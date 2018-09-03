President Trump Evansville Indiana Rally Drew Largest Crowd Ever to Ford Center…

The Monster Vote is Very Real..
There is a very specific reason why U.S. print and broadcast media focused intensely on pushing their anti-Trump funeralpalozza narrative. As we saw in the 2016 election cycle, the goal of the DC proletariat is to create a false sense of the electoral landscape.
What they don’t want people to see are reports like this. Last Thursday night’s President Trump rally drew the Ford Center’s largest crowd ever, according to manager VenuWorks. The turnout: 11,500 people, with another 2,000 unable to get in. [Courier and Press Link]
Just like there was no precedent for a single primary candidate -amid a group of 17- to draw 15,000 people to any event in 2015, so too is there no precedent for 13,500 people showing up to a political rally during a non-presidential mid-term election season. THIS IS THE SILENT MAJORITY the media and professional political class fear. The MAGA movement is unprecedented in size, enthusiasm, and more importantly, resolve.
We are winning, bigly, and we represent the existential threat to the professional political establishment. The system, which has created an entire business model based on control of U.S. politics, is being summarily deconstructed. This is the reason why all of those who benefit from decades-long constructs of lobbying, consulting, think-tanks and UniParty party control, hate what President Trump represents. There are billions of dollars at stake, trillions more downstream, and slowly the MAGA movement is kicking their ass.
Look carefully. Do not look away. This is President Obama’s former campaign manager David Plouffe. Think about the message here…. “his kind”:
“Donald Trump’s supporters are angry“, or “uneducated”, or “unenlightened”, or (fill_In_The_Blank). This DC-based sentiment is clear within the latest sunlight upon officials within the United States Department of Justice and FBI. Now the corporate media narrative controllers are fully engaged.
The gaslighting is extreme as the same entities utilize their microphones in a brutal attempt to create a self fulfilling prophecy. In essence, what they are really trying to save is themselves. However, the reality of their rage only solidifies their irrelevance. Another example; again, do not look away:
David Mamet had a famous saying, essentially: …‘in order for authentic democrats to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’… By pretending ‘not to know’ there is no guilt, no actual connection to conscience, denial of truth allows easier trespass. The Democrat ideology depends on your willingness to accept their presentations; and your reconciliation. Do not look away.
There’s a level of anger far deeper and more consequential than expressed rage or visible behavior, it’s called Cold Anger.
Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed when we meet. You cannot poll or measure it specifically because most who carry it avoid discussion. And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.
We watched the passage of Obamacare at 1:38am on the day before Christmas Eve in 2009. We watched the Senate, then the House attempt passing Amnesty in 2014. We know exactly how it passed, and we know exactly why it passed. We don’t need to stand around talking about it….
We know what lies hidden behind “cloture” and the UniParty schemes.
We watch the 2009 $900+ billion Stimulus Bill being spent each year, every year, for seven consecutive years. Omnibus, Porkulous, QE1, QE2, Bailouts, Crony-Capitalism. We know exactly how this works, and we know exactly why this ruse is maintained. We don’t need to stand around talking about it…. We’re beyond talking.
We accept that the entire Senate voted to block President Trump’s ability to use recess appointments in 2017. Every.Single.Democrat.And.Republican.
Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently.
We’ve waited each year, every year, for ten years, to see a federal budget, only to be given another Omnibus spending bill by Speaker Ryan.
We’ve watched the ridiculing of cops, the riots, and the lack of support for laws, or their enforcement. We’ve been absorbing all that. We’ve been exposed to violence upon us by paid operatives of the organized DNC machine. We know; the media trying to hide it doesn’t change our level of information.
Cold Anger is not hatred, it is far more purposeful.
Cold Anger takes notice of the liars, even from a great distance – seemingly invisible to the mob. Cold Anger will still hold open the door for the riot goer. Mannerly.
We’ve watched our borders being intentionally unsecured.
We’ve watched Islamic Terrorists slaughter Americans as our politicians proclaim their uncertainty of motive. We know exactly who they are and why they are doing it. We do not need to stand around discussing it…. we’re clear eyed.
Cold Anger evidenced is more severe because it is more strategic, and more purposeful. Eric Cantor’s defeat, Matt Bevin’s victory, Brexit, Donald Trump’s highest vote tally in the history of presidential primaries or Mark Sanford’s 2018 dispatch might aide your understanding.
Cold Anger does not gloat; it absorbs consistent vilification and ridicule as fuel. This sensibility does not want to exist, it is forced to exist in otherwise unwilling hosts – we also refuse to be destabilized by it.
Transgender bathrooms are more important than border security.
Trade deals, employment and the standard of living in Vietnam and Southeast Asia are more important to Wall Street and DC lobbyists, than the financial security of Youngstown Ohio. We get it. We didn’t create that reality, we are simply responding to it.
Deliberate intent and prudence ensures we avoid failure. The course, is thoughtful vigilance; it’s a strategy devoid of emotion. The media can call us anything they want, it really doesn’t matter…. we’re far beyond that.
Foolishness and betrayal of our nation have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. We know exactly who Donald Trump is, and we also know what he’s not. He is exactly what we need at this moment. He is a necessary glorious bastard.
Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning.
When the well attired lady leaves the checkout line carrying steaks and shrimp using an EBT card, the door is still held open for her; yet notations necessarily embed.
When the U.S. flags lay gleefully undefended, they do not lay unnoticed. When the stars and stripes are controversial, yet the Mexican flag is honored – we are paying attention.
When millionaire football players kneel down rather than honor our fallen soldiers and stand proud of our country, we see that. Check the NFL TV ratings – take note.
When a school community cannot openly pray, it does not mean the prayerful were absent.
When a liar seems to win, it is not without observation. Many – more than the minority would like to admit – know the difference between science, clocks and political agendas.
Cold Anger perceives deception the way a long-term battered spouse absorbs the blow in the hours prior to the pre-planned exit; with purpose.
A shield, or cry of micro-aggression will provide no benefit, nor quarter. Delicate sensibilities are dispatched like a feather in a hurricane. Pushed far enough, decisions are reached.
[…] On the drive to and from the East Coast, I paid attention to the billboards and bumper-stickers. Folks, the people in “Fly over” country are PISSED, from the guy that guides hunters, to the mayors of towns and cities, to state senators congressmen and Governors who are voting to arrest and imprison federal law enforcement officials for enforcing federal gun laws that don’t agree with state law … The political pendulum has never, in the history of humanity, stayed on one side of a swing. The back lash from over reach has always been proportionate to how far off center it went before coming back … right now we’re staring at a whole hell of a lot of the country (about 80-90% of the land mass, as well as about 50+% of the population) that is FED UP. You really don’t want those guys to decide that the only way to fix it is to burn it down and start over… (more)
It’s too late…
Remember, this is an insurgency. You must modify your mindset to think like an insurgent. Insurgencies have nothing to lose. If insurgents are not victorious the system, which controls the dynamic, wins. However, if insurgents do nothing, the same system, which controls the dynamic, also wins.
Do nothing and you lose. Go to the mattresses, and you might win. The choice is yours.
Right now, every day is Saint Crispins day.
If we are mark’d to die, we are enow
To do our country loss; and if to live,
The fewer men, the greater share of honour.
God’s will! I pray thee, wish not one man more.
By Jove, I am not covetous for gold,
Nor care I who doth feed upon my cost;
It yearns me not if men my garments wear;
Such outward things dwell not in my desires.
But if it be a sin to covet honour,
I am the most offending soul alive.
No, faith, my coz, wish not a man from England.
God’s peace! I would not lose so great an honour
As one man more methinks would share from me
For the best hope I have. O, do not wish one more!
Rather proclaim it, Westmoreland, through my host,
That he which hath no stomach to this fight,
Let him depart; his passport shall be made,
And crowns for convoy put into his purse;
We would not die in that man’s company
That fears his fellowship to die with us.
This day is call’d the feast of Crispian.
He that outlives this day, and comes safe home,
Will stand a tip-toe when this day is nam’d,
And rouse him at the name of Crispian.
He that shall live this day, and see old age,
Will yearly on the vigil feast his neighbours,
And say ‘To-morrow is Saint Crispian.’
Then will he strip his sleeve and show his scars,
And say ‘These wounds I had on Crispian’s day.’
Old men forget; yet all shall be forgot,
But he’ll remember, with advantages,
What feats he did that day. Then shall our names,
Familiar in his mouth as household words-
Harry the King, Bedford and Exeter,
Warwick and Talbot, Salisbury and Gloucester-
Be in their flowing cups freshly rememb’red.
