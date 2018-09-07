Friday September 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
A Forward-Thinking Man
Recently, Fox News told of a 13-year-old girl who got in trouble at school for wearing a shirt that said, “Virginity Rocks!” The back of her shirt was equally delightful and showed that she was one very forward-thinking young lady. It read, “I’m loving my husband, and I haven’t even met him yet!”
This sweet girl’s wonderful testimony reminded me of how the Lord Jesus showed that He was one very forward-thinking Man when He prayed to God about His eleven disciples:
“Neither pray I for these alone, but for them also which shall believe on Me through their word” (John 17:20).
Most Bible commentaries maintain that the Lord was talking about you and me, and all of the other members of the Body of Christ who had not yet believed on Him at that time. The problem with this view is that you and I didn’t believe on Christ through the words of the twelve apostles. We believed on Him through the words of the Apostle Paul! Paul is the only biblical writer who presents salvation by grace through faith in the blood of the Lord Jesus Christ (Rom. 3:25). If someone introduced you to Christ using the words of the twelve apostles, they had to read Paul’s gospel into their words, for he is the only biblical writer to preach the death, burial, and resurrection of Christ as the gospel that must be believed in order to be saved (I Cor. 15:1-4).
So who were those who were saved through the word of the apostles? Well, the twelve preached their word at Pentecost, which tells us that those who believed through their word were all Jews, for they were the only people that Peter addressed on that day (Acts 2:14,22,36). So in praying for “them also which shall believe through their word,” the Lord was praying for future Jewish believers. Of course, this means that He had only Jewish believers in mind when He went on to pray for these future saints.
“That they all may be one…that the world may believe that Thou hast sent Me” (John 17:21).
Here again, the commentaries all contend that the Lord was talking about us. After all, didn’t Paul say of Christ, “He is our peace, who hath made both one” (Eph. 2:14), speaking of how Jews and Gentiles were all “baptized into one body” (I Cor. 12:13). The commentaries insist that this is what the Lord had in mind when He prayed “that they all may be one.”
But we’ve already seen that this couldn’t be what the Lord had in mind, since those who believed on Him through the word of the apostles were all Jews. So why was He praying that the Jews might be made one?
Well, if you know your Bible, you know that there came a time in Israel’s history when the ten northern tribes broke away from the two southern tribes and formed their own kingdom (I Kings 12). While God allowed this, He had no intention of letting His people be divided forever! To illustrate this, God instructed Ezekiel to take a stick and write “Israel” on it to represent the ten northern tribes, and then to take another stick and write “Judah” on it to represent the two southern tribes, then to join them together and “make them one stick” (Ezek. 37:15-19). He was told to do all this to illustrate God’s plan to take Israel and Judah and “make them one nation” (v. 22). This, then, is the oneness for which the Lord prayed in our text.
Was His prayer answered? You know it was! At Pentecost, “there were dwelling at Jerusalem Jews…out of every nation under heaven” (Acts 2:5). “And all that believed…were together…continuing daily with one accord…with…singleness of heart” (Acts 2:41-46).
Of course, the Lord had a purpose in mind for praying for the reunion of Israel’s two houses. It was, as He said, “that the world may believe that Thou hast sent Me”; and when the reuniting of Israel’s two houses continues in the millennial kingdom, their oneness will cause the world to believe on Christ.
Do you think this will work today? That is, when the world sees the oneness that we have in Christ, do you think maybe they might want in on it? I know for sure that it works the other way! When we bite and devour one another, the world about us finds this most UNattractive. Brethren, do you know who does the most to keep people from believing on Christ? It is not murderers, rapists, and thieves; nothing that men like that do keeps men from believing. No, it is Christians who can’t get along with one another, and who present a poor testimony to the world in other ways, that keep men from believing on Christ. Why not determine right now that as a Christian you are going to “walk worthy of this calling…that the name of our Lord Jesus Christ may be glorified in you” (II Thes. 1:11,12).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-forward-thinking-man/
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
John 17:20 Neither pray I for these alone, but for them also which shall believe on me through their word;
Romans 3:25 Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God;
1Co 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Acts 2:14 But Peter, standing up with the eleven, lifted up his voice, and said unto them, Ye men of Judaea, and all ye that dwell at Jerusalem, be this known unto you, and hearken to my words:
Acts 2:22 Ye men of Israel, hear these words; Jesus of Nazareth, a man approved of God among you by miracles and wonders and signs, which God did by him in the midst of you, as ye yourselves also know:
Acts 2:36 Therefore let all the house of Israel know assuredly, that God hath made that same Jesus, whom ye have crucified, both Lord and Christ.
John 17:21 That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us: that the world may believe that thou hast sent me.
Ephesians 2:14 For he is our peace, who hath made both one, and hath broken down the middle wall of partition between us;
1Corinthians 12:13 For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free; and have been all made to drink into one Spirit.
1Kings 12:22 But the word of God came unto Shemaiah the man of God, saying,
23 Speak unto Rehoboam, the son of Solomon, king of Judah, and unto all the house of Judah and Benjamin, and to the remnant of the people, saying,
24 Thus saith the LORD, Ye shall not go up, nor fight against your brethren the children of Israel: return every man to his house; for this thing is from me. They hearkened therefore to the word of the LORD, and returned to depart, according to the word of the LORD.
Ezekiel 37:15 The word of the LORD came again unto me, saying,
16 Moreover, thou son of man, take thee one stick, and write upon it, For Judah, and for the children of Israel his companions: then take another stick, and write upon it, For Joseph, the stick of Ephraim, and for all the house of Israel his companions:
17 And join them one to another into one stick; and they shall become one in thine hand.
18 And when the children of thy people shall speak unto thee, saying, Wilt thou not shew us what thou meanest by these?
19 Say unto them, Thus saith the Lord GOD; Behold, I will take the stick of Joseph, which is in the hand of Ephraim, and the tribes of Israel his fellows, and will put them with him, even with the stick of Judah, and make them one stick, and they shall be one in mine hand.
