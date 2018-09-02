Sunday September 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Precious Heritage
The book, We Americans, published by the National Geographic Society in 1976, depicts a family of eight early settlers, four of whom are holding Bibles in their hands. The caption opens with the words: “Book of books, the Bible, was the end and means of the education of early Americans.”
This is confirmed by the Encyclopaedia Britannica, which declares that “The New England Primer… for 150 years widely used as a textbook, was largely composed of Scriptural and doctrinal material. Catechisms were taught in the public schools and prayer was offered twice a day” (EB under School and Curriculum in the United States).
This does not mean that all our Revolutionary forefathers were saved, or regenerated by personal faith in Christ, but the evidence is abundant that they were, as a whole, God-fearing men, and this was bound to have a significant effect on their thinking and their conduct. And, indeed, there were among them many born-again believers.
Revolutionary times conjure up in our minds such pictures as Washington praying earnestly at Valley Forge, the members of Congress kneeling together in prayer for divine guidance, and the precepts of Scripture being pressed home again and again by those high in government, while the citizens in general trembled at God’s Word.
It goes without saying that our nation plays a strategic role in the affairs of the world. Our influence is great. However, America will not again exert the right kind of influence in the world until the Church of Christ recovers from her spiritual illness and our national leaders and the populace once more become at least God-fearing. The fear of God does not in itself save from sin’s penalty, but it is the first step toward salvation. Moreover, God’s Word declares:
“By the fear of the Lord men depart from evil” (Prv. 16:6).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/precious-heritage/
Pr 16:6 By mercy and truth iniquity is purged: and by the fear of the LORD men depart from evil.
citizen817, I was taken to Yellowstone as a very young child (early 1950’s) by my parents and the only memory I have is standing on the back seat of our car and running from one side to the other, frightened, because a bear kept following me. It stood up at the window (it had to have been raised or it could have crawled into the car and I’m still here, so….
Hello Monday. Let’s kick some ass. k
Good early morning, dan.
Did I sleep right through Sunday?
😆
Sweet Dreams
Beautiful…. Thank you!
I just lost my younger sister to Brain cancer. I am so saddened by this, but at least she is at peace now.
My condolences and prayers on the loss of your sister.
May her soul Rest In Peace and may your cherished memories bring comfort.
I am truly sorry ❤️
My heart is with you. Whatever it is that brings you peace, that is my prayer for you. Virtual hug…
Continuing with an assertion I’ve made that the “oceans plastics” issue is not primarily a first-world-generated problem.
The setting: Unfathomable amounts of plastics and other garbage wash ashore in the Dominican Republic
Question is asked “where did all the trash on our Dominican Republic beach come from”?
Answer: the Dominican Republic
“The plastic wave you’re seeing here is material that got flushed down the rivers.
… meaning that Dominicans in the watershed toss all their garbage off the back porch and into the ravine. Big rainstorm comes and flushes it all down the gulches and onto the beach.
[As a small aside, the Dominican Republic is adjoined to a notable sh#t-hole that received a lot of notoriety last year after being mentioned by a certain US President …]
Waves of Garbage Are Washing onto a Beach in the Dominican Republic
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/waves-garbage-are-washing-beach-dominican-republic-180969747/
here’s a keyword search, a bunch of the articles have videos if you’re more of a video watcher
https://www.startpage.com/do/search?query=trash+on+beach+dominican+republic&cat=web&pl=ie&language=english
A man of modest means, my father’s possessions were few. When he died the only thing of his I really wanted to remember him by was his prized LC Smith shotgun which he purchased during the Great Depression. It was specially made for him with modified and improved barrels and was the sweetest shooting bird gun you’ve ever seen. For Guy Clark. on his father’s death the only thing he wanted was his dad’s Randal knife . . .
https:/www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9ScNhCLzxo
Wow… I never knew that!
John McCain Exposed By Vietnam Vets And Pow’s
I’ll have a look in awhile, but the main question that’s been rattling around in my head all week is
How is it that a Senator – any Senator – can self-anoint himself with a JFK-scale funeral?
The answer that occurs to me is “only with the full cooperation and complicity and participation of the entire Deep State and Commie Left and all other manner of anti-Trump fellow travelers”.
Typical Euro-Lefty-Feminist logic:
After a rash of sexual assaults in 2016 and 2017 by (primarily) muslim Afghan “refugees”, the solution is to exclude …
… men
“What do you think about us creating an awesome festival where only non-men are welcome until ALL men learn how to behave?” tweeted Knyckare, who founded the Statement Festival …
In 2016, the Swedish press was accused of working with police to “cover up” sexual assaults committed by migrant youths against girls as young as 12-year-old at the Sthlm music festival.
“These are so-called refugee youths, specifically from Afghanistan. Several of the gang were arrested for sexual molestation,” read a leaked police memo.
Couple real winners in the front row, and I’m not talkin’ Reality
World’s First Man-Free Music Festival Kicks Off in Sweden
https://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/09/01/world-first-man-free-music-festival-kicks-off-in-sweden/
… gal in the green hair looks like Sling Blade
Ha! Just cracked my own damn self up
I LOLd, as the kids say
From my friend Andreea in Bucharest
