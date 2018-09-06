RIP Burt Reynolds 1936-2018

Burt Reynolds has passed away. A representative confirmed today he died in Jupiter, Fla. He was 82.
RIP Bandit. Say hi to the Snowman for me.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Smokey’s on the run NOW!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s a 10-7 good buddy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watched him and john candy with Gleason and I still laugh thinking about them! Can;t find actors like them anymore!
RIP Mr. Reynolds. I always loved your infectious smile and dry wit.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Amen, calbear…. I’d like to add: along with your contagious laugh. ❤️😄
And that twinkle in his eye. I had a crush on him in my younger years, New Nonna.
Rest in Peace, Burt. Your laugh is a permanent part of my childhood.
LikeLiked by 18 people
God bless you, Burt, for all the fun times!
Wouldn’t mind attending a 2-week funeral for you, my man!
LikeLiked by 21 people
I looked up his birthplace, Waycross GA
Looks like a nice small town, southern part of the state..
LikeLiked by 5 people
There is an excellent restaurant in Waycross we used to patronize for breakfast en route to Florida vacation…..The Green Frog…..their biscuits are to die for and they feature produced butter and honey
Locally produced butter and honey that is
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just saw a link on Drudge. Very good article too, and some of the movies he missed out on, by turning them down, were mega hits.
Always liked Smokey and the Bandit! have not seen it for years, must check it out again sometime.
RIP Burt.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Burt was one of my heroes growing up. It is nice to know that he was generous to a fault, while giving silently (people who knew would discuss but never Burt). That is a Godly act. May he Rest In Peace.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I used to be a regular at a restaurant in Oxnard. Burt came in one day on his way to what he thought was going to be two days of dental work. When he left, the owner commented that she knew some major fans and wished they’d had a chance to meet him. He said he’d be back the next morning. Turned out the dentist got the work done in one day. That afternoon, Burt called the restaurant to tell them he wouldn’t be coming in and say he was sorry he’d missed them. I worked with a lot of stars, very few of them thought enough of their fans that they’d bother to do something like that. Good dude.
Even us kids back then liked Burt. Gas monkey garage had fun w smokey.
Bandit’s upstairs driving asfast as he can while throwing the pigskin! RIP
…and smuggling Coors.
Thanks for the smiles Burt, Godspeed
Burt Reynolds had the personality that today’s Hollywood people should study – never took himself too seriously, made himself the butt of the joke many times.
and always got the girl …….
One of my favorite pastimes is watching cheesy old 70s movies – gonna have to checkout “Gator” again soon (and it’s got Lauren Hutton in it as well – yowza!)
The Longest Yard (1974). 👍
And Deliverance, of course.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Scott my man the 2 movies you mention are still in my Top 20 – or Top 5 on any given night – of all time.
But I mentioned Gator only because it is “cheesy drive-in” type flick – the 2 you mention, i believe, were culturally significant.
What a treasure trove of memories he left. Carson and Reynolds used to crack up just looking at one another. Infectious sense of humor!
RIP…. 😢
God rest your soul, sir, you were a good one 🙏🏼
Thank you for the many years of smiles, go get ‘em Bandit.
❤️
RIP Bandit, watch out for Smokies up there!
If you haven’t seen his “The Man Who Loved Women”, with Julie Andrews, see it now.
RIP Burt…….no words..
I had a crush on Burt after watching “The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing”… wow… God Speed Burt!
Me too! And remember the centerfold? Wow.
Burt Reynolds once told a story. He said that he and Clint Eastwood were fired from Paramount Studios on the same day. He said ‘ they told Eastwood his adam’s apple stuck out too much and told me that I just didn’t have any talent.’ I’ll never forget how Paramount tried to make Clint Eastwood sing in the film Paint Your Wagon.
Burt also had a good Spencer Tracy story. The obituary neglects to mention another short-lived TV serial he did called “Riverboat.” One day he was walking across the studio and respectfully fell into step with Tracy, who happened to be passing.
