President Trump MAGA Rally – Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana – 7:00pm Livestream…

Tonight President Trump heads to Evansville, Indiana for a MAGA rally at the Ford Center. President Trump is in Indiana on behalf of Senate candidate Mike Braun. Anticipated start time 7:00pm EST with pre-rally speakers and events ongoing.

With all of the ongoing trade news circling Washington DC, in combination with the latest testimony from DOJ and FBI officials, this is a rally speech not to be missed.

RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Fox10 Livestream Link

