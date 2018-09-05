Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Testifies to Congress About Social Media Platform Controls, Filters and Manipulation…

These “executives” are nuts; simply bananas. For some reason the corporate management and ownership of Twitter (CEO Jack Dorsey) and Facebook (COO Sheryl Sandberg) refuse to admit that people, employees of their companies, actually make the content decisions.

To defend the platform from critics who point out the ideological filtration, both Dorsey and Sandberg present a bizarro proposition that some created omnipotent, nebulous and invisible force has the decision-making power to determine content; and does so without consideration of view. It’s just plain weird. But that’s their story and they’re sticking to it.

These people would have a lot more credibility if they were just intellectually honest. The hearing continues below:

