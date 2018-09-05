Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Testifies to Congress About Social Media Platform Controls, Filters and Manipulation…

These “executives” are nuts; simply bananas. For some reason the corporate management and ownership of Twitter (CEO Jack Dorsey) and Facebook (COO Sheryl Sandberg) refuse to admit that people, employees of their companies, actually make the content decisions.
To defend the platform from critics who point out the ideological filtration, both Dorsey and Sandberg present a bizarro proposition that some created omnipotent, nebulous and invisible force has the decision-making power to determine content; and does so without consideration of view. It’s just plain weird. But that’s their story and they’re sticking to it.
These people would have a lot more credibility if they were just intellectually honest. The hearing continues below:
What did you think about Sandberg stating they fight fake news with “alternative facts?” Quite the admission even if it was really a slip up!
Let do like China does. We demand to see Google, Facebook, Twitter to provide the source code to verify that they do what they say they do. If they can not document it, it never happened. Let hang the antitrust in their necks to make it happen. I want to use regulation to our advantage for once
You gotta watch this….. Absolutely hilarious 😀 😀 😀
“I yield back”….
Oh, I can’t stop laughing. Well Done Billy Long.
THAT was funny!
They need to loan him over to the Kavanaugh hearing room!
Billy Long is my congress critter! Good for him!
Ha! Auctioning a cow.
Where was THAT man when we needed him at the Kavanaugh circus?
Looks like Laura Loomer to me.
Again, let me know if I’ve created some problem for you Sundance by posting the YourVoice Steel Truth YouTube video, which addresses the issue of media’s involvement in all this and why my comments get immediately deleted. If you don’t want me here, let me know. If I’ve done something to offend you, let me know – I will go away and spread the truth on other social media platforms. This isn’t funny.
“the YourVoice Steel Truth YouTube video”
It is here (not posted by you), so perhaps WordPress is giving you problems, not the site moderators:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/09/04/democrats-manufacture-gun-control-propaganda-moment-during-kavanaugh-hearing/comment-page-4/#comment-5906234
Billy Long better get his act together and address the viable problem Loomer brought up there.
She might be a bit crazy but knows more about Twitter shadowbanning conservatives than this clown Billy Long. Tech averse guys like Billy Long are easily fooled by tech guys like Dorsey.
She had no business interruption Congressional business that way.
Exactly. TY
I guess it must be evil spirits that are doing the genocide of free speech.
Just drop the “spirits” part, and you’ve got it made.
They are quite incarnate, indeed.
Ghost in the Machine
Who would have thought adults in the year 2018 would still believe in evil spirits.
They exist. If you’re not careful, you’ll fall prey to them.
And they seem to run all of the social networking platforms.
all algo’s are just pattern recognition and humans decide the patterns … and thus the patterns are biased …
remember many on the left think having conservative opinions is a sign of mental disease … of course their program would filter out mental deviants … all right thinking people would agree that is a good thing …
Twitter suspended my account for being a Russian bot.
At first I could have unlocked it if I gave them a phone number so they could dox me, but after a week my account was permanently locked and had 0 followers.
Twitter is is shithole anyways.
I used a google number to get around that. Not that I’m proud, just not a bot willing to share my number!!
Twitter locked my account, and to open it they wanted to send a text message. My cabin is in a place with no cell service. grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr….
Google phone, it’s a thing… I am not sure how, but it worked….
Jeff Sessions’ Department of “Justice” (in quotes as Trump likes to tweet it) isn’t going to do anything to Twitter, Facebook or Google. So these hearings are just for show. We’ll get some laughs, some “gotcha” moments, like we did when Zuckerberg testified. Then they’ll go back to censoring conservatives, and Sessions will go back to sleep.
Mark Zuckerberg is an emotional six-year-old with extraordinary powers to control the internet where he rules by simply wishing away people and things that anger or confound him. Mark has the mind and imagination of a typical control freak fascist. The people on Facebook have to look like sheeple all the time, think sheeple thoughts, and says sheeple things, because that’s what Mark commands and, if they disobey, he can wish them into a cornfield from whence they are never to be seen nor heard from again. What few adults remain try nervously to think like sheeple and tell Mark that he’s a good boy, hoping that Mark’s terrible power won’t be turned upon themselves.
This is much deeper. These “tech giants” personally conspired with the DNC to influence an election. They broke the law, not just their companies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree.
Yesterday, upon the stair,
I met a man who wasn’t there
He wasn’t there again today
I wish, I wish he’d go away…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I didn’t know he woke up, albeit briefly !!
But he is too busy redacting the cost of FBI conference tables as s national security issue, and findng a new hiding place for the weiner and awan laprtops, to bother with censorship.
There you go again, Sedaka…just like clockwork.
So AG Sessions should write news laws and then go enforce them? Why not just cut to the chase: write new laws, enforce them, issue indictments, hand out guilty verdicts, all in one really cool new version of the DOJ? Then everyone would be happy. Or not.
