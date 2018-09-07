September 7th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #596

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 15 people
Dear Kim Jong Un,
I, too, have unwavering faith that you will admit USA Human Rights Inspectors to assess slave-labor working conditions at Nike and Levi-Strauss manufacturing facilities in North Korea.
Great way to restore the world’s trust in confidence in your leadership.
LikeLiked by 8 people
OMG, that could be a two-fer and we know how much President Trump loves two-fers.
PDJT: Hey Kim, I need a favor.
Kim Jong Un: Sure Donald, what can I do for you. How’s Melania and the family?
PDJT: Everyone is good, thanks. I need some pics and video of the Nike facility close to your border with China. You already have a 10 yr contract with them so you will get paid, but I need to stick it to my enemies, China and Nike.
Kim Jong Un: Stick it to enemy? I’m in. That would help me stick it to XI as well. Sure Uncle Donald, but I have to have something in return. Can you find a way to send me some more magical ice cream from Mar-a-lago?
Uncle Donald: Sure Kim, I’ll even send some sprinkles.
Reuters headline: Sec Pompeo departs for North Korea with a strange cardboard gallon container under his arm. Nuclear codes?
LikeLike
Is it possible the whole purpose of the leak in the Woodward book about Trump wanting to attack the Norks was a device used to send a message to Lil’ Kim? It did have an immediate effect. Assad might be a little more worried now, too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nah! Assad ain’t worried that the US is doing Bibi’s bidding. He’s got Russian forces in country actively engaged in destroying the radical Islamic jihadis. Yeah, the neocons would like another war in the Middle East only this time in Syria its not just another third world army but a military force that can equally annihilate the continental USA.
Interesting that after the disasters in Iraq, Libya, Syria & Ukraine the neocons continue to be in the drivers seat when it comes to foreign policy in the Middle East.
Pat Buchanan gets it, IMO.
http://buchanan.org/blog/balance-sheet-of-the-forever-war-130032
LikeLiked by 1 person
HOW to ACCELERATE COMPLETION of the WALL & RELATED SAVINGS:
[AMPLIFIED and SIMPLIFIED from earlier post]
Yesterday, Sheriff Thomas Hodgson announced the crowdfunding website to help build the wall yesterday in White House.
Introduce a bill to “Gain-Share the Federal Cost Savings” from completion of the Southern-Border Wall with those who Crowd-Fund the Wall Construction:
• Gain-Share the TOTAL Federal Cost Savings with those who Crowd-Fund Wall Construction based on the AMOUNT of Wall-Construction Costs they funded.
• RETURN the amount of Crowd-Funding Contribution to each Contributor, drawing from the Total Federal Cost Savings realized each year, until the Contributors have each DOUBLED their MONEY with a 100% Return on their Contribution.
• COMPENSATE the Contributors MONTHLY, in the meantime, for the Net Contributions they have effectively “loaned” the Federal Government at the Federal Funds Rate.
Draw from ALL sources of Total Federal Cost Reduction, to include:
• Homeland Security (Border Security, ICE, etc.),
• Illegal Aliens who are caught before they commit additional crimes (Apprehension, Transport, Processing, Detention, Healthcare, Investigation, Prosecution, Incarceration and Deportation),
• Illegal Aliens & Families who have not yet been caught after crossing the Border (Social Services, Healthcare, Education, Housing, Welfare, etc.) and
• Illegal Aliens caught Committing Crimes after they cross the Border (Law Enforcement, Prosecution, Imprisonment, Losses and Costs incurred by Victims for Property, Finances, Identity Theft, Medical Care, Legal, Employment, Unemployment, Social Services, Welfare, etc.).
Naturally, in the lead-up to the Mid-Term Elections and negotiation of the FY2019 Budget, Congress would want to support a bill that (1) would accelerate Wall Completion (2) reduce the Wall Cost and (3) accelerate resulting Federal Cost Savings.
LikeLiked by 10 people
25billion divided by 165million conservatives = $151.00 per person there about. I hope the contractors are ready to start.
LikeLiked by 1 person
V.E.R.Y. I.M.P.O.R.T.A.N.T.
“Canada’s Cultural Industries”
Is this one of the “Canada’s Cultural Industries” that Canada is protecting?????
Federal Public Key Infrastructure
https://aim4truth.org/2018/09/05/organization-and-communication-structure-of-the-swamp-uncovered/
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-09-05-Federal-Public-Key-Infrastructure-Federal-Common-Policy-accessed-Sep-05-2018.pdf
https://fpki.idmanagement.gov/tools/fpkigraph/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/09/05/justin-trudeau-no-trade-deal-with-u-s-that-doesnt-continue-exemptions-for-canadas-cultural-industries/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, FFS……SHA-1 has had known problems since 2005 and has widely been considered insecure since 2010, and has been refused by Microsoft, Apple, Google, and Mozilla since 2017. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SHA-1
SHA-256 is entry-level at this time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
wait! Breaking News Alert, everyone – I just now figured out this entire thing!
It seems to me that you have to be a subscriber to the “New York Times” before you can comment on this ridiculous “op-ed” –
so, I have concluded that this is an effort by the failing – and flailing – “New York Times” to generate more subscriptions!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
Not a good place for Antifa to show their soy rat faces.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lou Dobbs:
RINO McConnell wants to delay building the Wall until after the Mid-Term Election.
Message to McConnell the MONSTER:
You’re duplicity and delay are signing DEATH WARRANTS of the Republican Voters who will be killed by the HUNDREDS of MS-13 Gang Members who slip across the border in the meantime!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Whatever happened to all ecowackos the crying about disturbance of ” the delicate desert ecology” when increased patrols and fencing was proposed 25 years ago ? Seems the narco-human trafficking is doing far worse than ” disturbing” it !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Concern over the environment is representative of what today’s left calls ‘white privilege’ and therefore, the ecowackos were silenced. By the left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gotta keep those bird mincers and fast, high altitude fryers going.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shame we can’t just use snipers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dear Jim, we are grateful for your consistency in never telling us the truth ab a damn thing.
It makes it so much easier to ignore your reviews of acts of our great President.
sheesh.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why is he allowed to cover the President? Pure hate and lies…
LikeLiked by 2 people
If a sizable group of Trump supporters would gang up on Jim Acosta at the next rally and “pants” him, then toss him out in front of the cameras, he’d stop showing up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If I didn’t want to risk my carry permit on an assault charge – I’d volunteer to do it. Someone needs to distract his bodyguards for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve never understood why he allows them on the plane. They’re a risk to National Security. Let them fly commercial and pay for their own lies.
LikeLike
Jim Acosta – “reporter”
LikeLiked by 1 person
He says “More blatant falsehoods like Dems out to end Medicare and confiscating guns.” Techniclly, nationalizing healthcare would end Medicare, and just check from which party consistently emanates the gun restriction narrative, which includes confiscation or the equivalent via red tape in plenty of instances.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seriously Jim, Trump or no Trump there is no way the right is going to let the left have back the reigns with out a fight.
We’ve been watching and learning as the left has called for the abolishing of borders, the confiscation of guns, the stripping of the first amendment.
The only way the left is going to be able to appear to be fulfilling their promise with the mindless masses is to begin with the confiscation of property and wealth.
Having done all that there is little reason to think we the people will have a social contract with government. Indeed we would not and would be reduced to serfdom and or slavery to promote tyrants if we did.
Purge your jerks if you wish to be taken serious.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
LOL! Brennan is barking again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Col. Tony Shaffer used to be on FBN all the time. Haven’t seen him in nearly a year.
He is, and always in his career, been a truth speaker. Great American officer.
The Deep State hates him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Open letter to Senator D. Feinstein : Ma’am, based upon your showing at today’s Judiciary Committee hearings you no longer have the stuff to stay in the ‘ Big Show ‘ . Your ‘ Quibble Pitch ‘ hasn’t anything on it; like arguing possession somehow differs from “common usage ” of semi-automatic weapons , or your blatantly spurious ‘statistic’ on abortion-linked fatalities . Even former POTUS Clinton did it better ! Time to hit the showers for the last time !
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not sure if anyone saw the rally and the 3 people standing behind the President that were eventually removed. There’s speculation that they were there for some type of malfeasance but eventually got removed. It’s somewhat concerning that these 3 people (MAGA or not) got to stand there within feet of the President. Checkered shirt dude had the Adam Lanza thing going on and immediately tickled my Spidey Senses.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Curious
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m trying to follow this. Who was the first girl who replaced the guy? And the second girl comes in and gets rid of the next 2 without any conversation? They just quickly and quietly leave.
What’s going on and why did all 3 leave without saying a word?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I assume they said something like security said I should take your place, they want to talk to you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Probably plain clothes Secret Svc, “Excuse me sir, I with the USSS, would you please leave the stage.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Plaid shirt guy was mocking the President with facial expressions and other gestures right over his shoulder from the beginning of the rally. When P Trump mentioned that Bernie might run again, Pliad Shirt raised his eyebrows, nodded and smiled into the camera. Other two, never really smiled and just scowled at all of P Trump’s remarks. The girl had on a wig and fake glasses…ugh. After Plaid Shirt continued his idiot mocking, a female asked him to leave and replaced him. Wig girl and White Shirt were asked to leave and were replaced shortly after. Internet says Plaid shirt put on a Democratic Solicatic button after the rally started…ugh.
Issue is not that they were jerks, but that they scored the most primo seats: only three rows behind the President, directly over his shoulder as the camera sees. BAD VETTING by campaign and SS. Bad optics and unsafe. No excuse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was weird wasn’t it?
I don’t know if they were there to cause trouble though….they left too smoothly.
Some of the people on stage are state GOP team people. Maybe they just agreed to divide time on stage behind Trump and switch at midway point.. It was odd to see though.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree… They didn’t make any kind of fuss and their “replacements” didn’t look like Secret Service types
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s why it’s called the secret service. Whatever the ladies said to them it was heard loud and clear. Looks like plaid guy was escorted up the stairs by another lady in a red dress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Supposedly the Plaid Adam Lanza guy had a sticker on for the Democrat Socialists of America… as per the anons at the Chans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That explains his removal maybe the other 2 came in with him?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, clearly. There’s a lot of body language tells as well if you watch the video, Sad Plaid mouthed “for the rich” when Trump talked about tax cuts and later mouthed “FU” — seconds later he was removed. Daria is gulping like crazy, extremely nervous. These 3 were there for shenanigans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
NOT MAGA people. Berners.
LikeLike
Body language says it all (when Trump talks about Bernie).
Infiltrators, and this guy looks like a pure nut job.
LikeLike
Tiny Dancer behind him is a little odd, as well…..but, y’know, the people running the show took care of it gracefully ON CAMERA and it all turned out OK. Maybe things are a bit more robust than they appear.
LikeLike
Please see my comments at the end of the last page of the the rally thread…don’t want to double post. Fun to laugh at them because they were such blatant idiots, but sad that VIP area vetting by campaign is so bad. Tonight was just bad optics, but next time someone 3 rows behind and above the President could have ill intent. To me, the proximity of these Berners was concerning. They should have profiled while in line and NEVER been allowed into that position.
LikeLike
Yep, this needs to be a priority going forward. Keeping praying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
Kudos to New Jersey Senator Booker for his self-proclaimed ” Spartacus Moment ” . A ” blackout ” worthy of Laugh-In . Somewhere Sammy Davis Jr. is laughing saying ” Here comes da Judge ” !
LikeLiked by 6 people
I heard a probable spin on his shenanigans tonight. He wantstobe taken to task for this because he has presidential aspirations. Publicity. He should lose his security clearances though because he can’t be trusted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does the recent “coincidental” release of Woodward’s book and the “anonymous” op ed at the NYTimes represent a shift in the Dems strategy for the upcoming election? The Democratic leadership knows that the impeachment calls are only driving voters away from them. They have managed, at least for the time being, to rein in the lunatic fringe within their caucus who were so loudly calling for impeachment.
However, now they can call for a 25th amendment removal and possibly shift the narrative to PDJT’s cabinet lacking the moral courage to do what is right. The Dems know that would never actually happen but they might see it as a way to improve their standing with the voters on election day.
Although the NYT lost all claims to credibility 22 years ago when they participated in covering up the shooting down of TWA 800 so that Clinton could be re-elected, there are still enough people who pay attention to what they write. And they have couched their reasoning for running the op ed as “trying to save the country.”
We all know that they are just trying to save the status quo where they were part of the corrupt elite. And as Sundance has pointed out many times, there are trillions of dollars at stake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ll they’ve got to try something.. Nothing else has worked… Desperation time…. Does this seem like the actions of a group positive of a blue “wave.”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
People are speculating Kirsten Nielson…
LikeLike
Clever CIA destabilization operation has MAGA people tearing at everyone to find the “writer”.
Anyone with half a brain should know the writer, if it was a singular senior person, would become known. Their career ruined, their associates fired, also, and maybe a criminal case brought that would bankrupt them.
It’s the CIA. Using phrases that Pence used shows it was carefully drafted to sow poisoned seeds. (and I don’t like Pence, but this was a joke).
Who are the deepest enemies of DJT?
Brennan would top the list. He makes Mueller look like Barron.
Where are all the bloody crimes of Obama covered up? Langley.
Where are all the policies that will trap and bog down DJT in endless wars? Langley.
There’s a report already that our policy in Syria is reversed, we’re not getting out and we will try to achieve regime change again. (Direct war with Russia?)
I’m 95% convinced this is all regular regime change technology used against DJT, MAGA and the American electorate.
You can watch it live in Montenegro, Ukraine, Kosovo, Nicaragua, Malaysia, Brazil, etc.
Americans need to wake up to enemy within. The government is a Tyranny, and the real danger to our Republic is manifested in this perpetual operation to destroy “45”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know…. I kind of think they know who it is…. We shall see
LikeLike
There’s a real good chance it’s nobody — just some more Fake News.
