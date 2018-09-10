Monday September 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Who’s To Blame?
This writer was a bit irked, recently, to read the following paragraph in one of our leading Chicago newspapers:
“Professional thieves and joy-ride-happy teen-agers are not to blame for most auto thefts. It’s true that they are the ones who do the stealing — but the careless motorist must bear the blame… When not in use, cars should be locked.”
Just think this through: More than 1,000 cars stolen every day throughout the nation, but those who steal them should not be blamed — the owners should be blamed for not making it impossible for the thief to steal his car!
Man has always been a master at “blame shifting.” Adam said to God, in effect: “It’s not my fault; it’s that woman you gave me.” Eve said: “Don’t blame me. The serpent deceived me,” and ever since, the descendants of the first couple have been adept at shifting the blame.
But now it’s getting so that the courts defend and protect the criminals and even blame the innocent for not making it impossible for the criminal to act! It is a shame that we have to lock our cars against theft — and it is a stigma on our society. Some judges don’t see it that way, but God does. Read Romans 2:2:
“But we are sure that the judgment of God is according to truth against those who commit such things.”
We may all be grateful, though, that it was the very justice — as well as the love — of God, that caused Him to take on Himself human form and pay for our sins at Calvary. God cannot overlook sin, yet He loves the sinner. This is why He paid for all our sins at Calvary, and this, too, is why we may now be “justified freely by His grace, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (Rom. 3:24). “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/whos-to-blame/
Romans 2:2 But we are sure that the judgment of God is according to truth against them which commit such things.
Romans 3:24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
You don’t need religion or the Bible to know that is an idiotic piece of foolish sophistry.
•YUMA• AN EPIC SUNSET IN ARIZONA
(What if they decided to hit us tomorrow?…)
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, September 10, 2018
What Do We Know?
“And we know that to them that love God, God works all things together for good, to those who are called according to His purpose.” Romans 8:28
Upon some points a believer is absolutely sure. He knows, for instance, that God sits in the center of the vessel when it rocks most. He believes that an invisible Hand is always on the world’s tiller, and that wherever providence may drift, God is steering it. That reassuring knowledge prepares him for everything. He looks over the raging waters and by faith sees Jesus walking on the water, and he hears a voice saying “It is I. Do not be afraid.”
The believer knows too that God is always wise; and knowing this, he is confident that there can be no accidents, no mistakes, and that nothing can occur that ought not to happen. He can say, “If I should lose everything, it is better that I should lose it than keep it if it is God’s will: The worst disaster is the wisest and the kindest thing that I could face if God ordains it.”
“We know that to them that love God, God works all things together for good.” The Christian does not merely hold this as a theory, but he knows it as a matter of fact. So far He has worked for good; the poisonous drugs mixed in proper proportions have effected the cure; the sharp cuts of the scalpel have cleaned out the disease and facilitated the healing.
Every event as yet has worked out the most divinely blessed results, even if not visible or comprehensible to mortal man. And so, believing that our sovereign God sovereignly rules all, that He governs wisely and lovingly to His children (“those who are called”), that He brings good out of evil, the believer’s heart is assured, and he is learning to meet each trial calmly when it comes. In the spirit of true faith the believer can pray, “Send me what You will, my God, as long as it comes from You; there never was a poor portion that came from Your table to any of Your children.”
Do not say, my soul, “Where will God find one to relieve my care?”
Remember that Omnipotence has servants everywhere.
His method is sublime and His heart profoundly kind,
God is never too early and never behind.
-–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834–1892
I bet you have never seen this before…..
Not this particular compilation, but I have my DVR set to record the “Trains and Locomotives” show on the RFD channel (Rural Free Delivery). About a year ago they ran a program on railroad snowplows and snow-throwers.
The RFD show included a scene where a snow plow train encounters a long, deep drift and tried to back up and take a run at it from about 50-60 MPH. It resulted in a spectacular derailment.
Well it **is** September and that means it’s probably cold outside . . . somewhere . . .