Tracy eyed a silly sailor costume they made Burt wear and asked, “What are you doing here?
Burt shrugged, grinned and replied, “Trying to be an actor.”
Tracy smiled back and gave, in one sentence, the essence of his own genius. “Don’t let ’em catch you at it.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
Love this, thank you 😄
And the rest of the story: Reynolds later recalled chuckling as he and Eastwood walked out to their cars in the parking lot. Eastwood asked him what was so funny. Reynolds replied, “Well, you can’t do anything about your adam’s apple. But at least I can take acting lessons.”
Favorite movie: Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. 😁
Ohhhh Ed Earl!!!!!!
I can’t locate story or video of great moment ..
When he was dating Dinah Shore, his buddy Bert Convy brought the USC marching band to surprise Burt and Dinah one early morning (on live TV, as I remember) and serenade them as they watched, leaning out from her 2nd story bedroom window!
Great guy!!
Trojan Marching Band did the Dinah Shore show in 1974.
LikeLike
Sad. Memories of my childhood and Smokey and the bandit. RIP
Always loved “The End”. Probably will watch it tonight.
We’ll miss you Bert. RIP. I Can still remember as a 17 year-old coming out of the movie theatre after watching Smokey and Bandit, and cars everywhere in my small town were burning rubber and squealing tires. It was a hoot.
Thisis a better image to remember him by.
Saw a few of his movies, but my favorites were his time on the Johnny Carson show when late night was funny and not politically correct.
One of my favorites.
RIP Burt Reynolds
One of my favorite Johnny Carson clips is from 1973 with Burt and Don Rickles. Sad that they’re all no longer with us.https://t.co/Dx5VyJsaBo
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) September 6, 2018
RIP Burt Reynolds
One of my favorite Johnny Carson clips is from 1973 with Burt and Don Rickles. Sad that they’re all no longer with us.https://t.co/Dx5VyJsaBo
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) September 6, 2018
Yep, I was in the audience for a Carson show when Burt shaved off half of his mustache after Carson dared him to do it.
oh to be transported back to a time when late night was lighthearted fun…
Handsome, sexy, funny, self-deprecating man’s man with a killer smile.
RIP Mr. Reynolds ❤️
There are so many great actors that have died and there is absolutely no one that even comes close to replacing them on the big screen. RIP Burt, you were one of my favorites.
RIP Burt Reynolds. Loved Smoky and the Bandit.
“Bandit”
They call you the bandit an outlaw untamed
Shackled only by freedom you wear no man’s chain
Some say they despise you well maybe they do
But deep down inside them I bet they wish they were you
Bandit you’re reckless and you live much too hard
Bandit you’re the joker in the deal of the cards
You’re a legend to the old man a hero to the child
Bandit steal a lady’s heart with only a smile
They call you the Bandit they call you the Bandit
They call you the Bandit they call you the Bandit
(Jerry Reed Lyrics)
There’s a Burt moment at 30:15 into this clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjReBbPUg9g
I was standing ten feet away, knew it was coming, and still had a nervous moment. He was THAT good.
Thank you to all Treepers posting some of your favorite Burt movies.
I now know what to cue up for binge watching 😊
Thanks!
He was a class act. He used to show up at a little dive bar on Dixie Hwy (US1) back in the 80’s. Just a regular guy. He will be missed.
Thank you, Sundance.
God rest your soul, Burt. I love this picture of you and your testosterone manliness you shared in your body of work. You were indeed a ‘good one’. 🙏
Even though he was a Seminole, he was ok by me.
Boogie on, Mr. Reynolds.
You earned your Deliverance.
Smokey cannot catch you now.
100 Rifles with Raquel Welch.
You need to understand the Table of Drops to understand the opening scene.
Those of us of a certain age and female will never forget the cosmo centerfold picture I also really enjoyed his work in the TV series Evening Shade, which was a great ensemble cast and rather funny. I still remember telling myself to drive slower when we were going home from watching Smokey and the Bandit at the theater. Good Times!