LikeLike
I suspect the NYT conjured up this story with no “anonymous source” simply to cause suspicion and paranoia in The White House. I say everyone needs to calm down and let the Secret Service do their job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
At first I thought so but the WH seems to hint it is someone at the WH…. The President kind of hinted tonight that it was a “she.” … If not Nielson it could be the house keeper who knows?
LikeLike
Why even speculate? The op ed had no point other than to praise an ex AZ Senator. Again we are being feed a meaningless story while the world is on edge of needless hostilities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes and No… I’d like them to be exposed….
LikeLike
So if the ex AZ Senator wrote the op ed as his last one finger salute. Will we ever be able to confirm it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably not…
LikeLike
Kristen Neilson has said it isn’t her.
LikeLike
Fiona Hill seems to be a good guess. I do not know how to unroll a twitter thread, but if anyone does…it’s an interesting theory.
LikeLike
I thought it interesting that Fauxcahontas has circled back to the 25th Amendment. Perhaps she missed the memo that it was an epic fail when they last rolled that one out. If anyone needs to be placed on a psychiatric ward, it’s her. After all, believing that she is Native American because she has high cheekbones is quite delusional.
LikeLiked by 1 person
California. Please pay attention.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Believe me we know…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Election Integrity.
Only thing that can save California.
LikeLike
There is no graceful save for this state. Getting back to acceptable is going to be catastrophic and ugly. All the bonds for the bullet train to nowhere would have to default; all the bonds for $250,000 pensions for minor government functionaries would have to be repudiated; all the duplicative government functions would have to be liquidated (OSHA, CAL-OSHA; EPA, CAL-EPA; etc.). There is too much corruption and waste already baked-in to the cake, and anyone waiting around to the point it blows-up in their face is a fool.
And every day I wake up knowing that I am a fool because I won’t leave my fiancee behind.
LikeLike
I’ve been paying attention for 50 years. Born and raised in the Golden State and headed out. How ’bout some “instilling a feeling of immediacy in your fiancee” lessons to be helpful?
LikeLike
And yet, Jim Acosta tweeted this about the Montana rally:
“More blatant falsehoods like Dems out to end Medicare and confiscating guns.
Perhaps not so much a blatant falsehood, eh?
https://mobile.twitter.com/Acosta/status/1037888494545166336
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet from July 25, 2016
LikeLiked by 2 people
And that was before he became President.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
… Rosenstein remains a mystery. Thomas Wictor suggests Rosenstein signed the FISA deliberately to ensure the black hats would continue to entrap themselves. Could be true, but a bit of a stretch. Will see.
There is also the matter regarding Joe diGenova telling us what has happened in closed hearings on Capitol Hill and Huber’s grand jury/juries, because if he is deep in the know he did not tell us this at any time during the last few months (re: McCabe).
LikeLike
I still have yet to hear anybody besides me speculate that the later FISAs could have been used to surveill the deep state spies. After all, they had contacted Carter Page so, due to the “two hop rule”, they could have been surveilled under the very warrant they helped to fraudulently acquire, as could whoever they reported to. Why am I the only one that sees this? Am I crazy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds crazy like a fox to me.
But we really don’t know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All I have to say about Nike is “Swooshes are for douches”.
LikeLike
I didn’t expect it to be that high.
No wonder manufacturing jobs are going to turn a lot of this around.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MSM IGNORES violent Antifa plot caught on TAPE by Crowder
Louder with Crowder” host Steven Crowder has released a new video, a video he told Conservative Review is “by far, the biggest video I’ve ever done.” In this undercover exposé, Crowder and his producer, Not Gay Jared, infiltrated an Antifa group at the University of Utah just before conservative commentator and Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro was scheduled to speak there.
They became part of this Antifa group’s private internet message boards, had this group install an encrypted messaging app on their phones, and even learned their codenames. But things came to a head when Jared was handed a knife and a screwdriver and was informed of a plan to “lure” conservatives to a parking lot, where Antifa would lie in wait with a stash of hidden guns.
It was all caught on tape.
This footage was immediately turned over to the authorities, and according to Crowder, some of the individuals filmed were arrested.
Crowder showed his footage to a local news reporter, in the presence of police who confirmed the story, the reporter walked away. Likewise, ABC’s Dan Harris, co-host of “Nightline,” was showed the story. He turned it down.
https://www.conservativereview.com/news/msm-ignores-violent-antifa-plot-caught-on-tape-by-crowder/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I find Senator Orin Hatch to be quite likeable.
LikeLike
God Bless President Trump
And his family.
And his Cabinet
And all the White Hats
Dear Lord, let us save our Country
LikeLike