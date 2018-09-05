Epic – Republican Rep. Billy Long Uses Auctioneering Skills to Shut Down Committee Protester…

This is epic. Must Watch. Missouri Republican Representative Billy Long falls back on his prior job skills to shut down a disrupting protester. Then comes the best part:
“I yield back”…
Some days ya just gotta laugh. Thank you Mr. Long, that moment will be long remembered.
Priceless Comedy to break up the craziness….Bluff called!!
I am from MO, thank you, sir, for overriding this protester and giving everyone a good laugh! Now lets get this vote over with and the man in the SC!
The protester was making a point for “ours side” talking about the shadowbanning of conservatives.
These old fat ***** congress people seem to have no clue on whats going on. Billy Long is a moron. funny but a moron with no clue about twitter and whats going on.
Yeah… I think that was Laura Loomer…
still funny… but would’ve played better in the SCOTUS nomination hearing.
Yeah one time “our side” makes a commotion they are shut down by “our side”.
But in the SCOTUS hearing they can make a continuous raucous with our guys just swallowing it.
Our side, their side makes no difference. They have no business disruption the proceedings.
..proceedings that go nowhere.
“Our side, their side makes no difference. They have no business disruption the proceedings.”
Exactly! Don’t act stupid like they do.
Seb- I’m glad you brought up this point in your posts! SPOT THE HELL ON in both of them.
Just coming back to the Tree House and want to see want kind of coverage the Twitter/FB Twin Trolls got.
Notice she just had to take selfie while disrupting. I do not care if she was on “our side”…it was rude, disrespectful and degrading to the process.
She filmed Dorsey live on her phone.
Yes, but there’s a TIME and a PLACE for this. This wasn’t it!!! Thank you, Mr. Long. Do it again!!!!
Where should she do it? On Twitter where you get shadowbanned for speaking up?
Was not the Senate hearing 🙂
Except that was Lara Loomer, fearless intrepid reporter for conservatives. She was actually working for the people.😕
LikeLiked by 5 people
TY Sundance….Loved it…Damn you make it hard to time with that video…
Poor lady really got over ridden…Hope that he does it more
Some were laughing so hard they were choking. ROFL
**time = Type>..
Damn I’m still laughing .
Tracy Beantz ??
Laura Loomer, I think. She’s actually on the right side of the issue. Saw a video of her following Keith Ellison at a political event (bbq) asking him about his sexual assault record. He refused to address her.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I love Laura. Kinda cool, but I’m glad they came down on her like this.
Interestingly, this may actually add credibility to our side. If it were a lefty event, it would look as scripted as it was. Here, they shut her down just like any leftist. NO COLLUSION.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ahh, that’s her Laura Loomer. Confusing to keep up with all the sleuths. Laura did get Ellison great last weekend. Hoping Fox will pick up on that story nationally to put pressure on dims as they are trying to bury Ellison’s transgressions
LikeLiked by 3 people
She also confronted Maxine…asked her where conservatives were supposed to eat, the back of the bus? Then Maxine smacked her hand, and Laura pressed assault charges in her. Don’t know the outcome, but it was captured on her camera.
She may be on the right side of the issue, but interrupting the hearing was no different than what’s going on at the confirmation hearings. I don’t like it in either place from either side.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Same here. She’s part of the Alex Jones cabal there today. I am in the decorum camp, we seem to have little of that these days.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen. Personally I expect conservatives to be a bit more dignified and I thought the auctioneering was terrific.
I like her, but I don’t like the disruption……don’t care what ‘side’. Also, her video running selfie was a bit of a turn off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Laura Loomer chose poorly.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Yup… there is a time and a place, even though I may agree with her message, she made a fool of herself.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The time for a time and place has gone. That should be obvious with the Kavanaugh hear ings.
Give that man a cigar!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 12 people
I cannot stop laughing every time I listen to it. He was fantastic. Maybe the House can lend him to Senator Grassley every time one of their lunatics decides to scream.
I wonder if the Stenographer was able to keep up. lol
LikeLiked by 15 people
Excuse me, but could you read that back …?
LikeLiked by 7 people
teajr, I think all is on tape these days. Now is this man a republican or the nutty party member?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Republican.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Love this sooooo much!!!! Epic!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
What would have been epic is if she could have gotten her point out about conservatives being ostracized on Twitter and FB.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I yield back … OMG!! That propelled my laughter into a side splitting YEE HAH!
