Press Conference: Lee Zeldin and Members of Congress Call on President Trump to Declassify Critical Documents…

On Thursday, September 6, 2018, Congressman Lee Zeldin, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Keith Rothfus, Jody Hice, Louie Gohmert, Brian Babin, Claudia Tenney, Scott DesJarlais and Scott Perry called on President Donald Trump to declassify and release the Carter Page FISA applications (including specifically pages 10-12 and 17-34 and relevant footnotes), all of the Bruce Ohr 302s and other relevant documents, including exculpatory evidence regarding Carter Page and others, that were presented to the Gang of Eight, but not presented to the FISA Court.

Everyone who is interested in the granular aspects of the DOJ and FBI corruption, need to spend time watching this with a notepad. There’s a lot of new information, VERY important information, within this press conference. I’ll have more on it later.

