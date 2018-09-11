President Trump Speech Flight 93 Memorial Service….

Earlier today President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended a memorial service commemorating Flight-93 and the 9/11 memorial in Shanksville Pennsylvania.
.
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. Thank you very much, Ryan. So beautiful.
We’re gathered together on these hallowed grounds to honor the memory of nearly 3,000 souls who were murdered on this day 17 years ago. We’re here to pay solemn tribute to the 40 passengers and crewmembers on Flight 93 who rose up, defied the enemy, took control of their destiny, and changed the course of history.
Today, we mourn their loss. We share their story. And we commemorate their incredible valor.
On September 11th, 2001, a band of brave patriots turned the tide on our nations enemies, and joined the immortal ranks of American heroes.
At this memorial, on this sacred earth, in the field beyond this wall, and in the skies above our heads, we remember the moment when America fought back.
Melania and I are grateful to be joined for todays ceremony by Governor Tom Wolf and Governor Mark Schweiker. I also want to thank the members of Congress in attendance: Senator Bob Casey, Congressmen Lou Barletta, Keith Rothfus, Bill Shuster, and along with the president of the Families of Flight 93, Gordon Felt.
We’re also joined by members of the National Park Service, along with firefighters, first responders, and incredible people from law enforcement. These are truly great people. (Applause.) Some of you here today answered the call and raced to this field 17 years ago. You fill our hearts with pride, and I want to thank you on behalf of our country. Thank you very much. (Applause.)
Most importantly, to the family members of Flight 93: Today, all of America wraps up and joins together. We close our arms to help you shoulder your pain and to carry your great, great sorrow. Your tears are not shed alone, for they are shared grief with an entire nation. We grieve together for every mother and father, sister and brother, son and daughter, who was stolen from us at the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and here in this Pennsylvania field. We honor their sacrifice by pledging to never flinch in the face of evil, and to do whatever it takes to keep America safe. (Applause.)
Seventeen years ago, your loved ones were among The Forty of Flight 93 — the 40 passengers and crewmembers onboard the 8:00 a.m. United Airlines flight from Newark to San Francisco. They were men and women from every background. They were young people returning from visiting family, moms and dads on business trips, and friends going and coming from birthdays and weddings.
They boarded the plane as strangers — and they entered eternity linked forever as true heroes. (Applause.)
Soon after takeoff, Flight 93 was hijacked by evil men bent on terror and conquest. Passengers and crewmembers began using their phones to call home. They learned that two planes had already crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City.
Immediately, those onboard Flight 93 started planning a response. Sandy Bradshaw, a flight attendant, called her husband and told him they were in the back of the plane preparing hot water to throw onto the hijackers. Passenger Jeremy Glick explained the plan to his wife and said, Stay on the line. Ill be back.
The passengers and crew members came together, took a vote, and they decided to act. At that moment, they took their fate — and Americas fate – back into their own hands.
In the last 20 minutes, many placed their final calls home, whispering those eternal words: I love you. Some said the Lords Prayer. And then they bravely charged the cockpit. They attacked the enemy. They fought until the very end. And they stopped the forces of terror and defeated this wicked, horrible, evil plan.
Flight 93 crashed yards from where we stand, just 20 minutes flying time from the United States Capitol.
Through their sacrifice, The Forty saved the lives of countless Americans, and they saved our capital from a devastating strike.
In the days after the attack, tens of thousands of fire fighters, police officers, and recovery workers traveled to New York and Arlington to crawl through the rubble in search for survivors.
There were prayer vigils, memorials, and charity drives all across our nation.
Here in Shanksville, many of you raised up the first memorial – a wooden cross, a chain-linked fence, mementos and tributes pouring in, and dozens and dozens of American flags.
A piece of Americas heart is buried on these grounds but in its place has grown a new resolve to live our lives with the same grace and courage as the heroes of Flight 93.
This field is now a monument to American defiance. This memorial is now a message to the world: America will never, ever submit to tyranny. (Applause.)