This story shall the good man teach his son;
And Crispin Crispian shall ne’er go by,
From this day to the ending of the world,
But we in it shall be remembered-
We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;
For he to-day that sheds his blood with me
Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,
This day shall gentle his condition;
And gentlemen in England now-a-bed
Shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here,
And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks
That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day.
The awakened American middle-class insurgency, led by Donald Trump, is an existential threat to the professional political class and every entity who lives in/around the professional political class. The entire political industry is threatened by the insurgency. The entire political industry is threatened by Donald Trump.
Decision time.
You know why the entire apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why the entire Wall Street apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why every institutional department, every lobbyist, every K-Street dweller, every career legislative member, staffer, and the various downstream economic benefactors, including the corporate media, all of it – all the above, are united against Donald Trump.
Donald Trump is an existential threat to the very existence of the UniParty. Donald Trump is an existential threat to every entity who benefits from the UniParty.
Multi-billion dollar contracts at stake. Trillion dollar multi-national trade deals at stake. The fundamental construct of decades of their united efforts to tear away at the very fabric of the U.S.A is at stake. They too have nothing to lose, and they’re damn sure acting like it.
Who opposes them?
The left’s spiteful and insidious gaslighting not only has brought the cold anger to huge levels.
BUT, in their infinite hubris, they accidentally poured the gas on themselves while they lit the match. Happy voting America
LikeLiked by 13 people
WAR
LikeLiked by 2 people
2 largest takeovers in history passed in Christmas Eve… The Federal Reserve Act and Obama Care.
LikeLike
Kill The Beast!
Mid-Term Elections, November 2018
MAGA
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 19 people
I really don’t want to wait till 2020 for a liberal media meltdown I want one in 2018.
LikeLiked by 4 people
SD we saw the Monster in all its glory this past Tuesday in Florida and Arizona! The numbers are truly staggering.
Republican voters are going to do their part come November 6th! Tuesday’s Primaries in Florida & Arizona where a complete disaster for the Democrats. All the BS you have been hearing this week is exactly that. The ABC/WAPO poll that they decided to run out where 49% of those polled want our President to be impeached and that only 3% of Blacks approve of the job he is doing is completely destroyed when REAL data is shown.
We are WINNING and the fear of the Establishment is on full display. There is absolutely nothing they can do to stop it.
Keep in mind in Florida, Democrats have 200K more registered voters than Republicans.
Money talks and BS walks!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wasn’t it just today WAPO told us Trumps support is declining?
LikeLike
Sorry for long post, but Spengler has a Asia Times article about the funeral…and the nobles that attended it. He doesn’t think highly of self-admiring establishment, since they are so incompetent
(snip)
By civility and bipartisanship, the Establishment refers to the policy consensus that squandered America’s dominant position in the world after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1990. America had no military competitors of importance when George W. Bush took office in 2001, and an edge in high technology that made the American economy seem insuperable. Since then:
China has taken America’s place as the leading exporter of high-tech equipment;
America faces credible military competition from China;
Real median household income hasn’t grown since 2000;
The civilian labor force participation rate has fallen from 67% in 2000 to 63% today;
Productivity growth has languished at 1% a year since the global financial crisis;
US federal debt has between 2000 and 2018 has doubled as a share of GDP;
The American economy became “cartelized, corrupt and anti-competitive,” dominated by a handful of tech monopolies who combined to crush competition.
Bush, supported by Senator McCain and the Republican mainstream, spent $5.6 trillion chasing the phantom of democracy in the Middle East, not to mention more than 6,700 American dead, more than 50,000 wounded and millions of lives disrupted.
…
The bipartisan Establishment had circled the wagons to protect itself from accountability for its blunders. The same pool of public officials managed a failed foreign policy, and the same revolving door of bankers and regulators bailed out the banks.
Not a single banker of stature was prosecuted, let alone served jail time, for the biggest financial fraud in history. So effectively had the Establishment suppressed dissent and policed its own ranks that any criticism of the Bush Administration’s “freedom agenda” meant instant ostracism.
In 2012, Senator McCain backed the installation of a Muslim Brotherhood government in Egypt.
http://www.atimes.com/article/a-funeral-for-a-world-that-never-was/
The article is long…and a good read. Our ‘leaders’ are not good people.
