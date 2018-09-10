Couple Accused of Stealing Donations for Homeless Man Will Likely Face Criminal Indictment…

Wow, this is very disappointing. Last year a woman named Kate McClure posted a GoFundMe campaign for a homeless man named Johnny Bobbit after he gave her his last $20 for gas in her car. Mrs. McClure raised over $400,000 for Mr. Bobbit.

After Mr. Bobbit didn’t receive much of the the money he found an attorney to file a civil lawsuit. Last week the police showed up with a search warrant at the home of Katie McClure & Mark D’Amico and removed a BMW automobile, several Louis Vuitton bags, jewelry, computers and financial records.

Today attorneys for Mrs. McClure and Mr. D’Amico dropped their client, and in a court filing stated the attorneys believe the couple will likely be indicted for fraud.

NEW YORK – […] Ernest Badway, the lawyer for defendants Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico, asked a Burlington County judge Friday to postpone veteran Johnny Bobbitt’s civil case against them while they’re investigated criminally for possible misuse of the $400,000 donated to Bobbitt last year, the filing shows. “Since it is expected that one or both of the Defendants will likely be indicted, my firm and I will no longer be able to continue our representation of them in this matter,” Badway wrote in the motion for a stay in the case, which was granted Monday, moving the next proceeding to Dec. 7.

[…] Bobbitt recently claimed the couple cut him off and refused to give him the remaining money. His lawyers told The Post they blew the cash on lavish shopping sprees, where they purchased Chanel sunglasses, a new iPhone and a collection of Nikes. The couple originally said there was $150,000 left of the money and they were withholding it because they were concerned Bobbitt would blow the cash on drugs. When Bobbitt filed suit against the couple in August, a judge ordered the couple to turn over what was left of the money but by then, Badway told Bobbitt’s attorneys nothing was left of the $400,000. (read more) Bad, bad ju-ju…