Cannonball Run
Peace out Mr. Reynolds… thanks for entertaining us for decades. You will be missed.
Must give a shout out for Starting Over with co star Jill Clayburgh – it was a very different role for him playing a hapless sad sack but he nailed it.
My Mom went to West Palm Beach HS with Burt, or Buddy as he was known at the time. He sat next to her in their home room class.
He was friendly to everyone including Mom, even though they weren’t in the same social circles.
I’ll have to dig out her annual. I know I’ve seen his picture in it.
I had a couple of friends while growing up who’s parents also attended high school with Burt. Some of my HS friends got to know him while working here in Jupiter at his dinner theater as servers or stage help for the cast. All are sharing fond memories of him. He was a local legend, beloved by all.
A real movie star.Saw him in person once.Meant a lot since I grew up in the 70s when Burt was the Man.Again, a real movie star. https://t.co/VKk2zRlH8F
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 6, 2018
A real movie star.Saw him in person once.Meant a lot since I grew up in the 70s when Burt was the Man.Again, a real movie star. https://t.co/VKk2zRlH8F
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 6, 2018
She is not around to respond. I think one of, if not the true love of Burts life was Dinah Shore. He always said, "She changed my life. "Burt Reynolds"
— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) September 6, 2018
She is not around to respond. I think one of, if not the true love of Burts life was Dinah Shore. He always said, "She changed my life. "Burt Reynolds"
— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) September 6, 2018
Yes, when she died a little bit of him died as well that day.
‘RIP’ Burt! We will miss you! There’s no one like you anymore!
one of my favorites!
I grew up in the 60’s and 70’s with my teenage years being the 70’s, and I gotta say, I was a Burt Reynolds fan for sure. Kind of stayed a perpetual Burt Reynolds fan too even though I have never been one for celebrity worship – at all. Also, I still forgive him for Rent-A-Cop, and Driven, and a few other stinkers. Rest In Peace, Burton Leon Reynolds Jr., and thank you for all the great belly laughs, and the entirely manly and fully heterosexual entertainment over the decades.
I always liked him
RIP Mr. Reynolds
Good-bye, Burt. Thank you for a ton of great entertainment and lots of laughs. And you sold Crews of Trans-Ams back in the day. You will be missed. Keep your ears on, good buddy.
Loved Burt Reynolds!
LOL, I remember playing Pop Warner football after “The Longest Yard” came out and breaking the huddle like the “Mean Machine.”
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 123,157 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
RIP Bandit. Say hi to the Snowman for me.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Smokey’s on the run NOW!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s a 10-7 good buddy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watched him and john candy with Gleason and I still laugh thinking about them! Can;t find actors like them anymore!
LikeLiked by 3 people
RIP Mr. Reynolds. I always loved your infectious smile and dry wit.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Amen, calbear…. I’d like to add: along with your contagious laugh. ❤️😄
LikeLiked by 3 people
And that twinkle in his eye. I had a crush on him in my younger years, New Nonna.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rest in Peace, Burt. Your laugh is a permanent part of my childhood.
LikeLiked by 18 people
God bless you, Burt, for all the fun times!
Wouldn’t mind attending a 2-week funeral for you, my man!
LikeLiked by 21 people
I looked up his birthplace, Waycross GA
Looks like a nice small town, southern part of the state..
LikeLiked by 5 people
There is an excellent restaurant in Waycross we used to patronize for breakfast en route to Florida vacation…..The Green Frog…..their biscuits are to die for and they feature produced butter and honey
LikeLiked by 1 person
Locally produced butter and honey that is
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just saw a link on Drudge. Very good article too, and some of the movies he missed out on, by turning them down, were mega hits.
Always liked Smokey and the Bandit! have not seen it for years, must check it out again sometime.
