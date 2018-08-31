President Trump Delivers Remarks During “Promote Retirement Security Event”, Charlotte North Carolina…

President Donald Trump makes remarks and signs the “Executive Order to Promote Retirement Security in America” at the Harris Conference Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Anticipated Start time 3:00pm.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link
It’s nuts around here…
FYI – I’m just a few blocks away (job) from where he will be doing the fundraiser for Mark Harris.
MAGA 2018, KAG 2020!
PDJT still on a roll!
MAGA morphing into KAG! gotta have the exclamation point.
5 pages of accomplishments too many to read here.
Red he absolutely is! Everything you could possibly imagine our President and his fantastic team are tackling. This is huge for some business owners and more importantly their employees. The fact that they can group themselves together will allow their members to put money into a 401K. It deductible on your annual taxes plus it gives you an opportunity to save for your retirement.
I love the fact that if you leave a small company for another one, you get to bring over your 401K with you. Winning feels so great!
It is the privatizing of social security. Another mess that for 40+ years we could not change. Only thing missing is getting rid of the mandatory 6.25% contribution to nowhere.
PDJT has a way of changing the system without removing the old system.
He really does!
That’s Our VSG.
Too bad the small business 401k plan will be administered by CoC.
Boo! 401K’s are a waste of fees, IMHO.
My husband’s is great! Very low fees, lots of choices and his company gives 4% to his 12% match. We’ll take an extra $5000 every year.
Ok, COC and other orgs can offer the 401k’s, however who is the brokerage / financial firms they will choose? Low cost provider(S) ( not recommendations ) aka Vanguard, TIAA-CREF, Schawb etc and will advisory services be encouraged…..
If norms are followed, advisory services (not management) is typically provided for free by the brokerage firms doing the real work. It would be better and cheaper if the brokerages were allowed to offer retirement services directly for groups of small business to select.
Have seen too often where somebody in a CoC or School Employees situation whereby somebody on those organizations gets a big kick back.
I’ve come to the conclusion that President Trump is Super Human! He does more in a day than most people in a month. And he does that EVERY DAY! I can say that God is working through President Trump. That to me is the only explanation for the amazing things he has done and continues to do every day despite all the EVIL people going against him. The forces of EVIL are against him because we are in a battle of Good vs EVIL. President Trump is our commander in this battle. It’s a battle we MUST WIN! JMHO
We hear about Divine Intervention and Divine Insperation. There is also Divine Energy.
It is such a privilege to be alive and observing these amazing times.
It is hard not to see God’s hand in what has happened in the last three years. Who would have expected a billionaire businessman to snag the Republicrat nomination from Jeb! Bush who had millions in his coffers and was set to deliver the coup d’grace to the USA as anything other than a nation of the world (had he won) or make a gracious concession speech had he lost (likely) if not God’s hand? Then, considering the entire Democlan and Republicrat Establishment in DC aligned against him along with a rabid media, that he would take and hold the lead who but God could have made that happen? Then defeating Hillary Clinton in spite of polls telling us to stay home, that she was 95% favored to win and we might as well pack in in. We didn’t listen to “them”. We listened to God. It’s the ONLY explanation. I don’t think He is finished with our country yet. Had we not listened to Him and elected Hillary, I DO think He’d have said “to hell with those idiots” and turned His back on us.
I have begun my nag campaign. I have two friends who had never voted in their lives (both middle aged) who registered and voted just so they could vote for Donald Trump. I am now nagging them NOT to go back to not voting, that in the midterms, this will be JUST AS BIG a message to the Establishment as we sent in 2016. VOTE FOR THE REPUBLCAN no matter who s/he is.
Divine Intervention 🙏🏼
Don’t take this the wrong way, but PDJT has the energy and drive of someone keenly aware of their own mortality.
Ken Maritch says:
“Don’t take this the wrong way, but PDJT has the energy and drive of someone keenly aware of their own mortality.”
____________________________________________
Yes….!!!!!!
Time is of essence and POTUS knows this. He works like a man as if it is the last day .
POTUS is giving us his all…! This country and its people is his focus nothing else.
We cannot let him down and need to bring people to the voting booth in Nov.
God Bless President Trump.
IIRC, by comparison in the O admin, BHO likely will have taken 3-4 17 day vacations; Hawaii, Martha’s Vineyard and Aspen i.e., plus the Mooch enjoying the climes of the Spanish Riviera with a gaggle of her giddy girlfriends all on taxpayers dime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Regulations, regulations, regulations: 99.9% of which are made by unelected employees of departments created by Congress, who has lobbyists write the bill and unelected worker-bees design make-more-work rules for the peons who pay the bills and are supposed to benefit from Congress’ intellect on behalf of citizens. What in the heck does Congress do for that $179,000 plus amazing benefits and retirement, not to mention the millions ($5.something each AVERAGE) donated by lobbyists to their campaign coffers.
