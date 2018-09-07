September 7th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #596

Posted on September 7, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

99 Responses to September 7th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #596

  1. citizen817 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      September 7, 2018 at 12:24 am

      Dear Kim Jong Un,

      I, too, have unwavering faith that you will admit USA Human Rights Inspectors to assess slave-labor working conditions at Nike and Levi-Strauss manufacturing facilities in North Korea.

      Great way to restore the world’s trust in confidence in your leadership.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • daughnworks247 says:
        September 7, 2018 at 2:43 am

        OMG, that could be a two-fer and we know how much President Trump loves two-fers.
        PDJT: Hey Kim, I need a favor.
        Kim Jong Un: Sure Donald, what can I do for you. How’s Melania and the family?
        PDJT: Everyone is good, thanks. I need some pics and video of the Nike facility close to your border with China. You already have a 10 yr contract with them so you will get paid, but I need to stick it to my enemies, China and Nike.
        Kim Jong Un: Stick it to enemy? I’m in. That would help me stick it to XI as well. Sure Uncle Donald, but I have to have something in return. Can you find a way to send me some more magical ice cream from Mar-a-lago?
        Uncle Donald: Sure Kim, I’ll even send some sprinkles.
        Reuters headline: Sec Pompeo departs for North Korea with a strange cardboard gallon container under his arm. Nuclear codes?

        Like

        Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      September 7, 2018 at 1:20 am

      Is it possible the whole purpose of the leak in the Woodward book about Trump wanting to attack the Norks was a device used to send a message to Lil’ Kim? It did have an immediate effect. Assad might be a little more worried now, too.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  2. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:21 am

    HOW to ACCELERATE COMPLETION of the WALL & RELATED SAVINGS:
    [AMPLIFIED and SIMPLIFIED from earlier post]

    Yesterday, Sheriff Thomas Hodgson announced the crowdfunding website to help build the wall yesterday in White House.

    Introduce a bill to “Gain-Share the Federal Cost Savings” from completion of the Southern-Border Wall with those who Crowd-Fund the Wall Construction:

    • Gain-Share the TOTAL Federal Cost Savings with those who Crowd-Fund Wall Construction based on the AMOUNT of Wall-Construction Costs they funded.

    • RETURN the amount of Crowd-Funding Contribution to each Contributor, drawing from the Total Federal Cost Savings realized each year, until the Contributors have each DOUBLED their MONEY with a 100% Return on their Contribution.

    • COMPENSATE the Contributors MONTHLY, in the meantime, for the Net Contributions they have effectively “loaned” the Federal Government at the Federal Funds Rate.

    Draw from ALL sources of Total Federal Cost Reduction, to include:
    • Homeland Security (Border Security, ICE, etc.),
    • Illegal Aliens who are caught before they commit additional crimes (Apprehension, Transport, Processing, Detention, Healthcare, Investigation, Prosecution, Incarceration and Deportation),
    • Illegal Aliens & Families who have not yet been caught after crossing the Border (Social Services, Healthcare, Education, Housing, Welfare, etc.) and
    • Illegal Aliens caught Committing Crimes after they cross the Border (Law Enforcement, Prosecution, Imprisonment, Losses and Costs incurred by Victims for Property, Finances, Identity Theft, Medical Care, Legal, Employment, Unemployment, Social Services, Welfare, etc.).

    Naturally, in the lead-up to the Mid-Term Elections and negotiation of the FY2019 Budget, Congress would want to support a bill that (1) would accelerate Wall Completion (2) reduce the Wall Cost and (3) accelerate resulting Federal Cost Savings.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • suejeanne1 says:
      September 7, 2018 at 2:45 am

      wait! Breaking News Alert, everyone – I just now figured out this entire thing!
      It seems to me that you have to be a subscriber to the “New York Times” before you can comment on this ridiculous “op-ed” –
      so, I have concluded that this is an effort by the failing – and flailing – “New York Times” to generate more subscriptions!

      Like

      Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  13. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Lou Dobbs:
    RINO McConnell wants to delay building the Wall until after the Mid-Term Election.

