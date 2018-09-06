September 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #595

  3. kea says:
    September 6, 2018 at 2:24 am

    https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1037026825329930242 Hey at least you woke up!!!!

    LOL he calls them the #HowlingHarpies

    • mazziflol says:
      September 6, 2018 at 3:25 am

      Uninspired costumes.

      Based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, this series is set in Gilead, a totalitarian society in what used to be part of the United States. Gilead is ruled by a fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state, and is faced with environmental disasters and a plummeting birth rate. In a desperate attempt to repopulate a devastated world, the few remaining fertile women are forced into sexual servitude. One of these women, Offred, is determined to survive the terrifying world she lives in, and find the daughter that was taken from her.

  4. Piggy says:
    September 6, 2018 at 2:24 am

    Codevilla on McCain in Vietnam, POW/MIA’s, Keating Five, infidelity, and the messaging of the funereal.

    https://amgreatness.com/2018/09/05/the-kitchen-sink-and-john-mccain/

  5. starfcker says:
    September 6, 2018 at 2:25 am

    It’s amazing how quickly this is escalating to scorched-earth. Will the public tolerate this? Which part of the public? This is the battle we’ve been waiting for. Looks like it’s getting ready to start for real. Truly astonishing stuff to see as an American. We either have a country or we don’t. And we’re about to find out the answer to that question.

  6. kea says:
    September 6, 2018 at 2:30 am

  7. andyocoregon says:
    September 6, 2018 at 2:33 am

    This Oregon Gold Star Mother doesn’t think Colin Kaepernick has “sacrified everything”. The fact is he is a spoiled brat millionaire and is very much alive, unlike her son who, along with 11 other men made The Ultimate Sacrifice for their country.
    Nike should be thoroughly ashamed of its new ad campaign.

    https://www.koin.com/news/oregon/gold-star-family-speaks-out-against-nike-ad/1421857556

  8. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 2:38 am

    Would NYTs go that far? More likely a never Trumper somewhere in Adm wrote it, imo.

    However, nothing would surprise me.

    No kidding. These maga results are all Trump.

  9. citizen817 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 2:39 am

    The notion of a political elite is exactly why Trump won

    Now, the AP’s objective here wasn’t to land on the truth.

    No, the objective was to attack the President for having the temerity not to spend his Saturday donning sackcloth and ashes over the funeral of John McCain.

    But in their attempt to attack President Trump, the AP landed on exactly why Donald Trump won the election to begin with.

    Note the juxtaposition here.

    “President Trump” versus “the nation’s political elite.”

    There it is, right there.

    This is the exact juxtaposition that got Donald J. Trump elected President.

    This tweet from the AP only confirms how completely tone deaf Washington and the political press are.

    On what planet is promoting the notion that America has a political elite a good idea?

    The Kennedys, the Bushes, the Clintons — we rejected political dynasties in 2016.

    And rather than acknowledge that rejection, the AP – as well as other news outlets – continue to push for American dynastic rule.

    http://patriotretort.com/the-notion-of-a-political-elite-is-exactly-why-trump-won/

  10. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 2:54 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 3:01 am

    • G3 says:
      September 6, 2018 at 3:16 am

      Does anyone remember reading a week after McCain’s death – he was going to release a attack? I’m pretty sure it was a post in CTH last week.

  12. jack says:
    September 6, 2018 at 3:02 am

    It seems that the NYT story of Traitor in the WH could be the grounds for Trump to launch a full scale investigation , … it could give Trump the cover to have massive interrogations on all government employee’s to find out “china spies” and other “traitors to our nation”, for national security purposes. Which is exactly the “right move” for the President to do. This we weed out all obama holdovers and never-trumpers and other assorted people and get them out. Also expose the connections between the MSM and these traitors. Arrests need to be made.

  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 3:03 am

  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 3:09 am

    Everyone says this. Also, those early leaks of Trump talking to foreign leaders bares it out. Same person to our face as he is behind our backs. Says what he’ll do and does it. Unique in Washington…..and the people love it.

    • jack says:
      September 6, 2018 at 3:21 am

      Troublemaker10

      I agree 100 percent!

      That is why I became a strong Pro-Trump and anti-Session guy in these rooms! Trump is a straight shooter and if he doesn’t like a person is doing, he will call you on it! Period!

      End of Story!

      Trump hasn’t gone after any of his generals in his Tweets! And they are hunting down the enemy!

      Jeff Sessions is the only one currently in his Administration that Trump has come down hard on for over 1 year. Trump doesn’t attack his friends, EVER! To do that would betray everything he states in his rallies and that we have come to love about Trump! He is straight shooter, and tells it like it is!

      Hopefully , you believe Trump when he shares with us! Now, with Trump’s Enemies he will not tell the “enemy” how he will come at them, but he imply’s they will not like it! 🙂

  15. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 3:14 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 3:17 am

    Lou Dobbs on Tucker Carlson (0-6:00 min)
    Lindsey Graham on Ingraham Angle (6:01-10:00 min)

  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 3:22 am

    .

  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 3:28 am

