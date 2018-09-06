RIP Burt Reynolds 1936-2018

Burt Reynolds has passed away. A representative confirmed today he died in Jupiter, Fla. He was 82.

67 Responses to RIP Burt Reynolds 1936-2018

  1. Wee2low says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    RIP Bandit. Say hi to the Snowman for me.

  2. calbear84 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    RIP Mr. Reynolds. I always loved your infectious smile and dry wit.

  3. Harry Lime says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Rest in Peace, Burt. Your laugh is a permanent part of my childhood.

  4. Q&A says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    God bless you, Burt, for all the fun times!
    Wouldn’t mind attending a 2-week funeral for you, my man!

  5. amwick says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    I looked up his birthplace, Waycross GA
    Looks like a nice small town, southern part of the state..

  6. TheTorch says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Just saw a link on Drudge. Very good article too, and some of the movies he missed out on, by turning them down, were mega hits.

    Always liked Smokey and the Bandit! have not seen it for years, must check it out again sometime.

    RIP Burt.

  7. Hoosier_Friend? says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Burt was one of my heroes growing up. It is nice to know that he was generous to a fault, while giving silently (people who knew would discuss but never Burt). That is a Godly act. May he Rest In Peace.

    • armie says:
      September 6, 2018 at 6:03 pm

      I used to be a regular at a restaurant in Oxnard. Burt came in one day on his way to what he thought was going to be two days of dental work. When he left, the owner commented that she knew some major fans and wished they’d had a chance to meet him. He said he’d be back the next morning. Turned out the dentist got the work done in one day. That afternoon, Burt called the restaurant to tell them he wouldn’t be coming in and say he was sorry he’d missed them. I worked with a lot of stars, very few of them thought enough of their fans that they’d bother to do something like that. Good dude.

  8. Gil says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    Even us kids back then liked Burt. Gas monkey garage had fun w smokey.

  9. Publius2016 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    Bandit’s upstairs driving asfast as he can while throwing the pigskin! RIP

  10. Bullseye says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Thanks for the smiles Burt, Godspeed

  11. lastinillinois says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Burt Reynolds had the personality that today’s Hollywood people should study – never took himself too seriously, made himself the butt of the joke many times.
    and always got the girl …….

    One of my favorite pastimes is watching cheesy old 70s movies – gonna have to checkout “Gator” again soon (and it’s got Lauren Hutton in it as well – yowza!)

  12. Ken Maritch says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    RIP…. 😢

  13. Minnie says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    God rest your soul, sir, you were a good one 🙏🏼

    Thank you for the many years of smiles, go get ‘em Bandit.

    ❤️

  14. Patriot1783 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    RIP Bandit, watch out for Smokies up there!

  15. fred5678 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    If you haven’t seen his “The Man Who Loved Women”, with Julie Andrews, see it now.

  16. RevelationsisReal says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    I had a crush on Burt after watching “The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing”… wow… God Speed Burt!

  17. RAH says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    Burt Reynolds once told a story. He said that he and Clint Eastwood were fired from Paramount Studios on the same day. He said ‘ they told Eastwood his adam’s apple stuck out too much and told me that I just didn’t have any talent.’ I’ll never forget how Paramount tried to make Clint Eastwood sing in the film Paint Your Wagon.

    • herbork says:
      September 6, 2018 at 5:34 pm

      Burt also had a good Spencer Tracy story. The obituary neglects to mention another short-lived TV serial he did called “Riverboat.” One day he was walking across the studio and respectfully fell into step with Tracy, who happened to be passing.
      Tracy eyed a silly sailor costume they made Burt wear and asked, “What are you doing here?
      Burt shrugged, grinned and replied, “Trying to be an actor.”
      Tracy smiled back and gave, in one sentence, the essence of his own genius. “Don’t let ’em catch you at it.”

    • Minnie says:
      September 6, 2018 at 5:53 pm

      Love this, thank you 😄

    • Brian Baker says:
      September 6, 2018 at 6:39 pm

      And the rest of the story: Reynolds later recalled chuckling as he and Eastwood walked out to their cars in the parking lot. Eastwood asked him what was so funny. Reynolds replied, “Well, you can’t do anything about your adam’s apple. But at least I can take acting lessons.”

  18. Bugsdaddy says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    Favorite movie: Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. 😁

    Ohhhh Ed Earl!!!!!!

  19. fred5678 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    I can’t locate story or video of great moment ..

    When he was dating Dinah Shore, his buddy Bert Convy brought the USC marching band to surprise Burt and Dinah one early morning (on live TV, as I remember) and serenade them as they watched, leaning out from her 2nd story bedroom window!

    Great guy!!

  20. Bree says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    Sad. Memories of my childhood and Smokey and the bandit. RIP

    Liked by 2 people

  21. Timmy- the-Ute says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    Always loved “The End”. Probably will watch it tonight.