    Message to McConnell the MONSTER:
    You’re duplicity and delay are signing DEATH WARRANTS of the Republican Voters who will be killed by the HUNDREDS of MS-13 Gang Members who slip across the border in the meantime!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • piper567 says:
      September 7, 2018 at 12:50 am

      Dear Jim, we are grateful for your consistency in never telling us the truth ab a damn thing.
      It makes it so much easier to ignore your reviews of acts of our great President.
      sheesh.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Nigella says:
      September 7, 2018 at 12:52 am

      Why is he allowed to cover the President? Pure hate and lies…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • rbrtsmth says:
      September 7, 2018 at 1:22 am

      Jim Acosta – “reporter”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • TMonroe says:
        September 7, 2018 at 2:12 am

        He says “More blatant falsehoods like Dems out to end Medicare and confiscating guns.” Techniclly, nationalizing healthcare would end Medicare, and just check from which party consistently emanates the gun restriction narrative, which includes confiscation or the equivalent via red tape in plenty of instances.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • para59r says:
      September 7, 2018 at 2:50 am

      Seriously Jim, Trump or no Trump there is no way the right is going to let the left have back the reigns with out a fight.

      We’ve been watching and learning as the left has called for the abolishing of borders, the confiscation of guns, the stripping of the first amendment.

      The only way the left is going to be able to appear to be fulfilling their promise with the mindless masses is to begin with the confiscation of property and wealth.

      Having done all that there is little reason to think we the people will have a social contract with government. Indeed we would not and would be reduced to serfdom and or slavery to promote tyrants if we did.

      Purge your jerks if you wish to be taken serious.

      Like

      Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  16. millwright says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Open letter to Senator D. Feinstein : Ma’am, based upon your showing at today’s Judiciary Committee hearings you no longer have the stuff to stay in the ‘ Big Show ‘ . Your ‘ Quibble Pitch ‘ hasn’t anything on it; like arguing possession somehow differs from “common usage ” of semi-automatic weapons , or your blatantly spurious ‘statistic’ on abortion-linked fatalities . Even former POTUS Clinton did it better ! Time to hit the showers for the last time !

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. JohnMcStain says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Not sure if anyone saw the rally and the 3 people standing behind the President that were eventually removed. There’s speculation that they were there for some type of malfeasance but eventually got removed. It’s somewhat concerning that these 3 people (MAGA or not) got to stand there within feet of the President. Checkered shirt dude had the Adam Lanza thing going on and immediately tickled my Spidey Senses.

    Sad Plaid, Daria, and Big Red get ejected SUPER CUT from The_Donald

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      September 7, 2018 at 1:03 am

      Curious

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • areyoustillalive says:
      September 7, 2018 at 1:12 am

      I’m trying to follow this. Who was the first girl who replaced the guy? And the second girl comes in and gets rid of the next 2 without any conversation? They just quickly and quietly leave.
      What’s going on and why did all 3 leave without saying a word?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • rbrtsmth says:
        September 7, 2018 at 1:22 am

        I assume they said something like security said I should take your place, they want to talk to you.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • JohnMcStain says:
        September 7, 2018 at 1:22 am

        Probably plain clothes Secret Svc, “Excuse me sir, I with the USSS, would you please leave the stage.”

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • blognificentbee says:
        September 7, 2018 at 2:07 am

        Plaid shirt guy was mocking the President with facial expressions and other gestures right over his shoulder from the beginning of the rally. When P Trump mentioned that Bernie might run again, Pliad Shirt raised his eyebrows, nodded and smiled into the camera. Other two, never really smiled and just scowled at all of P Trump’s remarks. The girl had on a wig and fake glasses…ugh. After Plaid Shirt continued his idiot mocking, a female asked him to leave and replaced him. Wig girl and White Shirt were asked to leave and were replaced shortly after. Internet says Plaid shirt put on a Democratic Solicatic button after the rally started…ugh.

        Issue is not that they were jerks, but that they scored the most primo seats: only three rows behind the President, directly over his shoulder as the camera sees. BAD VETTING by campaign and SS. Bad optics and unsafe. No excuse.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      September 7, 2018 at 1:13 am

      It was weird wasn’t it?

      I don’t know if they were there to cause trouble though….they left too smoothly.
      Some of the people on stage are state GOP team people. Maybe they just agreed to divide time on stage behind Trump and switch at midway point.. It was odd to see though.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • JohnMcStain says:
      September 7, 2018 at 1:36 am

      Body language says it all (when Trump talks about Bernie).

      Infiltrators, and this guy looks like a pure nut job.

      Like

      Reply
      • cthulhu says:
        September 7, 2018 at 1:56 am

        Tiny Dancer behind him is a little odd, as well…..but, y’know, the people running the show took care of it gracefully ON CAMERA and it all turned out OK. Maybe things are a bit more robust than they appear.

        Like

        Reply
    • blognificentbee says:
      September 7, 2018 at 1:58 am

      Please see my comments at the end of the last page of the the rally thread…don’t want to double post. Fun to laugh at them because they were such blatant idiots, but sad that VIP area vetting by campaign is so bad. Tonight was just bad optics, but next time someone 3 rows behind and above the President could have ill intent. To me, the proximity of these Berners was concerning. They should have profiled while in line and NEVER been allowed into that position.

