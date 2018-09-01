September 1st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #590

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Aah lyin Ted. What a good sport the Pres is; never holds a grudge. Truly a giant of a man amongst mem.
Ain’t that the truth.
And smart, too. When push comes to shove…..Beto’s just too awful to ignore.
I’m for one happy he’s letting Ted back on the train. Ted bent the knee, asked for help, so Ted, get on the damn train.
We’re going to Make America Great Again and we’re ALL coming along for the ride. All of us. If Hillary would ever act right I’d forgive her crooked ass too.
CHOO CHOO PEOPLE!
You had me there Ron, right up till that silliness about Crooked 🙂
Whoa! Whoa Ted! you can get on board. But that baggage has got to go!
Sorry, Heidi.
@SenTedCruz – Please let it sink in. Something you’ll never see ever again in your life. Kiss the feet of Donald J. Trump.
Wonder if Ted’s daddy will attend?
This is what honor and forgiveness mean….are you listening John McCain?
I saw a comment from a gentleman who said that when he saw the Bloomberg story the first thing he thought was how PDJT played them to get his message to Trudeau. I agree. Do you really think for a nanosecond that PDJT would make comments to Bloomberg with a wink and a nod that they’re “off the record” and not know that they’d be headlines tomorrow? No way.
See Mr. President’s follow up tweet, posted below my citizen 👍
We ❤️ President Trump!
I agree, as well. I think it was also yet another opportunity for President Trump to show how corrupt and untrustworthy the media is.
” how corrupt and untrustworthy the media is.”
I hope that he uses the opportunity to say “No” to some reporters, like those that were present for this incident. He does not know which one – so let them figure it out and they can all suffer the consequences (no more WH access).
The President is making use of the useful idiots.
Exactly right.
MY President WANTS to punish Canada. And now he is adding public humiliation as a cherry on top … while simultaneously making another point in the WAR against our dishonest Press. How many years did Canada take advantage of the US, while feckless, clueless Presidents and Congress played with themselves? How long has the American Middle class had to PAY the PRICE for our so-called leaders incompetency? And then to make it even more humiliating … PM Fairydust tries to humiliate PDJT. What an utter fool. Sorry Canadian Conservatives … this appears to be the permanent state of your political reality. Amateurs at the helm … who worry about invented gender pronouns, but know nothing about economics, or trade. My President SHOULD punish Canada Bigly … and publicly … and lay the blame at the socks of their incompetent government.
Kenji – Diss the incompetents at the helm, but have a little empathy for our Canadian friends, including many here at the Treehouse. Our electoral college is a protection Canadians don’t have.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I saw this, don’t know what the plan is. Can anyone define this?
Just Click on the link in citizen817’s post – its the White House website
Well, that was easy. Thank you! I had no idea there was a link. 😃
So logical. So helpful to both small businesses and their workers!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And as Socialist Somali Security falls apart, due to Democrat sabotage, it will be good that retirement savings moves to WORK RELATED ACCOUNTS. VSGPOTUS is always thinking ahead.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This is really outstanding…everyone should share with their families and friends if they do not know. It goes right to the hard-working middle-class. Thank you, Mr. President.
POTUS is telling us…
RED WAVE comin’
Their ignorance is willful. They have no desire to learn, and I have no sympathy for their self-inflicted humiliation.
Everyone can pretty much count on all polling up to the November midterms to be grossly inaccurate with the exception of a select few (which we all know). Any polls with NBC, ABC, CBS, Washington Post, David Sabato, Nate Silver, Frank Luntz, should be taken with a grain of salt. Also…does anyone know if the PINO (Pollster In Name Only) Chris Stirewalt does Fox News polling? If so, add him. And does anyone remember Helmut Norpoth? He was one of the only ones to have PDJT winning early and never wavered.
Correction! Larry Sabato from the Crystal Ball.
It’s a shame that some of these formerly pretty decent news orgs.- like Bloomberg- have gotten down in the absolute gutter.
Their Hate Trump Mantra killed ’em off. Such stupid ridiculous articles from Bloomberg for quite a while now.
Enjoy oblivion, Bloomberg News.
