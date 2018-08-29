President Trump Highlights Severity of CNN’s Credibility Collapse….

Earlier tonight President Trump tweeted about how far CNN is willing to destroy itself in a bizarre effort to deny their factually false reporting; simply to defend the source of the mistake, Carl Bernstein.
Every single media outlet, other than CNN, is openly admitting the entire construct of the Lanny Davis sourced article is false, including Lanny Davis himself. More Here
When a sitting President of the United States calls you a “degenerate fool”, it is not meant as a compliment. But in advanced senescence, it’s enough for Alonzo Garbanzo aka Carl Bernstein to have achieved honorable mention in a White House tweet.
Take time to watch how the FBI ruined True Pundits life:
And fake news
FBI Raid Thomas Paine’s House, Point Guns At His Young Children; How an Award-Winning Reporter Became Thomas Paine
https://truepundit.com/fbi-raid-thomas-paines-house-point-guns-at-his-young-children-how-an-award-winning-reporter-became-thomas-paine/
Mr. President!! You are losing your grip…. it’s VRY Faje News😎
Oops.. VERY Fake News
CNN…..blathering idiots including that fossil Carl Bernstein, who is a frequent mouthpiece.
Hard to believe this guy was a national treasure when journalism was impartial. Truly, it makes me wonder about Bernstein’s Watergate efforts back in the day. Did he make $hit up back then? I wouldn’t be a bit surprised.
Nixon should have gave him the finger.
Judge dismisses all charges against 3 ‘extremist Muslim’ New Mexico compound suspects
https://truepundit.com/judge-dismisses-all-charges-against-3-extremist-muslim-new-mexico-compound-suspects/
Trump: White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving in the fall
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2018/08/29/don-mcgahn-white-house-counsel-planned-departure/1130838002/
Bernstein has been a fraud his entire life. The entire Watergate affair was a CIA setup, and Woodward, who worked with naval intelligence, and Bernstein were in it up to there eyeballs. Everyone needs to realize how we have all been lied to about so much stuff it is hard to keep track of it anymore. Watching the news is about as informative as watching a game show because that is all it is. Fodder for the nincompoops.
Wow!
The network that shall not be named sure is getting shlonged!!
