President Trump MAGA Rally – Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana – 7:00pm Livestream…

Posted on August 30, 2018 by

Tonight President Trump heads to Evansville, Indiana for a MAGA rally at the Ford Center.  President Trump is in Indiana on behalf of Senate candidate Mike Braun. Anticipated start time 7:00pm EST with pre-rally speakers and events ongoing.

With all of the ongoing trade news circling Washington DC, in combination with the latest testimony from DOJ and FBI officials, this is a rally speech not to be missed.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkFox10 Livestream Link

253 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally – Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana – 7:00pm Livestream…

  3. covfefe999 says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Wow he looks good. I love that beautiful super dark navy suit with the white shirt and red tie. Fantastic.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. sunnydaze says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    FNC is showing it!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Raven says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Today Vice President Pence and his wife, Karen, came to Minnesota and I was blessed — beyond measure — to be able to be in the small crowd that welcomed them to the Twin Cities.

    As they walked along the line where I was standing Karen came up to me first. I doubted I’d have a chance to talk to the VP so I shook her hand and told her, ‘I know your husband’s very busy, so would you please let him know that we are praying for you everyday?’ By the time I got that out VP Pence was standing in front of me.

    The raw emotion I had at that moment is hard to explain. I so wanted to tell him ‘Thank you, and thank President Trump’ a million times over, but knew there was no time to do that and I’d look like a nut if I tried. So I shook our Vice President’s hand and told him ‘Thank you for all the great work you are doing’, and that my husband and I are praying for them everyday. He looked me in the eye the entire time we spoke (very attentive to each person he spoke with), and when he thanked me for every prayer my eyes welled up with tears. I felt silly because I knew he had to see the tears in my eyes and I told him my emotions were overtaking me. At that our Vice President said a quiet, ‘Ooohhh’ and reached out his arms and gave me a hug.

    I was comforted with a hug from the Second in Command in the United States of America, Vice President Mike Pence. Wow. He showed this old lady he understood — whatever the overwhelming thing I was experiencing that I didn’t even understand — and he comforted me.

    Oh my goodness. Just writing what happened has tears rolling down my cheeks. I’m grateful the floodgates held the tears back earlier today!

    No autograph, but someone took a fun picture of me with our Second Couple, and it is something I will always cherish.

    What a ride we are going on together deplorables — what a ride!

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  6. kea says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Thank goodness. I thought I missed it. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  7. JX says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Approaching the podium

    Like

    Reply
  8. MaineCoon says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    My Favorite President arrived!!❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Tonawanda says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    VSG is looking wonderful!

    Like

    Reply
  11. kea says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    What did the green hats say?!?!

    Like

    Reply
  12. MaineCoon says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Thank you Indiana!!!

    Like

    Reply
  13. phoenixRising says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    Evansville is THE central point of 6 different states. It is the ultimate crossroads. Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana. There are probably people from each of those states present in significant numbers.

    These numbers — on a Thursday before Labor Day

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • cjzak says:
      August 30, 2018 at 8:35 pm

      They are loud and super enthusiastic too! I watch these and I reaffirm to myself how much the media lies about how many people are on his side with mega support. The recharge I need occurs every time I watch a rally. All over the country it’s the same. People love him and are there for him. I just hope they get out and vote for the candidates that support him too. He needs to keep and add to his support in Congress.

      Like

      Reply
  14. littleflower481 says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    fox

    cspan

    fox link is better quality

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. MaineCoon says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    The best economy in the history of our country! Jobs are pouring back in to the USA! We’re putting your Indiana coal miners and steels workers back to work!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Reply
    August 30, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    “I know you well”

    Wow.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Ditch Mitch says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    Get em otta here!

    👎👎

    Like

    Reply
  18. Curry Worsham says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    A Canadian heckler?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. MaineCoon says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    We are replacing NAFTA with a beautiful USA-Mexico Trade deal! As we speak Canada showed up at the WH …..sentence not finished as they have to excort a female protester…POTUS says. “Whree the hell did she come from”?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. apfelcobbler says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    CNNPC

    Like

    Reply
  21. bflyjesusgrl says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Where the Hell did she come from??
    Protester cleanup, aisle 79.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. covfefe999 says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    I hope he doesn’t mention you-know-who at all.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Blind no longer says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    I LOVE this man!!! He is ALWAYS ON!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. sunnydaze says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Wanted to hear his bit about Canada. But that silly #BrainwashedDemocrat had to be removed.

    I’m actually starting to feel sorry for these people. For real! Must be hard to go thru life being so stupid.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. MaineCoon says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Here goes POTUS…telling how Canada has done us wrong! Maybe Socks is live streaming? HAHAHAHA!!

    Like

    Reply
  26. parteagirl says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Canada’s negotiating at the White House on “our territory.” 😂 He’s so ALPHA.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. MaineCoon says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    IMO the hand clap for VP Pence wasn’t that enthusiastic.

    Like

    Reply
  28. NJF says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Watching on Fox and just checked Cnn. They aren’t showing rally, rather they are airing another tape between Trump & Cohen.

    🤮

    Like

    Reply
  29. Ditch Mitch says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    bu buy Joe!

    👋🏼👋🏼

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Blind no longer says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    OMG..NBC takedown..he never misses a chance!!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  31. Katherine McCoun says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    POTUS talking about polls, points to the press saying they do fake polls and calls them suppression polls. Call MSNBC worse than CNN, mentions NBC might be firing CEO/president
    Makes fun of networks for turning off cameras when POTUS talks about fake news and makes fun of their excuse of “technical difficulties”. He is so funny and real!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. mot2grls says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    I like this Mike guy!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • bflyjesusgrl says:
      August 30, 2018 at 8:42 pm

      Mike Braun on President Trump…. the only one who could’ve beat Clinton, when he makes promises, he keeps them, an ally you can count on every time….
      JOE’s GOTTA GO!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  33. MaineCoon says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Lock her up!! Lock her up!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. lisabrqwc says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    LOCK HER UP! 😀 Never fails to make me smile!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  35. JX says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    lock her up

    Like

    Reply
  36. phoenixRising says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. sunnydaze says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    This Mike Roan (sp?) guy is great.

    “He “cleared the stage” back in 2016″. “There wasn’t one other person who could’ve beat Hillary Clinton”. WORD!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. Katherine McCoun says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    POTUS talked about fake news & fake reporting citing that networks reporting that he was disappointed after WV rally because of empty seats. POTUS said, no he wasn’t & that he thought it was fantastic, even commenting on it on the way home that night. Said sure there were some empty seats – when people got up to go to the bathroom maybe!
    He is so funny!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. MaineCoon says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    If we hadn’t come along, it’s 4.2, it would have been negative numbers. You would have seen some real mess. We want to keep it going.

    Like

    Reply
  40. dianeax says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    Sometimes I have to pinch myself to believe I’m alive and seeing this great President!

    Like

    Reply
  41. bflyjesusgrl says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    A vote for SLEEPY Joe is a vote for Schumer, Pelosi, and Maxine!

    Like

    Reply
