Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the press briefing for Monday September 10th.  Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST

WH Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream Link

126 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream

  1. Kalena says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    Interesting, I went to watch “The View” on the local CBS affiliate just now because I wanted to hear if Julie Chen would mention the Moonves (husband) situation. Instead, the local affiliate is on standby for the White House Press Briefing. Wow.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      September 10, 2018 at 2:25 pm

      Hiding under a rock, aren’t they?

      I’ve been wondering about that, too, but didn’t feel strong enough to tune into garbage-spewing “The View”.

    • andyocoregon says:
      September 10, 2018 at 2:30 pm

      I’m curious as to how Abby Huntsman is faring on The View, but I’m not curious enough to tune into and waste my time watching it.

      I still say she’s too conservative and too sweet to fit in with those evil witches. I just hope they don’t change her into one of them.

      Anyone know?

      • auscitizenmom says:
        September 10, 2018 at 2:40 pm

        Well, I liked her, but one of my complaints was that she was a little to aggressive and tended to interrupt and take over the conversation. I think she should do well in that pit of vipers.

      • Lernie Wojack says:
        September 10, 2018 at 3:32 pm

        What a,ridiculous choice Abby made. She will be playing with the devils

      • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
        September 10, 2018 at 4:30 pm

        Speaking of Abby, her dad the Ambassador to Russia is rumored to be involved in the recent New York Slimes op-ed hit piece. Highly unlikely, and indeed the whole thing could just as well have been penned by the newspaper’s new-hire Sarah Jeong.

        Fun watching nutty reporter Jonathon Karl have a temper tantrum.

        Room full of cavemen, the natives are restless.

        • churchmouse says:
          September 10, 2018 at 5:00 pm

          Jon Huntsman — hmm.

          From the Salt Lake Tribune after the Billy Bush Access Hollywood tapes surfaced in October 2016:

          http://archive.sltrib.com/article.php?id=4444721&itype=CMSID

          ‘”In a campaign cycle that has been nothing but a race to the bottom — at such a critical moment for our nation — and with so many who have tried to be respectful of a record primary vote, the time has come for Governor Pence to lead the ticket,” Huntsman told The Salt Lake Tribune, not specifically ruling out a vote for Trump.

          ‘This is still a reversal for Huntsman, who just one week ago explained why he was voting for Trump, despite “fundamental philosophical differences” between the two men. He said that he saw the billionaire celebrity as the best chance to update the tax code and reform the campaign-finance system.’

  2. litenmaus says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    John Bolton just trashed the International Criminal Court and Trump announced the closing of the PLO offices…this may be an interesting briefing…

    Bolton (snip) : “We will respond against the ICC and its personnel to the extent permitted by U.S. law. We will ban its judges and prosecutors from entering the United States. We will sanction their funds in the U.S. financial system and we will prosecute them in the U.S. criminal system

  3. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Sanders: reads econ stats of good econ, introduces Kevin Hassick to take questions on economy & she will be back for general questions after

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Kevin immediately launches into an explanation of why this is President Trump’s economies, not Obama’s.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Fleporeblog says:
      September 10, 2018 at 2:49 pm

      BHO continues to be an utter embarrassment to a majority of Americans. His disciples will buy whatever he is selling. However, 75% of Americans know the truth. Money talks and BS walks:

      The number on the left of the bar graph represents jobs created in the thousands:

      This is what the Democrats want to IMPEACH:

      • scrap1ron says:
        September 10, 2018 at 2:57 pm

        My two dogs created more shovel ready jobs than Barry.

        • Johnny Bravo says:
          September 10, 2018 at 3:53 pm

          😆

        • Kenji says:
          September 10, 2018 at 5:03 pm

          My local upper, upper, middle class CA city received a $ multi-million Grant from Obama’s $1.8T US Taxpayer Debt. (Clintonesque) Slush Fund (aka Recovery Act) … to rebuild our handicapped curb cuts. Changing them from a 3% cross slope to a 2% cross slope. That was the SCAM-part that our professional Grant-Writer put in as the project ‘need’. The REAL project was for ‘beautification’ by installing gorgeous paving stone pavers throughout the city. And it’s gorgeous! Hey! Thanks all you poor, rusting, struggling, middle-class flyover country taxpayers! You’ve really made the shopping trips by all the trophy wives driving $130k Teslas …. much more enjoyable. And lots of Mexicans did the work … boy do they work really hard … doing the jobs that none of my cities exec’s would bother with.

      • kittytrump84 says:
        September 10, 2018 at 4:37 pm

        Hey Fle, follow me back on Twitter – @lucille2482
        I’ll retweet your stuff

  5. Mandy says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    OH SNAP. This dude is smacking the dog crap out of Hussein O.

    lol!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      September 10, 2018 at 4:53 pm

      CEA Kevin Hassett cleared up the statistical fog with such an amiable, but professional, fact-filled presentation. I notice that the quality of the questions that came immediately afterward from the Hubris Pool were much better than I was expecting, although several Drones could not help themselves from the usual sniping and falsely-premised attempted “Gotchas”.

  6. grandmaintexas says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    They are eviscerating Obama! Love those charts! 😂

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Oh, this is beautiful – slides, stats, proof, etc.
    liberal heads will explode
    blowing liberal/corp media talking points out of the water

    President Trump even teaching econ wonks to fight and win! 🙂

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. duchess01 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Love these charts, Kevin! Plain to see – what REALLY happened!

  9. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    I felt like electricity was in the air coming up to this press briefing and got my son busy doing independent work. I was right. This is fantastic. So well done. LOVE the charts and the timing is perfect – just after Obama ran his mouth, made a fool out of himself based on his own previous words and now this will totally remove any credibility he has left!

    Learning how to win and fighting back!

  10. fred5678 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Who you gonna believe — the charts or Obama’s lips??

  11. duchess01 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Hahahaha! Sara likes Calculus better than she likes talking to you people! – says Kevin

  12. fred5678 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Ross Perot approves.

    BTW — hardest hit??? Obama’s legacy’s ego.

  13. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Kevin is purposefully and pointedly noting Obama’s comments, calling him out, and specifying Obama admin v. post Trump admin takeover and even a little before as some things began when people realized President Trump won and MAGA economics and agenda were coming to give us regulatory relief and tax reform, etc.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Katherine McCoun says:
      September 10, 2018 at 2:39 pm

      This presentation was a mission. Kevin was focused and purposeful – not just encouraging info, not just an update, not just Trump MAGAnomics is proven right, not just that Trump Admin is right but that Press/talking heads and Obama Admin were all wrong. This is fighting back and winning

  14. andyocoregon says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Nice to see the presstitutes are being quiet and respectful during Chairman Hassett’s discussion of current economics.
    Now expect to hear a lot of yelling and aggressive questioning of Sarah when she comes back to the podium.

  15. wolfmoon1776 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Best part of the presentation? TURNING OFF THE SOUND WHEN THE FAKE NEWS BEGAN ASKING AGENDA QUESTIONS!

  16. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Kevin pointing out that what is happening is a fulfillment of what Trump Admin (and Kevin) said would happen based on MAGAnomics. Exactly what they said would happen is happening and they are coming back to point out that the numbers/charts are proving them right.

  17. Trumper says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    Will President Trump release the un-redacted fisa docs tomorrow September 11, 2018 at 8:46 am the time of the first plane hit the towers, 17 years ago, remember terrorists foreign & domestic?

    Buckle up for deep state All out Panic, it’s all coming down

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      September 10, 2018 at 2:42 pm

      That timing would be precious. Love it.

    • Will says:
      September 10, 2018 at 2:44 pm

      I sincerely hope you and Q are right on this (Q drop 2128).

      • churchmouse says:
        September 10, 2018 at 5:32 pm

        Did Q mention a date and time? I did not see that in message 2128, all caps in the original (Sep. 10):

        https://qposts.online/

        ‘Q !!mG7VJxZNCI No.207 📁
        Sep 10 2018 12:41:01 (EST)

        ‘DECLAS OF FISA WILL INITIATE THE RESIGNATION/RECUSAL AND/OR REMOVAL OF ROD ROSENSTEIN.
        DECLAS OF FISA WILL INITIATE THE ‘AWARENESS’ THAT ALL SIGNERS WILL BE [CURRENTLY] UNDER INVESTIGATION.
        DECLAS OF FISA WILL FACTUALLY DEMONSTRATE WITHOUT ARGUMENT THE US GOVERNMENT, UNDER HUSSEIN, KNOWINGLY, PRESENTED FALSE EVIDENCE TO FISC IN AN EFFORT TO OBTAIN ‘LEGAL’ US INTELLIGENCE ‘UMBRELLA’ SURV OF POTUS [IDEN TARGET] FOR THE SOLE PURPOSE OF INFLUENCING THE 2016 ELECTION OF THE PRESIDENCY [NOT RUSSIA BUT HUSSEIN/HRC – PROJECTION] + SAFEGUARD AGAINST POSSIBLE LOSS OF POWER [FIREWALLS].
        USE OF BACKCHANNEL SURV / SPY INSERTION [BODY 1, 2, AND 5] BY UK/AUS [PRIMARY] ACTIVATED UNDER DIR BRENNAN DIR CLAPPER W/ PDB REGULAR UPDATES + [LIVE STREAMING] WH HUSSEIN NON-OVAL [SITUATION ROOM] COORDINATION.
        FISA [FULL] BRINGS DOWN THE HOUSE [WH].
        Q’

