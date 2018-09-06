Press Conference: Lee Zeldin and Members of Congress Call on President Trump to Declassify Critical Documents…

On Thursday, September 6, 2018, Congressman Lee Zeldin, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Keith Rothfus, Jody Hice, Louie Gohmert, Brian Babin, Claudia Tenney, Scott DesJarlais and Scott Perry called on President Donald Trump to declassify and release the Carter Page FISA applications (including specifically pages 10-12 and 17-34 and relevant footnotes), all of the Bruce Ohr 302s and other relevant documents, including exculpatory evidence regarding Carter Page and others, that were presented to the Gang of Eight, but not presented to the FISA Court.
Everyone who is interested in the granular aspects of the DOJ and FBI corruption, need to spend time watching this with a notepad. There’s a lot of new information, VERY important information, within this press conference. I’ll have more on it later.
.
Pull the FBI/DOJ Curtain of Corruption !
LikeLiked by 8 people
As an aside, I never realized Jim Jordan was that small in stature – at odds in my mind with the level of political heft he commands.
Had to look up what weight class he wrestled at.
134-pound class in this one of his NCAA championships in 1985 (he won two)
https://nwhof.org/NCAA-Brackets/PDF/NCAA%201985.pdf
from the wiki page:
… attended Graham High School …. was a four-time state wrestling champion with a career record of 150–1.
Jordan was a two-time NCAA Division I wrestling champion.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Most wrestlers are short of stature. I think it has to do with the center of gravity?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The good ones tend to be stocky in build; which I think makes them look shorter than they are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many are, but many lanky wrestlers also do well, especially in the intermediate and upper weight classes.
They gain an advantage in a move called “inserting legs”, where they’re able to twist their longer legs around the opponents thigh and pull the opponent out from the shoulder / head end. It’s akin to being stretched out on “the rack” of medieval times. Often ends with a pin or submission.
And in the NCAA link I posted, one can see the weight classes go up to 190 pounds and then “unlimited” (heavyweight). Those aren’t gonna be small guys like Jordan.
LikeLike
I have read that he passed on the Olympics to attend law school.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What matters not is the size of the dog in the fight, what matters is the size of the fight in the dog.
👍
Jordan is our pitbull!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen, Minnie
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have watched some of Jordan’s college wrestling video. Good stuff. Those guys are TOUGH. Back in my army days the only guys going through basic training with me who thought it was easy were guys who had been wrestlers in high school. I had been a three sport athlete in school and the wrestlers left me in the dust in everything except the distance running. Respect.
LikeLiked by 3 people
To quote a popular exclamation from my youth, “This $hit is gettin’ REAL!”
LikeLiked by 12 people
Larry Schweikart put together an incredible thread earlier today!
I absolutely agree with his assessment. The Democrats and the MSM are beyond desperate. All these Fake Polls are painting a false picture. The real internal polls are absolutely devastating for them.
The Senate is a lost cause. The worst thing that could happen will happen. They are going to see Republicans have 55 (low end) to as many as 60 (high end) seats in the Senate. This is devastating because Murkowski, Collins and Romney will have meaningless votes when it comes to confirmations (including Federal Justices), approving trade deals and using Reconciliation since only 50 Yes votes are required + our VP. Flake and Corker will be replaced by McSally and Blackburn. Lucifer has been replaced by Kyl.
They also realize that Ruth Ginsburg could die at any moment. Justice Breyer is also 81 years of age. The thought that our President could replace RBG before his first term is up is mortifying for them.
They also are realizing that their likelihood of taking back the House is sinking with every passing day. The 3rd Quarter real GDP rate forecast is currently 4.4% according to the Atlanta Federal Reserve. It gets released 10 days prior to the November Election.
Our President has also gotten rid of NAFTA. The only thing holding it back from being official is the required timeline.
You have the WAPO having to admit today that there is a sitting Grand Jury that has had multiple witnesses testify pertaining to Andrew McCabe. The President is also on the cusp of declassifying the documents that the House Republicans have asked for. There is no way of stopping Judge Kavanaugh from being confirmed.
I could go on and on but the Democrats and MSM’s world is literally imploding and there is nothing they can do to stop it!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Solid. ty
LikeLike
Ruth Ginsburg could die at any moment. Justice Breyer is also 81 years of age.
