Epic – Republican Rep. Billy Long Uses Auctioneering Skills to Shut Down Committee Protester…

This is epic.  Must Watch.  Missouri Republican Representative Billy Long falls back on his prior job skills to shut down a disrupting protester.  Then comes the best part:

“I yield back”…

Some days ya just gotta laugh. Thank you Mr. Long, that moment will be long remembered.

  1. Judge Smails says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Priceless Comedy to break up the craziness….Bluff called!!

  2. Bullseye says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Tracy Beantz ??

  3. daughnworks247 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Give that man a cigar!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  4. teajr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    I wonder if the Stenographer was able to keep up. lol

  5. cdnintx says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Love this sooooo much!!!! Epic!!!!

  6. kenji says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    I yield back … OMG!! That propelled my laughter into a side splitting YEE HAH!

  7. stg58animalmother says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    I tip my cigar to the gentleman from Missouri.

  8. 4EDouglas says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Walden is my Rep for the red sea of Oregon…
    Hilarious…

  9. Sandra-VA says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    That was Laura Loomer….

  10. RednorBlue says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Sounded like she was bitching about the shadowbanning of conservatives on twitter. One of the few times I have seen someone from “our” side cause a disturbance.

  11. tav says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    No humor allowed in leftist land.

  12. Tiffthis says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Laura loomer chose the wrong time and place.

  13. cdnintx says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    What are those pictures of on his tie?

  14. MagaKathryn says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    And yet Sundance is immediately removing my posts linking the YourVoice Steel Truth video which addresses the spying on President Trump and the media’s involvement? Why is Sundance immediately removing my comments linking their video? And thereafter immediately removing another comment addressing this issue on here? Why is Sundance doing to ME exactly what they are doing to US?

    • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
      September 5, 2018 at 4:35 pm

      Something is up with these guys that strucks me as off.
      Setting up a website for President Trump he will get access to with a personal password?
      sounds like b.s.

      • MagaKathryn says:
        September 5, 2018 at 4:43 pm

        There are 2 interviews (another released today). Sara A. Carter on Hannity last night, stated that this Friday more information will be coming out and that the unredacted 20 pages of the FISA warrant would also be released. I trust Sara A. Carter. I’ve watched both interviews …. everything makes sense. I’ve posted it with caution and yes, optimism …. so far the interviews have not been pulled from YouTube. Guess we’ll know this Friday. Irregardless, I’ve seen thousands of posts, tweets, video links on here – dozens and dozens repeated on many threads. As soon as I posted it (for the 5th time) and mentioned “Sundance” must know? …. my comment was immediately deleted.

    • carterzest says:
      September 5, 2018 at 4:36 pm

      on this thread too? If you are unable to understand that occasionally posts go into the spam bin, please, do yourself a favor and leave like you discussed on the other thread.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        September 5, 2018 at 4:42 pm

        Really wish people would get a grip about automatic moderation. If something bins, just wait or try again with slightly different content. Very easy to figure out why posts are auto-binned with a bit of experimentation.

      • MagaKathryn says:
        September 5, 2018 at 4:48 pm

        Well aren’t you all something …. so when I post a comment completely insignificant about what’s the point if my comment is removed – giving NO details …. and that comment is also immediately removed …. how is that “spam” when it doesn’t even give specifics?

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      September 5, 2018 at 4:40 pm

      Too many links and too many repeated links automatically go into moderation. Most cases (maybe almost ALL cases) of saying SD or AR did something, are just programs. The programs also remove posts with GIF images, etc. It’s automated.

      • MagaKathryn says:
        September 5, 2018 at 4:53 pm

        Nice try. I had 2 comments removed (that I know of) on the same thread. NO, I am not a spammer. I did a very long and detailed post and yes, I re-posted the YouTube video inside. My post was immediately removed. After noticing that my comment had been removed (it was one of the first), I posted a comment about what’s the point if comments are going to be removed – giving NO details about my original comment, and that comment was also immediately removed. Get a clue.

    • amwick says:
      September 5, 2018 at 4:49 pm

      Were they posts in this thread? Sometimes WP does strange things too.

      • MagaKathryn says:
        September 5, 2018 at 4:59 pm

        It was on the Chuck Todd article, which had to do with media. I was one of the first posters …. I linked the YouTube video released yesterday about the 119 whistle blowers and how there was another video released today (part 2) which related to the media’s involvement. This time I wrote something like “Sundance must know?”. My comment was immediately removed. When I noticed that, I posted another comment …. very few words, about what’s the point in posting if our comments were going to be removed – I did NOT reference the original post in any way. My second comment was immediately removed.