How do our congresscritters grow multi-million dollar assets while “serving” The People?
PDJT is keeping his promise to cut these damning rules and regulations, but now we need a hatchet job to the bureaucracy and half the departments that that also take up bricks-and-mortar eliminated from property taxes.
Fascism is a system whereby big government and big business work together for their own benefit. Writing regulations that cause excessive costs and onerous burdens on smaller companies is one nefarious way to rig the game in their favor. Potential employees might find the BIG companies more appealing because of what they offer vis a vis smaller ones. And, of course, our politicians somehow magically benefit from all this skullduggery. Donaldus Maximus is the most brilliant president evah! MAGA baby MAGA!!! KAG ad infinitum!!!
Fascism is a variety of Socialism where big government and big businesses….
There! All better now!
Poisonous fruits of the same poisonous tree.
The best, most succinct comment on here!! It is ALL just a damn racket!
Omarosa who?
Michael Cohen What?
Stormy Avenatti?
Meanwhile POTUS gets a SC pick and Schumer reached an agreement late Tuesday with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to fast-track the confirmations of 15 Trump-nominated judicial picks. Seven federal district court judges were confirmed that day, and eight were put on the docket for confirmation next week.
McConnell has already confirmed 60 judges, including 33 district court judges, 26 appeals court judges, and Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.
Executive Branch-Check. Legislative Branch-Check. Judicial Branch-The Last Frontier. Finally, justice for all. MAGA!!!
I always check Drudge to see what the latest propaganda is. Headlines right now is that Mueller is about to drop “something big” maybe today. Unlike many here, I do not think Matt Drudge has gone to the dark side. What I think happened to Drudge is what happened to every institution we have. Once the Left sees an institution (like Drudge) is effective, they (the Left) begin infiltrating. When hired they don’t let on as to who they are and what they’re going to do. Then once INSIDE the organization, like any parasite, they begin to drain its blood. This is what happened to Journalism. Once upon a time, we could trust the news to give straight information. Then the country elected Nixon! And like now, the crazies rioted. After rioting, they went back to school and/or got jobs in education (Ayers), law (Dohrn) or journalism (most of them). Once in place, they worked their way up the chain of command until they were in the position to hire employees at which time they hired ONLY Leftists like themselves. I watched it happen with my city’s forum. When it first started, they had speakers from both sides of the aisle. We were sustaining members. Then gradually the board changed and as the board changed so did the speakers they invited. Leftists! We no longer have season tickets, no longer are sustaining members and now and then when they slip up and have a non Lefty speaker, we buy individual tickets and go. I suspect those of you on this board have had similar experiences.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Need to add — went off on a tangent — that Drudge no longer does his OWN headline hunting. He HIRES people to do that. And the people he has hired since he went on line in his perky little hat are probably all Lefties. Someone here put me onto LIberty Daily. After I check Drudge, I go to Liberty Daily. I might add that when Drudge has a headline, I click to see where it originated. If it’s Wash Post, LA Times, NY Times — any of the usual suspects — I discount it. Fake news can’t be believed. They’ll get something right now and then but not often enough to invest any of my belief in them.
I didn’t know Matt had stopped doing his own headlines. That explains a lot. I used to love that site, but now I rarely check it because the tone is so different. As you said, Liberty Daily is a great option. I also like https://conservative-daily.com/
Trashy too.
check out this one, too – https://www.whatfinger.com/
Did he change the access without penalty to your IRAs? 59 and 1/2?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It would be interesting if MRD was eliminated completely (with a cap if necessary), say first 5-10 million dollars and hedge fund owners taxed higher to off-set.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IT ALL COMES DOWN TO YOU.
What you do.
The EO is only for considerations and recommendations. Potus cannot change existing laws.
President Trump is directing the Departments of Labor and the Treasury to consider issuing regulations and guidance that would make it easier for businesses to offer retirement plans.
The Departments will consider changes to make it easier for businesses to join together to offer Association Retirement Plans (ARPs), also known as Multiple Employer Plans.
ARPs reduce the cost of offering retirement plans for businesses that join together by expanding the number of workers who participate.
