Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the press briefing for Monday September 10th. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST
Interesting, I went to watch “The View” on the local CBS affiliate just now because I wanted to hear if Julie Chen would mention the Moonves (husband) situation. Instead, the local affiliate is on standby for the White House Press Briefing. Wow.
Hiding under a rock, aren’t they?
I’ve been wondering about that, too, but didn’t feel strong enough to tune into garbage-spewing “The View”.
I’m curious as to how Abby Huntsman is faring on The View, but I’m not curious enough to tune into and waste my time watching it.
I still say she’s too conservative and too sweet to fit in with those evil witches. I just hope they don’t change her into one of them.
Anyone know?
Well, I liked her, but one of my complaints was that she was a little to aggressive and tended to interrupt and take over the conversation. I think she should do well in that pit of vipers.
What a,ridiculous choice Abby made. She will be playing with the devils
Speaking of Abby, her dad the Ambassador to Russia is rumored to be involved in the recent New York Slimes op-ed hit piece. Highly unlikely, and indeed the whole thing could just as well have been penned by the newspaper’s new-hire Sarah Jeong.
Fun watching nutty reporter Jonathon Karl have a temper tantrum.
Room full of cavemen, the natives are restless.
Jon Huntsman — hmm.
From the Salt Lake Tribune after the Billy Bush Access Hollywood tapes surfaced in October 2016:
http://archive.sltrib.com/article.php?id=4444721&itype=CMSID
‘”In a campaign cycle that has been nothing but a race to the bottom — at such a critical moment for our nation — and with so many who have tried to be respectful of a record primary vote, the time has come for Governor Pence to lead the ticket,” Huntsman told The Salt Lake Tribune, not specifically ruling out a vote for Trump.
‘This is still a reversal for Huntsman, who just one week ago explained why he was voting for Trump, despite “fundamental philosophical differences” between the two men. He said that he saw the billionaire celebrity as the best chance to update the tax code and reform the campaign-finance system.’
John Bolton just trashed the International Criminal Court and Trump announced the closing of the PLO offices…this may be an interesting briefing…
Bolton (snip) : “We will respond against the ICC and its personnel to the extent permitted by U.S. law. We will ban its judges and prosecutors from entering the United States. We will sanction their funds in the U.S. financial system and we will prosecute them in the U.S. criminal system
About time.
Totally agree aus.
The … “Palestinians” … have had MORE than enough chances to make Peace. But refuse to acknowledge Israel’s right to exist. Sorry,we’ve all had enough.
If the Stars and Bars can be BANNED, then so too should that Palestinian Flag that represents HATE, TERROR, DEATH, and DESTRUCTION.
About time. Winning!
Sanders: reads econ stats of good econ, introduces Kevin Hassick to take questions on economy & she will be back for general questions after
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kevin immediately launches into an explanation of why this is President Trump’s economies, not Obama’s.
BHO continues to be an utter embarrassment to a majority of Americans. His disciples will buy whatever he is selling. However, 75% of Americans know the truth. Money talks and BS walks:
The number on the left of the bar graph represents jobs created in the thousands:
This is what the Democrats want to IMPEACH:
My two dogs created more shovel ready jobs than Barry.
😆
Hehe.
My local upper, upper, middle class CA city received a $ multi-million Grant from Obama’s $1.8T US Taxpayer Debt. (Clintonesque) Slush Fund (aka Recovery Act) … to rebuild our handicapped curb cuts. Changing them from a 3% cross slope to a 2% cross slope. That was the SCAM-part that our professional Grant-Writer put in as the project ‘need’. The REAL project was for ‘beautification’ by installing gorgeous paving stone pavers throughout the city. And it’s gorgeous! Hey! Thanks all you poor, rusting, struggling, middle-class flyover country taxpayers! You’ve really made the shopping trips by all the trophy wives driving $130k Teslas …. much more enjoyable. And lots of Mexicans did the work … boy do they work really hard … doing the jobs that none of my cities exec’s would bother with.