For the life of me I can’t understand why anyone chooses to make an ass of him or herself in this manner — either side of the political spectrum. Facebook and Twitter are part of the Deep State, Liberal Left Marxist takeover, but what does making a fool of yourself do to change that?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll add that I have personal knowledge of how Facebook and Twitter censor the Internet. I have an excellent memory. I remember stories/articles I’ve read and where I read them. A case in point is the NY Times headline on Inaug. Day. It reported the wire taps on Trump tower (then it was a positive thing for Dems). Then POTUS tweeted about being wiretapped and Whoosh it disappeared. (Luckily some smart conservatives captured the screen shot so I had a link to those). Try any kind of search you want using any words you want and you will not find that headline on any of the first three Google search pages. I’m sure it’s there, on page 400 or something. This is only one example. Plenty of other examples of articles I read years ago and now in light of what is happening in DC would like to revisit. GONE. But that’s how it is. We have to deal with the reality we have not the reality we’d like to have. We were asleep at the wheel and the car nearly ran off the cliff. Our front wheels are on the edge. Can we back up? Who knows?
What is your point?
LOL, yy4u…did you catch the photo of the guy dressed like a pink condom outside the hearings? Making an ass of himself, indeed…wonder how much he was paid because no one would do that voluntarily…would they??
Well, since my comments about Obama spying on Trump and how the media was part of all of it (linking the video interview of the 119 whistle blowers) …. and those comments are being immediately deleted on here ….. what to do?
“.. what to do?”
See my previous reply.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/09/05/twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-testifies-to-congress-about-social-media-platform-controls-filters-and-manipulation/comment-page-1/#comment-5910305
And, you know, the thing about a shark… they’ve got lifeless eyes. Black eyes. Like a doll’s eyes. When they come at ya’, doesn’t seem to be livin’! …..until it bites ya’, and them black eyes roll over n’ show some white.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nailed it
Can she NOT afford a little jaw surgery for than annoying underbite?
https://edc2.healthtap.com/ht-staging/user_answer/avatars/1040105/large/open-uri20130409-25450-e15sda.jpeg?1386582588
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dude,
You just made my legs reflexively cross themselves.
Social media is the platform of social misfits
Was that that Loomer woman?
looks like her.
Call it the Adam Smith invisible left hand of Antifa.
The woman who was being vocal was complaining about conservative voices being shut down and the commies swaying elections in favor of the commie democrats.
Would have been nice if the Republicans shut down the paid commie protestors at the Kavanaugh hearing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“But that’s their story and they’re sticking to it.”
Probably on the advice of legal counsel. Of course, the legal teams would not participate in any collusion to get the stories straight on Capital Hill. Just like. “I do not recall, Senator” repeated ad nauseum since the days of the Whitewater Hearings chaired by Sen. Alfonse D’Amato (R-NY).
I think I was laid up at the time with some broken bone, so I was not working. Those people testifying had such poor memories that I wondered how they graduated from college.
I am not in favor of the federal gov’t. regulating this industry or most industry or businesses. Twitter, Facebook, and all the other social media sites do not force anyone at gunpoint to use their sites. In fact, they are more free from coercion than Obamacare. As long as using their sites are voluntary, I think they are free to censor anyone at anytime for any reason as long as they don’t discriminate based on the federal guidelines for discrimination. SD can censor or ban anyone on CTH that he wants. And should have that right since it is his site.
Let’s not be too eager to have Big Brother regulating things. Competition in the market place is a better solution, so I am in favor of looking closely at these businesses as being monopolies. And that goes triple for Amazon and Google. Some one on the business channel said this a.m. that the biggest threat to facebook and twitter is if foreign gov’ts. don’t want to take the chance that the sites can be used to influence elections, and just decide to ban them. That would destroy them as a business.
When a group of billionaires get together it ain’t about free speech it’s money.
“the federal gov’t. regulating this industry ”
They would welcome it – because then the cost of “regulation” would prevent start-up challengers. Example #1 is Dodd-Frank wiping out the small banks in this country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Bill Gates wasn’t such a great computer maven but he was/is a hell of a predator.
They have effectively become a “public” venue except they get to decide what is and is not free speech. Google has become a verb just as Xerox.
Competition? How’s that working out?
Not being a lawyer and all but it seems to me Marsh v. Alabama could be applied.
Dorsey’s … ironic … SF hipster homeless beard, conceals a heart of darkness. One that believes in CONTROLLED and MANAGED speech. Not FREE speech. NOT the US Constitution.
The man is starting to look like the Rasputin of social media … yeah … cultivating the look of a mystic
Despicable scoundrels don’t know what they actually have – until they actually do.
Then they go all carpe infinitum on ya.
If an algorithm decides an African American is more likely to commit a crime, it is wrong, and the programmer was racist. If an algorithm determines that a speaker is using Hate Speech, because it expresses a conservative viewpoint, it is -=SCIENCE=- and cannot be questioned.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bingo.
I guess The Zuck is still recovering from the previous hearing, huh? *criminy*… You’d think someone lit off an EMP under his chair or something.
Get well soon, Mark Zuckerberg.
