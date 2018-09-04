UPDATE: TS Gordon Approaches Mississippi Coastline – Anticipated Landfall at Hurricane Strength….

Gordon is anticipated to strike the Mississippi coast as a category one hurricane. Current wind-speeds are 65mph, with strengthening anticipated.
[National Hurricane Center] At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Gordon was located near latitude 28.9 North, longitude 87.3 West. Gordon is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue until landfall occurs tonight along the north-central Gulf coast. A northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected after landfall, with a gradual turn toward the north-northwest and north forecast to occur on Friday.
On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will move across the northern Gulf of Mexico today, and will approach the north-central Gulf Coast within the hurricane warning area late this afternoon or evening, and move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley tonight and early Wednesday.
Reports from an Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected later today, and Gordon is forecast to be a hurricane when it makes landfall along the north-central Gulf Coast. Rapid weakening is forecast after Gordon moves inland. (link)
LOTS & LOTS of water gonna be coming with this guy…
BE SAFE! Don’t drive into deep or fast moving waters.
Yep. Don’t win an award.
Praying it stays under 65 mph and the surge is not overwhelming. Over and above the prayers: be prepared and stay safe to all in the path! God bless.
Ditto–Amen!
Stay safe everyone.
Too bad we haven’t the technology to pipe all that water over here to SoCal.
GOES 16 is just cool as crap!
I was looking for a non-twitter source of the image and came across this web site: https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES/index.php The full-earth composite is scary beautiful!
If you to to that GOES site and click on the earth you can zoom in. Thanks Ziigii! If not for your comment I wouldn’t have found that site!
Wow, there’s all sorts of cool stuff there. Look at this one, it’s so creepy! https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES/GOES16_sector_band.php?sector=se&band=03&length=24
Thanks Sundance for posting this. This former Landmasser appreciates your letting treepers know that although being between Alabama & Louisiana, Mississippi is often the target of hurricanes and is often overshadowed by the close proximity to New Orleans. Remember Katrina? Hancock County, Mississippi was ground zero for the storm.
The “good news” is that the storm is barely at 70 MPH as it starts to hit the coast right now.
Still — that’s a high wind and there will be lots of rain and a storm surge. Hope the folks are ready.
We live about 45 minutes south of NOLA so we are no longer in the projected cone. BUT it has been raining here every single day for the past 2-3 weeks. Our ground is saturated, our canals, ditches, and bayous are already full. We anticipate heavy rain and some flooding over next two days. Oddly enough, we had more sunshine today than we’ve had in a week or two.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I just want to extend my gratitude for CTH. Yes, most of us come here for political discussions and benefit from the awesome research that Team Sundance conducts, but putting a very important message about such imminent danger on the site just adds to the relevance and importance of having a place like the CTH to visit while we’re surfing. Please heed these warnings and stay safe if you are in the projected path.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed, Scott, I consider many in the Treehouse community online family.
We pray and care for each other.
🇺🇸
Oh hell, in bad storms Sundance takes off in a pickup with chainsaws.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Alpha male 😊
“Current wind-speeds are 65mph, with strengthening anticipated.”
Says who, Sundance?
Intellicast saying 45 mph.
http://www.intellicast.com/National/Wind/Current.aspx?location=USLA0338
Ok, answered my own question:
“Reports from an Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts.”
BUT these are wind speeds IN the hurricane, at elevations of thousands of feet.
But wind speeds at those elevations are not what define a “hurricane”.
According to the NWS,
“Hurricane- A tropical cyclone in which the maximum 1-minute sustained surface wind is 64 knots (74 mph) or greater.”
http://www.nws.noaa.gov/directives/sym/pd01006004curr.pdf
Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale:
“The maximum sustained surface wind speed (peak 1-minute wind at the standard meteorological observation height of 10 m [33 ft] over unobstructed exposure) associated with the cyclone is the determining factor in the scale.”
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/pdf/sshws.pdf
Can anyone explain this discrepancy?
Should we care if this storm, “TS Gordon,” thinks it’s a boy or a girl?
I have lived on the Florida Panhandle coast all of my life (born in Pensacola). Good luck to all.
Always amazed how far inland these can go.
