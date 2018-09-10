September 10th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #599

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

106 Responses to September 10th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #599

  1. citizen817 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:20 am

    • tav says:
      September 10, 2018 at 12:30 am

      Hillary to the Presidency, parley-voo?
      Hillary to the Presidency, parley-voo?
      She has a hateful temper and spews such a crock
      On her insanity has a full head lock
      She can bag tens of millions by cutting many an underhanded deal
      But it sure isn’t because of even a scintilla of human appeal
      She has so many delusions it would make Freud’s knees knock
      And her venomous cackle could stop a cuckoo clock
      She has the form like the back of a twisted hack
      When she cries for any but herself the crocodile tears run down her back
      If she would just change her medical underwear
      Her MSM frogs would award her the Croix-de-Guerre
      She wants only herself and her cronies to get the pie and cake
      And American men and women to just get another bellyache
      If she had been elected, you might forget her “why aren’t I 50 points ahead?” yell
      But you would never forget the President from Hell
      Hinky, dinky, parley-voo

    • RedBallExpress says:
      September 10, 2018 at 12:30 am

      Looks like we took out the trash basket.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      September 10, 2018 at 12:49 am

      57 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
      MAGA
      Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.

    • WSB says:
      September 10, 2018 at 1:39 am

      Fabulous!!!!!!

  2. citizen817 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  3. citizen817 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:21 am

  4. bigela says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:22 am

    whats with all the drama today

  5. citizen817 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:24 am

  9. phoenixRising says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:24 am

    This is getting to be too much…
    So many people have been accused of being
    the writer of the slimes op-ed…

    Times should NEVER have run an op-ed by
    an anonymous writer…. yellow journalism,
    to say the least… sedition to say the most.

    STOP please… stop repeating all these ‘theories’

  10. citizen817 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:24 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:25 am

    • joeknuckles says:
      September 10, 2018 at 12:37 am

      Dan has violated twitter’s version of sharia law, he has spoken ill of their false prophet. Expect him to be banned soon.

    • Zak Maymin says:
      September 10, 2018 at 12:39 am

      He is also positioning future criminal charges against him as political revenge from Trump administration for his speech. The same as Comey and many others before him.
      This is a good sign – it’s getting hot around him.

    • millwright says:
      September 10, 2018 at 1:02 am

      “Pannicking” TBS, but also flaunting his contempt for Americans – and America – by violating our long-standing tradition of former Presidents not actively/publicly critical of the current office holder . But, then, the fomer President’s contempt has long been apparent ; from planting his dogs on the Resolute Desk, to picking his nose while his betters speak, to celebrating his drug abuse and associations with felons .

  12. citizen817 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:26 am

    • Kenji says:
      September 10, 2018 at 1:19 am

      Sets up a private server to conduct government work out of the reach of FOIA. Refuses to provide the server as evidence in a Federal investigation. Destroys that server and all other connected devices to it.

      And SHE walks free among us.

      The Damage she did to the country is patent and latent.

    • piper567 says:
      September 10, 2018 at 1:25 am

      Maybe we could have some sort of a gizmo that replaces photos of this harridan with her Campaign symbol…or something?
      I just gag every time I see a photo of her.
      She is despicable.and also a criminal of the first magnitude.
    • Phil says:
      September 10, 2018 at 2:15 am

      Did you hear what Hillary said yesterday? No?
      Isn’t. America great again!

  13. phoenixRising says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:28 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:33 am

  15. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:35 am

    LEVIN SHOW ALERT: A “must see/record”

    Mark Levin’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” episode with Jon Voight on Fox News just wrapped up, but will replay at 1 a.m. EST.

    This was the BEST 1 HOUR of understanding & reflection TV in my memory.

  16. Donna in Oregon says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:35 am

    I think intelligence contractors help the Obama crew and the Deep State plot against President Trump. Peter Strzok was going to meet at the Chantilly, Virginia contractors.

    Now why would muh Russia boy have to meet up there?

    https://americandigitalnews.com/2018/07/11/peter-strzok-mission-ridge-and-integrity-applications-incorporated/

    I also think POTUS advocate and excellent attorney Victoria Toensing should join in the representation of this guy too. She already has one of witness, she should have another.

    Trump-supporting Pentagon analyst stripped of security clearance after Stefan Halper complaints
    https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/aug/15/adam-lovinger-pentagon-analyst-lost-security-clear/

  17. citizen817 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:36 am

    • tav says:
      September 10, 2018 at 12:44 am

      His mind is still in the Soros clouds and his talk is still all make believe
      Oh lord, the man’s a fraud, he’s a flim flam man

      He’s wrapped himself up in a big box making out like he’ll give out more gifts than Santa Claus
      Oh lord, the man’s a fraud, he’s a flim flam man

      Oh yeah, the smooth talking gent, you know he’d leave you with hardly any medical care and nary a cent
      But maybe he can heal the sick and pay your bills with his charm

      His Marxist plans may be back up his sleeve but his talk is still all make believe
      Oh lord, the man’s a fraud, he’s a flim flam man

    • GB Bari says:
      September 10, 2018 at 1:40 am

      He’s right of course.

