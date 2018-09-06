Thursday September 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
WASHINGTON STATE IS LUSH TO THE WEST AND DESERT-LIKE ON THE EAST OF THE CASCADE MOUNTAINS. THIS IS LOOKING DOWN STREAM FROM PALOUSE FALLS, EASTERN WASHINGTON, USA.
I grew up in the Tri-Cities. The Palouse has long been my favorite area in the state. Used to go there every summer, camp at Lyons Ferry then day trip up to Palouse Falls. One late summer I hiked the back way to the top of the falls!
Always wanted to find a route along the river to the base of the falls since the climb down is too chancy.
You’ve reminded me of a forgotten goal 😉.
What Really Matters
Who would ever have thought that a mouse could force a modern airline to transfer 42 passengers from one big jet airliner to another and give the pilot and crew a sixteen-hour vacation?
Well, it happened in London recently. One of the “between flight” cleaners spotted a mouse on the New York-bound jet and reported it to his superiors, with the result that the 42 passengers were transferred to a plane leaving some hours later.
The British Overseas Airways Corporation said that they were doing this to de-infest and fumigate the plane. But — all this: de-infest and fumigate the giant plane because of one little mouse? or even a few little mice?
Well, maybe, but do you know what I think? I think they foresaw panic aboard if some of the passengers should see that little mouse while they were in flight. Women don’t exactly like mice and it wouldn’t be good to have them standing up on seats or rushing for exits at 30,000 feet altitude!
Isn’t it odd! They say a little mouse can scare a big elephant, and it isn’t too different with the human race. Comparatively little things tend to frighten us, while too often we hardly notice great dangers.
The fact that “it is appointed unto men once to die,” and that this can happen when least expected; the fact that after this life there will be no further opportunity to prepare for eternity; the fact that a just and holy God must judge sin (Heb. 9:27): these are the really important matters that so many people overlook in their mad scramble to enjoy life.
Let’s get down to earth and be sensible and face the question our Lord asked in Matt. 16:26: “For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?” Let’s stop living for this life as if it were never to end and for the next as if it were never to begin.
The Lord Jesus Christ died on Calvary to pay the penalty for our sins (I Cor. 15:3) so that we might be saved and sure of heaven. Why not trust in Him and receive “redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/what-really-matters/
Hebrews 9:27 And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:
Matthew 16:26 For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?
1Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; 4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
Eph 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
Because of a distraction, I forgot to add the extra spaces today for WordPress paragraph formatting. Not so much of a big deal on a computer monitor, but I guess it drives people bonkers that are using phones and tablets.
SING! Presents Tenore – This is My Father’s World
praying the rosary is helpful to me in these times – it just takes about twenty minutes
if you want to try it and are unfamiliar with it, I think the website http://www.sancta.org provides a wonderful way to learn it – I also used to watch Father Mitch Pacwa on EWTN with “The Holy Rosary in the Holy Land” (which I think is still on there early in the morning but I also go to the videos on youtube
As a Christian, I find it helpful just thinking about the Mysteries which are basically the miracles, the story of Jesus – it does something for me
just passing this along!
(I used to buy rosary beads at the Mission gift shops as well as those in various hospital gift shops when visiting friends, relatives – used them myself but also left them around in places in case they would help someone else)
Just picked up a Cz75 SP01 today. Good Lord it is a sweet pistol. Ergonomics are off the charts. It just feels good in the hand. All steel goodness.
Cz75 SP01 nice! https://imgur.com/gallery/87kIra1
CZ 75 TS — competition pistol. Have fired at rifle ranges — no, it’s not a rifle…..yes, you can place a group at rifle distance. Won’t be an experienced rifle group, but won’t skunk.
Smooth, comfy — and if (God forbid) you have to use for self-defense, you might get an extra additional accurate shot or two at a normally inaccurate pistol distance.
Rented a bunch of pistols at the local gun range — the CZ 75 TS punched more holes in more paper targets.
Second favorite rental gun was the Kimber Stainless II.
“I press on . . .”
previous:
Who takes counterfeit for Genuine?
I’m upset with the Pope, the Catholic Church. This is unacceptible to me.
Priests turn to suicide as workload and isolation increase
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/social-affairs/religion-and-beliefs/priests-turn-to-suicide-as-workload-and-isolation-increase-1.3181459
Northern Ireland suicides outstrip Troubles death toll
4,500 people have taken their own lives since conflict ended, sparking calls to tackle crisis
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/feb/20/northern-ireland-suicides-troubles-death-toll
I’m not Catholic but I pray for the Catholic Church. The current Pope and leadership are evil and it needs a house cleaning, but it is a member of the body of Christ. Most of the media circus pummeling it right now is satanic attacks. There is so much good in the Catholic Church. Remember this?
Kavanaugh Spends Evening Feeding Homeless — Hours After Nominated To Supreme Court!
What Kavanaugh Was Secretly Caught Doing Hours After Trump’s Nomination Will Silence The Critics
http://dailycaller.com/2018/07/11/kavanaugh-feeds-homeless/
That’s terrible 😟. I read that the Irish Catholics are turning from the Church. If true, that’s probably a contributing factor. So sad.
Aid And Attendance
September 5, 2018
https://www.sgtreport.com/2018/09/aid-and-attendance/
GORGEOUS CHOLLA CACTUS UNDERNEATH THE LOST DUTCHMAN, AZ
A great cactus with a don’t touch me attitude.
BEAUTIFUL‼️ Been there but not in the dark 😏.
How to trigger a lefty over the Kaepernick debacle:
Happy Cursday, Treepers!!
Hard to believe this video is from 31 years ago. If you look carefully, you see KD Lang, Jennifer Warrens, and Bonnie Raitt singing backup. Wow.
That was great!! Thank you for shsring
Irish Blessing
May God be with you and bless you,
May you see your children’s children,
May you be poor in misfortune,
rich in blessings.
May you know nothing but
happiness from this day forward.
Happy Cursday!
Dog walker extraordinaire…
awwww the Pied Piper has arrived.
Happy Cursday and a very happy day for doggie. ❤️ Awwww.
Puppy in a snit.
hahahahaha! Cranky much! What a precious and conversive doggie. he’s got a good mommie!! I love it! Brings back sweet memories.
Thanks for sharing, Garrison. I’m keeping it in my “file”
I have a cat that does that 😂.
Will Oprah Give Equal Time for Women to Shout Their Abortion Regrets?
https://www.christianpost.com/news/oprah-equal-time-women-shout-their-abortion-regrets-silent-no-more-227045/
BLUE HAWAII – Elvis Presley – “Can’t Help Falling In Love” 1961
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2018
Is Almighty God’s Will For Your Life Your Passion?
https://www.theignorantfishermen.com/2017/08/is-almighty-gods-will-for-your-life.html
Hero
oil/canvas
Beaded Threads
o/c
Jake The Giant (with the artist)
o/c
artist : Iris Scott ~ American (b.1984, Seattle/ resides in Brooklyn, NYC) ~ Contemporary …..
,,, Finger Painting
yes…she paints with her fingers…no brushes 🙂
…and she paints all kinds of stuff, not just dogs…more here…
http://www.irisscottfineart.com/
😀
highly successful million-dollar one-person business.
not bad for finger-painting.
🙂
https://www.forbes.com/sites/elainepofeldt/2017/02/27/why-one-brooklyn-artist-doesnt-need-a-day-job/#bbcb964587a7
doesn’t need a day job.
Huh? Guess which image doesn’t fit for extra credit points! 🤔
guilty
