriar”? ala Jason bourne.

        • abigailstraight says:
          September 12, 2018 at 1:09 am

          Dutchman: It’s been going on for prolly 10-20 years and THAT’s why “THEY” did not VSGDJT to win the 2016 Presidential election; they knew he would want the sunlight to shine on this abuse of power AND Most likely he knew about it for many years prior to running.
          Check out Sundance’s post on the declassification and the Fox and Friends video at the very end.

          • Dutchman says:
            September 12, 2018 at 1:24 am

            abigailstraight,
            Sorry, that was sort of rhetorical, cause I am convinced it’s been going on a long time before 2015, as well.

            I do think it’s prudent to consider all the ramifications and downstream effects, in deciding when and how to move forward.

            I am convinced Congress re-authorisation was a direct result of Schumer and the rest having learned, first hand, not to mess with IC, cause they can screw you 6 ways, etc.

            In other words, Congress was being blackmailed by IC.

            How do you correct such an out of control situation? Luckily, I don’t have to figure it out, or we’d ALL ba screwed, and I feel like if anyone can thread the needle, it’s DJT.

        • Julia Adams says:
          September 12, 2018 at 1:16 am

          Treadstone

    • Dutchman says:
      September 12, 2018 at 12:52 am

      ivehadit;
      Sorry, but if you need to ask, it seems to me you just haven’t been paying attention.
      Perhaps read, or re-read Sundance excellent treatise on ‘Cold Anger’?

    • evergreen says:
      September 12, 2018 at 12:55 am

      Defend and protect Trump.

      Vote MAGA.

    • dallasdan says:
      September 12, 2018 at 1:39 am

      With Rosenstein threatening the President with a subpoena if he releases un-redacted FISA documents, it’s now a showdown between the two of them, with the President’s authoritative credibility on the line. RR must believe he has sufficient support in the “shadows” to prevail, or he wouldn’t challenge the President so directly and openly.

      • Dutchman says:
        September 12, 2018 at 2:15 am

        dallasdan,
        I must have missed something. From where or what are you basing that Rosie is threatening POTUS with a subpoena if he released unredacted fisa’s?

        • dallasdan says:
          September 12, 2018 at 2:40 am

          From a comment made by the very credible Flep on SD’s article titled “White House Lawyers Reviewing the Declassification Conundrum.”

          His quote:

          “Rod Rosenstein requested a meeting with our President today and was rebuked. He is now threatening our President with a subpoena if he were to redact the documents requested by the House Republicans.”

          He subsequently noted that he intended to say “unredact” the documents.

  21. citizen817 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:39 am

    ICYMI, This excellent interview
    with Jon Voight (39 min)

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      September 12, 2018 at 12:43 am

      This was a really good interview. Levin talked very little and didn’t interrupt – rare for a talking head these days! I got a little extra pleasure from knowing it was Levin who had to sit and listen to by Voight supported President Trump from early on in the primary season. Voight could see what we saw but Levin missed by a mile

  22. wolfmoon1776 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:53 am

    My latest Twitter thread, rubbing the NYT’s nose in their own recent attack on “Q”, which was featured BY Q as a pinyata at the end of a stream of near-term “maybe leaks” of DC scuttlebutt. Fire at Q – expect return fire! Who does that sound like? 😉

  23. NYGuy54 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 1:01 am

    I think I will put this here

  24. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 12, 2018 at 1:03 am

    RE President Trump DECLASSIFYING the FISA materials requested by Congress:

    The integrity and trustworthiness of America’s ENTIRE JUSTICE SYSTEM is at stake.

    Both current and former Leadership of the DOJ and FBI are ENEMIES of the STATE.

    National Security is COMPROMISED.

    … So the “Sources and Methods” that are ALLEGEDLY at RISK are ALREADY KNOWN to ENEMIES of the STATE.

    Declassification is ESSENTIAL and URGENT to prevent these Enemies from doing further damage. They need to be in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT to prevent them from divulging these Sources & Methods to other enemies … and we know damned well that they’d do it in a heartbeat as Seditionists facing Life in Prison or DEATH.

    • rbrtsmth says:
      September 12, 2018 at 1:11 am

      It has to happen regardless of the consequences. As it stands now, the Republic works against its own citizens.

    • dallasdan says:
      September 12, 2018 at 2:03 am

      I anticipate that the battle over declassification will have a profound affect on the elections. The FISA truths, if revealed, will significantly injure the Dems. However, if the deep state succeeds in overruling the President’s firm intention to release the information, both he and, by inference, the Repub candidates will appear to be weak.

      Any such perception of weakness will increase current doubts among voters that the demonstratively unwilling Congress will seriously address the President’s immigration reform agenda.

  25. Buck says:
    September 12, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Wow, look at the Swamp’s (CIA/Dept of State) propaganda piece going after one of the few R’s that isn’t on board with this bogus Syria Op.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/local/virginia-politics/va-state-senator-who-met-with-assad-says-british-planning-fake-chemical-attack/2018/09/08/6c5b76b6-b363-11e8-9a6a-565d92a3585d_story.html?noredirect=on&noredirect=on&utm_term=.5f9eb2f2fa74&__twitter_impression=true

    “Around four weeks ago, we knew that British intelligence was working toward a chemical attack in order to blame the Syrian government, to hold Syria responsible,” Black said on Al Mayadeen, an Arab news channel based in Beirut.“

    The State Department flatly rejected Black’s allegations, which echoed what it called “outrageous” Russian and Assad-regime claims that Britain and the United States have carried out chemical attacks with help from the White Helmets.

    “The Syrian regime has repeatedly used chemical weapons,” a State Department official, who discussed the matter on the condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to do so publicly, said in an email. “Russian and regime denials have no credibility, nor does the increasingly offensive and outrageous Russian propaganda accusing the US and the UK of planning and executing CW attacks in order to justify retaliation in Syria. . . . The White Helmets are a humanitarian organization that has saved thousands of lives and continues to respond to bombardments by Russian and regime military forces.”

    God Help Us!

    • tav says:
      September 12, 2018 at 2:16 am

      About all U.S. “Intelligence Agencies” do is see what is not there and miss what is right in front of their noses. And then try to subvert elections, including America’s.

  26. wolfmoon1776 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Love this Trump tweet!

  27. Buck says:
    September 12, 2018 at 1:13 am

    VIPS once again tries to warn POTUS about Syria.

    MEMORANDUM FOR: The President

    FROM: Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity

    SUBJECT: Moscow Has Upped the Ante in Syria

    Mr. President:

    We are concerned that you may not have been adequately briefed on the upsurge of hostilities in northwestern Syria, where Syrian armed forces with Russian support have launched a full-out campaign to take back the al-Nusra/al-Qaeda/ISIS-infested province of Idlib. The Syrians will almost certainly succeed, as they did in late 2016 in Aleppo. As in Aleppo, it will mean unspeakable carnage, unless someone finally tells the insurgents theirs is a lost cause.

    That someone is you. The Israelis, Saudis, and others who want unrest to endure are egging on the insurgents, assuring them that you, Mr. President, will use U.S. forces to protect the insurgents in Idlib, and perhaps also rain hell down on Damascus. We believe that your senior advisers are encouraging the insurgents to think in those terms, and that your most senior aides are taking credit for your recent policy shift from troop withdrawal from Syria to indefinite war.

    Big Difference This Time

    Russian missile-armed naval and air units are now deployed in unprecedented numbers to engage those tempted to interfere with Syrian and Russian forces trying to clean out the terrorists from Idlib. We assume you have been briefed on that — at least to some extent. More important, we know that your advisers tend to be dangerously dismissive of Russian capabilities and intentions.

    We do not want you to be surprised when the Russians start firing their missiles. The prospect of direct Russian-U.S. hostilities in Syria is at an all-time high. We are not sure you realize that.

    The situation is even more volatile because Kremlin leaders are not sure who is calling the shots in Washington. This is not the first time that President Putin has encountered such uncertainty (see brief Appendix below). This is, however, the first time that Russian forces have deployed in such numbers into the area, ready to do battle. The stakes are very high.

    We hope that John Bolton has given you an accurate description of his acerbic talks with his Russian counterpart in Geneva a few weeks ago. In our view, it is a safe bet that the Kremlin is uncertain whether Bolton faithfully speaks in your stead, or speaks INSTEAD of you.

    The best way to assure Mr. Putin that you are in control of U.S. policy toward Syria would be for you to seek an early opportunity to speak out publicly, spelling out your intentions. If you wish wider war, Bolton has put you on the right path.

    Read the rest here:
    https://consortiumnews.com/2018/09/09/moscow-has-upped-the-ante-in-syria/

    • tav says:
      September 12, 2018 at 1:38 am

      “Christians in Syria are more vulnerable than ever before with the government in danger of collapsing. The Syrian government has been the one to protect minority groups, including Christians. If the Syrian government were to lose power to the Islamic State, not only would there be hundreds of thousands more refugees, but tens and tens of thousands more would be slaughtered by ISIS. Russian President Vladimir Putins policies to uphold Syrias government might save Christian lives. Pray for the Christians in Syria.”
      – Rev. Franklin Graham (Sep 30, 2015)

  28. nimrodman says:
    September 12, 2018 at 1:18 am

    Hillary’s definitely hiding medical equipment under those tents and ponchos and oven-mitts she wears. Guaran-damn-teed.

    Here’s what she wears to a party on Nantucket.
    You know – where most women wear something known as “party dresses”?


    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6156893/Hillary-Clinton-picture-Bill-thrill-poses-bevy-ladies-Nantucket.html

  29. saywhat64 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 1:43 am

    A little Venting…

    One thing I’ve noticed as the Tree House has become more populous is the increase of the high on their horses self appointed Troll police who don’t like to hear anything that is not in alignment with their current views. sheeesss One of the things I liked so much about the commenting section of the Tree House in it’s early days was the open minded forum based on developing information. I know it is still there but it seems to me alot of opinionated jerks just like to make comments based on antagonism, hot air and self righteousness. I suppose it comes with blog success and I just need to tune out the unnecessary BS.

    Enough venting…

    • tav says:
      September 12, 2018 at 1:49 am

      If everyone is thinking alike, someone is not thinking.
      – George S. Patton

    • dallasdan says:
      September 12, 2018 at 2:28 am

      I believe the universe of those who comment here is sufficiently large to assume there exists approximately normal statistical distributions of intelligence, respectful comportment, argumentation skill, open-mindedness, and tolerance.

      With such a large group, you surely will have a fair number of “mad bombers” populating the asymptotic left sides of the aforementioned behavioral distributions. Respect their right to be here, but don’t let them discourage or anger you. JMO

  30. Nigella says:
    September 12, 2018 at 1:46 am

    So can the President release the redacted FISA warrants or not? I’m confused?

    • letty bromenschenkel says:
      September 12, 2018 at 1:55 am

      seems not according to all of the hysteria
      and obstruction

      • Dutchman says:
        September 12, 2018 at 2:22 am

        Maybe that’s what we’re gonna find out? Pretty sure this is ‘unprecedented’, as in has never come up, before.

        So the answer right now may be ‘no body knows’, and we’ll just have to see how it shakes out?

  31. letty bromenschenkel says:
    September 12, 2018 at 1:49 am

    REMIND your networks who are threatening to walk because TRUMP is behind on
    getting the wall built and locking her up.
    WHOM are they going to install that can do more? PENCE?
    TRUMP could walk away tomorrow and his life would still be incredible. We need him… We better vote in NOV. to keep him.
    There is zero alternative what can we lose?
    we got the economic miracle launched
    we have the exposure of Obama Clinton FBI DOJ crime network
    TRUMP stacked the courts with constitutionalists good for 25 years
    and so on.

  32. letty bromenschenkel says:
    September 12, 2018 at 1:53 am

    all of the temper tantrums need to realize:
    there is nothing TRUMP could want or need from anyone:
    He is the self-made billionaire with an exceptional family and golf courses
    to play on every day if he wanted to
    who became POTUS beyond all odds
    snarky people actually believe TRUMP needs us.
    he can walk away any day and have a life of heaven.

  33. Tiffthis says:
    September 12, 2018 at 2:12 am

    What’s the feeling amongst the Treepers on why baby Bush is hitting the campaign trail to “help the gop”? Is he just out their so Obama doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb as the president who won’t go away?

    • Dutchman says:
      September 12, 2018 at 2:26 am

      I would suspect it is to give cover to obummer, for breaking the long precedent of former Presidents not getting involved,…And he’s NOT doing it to help DJT.

      Once I saw Bush sr. Pulling it up with Cankles and Bill, all the bushes lost me

  34. Rhoda R says:
    September 12, 2018 at 2:36 am

    Is he out there for the GOP or just the RINOs?