      But there were large numbers of people who didn’t even consider Obozo to be “slick-talking”. We weren’t fooled at all. Just saddened and frustrated by our fellow Americans’ naiveté.

    • TMonroe says:
      September 10, 2018 at 2:54 am

      When was he slick-talking? As I recall, the guy read off a TelePrompTer the few times he’d actually pop up, wouldn’t do news conferences much at all, and mainly would fundraise.

    September 10, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Is anyone taking bets on the FISA docs being released this week?
    IMHO, Our VSGPDJT most likely will not agree to any 60-day “truce” before the election…. remember, trillions are at stake.

  19. joan and bill says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:43 am

    33,000 Americans murdered in last 40 years by illegal criminal aliens and love ICE who in 12 months seized 1 M lbs of narcotics, 5,000-sex crimes, 4,000-gang members with a phase 2 of delivering 6,093 I-9 audit notices to those businesses with illegals very well done welfare rolls are decreasing but need to put a limit on number of kids allowed to get welfare, eg make it equivalent only to the average for Americans 1.8 children, as illogical to pay foreigners to outbreed Americans and drain our resources to make them the majority as this happened in Sweden yesterday

    • millwright says:
      September 10, 2018 at 1:32 am

      And everyone wonders ‘why ? ‘ the Lefties, Dem. politicians are clamoring for ICE to be shutdown ? Criminal elements with ‘bales ‘ of cash always seem to have a lot of political friends and influence .

    • starfcker says:
      September 10, 2018 at 2:08 am

      Ask yourself this question. How big of a raise does your boss give you when you have another child? Let me answer that for you, Zero. So how can anybody in their right mind think it’s a great idea to give welfare recipients a raise when they have another child? What you subsidize, you get more of. The answer would be simple, if anybody wanted to solve the problem.

      • starfcker says:
        September 10, 2018 at 2:12 am

        How about this as a system. We certainly don’t want mothers with small children starving, we’re out on the street. So let’s give them modest means to survive comfortably, but there’s a price attached. You have to name the father. Don’t name the father, no help from welfare. Now the father gets some choices. Pay your child support, or you’re going to work camp for 6 months. Child support will be deducted out of your pay. Don’t pay your child support? Second offense is a year. Back to Mama. Have another child while on welfare? Lose 20% of your benefits. Simple Simon.

  20. citizen817 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Jon Voight interview w/Levin… Good one (39min)

  21. James Street says:
    September 10, 2018 at 1:15 am

    It looks like the votes in Sweden are still being counted and its too close to call. Here’s the latest headline:

    Sweden election results LIVE updates: Former neo-Nazi party could WIN Swedish election

    They never call the left things like “Former slave owners” or “Former KKK founders”.

    • Albertus Magnus says:
      September 10, 2018 at 2:31 am

      While your criticism of how “they” never call the left…” is more than valid, it simply isn’t true that the Sweden Democrats won. They came in 3rd and fell into third place about 1 hour after the polls closed, which was about 3pm est.

  22. MAGAbear says:
    September 10, 2018 at 1:17 am

    So I recently downloaded the Fox News app so I could watch clips of shows I missed and got a “Fox News Alert” about a white Dallas police officer who shot a black person and wondered to myself “Is this any different than a CNN app?”. :/

    So if the Sweden Democrat party, as alleged by the MSM, has Neo Nazi roots (the lefts go to allegation used to discredit anyone who opposes them), then shouldn’t the democrat party here always be referred to as the party with KKK roots? Gots to be consistant, right? 🙂

    • joeknuckles says:
      September 10, 2018 at 1:50 am

      That’s a very strange and sad story. Young female cop comes home exhausted after a 15 hour shift, parks on the wrong level and ends up walking into the wrong apartment, thinking it was hers, and kills this poor guy who did nothing wrong but leave his door unlocked. There is something wrong with our society that a) puts this kind of a burden on a young woman and b) puts a gun in her hand and sends her out into the night.

      Now a man is dead and her life is ruined as well.

      • starfcker says:
        September 10, 2018 at 2:15 am

        It’s worse than that. The cop, Amber Guyger shot somebody else last year. Only been on the force four years. She was on the wrong floor of her building and couldn’t get the door to open. When the resident opened his door to see what was going on, that’s when she shot him. Sounds like a twitchy gal

    September 10, 2018 at 1:22 am

    “So how many Venezuelans get tortured because the NYT revealed Trump ‘coup’ meetings?”
    By Monica Showalter – September 9, 2018

    Does the New York Times have any shame? The newspaper that famously put Fidel Castro in power has handed a loaded weapon to the Cuban dictatorship’s pawn, Venezuela, by publishing news that the Trump administration met with coup-minded military people from Venezuela.