Clarence Thomas is 70 – not particularly old for a Supreme Court Justice, but Trump has a realistic chance of making 3 more appointments – particularly if he is re-elected. It would be a MAGA Court for a good 30 years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I understand there could be 2 more for a total of 7:
• Sotomayor is a Type II Diabetic
• Roberts may be compromised from Obama spying & inaction on the FISA Court he controls following Judge Collier’s 99 page report of massive FRAUDULENT FISA SPYING and evidence that Judges were subsequently approving warrants and extensions without holding hearings or vetting the evidence.
LikeLike
For those who followed the Mark Taylor prophesy, he says that the President will end up appointing 5 Supreme Court Justices. Sweet.
LikeLike
🙏🏼
LikeLike
🙏🏼
LikeLike
I wouldn’t want to put odds on an answer to the following question: Will the Fed revise the last two quarters growth down as they announce zero growth in the last quarter 11 days before the election?
LikeLike
Can’t wait to hear PDJT’s response at the rally. And of course other tidbits of information.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I have been pumped up for two days waiting for tonight’s rally; like a kid wait for Christmas. I will be watching and listening carefully to President Trump.
LikeLiked by 16 people
I’m with ya FL_GUY. I get pumped up as soon as a rally is announced. Where in FL? My daughter is in Tampa area, I just got back.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Pensacola, Matt Gaetz CD-1 locale. Did you notice FL is HUMMING MAGA!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Navy? Been there for work, DON, I wanted to move to Ft. Walton Beach but its a good drive from my daughter.
Oh yeah, my daughter said it was crazy at the Tampa rally.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Since we were on FL here is a great story from FL:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/09/2016-trump-senior-advisor-carries-on-a-winning-tradition-in-florida/
LikeLike
Our Lion is going to do this. He knows the perfect time. I can’t wait to hear that sound of s*** hitting the fan and watching the cockroaches run for cover. Fair warning, there is no good places to hide, come out it will.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep, I trust our Lion. Bet he hints at something tonight and releases just enough to keep the Freedom Caucus satisfied by the end of the week (i.e., tomorrow).
On Hannity Sara Carter said tomorrow for a release.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sara was on fire last night.
LikeLike
The faux NYT op-ed and Woodwords book are nothing more than smoke screens for the coming release of redacted docs, grand jury goings on and and all the winning. MSM and dims working over time on diversions
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Just Do it!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have a bunch of NIKE stuff in a pile that needs to be burned. I refuse to give it to the poor. We need a central NIKE bonfire hotspot that can make the news. Burn NIKE. Also watched the sweatshop videos and hope they get lots of attention. Anyone who buys or wears NIKE is complicit in sweatshopping.
LikeLiked by 1 person
>”Congressman Lee Zeldin, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Keith Rothfus, Jody Hice, Louie Gohmert, Brian Babin, Claudia Tenney, Scott DesJarlais and Scott Perry called on President Donald Trump to declassify and release the Carter Page FISA applications”
Notable missing from the list – anybody in the Republican House leadership. It’s almost if if Paul Ryan and his henchmen are determined to help the DOJ sweep their criminal activity under the rug.
Without the backing of the Congressional GOP Trump can’t force the DOJ and FBI to do anything. He can “order” them, but he has no recourse when they refuse his orders.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not a peep from those Repukes, they sure can show their colors while staying out of sight and keeping their mouths shut.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As long as McConnell Turtle keeps his nominations flowing, we’ll give him a pass for now!
LikeLiked by 6 people
You got it beav. Many are staying quiet to stay on good terms with their donors. If they stay in after midterms we will see where they really stand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He has many faults but is mind blowing at getting the judicial nominees through. Remaking the entire us court system. He must know where everyone’s bodies are buried to stiff arm them into this. Perhaps an entirely honourable non swamp denizen whould not be as effective.
LikeLike
Just shows he can get done what he WANTS to get done. The implications of past performance are not that favorable.
LikeLike
On a positive note, the boys of rinos past are being pushed aside by the men who are leaders of our future. These are people putting country first.
Bless them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Boys vs men, exactly that Gil!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
LikeLike
LIKE.
(i hope that when the FISA corruption is revealed – President Trump does NOT spare any republicans!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Out with ’em all. Good riddance Rinos!
LikeLiked by 1 person
John, If Trump orders them, as President (not tweets about it), to produce unredacted to Congress, all records requested by Congress (such as the Sally Yates records withheld for over a year), and Sessions/Wray/Rosenstein refuse, how would the “Congressional GOP” help? The Congressional Sergeant at Arms would remove them physically from their offices?
If Trump orders them to produce to Congress, unredacted versions of allready-produced records which have been redacted, and they refuse, how does Congress help? (it would be entertaining to see the FBI explain how the 75 thousand price of a conference table endangers the lives of sources, and all the other BS blacked out).
If Trump declassifies and approves for FOIA production, all of the materials requested at this press conference, which is a small amount of the material withheld by DOJ/FBI from Congress, it is no longer subject to criminal penalty for disclosure, and is subject to FOIA by Judicial Watch and others. The FISA Court has no reason to withhold it, and anyone can “leak” it, without penalty, even if Sessions/Wray/Rosenstein hold their breath until they turn blue. How would Congress Repub “leadership” help?
LikeLike
well, he can fire them for insubordination. their pensions might join McCabe’s.
LikeLike
‘Without the backing of the Congressional GOP Trump can’t force the DOJ and FBI to do anything’?
I respectfully disagree. He’s the head of the Executive Branch. Every single person in the EB functions as an officer of the EB. Within the limits of the Constitution, he can more or less do as he pleases.
Will there be consequences if he ‘goes too far’? Sure…impeachment.
But, if the midterms give the Democrats a majority in the House, he’s going to be impeached anyway.
If the GOPe does not back him, he could really be impeached.
But, let’s face it, Donald John Trump is the most popular President among the Republican Party’s voters since Reagan.
GOPe crosses the Man at their peril and they know it and both Parties fear what an impeached Donald Trump would be like.
It would be like giving Colonel Kurtz in Apocalypse Now his own army.
LikeLike
These few members are about the only faith I have left that the rule of law will be restored before it is absolutely necessary for We The People to enforce the law.
These few members of Congress, coupled with the 60+ million people that voted for Donald Trump coupled with the Courage and Strength of our President must be turned loose to expose ALL those that have supported and continue to support the Overthrow of Our Constitutional Republic.
That number most definitely includes the Established Party Politicians that are considered House Leadership.
LikeLike
“he has no recourse when they refuse his orders.” NOT TRUE !
They can all be fired.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is called “setting the stage”. It may come tomorrow, it may come in a few weeks. I think it depends on the on-going shenanigans of the clinical insane Democrats. Right now, all the optics are great for showing Americans just how unAmerican, corrupt and evil leftists are. Timing is critical, and all the loose threads need to be pulled in their proper order. I totally trust Trump on the timing, even though I want it to be soon. It’s about to be the Big Hideous.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Tomorrow, Friday, 9/7/18 – precisely 60 days to Midterms 👍
*BOOM*
LikeLike
Things are starting to have a different tone with this mid-term election approaching.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hey John 55 that’s what you say!!! Shut up and get of our way.
LikeLike
Jim Jordan looks like he’s about to draw two .44 magnum hand-cannons and start blasting away! Go ahead punk. Make my day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lower artillery tubes – Beehive rounds !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love Dirty Harry
LikeLiked by 2 people
Louie Gohmert wants to throttle John Roberts and Rosemary Collyer, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I pray for President Trump and trust him 100%. The impact will be big league (bigly).
LikeLiked by 7 people
Was this press conference covered on CNN or MSNBC?????
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would they cover it? Their audience wouldn’t have a clue what this is about anyway.
CNN and MSNBC have kept their audience ignorant and in the dark, just where they want them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is fabulous. Trump’s tweet on the subject is better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even though I’ve never been on Twitter, I have always supported and loved our President’s Tweets.
Can’t twist and change President Trump’s words when they come straight from him!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just my guess, but based on Sundance’s excellent work in the past …..
1st FISA (October of 2016) contained false second source Yahoo’s Michael Isikoff.
March 17, 2017, former Director of Security James Wolfe receives a classified document transport and then sends 82 text messages to Ali Watkins/girlfriend and reporter for the NYT.