    • Sandra-VA says:
      September 5, 2018 at 4:55 pm

      You posted the same video three times on the same page of comments in the Daily Admin thread… and they are still there.

      🙂

    • L. Gee says:
      September 5, 2018 at 4:58 pm

      Perhaps you are jumping the gun here. Most of my posts go into moderation first, and many of them go poof for no reason at all. Plus, you seem to be posting the same thing over and over and over and over again. THAT will often get your post deleted, or even worse, get you banned. ENOUGH already!!!

  15. talker2u says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Some days ya just gotta laugh.

    Sundance, my friend . . .

    These days I gotta laugh every day!

    Thanks for today’s.

  16. disklxik says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Goodbye Laura

  17. booger71 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Billy is my representative and I have been to several of his auctions before he got elected. I was hesitant of him at first because of some rumors of shady business practices. So far he has voted pretty solid MAGA and he did get my Dad on the Honor Fight to DC to honor WW2 vets….but please don’t think that everyone in the 7th District of Missouri wears ties like that

  18. IMO says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    Epic 👍🏼👍🏼

  19. Justbill says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    I laughed my arse off when I saw this. I’m still laughing.

  20. PotP says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Well done.

    I’d like to see anyone, from either side, removed from the peanut gallery as soon as they stand up and start yammerin. Time and a place. The bearings aren’t it.

  21. kinthenorthwest says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Can’t believe what is happening…One tactic not mention in the article is they are now accusing one of Kavanaugh’s clerks of flashing the “White Supremacist” sign while sitting behind him.e

    Dems So Scared of Kavanaugh They’ve Just Used the Dumbest Attacks Ever
    #1: Brett Kavanaugh bought baseball tickets for friends
    #2: “Brett Kavanaugh” sounds like a “frat boy” name
    #3: He’s going to take away abortion rights — just like every other Republican high court nominee ever
    #4 They’re misrepresenting statements Kavanaugh made about executive power
    #5 Kavanaugh is outside the legal mainstream

    https://www.westernjournal.com/ct/dems-scared-kavanaugh-just-used-dumbest-attacks-ever/?utm_source=push&utm_medium=conservativetribune&utm_content=2018-09-05&utm_campaign=manualpost

  22. Rhoda R says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Her cell phone on a selfie stick tells me she’s more interested in notoriety than her actual message.

  23. tamnbud1 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    That was funny. Thanks Sundance, I really needed that.

  24. dawg says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Thats Laura Loomer. Sundance a little off today?

  25. Alison says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Just another day of ‘bought & sold’ politicians 😂

  26. JenniferVerner says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Who was that ? Loomed? Wish they would do that to the nutty democrats in the Judiciary committee.

  27. Mezzz says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Laura Loomer is all about Laura Loomer. She will have a gofundme page up within 24 hours.

  28. Alan D McIntire says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Good one. It reminded me of Leroy van Dyke’s hit song from back in the 1950s.

  29. Molly Pitcher says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    When we task ourselves with the rally cry to ‘Fight Back’ and someone actually does…..shut down and ridiculed..I dunno, seems self defeating to me.

    If the ejections from hearings were as swift for Dem mischief I would be onboard with putting her down but it’s not…the old double standard

    • lurker2 says:
      September 5, 2018 at 5:01 pm

      Ridicule is exactly how we should be responding. Laugh at the idiots, make fun of them. They want us to be angry and fight back. They hate it when we laugh at them and hate it more when we make a whole lot of people laugh at them. 🙂

    • L. Gee says:
      September 5, 2018 at 5:02 pm

      I seriously doubt the “auctioner” even knew who she was or what she was saying. People obviously couldn’t hear her.

      All he knew was that it was yet another interruption that SHOULD NOT have happened! I applaud his actions and humor!

  30. lurker2 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    A.W.E.S.O.M.E

  31. peighton2 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    That protestor was Laura Loomer, a big time Trump supporter. This video will be celebrated by the Luciferian Left.

  32. RAC says:
    September 5, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    Mr. Longs hilarious response will probably bring her more attention than otherwise so it’s a win for all, though best not something to be repeated maybe.

  33. Linus in W.PA. says:
    September 5, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    What was Loomer bitching about???

  34. lurker2 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    Who gave her a mic?