      Like

      Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  19. millwright says:
    September 7, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Kudos to New Jersey Senator Booker for his self-proclaimed ” Spartacus Moment ” . A ” blackout ” worthy of Laugh-In . Somewhere Sammy Davis Jr. is laughing saying ” Here comes da Judge ” !

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Plain Jane says:
      September 7, 2018 at 1:37 am

      I heard a probable spin on his shenanigans tonight. He wantstobe taken to task for this because he has presidential aspirations. Publicity. He should lose his security clearances though because he can’t be trusted.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 1:15 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Make My Day says:
    September 7, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Does the recent “coincidental” release of Woodward’s book and the “anonymous” op ed at the NYTimes represent a shift in the Dems strategy for the upcoming election? The Democratic leadership knows that the impeachment calls are only driving voters away from them. They have managed, at least for the time being, to rein in the lunatic fringe within their caucus who were so loudly calling for impeachment.

    However, now they can call for a 25th amendment removal and possibly shift the narrative to PDJT’s cabinet lacking the moral courage to do what is right. The Dems know that would never actually happen but they might see it as a way to improve their standing with the voters on election day.

    Although the NYT lost all claims to credibility 22 years ago when they participated in covering up the shooting down of TWA 800 so that Clinton could be re-elected, there are still enough people who pay attention to what they write. And they have couched their reasoning for running the op ed as “trying to save the country.”

    We all know that they are just trying to save the status quo where they were part of the corrupt elite. And as Sundance has pointed out many times, there are trillions of dollars at stake.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      September 7, 2018 at 1:28 am

      We’ll they’ve got to try something.. Nothing else has worked… Desperation time…. Does this seem like the actions of a group positive of a blue “wave.”?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  22. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      September 7, 2018 at 2:13 am

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  23. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 1:37 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      September 7, 2018 at 1:38 am

      People are speculating Kirsten Nielson…

      Like

      Reply
      • Bull Durham says:
        September 7, 2018 at 1:52 am

        Clever CIA destabilization operation has MAGA people tearing at everyone to find the “writer”.

        Anyone with half a brain should know the writer, if it was a singular senior person, would become known. Their career ruined, their associates fired, also, and maybe a criminal case brought that would bankrupt them.

        It’s the CIA. Using phrases that Pence used shows it was carefully drafted to sow poisoned seeds. (and I don’t like Pence, but this was a joke).

        Who are the deepest enemies of DJT?
        Brennan would top the list. He makes Mueller look like Barron.
        Where are all the bloody crimes of Obama covered up? Langley.
        Where are all the policies that will trap and bog down DJT in endless wars? Langley.
        There’s a report already that our policy in Syria is reversed, we’re not getting out and we will try to achieve regime change again. (Direct war with Russia?)

        I’m 95% convinced this is all regular regime change technology used against DJT, MAGA and the American electorate.

        You can watch it live in Montenegro, Ukraine, Kosovo, Nicaragua, Malaysia, Brazil, etc.

        Americans need to wake up to enemy within. The government is a Tyranny, and the real danger to our Republic is manifested in this perpetual operation to destroy “45”.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • andyocoregon says:
      September 7, 2018 at 1:42 am

      I suspect the NYT conjured up this story with no “anonymous source” simply to cause suspicion and paranoia in The White House. I say everyone needs to calm down and let the Secret Service do their job.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Nigella says:
        September 7, 2018 at 1:44 am

        At first I thought so but the WH seems to hint it is someone at the WH…. The President kind of hinted tonight that it was a “she.” … If not Nielson it could be the house keeper who knows?

        Like

        Reply
    • Chris Four says:
      September 7, 2018 at 1:42 am

      Why even speculate? The op ed had no point other than to praise an ex AZ Senator. Again we are being feed a meaningless story while the world is on edge of needless hostilities.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      September 7, 2018 at 2:05 am

      Kristen Neilson has said it isn’t her.

      Like

      Reply
    • blognificentbee says:
      September 7, 2018 at 2:15 am

      Fiona Hill seems to be a good guess. I do not know how to unroll a twitter thread, but if anyone does…it’s an interesting theory.

      Like

      Reply
  24. BetsBets says:
    September 7, 2018 at 1:42 am

    I thought it interesting that Fauxcahontas has circled back to the 25th Amendment. Perhaps she missed the memo that it was an epic fail when they last rolled that one out. If anyone needs to be placed on a psychiatric ward, it’s her. After all, believing that she is Native American because she has high cheekbones is quite delusional.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. thinkthinkthink says:
    September 7, 2018 at 1:43 am

    California. Please pay attention.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      September 7, 2018 at 1:46 am

      Believe me we know…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • thinkthinkthink says:
        September 7, 2018 at 2:21 am

        Election Integrity.
        Only thing that can save California.

