President Trump FEMA Press Briefing in Oval Office – Hurricane Florence Preparations (video and transcript)…

Earlier this afternoon President Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence held a press briefing in the oval office along with FEMA Administrator Brock Long and DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to discuss concerns and preparation in advance of hurricane Florence.
Those in the forecast areas are strongly advised to pay close attention to local officials and heed all evacuation orders. Florence is projected to be a long-duration event for the eastern seaboard and mid-Atlantic region. Severe, possibly catastrophic, flooding is likely.
[Transcript] – Oval Office – 3:13 P.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Okay, thank you very much. I’ve received a briefing from Secretary Nielsen, Administrator Long, and my senior staff regarding Hurricane Florence and other tropical systems that will soon impact the United States and its territories. The safety of American people is my absolute highest priority. We are sparing no expense. We are totally prepared. We’re ready. We’re as ready as anybody has ever been.
And it looks to me, and it looks to all of — a lot of very talented people that do this for a living, like this is going to be a storm that’s going to be a very large one — far larger than we’ve seen in perhaps decades. Things can change, but we doubt they will at this stage. It’s a pretty late stage. We doubt they’re going to be veering very far off course.
The places that are in the way and in the most jeopardy would be Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina — that area. And again, they haven’t seen anything like what’s coming at us in 25, 30 years — maybe ever. It’s tremendously big and tremendously wet. Tremendous amounts of water.
So I’ve spoken with the governors of South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. They’re prepared. We’re prepared. We’re working very well in conjunction with the governors.
I’d like to ask Brock Long, our Administrator, who’s done so well for us in Texas and Florida — we have something that could very well be very similar to Texas, in the sense that it’s tremendous amounts of water. Texas was the one that had, I would say, to this point, Brock, probably more water than we’ve ever seen in a storm or a hurricane. And it went out for seconds and thirds. We’ve never seen anything like it.
But FEMA, as you know, did a fantastic job, and a fantastic job also in Florida. And I’d like to ask Brock, if you would, to just say a few words to the media as to where it is now, what’s going to be happening, and how well prepared we are.
ADMINISTRATOR LONG: Thank you, Mr. President. Unfortunately, Hurricane Florence is setting out to be a devastating event to the Carolinas, and potentially Virginia as well.
So as you can see, they’re forecasting a major landfalling storm — Category 3 or 4 storm at landfall. The biggest hazard that we’re worried about is storm surge. That’s the primary driver of the evacuations that are underway by the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia right now. But as this system comes in and makes landfall, during the weekend it’s forecast to stall out, lose its strength and its steering currents, and drop copious amounts of rainfall.
Unfortunately, the remnants of Gordon passed through the Mid-Atlantic over the weekend and dropped a lot of rain, saturating rivers. So, Hurricane Florence, as it comes in and puts anywhere between 20 and 30 inches more in isolated areas, could create a lot of inland flooding.
So, right now, sir, we’re supporting the governors with achieving their life safety evacuation and movements. We’re focused on mass care and sheltering. And then we’ll be focused on helping them to execute their response and recovery goals.
THE PRESIDENT: What are the chances that it veers off course and the hit won’t be so direct? What are the chances of that?
ADMINISTRATOR LONG: Unfortunately, I believe there’s quite a bit of certainty in the track forecast because the forward speed is picking up. It’s getting faster. And when systems do that, the track forecast becomes a lot more accurate. And I think the expectation needs to be set with the citizens in this area that, if you’ve been asked to leave, get out of the areas that are going to flood, and get into a facility that can withstand the winds.
Let’s set the expectations as well: This has an opportunity of being a very devastating storm. The power is going to be off for weeks. You’re going to be displaced from your home in the coastal areas. And there will be flooding in the inland areas as well.
So these are going to be statewide events. The hazards will be statewide.
THE PRESIDENT: Thanks. You wanted to show us this one then?
ADMINISTRATOR LONG: Yeah. This is a seven-day rainfall graphic. As you can see, the pink areas and the purple areas indicate 20 inches. That’s mean area rainfall; that’s an average rainfall amount. But you may see isolated amounts greater — into the 30-inch range — over Virginia, the central portions of Virginia and West Virginia. And these impacts are — they’re going to be through the Mid-Atlantic. So we’re coordinating not only with South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia, but other Mid-Atlantic states, all the way to Delaware.
THE PRESIDENT: Good. And it has been great coordination. I have to tell you, the states have been terrific. Everybody is working together. The governors and all of their representatives have been absolutely fantastic. And FEMA — there’s nobody like you people. I mean, what they’re doing is incredible.
Do you have any questions for Secretary Nielsen or for Brock Long, please? Anybody?