    Liked by 2 people

  22. Newman says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    We’ll miss you Bert. RIP. I Can still remember as a 17 year-old coming out of the movie theatre after watching Smokey and Bandit, and cars everywhere in my small town were burning rubber and squealing tires. It was a hoot.

  23. Avi says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Thisis a better image to remember him by.

  24. missilemom says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    Saw a few of his movies, but my favorites were his time on the Johnny Carson show when late night was funny and not politically correct.
    One of my favorites.

  25. jahealy says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Handsome, sexy, funny, self-deprecating man’s man with a killer smile.

    RIP Mr. Reynolds ❤️

    Liked by 6 people

  26. Nevermore says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    There are so many great actors that have died and there is absolutely no one that even comes close to replacing them on the big screen. RIP Burt, you were one of my favorites.

    Liked by 2 people

  27. Blue Moon says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    RIP Burt Reynolds. Loved Smoky and the Bandit.

    “Bandit”
    They call you the bandit an outlaw untamed
    Shackled only by freedom you wear no man’s chain
    Some say they despise you well maybe they do
    But deep down inside them I bet they wish they were you

    Bandit you’re reckless and you live much too hard
    Bandit you’re the joker in the deal of the cards
    You’re a legend to the old man a hero to the child
    Bandit steal a lady’s heart with only a smile

    They call you the Bandit they call you the Bandit
    They call you the Bandit they call you the Bandit
    (Jerry Reed Lyrics)

  28. armie says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    There’s a Burt moment at 30:15 into this clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjReBbPUg9g

    I was standing ten feet away, knew it was coming, and still had a nervous moment. He was THAT good.

  29. Minnie says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Thank you to all Treepers posting some of your favorite Burt movies.

    I now know what to cue up for binge watching 😊

    Thanks!

  30. daughnworks247 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    He was a class act. He used to show up at a little dive bar on Dixie Hwy (US1) back in the 80’s. Just a regular guy. He will be missed.

  31. New Nonna to Be, Again!!! 🤗 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Thank you, Sundance.

    God rest your soul, Burt. I love this picture of you and your testosterone manliness you shared in your body of work. You were indeed a ‘good one’. 🙏

  32. Nom de Blog says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    Even though he was a Seminole, he was ok by me.
    Boogie on, Mr. Reynolds.
    You earned your Deliverance.
    Smokey cannot catch you now.

  33. James W Crawford says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    100 Rifles with Raquel Welch.

    You need to understand the Table of Drops to understand the opening scene.

  34. Mari the Deploeanle says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    Those of us of a certain age and female will never forget the cosmo centerfold picture I also really enjoyed his work in the TV series Evening Shade, which was a great ensemble cast and rather funny. I still remember telling myself to drive slower when we were going home from watching Smokey and the Bandit at the theater. Good Times!

    Liked by 1 person

  35. James W Crawford says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Cannonball Run

    Like

  36. jat says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Peace out Mr. Reynolds… thanks for entertaining us for decades. You will be missed.
    Must give a shout out for Starting Over with co star Jill Clayburgh – it was a very different role for him playing a hapless sad sack but he nailed it.

  37. 702Tim says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    My Mom went to West Palm Beach HS with Burt, or Buddy as he was known at the time. He sat next to her in their home room class.
    He was friendly to everyone including Mom, even though they weren’t in the same social circles.
    I’ll have to dig out her annual. I know I’ve seen his picture in it.

    • military midwit 33T says:
      September 6, 2018 at 7:41 pm

      I had a couple of friends while growing up who’s parents also attended high school with Burt. Some of my HS friends got to know him while working here in Jupiter at his dinner theater as servers or stage help for the cast. All are sharing fond memories of him. He was a local legend, beloved by all.

  38. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:59 pm

  39. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:01 pm

  40. codasouthtexas says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    ‘RIP’ Burt! We will miss you! There’s no one like you anymore!

  41. codasouthtexas says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    one of my favorites!

  42. Meatzilla says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    I grew up in the 60’s and 70’s with my teenage years being the 70’s, and I gotta say, I was a Burt Reynolds fan for sure. Kind of stayed a perpetual Burt Reynolds fan too even though I have never been one for celebrity worship – at all. Also, I still forgive him for Rent-A-Cop, and Driven, and a few other stinkers. Rest In Peace, Burton Leon Reynolds Jr., and thank you for all the great belly laughs, and the entirely manly and fully heterosexual entertainment over the decades.

  43. kea says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    I always liked him

    RIP Mr. Reynolds

  44. MIKE says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Good-bye, Burt. Thank you for a ton of great entertainment and lots of laughs. And you sold Crews of Trans-Ams back in the day. You will be missed. Keep your ears on, good buddy.

  45. Joe S says:
    September 6, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Loved Burt Reynolds!

    LOL, I remember playing Pop Warner football after “The Longest Yard” came out and breaking the huddle like the “Mean Machine.”