See how DJT arranged this? He knew they would leak, so that is a win. Now, if they apologise, they admit wrongdoing, he gets another win. All the while, the original leak gets more and more play, and he wins bigly. There is no down side here. He set it up so he can only win – this is his genius. He’s got this “winning thing” down to an art!
LikeLiked by 1 person
sorry for my “alter ego” post. not sure what happened here.
LikeLike
See how DJT arranged this? He knew they would leak, so that is a win. Now, if they apologise, they admit wrongdoing, he gets another win. All the while, the original leak gets more and more play, and he wins bigly. There is no down side here. He set it up so he can only win – this is his genius. He’s got this “winning thing” down to an art!
They just can’t help themselves. Must. Walk. Into. Trap.
I think by now that they are so punch drunk that they cannot learn – that’s what it looks like! Or perhaps they are dumber than I realised. I did not realise how far the left hand side of the Bell Curve extended. I will revise my data accordingly 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are constantly on the lookout for anything they can use against President Trump. For some crazy reason they cannot see that the President KNOWS that, they are just so dang keen to “get him” they don’t see the trap at all until it’s too late.
Then later, sure enough, along comes ANOTHER chance to “get him” and they get all giddy with excitement once more. They’re sure they’ve got him this time (they think) – then CLANG goes the trap again!
I’ve never liked clowns, there’s something unwholesome about them (apologies to all clowns – I guess I was frightened by one in my youth or last life or something). Anyway, I’m enjoying watching these ones falling over themselves. This is a show I can’t leave alone. 🙂
Well put. PDJT knows in advance exactly what motivates them, hence sets them up, time and time again. Its a bit like that Zen advice, in order to “get it” you must stop trying so hard. In order for them to become politically relevant, they must stop trying to tear him down and work on something positive for their own side. So the only way they can beat him is to be better than him. When will they adopt this strategy? My money says not before 2024 🙂
My money says not ever! I don’t think they’ll ever learn how. It may well be beyond them to even think to try.
They all were in the gutter kissing zero’s arse long before The Donald Descended the escalator.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They had some good reporting during the Mortgage Meltdown.
I wouldn’t trust them on ANYTHING any longer.
Absoute. Tools.
Is Mike Bloomberg still running it? Cause his hated and jealousy of PT is off the charts.
“Why Trump? Why not me?” He shouts that at the mirror every morning while he shaves.
The fact he doesn’t know why , is one of the reasons why…..Besides many others
Ms Jennifer has some ‘splalining to do
LikeLiked by 1 person
I lack the patience to let them ramble on with their anti-Trump rhetoric. Just shut them off.
They spent the last 50 years perfecting The Plan on black Americans, and are now ready to launch it off on the next “identity groups”.
Thanks God enough Americans are Waking Up before it can fully take hold – just in the nick of time.
We just need to wake up the PNW, without getting our heads beat in during the process.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lots of zombies up there….
But! Miracles DO happen! So I’m not counting *anything* out.
Good Luck to you guys!
Just like President B. Lyndon Johnson said, “I’ll have those ******* voting Democratic for 200 years.”
Welp, hopefully, he was off by about 140 years.
I’ll give him the 60 tho.
And now the Democraps are tossing black America in the rubbish bin, as they flood America with legal AND illegal aliens to suppress wages and take center stage in identity political roulette. Yeah … black lives matter … until they don’t.
LikeLiked by 5 people
More money will fix it – said no sane person ever.
Someone in Canada gets it.
Excerpt from the article:
“Premier Ford is mandating Ontario colleges and universities to introduce a free speech policy by January 1, 2019. This policy will help protect free speech and foster learning environments that encourage freedom of thought and respectful and responsible debate.”
In a video, Ford went into more detail on the policy, saying “students will have open and free speech. Open dialogue, open debate, they aren’t going to be shut down by the special interest groups and the universities, they’re going to be able to voice their opinion.”
We need the same thing here!
Our college campuses have become kill-zones for Freedom of Speech.