Hey Fle, follow me back on Twitter – @lucille2482
I’ll retweet your stuff
OH SNAP. This dude is smacking the dog crap out of Hussein O.
lol!
CEA Kevin Hassett cleared up the statistical fog with such an amiable, but professional, fact-filled presentation. I notice that the quality of the questions that came immediately afterward from the Hubris Pool were much better than I was expecting, although several Drones could not help themselves from the usual sniping and falsely-premised attempted “Gotchas”.
They are eviscerating Obama! Love those charts! 😂
Oh, this is beautiful – slides, stats, proof, etc.
liberal heads will explode
blowing liberal/corp media talking points out of the water
President Trump even teaching econ wonks to fight and win! 🙂
Love these charts, Kevin! Plain to see – what REALLY happened!
I felt like electricity was in the air coming up to this press briefing and got my son busy doing independent work. I was right. This is fantastic. So well done. LOVE the charts and the timing is perfect – just after Obama ran his mouth, made a fool out of himself based on his own previous words and now this will totally remove any credibility he has left!
Learning how to win and fighting back!
Who you gonna believe — the charts or Obama’s lips??
Uh – is this a trick question, fred?
Greetings, Katherine … Betcha anyone who believes Obama deserves credit for our booming economy struggles to balance their checking account.
Oops … Greetings to you as well, Fred5678!
those purple lips…ugh
“Those jobs aren’t coming back” Barack Hussein Obama.
Hahahaha! Sara likes Calculus better than she likes talking to you people! – says Kevin
LikeLiked by 8 people
I love it!
He could add–at least calculus makes sense and is useful…unlike the lying lamestream media…..
Ouch! But, true Gar! LOL
Ross Perot approves.
BTW — hardest hit??? Obama’s legacy’s ego.
BLACK PRESIDENT DOESN’T MAKE COMMMUNISM WORK ANY BETTER.
I need this bumper sticker!
But preferably with only two Ms in communism! 😉
Three Ms. Whatever. I need more coffee! 🙄
you have extra M’s????
you need to share! that’s communism, or is it socialism? it’s one of those isms I’m sure…LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dial “M” (or MMM) for Marxism?
Wolfie I’m late to the Press Party but you mmmmade me howl with laughter 😊😊😘😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still need that coffee, too! Been tweeting like mad about that site for whistle-blowers!
Kevin is purposefully and pointedly noting Obama’s comments, calling him out, and specifying Obama admin v. post Trump admin takeover and even a little before as some things began when people realized President Trump won and MAGA economics and agenda were coming to give us regulatory relief and tax reform, etc.
This presentation was a mission. Kevin was focused and purposeful – not just encouraging info, not just an update, not just Trump MAGAnomics is proven right, not just that Trump Admin is right but that Press/talking heads and Obama Admin were all wrong. This is fighting back and winning
You betcha! I am gonna have to check out the economic dynamic duo of Charles Payne and Lou Dobbs later today. Charlie has been making fun of Bozos lies ever since he made them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now expect to hear a lot of yelling and aggressive questioning of Sarah when she comes back to the podium.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not able
Best part of the presentation? TURNING OFF THE SOUND WHEN THE FAKE NEWS BEGAN ASKING AGENDA QUESTIONS!
LikeLiked by 4 people
wolfie, great minds think alike. If I have time I mute the sound 2nd time through. It worked great for that madcow/brennen interview.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
Promises made–promises KEPT!
Will President Trump release the un-redacted fisa docs tomorrow September 11, 2018 at 8:46 am the time of the first plane hit the towers, 17 years ago, remember terrorists foreign & domestic?
Buckle up for deep state All out Panic, it’s all coming down
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I sincerely hope you and Q are right on this (Q drop 2128).