Since September 11th, nearly 5.5 million young Americans have enlisted in the United States Armed Forces. Nearly 7,000 service members have died facing down the menace of radical Islamic terrorism. (Applause.)
Today, we also think of the more than 200,000 service members now serving overseas. And we think of every citizen who protects our nation at home, including our state, local, and federal law enforcement. These are great Americans. These are great heroes. We honor and thank them all. (Applause.)
As Commander-in-Chief, I will always do everything in my power to prevent terrorists from striking American soil.
Here with us today is Dorothy Garcia Bachler. Her husband Sonny was one of the passengers on Flight 93. On September 11th, 2001 — just over a month after their 32nd wedding anniversary — Sonny was on his way back from a business meeting. He called Dorothy — who he loved so much — called her on the plane and uttered her name before the line went dead silent.
In the days after the attack, Dorothy told the investigators there was only one thing she wanted from this field: her husbands wedding ring. They would know it by the inscription etched inside. All my love, it said, followed by the number 8/2/69 – the date of their anniversary. The officers — great people — promised to try. But in this field of wreckage, it seemed certainly impossible.
Dorothy began to pray, and she asked her friends to do the same. Days went by, then months. Still no ring. A week before Christmas, on December 19th, she heard a knock at the door. Two officers were standing with a — really beautiful to her — she saw it was so beautiful; she knew what was happening — a beautiful, small white box. Inside it was a wallet, a luggage tag, a drivers license, a small bag with the wedding ring inscribed with those three precious words: All my love.
Those words echo across this field. And those words tell the story of 40 men and women who gave all their love for their families, their country, and our freedom.
To Dorothy, and to every family here today, America will never forget what your loved ones did for all of us. (Applause.)
Earlier this week, you dedicated the final part of this memorial: the Tower of Voices. Standing at 93 feet tall, the Tower of Voices is now the first structure visitors see when they come to this now sacred ground. It will hold 40 beautiful chimes that ring throughout these fields — each a unique note, but all in perfect harmony.
Every time we hear those chimes playing in the wind, we will remember The Forty. We will remember their faces, their voices, their stories, their courage, and their love.
And we will remember that free people are never at the mercy of evil because our destiny is always in our hands. (Applause.) Americas future is not written by our enemies. Americas future is written by our heroes. (Applause.)
As long as this monument stands, as long as this memorial endures, brave patriots will rise up in Americas hours of need, and they too will fight back. (Applause.)
Seventeen years ago, forty incredible men and women showed the whole world that no force on Earth will ever conquer the American spirit. We treasure their memory. We cherish their legacy. And we ask God to forever bless the immortal heroes of Flight 93.
Thank you. God bless you. God bless the families. And God bless the United States of America. Thank you very much. (Applause.)
God Bless America!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Here is an old FBI video of 9/11 Flight 93 disaster outside of Shanksville
LikeLike
FBI video of Flight 93
https://www.fbi.gov/video-repository/investigation-of-flight-93.mp4/view
LikeLike
Wow. Amen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh. My. We will never forget.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Such a beautiful and heartfelt speech. One of his very best!
I would like to recommend a wonderful book to fellow Treepers written by one of the Shanksville first responders. The title is “In The Shadow of a Badge” written by Lillie Leonardi. Her account of her first impressions upon arriving at the scene of the crash are stunning and wonderful. You will not be disappointed in her story.
LikeLiked by 14 people
👍 Like
LikeLike
A truly class act by our leader!
In the teeth of unknown storm damages bearing down upon him and millions of other citizens.
May GOD bless and hold close those brave Forty – may he hold safe todays’ millions.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Such tender, beautiful, honoring words from our Commander and Chief in tribute to the heroes of 9/11…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would love to see this memorial in person – bucket list stuff, for sure. I am in awe of this place and those people on that plane. The tower is stunningly beautiful in it’s structure and complexity and purpose.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great speech by POTUS.
Here is another speech about the Jihadi threat given at National Security event in New Hampshire for the candidates during the 2016 campaign.
Praise the Lord that Donald J. Trump won. He takes his Oath seriously. Would that others in our government would.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Direct YouTube link to the speech
LikeLike
Beautiful Speech. God bless the heroes of Flight 93. God bless America.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Absolutely breathtaking! What an incredible speech by our incredible President. It was from the heart and he meant every single word. The line I will never forget from the speech was as follows:
They boarded the plane as strangers — and they entered eternity linked forever as true heroes.
GOD BLESS OUR COUNTRY, ITS CITIZENS & OUR BELOVED PRESIDENT!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yeah. I got dust in my eyes over that one as well.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Stephen Miller is such an awesome speech writer. I am guessing this was his work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a beautiful, sincere speech by President Trump. A great man honoring the sacrifice of great people. Every day, President Trump is making history as he works to save the USA and teach people that once again, We the People are the most important part of the USA; we are strong, brave, intelligent and genuinely good people. President Trump is reviving our pride and our spirit.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Ask urselves y President Donald J Trump chosed this place for 9/11 n not NYC?…or Pentagon?!…the message is clear,the message was sent!May all these Heroes -nearly 3000!!-rest in Peace,God Bless them!!We shall never forget,We shall never forgive!!!GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve read or heard nothing like this speech that brings forth the significance of what The Forty did.
LikeLiked by 7 people
What they did tends to be overshadowed by the horrible events at NYC and the Pentagon. But they were the only ones to fight back.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well Said Prez, “Let’s Roll” MAGA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
American Hero Todd Beamer
“Let’s Roll!”
Flight 93, September 11, 2001
WE WILL NEVER FORGET
WE WILL NEVER FORGIVE
LikeLike
I am really starting to like the new Lindsey Graham! I will always keep my eyes and ears open but this was a great tweet about our President.
LikeLiked by 13 people
👍 Like
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps President Trump brought Lindsey in from the cold. With the passing of his master McCain, I bet Lindsey was looking for a place to go. The President may have let him in on couple secrets and told him he still had a way out. His 180 to full throated support of the President is for a reason and we may find out soon enough. Not an election year for Lindsey so their must be another motivation. After the Storm (Florence) clears and Kavanaugh is confirmed I think the fireworks will begin in earnest. The Dems and the media messed with the wrong man and they messed with his family to boot. The president knows he needs a Republican congress to finish of the traitors. He will bring the Libs and their media whipping boys to heel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed! President Trump plays to win.
LikeLike
Great 👍 post! The family part is what will cause their destruction.
LikeLike
I am very suspect of Graham as many are. I wonder whether he might have been captured by Donald Trump Gravity. Some stay in Orbit while others are taken off course and get flung into the empty nothingness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great analogy! Our President spent a lot of time this summer playing golf 🏌️♀️ with him.
LikeLike
God Bless America and the families of the 40! God Bless President Trump! For some reason my laptop screen became foggy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dang dust in the air, I can’t read the transcript.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Great, except for one little detail. It’s Islam that is the threat, not ‘Islamic radical terrorism’. Islam itself is radical, and is working for the fall of the West, and every other form of civilization…ALL that is not islam. Until we, including President Trump, face this reality we are all doomed to go down in defeat. Period. Islam is the enemy of the West…and that includes Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and all the rest. Islam falls, or we fall. There is not likely to be any alternative, not in the long run.
Pretty words are not going to change ANYTHING.
And I do not want to hear anything about prophecies and the Bible.
LikeLike
THIS President, at least, is capable of identifying the enemy. It’s a step forward. Religion of Peace my a$$.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“And I do not want to hear anything about prophecies and the Bible.”
Ah, the words common to those nations and kingdoms whose ashes the archaeologists and historians sift through.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You trolls never cease to amaze me,so go away.
LikeLike
How easily we forget.
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2010/09/07/critics-flight-memorial-insist-islamic-symbols-remain.html
Looking at an aerial of the memorial one sees a giant qibla that points the great-circle direction to Mecca.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t see it (altho I am not denying it is there); regardless, it is simply fugly, IMO. Yech!
LikeLike
https://newrepublic.com/article/94170/september-11-the-forgotten-memorial
This article has more background on the development of the memorial. Worthwhile reading.
LikeLike
Michelle Malkin was one of the first to point out the symbolism in this memorial. As for the tower of voices, the best you can do for people who gave their lives to save others is symbolize them as wind chimes with a different tone enclosed in a crescent monument? Would never go there, but will never forget.
LikeLike
For me the most meaningful part:
“Inside it was a wallet, a luggage tag, a drivers license, a small bag with the wedding ring inscribed with those three precious words: All my love.
Those words echo across this field. And those words tell the story of 40 men and women who gave all their love for their families, their country, and our freedom.”
This came to my mind “No greater love hath a man than to lay down his life for his friends.”
Sandy Bradshaw, mother of an infant, flight attendant who told her husband she was going to boil water (as a weapon) just a few minutes before that flight went down. She was the stepmom to one of my daughter’s friends. She had so much to lose and she was so young.
I appreciate that the President personalizes this loss. It was personal for so many of us.
LikeLiked by 11 people
A friend and I were volunteering for an event when she got word that her nephew was the co-pilot on flight 93. I’ll never forget that moment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful and moving speech. On a side note, I’m glad he used the word “murdered” since that’s exactly what happened to these poor souls.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Wow! Cried through the whole thing! God bless you Patriots!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too, and I’m crying now just reading the comments.
LikeLike
Beautiful heartfelt speech..
LikeLiked by 3 people
The greatest speech Mr. Trump has ever given. I was reading it aloud to my wife when I realized I could not make it through without breaking down. Stammering, I told her she’d have to finish it on her own. God bless President Trump, his family, his Vice President and his family, and the members of his cabinet. These are difficult times — but we have been, and we continue to be, truly blessed.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Just had the same ‘failure’ with my significant other. Fortunately, she broke down at the same time at ‘entered eternity together…’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful and tender speech as someone here said. He feels the loss of these 40 American heroes.
We have a great president.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Let’s roll.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And they wonder why we love him so much.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Does someone have a video of the tower making the sounds?
LikeLike
Here are the first sounds of the Memorial’s Chimes
http://www.faithwire.com/2018/09/11/their-voices-will-ring-out-stunning-memorial-marks-heroic-actions-of-flight-93-passengers/
LikeLike
Incredible and genuine speech by the greatest POTUS of my lifetime.
I couldn’t help but see a similarity between those on Flight 43 and our current situation. I feel like we need to come up with a plan and act. Soon. We need to do something to help our President save this country. I wish I knew what that something should be.
LikeLiked by 3 people
thats the key…President Trump has the plan and its happening each and every day…keep the faith…We are MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great and memorable speech. He did a fabulous job for the family members of the fallen heroes.
The evil and pernicious opposition to this impressive man and President in the USA is mind boggling. But I can’t think of anyone else that could ever endure it so tenaciously and also succeed in his goals.
The incredible accomplishments of Trump’s presidency have already surpassed most previous Presidents. Sundance’s brilliant picture of a shrinking Obama sitting next to DJT in the WH is a clever, metaphorical depiction of the presidential reality.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wish we have this speech at 8 pm EST at prime time address to nation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
beautiful speech…we know the truth and will fight for America First Today Tomorrow Forever!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless us for these days of fruition, President Trump, you and Melania and your families, your team in the administration whose faces and names we know and and those not known by us. God, we call to you from our depths to your own, give us victory.
Donald Trump was raised up by you for us and he’s faithful and strong for your tasks, and since you gave him to us, we are united and strong. Let us show the world and history that there is a God who loves his people and cares for them, and a special nation who loves you and is a blessing by you.
Lord God, we Americans just want to be yours. Help us show as a nation we live by your guidance and grace. Cause defeat to the globalists, the cabal and elites, the cartels and powers who rule and deceive and plot. Give astonishing victory by the double with jubilee, and pass the wealth of the wicked to the righteous. Then our eyes have seen you here with us.
After victory, then your end of days come, Lord. When times are so terrible and evil so cruel that you alone can prevail, we know that you will come and do it. Maranatha.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was anyone from the administration at the NYC 911 Memorial?
I didn’t see anyone except Rudy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ambassador Nikki Haley
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I saw Haley. I don ‘t consider her a close confidante of POTUS. She’ll stab him in the back at the first opportunity. She was one of the original nevertrumpers and is also responsible for setting in motion the horrendous destroy=-the-monuments campaign to rewrite American history.
No surprise. She has little allegiance to this country.
Sorry for the rant but I can’t stand her.
LikeLike
NP Only one I saw.
LikeLike
This is a man who truly has a heart for those who still carry the wounds 17 years later. May God bless these families, our nation, and wonderful POTUS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
hes a warrior! so much unfinished…”the terrorists” responsible will pay!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never have Words ever been spoken with such love, as Our President spoke today. With tears and a heavy heart. ALL OUR LOVE to the heroes of 9-11
LikeLiked by 1 person
How dare the MSM/dailymail criticize both of them on this day.
Thank GOD we have a true leader in the WH!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful speech.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you President Trump. God Bless America!
LikeLike
This takes the guessing game out of figuring out whose side Face Book is on. FB would provide the 9/11 hijackers aid and comfort.
Take a look at this:
‘Jamie Glazov Suspended from Facebook over ‘9 Steps to Best Counter Jihad’ Article’
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/09/11/jamie-glazov-suspended-from-facebook-over-9-steps-to-best-counter-jihad-article/
LikeLike
Facebook and Google are not American Company’s they are Globalist! They do not care about you! Like most from the Left, they hate America. Been telling customer’s for the last 19 years do not use these services unless you want to be brainwashed and give them more knowledge about yourself than even your spouse knows.
LikeLike
Mr. Todd Morgan Beemer spoke for all of us who love this great land. Let’s Roll ! Thank you Mr.. President and all who fought for us 9/11
LikeLike
wow, it has been 17 years and it is still very fresh in my memory, while I was getting coffee at work after the 2nd plane crashed into the second tower, I could not hold it together, I simply cried. I knew there were people like me at an office getting coffee before their work day started and now they had been evaporated. God bless President Donald Trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
The following is from a post I put up on the Chicagoboyz web log today —
The Giants of Flight 93, Plus 17 years
Trent Telenko on September 11th, 2018
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/58083.html
Students of American character should pay close attention to Flight 93. A random sample of American adults was subjected to the highest possible stress and organized themselves in a terribly brief period, without benefit of training or group tradition other than their inherent national consciousness, to foil a well planned and executed terrorist attack. Recordings show the passengers and cabin crew of Flight 93 – ordinary Americans all – exemplified the virtues Americans hold most dear.
.
Certain death came for them by surprise but they did not panic and instead immediately organized, fought and robbed terror of its victory. They died but were not defeated.
.
Ordinary Americans confronted by enemies behaved exactly like the citizen-soldiers eulogized in Victor Davis Hanson’s Carnage and Culture.
.
Herman Wouk called the heroic sacrifice of the USS Enterprise’s Torpedo 8 squadron at the Battle of Midway “… the soul of America in action.” Flight 93 was the soul of America, and the American people know it. They spontaneously created a shrine at the crash site to express what is in their hearts and minds but not their mouths. They are waiting for a poet. Normally a President fills this role.
.
But Americans feel it now. They don’t need a government or leader for that, and didn’t to guide their actions on Flight 93, because they really are America. Go to the crash shrine and talk to people there. Something significant resonates through them which is different from, and possibly greater than, the shock of suffering a Pearl Harbor attack at home.
.
Pearl Harbor remains a useful analogy given Admiral Isokoru Yamamoto’s statement on December 7, 1941 – “I fear we have woken a sleeping giant and filled him with a terrible resolve.”They were giants on Flight 93.
LikeLiked by 1 person