Looks like Stefan Halper and David R. Gergen used to know each other:
“According to the sources, [Stefan] Halper worked closely with David R. Gergen on the staff of George Bush when Bush was seeking the Republican presidential nomination [against Reagan in 1979]. The sources said that Gergen, director of White House communications, and [James] Baker, another top Bush campaign aide and now an assistant to Reagan, brought Halper onto the Reagan campaign staff after the Republican convention [when Reagan won the nomination].” (“Reagan Reportedly Aided by Former Agents for CIA,” Lexington Herald Leader, Lexington, Kentucky, July 7, 1980)
Halper also had contacts back then at lots of news organizations:
Robert Garrick, a Republican campaign official who worked with Stefan Halper, said, “Every time I turned around his door was closed. And I’d walk in and he’d be talking to somebody from CBS or NBC or the New York Times. That wasn’t our business. This guy was a loose cannon.” (“Tension Mounts as former Reagan Officials Feud,” The Evansville Courier, Evansville, Indiana, July 8, 1983)
Just trying to connect some dots . . . .
DC is just a big pit of snakes, slithering all over and under each other.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are a lot of dots to connect. That is why “Q” said to “follow the wives” (most of which did not take their husband’s name) and Dan Bongino says to “remember the names” (because they will continue to come up again and again).
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think Halper was a sabotage agent, a provocateur, a double agent, and a Soviet mole. According to this theory, he was turned in England around the same time as Beelzebubba, and then he basically worked FOR the Soviet-owned Democrats, mostly by infiltrating the Republicans and pretending to be one of them.
Talking too much to the media is a great way to do all of the above.
Though it has been miserable and expensive, the Mueller Trump investigation has become a Trump galvanizing for many Americans. IMO, Trump support is more like 60/40. Forty percent are deranged libtards lacking common sense. They are flotsam in the sea of humanity. Just be thankful you are not one of them. Otherwise, you would be doomed to misery.
Fragment found from the mostly destroyed library of H.G. Wells and dated January 21, 2021 –
Candidate and then President Donald J. Trump was condemned by royalist democrats and royalist GOPe because he believed that America’s government should return to of, by and for the people, rather than of, by and for the royalists and their special interest money men. . This belief was dangerous heresy to them, and their pocketbooks, so royalists, democrat and GOPe, and their lackeys in the MSM and their designated Presidential assassin, Gestapo Bob Mueller, aka, Lee Harvey Oswald 2.0, performed their inquisition and declared, “none may speak with him by word of mouth, nor by writing, nor show any favor to him, nor be under one roof with him.” Trump responded by running for and easily winning a second term as the American people’s MAGA President.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am sure I am not the only person thoroughly fed up with all of the corruption being revealed (thank you Sundance for shining a mega watt spotlight on the situation), and nothing apparently being done to the corruptocrats.
I love Trump. I was a diehard supporter of his even years prior to his announcement. Watching The Apprentice is a good way to get insight into the man. I was (am) so excited he ran. I knew he would win when he survived his first week from full on media assault the first week of his campaign.
We are so used to spineless GOP curling into a fetal position when any negative press goes their way. It has been so entertaining watching Trump drive the media nuts because they still don’t get him. They haven’t figured out he owns any downside thrown at him, thus it all slides off him like he has Teflon surrounding him.
I admire his courage to take on the corrupt uniparty to pull our country back from the brink. He didn’t have to do this for us. I see God’s hands all over this
Any suggestions on how to keep up the spirits when I feel so powerless about the lack of a real justice system? I want all of those corruptocrats to rot in jail forever but am giving up hope it will ever happen.
Sigh
… ” We are so used to spineless GOP curling into a fetal position when any negative press goes their way “….
Word.
What a relief to FINALLY have someone at the helm who doesn’t do that sh*t.
You really start to wonder who these losers really ARE and whose side they’re on when they are constantly folding like a wet towel.
Bunch of inarticulate, tongue-tied buffoons, at best. At worst? who knows.
Pray and turn off the tv.
Mustard-grilled with grilled onions (off the “secret” menu)….mmmmmmmmm…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read a King James bible, especially the epistles of Paul (Romans to Philemon). If you read 3 chapters a day, you can get through them once every 29 days.