LikeLiked by 7 people
That is a great article and clearly spot-on! The love fest at McCain’s funeral between the Bushes and the Obamas, just like the late Barbara Bush fawning over Bill Clinton and calling him her “black sheep son” just proves that the Establishment will always stick together, especially if there is a chance to stick it to the rest of America and enrich themselves in the process!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Whomever from the Ruling Class is next in line to meet their Maker, his/her family will expect our President to roll out the red carpet, put expensive planes in the air, beef up security, open the checkbook and provide all other trappings and ceremonious niceties. And if that next passing occurs in our President’s term, he won’t be invited to that one, either.
Apparently, the rich and famous in the political realm enjoy these extravagant exercises of burying their dead. And enjoy asking much poorer people to pay for it.
Wonder if any of the high profile important people parading on TV the last week dressed in their mourner’s best have ever attended a small funeral at a country church with the cemetery out back? Is Heaven closer for a rich, elitist politician that is laid to rest only after millions are spent and every known ritual and expense exhausted?
At least those souls resting in the little common, ordinary cemeteries had families that scraped up the money to pay the tab. For paupers that can’t afford a basic funeral, we take care of them and we don’t mind because it’s the moral and compassionate thing to do.
There was an obscenity about the latest ‘State’ funeral that’s left a mark on the American psyche, for some it rose to the level of Cold Anger. They may have gone too far to the point we won’t care to watch such productions in the future. Maybe the people paying for these spectacular events passing as funerals have been called ‘uneducated’ and ‘deplorable’ one too many times. Maybe the reality that there truly are two sets of rules and two systems of justice that separate the political elite class from the rest of us is going to change the national mood on how much notoriety one mortal being is worthy to receive. Don’t ALL lives matter?
The Good Lord welcomes home his children whether they had a small gathering at that country church where “Amazing Grace” was sung and neighbors carried in food to be shared in the church basement or whether the deceased is honored and praised and eulogized ad nauseam via worldwide TV coverage.
It only took God 7 days to create Heaven and Earth and all things found in both. Somehow it took 8 days to send off a senator.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautifully written! Amen and Amen!!
LikeLike
True Patriots care for their people.
I saw a clip of McCain’s funeral. Their orchestrated treason, the last gasps to save themselves.
They feel united in their greed and arrogance. The elites. Flouting their wealth and their power.
Taunting the American people. “Who dares to stop us?”
Daily they attack our President and organize against our Constitutional votes with false charges and fake news.
The World feels the drum beat of our insurgency
We are the power.
LikeLiked by 11 people
They believe they are entitled, by royal decree.
LikeLike
Donna in Oregon, in a poll leftists voted 80% saying literally our Constitution needs changes/upgrading. Obviously this poll was calling as usual democrats so many of whom are so brainwashed they believe in everything but God, but many have awakened and deserting the DNC, thank God and that includes LEGAL hispanics, Asians, blacks, and Independents. They are now aware of the many lies and high taxes and promises never fulfilled but are now woke to Trump and all we have gained in under 2 yrs. Our Constitution is what built our Republic of freedom and rights and they don’t want that to continue allowing them to do the dirty of communism on us. Many who thinks this way will not last, as only the globalists (who are somewhat desperate now) to be the only “owners/leaders” and so those who want their dictatorship better stop and think about there being no future for them except as many are always treated under communism – badly!
LikeLike
“Obama’s former campaign manager David Plouffe.”
Now an employee of Mark Zuckerberg. Why am I not surprised.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Obama is coming to campaign for the November 2018 and they are positioning themselves to silence us.
We got one of the best Call to Arms I’ve ever read….because these people aren’t playing with us and when they say when it is over and they remove President Trump there is a list of us. They mean it.
Anyone notice the IRS scandal? One of the participants just got buried. (He who won’t be named)
Yes, they aren’t playing around. And it’s too late to back out now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What’s funny is they don’t understand the cat is already out of the bag. The more they lie, censor and try to deceive the more they prove to us we were dead right about them and that it’s war and it’s personal. They give us ammo against all the people who doubted us all these years. They are EXPOSED and there’s no going back to the good ole days when they could lie with impunity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Their mouths are moving, they are lying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donna, what I would like to see hopefully soon is Obama, the 3 Clintons, and all the other traitors arrested, a military trial (being nice because otherwise) and hanged publicly as a notice to the other criminals and haters this is what happens to traitors. These traitors are courting death and think they will win. Or as many have said already, not over my dead body!