LikeLiked by 10 people
I tip my cigar to the gentleman from Missouri.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Walden is my Rep for the red sea of Oregon…
Hilarious…
LikeLiked by 5 people
He’s … an … Orey-GONE-er?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m so sick of Walden but what are you going to do. Just hold your nose and vote
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was Laura Loomer….
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are correct!!!!! LMAO!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sounded like she was bitching about the shadowbanning of conservatives on twitter. One of the few times I have seen someone from “our” side cause a disturbance.
LikeLiked by 6 people
No humor allowed in leftist land.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Laura loomer chose the wrong time and place.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It was the perfect place and time. Jack Dorsey, twitter was sitting there.
Time to get on their nerves too.
Billy Long might be funny but doesn’t struck me as a guy who has knowledge about twitter or the the issue of shadowbanning
LikeLiked by 7 people
Evidently, her M.O. is to copy the Left’s tactics with a pro-Trump message.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which is what rattles the left a lot and creates more pressure than waiting for something to happen by voting every 2 years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I cannot stand the eejits that have interrupted the Kavanaugh hearing, I don’t think what she did was appropriate either. She was just as uncivil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah true. Just glad someone gets into their faces. Got banned myself and I somehow don’t trust Billy Long to solve this problem of shutting our voices down via bans and shadowbanning.
LikeLike
What are those pictures of on his tie?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some days ya just gotta laugh.
Sundance, my friend . . .
These days I gotta laugh every day!
Thanks for today’s.
Goodbye Laura
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love it!
Billy is my representative and I have been to several of his auctions before he got elected. I was hesitant of him at first because of some rumors of shady business practices. So far he has voted pretty solid MAGA and he did get my Dad on the Honor Fight to DC to honor WW2 vets….but please don’t think that everyone in the 7th District of Missouri wears ties like that
LikeLiked by 5 people
Epic 👍🏼👍🏼
LikeLiked by 2 people
I laughed my arse off when I saw this. I’m still laughing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well done.
I’d like to see anyone, from either side, removed from the peanut gallery as soon as they stand up and start yammerin. Time and a place. The bearings aren’t it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can’t believe what is happening…One tactic not mention in the article is they are now accusing one of Kavanaugh’s clerks of flashing the “White Supremacist” sign while sitting behind him.e
Dems So Scared of Kavanaugh They’ve Just Used the Dumbest Attacks Ever
#1: Brett Kavanaugh bought baseball tickets for friends
#2: “Brett Kavanaugh” sounds like a “frat boy” name
#3: He’s going to take away abortion rights — just like every other Republican high court nominee ever
#4 They’re misrepresenting statements Kavanaugh made about executive power
#5 Kavanaugh is outside the legal mainstream
https://www.westernjournal.com/ct/dems-scared-kavanaugh-just-used-dumbest-attacks-ever/?utm_source=push&utm_medium=conservativetribune&utm_content=2018-09-05&utm_campaign=manualpost
LikeLiked by 1 person
Her cell phone on a selfie stick tells me she’s more interested in notoriety than her actual message.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was funny. Thanks Sundance, I really needed that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thats Laura Loomer. Sundance a little off today?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just another day of ‘bought & sold’ politicians 😂
Who was that ? Loomed? Wish they would do that to the nutty democrats in the Judiciary committee.
LikeLike
Laura Loomer is all about Laura Loomer. She will have a gofundme page up within 24 hours.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good one. It reminded me of Leroy van Dyke’s hit song from back in the 1950s.
When we task ourselves with the rally cry to ‘Fight Back’ and someone actually does…..shut down and ridiculed..I dunno, seems self defeating to me.
If the ejections from hearings were as swift for Dem mischief I would be onboard with putting her down but it’s not…the old double standard
LikeLike
Ridicule is exactly how we should be responding. Laugh at the idiots, make fun of them. They want us to be angry and fight back. They hate it when we laugh at them and hate it more when we make a whole lot of people laugh at them. 🙂
LikeLike
I seriously doubt the “auctioner” even knew who she was or what she was saying. People obviously couldn’t hear her.
All he knew was that it was yet another interruption that SHOULD NOT have happened! I applaud his actions and humor!
LikeLike
A.W.E.S.O.M.E
That protestor was Laura Loomer, a big time Trump supporter. This video will be celebrated by the Luciferian Left.
LikeLike
Mr. Longs hilarious response will probably bring her more attention than otherwise so it’s a win for all, though best not something to be repeated maybe.
LikeLike
What was Loomer bitching about???
LikeLike
Who gave her a mic?