Romans 12:17 Recompense to no man evil for evil. Provide things honest in the sight of all men.
18 If it be possible, as much as lieth in you, live peaceably with all men.
19 Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord.
20 Therefore if thine enemy hunger, feed him; if he thirst, give him drink: for in so doing thou shalt heap coals of fire on his head.
21 Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good.
Romans 14:12 So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.
Follow the money, and the wives/kids.
Yes, JOE BIDEN, I am referencing you.
Kalena – I always figure that God will hand out justice in due time. What happens on earth is only temporary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The FBI & DOJ are part of the swampiest swamp. Trump rightfully proritized the economy (jobs), trade deals & some pressing foreign snafus. I have no doubt he will turn his sights to the dithering Justice Dept. once he knows Main Street is on an upward trend.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This article is 6 months late, but better late than never to expose the truth to more AMERICANS.
He also knew about her server being hacked by the Chinese from his PDBs, and did nothing about it.
Remember how the Chinese dissed him on his last visit there – did not even roll out the stairs to AF1, he had to exit from emergency exit down low. They had his number over there, libtards here just ignored that, never registered with them cause it did not comport with their world view.
Sorry to disagree but that was Obama and his staff who complained that the Chinese staff doing the deplaning did not understand English. The Chinese rushed to get a translator but was rebuffed. Obama created the incident full stop. For his own optics.
The Chinese had no reason to discomfort him as he is one of their fellow travelers, plus also creating a face lost situation.
Subsequently, when Obama was out of office he had a very publicized meeting with Xi Jinping. Drinking tea and laughing.
I can tell you, at least in this instance, the Chinese were back footed.
Follow the Biden… er… I mean the money.
Can we annul Obozo’s presidency now?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have to disagree. Annulling a presidency is what the the opposition is calling for to do with President Trump.
We need the record. Full stop. We need to see the evidence. Otherwise we have no guidons. Obama needs the scrutiny of his administrative actions and all involved. This is a republic, we have laws under the constitution and no historical record should be annulled.
I know why you made the comment, Pres Trump has gone a long way to overturn actions taken by the previous admin. But we need the record as to how and why that happened.
SHE became a criminal … the instant SHE set up HER own private, unsecured, hidden, server in the basement bathroom. Period.
Still … not … charged.
I weep for the injustice
“she even emailed him [Obama] directly, according to the report, from the territory of a foreign adversary”
I just don’t understand. How is that NOT “grossly negligent”? I mean not even, like, one of our fake EU allies. A FOREIGN ADVERSARY. And then she gives us the “duuhhh… I don’t know how all this crazy technology works!”.
EVen if it’s just a wrist slap and a fine. She needs to be held accountable and her security clearance needs to be revoked. Reasonable prosecutor says: “yeah, I’d prosecute that stupidity if only to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
She is untouchable. Her litany of prosecutable offenses is lengthy and damning. She will die a bitter, despicable, friendless, and free person.
Well, I guess she’s at least in a mental and emotional jail that she built herself and for herself. Better than nothing.
Too late to redraw
NC’s congressional districts for 2018 election, plaintiffs agree
https://amp-newsobserver-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/amp.newsobserver.com/news/politics-government/article217646455.html?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D#referrer=https://www.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s
Excerpt:
It is too late to redraw North Carolina’s congressional districts for the 2018 election despite a court ruling them unconstitutional, the winners in the state’s partisan gerrymandering case said Friday.
The state chapters of Common Cause and The League of Women Voters won their gerrymandering case on Monday, but on Friday they wrote to the federal judges who had ruled for them that the November election is too soon to try to draw new maps.
“Attempting to impose a new districting plan in time for the 2018 election would be too disruptive and potentially counterproductive,”
LikeLiked by 3 people
#WALKAWAY: Exit to the Right
Here in recent days
Some have seen the light
Many who were left
Now exit to the right
We hope to be the seeds
Of a brand new day
Because we’ve seen the truth
We now walk away
Divided and deceived
All in search of votes
By those who seek to put us
At each other’s throats
They’ll issue their decrees
From their ivory towers
While we’ll have just one use
To help them gain in power
In the leftists minds
This one thing is true
You need not EVER THINK
THEY will think for you
So leave free will at home
You must think like the crowd
Critical thought and reason?