LikeLike
Bearers of cold anger no longer need the internet to confirm our standing as “not alone” and “not crazy.” Once you are woke, you no longer need the tools that woke you. The more they work to silence the Monster Vote, the stronger it will get, the louder it will roar, and the deeper will be its bite. Ask the owners of The Red Hen, who stand in a long line of other failed businesses that used their financial platform as a means to (attempt to) shame and defang the Monster Voters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent. We have them right where we want them.
LikeLike
AMERICA needs serious alternatives to Facebook, Twitter, You Tube, Amazon …
We have given them too much.
They are silencing truth.
LikeLike
And Nike thinks they’re too big to fail or feel the backlash. We’ll see about that. hahaha
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wonderful expression of what is happening, btw, as usual SD.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I told people before the election that one of the biggest reasons I was voting for Trump was to throw a brick through the “plate glass window” facade of the Uniparty – to dispel and destroy the mistaken notion that the politicians of either party actually cared about US. (Although I liked everything he said about what he was going to do, policy-wise.)
Well, that is coming along swimmingly, thanks to VSGPDJT. Here is someone who, finally, actually DOES care about us and is giving his life for us – and they are doing everything they can to destroy him, but are destroying themselves in the process. President Trump is depending on us (and only us) to stand up for ourselves and for the country. We can’t let the opportunity he has given us pass; there will be no more if we fail. I want to see this country be a true Republic again, based on our God-given rights and principles. Now where is my torch and pitchfork?
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump was going out today clad in golf Maga attire. Something turned him around, he went back in the WH. Could have been some plot to take him out? He is hated beyond all belief and then double that! I wont dare put a sticker on my car or a political sign in my yard for fear of the crazies out there who would love to see me dead for my absolute right to support the candidate of my choice. Now Plouffe wants me dead and is signalling to the local moonbats that we are to be exterminated along with anyone who believes in MAGA. F… them! Ill gladly die and spit in their faces as they slay me. I would love to rip one of these antifa thugs masks off and kick their ass! COLD ANGER!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Their soft coup against our #MAGA insurgency….I think we’ll win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“No conversation is needed when we meet”…”we are beyond talking”…”Decision time”
Amen
LikeLiked by 5 people
John McCain was laid to rest yesterday. I await media reports of McCain sightings beginning sometime Wednesday afternoon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From deep below the surface of the earth…
LikeLike
He’d better stop tweeting.
LikeLike
Something Mighty This Way Comes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I must thank SUNDANCE for the ”Cold Anger” issue. It was more valuable than consulting with a psychologist.
I was for many years with a guy (guess what religion), no words can describe the dehumanization and terror I was subjected to for some eight years before I left him. I prepared my financial situation and exit five years before. When he came home one evening, I was no longer in the house and my belongings were gone.
So, I understand full well that Cold Anger that I now feel toward the media at large and that so many others also feel. I think the damned fake news media will be the catalyst for a major Republican victory in November.
LikeLiked by 2 people
GREAT POINT: Cold anger has ZPATIENCE. It took patience to prepare for 5 interminable long years, to make your move. Patience and persistence.
Well done!
And that’s what we MAGA deplorables need Patience and Persistence.
This is an EXISTENTIAL battle; that means, EACH side is fighting for their EXISTENCE. There will be NO withdrawing from the field of battle, licking your wounds, “only to fight another day”.
No, this is a fight to the death, them or us, no holds barred, no quarter given.
And we must fight SMART.
Cold anger means not allowing our actions or decisions to be effected by EMOTION.
I WANT has NO place in our decision making. It’s not a matter of what I WANT, it’s a matter of what I need, which is to WIN.
And so, while I WANT to start throwing blows, or lead, I know that won’t lead to a win.
While I WANT all these micreants locked up, tried and hung, yesterday, that won’t, in and of itself prevent this happening again, or, in and of itself lead to a win.
Cold anger, patient, persistent, unemotional and with the strength that comes from knowing we got nothing left to loose.no
.
LikeLike
The next funeral will be theirs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
great summary
LikeLike
This is a force that scares the bee-jeepers out of all swamp denizens. Their world of graft, entitlement, and generational nepotism is being shaken to it’s foundation.They are in denial, that’s where we come in, VOTE!!! and remove all ambiguity about how we feel about their willful destruction of the USA. This quest to be fair to the rest of the world (NWO) has left sections of our country panting for life, for this there is a special place in hell. If this goes from Cold to Hot, watch out swamp critters. We have to vote enough to wash out their ability to stuff the ballot box.