April, 2017 (don’t remember Sundance’s exact report) – NYT/Ali Watkins starts reporting on Carter Page.
April, 2017 – the 4th FISA warrant is issued with “new” information?
My guess …. this 4th FISA warrant uses NYT reports as a “second source”, and that’s why they are only requesting 20 pages from that April 2017 FISA application.
I could be wrong, but based on Sundance’s reporting, it kinda makes sense and explains why the NYT has gone into full on attack/panic mode.
The FBI used reporting by the NYT for the 4th FISA, and the NYT’s reporting was based on the fraudulent 1st FISA which included fraudulent reporting by Yahoo. Again, just a guess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was the Press even there? If no one covered it, effectively it didn’t happen and would be a counterproductive endeavor. Our Congress people need to step up their game. This is the Su[er Bowl and they are playing on a High School level. Persuasion is a skill. You have to work at it.
LikeLike
Mike M, having just listened to Sasse’s speech about why the 3 divisions are to do separate things, and Congress has failed to do their and that is legislate and not give over what they should be doing to other agencies, or allowing a president to do their work. He was right on and pointed out what our Constitution set forth and they need to do the work they were hired to do (I loved that remark because I have been saying we elected/hired them to do the job of representing us), and no more working for lobbyists. A great speech as was lucid, well stated and he didn’t need to read notes. It was sure silent in the room after he spoke because hard to say not true to his statement when it was the whole truth and nothing but the truth. He even mentioned they can be fired by never again being re-elected and that is OUR JOB!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with his statement, but he spends more time criticizing Trump than he does the Dems. The Democrats just showed us how to do media, how to grab attention. I can’t stand those protestors. I loath the message and their actions. But they captured, absolutely captured to spotlight for three days. That is ALL they wanted. It had nothing to do with Kavenuagh. It’s is 100% about the midterms. They are Pros at it, we are embarrassing amateurs. I cannot take anyone seriously who is no going to go all the way. Like Sean Connery in The Untouchables. Face it – our side is NOT willing to do what it takes. That means, sorry, they really don’t care that much. Trump himself is the only one on our side with any skill or desire at all. Our side needs to step up their game or America is toast. If not now, when?
LikeLike
No doubt Carrie2! I remarked on that in yesterday’s Presidential thread, and for sure it was a rare moment to witness a true dressing down of congress with shear truth! I shared that video with as many people as I could! It really was a lesson on political discourse, civics and ethics something that has been missing from Washington’s landscape for quite some time!
Say what you will about Sasse, but he truly meant what he said and spoke with conviction and for that he earned my respect! Not everyone is going to like or agree with Trump, and we should take pause in that aspect knowing that some people by way of their actions and how they think are allowed to change their opinions over time, and Sasse appears to be one of those people, regardless of his past stances on issues! In other words I think he is malleable to change and can be worked with to convince him of MAGA!
LikeLike
Rip the scab off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can wait attack on fake msm tonight after NYT stupid oped. Looking for crowd booing NYT and CNN sucks.
LikeLike
Thank you, President Trump!
When you announced your bid for the Presidency you said you would be our greatest cheerleader, and even today– with the swamp creeping up your legs — you’re stomping them down and cheering us on.
You are the BEST PRESIDENT EVER!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Hear Hear!!
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A
🙏🏼🦁🙏🏼
LikeLike
I love Gomhert calling out the FISA court. I contend that is still the quickest way to see immediate action and you would think that they would act if only to protect their own reputations.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Absolutely agree about my congressman’s remarks. He gets a lot right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They were all great but I enjoyed most Gohmert’s contribution. Scathing!
Rosemary Collyer, were you asleep at the wheel????
LikeLiked by 3 people
I didn’t understand the reference to the Page warrant allowed for “About Queries” ??
And going backwards in time ??
LikeLike
If a screwded up “About” query produced the Michael Cohen in Prague fable, is the timing is right for using the Carter Page warrant to go backwards in time to Aug/Sept via an “About” query and then have it first appear in the Steele Dossier dated Oct 19 Oct 20 ?
LikeLike
If I am remembering correctly, various updates to the “Deep Dive” thread have indicated that the FISA warrant was needed to “legitimize” the illegal NSA database searches and unmaskings.
