September 10th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #599

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 16 people
Hillary to the Presidency, parley-voo?
Hillary to the Presidency, parley-voo?
She has a hateful temper and spews such a crock
On her insanity has a full head lock
She can bag tens of millions by cutting many an underhanded deal
But it sure isn’t because of even a scintilla of human appeal
She has so many delusions it would make Freud’s knees knock
And her venomous cackle could stop a cuckoo clock
She has the form like the back of a twisted hack
When she cries for any but herself the crocodile tears run down her back
If she would just change her medical underwear
Her MSM frogs would award her the Croix-de-Guerre
She wants only herself and her cronies to get the pie and cake
And American men and women to just get another bellyache
If she had been elected, you might forget her “why aren’t I 50 points ahead?” yell
But you would never forget the President from Hell
Hinky, dinky, parley-voo
LikeLiked by 2 people
One could run another verse about “Mademoiselle from Aubergine”, the trade negotiator from Canada….
LikeLiked by 3 people
She negotiates like a stupid Obama hack
And is making it so that millions of jobs in Canada will never be back
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like we took out the trash basket.
LikeLiked by 2 people
57 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.
LikeLiked by 4 people
One for each state!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fabulous!!!!!!
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 13 people
bless him for re-running this gem!
Hope it gets a whole new audience.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 14 people
whats with all the drama today
LikeLiked by 1 person
Warm up for the week ahead.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
A man can be a real American or he can be an NFL fan, but he can’t be a real American and be an NFL fan without being insane ..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought about watching a game just to see if they would kneel…
So I attempted to watch a pre-game show……I mean…..they hardly talked about football…
They had musical groups playing …many times….and crowds selected to give cheers and applause on cue……..you could not even hear the sportcasters……
some shots of the stadiums….mostly empty……
Done with it…….sad….and virtually every uniform…..Nike symbol……..
LikeLiked by 2 people
This drives my better half crazy.
LikeLike
I’d thought of watching a game here and there this year, but after the Kaepernick thing and then the NFL still thinking they can allow kneeling without consequences I’m pretty much permanently done with them.
Sometimes you get a second chance, but you almost never get a third.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not only have the NFL and Nike condoned the kneeling, they’ve shown you can profit by doing it. More outrageous act will occur as idiots try to one up each other and push the envelope
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope the Florida voters and football fans do the right thing
Colin Kaepernick praises Miami Dolphins wide receivers who took a knee
What a wonderful start to the end of the NFL
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/sep/9/kaepernick-praises-kenny-stills-albert-wilson-knee/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 11 people
Why are they crediting the president rather than the anonymous op-edder who is more responsible for making the sun shine than the candyman?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is getting to be too much…
So many people have been accused of being
the writer of the slimes op-ed…
Times should NEVER have run an op-ed by
an anonymous writer…. yellow journalism,
to say the least… sedition to say the most.
STOP please… stop repeating all these ‘theories’
LikeLiked by 4 people
I avoid them because that is exactly the effect that the NY Times wants.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry but burying ones head in the sand and pretending it isn’t out there won’t make it go away.
Sunlight is the best disinfectant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 10 people
Now that’s a ” First ” in my recollections of religious paens issued from the White House spanning nearly 3/4 of a century ! Kudos Mr. President !
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
Dan has violated twitter’s version of sharia law, he has spoken ill of their false prophet. Expect him to be banned soon.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Love and hugely respect Dan Bongino and producer Joe. Listen to them faithfully and even ordered from Brickhouse Nutrition, excellent product.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Me too!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
He is also positioning future criminal charges against him as political revenge from Trump administration for his speech. The same as Comey and many others before him.
This is a good sign – it’s getting hot around him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Pannicking” TBS, but also flaunting his contempt for Americans – and America – by violating our long-standing tradition of former Presidents not actively/publicly critical of the current office holder . But, then, the fomer President’s contempt has long been apparent ; from planting his dogs on the Resolute Desk, to picking his nose while his betters speak, to celebrating his drug abuse and associations with felons .
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 12 people
Sets up a private server to conduct government work out of the reach of FOIA. Refuses to provide the server as evidence in a Federal investigation. Destroys that server and all other connected devices to it.
And SHE walks free among us.
The Damage she did to the country is patent and latent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe we could have some sort of a gizmo that replaces photos of this harridan with her Campaign symbol…or something?
I just gag every time I see a photo of her.
She is despicable.and also a criminal of the first magnitude.
bleeah!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did you hear what Hillary said yesterday? No?