Thank you, Garrison.
Yes, our temps hit 92* (with a “feel” of 104*) four days ago; tonight it is 57*
Mother Nature is a freak 🙂
Hindsight is 20/20…
Most of us were too busy trying to keep food in our bellies and a roof of some sort over our heads . As I recall not even the plaintiff showed up for the SCOTUS decision affirming it !
Swing Out Sister – Forever Blue (1989)
Nice music, striking video
Where is it – exactly – that I can find these women with bare shoulders and long opera gloves?
“Nice music”
They have 22 albums now. They write the lyrics and the music and do the orchestral arranging.
http://swingoutsister.com/albums
“find these women with bare shoulders and long opera gloves?”
If you were in Buffalo, NY look in Kleinhan’s Music Hall or Shea’s Theatre. They will not be in your neighborhood honky-tonk.
thx for the tips, Infidel
At the Al Smith dinner…..Maria B…..red dress…white gloves….grrrrr…..whew…👌
roger that, Gunny
I still call that youtube clip up and gaze at it now and then
I will post another one for nimrodman tomorrow, one with Corrine Drewery with long hair singing “Am I the same girl?”
2018 US Open Highlights: Serena Williams’ dispute overshadows Naomi Osaka’s final win
This is close to 15 minute video that gives an idea of some of the match flow and all the highlights of Serena Williams meltdown. Unfortunately it leaves out the ceremony portion. A couple of thoughts…I think Serena knew that Osaka was ON, Serena melted down looking for blame outside herself, and I feel like Serena was trying to throw off Osaka with her arguing
Steven Molyneux commentary and background – basically tears down Serena
Somewhere Sid Rosenberg is laughing his butt off…
Serena Williams’ had her own “Hillary Clinton Moment” at the U.S. Open it seems ! After two decades of she still hasn’t learned the rules ! Obviously she feels the ‘rules are for the little people ” of tennis . Of which she just became one ! I’m truely saddened Naomi Osaka ‘s triumph was besmirched by Williams’ selfish antics .
I watched Stefan’s vido, rbrtsmth. I had also read an article (can’t remember where now) where the crowd was siding with Serena – she was their favorite and they will quite vocal with their disapproval of the winner, stealing Naomi Osaka’s moment of glory. Despicable. Interesting Stefan didn’t mention this.
Patrick Kallmyer @pdkallmyer-
Just put a @GoPro on him!
HilarySnodgrass@HilarySnodgrass-
All proceeds go toward building the wall.
Karen Walker@walkerkpt-
I’d subscribe! With a notepad and pencil at hand I’d learn from the best- look at what our POTUS has accomplished despite all the adversity
Dana Stephens@DanaSte86655524-
BaHahahaha no more fake news. Lol
See, it’s the natural human order of things.
Even if it’s robots
… into which we’ve programmed human-based artificial intelligence.
Scientist finds robots become ‘racist and sexist’ on their own
https://nypost.com/2018/09/07/scientist-finds-robots-become-racist-and-sexist-on-their-own/
Artificial intelligence experts performed thousands of simulations on robot brains, revealing how they split off into groups and treat “outsiders” differently.
As the virtual game unfolded, individual robots learned new donation strategies by copying other robots – to benefit themselves.
The study found that robots would donate to each other within small groups, denying outsiders to improve their own takings.
Intriguing ! I will opine the code mimics the biases of the coders, however hard they strive to be ‘ unbiased’ ! Or we could just conclude the logic drivng ‘ artiificial intelligences ‘ is the same as our own and Isaac Asimov got it wrong .
http://bergerfinearts.com/berger-fine-art-on-products/
Wadda ya think, smiley?
No more in-fighting! M’kay?
Bill Mitchell is MAGA and helps get out the vote.
Love listening to Pastor Greg Laurie.
Gosh! I wholeheartedly agree.
Stephen Miller is tops. And so fortunate to have this man bring life to his words.
No one can deliver better. ❤
God Bless those standing for the unborn today.