Ezekiel 37:22 And I will make them one nation in the land upon the mountains of Israel; and one king shall be king to them all: and they shall be no more two nations, neither shall they be divided into two kingdoms any more at all:
Acts 2:41 Then they that gladly received his word were baptized: and the same day there were added unto them about three thousand souls.
42 And they continued stedfastly in the apostles’ doctrine and fellowship, and in breaking of bread, and in prayers.
43 And fear came upon every soul: and many wonders and signs were done by the apostles.
44 And all that believed were together, and had all things common;
45 And sold their possessions and goods, and parted them to all men, as every man had need.
46 And they, continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, did eat their meat with gladness and singleness of heart,
2Thessalonians1:11 Wherefore also we pray always for you, that our God would count you worthy of this calling, and fulfil all the good pleasure of his goodness, and the work of faith with power:
12 That the name of our Lord Jesus Christ may be glorified in you, and ye in him, according to the grace of our God and the Lord Jesus Christ.
SUNRISE AT PINNACLES NATIONAL PARK, CA
And a field latrine.
In the 70’s Leon Russel had a recording studio in his house on Skyhill Drive in LA. Rita Collidge, only 22, had just arrived in LA and lived with Russel for awhile. One day he and Marc Benno were working on a song and taping themselves when Rita comes in to ask about making . . . Lasagna! This is a recording of a sweet and causal interaction from long ago between musicians who are now famous. By the way, in case you’re interested in the lives of 70’s singer songwriters from the LA era, Rita has published an surprisingly good autobiography, “Delta Lady”, about her time in a musical era that helped define modern American culture.
Garrison, my favorite Rita Coolidge song is “Bird On A Wire.”
Correction: “Bird On The Wire”
Welp, I was correct the first time. It is “Bird On A Wire.”
Leon Russell! Wow! I haven’t heard him in too long. Must remember what my fave song is.
Thx for having him drop by.
Hank Wilson also claimed a slice of the pie.
My favorite Leon Russell
Definitely. Always wondered if it was written for Rita. 🙂
Catrin Finch and Seckou Keita Live: Bamba
🙂
The documentary series on Jessica Chambers airs starting 9/15 on Oxygen at 7CST
So y’all jes turn in dem guns, the government’s the only one with sense and maturity to use them responsibly:
https://www.cleveland.com/metro/index.ssf/2018/09/womans_boyfriend_charged_in_sh.html
Because when a rattler is about to strike, you can now call 911 on your cell phone.
Morning All !! I know there’s a lot of females in our tree which leads me to ask; why do y’all have to be so contrary ? Wed. evening my lady grabbed a couple of sandwiches from Arby’s for her supper . Arby’s uses sesame seed on their buns – which she knows is a big no-no ! Despite feeling unwell in the early a.m. she did the grocery shopping then suffered in silence on the couch for most of the day until No. 1 son showed up around 1600 hrs and immediately took her to the hospital so they could hang around in the E.R. at ‘prime time ‘ for several hours.. He got back to the house around 0030hrs. To say he’s annoyed with his mother at this time is a huge understatement ! (She could have told me or called him anytime in the a.m and avoided all of the ensuing agony of waiting ) She’s staying overnight at the least . One ray of sunshiine in all of this is he also noted her lack of hearing and will pursue getting her a hearing test . ( I’ve got enough scars from mentioning it ! )
Sorry for the rant !
Sometimes it’s not a gender thing millwright.
Sometimes it’s just not feeling good and trying to endure life as it is given to you.
Missing Andrew posted about who holds the keys on yesterday’s thread.
Reposting as I believe our more technically inclined treepers will want to see this.
From https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/09/06/september-6th-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-595/comment-page-9/#comment-5919441
Federal Public Key Infrastructure
https://aim4truth.org/2018/09/05/organization-and-communication-structure-of-the-swamp-uncovered/
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-09-05-Federal-Public-Key-Infrastructure-Federal-Common-Policy-accessed-Sep-05-2018.pdf
https://fpki.idmanagement.gov/tools/fpkigraph/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/09/05/justin-trudeau-no-trade-deal-with-u-s-that-doesnt-continue-exemptions-for-canadas-cultural-industries/
Don’t worry I won’t be offended if you need to let me know if it’s all just hooey.
Nevermind. Andrew reposted in today’s presidential thread here:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/09/07/september-7th-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-596/comment-page-1/#comment-5919706
Get out your Kleenex boxes, dog lovers…
“A Prayer and a Pet”
When Dee Dee went missing, I turned to God.
by Doug Coldiron
https://www.guideposts.org/friends-and-family/pets/dogs/a-prayer-and-a-pet
Canticle – Revelation 11:17-18; 12:10b-12a
The judgment of God
We praise you, the Lord God Almighty,
Who is and who was.
You have assumed your great power,
You have begun your reign.
The nations have raged in anger,
But then came your day of wrath
And the moment to judge the dead:
The time to reward your servants the prophets
And the holy ones who revere you,
The great and the small alike.
Now have salvation and power come,
The reign of our God and the authority
Of his Anointed One,
For the accuser of our brothers is cast out,
Who night and day accused them before God.
They defeated him by the blood of the Lamb
And by the word of their testimony;
Love for life did not deter them from death.
So rejoice, you heavens,
And you that dwell therein! Glory…
