Tuesday September 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Circumcision Made Without Hands
“We were wondering if you could shed a little more light on what Paul meant by the phrase, ‘the circumcision made without hands.’”
“And ye are complete in Him, which is the head of all principality and power: In whom also ye are circumcised with the circumcision made without hands, in putting off the body of the sins of the flesh by the circumcision of Christ” (Col. 2:10,11).
According to the Abrahamic Covenant, the Israelites were to circumcise their male children on the eighth day. Normally the father performed this procedure, which made the little one a child of the covenant. Although circumcision did not save the child, it did give him a favorable position to enjoy the blessings of God, which included salvation. With one turn of the wheel, God often accomplishes a two-fold purpose. In addition to the religious rite of circumcision, the eighth day was significant in that the vitamin K content in the blood (clotting agent) is at its highest level during a lifetime.
The circumcision “made without hands” is an operation of God. This pertains to our spiritual circumcision in Christ. In short, the Father surgically removed our sins when Christ was cut off at the Cross. An understanding of this truth will enable us to live a deeper life in Christ knowing that our sins are forgiven.
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-circumcision-made-without-hands/
Feels like it happened a month ago.
No words, really. The Lord’s Prayer is best.
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One. Amen.
Swing Out Sister – Am I the same girl (ao vivo/live)
[Due to poor audio quality, the audio soundtrack in this live performance was replaced with the studio version – Corinne Drewery does not lip-sync when she preforms live]
Soulful Strut” by Young-Holt Unlimited was released on Brunswick Records of Chicago in 1968; written by Sonny Sanders and the Chi-Lites’ Eugene Record. It hit #3.
Barbara Acklin’s “Am I the Same Girl”, with Record’s lyrics, was also released on Brunswick in 1969 and reached #79 pop/#33 R&B.
Dusty Springfield also released her cover of it in Britain in ’69; it hit #43.
Acklin returned the favor in 1971, when she wrote the words with Record for the Chi-Lites massive hit “Have You Seen Her”. She died in 1988