RIP Burt.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Burt was one of my heroes growing up. It is nice to know that he was generous to a fault, while giving silently (people who knew would discuss but never Burt). That is a Godly act. May he Rest In Peace.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I used to be a regular at a restaurant in Oxnard. Burt came in one day on his way to what he thought was going to be two days of dental work. When he left, the owner commented that she knew some major fans and wished they’d had a chance to meet him. He said he’d be back the next morning. Turned out the dentist got the work done in one day. That afternoon, Burt called the restaurant to tell them he wouldn’t be coming in and say he was sorry he’d missed them. I worked with a lot of stars, very few of them thought enough of their fans that they’d bother to do something like that. Good dude.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Even us kids back then liked Burt. Gas monkey garage had fun w smokey.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bandit’s upstairs driving asfast as he can while throwing the pigskin! RIP
LikeLiked by 4 people
…and smuggling Coors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the smiles Burt, Godspeed
LikeLiked by 2 people
Burt Reynolds had the personality that today’s Hollywood people should study – never took himself too seriously, made himself the butt of the joke many times.
and always got the girl …….
One of my favorite pastimes is watching cheesy old 70s movies – gonna have to checkout “Gator” again soon (and it’s got Lauren Hutton in it as well – yowza!)
LikeLiked by 10 people
The Longest Yard (1974). 👍
And Deliverance, of course.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Scott my man the 2 movies you mention are still in my Top 20 – or Top 5 on any given night – of all time.
But I mentioned Gator only because it is “cheesy drive-in” type flick – the 2 you mention, i believe, were culturally significant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a treasure trove of memories he left. Carson and Reynolds used to crack up just looking at one another. Infectious sense of humor!
LikeLiked by 4 people
RIP…. 😢
LikeLiked by 2 people
God rest your soul, sir, you were a good one 🙏🏼
Thank you for the many years of smiles, go get ‘em Bandit.
❤️
LikeLiked by 6 people
RIP Bandit, watch out for Smokies up there!
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you haven’t seen his “The Man Who Loved Women”, with Julie Andrews, see it now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
RIP Burt…….no words..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had a crush on Burt after watching “The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing”… wow… God Speed Burt!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Me too! And remember the centerfold? Wow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Burt Reynolds once told a story. He said that he and Clint Eastwood were fired from Paramount Studios on the same day. He said ‘ they told Eastwood his adam’s apple stuck out too much and told me that I just didn’t have any talent.’ I’ll never forget how Paramount tried to make Clint Eastwood sing in the film Paint Your Wagon.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Burt also had a good Spencer Tracy story. The obituary neglects to mention another short-lived TV serial he did called “Riverboat.” One day he was walking across the studio and respectfully fell into step with Tracy, who happened to be passing.
Tracy eyed a silly sailor costume they made Burt wear and asked, “What are you doing here?
Burt shrugged, grinned and replied, “Trying to be an actor.”
Tracy smiled back and gave, in one sentence, the essence of his own genius. “Don’t let ’em catch you at it.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
Love this, thank you 😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the rest of the story: Reynolds later recalled chuckling as he and Eastwood walked out to their cars in the parking lot. Eastwood asked him what was so funny. Reynolds replied, “Well, you can’t do anything about your adam’s apple. But at least I can take acting lessons.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Favorite movie: Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. 😁
Ohhhh Ed Earl!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can’t locate story or video of great moment ..
When he was dating Dinah Shore, his buddy Bert Convy brought the USC marching band to surprise Burt and Dinah one early morning (on live TV, as I remember) and serenade them as they watched, leaning out from her 2nd story bedroom window!
Great guy!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trojan Marching Band did the Dinah Shore show in 1974.
LikeLike
Sad. Memories of my childhood and Smokey and the bandit. RIP
LikeLiked by 2 people
Always loved “The End”. Probably will watch it tonight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’ll miss you Bert. RIP. I Can still remember as a 17 year-old coming out of the movie theatre after watching Smokey and Bandit, and cars everywhere in my small town were burning rubber and squealing tires. It was a hoot.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thisis a better image to remember him by.
LikeLike
Saw a few of his movies, but my favorites were his time on the Johnny Carson show when late night was funny and not politically correct.