Currently, complying with the requirements has made it difficult for small businesses to band together to offer ARPs.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-strengthening-retirement-security-american-workers/
He is not changing laws but directing that existing implementing instructions be changed. Big difference and within chief executives duties. It would be incumbent on the Congress to sue if they feel the new instructions go to far. To the very little credit the Republicans deserve, this is the method they used to stop Obama on few occasions.
That would be an interesting political situation to watch unfold for those congressional members bringing suit.
Of course the president can follow up with proposed legislation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I know that but some treepers were asking about what the EO was changing.
I really want us to move all these company provided benefits to the employee. Health insurance, retirement savings, everything. I change my job, I shouldn’t have to change these things. I shouldn’t have to trust that my employer will make a good deal for me.
The employer is a middleman too many. This 5 way health insurance is nuts. I find an employer and a doctor. The employer finds employees and insurers. Insurers find businesses and make deals with doctors. Doctors find patients and make deals with insurers. All the while the government keeps mucking around with all of us. A nightmare.
You can’t put enough money aside in an IRA. They were supposed to add to retirement funds. Now pensions have disappeared, replaced by 401ks. The selection of what you can do in a 401k is horribly limited, and the fees, hidden and seen, are horrible. But you can put aside more money in a 401k than you can in an IRA. And if you are lucky, you can get a company match. But if you make too much money, you may still have to pay taxes on some of that, and you can’t get tax savings on both. Only the poor, who can’t afford to save, are allowed tax savings on both 401ks and IRAs.
Government makes everything so perverse. Get them out. And get the employers out of these benefits. Give us the tax savings, give us the money the employer is paying for us, and make sure that I can keep my plans and accounts wherever I move and whoever I work for.
I have to get my own house insurance and automobile insurance, I ought to be able to get my own health insurance and set up my own retirement plan. And I am sick of relying on cheapo bosses who screw me over every year.
I agree, taxes are deferred in A 401k. For me recently retired it is working because under President Trump my taxes are lower now and my IRA has not lost a thing because the market is booming.
On the other hand my healthcare costs (California) $1,700 a month with a high deductible for two is outrageous! President Trump is working on a new option for a temporary health plan.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/haskins-trumps-new-short-term-health-insurance-rule-major-victory-young-people-working-families/
California is working against this making the short term plan inadmissible for its residents. Did I mention I hate California? If not for wife’s family here I would be long gone. If a person is able to I would recommend a ROTH IRA. No taxes are taken out at withdrawal and you can choose your own fiduciary and your investments…Stocks, ETFs or mutual funds.
If I had a Roth I could dip into that, lower my tax burden and qualify for state subsidies lowering my healthcare costs about 50%. I would love to stick it to the states absurd liberal policies and idiots that voted Democrat.
My husband paid for years $1500 a month for healthcare for two and that is in OH.
That is how it is.
I guess I am more accepting of the realities.
The other reality is that pension the company my husband worked for for 26 years and then let him go to show profit they took the pension and turned it into a life insurance.
The amount is not mush a month but is helpful. Privatizing pensions have been a disaster for the employees.
In OH Kasich tried to take over the government employees pensions and people came out to let him know not to touch it. He wanted access to our money and do what government does with SS. My husband put the maximum into his pension that he was able too.
I hope there is no loophole where someone has access to the 401k.
“I hope there is no loophole where someone has access to the 401k.”
Prior to TRUMP being elected there were plans in place to takeover IRA and 401K
savings. Tyranny has no shame.
Every single “benefit” comes from the cost of employee bucket, people think it is out of thin air and has nothing to do with their salary.
Increase wages and get rid of the socalled benefits.
I believe this is a precursor to health savings accounts and cafeteria plans to assist POTUS getting rid of ACA. This will give all employers access to the same kinds of benefits that large employers are able to offer.
401K’s are wonderful investment opportunities for employees. I used to do 401k enrollments back in the 80’s, the employers do not tell the employees what to invest in.
I worked for Principal Financial Group in employee (group) benefits. All benefits were linked and so much easier back them and a huge benefit for the employees.
ERISA plans are another way to get around the bs health insurance companies that are only available to large employers.
As a small business owner I would have much rather put my employees 15% SSN deduction into a retirement plan in their name that they own than give it to the government-which I am sure has such a low cost of administration…not!
As a small business owner you should be focused on YOUR business.
We must reduce the tentacles of the Federal government and hopefully this
EO will lead to that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Luckily I am no longer a small biz employer-but part of focusing on my business was attracting and maintaining good employees-having benefits helps them and the biz owner. Since I started my own IRA’s & 401k contributions back in the 80’s-when I was able to realize the import of such at a young age – I was able to retire at 58.