    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/09/so_how_many_venezuelans_get_tortured_because_the_nyt_revealed_trump_coup_meetings.html

    • GB Bari says:
      September 10, 2018 at 2:41 am

      I have concluded that the people who own and make editorial decisions for the NYT are not Americans in any sense of the word. They are not patriots for the values upon which this country was founded.

      They represent solely the interests of the globalist international banking cabal. However and wherever that group can manipulate nations and people so as to enrich themselves (the cabal) they do so.

      By obstructing President Trumps influence with Venezuela, they hope to prevent that country from becoming strong and independent and not requiring their high-priced assistance. After all, Venezuela has oil. Oil is money. The globalists want that as much of money for themselves as possible. They cannot let President Trump talk good independent business sense to the Venezuelans.

      • tav says:
        September 10, 2018 at 2:58 am

        They have no country. The mere spot upon which they stand does not constitute nearly as strong an attachment as does that from which they draw their gains.
        – Thomas Jefferson

  24. citizen817 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 1:34 am

  25. Sayit2016 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 1:37 am

    I was thinking…remember a few years back libs were crying about how Gitmo was so bad (contrary to about 20 human rights groups reports) and Zero swore as a campaign promise he would close it and never did?? I thought several times he would rather kill people than be caught ever sending anyone there.

    Have you noticed Libs are silent on Gitmo these days? Not a peep out of them…they were up in arms for 8 years under Bush over this.

    Did they forget all about Gitmo because they are too busy scheming and conniving on Muh Russia? I mean they said they were “totally commited” to closing this well built facility that the American taxpayer paid for to jail Terrorists.

    I am getting very confused about what Liberals are “totally committed to”.

  26. agentcommonsense says:
    September 10, 2018 at 1:46 am

    Hey.. I don’t know where I was when this summary report from IG Horowitz released this on April 30 2018 but somehow this one slipped past me.. Now I know it didn’t slip past Sundance and crew, crew being you guys..

    So which FBI agent retired before April 30 did a boatload of dastardly things and when IG recommended criminal charges the DOJ declined to proceed .. My Gawd this guy needs to be locked up for life and no charges.. The only hints I get from the summary is that the agent retired not fired and their is a civil case related to criminal that he was also corrupting ..

    https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2018/f180430.pdf

    FBI Departures:
    1. James Comey, director (fired) May 9, 2017

    2. Andrew McCabe, deputy director (fired) March 16, 2018

    3. Peter Strzok, counterintelligence expert (fired) August 13, 2018.

    4. Lisa Page, attorney (demoted; resigned) May 4, 2018.

    5. James Rybicki, chief of staff (resigned) January 23, 2018.

    6. James Baker, general counsel (resigned) May 4, 2018.

    7. Mike Kortan, assistant director for public affairs (resigned) February 8, 2018 –

    8. Josh Campbell, special assistant to James Comey (resigned) on February 2, 2018.

    9. James Turgal, executive assistant director (resigned) January 9, 2018.

    10. Greg Bower, assistant director for office of congressional affairs (resigned) March 30, 2018.

    11. Michael Steinbach, executive assistant director (resigned) in February 2017.

    12. John Giacalone, executive assistant director (resigned Aug 2016

  27. stats guy says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:32 am

    Here’s a reminder from Byron York about the Clinton/china affair in the mid 90s. Yes, Virginia, there was meddling

    In the 1990s, a hostile foreign power meddled in our presidential election. There were serious questions about whether one party’s candidate — the beneficiary — was complicit in the meddling, or at least looked the other way while it was going on. The candidate fiercely resisted the appointment of a special prosecutor, then known as an independent counsel, to investigate. Finally, amid only moderate media interest and public concern, it all faded away.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/columnists/byron-york-when-a-foreign-adversary-meddled-in-a-presidential-election

    Also, while browsing around in twitter I ran accross the most insane tweet of Steve Schmidt. I knoq=w he’s paid to write and preform on MSNBC…but still he must believe his garabe at some level

    He goes entirely around the bend on the Crisis….etc As we all know, PDJT has exposed a massive fissure between the fake Rs and the fake Conservative from the real deal.

    The hatred still boggles my mind. W and Romney and McCain had basically leftist consulantsl

  28. roubaix says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:56 am

    Bombing Syria again is a terrible idea

  29. citizen817 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 3:06 am

  30. citizen817 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 3:08 am

  31. theresanne says:
    September 10, 2018 at 3:14 am

    Amen!