Isn’t. America great again!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
This is REALLY important. Listen up!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
there are way more than 15 million IMHO
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank God he’s bringing this out. I’d guess the number is easily double that which would make up almost 10% of Congressional district seats.
Meanwhile in TX I’m convinced Amazon will choose TX for their new facilities as a way to turn TX blue and quite frankly it will work. Hope it doesn’t go to GA either. I’m holding out hope for him to go to Baltimore. Any tech biz taking even a penny of fed tax $ should be forced to build or move to rust belt areas to rebuild. Start w Detroit.
LikeLike
I’m willing to bet big $ it will be in Virginia.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
I think the harder they push the more likely Trump goes full nuclear on the Swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
American’s rarely VOTE against their own self interest
LikeLiked by 1 person
The flak and AA attacks get more intense as the bomber approaches the release point nearly over the target.
MAGA-1 is on course and the bombardier has the controls…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LEVIN SHOW ALERT: A “must see/record”
Mark Levin’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” episode with Jon Voight on Fox News just wrapped up, but will replay at 1 a.m. EST.
This was the BEST 1 HOUR of understanding & reflection TV in my memory.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Posted below
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely fascinating television. Voight’s recollections of his life, and his journey from the left to conservatism were heartfelt and genuine–and without the typical “theory” that make such interviews dull.
And his points about why he supported President Trump–his courage, his fresh and insightful perspective, his energy and ability to be a “happy warrior” despite the calumnies thrown at him–amazing! And in the end, when he talked about a fellow actor friend, and her deep regard for President Trump–it was darn moving.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s what you call television. Excellent piece.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think intelligence contractors help the Obama crew and the Deep State plot against President Trump. Peter Strzok was going to meet at the Chantilly, Virginia contractors.
Now why would muh Russia boy have to meet up there?
https://americandigitalnews.com/2018/07/11/peter-strzok-mission-ridge-and-integrity-applications-incorporated/
I also think POTUS advocate and excellent attorney Victoria Toensing should join in the representation of this guy too. She already has one of witness, she should have another.
Trump-supporting Pentagon analyst stripped of security clearance after Stefan Halper complaints
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/aug/15/adam-lovinger-pentagon-analyst-lost-security-clear/
LikeLiked by 1 person
The EPA has been trimmed by 1200 employees this year, mostly early retirement buyouts. Draining swamp
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
His mind is still in the Soros clouds and his talk is still all make believe
Oh lord, the man’s a fraud, he’s a flim flam man
He’s wrapped himself up in a big box making out like he’ll give out more gifts than Santa Claus
Oh lord, the man’s a fraud, he’s a flim flam man
Oh yeah, the smooth talking gent, you know he’d leave you with hardly any medical care and nary a cent
But maybe he can heal the sick and pay your bills with his charm
His Marxist plans may be back up his sleeve but his talk is still all make believe
Oh lord, the man’s a fraud, he’s a flim flam man
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s right of course.
But there were large numbers of people who didn’t even consider Obozo to be “slick-talking”. We weren’t fooled at all. Just saddened and frustrated by our fellow Americans’ naiveté.
LikeLiked by 1 person
flim flam yes. Love that expression.
Smooth talking no. Its called I can’t read the teleprompter so I’ll just BS nobody will know the difference.
LikeLike
When was he slick-talking? As I recall, the guy read off a TelePrompTer the few times he’d actually pop up, wouldn’t do news conferences much at all, and mainly would fundraise.
LikeLike
Is anyone taking bets on the FISA docs being released this week?
IMHO, Our VSGPDJT most likely will not agree to any 60-day “truce” before the election…. remember, trillions are at stake.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Please, yes! — we are in the silly season now. Woodward book, NY Times anon Op-ed, the Vandersteel chronicles…
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Amorosa reared her ugly head again today spewing more lies
LikeLike
And Woodward, on CBS…
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/bob-woodward-fear-trump-in-the-white-house-people-better-wake-up-to-whats-going-on-in-the-oval-office/
Warning: Read with caution. Have barf bag nearby. Do not read if you suffer from advanced hypertension or advanced impatience with Leftist Morons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just saw this on Zero Hedge:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-09/trump-declassify-bruce-ohr-carter-page-documents-early-week
Hope it comes to fruition.
LikeLike
The President is likely to be very weary from getting no help from anyone in the FBI/DOJ to release the truth regarding FISA. I think he will de-classify the docs this week, as he has allowed to be signaled.
As usual, the President has to do the heavy lifting himself, and I believe he will. The FISA perps, and there are plenty among judges, FBI, DOJ, Clinton campaign, msm, et al, must be VERY nervous.