LikeLike
Well things are heating up! And we are only in September! The Big Ugly is in progress and is looking to go full bore! Yikes! Can’t imagine what the end of October is going to look like!
LikeLike
Exactly, October is going to over the top!
LikeLike
Please Lord make it happen
LikeLike
RELEASE THE HOUNDS!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
John55 made a great point above….where are the GOP House Leadership members in supporting the request for PDJT to declassify those documents? Jordan should be the next speaker.
GET RID OF RYAN NOW BEFORE HE DOES MORE DAMAGE.
LikeLike
Glad I don’t have any reason to have to fly on 9/11 this year. The heat is being turned up on the type of people who might arrange a major distraction.
LikeLike
The repeated emphasis over the past week or so of the extent of Bruce Ohr’s involvement has basically set the Mueller investigation adrift, or I should say, even farther adrift than it already was. They’re floating out in the middle of nowhere without a life preserver. They have nothing left except to interview Jerome Corsi.
If President Trump does not declassify the documents now I can only imagine it is because they are still connected to a Grand Jury investigation?
LikeLike
Prayers for the protection of our President need to be going up 24/7 from all of us… even more than usual. There’s no telling what one of the leftist loons might try.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pray continually!
LikeLiked by 3 people
🙏🏼 unceasingly
LikeLike
Any kind of sign.
LikeLike
Such a silly movie…I love the drunk driving test scene.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been waiting for this. Go for it! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What was DONE with the warrant ought to tell us a LOT about a lot, including motive and intent.
LikeLike
Wow!! Gohmert was right on the judges non reaction and interestingly Biggs stated that NONE of these deep state criminals who have testified so far have displayed any conscience or any remorse for their actions whatsoever. How did we foster such deviants so non representative of the majority?
LikeLike
Not much media there. Seems the entire propaganda division of the Dem Party was missing.
LikeLike
President Trump: JUST DO IT! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank God. We are winning bigly. Pray for justice. God bless America.
LikeLike
Louie!! Give em hell, son!
LikeLike
Looks like President Trump has a new Sword of Damocles
… Pending RELEASE of DECLASSIFIED & INCRIMINATING FISA FRAUDS …
“… that were presented to the Gang of Eight, but not presented to the FISA Court.“
• That would have PROVEN that the FISA Warrants were FRAUDULENT.
• That would have PROVEN their COMPLICITY in PERPETUATING the FRAUD.
• That would have INVALIDATED the basis for the APPOINTMENT of S.C. MUELLER.
• That were WITHHELD by the Gang of Eight from the American People.
• That would REVEAL the Gang of Eight were effectively SEDITION CO-CONSPIRATORS.
So … are we seeing Congress take SUDDEN STEPS to WORK with TRUMP?
• Accelerated Kavanaugh Confirmation to END LEGISLATION from the BENCH
• First Budget since the Bush Administration following 2-Year FUNDED MILITARY EXPANSION
• Border Security and Immigration Control to avoid a SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWN
• Tax Cuts 2.0 to make Tax Cuts 1.0 PERMANENT in September
• Bilateral Trade Deals with SILENCED OPPOSITION
LikeLike
Thanks for posting this video, Sundance. Rather than watching this on TCH, I watched it directly on YouTube. Lo and behold, the video is “unlisted.” My understanding of that is that it won’t appear in search results.
#AntiTrust
LikeLike
The President will declassify the documents allegedly containing the evidence of DOJ/FBI corruption AT THE REQUEST OF CONGRESS. Excellent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very simple, excellent point.
Thank you, Summer!
LikeLike
I don’t think President Trump needs to declassify right now…timing is everything.
He will declassify, but not now.
The phantom “Anonymous” NYT op-ed is backfiring on the left. People aren’t buying it.
At the same time, the Kavanaugh hearings are making the left look CRAZY…so let them continue to make themselves look like fools.
President Trump is letting the desperate left make their moves first.
Always let the enemy hit first, then counter punch.
Don’t want to peak too high too soon. It’s early September, and I see no need to fire the Big Guns as of this moment because our enemy is practically killing themselves.
LikeLike
I think Catherine Herridge caught them all off-guard with her last question re having Rosenstein (34;05) back to clear up his statement on June 10th that ‘he had been relieved of his responsibility to sign the FISA application…’
LikeLike