Such things are not allowed
They’ve dishonored our vets
And demonized ALL cops
They’ve justified the crooks
With lies that never stop
Old glory our dear flag
They treat with degradation
While heaping constant praise
On those of other nations
Deceptive with their words
Refusing fair debates
Every disagreement
They quickly label hate
Dare to use YOUR mind
And you’ll be of no use
You’ll soon become a target
For hatred and abuse
If you listen closely
Their words are loud and clear
You MUST do as THEY say
Free thought’s not welcomed there
We’ve walked away from lies
From corruption and fake news
From division and the hate
That the left has used
It’s just the type of movement
To take our country back
A movement for all men
Be they white or black
We’re black and we are white
We’re straights and we are gays
With eyes that now can see
We’ve all walked away
A melting pot of people
Who now hear freedom’s ballad
While leftists seek to make
A rotten putrid salad
Here in recent days
Some have seen the light
As Many who were left
Now exit to the right…….
WOW! I wish President Trump would read this at a rally, like he used to read the snake poem.
Someone needs to forward it to wh.gov!
Great response from Marco:
And so the “enlightened ones” keep digging that hole deeper, slowly but surely red pilling ever more people to walk away. They are truly “expletive here”.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I wonder if Lil’ Marco has any sense of the irony in using “lunacy” to describe leftist spin on our moon missions.
I will give some credit to Little Marco. He has been chairing the US China congressional commission and has upped his learning curve exponentially. He nows has a firm grasp of the issues. He as also supported the President on the so-called ‘trade war’.
So I give him a +1 for that. Disclaimer: I was never a supporter, nor live in Florida.
Oh, yes, Ryan – I am sure you know exactly what Neil thought at the time. What a maroon – these actors are amazingly narcissistic and vain, aren’t they?? Guess this is yet another movie out of Hollyweird that I can avoid.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, he did for some building…was it the NATO building?
I don’t want to see McStain’s name on any of our buildings.
It would be an insult to all of our service people who actually *are* heroes.
All you meat lovers out there should enjoy a great burger for lunch or dinner this week…at least once…and bring the family! Yum!
Son and I had 2 double doubles tonight
The No. 2 with grilled onions and no tomato, diet coke to drink, and extra fry sauce on the side is my regular. I am so hungry now I may go get one!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Earl, need to put it next to a Starbucks!!!
NOPE, NOT EVER!!!
When you get an In-and-Out burger and fries — its bun was flour yesterday, and its fries were potatoes an hour ago. Everything is quality-sourced and fresh, or they’ll just shut it down.
It is very amusing to contrast I/O with Chik-fil-A….I/O is focused on ruthless efficiency at meeting customer needs, while CFA is focused on maximizing customer service (if you thank a CFA employee, they are trained to say, “it is MY pleasure”.) — and they both end up being customer favorites with a near-cult following. Maybe they are more similar than different…..
Maybe there is some “invisible hand” that shapes highly competitive marketplaces….
Chik-fil-A will be next “fast food” meal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
At my favorite shopping mall, the lines at all of Chik-fil-A’s order counters are very long, regardless of the time of day. The people waiting are pleasantly chatting with complete strangers while they patiently await their turn. Lines at other food vendors are nearly non-existent. Chicken never tasted so good.
Wish we had one in The Hudson Valley, NY
I’m a weirdo, Harry. I very rarely eat fast food (only once or twice a year) but the one cheeseburger I liked was White Castle. We use to have one here in my town but it’s gone. You have to now buy them at the grocery store in the frozen section (but I don’t). 🙁
Why are the kids working there always so positive, friendly, and uplifting? I’ve never been served by a surly, snotty, disinterested drone of a teen worker. They’re doing something right. And great food too … if you’re not a vegan wanker.
