President Trump MAGA Rally – Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana – 7:00pm Livestream…

Tonight President Trump heads to Evansville, Indiana for a MAGA rally at the Ford Center. President Trump is in Indiana on behalf of Senate candidate Mike Braun. Anticipated start time 7:00pm EST with pre-rally speakers and events ongoing.
With all of the ongoing trade news circling Washington DC, in combination with the latest testimony from DOJ and FBI officials, this is a rally speech not to be missed.
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Fox10 Livestream Link
Trump’s up!
Looking good!
He is looking great! Fresh rested and with great winning tie!
Absolutely!
Trump looks awesome and fired up Luv it
Wow he looks good. I love that beautiful super dark navy suit with the white shirt and red tie. Fantastic.
FNC is showing it!
C-SPAN also for those so inclined.
thx. Like the call-ins after the show.
Hahahahaha! Yes – He just preempted the No Name coverage. Perfect Trumpian strategy.
Today Vice President Pence and his wife, Karen, came to Minnesota and I was blessed — beyond measure — to be able to be in the small crowd that welcomed them to the Twin Cities.
As they walked along the line where I was standing Karen came up to me first. I doubted I’d have a chance to talk to the VP so I shook her hand and told her, ‘I know your husband’s very busy, so would you please let him know that we are praying for you everyday?’ By the time I got that out VP Pence was standing in front of me.
The raw emotion I had at that moment is hard to explain. I so wanted to tell him ‘Thank you, and thank President Trump’ a million times over, but knew there was no time to do that and I’d look like a nut if I tried. So I shook our Vice President’s hand and told him ‘Thank you for all the great work you are doing’, and that my husband and I are praying for them everyday. He looked me in the eye the entire time we spoke (very attentive to each person he spoke with), and when he thanked me for every prayer my eyes welled up with tears. I felt silly because I knew he had to see the tears in my eyes and I told him my emotions were overtaking me. At that our Vice President said a quiet, ‘Ooohhh’ and reached out his arms and gave me a hug.
I was comforted with a hug from the Second in Command in the United States of America, Vice President Mike Pence. Wow. He showed this old lady he understood — whatever the overwhelming thing I was experiencing that I didn’t even understand — and he comforted me.
Oh my goodness. Just writing what happened has tears rolling down my cheeks. I’m grateful the floodgates held the tears back earlier today!
No autograph, but someone took a fun picture of me with our Second Couple, and it is something I will always cherish.
What a ride we are going on together deplorables — what a ride!
Great Story Raven..
Thank you for sharing……….
beautiful story and a wonderful experience for you!
Dang it! You made my eyeballs sweat!
How awesome, you will treasure that memory forever.
⭐️⭐️⭐️❤️
So happy for you Raven. I’ll be thrilled too!
It’s a wild ride, for sure. And it’s not over yet.
😀
Wonderful! Thank you for sharing.
You are one lucky lady God Bless
Thank goodness. I thought I missed it. 🙂
Approaching the podium
My Favorite President arrived!!❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
VSG is looking wonderful!
great crowd
What did the green hats say?!?!
Make Farmers Great Again
Thanks! I was wondering about that too! He’s calling these news media! Ha Ha!
MAGA
oh my bad
Thank you Indiana!!!
Evansville is THE central point of 6 different states. It is the ultimate crossroads. Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana. There are probably people from each of those states present in significant numbers.
These numbers — on a Thursday before Labor Day
They are loud and super enthusiastic too! I watch these and I reaffirm to myself how much the media lies about how many people are on his side with mega support. The recharge I need occurs every time I watch a rally. All over the country it’s the same. People love him and are there for him. I just hope they get out and vote for the candidates that support him too. He needs to keep and add to his support in Congress.
fox
cspan
fox link is better quality
The best economy in the history of our country! Jobs are pouring back in to the USA! We’re putting your Indiana coal miners and steels workers back to work!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
WooooooHooooooooo!
LikeLike
“I know you well”
Wow.
Sounds like your dear wife, Mike. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
You got it! I have to admit, the thought went through my mind that someone was reading CTH and advised VSG to use the phrase. Or maybe it is Divine coincidence.
Cari, TY so much for noticing!
Get em otta here!
👎👎
A Canadian heckler?
Keep her purple dress!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Burn the purple dress…….
more like it!
We are replacing NAFTA with a beautiful USA-Mexico Trade deal! As we speak Canada showed up at the WH …..sentence not finished as they have to excort a female protester…POTUS says. “Whree the hell did she come from”?
Typo—No time to proofread…🇺🇸
He said it! “Replacing NAFTA!”
CNNPC
Where the Hell did she come from??
Protester cleanup, aisle 79.
I read today that buses were chartered for bringing “protesters” over State lines
I hope he doesn’t mention you-know-who at all.
Not to worry.
Yeah, the crowd will boo no-name.
He’ll mention his dramatic thumb vote.
I LOVE this man!!! He is ALWAYS ON!!!!
Wanted to hear his bit about Canada. But that silly #BrainwashedDemocrat had to be removed.
I’m actually starting to feel sorry for these people. For real! Must be hard to go thru life being so stupid.
Here goes POTUS…telling how Canada has done us wrong! Maybe Socks is live streaming? HAHAHAHA!!
They’re at the WH, in our territory 😎
LikeLike
He’s so funny!!! HAHAHA!!
Canada’s negotiating at the White House on “our territory.” 😂 He’s so ALPHA.
That phrase says so much about the man!
IMO the hand clap for VP Pence wasn’t that enthusiastic.
Watching on Fox and just checked Cnn. They aren’t showing rally, rather they are airing another tape between Trump & Cohen.
🤮
While POTUS wraps up the Indiana mid-term vote!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️
bu buy Joe!
👋🏼👋🏼
OMG..NBC takedown..he never misses a chance!!!
POTUS talking about polls, points to the press saying they do fake polls and calls them suppression polls. Call MSNBC worse than CNN, mentions NBC might be firing CEO/president
Makes fun of networks for turning off cameras when POTUS talks about fake news and makes fun of their excuse of “technical difficulties”. He is so funny and real!
I like this Mike guy!!
Mike Braun on President Trump…. the only one who could’ve beat Clinton, when he makes promises, he keeps them, an ally you can count on every time….
JOE’s GOTTA GO!!
Lock her up!! Lock her up!!!!
All you have to do is mention her name …works every time!
LOCK HER UP! 😀 Never fails to make me smile!
Me too! We won’t let anyone forget it either!
lock her up
This Mike Roan (sp?) guy is great.
“He “cleared the stage” back in 2016″. “There wasn’t one other person who could’ve beat Hillary Clinton”. WORD!
Loved it when he said he loved watching this man clear the field back in ’16! Great wording and great comment
And I thought from the start that none of those others would beat Clinton- Only. Trump.
First time I’ve ever heard someone Publicly say so.
Totally and completely aligning himself with POTUS
POTUS talked about fake news & fake reporting citing that networks reporting that he was disappointed after WV rally because of empty seats. POTUS said, no he wasn’t & that he thought it was fantastic, even commenting on it on the way home that night. Said sure there were some empty seats – when people got up to go to the bathroom maybe!
He is so funny!
If we hadn’t come along, it’s 4.2, it would have been negative numbers. You would have seen some real mess. We want to keep it going.
Sometimes I have to pinch myself to believe I’m alive and seeing this great President!
A vote for SLEEPY Joe is a vote for Schumer, Pelosi, and Maxine!
