August 30th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #588

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 3 people
On Hannity tonight, Ron DeSantis likened the support he got from President Trump to the 800 lb gorilla.
It seems he often makes references to primates that have nothing to do with race.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I bet he likes bananas, too. Mmm. Bananas. Love ’em.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
This whole “monkeying” comment will run its course as the Florida Democrats try to get maximum political points from it, but eventually they won’t be able to hide how dangerous a radical Andrew Gillum really is. Floridians are not radical lefties like Californians or New Yorkers. They won’t be racially shamed into voting for this socialist kook who will most definitely ruin the Sunshine State if given the governorship. It won’t happen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
They’ve already got a convenient cover-story to divert attention from Hillary’s server breach by the Chinese and possible tie to intelligence contacts in China being vaporized in 2010-2012.
Courtesy of the CIA (color me unsurprised)
Botched CIA Communications System Helped Blow Cover of Chinese Agents
https://foreignpolicy.com/2018/08/15/botched-cia-communications-system-helped-blow-cover-chinese-agents-intelligence/
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Botched CIA Communications System Helped Blow Cover of Chinese Agents”
Maybe someone should take away their database before they mess that up and let the Chinese access that, too.
“…The press also has an interest in prolonging the Mueller probe. Russiagate is good for business, mesmerizing viewers with a grand political spectacle featuring one of the media’s biggest draws for the last several decades—Donald Trump, the boss villain who is now in the White House. Maybe most prominent among the interested media organizations is the paper that has colluded with lawbreakers in publishing the names of US persons whose identities have been illegally leaked by intelligence officials and political operatives—the Washington Post.
Coincidentally, the owner of the Post also has a major stake in letting Mueller do his work to preserve America’s surveillance and spying complex. In 2013, the same year that Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos bought the paper that broke Watergate for $250 million, Amazon Web Services landed a $600 million deal with the US intelligence community. According to a 2017 Washington Post story, AWS created a “cloud storage service designed to handle classified information for U.S. spy agencies,” including the CIA. The cloud technology was to “usher in a new era of cooperation and coordination, allowing agencies to share information and services much more easily.”
And now some intelligence and data experts believe that the CIA cloud is how the Obama administration could have minimized its trail after unmasking US persons. “The NSA database, with its large and ongoing collection of electronic communications, can be accessed through the NSA’s cloud,” says one former senior intelligence official. The NSA can audit it and find out if analysts are violating rules. The NSA does not audit the CIA’s cloud, which is audited by the CIA’s IT people and Amazon Web Services employees who are given security clearances. Says the former official: “There are people in the CIA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the National Security Council staff who can move information from the NSA cloud into the CIA cloud. That seems the likeliest scenario to explain how Obama officials first unmasked US persons and then shared information without leaving a trail that could be audited independently, or immediately, at every step. Since unmasking, by itself, is authorized for lawful purposes, it’s the processing and sharing, as with Susan Rice’s spreadsheets, that tell us if the information was being misused.”
Presumably, the owner of Amazon is not eager to have Amazon customers see that the company with their credit card data and buying and viewing habits on file may have facilitated the US government’s spying on American citizens to advance a campaign of political warfare…”
https://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/257335/robert-muellers-beltway-cover-up
LikeLiked by 2 people
Benghazi too?
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
.
.
.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Had to share
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ohhh… that’s really nice…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
When you play chicken with POTUS, you wind up going over the cliff in a ‘46 Ford, like Buzz in Rebel Without a Cause.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Here’s a clear example of POTUS using a tweet to convey necessary sentiment to the electorate when he knows full well that there are good procedural reasons for Ohr remaining until his usefulness expires.
LikeLike
I know, right?
LikeLike
LikeLike
One of the most brilliant things I read from (obviously) Donald Trump himself, and there are many.
NO other person, NOBODY, would have ever thought this way.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Kanye.
The only rapper I considered respecting.
Will never listen again to rap “music” but WILL respect the courage and patriotism of a pop star who dares talk truth to ACTUAL power – the corrupt Dim / Media / DOJ / FBI / CIA complex.
LikeLike
I decided now.
In the words of the great Al Sharpton, the Aristotle of the Dims,
R.E.S.P.I.K.T
LikeLike
Thank you President Trump!!!
LikeLike
Just finished listening to the Press Conference that announced the grants to fight drug use yesterday (8/29). This seems like a worthwhile initiative and I was struck by Pres. Trump’s heart as he explained how important such efforts are–clearly showing some idealism from our very pragmatic President.
Also thought it interesting when he said “I am here for an extended time”. A veiled pushback against the media and deep state cabal. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I love my President. That is all.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Question .. If a GOP winner for Governor died before general election would a socialist Kook run in the general unopposed ? I tried to find the answer but no go.. I know this is a weird question but with Soros and other desperate evil people supporting the Democrat it makes me nervous. Can’t believe there isn’t anyway to boot Soros out of the US for some kind of crime
LikeLike