More of Stefan Helper
Member of the Ford White House staff (mentioned in The State, Columbia, SC, May 9, 1979)
1974 – Halper was director of education and training for the White House special action drug abuse prevention program and worked with Dallas, Texas to pilot a drug abuse education program (Dallas Morning News, Dallas, Texas, February 9, 1974)
1976 – Stef Halper marries Sibyl Cline, daughter of Ray Cline, deputy director of CIA; at their wedding reception, their wedding gifts were stolen (Greensboro Record, Greensboro, NC, December 28, 1976, and Evening Star, Washington, D.C., April 21, 1977)
1977 – Sibyl Cline Halper works in the Carter White House; her specialty is International Narcotics Policy and Intelligence (Evening Star, Washington, D.C., April 21, 1977)
1979 – Halper becomes presidential candidate George H.W. Bush’s policy chief, “the man who, more than any other person, forms the words that spew from the candidate’s mouth and pen during the race . . . . Halper effectively has been running things for months . . . Halper and others put together a brain trust . . . . Halper runs his office as a model of the White House operation, reaching out to several hundred experts around the country who have offered to lend their expertise to the Bush campaign . . . .” (Larry Neal, “Bush Worries about Early Peak,” The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Fort Worth, Texas, December 2, 1979)
1979 – Stefan Halper – senior consultant to Georgetown University’s Center for Strategic and International Studies (The State, Columbia, SC, May 9, 1979)
1980 Presidential campaign – Stefan Halper is accused of acquiring President Carter’s briefing materials before a presidential debate in an effort to help Reagan. The scandal was called “Briefgate.” William L. Safire wrote an article about the 40 FBI agents assigned to the case and congressional hearings that were planned. (William L. Safire, “Next: Briefingate,” San Diego Union, San Diego, California, October 7, 1983 and Steve Goldberg, “Campaign Aide Changes Story,” Richmond Times-Dispatch, Richmond, Virginia, July 14, 1983)
“1976 – Stef Halper marries Sibyl Cline, daughter of Ray Cline, deputy director of CIA;”
“1979 – Halper becomes presidential candidate George H.W. Bush’s policy chief,”
No, wait -there is more….
That tells me all I need to know (veteran GOPe swamp creature with hydra tentacle connections all over the place)
Halper is an old time dirty trickster. A rat f er. Go back a little farther. Read between the lines.
There is a very good chance he was part of the west coast rat f er cabal led by Donald segretti and others. There is a very good chance he was involved in watergate.
There is also a pretty good chance he knew bill and Hillary Clinton at that time. There is even a shot that he is connected to Hilary’s strange history with watergate committee and her being fired ( or something).
Hey Carl b. How about you recreate the scene from all the presidents men when you tracked down segretti and learned about the concept of rat f ing? Go back to segretti and ask him about halper.
Oh btw segretti was a campaign manager of sorts for McCain back in the day too.
So many dots to connect so many names that reappear over decades of scams shams and dirty tricks. It’s almost as if there are a few hundred jerks who’ve been running games on the american people since the time of the Dulles brothers.
“It’s almost as if there are a few hundred jerks who’ve been running games on the american people since the time of the Dulles brothers.”
Shadow Government can’t do EVERYTHING themselves. They need a Tiger Team. Delegation is the best medicine for a hectic schedule!
It’s a Big Club and we ain’t in it…
Perfect. I was WONDERING who set up Nixon. OMG. Look how much they tried to set up Trump. Where “they” = Halper.
And THAT is why the Dems wanted Halper protected.
Whoever stole the wedding gifts of the daughter of the deputy director of the CIA had some stones.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OAN Video o4:39 Minutes Aug-29-2019;
LikeLiked by 2 people
Her hair used to be a little weird. And she kinda talks fast. But she’s definitely young and smart and committed and well spoken. Love Graham Ledger’s show too.
She is the woman you want your only son to bring home to meet the family.
“Well, daym. No more @innoutburger for me. Their fries were bomb too.”
This. Is the voice. Of the resistance.
Do people work anymore? Do they have jobs and things to do? Are they just bored? Too much free time? No job? No friends? SERIOUSLY, WHO THE EFF THINKS LIKE THAT!?!?! IT’S A FREAKING BURGER JOINT FFS!!!!!!