Did Q mention a date and time? I did not see that in message 2128, all caps in the original (Sep. 10):
https://qposts.online/
‘Q !!mG7VJxZNCI No.207 📁
Sep 10 2018 12:41:01 (EST)
‘DECLAS OF FISA WILL INITIATE THE RESIGNATION/RECUSAL AND/OR REMOVAL OF ROD ROSENSTEIN.
DECLAS OF FISA WILL INITIATE THE ‘AWARENESS’ THAT ALL SIGNERS WILL BE [CURRENTLY] UNDER INVESTIGATION.
DECLAS OF FISA WILL FACTUALLY DEMONSTRATE WITHOUT ARGUMENT THE US GOVERNMENT, UNDER HUSSEIN, KNOWINGLY, PRESENTED FALSE EVIDENCE TO FISC IN AN EFFORT TO OBTAIN ‘LEGAL’ US INTELLIGENCE ‘UMBRELLA’ SURV OF POTUS [IDEN TARGET] FOR THE SOLE PURPOSE OF INFLUENCING THE 2016 ELECTION OF THE PRESIDENCY [NOT RUSSIA BUT HUSSEIN/HRC – PROJECTION] + SAFEGUARD AGAINST POSSIBLE LOSS OF POWER [FIREWALLS].
USE OF BACKCHANNEL SURV / SPY INSERTION [BODY 1, 2, AND 5] BY UK/AUS [PRIMARY] ACTIVATED UNDER DIR BRENNAN DIR CLAPPER W/ PDB REGULAR UPDATES + [LIVE STREAMING] WH HUSSEIN NON-OVAL [SITUATION ROOM] COORDINATION.
FISA [FULL] BRINGS DOWN THE HOUSE [WH].
Q’
Press: asking about inflation, cost of goods increasing
Kevin: short of 3% over the last year, Americans should be concerned, best defense is wage growth which we are having
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes but when he stated that a 1.4% percent increase in wages offset the (~3%) inflation, my reaction was – by what math / calculus is he making that conclusion? It offsets part of the inflation but certainly not all of it. That was my SINGLE small problem with his presentation. Glad that the Hubris Pool didn’t catch that.
lol that witch Hallie is now WAY in the back.
put her in the transgender potty room.
Smackdown – no – this had nothing to do with numbnuts speech – we were prepared 3 weeks ago!
Part of the midterm campaign. Like the next rally in MO.
Press: what blame/credit does Obama deserve
Kevin: I prefer to blame policies v. people. Obama’s policies to blame: obamacare, increase in taxes, cash for clunkers and more
Press: is this press briefing and its topic done just because of Obama speaking on Fri
Kevin: glad you asked. No this was being planned for several weeks and the opportunity just wasn’t there
Press: President Trump telling what private companies what to do. Do you approve of this from a POTUS?
Kevin: he has strong opinions on business and on everything – which is part of our success
My answers if I were Madam Press Secretary:
A. He deserves all blame – for everything he did and every problem it caused. I cannot think of anything he did for 8 years which he deserves credit.
A. Was President O—– jumping into the campaign this past week and violating 200 years of protocol just because President Trump is having so much success by simply eviscerating the former president’s legacy accomplishments? Or did President O—- jump into the campaign last week because Rush Limbaugh was on vacation and wouldn’t be commenting on it the next day? No? Well you’d have to agree the timing is suspicious.
A. So you are saying it’s not good for Presidents to advocate that businesses make certain choices? Let’s review how many times President O—- told businesses what to do and what they couldn’t do…..(she then cites 10 examples but accurately declares there are dozens more)
Ok ok, I can dream can’t I?
Press: POTUS’ tweet being factually correct
Kevin: highest in 10 yrs. probably just a typo, etc. Glad when press corrects
That’s what I guessed happened. Either typo by Trump, or by someone who passed info to Trump.
maybe one of those sleeper agents trying to get PDJT in trouble. /s
That “sleeper agent” certainly gives President Trump plausible deniability. How can the media now chastize the President while at the same time lauding the fact that he has senior staff members openling opposing him?
Openly.
