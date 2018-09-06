Thursday September 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

39 Responses to Thursday September 6th – Open Thread

  citizen817 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 12:16 am

    WASHINGTON STATE IS LUSH TO THE WEST AND DESERT-LIKE ON THE EAST OF THE CASCADE MOUNTAINS. THIS IS LOOKING DOWN STREAM FROM PALOUSE FALLS, EASTERN WASHINGTON, USA.

    Roozter says:
      September 6, 2018 at 3:10 am

      I grew up in the Tri-Cities. The Palouse has long been my favorite area in the state. Used to go there every summer, camp at Lyons Ferry then day trip up to Palouse Falls. One late summer I hiked the back way to the top of the falls!
      Always wanted to find a route along the river to the base of the falls since the climb down is too chancy.
      You’ve reminded me of a forgotten goal 😉.

  Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 6, 2018 at 12:18 am

    What Really Matters

    Who would ever have thought that a mouse could force a modern airline to transfer 42 passengers from one big jet airliner to another and give the pilot and crew a sixteen-hour vacation?
    Well, it happened in London recently. One of the “between flight” cleaners spotted a mouse on the New York-bound jet and reported it to his superiors, with the result that the 42 passengers were transferred to a plane leaving some hours later.
    The British Overseas Airways Corporation said that they were doing this to de-infest and fumigate the plane. But — all this: de-infest and fumigate the giant plane because of one little mouse? or even a few little mice?
    Well, maybe, but do you know what I think? I think they foresaw panic aboard if some of the passengers should see that little mouse while they were in flight. Women don’t exactly like mice and it wouldn’t be good to have them standing up on seats or rushing for exits at 30,000 feet altitude!
    Isn’t it odd! They say a little mouse can scare a big elephant, and it isn’t too different with the human race. Comparatively little things tend to frighten us, while too often we hardly notice great dangers.
    The fact that “it is appointed unto men once to die,” and that this can happen when least expected; the fact that after this life there will be no further opportunity to prepare for eternity; the fact that a just and holy God must judge sin (Heb. 9:27): these are the really important matters that so many people overlook in their mad scramble to enjoy life.
    Let’s get down to earth and be sensible and face the question our Lord asked in Matt. 16:26: “For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?” Let’s stop living for this life as if it were never to end and for the next as if it were never to begin.
    The Lord Jesus Christ died on Calvary to pay the penalty for our sins (I Cor. 15:3) so that we might be saved and sure of heaven. Why not trust in Him and receive “redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7).

    By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/what-really-matters/
    – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
    Hebrews 9:27 And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:

    Matthew 16:26 For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?

    1Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; 4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:

    Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;

    Eph 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.

    Deplorable_Infidel says:
      September 6, 2018 at 12:27 am

      Because of a distraction, I forgot to add the extra spaces today for WordPress paragraph formatting. Not so much of a big deal on a computer monitor, but I guess it drives people bonkers that are using phones and tablets.

  Lucille says:
    September 6, 2018 at 12:19 am

    SING! Presents Tenore – This is My Father’s World

  suejeanne1 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 12:22 am

    praying the rosary is helpful to me in these times – it just takes about twenty minutes
    if you want to try it and are unfamiliar with it, I think the website http://www.sancta.org provides a wonderful way to learn it – I also used to watch Father Mitch Pacwa on EWTN with “The Holy Rosary in the Holy Land” (which I think is still on there early in the morning but I also go to the videos on youtube

    As a Christian, I find it helpful just thinking about the Mysteries which are basically the miracles, the story of Jesus – it does something for me

    just passing this along!

    (I used to buy rosary beads at the Mission gift shops as well as those in various hospital gift shops when visiting friends, relatives – used them myself but also left them around in places in case they would help someone else)

  stg58animalmother says:
    September 6, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Just picked up a Cz75 SP01 today. Good Lord it is a sweet pistol. Ergonomics are off the charts. It just feels good in the hand. All steel goodness.

  DanDeplorable says:
    September 6, 2018 at 12:24 am

    “I press on . . .”

    ” I press on . . . “

    previous:

    Who takes counterfeit for Genuine?

    View post on imgur.com

  citizen817 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 12:41 am

    GORGEOUS CHOLLA CACTUS UNDERNEATH THE LOST DUTCHMAN, AZ

  PotP says:
    September 6, 2018 at 12:42 am

    How to trigger a lefty over the Kaepernick debacle:

  Garrison Hall says:
    September 6, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Happy Cursday, Treepers!!

    Hard to believe this video is from 31 years ago. If you look carefully, you see KD Lang, Jennifer Warrens, and Bonnie Raitt singing backup. Wow.

  Donna in Oregon says:
    September 6, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Irish Blessing

    May God be with you and bless you,
    May you see your children’s children,
    May you be poor in misfortune,
    rich in blessings.
    May you know nothing but
    happiness from this day forward.

  Lucille says:
    September 6, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Happy Cursday!

    Dog walker extraordinaire…

  Janie M. says:
    September 6, 2018 at 1:18 am

    Happy Cursday and a very happy day for doggie. ❤️ Awwww.

  nwtex says:
    September 6, 2018 at 1:31 am

  Garrison Hall says:
    September 6, 2018 at 1:34 am

    Puppy in a snit.

  Lucille says:
    September 6, 2018 at 2:31 am

    BLUE HAWAII – Elvis Presley – “Can’t Help Falling In Love” 1961

  duchess01 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 2:32 am

    WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2018
    Is Almighty God’s Will For Your Life Your Passion?

    https://www.theignorantfishermen.com/2017/08/is-almighty-gods-will-for-your-life.html

  smiley says:
    September 6, 2018 at 2:51 am

    Hero

    oil/canvas

    Beaded Threads

    o/c

    Jake The Giant (with the artist)

    o/c

    artist : Iris Scott ~ American (b.1984, Seattle/ resides in Brooklyn, NYC) ~ Contemporary …..

    ,,, Finger Painting

    yes…she paints with her fingers…no brushes 🙂

    …and she paints all kinds of stuff, not just dogs…more here…

    http://www.irisscottfineart.com/

    😀