I would quip about putting “half of these people” in a “basket”. But I’m not going to there.
The In-N-Out boycott and the First Man movie have been addressed by multiple Republicans. Trump is showing them how to fight the Culture War!
LikeLiked by 9 people
InB4tweetssayingtalkingaboutCottonisracist.
That Tom Cotton is one fast boy.
What happened to the big news bombshell that Sleepy Chuck Todd was preening about on Thursday? It was like he simply could not control himself and told his (minuscule) audience that Friday was going to be a big day and everyone should come into work. Maybe he got a phony leak from Lanny Davis?
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hmm. Curioser and curioser.
I heard that he had been tipped off by a breaking story at CNN. CNN was apparently going to hold a 1 hour special broadcasting evidence that they are not fake news.. Apparently, every staff member was going to profess the truth on air, that they hate Donald Trump. This would have irrefutably proven that they CAN tell the truth and are thus, ergo, not FAKE NEWS. The only problem was, ironically, they they were found to be totally incapable of uttering this simple 4 word line, which is in fact the truth, but they have so mangled their own minds with lies and denials of said truth that they have finally and irrevocably become incapable of uttering their core belief, the only thing that matters to them, their sole reason for existence. This is the consequence of being FAKE.
Chuck Toad is investigating this fake story and will no doubt blame it on nefarious agents working at the behest of the President
I’m thinking it was the Bloomberg leak and Canada walking away from trade deal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Behold!
“Federal prosecutors on Friday targeted a veteran Republican lobbyist in a case referred by special counsel Robert Mueller, landing a guilty plea and cooperation from the political operative who illegally purchase tickets to President Trump’s inauguration on behalf of a foreign client, according to court papers.”
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/sam-patten-manafort-associate-charged-violating-foreign-agents/story?id=57528245
He “landed” a guilty plea. “Landed”. Like how one might “land” a 50lb striper. Sam Patten is a Big Fish. FARA violator. Evil doer.
Ooh. Somebody bought tickets to the inauguration. Maybe Mueller should go investigate how many 10’s of 1000’s of $$$ of baseball and football tickets were handed out to FBI agents over the years. Inauguration tickets. Got it.
SHE leaves a LOT of bodies in HER wake … doesn’t SHE?
The scary part is that it appears to give her pleasure. Remember her cackle of “joy” at the killing of Gaddafi?
LikeLiked by 3 people
What the hell, Hildabeast?
I’ve tried to stay away from the McCain dirge, but I did hear that he is only the 30th person to lie in state. How did that happen? Was it a Senate vote? Is that what he got in exchange for his thumbs down on Obamacare Repeal?
LikeLiked by 2 people
We can argue the merits of McCain or Graham all day and all night, but that was just garbage reporting.
“only the 30th person to lie in state. How did that happen?”
I was wondering about that as well. I did not waste any of my time trying to find out, since there is nothing I could do about it. If I happen to run across the answer, that is OK. If not, it does not matter to me because what is done is done. It will not change the reality of what happened in his life and the choices he made. I have to give account for myself.
Romans 14:10 But why dost thou judge thy brother? or why dost thou set at nought thy brother? for we shall all stand before the judgment seat of Christ.
11 For it is written, As I live, saith the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall confess to God.
12 So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.
In the future, Mr. McCain might be standing at a different event.
Revelation 20:11 ¶ And I saw a great white throne, and him that sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away; and there was found no place for them.
12 And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works.
13 And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works.
14 And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death.
15 And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.
Unfortunately there are too many people who refuse to see the truth about this evil person.
“YOU STILL DOUBT that the big media is determined to keep under wraps the organized crime origins of the $200 million fortune of John McCain and his wife Cindy, take note of how the prestigious Washington Post touched on the issue in its July 22 edition. Rather, instead, note how the Post covered up the matter.”
https://www.sott.net/article/394777-Not-a-Hero-John-McCains-family-ties-to-Jewish-organized-crime-syndicates-in-Arizona
Sott.net is a site that is associated with the Quantum Future Group, the new religious movement created by Arkadiusz Jadczyk and Laura Knight Jadczyk.
