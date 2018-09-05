President Trump Meets With Sheriffs From Across The Nation…

Earlier today President Trump met with dozens of sheriffs from across the nation and delivered public remarks.

The media was waiting in the room to pounce on questions relating to a New York Times op-ed presumably penned by an anonymous Senior Official titled: “I am a member of the resistance.” I’ll break out that part in a separate post:

[Transcript] 5:05 P.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Well, that’s really nice. This is an honor because, when I was running, I think number one on our list was law enforcement, taking care of law enforcement, working with law enforcement. And really, we have to create guidelines and principles for the incredible job you’ve done. And you’ve done an amazing job.

And I will tell you, a lot of times you’re scorned and you’re looked at by the media because the media is very dishonest — much of it — in this country. Very, very dishonest. And the job that you’ve done, in light of all of the things that you have to go through — I guess, a little bit like me, also — but I will say that you have been really outstanding, incredible people.

Crime statistics are down. We’re really doing well, other than you take a couple of places around our nation where they have different policies than what we would put — and you know where I’m talking about. But there are a couple of places, they don’t believe in what we believe. But we have, together, done something very special.

I also remember so well, Sheriff, when we were together — I said we’re going to get you a lot of military equipment that you weren’t able to get. And it was sitting in warehouses all over the country, and in many cases, Mike, in other countries. You remember.

And we brought it back home, and you were able to get great military equipment like you couldn’t afford to buy in your budgets. And we gave it to you, and it protected a lot of people. We have a lot of people living today in your profession that would not, frankly, be around right now without the protection of that kind of equipment that we have sitting around waiting, and doing nothing, and just drawing dust.

So the fact that you gave me this award is something very meaningful. I will put that in a place of great honor in the Oval Office. But I really appreciate it. Thank you very much. It’s a great honor. Thank you. (Applause.) Thank you all. [END]

