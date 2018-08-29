President Trump Highlights Severity of CNN’s Credibility Collapse….

Earlier tonight President Trump tweeted about how far CNN is willing to destroy itself in a bizarre effort to deny their factually false reporting; simply to defend the source of the mistake, Carl Bernstein.

Every single media outlet, other than CNN, is openly admitting the entire construct of the Lanny Davis sourced article is false, including Lanny Davis himself. More Here

.@CNN, you just lied again by saying you don’t lie. You said Lanny Davis declined to comment when he was in fact a source. Are you kidding me with this BS. Do you have any journalistic credibility at all? I mean seriously??? You’re a joke!!! https://t.co/LKNbxY4DGL — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 30, 2018

You reported in a story sourced to Lanny Davis that Lanny Davis refused to comment on the story. That was a lie. And not only did you deliberately lie to push an agenda, you have thus far refused to even acknowledge the lie, let alone apologize for it. https://t.co/LR21bPgeu6 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 30, 2018

"Make no mistake." That's the thundering, melodramatic "tell" that you know you were caught out in your lies. You've become a bewigged British barrister shaking his jowls. "Harrumph I say, M'Lord! Harrumph in the strongest possible terms!" https://t.co/X8hvcF8dNq — Thomas Wictor (@ThomasWictor) August 30, 2018

But you did lie. https://t.co/4clnbjReii — 'Sources Say' is Greek for 'Fake News' (@NolteNC) August 29, 2018

Advertisements