It’s not necessarily a scam, but it’s a highly unreliable source run by people who believe they talk to aliens.
“The SOTT website borrowed its name from the Seventh Day Adventists, who have published a magazine called Signs of the Times for more than a hundred years. For much of that time the SDA magazine specialised in predicting the imminent end of the world, aka the end-time. So it’s not surprising that the website has a, shall we say, distinctive take on issues. I wouldn’t rely on it without other substantiation.”
Caveat emptor/
Wonderful, but where is the article factually wrong?
There are many sources for this information. It has been out on the web for many years. This article was not written by Scott.net
It is caveat lector not caveat emptor
LikeLike
Lordy, that is so sad. Those poor, poor innocent children.
Who the h*ll could think that is “funny” or “cute”.
Thank God she was stupid enough to post it on social media.
AMEN sunny…
what is wrong with people who do these things to their children?
For starters, she must have ZERO self- respect. Hope her kids can get with a better parent/s. They’re really cute and deserve a chance. But this woman’s got a long way to go before she’d get there – and kids grow up fast, so there’s not much time- not enough for her to get her act together anyway.
Just horrible.
What about the original FISC application for a warrant that was turned down? Did a judge actually take time to study it & found it insufficient? Were the judges subsequently advised to ‘rubber stamp’?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve always had a hard time understanding how our so called leaders could be ok with allowing so many security risks into our country. Now I’m wondering if it was done deliberately to justify the implementation of a major surveillance program that picks up everything on everybody all the time.
Btw, “social media sites” are a major part of the surveillance state. They need to be shut down completely. All of them. Permanently. We do not need them.
Can we start calling them “socialist media sites”?
Too many young people think that Socialism means ‘being social’.
So they would probably think that calling them “socialist media sites” was a ‘good’ thing.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-30/google-and-mastercard-cut-a-secret-ad-deal-to-track-retail-sales
I’m assuming that is a “safe space” 🙂
No place is … safe … when these two are lurking about
Poor leftists cannot get a win 😦 Looks like the DJT’s prediction of “Too much winning” was his best one 🙂
For the record, though, In-N-Out is ALWAYS crowded in the drive-through.
Yes … and they STILL are … in the wake of Gavin (any twosome) Newsome’s idiotic boycott.
I saw a blurb on Fox where they were showing a line that was nearly a mile long at one location.
Traffic cops had to be called in to direct traffic.
Haaaa.
Damn, wouldn’t want to be a soy boy on the wrong side of her! Isn’t it interesting how, when the left tries to dilute the sexes with their amorphous cr@p, that the response from the right is in the opposite direction. This tendency simply demonstrates that, the longer this lunacy drags on, the worse it will be for the left if “things get real”. It is almost like we are witnessing a the emergence of two separate evolutionary strands of humanity, the “Beto” strand and the “Alpha”, with no interbreeding occurring.
A disarmed populace quickly becomes an enslaved populace.
Politicians prefer unarmed peasants.
And she’s pretty, too.
So’s that red-head holdin’ her! 😉
CNN – Russian Conspiracy theory expands to Pokemon – Russians exploiting everything
CNN Investigative Reporting – I think more likely click-baiting ads…
But these idiots didn’t even identify what the ‘harm’ was.
What was the ‘threat’?
If it’s true, that some Russians were “meddling” in Pokémon Go…then I think they were doing it just to punk these idiot news nozzles.
Twitter may have dropped the QFD shadowban – or at least made it so that the site used to test for it doesn’t see it.
Don Jr. talking about a “new platform” that doesn’t censor conservatives.
And Jack is scheduled to appear before Congress…
He is suddenly as innocent as a choirboy, huh?
I’ll bet Jack was that kid in the back of the room, who would throw things at the other kids…then act like “Hey, it wasn’t me!” afterward.
Man, I’d hate to be the guy assigned to help drag Hillary up stairs and give her shots to keep her from passing out. Not only does he have to deal with the hag, but he’s also going to have an extremely short life expectancy after the assignment is over.
Found this picture on twitter.
This looks like Collusion to me:
