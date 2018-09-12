September 12th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #601

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
55 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Vitally important as a “mandate”, seemingly for some, for this President to exist and spreading MAGA across the land.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Forgive the excesses, but this is how I feel the battle for MAGA and the effect on the country.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Perfect music.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The best defense PTrump can get is from voting in the midterms
LikeLiked by 1 person
This came to mind.
LikeLike
Great movie if you haven’t seen it already.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 15 people
“Twitter is the best disinfectant.”
Wonder if Dorsey will adopt that. It’s quite catchy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
I was heartened that at a raucous Brazil-El Salvador soccer match I attended last night, the moment of silence asked for in remembrance of the victims of September 11th was observed throughout the stadium, even though it came after the anthems for the countries and the intros, which hyped up the crowd. (Oh, and no one sat or kneeled during either anthem…)
LikeLiked by 17 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Eric Holder answers
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mr. Holder loved the attention from President Trump…if you asked me. lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Simply tweet back the following: But weren’t you, in your own words “Obama’s wing man”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Holder’s DOJ will forever be known as the Department which dropped charges against men who turned away legal voters by standing in front of their voting precinct with baseball bats in hand. Why? Because the perpetrators were black. Eric Holder stated that he would not prosecute his people, regardless of their actions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now THAT’S what I like to hear!
Our SNAKE-HUNTER has DRAWN THE BEAST from its burrow! Holder has come out and rattled his tail! He HISSES at TRUE JUSTICE!
The MURDEROUS Eric Holder opens his ASP-MOUTH and SHOWS HIS FANGS!
The ARCHITECT OF PARKLAND dares to show his TILTED SCALES above the ground!
Now, Holder –
Prepare to hear AMERICA ROAR with the FURY OF TRUE JUDGMENT!
LikeLike
In other words, Trump is saying Sessions is as bad as Holder. I don’t think that’s a complement. I think Trump obviously detests Sessions. I know I do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ouch…..that one’s gonna leave a mark……Target Hit…..👌
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pending Trump Tweet: The IMMIGRATION-CONTROL offer Congress cannot Refuse!
“I have no doubt that to EARN America’s votes in the Mid-Term Elections, our Republican-controlled Congress, that RAN on IMMIGRATION CONTROL in the LAST election, only to watch an INVASION of ILLEGALS cross the border and STEAL the Social Security Identities of 39 MILLION Americans, will both FULLY Fund the Wall and Reform their Failing Immigration Laws to include the steps I announced 6 months ago … before they went on vacation.”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/illegal-immigrants-cited-in-theft-of-39-million-social-security-numbers
[Nothing like a little election drama.]
LikeLiked by 9 people
The SPEAKER RYAN SCAM allowed a flood of Illegals to screw 39 million Americans!
Time to dump this seditious punk.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Ryan Must Go: DUMP the SKUNK.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ryan has retired in place. He just sits and obeys only his globalist puppetmasters. He will never fund the wall. He will cause the GOP to lose the House because he cares only for his donors.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You take Ryan out for Sedition: He had seen the FRAUDULENT FISA Warrant plus its FABRICATED basis.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I can’t remember exactly but wasn’t there a huge number of blank green cards that went missing during the Obama administration? I don’t remember if they were green cards or US passports or some other form of identification. I seem to recall they weren’t traceable for some reason either so in the future there would be no way tell if a particular card came from that lot of missing cards.
LikeLike
No chance.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 14 people
America’s Mayor, if I recall. And I tend to agree.
LikeLiked by 6 people
SO – we’ve FOUND A REPLACEMENT FOR JEFF SESSIONS! I love it! Always good to have a SPARE MAGAZINE. If the first mag is nothing but duds, DROP IT and SLAP IN A NEW ONE. 😉
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Funny the reaction every time I see 17 now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/evergreen-state-george-bridges-college-president-protests/
LikeLiked by 9 people
YES!
They had it coming
LikeLiked by 7 people
Colleges like Evergreen, and too many others, don’t educate they indoctrinate. They spew out legions of arrogant hate-filled social “just us” warriors with no talents but in forcing their leftist views and ideals on others.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Orwell’s “Animal Farm ” on steroids. The mental intuitions were closed. They have reopened , but now they are called liberal colleges
LikeLiked by 1 person
rbrt, this is a local “institution” for me.
could not happen to a more deserving bunch of idiots.