I was being sarcastic about the sleeper agents; however, if there was a sleeper agent intentionally releasing incorrect information it would bacfire in the way you describe.
By Trump “making” a typo, and the YSM being forced to correct it, they end up covering something they’d much rather sweep under the rug…
I love the smell of free publicity in the morning! Goes well with covfefe and bacon 🙂 (and pancakes and VERMONT Maple syrup)…
Oops, PRESIDENT Trump (VSGPDJT).
(Senior momenr; more covfefe needed)…
Cuppa Covfefe you are forgiven. As long as you don’t use Log Cabin Sugar and Corn Syrup.
Idiot reporter challenges PDJT’s claim that Obama said “no magic wand” — there are MANY videos of that!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hassart should have had the magic wand video cued up for just such a comment. Bring it next presser!
Skip to the 3:15 minute mark for one of the “magic wand” statements by Obama.
You’re welcome in advance for not making you watch the entire 5 minutes of this rancid speech just to see the wand moment.
Yeah. Who was that smug suit in the back? Asking if there was any evidence that Obama asked whether Trump had “a magic wand.”
The Lefties favorite playbook- plant a lie.
This video is hysterical! https://youtu.be/jMQqgbOMxpE
Press: Trump said that Obama said that Trump would need a magic wand to get to 4.2% GDP. Did Obama actually say that?
Kevin: I don’t know. next.
🙂
They should have had a slide with this in large block letters:
4.2% GDP? YOU DIDN’T BUILD THAT, OBAMA
press: how important is NAFTA with Canada to keep good economic numbers going?
Kevin: These are solid economic numbers as we can see with capital investment. we hope Canada will sign on
Press: income inequality – are the poor being improved by this economy?
Kevin: yes, people who get jobs are better off (duh). Income equality is going down – we will be putting out a report soon and I expect the numbers to go down re inequality
Wages are going up because machines are creating more output v. just shortage of labor
Hardest hit — SJW’s and socialists, but I repeat myself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure you even need the “Neo-“
Wages are going up because machines are creating more output v. just shortage of labor. Found this statement very interesting. Must research that. That’s my homework assignment for today.
Damn…That guy was good!
He is always so happy.
How much do you want to bet that Kevin’s comments won’t show up on MSM news broadcasts tonight.
Love Kevin’s personality. Good natured, geeky, softly spoken, reasonable, makes his points knows his stuff. He is a difficult one to attack.
Yes. He impressed me that way, too.
The MSM won’t repeat any of this because it makes obama look like a nitwit, and because mean old President Trump jerked a knot in Bob Woodward’s panties.
CNN will have a major problem running this press conference because they ran banners all morning that “(President) Trump made false claims….”
That was SO FUN!
THANK YOU, KEVIN!
Excellent presentation and analysis, Kevin – Answered questions intelligently and succinctly – Thank You!
Press: your charts so trends that began Before President Trump was actually president and before his policies were in place – upward trends began when he was elected
Kevin: Glad you asked. Nobel prize given years ago (’70s) for answering just that question. Directly after the election everyone but Hillary’s supporters began to set their expectations based on a Trump admin and we see improvement based on their expectations of implementation of the agenda on which he campaigned.
All notes I have posted are paraphrased by me as I am listening to give those without the chance to watch a chance to scan down and know the gist of what is going on. Not quotes!
I appreciate the information you and others put here, Katherine. I get the gist of the presser without having to see and hear the hatemongers.
Actually they weren’t horrible today, especially towards Kevin. A few tried but failed miserably. It’s worth watching.
I’m impressed by how many stone cold zingers Hassert threw out there to the press and Obama, too; all with a smile and just the cheeriest nicest disposition you could imagine. That was great. Now Sarah is up to bat, ready to rumble. Glad I got home early to see this one!
I look forward to the slides used today to being posted!
Love Kevin Hassett!
