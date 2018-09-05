President Trump Responds To Media Questions About Anonymous Administration Official Op-Ed…

Earlier this afternoon the New York Times presented an Op-ed claiming to be from an anonymous Senior Official within the Trump Administration [SEE HERE].

The op-ed is titled: “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” and carries a bi-line saying: “I work for the president but like-minded colleagues and I have vowed to thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.”

The tone, flow, construct and syntax of the article points to a very familiar “establishment republican” perspective. The “resistance” criticism levied within the article is centered around the outlook of the professional political class, and their sense of importance. If NRO’s Jonah Goldberg worked for the administration, he would be suspect #1 – that’s the dripping sense of superiority and elitism expressed.

The opinions expressed within the “anonymous” op-ed reflect the typical worldview of elitist republicans. That is to say, a holier-than-thou neocon “establishment” GOPe type, who prefers crustless cucumber and mayonnaise sandwiches on white bread cut into little triangles. From this world-view President Trump is an outsider; a vulgarian, a deplorable who needs to be managed by those who are much more important.

From the construct of the trade positions espoused within the writing; in combination with the voluminous praise for Senator John McCain; we can see the epicenter of this “republican resistance” is based on Trump’s withdrawal from foreign interventionism and his economic/trade policies which contradict with the customary globalist views of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Wall Street and the pontificating financial class.

[Transcript] Q There’s anonymous op-ed in the New York Times that says, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.” Just posted. Your reaction?

THE PRESIDENT: Hey, I’ll ask the sheriffs: Can you imagine? We have somebody in what I call the failing New York Times” that’s talking about he’s part of the resistance within the Trump administration.

Q This person works for the administration, they said.

THE PRESIDENT: This is what we have to deal with. And, you know, the dishonest media — because you people deal with it as well as I do — but it’s really a disgrace.

I will say this: Nobody has done what this administration has done in terms of getting things passed and getting things through. A article was just printed, just came out a few minutes ago: Trump breaks the record for budget gridlock wins, “scores big win.” So for 20 years — it’s a 20-year record — for a 20-year record — they call it “the ‘fouled up’ budget gridlock” and “scores big win.” Here is the thing. So this just came out. So in 20 years, it hasn’t been like it is now. It’s — we broke — we broke it. That’s just really positive stuff.

And then, in addition to that, point after point after point, if you look, almost 4 million jobs created since the election. (Applause.) More Americans now employed than ever recorded in our history. So we have more people working today than at any point ever in our history.

We’ve created 400,000 manufacturing jobs. Manufacturing jobs are growing at the fastest pace in more than 30 years. Economic growth last quarter was 4.2 percent. And as you people know, it was headed down. Big. And it was a low number. A very low number. It would’ve been — in my opinion, it would’ve been less than zero. It was heading to negative numbers.

New employment claims recently hit a — think of that — the unemployment picture in the country is the best its been in 49 years. African American unemployment, lowest in the history of our country. Asian American unemployment, lowest in the history of our country. Hispanic American unemployment, lowest in the history of our country.

I mean, I’m just looking at these — just point after point. Under my administration, veterans’ unemployment reached its lowest in many, many years. The — let’s see — almost 3.9 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps, just since my election. Then you go into all of the benefits that we got from the tax cuts. All of you people benefited tremendously from the tax cuts. (Applause.)

You go into regulation cuts. You go into Right to Try. Right to Try is where you have the right — if a person is terminally ill, you have a right to go and try, and see whether or not a drug that’s not approved yet can be used and utilized. They didn’t allow that.

Point after point: Getting rid of the individual mandate, the most unpopular thing there is in Obamacare. Coming up with new healthcare plans. We’ve never had a period — even if you look at the Olympics; got the Olympics. The World Cup just got — you just saw them; they were in my office. Got the World Cup. Nobody has — and we have started the wall. Nobody has ever done, in less than a two-year period, what we’ve done.

So when you tell me about some anonymous source within the administration, probably who’s failing and probably here for all the wrong reasons. Now — and the New York Times is failing. If I weren’t here, I believe the New York Times probably wouldn’t even exist. (Applause.) And some day — let me just tell you — and some day, when I’m not President, which hopefully will be in about six and a half years from now, the New York Times and CNN, and all of these phony media outlets, will be out of business, folks. They’ll be out of the business. Because there will be nothing to write, and there will be nothing of interest.

So nobody has done what this administration has done. And I agree, it’s different from an agenda, which is much different than ours, and it’s certainly not your agenda — that I can tell you. It’s about open borders. It’s about letting people flee into our country. It’s about a disaster and crime for our country.

So they don’t like Donald Trump, and I don’t like them, because they’re very dishonest people. Remember this also, about the New York Times: When I won, they were forced to apologize to their subscribers. They wrote a letter of apology — it was the first time anybody has ever done it — because they covered the election incorrectly. So if the failing New York Times has an anonymous editorial — can you believe it? “Anonymous” — meaning gutless. A gutless editorial.

We’re doing a great job. The poll numbers are through the roof. Our poll numbers are great. And guess what? Nobody is going to come close to beating me in 2020 because of what we’ve done. We’ve done more than anybody ever thought possible in — it’s not even two years.

So thank you very much. (Applause.)

END 5:15 P.M. EDT