This is the “college’ which fired a white Professor for objecting to an entire Day on Campus free of White People.
HA!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Whoever produces these WH videos, they are a master.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was powerful. The sincerity in those words, spoken by a man that watched the towers come down. Thank God for this man, Our President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Just call her Crazy Maxine. Folks will know who he’s talking about.
LikeLiked by 4 people
She said she awoke from a dream, couldn’t go back to sleep and knew she must go after him…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
Rhetorical question. Love it. Is this a new Twitter Skill, or has he been doing this all along?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, no – he’s been doing it a LONG time. One would almost think that Q was put together by studying him. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Big fan of the “Sad!” and other one-word exclamations. But I’m seeing the value in this angle too. He’s a pro’s pro, gotta give him that.
LikeLiked by 5 people
VSGPOTUS!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mitch McConnell gets bashed at times and rightfully so. However, we have to give him major credit for keeping the Senate in session during August and now during October. It is a brilliant move that will limit Incumbent Democrats from campaigning and it guarantees another group of Appellate and District Judges being confirmed!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Let’s face it: our Federal Government would be totally useless without President Trump. I almost said “almost”, but went with “totally”.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, it’s true, Mitch has been working hard on nominations. The same helpfulness can NOT be said of Paul Ryan in the House.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Turtle is making SNAKE Schumer live with what he did, slow-walking appointments.
JUSTICE. KARMA.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
Thank you, Citizen817, for all your daily postings here and Open Thread.. Many of us really appreciate you doing this….to keep us in the loop and focus on President Trump.
May the Lord Bless you.
LikeLiked by 14 people
AMEN!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you think about it, our ENTIRE JUDICIAL SYSTEM is being destroyed. If we as a people do not DEMAND that the dept. of Justice stop blocking the declassification and therefore have the corruption cleaned up, our country is GONE.
Sundance, what’s the best way to handle this?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everyday is like a repeat of yesterday: a no collusion tweet followed up by a resistance tweet followed up by a Mueller leak followed up by a MSM false narrative. Is it maddening or what?
LikeLike
Trump’s own lawyers are advising against declassification as having potential unforseen consequences.
LikeLike
I doubt President Trump will take their advice
LikeLiked by 1 person
PTrump cannot be a party to the coverup of the largest corruption in government history. He must go down fighting the good fight, he’s an honorable man
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo.
LikeLike
Who says he’s gonna ‘go down’, fighting the good fight?
“The object is NOT to die for your country, any dumb sob can do that!
The object is to get the OTHER dumb sob, to die for HIS country.
Or, in this case, to get his enemies to ‘go down fighting’, for their cause, and be still standing, victorious.
Seems to me he’s doing a damn fine job of that, so far. His enemies, who do their work in darkness and shadow, are being exposed to light, and discredited.
Their only strength comes from credibility, and being able to operate behind the scenes. So, they are being weakened, every day, while he gains strength,…every day.
I personally don’t think he has any intention of being a party to the biggest corruption in history, because he IS an honorable man.
But, being as how it IS the biggest corruption in history, he is being extremely patient, as should we.
Otherwise, treadstone gets shutdown, then reemerges as blackbriar, and nothing really changes, and they hang it around Pamela Landry’s neck.
i.e. stroke and page, even McCabe were a small ‘rougue element’, ala what they tried with IRS scandal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance just put up a thread on this….
LikeLike
The implications of a larger scope of corruptions complicates things considerably. For example, the tie in to Five Eyes, MI6, GCHQ that has been slowly coming out. That in itself is a problem, to say the least. Then the domestic piece ratchets that up 100x when you start looking at FISA abuse, abuse of power, civil liberties violations, etc. I vote for total declassification — enough treating American citizens as children on the one hand, and pawns for your sick power trip agenda on the other. This level of corruption is the type of thing that causes literal revolutions and civil wars; it leads to collapses of governments. This situation makes J. Edgar Hoover’s exploits look like Romper Room Story Time. In my opinion, of course.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mr.piddles, i tend to agree with you, but other side of the question is, HOW long has this fisa abuse been going on?
Fed prosecutors have a greater than 90% conviction rate, is THIS why.
How many 100’s,…Perhaps 1000’s of federal prisoners would either need new trials, or convictions reversed.
How much $ paid out for ‘wrongful convictions’?
Wasn’t one Mueller case over a million pay out?
Lots of ramifications, before we even get into the 5 eyes stuff, which stinks.
Can you say “blackbriar”? ala Jason bourne.
LikeLike
Dutchman: It’s been going on for prolly 10-20 years and THAT’s why “THEY” did not VSGDJT to win the 2016 Presidential election; they knew he would want the sunlight to shine on this abuse of power AND Most likely he knew about it for many years prior to running.
Check out Sundance’s post on the declassification and the Fox and Friends video at the very end.
LikeLike
abigailstraight,
Sorry, that was sort of rhetorical, cause I am convinced it’s been going on a long time before 2015, as well.
I do think it’s prudent to consider all the ramifications and downstream effects, in deciding when and how to move forward.
I am convinced Congress re-authorisation was a direct result of Schumer and the rest having learned, first hand, not to mess with IC, cause they can screw you 6 ways, etc.
In other words, Congress was being blackmailed by IC.
How do you correct such an out of control situation? Luckily, I don’t have to figure it out, or we’d ALL ba screwed, and I feel like if anyone can thread the needle, it’s DJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I misunderstood your comment; late night reading does that to me, especially while sipping a brandy…No matter…
I agree with your comment.
VSGPDJT has the answer or he would not be playing the game this way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
abigailstraight, no problem.
I spend half my time cussing at wordpress, and this damn phone, but love communicating with my fellow treepers.
LikeLike
Treadstone
LikeLike
ivehadit;
Sorry, but if you need to ask, it seems to me you just haven’t been paying attention.
Perhaps read, or re-read Sundance excellent treatise on ‘Cold Anger’?
LikeLike
Defend and protect Trump.
Vote MAGA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
With Rosenstein threatening the President with a subpoena if he releases un-redacted FISA documents, it’s now a showdown between the two of them, with the President’s authoritative credibility on the line. RR must believe he has sufficient support in the “shadows” to prevail, or he wouldn’t challenge the President so directly and openly.
LikeLike
dallasdan,
I must have missed something. From where or what are you basing that Rosie is threatening POTUS with a subpoena if he released unredacted fisa’s?
LikeLiked by 1 person
From a comment made by the very credible Flep on SD’s article titled “White House Lawyers Reviewing the Declassification Conundrum.”
His quote:
“Rod Rosenstein requested a meeting with our President today and was rebuked. He is now threatening our President with a subpoena if he were to redact the documents requested by the House Republicans.”
He subsequently noted that he intended to say “unredact” the documents.
LikeLike
ICYMI, This excellent interview
with Jon Voight (39 min)
LikeLiked by 5 people
This was a really good interview. Levin talked very little and didn’t interrupt – rare for a talking head these days! I got a little extra pleasure from knowing it was Levin who had to sit and listen to by Voight supported President Trump from early on in the primary season. Voight could see what we saw but Levin missed by a mile
LikeLiked by 6 people
My latest Twitter thread, rubbing the NYT’s nose in their own recent attack on “Q”, which was featured BY Q as a pinyata at the end of a stream of near-term “maybe leaks” of DC scuttlebutt. Fire at Q – expect return fire! Who does that sound like? 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Much of what we wanted is going to happen soon. The table has been set. Time to eat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope so, but the un-redacted FISA documents are the main course, and they may not come out of the kitchen. Rosenstein, Wray, Sessions (by default), and Flood (White House counsel) are blocking the door.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s awesome. We could not have hoped for better.
LikeLike
I think so too. Stuff is happening. Think we’re going to see the swamp strike when it can, and the White Hats strike back hard every time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just skimmed the Reddit thread to support this Q drop, i.e. Rosenstein meeting request denied; don’t see any news/source reporting this, but as you say “we’ll know soon”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! Need to spend more time on reddit!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think I will put this here
LikeLiked by 5 people
RE President Trump DECLASSIFYING the FISA materials requested by Congress:
The integrity and trustworthiness of America’s ENTIRE JUSTICE SYSTEM is at stake.
Both current and former Leadership of the DOJ and FBI are ENEMIES of the STATE.
National Security is COMPROMISED.
… So the “Sources and Methods” that are ALLEGEDLY at RISK are ALREADY KNOWN to ENEMIES of the STATE.
Declassification is ESSENTIAL and URGENT to prevent these Enemies from doing further damage. They need to be in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT to prevent them from divulging these Sources & Methods to other enemies … and we know damned well that they’d do it in a heartbeat as Seditionists facing Life in Prison or DEATH.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It has to happen regardless of the consequences. As it stands now, the Republic works against its own citizens.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I anticipate that the battle over declassification will have a profound affect on the elections. The FISA truths, if revealed, will significantly injure the Dems. However, if the deep state succeeds in overruling the President’s firm intention to release the information, both he and, by inference, the Repub candidates will appear to be weak.
Any such perception of weakness will increase current doubts among voters that the demonstratively unwilling Congress will seriously address the President’s immigration reform agenda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s the perfect place to be. Trump has created an amazing logic cascade that dooms the other side.
Why? Not gonna say. Let the enemy go all the way in. They want to do it. So they will.
LikeLike
Wow, look at the Swamp’s (CIA/Dept of State) propaganda piece going after one of the few R’s that isn’t on board with this bogus Syria Op.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/local/virginia-politics/va-state-senator-who-met-with-assad-says-british-planning-fake-chemical-attack/2018/09/08/6c5b76b6-b363-11e8-9a6a-565d92a3585d_story.html?noredirect=on&noredirect=on&utm_term=.5f9eb2f2fa74&__twitter_impression=true
“Around four weeks ago, we knew that British intelligence was working toward a chemical attack in order to blame the Syrian government, to hold Syria responsible,” Black said on Al Mayadeen, an Arab news channel based in Beirut.“
The State Department flatly rejected Black’s allegations, which echoed what it called “outrageous” Russian and Assad-regime claims that Britain and the United States have carried out chemical attacks with help from the White Helmets.
“The Syrian regime has repeatedly used chemical weapons,” a State Department official, who discussed the matter on the condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to do so publicly, said in an email. “Russian and regime denials have no credibility, nor does the increasingly offensive and outrageous Russian propaganda accusing the US and the UK of planning and executing CW attacks in order to justify retaliation in Syria. . . . The White Helmets are a humanitarian organization that has saved thousands of lives and continues to respond to bombardments by Russian and regime military forces.”
God Help Us!
LikeLike
About all U.S. “Intelligence Agencies” do is see what is not there and miss what is right in front of their noses. And then try to subvert elections, including America’s.
LikeLike
Love this Trump tweet!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
VIPS once again tries to warn POTUS about Syria.
MEMORANDUM FOR: The President
FROM: Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity
SUBJECT: Moscow Has Upped the Ante in Syria
Mr. President:
We are concerned that you may not have been adequately briefed on the upsurge of hostilities in northwestern Syria, where Syrian armed forces with Russian support have launched a full-out campaign to take back the al-Nusra/al-Qaeda/ISIS-infested province of Idlib. The Syrians will almost certainly succeed, as they did in late 2016 in Aleppo. As in Aleppo, it will mean unspeakable carnage, unless someone finally tells the insurgents theirs is a lost cause.
That someone is you. The Israelis, Saudis, and others who want unrest to endure are egging on the insurgents, assuring them that you, Mr. President, will use U.S. forces to protect the insurgents in Idlib, and perhaps also rain hell down on Damascus. We believe that your senior advisers are encouraging the insurgents to think in those terms, and that your most senior aides are taking credit for your recent policy shift from troop withdrawal from Syria to indefinite war.
Big Difference This Time
Russian missile-armed naval and air units are now deployed in unprecedented numbers to engage those tempted to interfere with Syrian and Russian forces trying to clean out the terrorists from Idlib. We assume you have been briefed on that — at least to some extent. More important, we know that your advisers tend to be dangerously dismissive of Russian capabilities and intentions.
We do not want you to be surprised when the Russians start firing their missiles. The prospect of direct Russian-U.S. hostilities in Syria is at an all-time high. We are not sure you realize that.
The situation is even more volatile because Kremlin leaders are not sure who is calling the shots in Washington. This is not the first time that President Putin has encountered such uncertainty (see brief Appendix below). This is, however, the first time that Russian forces have deployed in such numbers into the area, ready to do battle. The stakes are very high.
We hope that John Bolton has given you an accurate description of his acerbic talks with his Russian counterpart in Geneva a few weeks ago. In our view, it is a safe bet that the Kremlin is uncertain whether Bolton faithfully speaks in your stead, or speaks INSTEAD of you.
The best way to assure Mr. Putin that you are in control of U.S. policy toward Syria would be for you to seek an early opportunity to speak out publicly, spelling out your intentions. If you wish wider war, Bolton has put you on the right path.
Read the rest here:
https://consortiumnews.com/2018/09/09/moscow-has-upped-the-ante-in-syria/
LikeLike
“Christians in Syria are more vulnerable than ever before with the government in danger of collapsing. The Syrian government has been the one to protect minority groups, including Christians. If the Syrian government were to lose power to the Islamic State, not only would there be hundreds of thousands more refugees, but tens and tens of thousands more would be slaughtered by ISIS. Russian President Vladimir Putins policies to uphold Syrias government might save Christian lives. Pray for the Christians in Syria.”
– Rev. Franklin Graham (Sep 30, 2015)
LikeLike
Hillary’s definitely hiding medical equipment under those tents and ponchos and oven-mitts she wears. Guaran-damn-teed.
Here’s what she wears to a party on Nantucket.
You know – where most women wear something known as “party dresses”?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6156893/Hillary-Clinton-picture-Bill-thrill-poses-bevy-ladies-Nantucket.html
LikeLike
… and it’s still summer, early September, barely out of August.
It ain’t cold.
Look at the sleeveless low-cut dress gal on the left has on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
nimrodman: I think she’s just a fat old lady with a lot to cover up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
… gal on the right probably pulled a blanket off the sofa to give Hellary some camouflage (unless that’s one o’ them pashminer shawls popular with the womerns)
LikeLike
Maybe she’s just god-awful UGLY?
POT belly, droopy butt, major varicose veins, cellulite sagging,….everywhere.
Maybe she’s doing is all a BIG favor, staying away from party dresses, and sticking with her madam Mao pantsuits?
Or, she COULD have a colostomy bag.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They look like they’re holding her up. Weekend at Hillary’s?
LikeLike
A little Venting…
One thing I’ve noticed as the Tree House has become more populous is the increase of the high on their horses self appointed Troll police who don’t like to hear anything that is not in alignment with their current views. sheeesss One of the things I liked so much about the commenting section of the Tree House in it’s early days was the open minded forum based on developing information. I know it is still there but it seems to me alot of opinionated jerks just like to make comments based on antagonism, hot air and self righteousness. I suppose it comes with blog success and I just need to tune out the unnecessary BS.
Enough venting…
LikeLiked by 2 people
If everyone is thinking alike, someone is not thinking.
– George S. Patton
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks I needed that. I got a thing about people who seemed to know what is not yet known and then shove it in your face as “settled”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed.
LikeLike
I believe the universe of those who comment here is sufficiently large to assume there exists approximately normal statistical distributions of intelligence, respectful comportment, argumentation skill, open-mindedness, and tolerance.
With such a large group, you surely will have a fair number of “mad bombers” populating the asymptotic left sides of the aforementioned behavioral distributions. Respect their right to be here, but don’t let them discourage or anger you. JMO
LikeLike
So can the President release the redacted FISA warrants or not? I’m confused?
LikeLike
seems not according to all of the hysteria
and obstruction
LikeLike
Maybe that’s what we’re gonna find out? Pretty sure this is ‘unprecedented’, as in has never come up, before.
So the answer right now may be ‘no body knows’, and we’ll just have to see how it shakes out?
LikeLike
REMIND your networks who are threatening to walk because TRUMP is behind on
getting the wall built and locking her up.
WHOM are they going to install that can do more? PENCE?
TRUMP could walk away tomorrow and his life would still be incredible. We need him… We better vote in NOV. to keep him.
There is zero alternative what can we lose?
we got the economic miracle launched
we have the exposure of Obama Clinton FBI DOJ crime network
TRUMP stacked the courts with constitutionalists good for 25 years
and so on.
LikeLike
all of the temper tantrums need to realize:
there is nothing TRUMP could want or need from anyone:
He is the self-made billionaire with an exceptional family and golf courses
to play on every day if he wanted to
who became POTUS beyond all odds
snarky people actually believe TRUMP needs us.
he can walk away any day and have a life of heaven.
LikeLike
What’s the feeling amongst the Treepers on why baby Bush is hitting the campaign trail to “help the gop”? Is he just out their so Obama doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb as the president who won’t go away?
LikeLike
I would suspect it is to give cover to obummer, for breaking the long precedent of former Presidents not getting involved,…And he’s NOT doing it to help DJT.
Once I saw Bush sr. Pulling it up with Cankles and Bill, all the bushes lost me
LikeLike
Is he out there for the GOP or just the RINOs?
LikeLike