Q What lesson do we take from what happened in Puerto Rico? How do we apply the lessons we took from Puerto Rico?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I think Puerto Rico was incredibly successful. Puerto Rico was, actually, our toughest one of all because it’s an island, so you just — you can’t truck things onto it. Everything is by boat. We moved a hospital into Puerto Rico — a tremendous military hospital in the form of a ship. You know that.
And I actually think — and the Governor has been very nice. And if you ask the Governor, he’ll tell you what a great job. I think probably the hardest one we had, by far, was Puerto Rico because of the island nature. And I actually think it was one of the best jobs that’s ever been done with respect to what this is all about.
Puerto Rico got hit not with one hurricane but with two. And the problem with Puerto Rico is their electric grid and their electric generating plant was dead before the storms ever hit. It was in very bad shape. It was in bankruptcy. It had no money. It was largely — you know, it was largely closed.
And when the storm hit, they had no electricity — essentially before the storm. And when the storm hit, that took it out entirely.
The job that FEMA and law enforcement and everybody did, working along with the Governor in Puerto Rico, I think was tremendous. I think that Puerto Rico was an incredible, unsung success.
Texas, we had been given A-plusses for. Florida, we’ve been given A-plusses for. I think, in a certain way, the best job we did was Puerto Rico, but nobody would understand that. I mean, it’s harder to understand. It was very hard — a very hard thing to do because of the fact they had no electric. Before the storms hit, it was dead, as you probably know.
So we’ve gotten a lot of receptivity, a lot of thanks for the job we’ve done in Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico was very important.
And, by the way, speaking of Puerto Rico, they’re going to be affected, pretty much, pretty soon by something else that’s on its way. Is that right?
ADMINISTRATOR LONG: Potentially, Hurricane Isaac right now is tracking south of the island, but we are — we have several thousand people inside Puerto Rico right now working on long-term recovery that have shifted to the response mode to monitor as Isaac passes to the south.
THE PRESIDENT: We do not want to see Hurricane Isaac hit Puerto Rico. That’s all we need. But we have a big hurricane out there, and it’s sort of skirting along Puerto Rico and the edge of Puerto Rico. That would not be good.
Q Mr. President, how much money do you think you’ll need for recovery efforts to this next hurricane? And do you have that already, or do you need to get it?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we have it currently. Obviously, these are all unanticipated, so we’ll go to Congress. Congress will be very generous, because we have no choice. This is the United States. And whether it’s Texas or Florida or, frankly, if it’s Virginia — because Virginia, it’s looks like it’s very much in the path. Maryland, by the way, could be affected — very seriously affected — just to add. It’s a little bit outside of the path. And then, of course, South Carolina and North Carolina. I think that any amounts of money, whatever it takes, we’re going to do.
But we’re already set up. We have tremendous trucking systems, we have food systems. We have a lot of — a lot of contractors waiting. But for the most part, its been handled by FEMA, and also weve coordinated locally. We have food for days. We have emergency equipment and generators for many days. We should be in great shape.
Now, Ive also heard it could be 21 and 22 inches. If you can imagine what that is — 22 inches of rain. It is not something that weve had. Certainly, weve never had this on the East Coast. So — but I think were very well prepared and very well set up. Wouldnt you say?
ADMINISTRATOR LONG: Yeah. I think this storm right here is very similar to Hurricane Hugo and almost like a combination of Hurricane Hugo in 89 and Hurricane Floyd in 1999.
But look, successful disaster response and recovery is one that’s locally executed, state managed, and federally supported. So what FEMA is doing is pre-positioning the federal government’s assets to support each one of those governors that are about to be impacted with achieving their response and recovery goals. And thats the way emergency management and disaster response works best.
I also think — Id like to point out that what we learned last year is we have got to build a true culture of preparedness within our citizens here in America. This is a partnership, and it takes anything from neighbor helping neighbor all the way to the federal government when it comes to correctly responding and recovering.
Q Can we ask you about the (inaudible) and power outages? What things are right now to —
ADMINISTRATOR LONG: Thats a great question. So FEMA doesnt own the power grids in any one of these states. A lot of them are owned by the private industry. So what we have are business emergency operation center calls. Were concentrating with the private vendors to make sure that they have strong mutual aid programs in place. And we set up incident support bases to help stage power crews coming in from other states. And largely, its FEMAs job to get out of the way to make sure that the private power companies can get into these areas to set up their grid. We dont own it. We dont own it.
THE PRESIDENT: But unlike Puerto Rico, you have very strong power companies. Theyre very powerful, very well managed in the sense that they have — they have tremendous overcapacity. They are going to do a great job. They also have made contracts with other power companies that wont be affected, and theyre going to be coming in — just to answer your question, theyll be coming in to the various states that will be affected.