When that reporter asked if Obama really made that magic wand comment, Kevin said “I don’t know”. He should have added, “that’s your job not mine”. 😀
There is no way that doofus reporter type shouldn’t have know about that statement on video.
press topic of the day: NYT op ed, over and over and over…
Katherine, thank you for your updates! I can’t watch right now, but appreciation your stream of what’s going on!
Glad to help! I know there are times when I can refresh my ipad but can’t actually watch as I am teaching or guiding my son as he does his work. Love it when others do it when I can’t watch!
The only way I can get through the insufferable questions is to pretend these media types have bags over their heads and marbles in their mouths.
Hahahaha!
Greetings, Grandma … I imagine almost every one as a jack-in-the-box, popping up and spazzing out whenever SHS calls their name (ditto whenever PDJT tweets).
Better!! 😂😂
White House pushes back on MSM and Obama allies denying Trump economy success:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/americas-economy-booming-thanks-president-donald-j-trump/
Where Canadian trade talks stand
Sanders: we are still hopeful
Press: letter from NK…??
Sanders: 2nd letter for 2nd meeting, we are encouraged NK esp. re recent parade
Press: Woodward book, I assume you have read it as many of us have read it. Will you all put out a list of all of the things in the book that are wrong
Sanders: absurd and would be a total waste of our time. we will take the on the record interviews v. discredited reports of what these people said
Toodles, Toddlers! Enough of ‘anonymous’ and other nonsensical questions – TTFN!
why would 60% of people really believe that President Trump is being dishonest over this OP Ed and they believe that he is a dishonest person? but that has got to be Dems
How sad that the Reporters cant ever just be nice and asked Decent questions and concentrate on what makes this country great. None of them seems to understand why the President is upset or angary about this stupid book and the OP Ed WoodWard Is to be pitied and sad how he is trying so hard to find things to talk about and he is trying to make it look like this is News Not new
anything Old News
The Press Lice tried again. But luckily it didn’t quite reach the level of “Tantrum in the Toy Aisle” like the SCOTUS hearings.
the Press has been beating the drum about President Trump “lies,” a vast majority of those are differences of opinion, nit-picky disagreements or out-and-out jokes the humorless left can’t reason through.
All the President has to say is that he may have been given bad information by the anonymous saboteur who moonlights with the NYTimes.
Woodward is making his last, sorry attempt to be relevant.
Fail.
In case you missed it – White House Press Briefing – Kevin Hassett Presentation
Begins around the 25 minute mark –
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders URGENT White House Press Briefing
Keep the cameras on Sarah and off the grandstanding press.
This guy is great! No one can $h![ on him because he’s like a happy muppet. THIS is how POTUS needs to get his message out there. Facts … graphs … and a happy muppet.
Re: alleged war crimes committed by Americans in Afghanistan
“The United States will use any means necessary to protect our citizens and those of our allies from unjust prosecution by this illegitimate court,” Bolton will say, according to a draft of his speech seen by Reuters.
By allies I hope he doesn’t mean Afghanistan. When is POTUS going to bring our troops home from Afghanistan and the Middle East. It isn’t our job to protect Afghanis and their country. We’d be there for the rest of eternity and that is not what our country exists for.
Also:
“Bolton will also say that the State Department will announce the closure of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) office in Washington out of concern about Palestinian attempts to prompt an ICC investigation of Israel.”
Israel is not our ally (neither is Saudi Arabia and the others in the region). We need to stop calling countries whose interests are against our interests an ally. The United States is not located in the ME. Having our troops in the ME fighting for foreign interests against our own will destroy this country eventually, financially and morally. Israel is not our problem or responsibility. Moving our embassy to Jerusalem does not benefit American citizens. Picking sides in ME domestic issues does not benefit American citizens. The United States has zero historical or foundational ties with the ME. Enough.
America First is not having our troops in the ME fighting their domestic regional wars. Trump can’t be America First and taking our country back from special interests, foreign and domestic, and keep answering to Israel and the Saudis. Not our countries, not our problem.
