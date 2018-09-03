Happy Labor Day America!!

Today is Labor Day 2018.
♦ This Labor Day more Americans are working than ever before in the history of our country. ♦ This Labor Day our economy is growing more than all the pontificating pundits expected. ♦ This Labor Day our unemployment rate is the lowest in our lifetime. ♦This Labor Day there are more jobs available for American workers than ever before. ♦This Labor Day wages are increasing at a faster rate than at any time in the past three decades. ♦ This Labor Day inflation is growing at a lower rate than wages are increasing. ♦This Labor Day productivity is growing faster than any time in the past decade. ♦This Labor Day 323 metropolitan areas have the lowest unemployment ever. ♦This Labor Day consumer optimism is higher than anyone has ever recorded. ♦This Labor Day high-paying manufacturing jobs are growing at the highest rate in five decades.
This Labor Day is our first MAGA labor day.
…And we’ve only just begun!
Happy Labor Day to our VSG! Keep America Great!!
God bless our great President, and Happy Labor Day to all!
Yes! It is the happiest Labor Day in a long, long, long, time.
Thanks to God and then to President Trump!
Perfectly said.
Keep em coming flep … I’m learning more from you than Drudge (who is near dead to me).
Winnamins to Winfinity and beyond.
MAGA is well on the way!
Cheers!! 🇺🇸
MAGAnificent !
I hope so but I feel uneasy these days
I hope that by this time next year, we will be seeing greater numbers of Americans with things like “weekends” and “holidays” off from their full-time employment.
Happy Labor Day, Americans.
For those who said “America was never that great”………
For those who in attacking Trump for wanting to make America great again said “America was always great”……..and it was both intended and accepted as an insult to President Trump (at a FUNERAL no less)…..
America is greater now than it was less than two short years ago. The Good Lord willing, it will continue to be even greater.
We’ve only just begun!!
🙏🏼🇺🇸❤️🦁❤️🇺🇸🙏🏼
😊
What a fabulous singer. So much emotion and honesty in that voice. This rock aficionado totally “gets it” with Karen Carpenter. A seminal song of my era. Thanks Canada!
Sundance….personal request…can you do a brief article to explain the process if/when POTUS relieves the AG of his position. Would be nice to have the facts before hand when the drama strarts……thanks in advance, if possible.
These are great reports and the President and his team deserve as much praise as we can give them.
Can you imagine how much higher we would be soaring as an economy and as a nation if the resistance didn’t turn EVERYTHING into a battle, and I mean everything. This especially includes resistance from within President’s own party?
Oh well, maybe the constant battles make us even stronger.
In 2 years, PDJT has done way more than the two who preceded him in 16! Thank goodness we have been blessed with a Commander-in-Chief with the best interests of his country at heart. We are fortunate, indeed, to have our wonderful leader and his pack of “little friend” who have gotten Y-U-G-E results!!! God bless the USA!!
Amen 🙏🏼
I’ve said this before but as good as this year has been, next will truly be a banner one because everyone will understand we are in a strong cycle. Everyone will fully understand how the tax cuts have benefit them in terms of the cuts and simplification in filing taxes.
If this was a presidential year and the economy was booming and the world at relative peace and stability, the president would be cruising to a landslide victory. Why is this a question for a midterm election year? These two years with Trump have only been marred by Jeff Sessions, who refused himself and John McCain, who voted no on Obamacare repeal. Other than those two, it’s been accomplishment on top of accomplishment by Trump. Not tired of winning! MAGA!!
Ohhhh … so THAT’S why I’ve heard NOTHING from the UNIONISTAS this Labor Day (except a halfhearted Trump attack from Richard Trumka-ironically). Ordinarily, they all come out and crow about the workers … and how they all need $15.00/hr min. To stand around entering others into a computer that does all the work except receive the cash. But since workers are doing so.damn.well. under the BOOMING Trumpian economy … *crickets*
Black voter support for PDJT over 30% now, up from 11% when Kanye West first came out and declared his support for him.
Impossible to overstate the magnitude and significance of this fact.
Dems/Obama did their best to divide this country by racial identity politics, but PDJT is uniting it by and through #MAGA.
We are witnessing earth-shaking history being made which will be discussed and remembered centuries from now.
All it takes is a friend or two going to work at a job that makes good money, and black Americans will be taking another look at this man called President Trump.
You won’t see the same effect amongst the young white liberals, because none of their under-employed friends will be answering the call to work in the trades in a factory.
That’s too much like work.
What’s encouraging about this economic boom is that it’s not a real estate or dot com bubble, but rather it is based on a return of manufacturing to the US and the exporting of energy.
It should go on for quite some time.
bEST bLOG oN tHE iNTERNETS!
MAGA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