No more innuendos and threats, Mr President; deliver the goods!
LikeLike
Our VSG Lion looks energized, focused and powerfully effective.
MAGA!
LikeLike
33,000 Americans murdered in last 40 years by illegal criminal aliens and love ICE who in 12 months seized 1 M lbs of narcotics, 5,000-sex crimes, 4,000-gang members with a phase 2 of delivering 6,093 I-9 audit notices to those businesses with illegals very well done welfare rolls are decreasing but need to put a limit on number of kids allowed to get welfare, eg make it equivalent only to the average for Americans 1.8 children, as illogical to pay foreigners to outbreed Americans and drain our resources to make them the majority as this happened in Sweden yesterday
LikeLiked by 1 person
And everyone wonders ‘why ? ‘ the Lefties, Dem. politicians are clamoring for ICE to be shutdown ? Criminal elements with ‘bales ‘ of cash always seem to have a lot of political friends and influence .
LikeLike
Ask yourself this question. How big of a raise does your boss give you when you have another child? Let me answer that for you, Zero. So how can anybody in their right mind think it’s a great idea to give welfare recipients a raise when they have another child? What you subsidize, you get more of. The answer would be simple, if anybody wanted to solve the problem.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about this as a system. We certainly don’t want mothers with small children starving, we’re out on the street. So let’s give them modest means to survive comfortably, but there’s a price attached. You have to name the father. Don’t name the father, no help from welfare. Now the father gets some choices. Pay your child support, or you’re going to work camp for 6 months. Child support will be deducted out of your pay. Don’t pay your child support? Second offense is a year. Back to Mama. Have another child while on welfare? Lose 20% of your benefits. Simple Simon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jon Voight interview w/Levin… Good one (39min)
LikeLiked by 11 people
Wow. I have new respect for Jon Voight. Terrific interview – thanks for posting Citizen817.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That was one of the best Levin shows – and that’s saying something.
Jon Voight – what a treasure!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gonna watch tomorrow. Thanks for posting link.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was so pleasantly surprised with this interview. Absolutely loved it. I watched it twice. How great is John Voight.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow, incredible interview…thanks for posting…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for posting..I commented above on how authentic and moving this was. Just wow!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great interview, HoldonNow!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone who reads this – Do yourself a favor.
WATCH THIS INTERVIEW.
It is Excellent.
Levin lets Voight talk through 98% of this video.
Inspirational.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve never heard Levin to sit so quietly for an hour. Voights comments on Russian unhappiness due to Communism were amazingly enlightening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks 817/Voight interview truly moving. WOW.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was a great interview. Saw it on real time TV but will keep the video!
Thank you for posting, Citizen!
LikeLike
It looks like the votes in Sweden are still being counted and its too close to call. Here’s the latest headline:
Sweden election results LIVE updates: Former neo-Nazi party could WIN Swedish election
They never call the left things like “Former slave owners” or “Former KKK founders”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While your criticism of how “they” never call the left…” is more than valid, it simply isn’t true that the Sweden Democrats won. They came in 3rd and fell into third place about 1 hour after the polls closed, which was about 3pm est.
LikeLike
So I recently downloaded the Fox News app so I could watch clips of shows I missed and got a “Fox News Alert” about a white Dallas police officer who shot a black person and wondered to myself “Is this any different than a CNN app?”.
So if the Sweden Democrat party, as alleged by the MSM, has Neo Nazi roots (the lefts go to allegation used to discredit anyone who opposes them), then shouldn’t the democrat party here always be referred to as the party with KKK roots? Gots to be consistant, right? 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s a very strange and sad story. Young female cop comes home exhausted after a 15 hour shift, parks on the wrong level and ends up walking into the wrong apartment, thinking it was hers, and kills this poor guy who did nothing wrong but leave his door unlocked. There is something wrong with our society that a) puts this kind of a burden on a young woman and b) puts a gun in her hand and sends her out into the night.
Now a man is dead and her life is ruined as well.
LikeLike
It’s worse than that. The cop, Amber Guyger shot somebody else last year. Only been on the force four years. She was on the wrong floor of her building and couldn’t get the door to open. When the resident opened his door to see what was going on, that’s when she shot him. Sounds like a twitchy gal
LikeLike
“So how many Venezuelans get tortured because the NYT revealed Trump ‘coup’ meetings?”