  18. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    Press: asking about inflation, cost of goods increasing

    Kevin: short of 3% over the last year, Americans should be concerned, best defense is wage growth which we are having

    • GB Bari says:
      September 10, 2018 at 5:02 pm

      Yes but when he stated that a 1.4% percent increase in wages offset the (~3%) inflation, my reaction was – by what math / calculus is he making that conclusion? It offsets part of the inflation but certainly not all of it. That was my SINGLE small problem with his presentation. Glad that the Hubris Pool didn’t catch that.

  19. Mandy says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    lol that witch Hallie is now WAY in the back.

  20. duchess01 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    Smackdown – no – this had nothing to do with numbnuts speech – we were prepared 3 weeks ago!

  21. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    Press: what blame/credit does Obama deserve

    Kevin: I prefer to blame policies v. people. Obama’s policies to blame: obamacare, increase in taxes, cash for clunkers and more

    Press: is this press briefing and its topic done just because of Obama speaking on Fri
    Kevin: glad you asked. No this was being planned for several weeks and the opportunity just wasn’t there

    Press: President Trump telling what private companies what to do. Do you approve of this from a POTUS?
    Kevin: he has strong opinions on business and on everything – which is part of our success

    • GB Bari says:
      September 10, 2018 at 5:18 pm

      My answers if I were Madam Press Secretary:

      A. He deserves all blame – for everything he did and every problem it caused. I cannot think of anything he did for 8 years which he deserves credit.

      A. Was President O—– jumping into the campaign this past week and violating 200 years of protocol just because President Trump is having so much success by simply eviscerating the former president’s legacy accomplishments? Or did President O—- jump into the campaign last week because Rush Limbaugh was on vacation and wouldn’t be commenting on it the next day? No? Well you’d have to agree the timing is suspicious.

      A. So you are saying it’s not good for Presidents to advocate that businesses make certain choices? Let’s review how many times President O—- told businesses what to do and what they couldn’t do…..(she then cites 10 examples but accurately declares there are dozens more)

      Ok ok, I can dream can’t I?

  22. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Press: POTUS’ tweet being factually correct
    Kevin: highest in 10 yrs. probably just a typo, etc. Glad when press corrects

  23. fred5678 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Idiot reporter challenges PDJT’s claim that Obama said “no magic wand” — there are MANY videos of that!!

  24. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Press: Trump said that Obama said that Trump would need a magic wand to get to 4.2% GDP. Did Obama actually say that?
    Kevin: I don’t know. next.
    🙂

  25. Will says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    They should have had a slide with this in large block letters:

    4.2% GDP? YOU DIDN’T BUILD THAT, OBAMA

  26. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    press: how important is NAFTA with Canada to keep good economic numbers going?
    Kevin: These are solid economic numbers as we can see with capital investment. we hope Canada will sign on

  27. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Press: income inequality – are the poor being improved by this economy?
    Kevin: yes, people who get jobs are better off (duh). Income equality is going down – we will be putting out a report soon and I expect the numbers to go down re inequality
    Wages are going up because machines are creating more output v. just shortage of labor

  28. SharkDiver says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    Damn…That guy was good!

  29. Deplore Able says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    How much do you want to bet that Kevin’s comments won’t show up on MSM news broadcasts tonight.

    Love Kevin’s personality. Good natured, geeky, softly spoken, reasonable, makes his points knows his stuff. He is a difficult one to attack.

  30. Mandy says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    That was SO FUN!
    THANK YOU, KEVIN!

  31. duchess01 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Excellent presentation and analysis, Kevin – Answered questions intelligently and succinctly – Thank You!

  32. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Press: your charts so trends that began Before President Trump was actually president and before his policies were in place – upward trends began when he was elected
    Kevin: Glad you asked. Nobel prize given years ago (’70s) for answering just that question. Directly after the election everyone but Hillary’s supporters began to set their expectations based on a Trump admin and we see improvement based on their expectations of implementation of the agenda on which he campaigned.

    All notes I have posted are paraphrased by me as I am listening to give those without the chance to watch a chance to scan down and know the gist of what is going on. Not quotes!