Theyre going to be coming in very strongly, and theyre already lining up. Theyll be here probably, for the most part, tomorrow, or shortly before the storm hits. So theyre going to be in great shape. These are, really, states that have very, very strong power authorities.
Q Whats your message, Mr. President, to people who might not have evacuated yet?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, thats very risky. I mean, again, weve never seen anything quite like this on the East Coast, at least. And if it turns out to be as bad — you know, we go out there; you have people that actually go fly through these storms. These are very brave people. But they fly through.
And from what Im hearing, the sites that they’re seeing have not been seen on the East Coast before. So I would say everybody should get out. I mean, you have to listen to your local authorities and — whether youre upland or downland. But depending on where you are, you have to listen and you have to get out. If they want you to get out — because its going to be impossible to have people get in there, whether its law enforcement or FEMA or anybody else. Once this thing hits, its going to be really, really bad along the coast. Okay?
Anything else?
Q Do you believe Rob Porter and Gary Cohns denials today?
THE PRESDIENT: Ah, well, you shouldnt be talking about that right now because it doesnt matter. But I really appreciate their statement. Their statement was excellent. And they both said that beautiful, which shows that the book is just a piece of fiction.
Thank you very much. I think were very well prepared. And thank you all very much. Appreciate it.
Q Do you mind giving us an update on the trade talks?
THE PRESIDENT: Trade talks are coming along very well. Were dealing with China, as you know. Weve taken a very tough stand on China, I would say, to put it mildly. And with Canada, they want to make a deal very much. Me? If we make it, thats good. And if we dont make it, thats okay too. Canada wants to make a deal. Well see if we can get them into the deal we already have with Mexico. I think the deal with Canada is coming along very well, and weve all been dealing in good faith. Okay?
Thank you everybody.
[National Hurricane Center] At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of the eye of Hurricane Florence was located by satellite near latitude 27.5 North,
longitude 67.1 West. Florence is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h). A motion toward the west-northwest and northwest is expected through early Thursday. Florence is expected to slow down considerably by late Thursday into Friday.
On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas through Wednesday, and approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina in the hurricane warning area on Thursday and Friday.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 140 mph (220 km/h) with higher gusts. Florence is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Further strengthening is forecast tonight and Wednesday. While some weakening is expected on Thursday, Florence is forecast to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through landfall. (link)
I saw this earlier… the left is already making fun of Pres. Trump saying ” It’s tremendously big and tremendously wet. Tremendous amounts of water.”
What the media and the left don’t understand is that Trump goes for normal words that everyone can relate to.
Also by making fun of his comment, they bring attention to the massive impact this storm is likely to have.
Fox is already chatting about Porto RICO, PT should feel lucky that there are no votes from there, and that President Trump had better handle this hurricane better than that, blah, blah, blah…
The left has been harping about PR forever. They never take into account how bad it was before. How the Government Officials in a lot of cases made things worse with stealing and other things.
Nor does the left talk about how the PR people have done limited things to help themselves.
He defined what he meant by wet — “tremendous amounts of water.”
He has to speak slowly and plainly so lefties can understand.
Now, if he’d only talk that he’ll be able to stop the tides or something like….
No one gives a rats ass how our President says it! We are truly blessed as a country having him at the helm leading us through all of it. Our President cares about each and everyone of us. Our safety is his number one priority. That is what keeps him focused and working 20 hours a day.
Exactly, Flep!
Our President is one of us….standing his ground, getting things done to MAGA.
Thank You, President Trump, for who you are. We Love You, President Trump….24/7
My wood guy’s Father said the higher the creeks the more snow there is.
As he is 83 his Father had observation based knowledge going back to the 1800’s.
Now is the time to prepare stress free for winter.
Right turn, Flo…right turn!
I’m still praying for a miracle.
But it’s not looking good.
Pres Trump said:
“Things can change, but we doubt they will at this stage.”
Yeah, that’s not good.
I hope people heed the warning…and pack up & leave.
This thing is a monster!
Straight at the Washington DC Swamp!
Good call.
wheatie, just enough right turn to slam DC. It has been creeping north for days now. PDJT will be at a rally in MO Thursday night. PDJT’s loyal cabinet members not on travel could be with him. Then on to Mar-a-Lago for a “cabinet meeting.”
I think he’s cancelled that rally, hasn’t he?
I thought about that but have not heard. Guess I should check.
No longer on RSBN schedule so presumed canceled. Thanks wheatie.
Of course they had to ask about Puerto Rico…
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have THREE days left to enjoy their hotel rooms.
Any bets on how many of them will be trashed and need extensive repair?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nigella, they will always poke questions about Puerto Rico. Don’t we all realize, that 200 hurricanes from now in the 22nd. Century our great great grandchildren will hear on the news about terrible Puerto Rico hurricane. The only American that did anything was Geraldo Rivera. /s/
And even Geraldo complained about the mayor holding back supplies.