By Monica Showalter – September 9, 2018
Does the New York Times have any shame? The newspaper that famously put Fidel Castro in power has handed a loaded weapon to the Cuban dictatorship’s pawn, Venezuela, by publishing news that the Trump administration met with coup-minded military people from Venezuela.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/09/so_how_many_venezuelans_get_tortured_because_the_nyt_revealed_trump_coup_meetings.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have concluded that the people who own and make editorial decisions for the NYT are not Americans in any sense of the word. They are not patriots for the values upon which this country was founded.
They represent solely the interests of the globalist international banking cabal. However and wherever that group can manipulate nations and people so as to enrich themselves (the cabal) they do so.
By obstructing President Trumps influence with Venezuela, they hope to prevent that country from becoming strong and independent and not requiring their high-priced assistance. After all, Venezuela has oil. Oil is money. The globalists want that as much of money for themselves as possible. They cannot let President Trump talk good independent business sense to the Venezuelans.
LikeLike
They have no country. The mere spot upon which they stand does not constitute nearly as strong an attachment as does that from which they draw their gains.
– Thomas Jefferson
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was thinking…remember a few years back libs were crying about how Gitmo was so bad (contrary to about 20 human rights groups reports) and Zero swore as a campaign promise he would close it and never did?? I thought several times he would rather kill people than be caught ever sending anyone there.
Have you noticed Libs are silent on Gitmo these days? Not a peep out of them…they were up in arms for 8 years under Bush over this.
Did they forget all about Gitmo because they are too busy scheming and conniving on Muh Russia? I mean they said they were “totally commited” to closing this well built facility that the American taxpayer paid for to jail Terrorists.
I am getting very confused about what Liberals are “totally committed to”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, they were also up in arms about the government spying on American citizens during the Bush Presidency, too. It all depends on the day…and who’s in the Oval Office.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sayit2016
Money…..and any kind of perversion….any kind…
LikeLike
Gitmo is going to raise it’s ugly head for who? The Intelligence Cabal will take up new quarters there. I can dream, right?
LikeLike
Hey.. I don’t know where I was when this summary report from IG Horowitz released this on April 30 2018 but somehow this one slipped past me.. Now I know it didn’t slip past Sundance and crew, crew being you guys..
So which FBI agent retired before April 30 did a boatload of dastardly things and when IG recommended criminal charges the DOJ declined to proceed .. My Gawd this guy needs to be locked up for life and no charges.. The only hints I get from the summary is that the agent retired not fired and their is a civil case related to criminal that he was also corrupting ..
https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2018/f180430.pdf
FBI Departures:
1. James Comey, director (fired) May 9, 2017
2. Andrew McCabe, deputy director (fired) March 16, 2018
3. Peter Strzok, counterintelligence expert (fired) August 13, 2018.
4. Lisa Page, attorney (demoted; resigned) May 4, 2018.
5. James Rybicki, chief of staff (resigned) January 23, 2018.
6. James Baker, general counsel (resigned) May 4, 2018.
7. Mike Kortan, assistant director for public affairs (resigned) February 8, 2018 –
8. Josh Campbell, special assistant to James Comey (resigned) on February 2, 2018.
9. James Turgal, executive assistant director (resigned) January 9, 2018.
10. Greg Bower, assistant director for office of congressional affairs (resigned) March 30, 2018.
11. Michael Steinbach, executive assistant director (resigned) in February 2017.
12. John Giacalone, executive assistant director (resigned Aug 2016
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s a reminder from Byron York about the Clinton/china affair in the mid 90s. Yes, Virginia, there was meddling
In the 1990s, a hostile foreign power meddled in our presidential election. There were serious questions about whether one party’s candidate — the beneficiary — was complicit in the meddling, or at least looked the other way while it was going on. The candidate fiercely resisted the appointment of a special prosecutor, then known as an independent counsel, to investigate. Finally, amid only moderate media interest and public concern, it all faded away.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/columnists/byron-york-when-a-foreign-adversary-meddled-in-a-presidential-election
Also, while browsing around in twitter I ran accross the most insane tweet of Steve Schmidt. I knoq=w he’s paid to write and preform on MSNBC…but still he must believe his garabe at some level
He goes entirely around the bend on the Crisis….etc As we all know, PDJT has exposed a massive fissure between the fake Rs and the fake Conservative from the real deal.
The hatred still boggles my mind. W and Romney and McCain had basically leftist consulantsl
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bombing Syria again is a terrible idea
LikeLike
It would make McCain happy in hell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
like the first time when we dropped some expired Tomahawks on an air field?
Like it or not… can’t leave the ME to Russia and Iran.
LikeLike
Trump should fire whoever suggests it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person