        Like

        Reply
        • cthulhu says:
          September 7, 2018 at 2:49 am

          There is no graceful save for this state. Getting back to acceptable is going to be catastrophic and ugly. All the bonds for the bullet train to nowhere would have to default; all the bonds for $250,000 pensions for minor government functionaries would have to be repudiated; all the duplicative government functions would have to be liquidated (OSHA, CAL-OSHA; EPA, CAL-EPA; etc.). There is too much corruption and waste already baked-in to the cake, and anyone waiting around to the point it blows-up in their face is a fool.

          And every day I wake up knowing that I am a fool because I won’t leave my fiancee behind.

          Like

          Reply
    • cthulhu says:
      September 7, 2018 at 2:41 am

      I’ve been paying attention for 50 years. Born and raised in the Golden State and headed out. How ’bout some “instilling a feeling of immediacy in your fiancee” lessons to be helpful?

      Like

      Reply
    • TMonroe says:
      September 7, 2018 at 2:43 am

      And yet, Jim Acosta tweeted this about the Montana rally:

      “More blatant falsehoods like Dems out to end Medicare and confiscating guns.

      Perhaps not so much a blatant falsehood, eh?

      https://mobile.twitter.com/Acosta/status/1037888494545166336

      Like

      Reply
  26. citizen817 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 1:49 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 2:06 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. citizen817 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 2:07 am

    Tweet from July 25, 2016

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. citizen817 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 2:08 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. myrightpenguin says:
    September 7, 2018 at 2:21 am

    Like

    Reply
    • myrightpenguin says:
      September 7, 2018 at 2:27 am

      … Rosenstein remains a mystery. Thomas Wictor suggests Rosenstein signed the FISA deliberately to ensure the black hats would continue to entrap themselves. Could be true, but a bit of a stretch. Will see.

      There is also the matter regarding Joe diGenova telling us what has happened in closed hearings on Capitol Hill and Huber’s grand jury/juries, because if he is deep in the know he did not tell us this at any time during the last few months (re: McCabe).

      Like

      Reply
      • joeknuckles says:
        September 7, 2018 at 2:37 am

        I still have yet to hear anybody besides me speculate that the later FISAs could have been used to surveill the deep state spies. After all, they had contacted Carter Page so, due to the “two hop rule”, they could have been surveilled under the very warrant they helped to fraudulently acquire, as could whoever they reported to. Why am I the only one that sees this? Am I crazy?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  31. joeknuckles says:
    September 7, 2018 at 2:28 am

    All I have to say about Nike is “Swooshes are for douches”.

    Like

    Reply
  32. thinkthinkthink says:
    September 7, 2018 at 2:30 am

    I didn’t expect it to be that high.
    No wonder manufacturing jobs are going to turn a lot of this around.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. JX says:
    September 7, 2018 at 2:39 am

    MSM IGNORES violent Antifa plot caught on TAPE by Crowder

    Louder with Crowder” host Steven Crowder has released a new video, a video he told Conservative Review is “by far, the biggest video I’ve ever done.” In this undercover exposé, Crowder and his producer, Not Gay Jared, infiltrated an Antifa group at the University of Utah just before conservative commentator and Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro was scheduled to speak there.

    They became part of this Antifa group’s private internet message boards, had this group install an encrypted messaging app on their phones, and even learned their codenames. But things came to a head when Jared was handed a knife and a screwdriver and was informed of a plan to “lure” conservatives to a parking lot, where Antifa would lie in wait with a stash of hidden guns.

    It was all caught on tape.

    This footage was immediately turned over to the authorities, and according to Crowder, some of the individuals filmed were arrested.

    Crowder showed his footage to a local news reporter, in the presence of police who confirmed the story, the reporter walked away. Likewise, ABC’s Dan Harris, co-host of “Nightline,” was showed the story. He turned it down.

    https://www.conservativereview.com/news/msm-ignores-violent-antifa-plot-caught-on-tape-by-crowder/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. thinkthinkthink says:
    September 7, 2018 at 2:43 am

    I find Senator Orin Hatch to be quite likeable.

    Like

    Reply
  35. lida rose says:
    September 7, 2018 at 2:47 am

    God Bless President Trump
    And his family.
    And his Cabinet
    And all the White Hats

    Dear Lord, let us save our Country

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s