I say again. Just know that the cabal will lie, cheat, and steal, the cost of freedom is eternal vigilance. Eyes wide open, and keep the Presidents flanks.
KeepAGA! …by voting and Backing President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Witness!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do you hear the people sing?
Singing the song of angry men?
It is the music of the people
Who will not be slaves again!
When the beating of your heart
Echoes the beating of the drums
There is a life about to start
When tomorrow comes!
Will you join in our crusade?
Who will be strong and stand with me?
Beyond the barricade
Is there a world you long to see?
Then join in the fight
That will give you the right to be free!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Great Awakening has been the realization by Americans that the Les Mis song no longer was a song of oppression sung by the French peasants, but by us, today.
LikeLike
🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Almost exactly two years ago.
LikeLike
Bravo 👍👍 👏
I don’t see this movement becoming complacent in the next 6 years. I just hope our movement has grown since Nov. 2016. If it has we should be in great shape.
LikeLike
Magnificent post, SD, magnificent! Should be front page on every paper across the nation. You’ve spoken the absolute bedrock truth. If only everyone on our side could read this, it would bring into micro-sharp focus who the enemies of America are, and what’s at stake if they gain the House this November.
And I love this phraseology:
“Go to the mattresses, and you might win”
Thank you for a rallying and rousing post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I started this Labor Day off with a little Morning Joe. Ole Mikey Hayden was going for it this morning with a whole new set of lies and speculation. The establishment is truly afraid and they should be. America will never be the same and Trump will go down in history as the most consequential American leader of the 20th and 21st centuries. For the first time in 3 decades we may retake our freedom and the nation will prosper like never before. Long live Uncle Donnie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, you’re the best.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAKE CERTAIN that EVERY conservative voter you know is aware of how absolutely CRITICAL it is that we have a large turnout for the mid-terms!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I live in Pierce County Wa. I went to Winco today and saw a man wearing a Trump t-shirt. I asked him where he got it and he said Info Wars and we talked about tech pulling Alex down. I recommended Sundance and the Treepers! Best part was the man and his family were proud Black Americans who loved their country and America’s Trump! You better believe we are ALL part of a reckoning!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those 2 tweets posted by SD make my cold anger burn red hot!
LikeLike
I saw this in the azcentral.com:
“After doors had closed Wednesday night, an estimated 15,000 people had passed by McCain’s casket to pay their respects, according to a family representative who provided a DPS estimate.”
And I thought, well, that’s just one Trump rally…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I considered the McCain funeral the public ceremony for the death of the Globalists. They mourned and wept. They made their hatred of President Trump and his supporters a public display that could not be ignored by any observer. They will never be able to take back those words and pretend that they love America.
Sides have been chosen. The masks have been removed.
As President Trump says about the trade wars, we cannot lose because any loss of one of these Globalist Trade Agreements puts money into our pocket. We are not the world’s piggy bank anymore.
We let the Globalists do their best to destroy America and they thought they were succeeding until we stood up and said “Enough. There is a point beyond which we will not go.”
It became clear that they were not wanting a voice or a vote or a level playing field. They wanted it all and they wanted us as their slaves. They didn’t even pretend to give us a place at the table.
They mistook our honesty, patience, generosity, kindness and desire for fair play as signs of weakness. The more we gave, the more they wanted.
Now, we are taking our country back. We cannot lose because every law we enforce, every agreement we make them adhere to, every rule of common decency that we demand them to respect just makes it clearer that the Globalists never had any intention of abiding by the rules or their agreements with us. They even changed the laws and rules because they believed they could use them to destroy us.
The Globalists never expected Donald Trump to win. They never expected us to reach our limit. Now we can use their new laws and rules to our advantage. We are in charge of the military. We are in charge of law enforcement. We are in charge of the Courts. We are in charge of the money. We are in charge of the narrative. We have already won.
God Bless President Trump
God Bless America
MAGA and KAG
LikeLiked by 3 people
“the media and professional political class fear.”
I doubt that they fear us. I suspect they truly believe we do not exist. They are utterly baffled as to how Donald Trump won the presidency given they believe no one could possibly vote for him.
LikeLike
“Meet tonight at the old mill. At midnight, we ride.”
LikeLike
Cry “havoc!”, and let slip the dogs of war.
LikeLike