One of my favorites.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yep, I was in the audience for a Carson show when Burt shaved off half of his mustache after Carson dared him to do it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
oh to be transported back to a time when late night was lighthearted fun…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Handsome, sexy, funny, self-deprecating man’s man with a killer smile.
RIP Mr. Reynolds ❤️
LikeLiked by 6 people
There are so many great actors that have died and there is absolutely no one that even comes close to replacing them on the big screen. RIP Burt, you were one of my favorites.
LikeLiked by 2 people
RIP Burt Reynolds. Loved Smoky and the Bandit.
“Bandit”
They call you the bandit an outlaw untamed
Shackled only by freedom you wear no man’s chain
Some say they despise you well maybe they do
But deep down inside them I bet they wish they were you
Bandit you’re reckless and you live much too hard
Bandit you’re the joker in the deal of the cards
You’re a legend to the old man a hero to the child
Bandit steal a lady’s heart with only a smile
They call you the Bandit they call you the Bandit
They call you the Bandit they call you the Bandit
(Jerry Reed Lyrics)
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s a Burt moment at 30:15 into this clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjReBbPUg9g
I was standing ten feet away, knew it was coming, and still had a nervous moment. He was THAT good.
LikeLike
Thank you to all Treepers posting some of your favorite Burt movies.
I now know what to cue up for binge watching 😊
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He was a class act. He used to show up at a little dive bar on Dixie Hwy (US1) back in the 80’s. Just a regular guy. He will be missed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Sundance.
God rest your soul, Burt. I love this picture of you and your testosterone manliness you shared in your body of work. You were indeed a ‘good one’. 🙏
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even though he was a Seminole, he was ok by me.
Boogie on, Mr. Reynolds.
You earned your Deliverance.
Smokey cannot catch you now.
LikeLike
100 Rifles with Raquel Welch.
You need to understand the Table of Drops to understand the opening scene.
LikeLike
Those of us of a certain age and female will never forget the cosmo centerfold picture I also really enjoyed his work in the TV series Evening Shade, which was a great ensemble cast and rather funny. I still remember telling myself to drive slower when we were going home from watching Smokey and the Bandit at the theater. Good Times!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cannonball Run
LikeLike
Peace out Mr. Reynolds… thanks for entertaining us for decades. You will be missed.
Must give a shout out for Starting Over with co star Jill Clayburgh – it was a very different role for him playing a hapless sad sack but he nailed it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My Mom went to West Palm Beach HS with Burt, or Buddy as he was known at the time. He sat next to her in their home room class.
He was friendly to everyone including Mom, even though they weren’t in the same social circles.
I’ll have to dig out her annual. I know I’ve seen his picture in it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had a couple of friends while growing up who’s parents also attended high school with Burt. Some of my HS friends got to know him while working here in Jupiter at his dinner theater as servers or stage help for the cast. All are sharing fond memories of him. He was a local legend, beloved by all.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, when she died a little bit of him died as well that day.
LikeLike
‘RIP’ Burt! We will miss you! There’s no one like you anymore!
LikeLiked by 1 person
one of my favorites!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I grew up in the 60’s and 70’s with my teenage years being the 70’s, and I gotta say, I was a Burt Reynolds fan for sure. Kind of stayed a perpetual Burt Reynolds fan too even though I have never been one for celebrity worship – at all. Also, I still forgive him for Rent-A-Cop, and Driven, and a few other stinkers. Rest In Peace, Burton Leon Reynolds Jr., and thank you for all the great belly laughs, and the entirely manly and fully heterosexual entertainment over the decades.
LikeLike
I always liked him
RIP Mr. Reynolds
LikeLike
Good-bye, Burt. Thank you for a ton of great entertainment and lots of laughs. And you sold Crews of Trans-Ams back in the day. You will be missed. Keep your ears on, good buddy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loved Burt Reynolds!
LOL, I remember playing Pop Warner football after “The Longest Yard” came out and breaking the huddle like the “Mean Machine.”
LikeLike