I’m surprised that the media hasn’t revised their views about how Bush handled Katrina.
Worth repeating from earlier thread:
Prayers for all in her path.
The video feeds, twits, etc. are horrendous and nauseating.
Similar to watching a train wreck, with no ability to stop it.
Also praying this Monster does not become the benchmark for Storm of the Century.
Until we learn how to assist directly and/or indirectly, prayers continue.
Samaritans Purse ❤️
Please, if anyone has info on how to help, post it.
Gut-wrenching 🙏🏼
Praying for our East Coast Treepers–Be safe.
I love my President. He is such a combination of optimism & reality, and his message is always “We will get it done.” whether it is a trade deal or hurricane cleanup. Failure is simply not an option, regardless of the challenge facing him.
LikeLiked by 6 people
President ‘Positive Go-Getter’ Trump
His personality reminds me of my parents. “We can do it.” “Just get out there and do it”.
Poor babies…I hope they find a place to weather it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Uh oh, sorry. Hit post too soon.
Have you ever seen them up close? I wonder about the condition of their hooves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, I’ve only seen pics and video of them.
Maybe the sand is abrasive enough to wear down their hoof growth?
LikeLike
Right you are Wheats, just called my wood guy who is long time horse guy and that is what he said 😉
Ummm. Never mind.
Yes, we have—they are strong and sturdy…and beautiful animals. Where we saw them was not on the beaches. There’s a huge, BIGLY area of wild land inland from the beach that we drove thru to observe them in their natural habitat. They’ll be there, most likely, finding shelter.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2018/09/11/chincoteague-assateague-ponies-safety-hurricane-florence/1273478002/
High level sources, all of whom must remain anonymous for obvious reasons, are reporting that Elizabeth “Stolen Feathers” Warren has been doing tribal wind and rain dances to call on evil spirits to make winds blow 200 mph and 100 inches of rain to fall in one hour and then blame it on Trump for pulling out of the “Paris Climate Change Accords”.
You know what sucks? As I was reading this, I was thinking about certain words the President used & how the media would distort them & mock them
As if everyday normal words should make me think like that, & how ridiculous is it to be reading about such an important topic, yet thinking about how the left will turn a Presidents concern & planning into an orgy of mockery & hate
It’s really gotten that bad, & it’s disgusting
LikeLiked by 4 people
Concur 1,000%
Get ready for the lefts comparisons between how PDJT handles this hurricane and the one that hit Puerto Rico and the one that will hit the Carolinas.
Off topic but I think it’s of interest to everyone here.
George found his balls. Now if only Carter Page would too.
TheLastRefuge Retweeted
George Papadopoulos
@GeorgePapa19
21h21 hours ago
More
The notion that Downer randomly reached out to me just to have a gin and tonic is laughable. Some organization or entity sent him to meet me. For the sake of our republic and the integrity of this investigation, I think it’s time Downer is as exposed as Christoper Steele.
That really expands the Evacuation Zone.
God help us. What a monster this is shaping up to be.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hated the Q & A part too with the BS MSM narrative. Otherwise, it was very informative. Yep, the track is a getting a little too close for comfort now. We have gas to run the generator and two vehicles tanks are full and we have enough food to last for a while. I’m hoping this thing will resume the eastward turn it was making yesterday. We look to be ground zero unless it makes the necessary wobbles.
I just spoke to a friend of mine and she learned that some stations in western NC are already running out of gas (believe it or not!) and some stations here now apparently have covers on their pumps. It’s getting real ya’ll!
LikeLiked by 5 people
How far inland are you, Pam?
Praying for you Pam and all others…be safe.
Another IDIOT fellow traveler “reporter” tries to do a “Gotcha” with President Trump with the question about “do you believe the denials of Rob Porter and Gary Cohn”. So POTUS proceeds, like a BOSS, to politely but firmly shut down the idiot.
Wow.
Looks like this thing is already pushing the water ahead of it.
This storm surge could be massive.
I hope people just go ahead and evac to a safe distance.
I subscribe to Surfline, an online resource to check wave sizes at different surfspots locally (I live in So Cal and surf). The forecast for So and North Carolina is for 50 ft seas. That’s massive on top of a 15-20 ft storm surge. Outer Banks will most likely get smashed.
Our Oklahoma crews are already on the road, to help out in the aftermath.
.
God speed, guys.
Downed lines are nothing to be trifled over. Be safe boys and get after it like good ole Okies know how to do!
This is a link to hurricane live beach webcam trackers for beaches in harms way of Hurricane Florence.
It always seems like it’s beautiful weather, calm before the storm, before “it” arrives. At least my Florida experience. Tomorrow it will be telling.
https://www.livebeaches.com/live-hurricane-webcams/