  33. gzuf says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    I’m impressed by how many stone cold zingers Hassert threw out there to the press and Obama, too; all with a smile and just the cheeriest nicest disposition you could imagine. That was great. Now Sarah is up to bat, ready to rumble. Glad I got home early to see this one!

  34. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    I look forward to the slides used today to being posted!

  35. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    Love Kevin Hassett!

    When that reporter asked if Obama really made that magic wand comment, Kevin said “I don’t know”. He should have added, “that’s your job not mine”. 😀

  36. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    press topic of the day: NYT op ed, over and over and over…

  37. grandmaintexas says:
    September 10, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    The only way I can get through the insufferable questions is to pretend these media types have bags over their heads and marbles in their mouths.

  38. fred5678 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    White House pushes back on MSM and Obama allies denying Trump economy success:

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/americas-economy-booming-thanks-president-donald-j-trump/

  39. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 10, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    Where Canadian trade talks stand
    Sanders: we are still hopeful

    Press: letter from NK…??
    Sanders: 2nd letter for 2nd meeting, we are encouraged NK esp. re recent parade

  40. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 10, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    Press: Woodward book, I assume you have read it as many of us have read it. Will you all put out a list of all of the things in the book that are wrong
    Sanders: absurd and would be a total waste of our time. we will take the on the record interviews v. discredited reports of what these people said

  41. duchess01 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    Toodles, Toddlers! Enough of ‘anonymous’ and other nonsensical questions – TTFN!

  42. rustybritches says:
    September 10, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    why would 60% of people really believe that President Trump is being dishonest over this OP Ed and they believe that he is a dishonest person? but that has got to be Dems
    How sad that the Reporters cant ever just be nice and asked Decent questions and concentrate on what makes this country great. None of them seems to understand why the President is upset or angary about this stupid book and the OP Ed WoodWard Is to be pitied and sad how he is trying so hard to find things to talk about and he is trying to make it look like this is News Not new
    anything Old News

    • JMC says:
      September 10, 2018 at 3:53 pm

      The Press Lice tried again. But luckily it didn’t quite reach the level of “Tantrum in the Toy Aisle” like the SCOTUS hearings.

    • snarkybeach says:
      September 10, 2018 at 4:18 pm

      the Press has been beating the drum about President Trump “lies,” a vast majority of those are differences of opinion, nit-picky disagreements or out-and-out jokes the humorless left can’t reason through.

      • 813.52Ran says:
        September 10, 2018 at 4:37 pm

        All the President has to say is that he may have been given bad information by the anonymous saboteur who moonlights with the NYTimes.

    • GB Bari says:
      September 10, 2018 at 5:30 pm

      Woodward is making his last, sorry attempt to be relevant.

      Fail.

  43. duchess01 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    In case you missed it – White House Press Briefing – Kevin Hassett Presentation

    Begins around the 25 minute mark –

    Press Secretary Sarah Sanders URGENT White House Press Briefing

  44. ConservativeInAz says:
    September 10, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Keep the cameras on Sarah and off the grandstanding press.

  45. sje koken says:
    September 10, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    This guy is great! No one can $h![ on him because he’s like a happy muppet. THIS is how POTUS needs to get his message out there. Facts … graphs … and a happy muppet.

  46. Committee of Safety says:
    September 10, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    Re: alleged war crimes committed by Americans in Afghanistan
    “The United States will use any means necessary to protect our citizens and those of our allies from unjust prosecution by this illegitimate court,” Bolton will say, according to a draft of his speech seen by Reuters.

    By allies I hope he doesn’t mean Afghanistan. When is POTUS going to bring our troops home from Afghanistan and the Middle East. It isn’t our job to protect Afghanis and their country. We’d be there for the rest of eternity and that is not what our country exists for.

    Also:
    “Bolton will also say that the State Department will announce the closure of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) office in Washington out of concern about Palestinian attempts to prompt an ICC investigation of Israel.”

    Israel is not our ally (neither is Saudi Arabia and the others in the region). We need to stop calling countries whose interests are against our interests an ally. The United States is not located in the ME. Having our troops in the ME fighting for foreign interests against our own will destroy this country eventually, financially and morally. Israel is not our problem or responsibility. Moving our embassy to Jerusalem does not benefit American citizens. Picking sides in ME domestic issues does not benefit American citizens. The United States has zero historical or foundational ties with the ME. Enough.

    America First is not having our troops in the ME fighting their domestic regional wars. Trump can’t be America First and taking our country back from special interests, foreign and domestic, and keep answering to Israel and the Saudis. Not our countries, not our problem.

