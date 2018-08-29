August 29th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #587

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

91 Responses to August 29th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #587

  1. fleporeblog says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:21 am

    After tonight we will enjoy the Elephant 🐘 riding the RED WAVE!

    • sunnydaze says:
      August 29, 2018 at 12:24 am

      Love seeing the “+ Repub” registration #’s.

      And you KNOW it’s all because of Trump.

    • Minnie says:
      August 29, 2018 at 12:31 am

      Love it!!

      🦁 🐘 🦁

    • fleporeblog says:
      August 29, 2018 at 12:31 am

      Wrote this earlier and want to update it with current data:

      Pay very close attention to the vote totals in Florida! Keep in mind there are 200K more registered Democrats than Republicans.

      Look what the current numbers are!

      Governor’s Race

      Republicans – 1,615,104 (100% of precincts reporting)
      Democrats – 1,504,473 (98% of precinct reporting)

      MARGIN – 110,631 Republicans

      Senator’s Race

      Republicans – 1,636,135 (100% of precincts reporting)

      Congressional District 7 (We Can Flip)

      Republicans – 56,815 (100% of precincts reporting)
      Democrats – 56,886 (100% of precinct reporting)

      MARGIN – 71 Democrats

      Congressional District 13 (We Can Flip)

      Republicans – 53,573 (100% of precincts reporting)

      Keep in mind that Registered Democrats can only vote for Democrats in the Primary and Registered Republicans can only vote for Republicans in the Primary. The fact the numbers are so low for Democrats means two things.

      1) Democrats are walking away or are sick and tired of their party.

      2) Many of those that didn’t vote will be voting for the Republican in November when they finally get a chance to do so!

      Also Registered Independents couldn’t vote in the Primary but can in November.

    • Garrison Hall says:
      August 29, 2018 at 12:59 am

      I stopped trusting opinion polls about the time of the last election. The conservative insurgency that elected Trump is an entirely new demographic who’s salient characteristic is a collective unwillingness to provide information to opinion pollsters. As a result, the “opinion polls” —which predicted an easy Clinton win—turned out to be based on faulty data. When your target population largely refuses to answer polling questions, no amount of statistical manipulation can produce reliable predictions. The pollsters turned out to be blowing smoke. The conservative insurgency continues to be solidly behind the president. Let’s hope we can turn the “blue wave” into a blue joke.

    • JasonD says:
      August 29, 2018 at 1:11 am

      Careful there Flep, don’t want to pacify the horses with too much good news! 🙂

  3. rbrtsmth says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:23 am

    How Would Voting Democrat In The Mid-Term Benefit Anyone? HOW?

  4. treehouseron says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:24 am

    People, ignore the Media’s spin on everything. They are going ballistic because they are LOSING.

    THIS is reality.

    LOOK at this TRUMP SUPPORTING PATRIOT supporting our MEN AND WOMEN in BLUE! #BlueLivesMatter from The_Donald

  5. citizen817 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:24 am

  6. SR says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:24 am

    https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1034654816046329856
    It’s not a new information but it’s all about timing. May be a counter chip against Mueller. PTrump may know what those emails are.
    China does not mind to share for a good deal.

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      August 29, 2018 at 12:43 am

    • Child of Morning says:
      August 29, 2018 at 12:53 am

      I seem to remember VSGPDJT talking about Russia election meddling….”and other countries and other people”

      Potus signaled this long ago. He is near on waging a Cold War with China. Years of our SoS giving classified info to the PRC have done untold damage. All of her emails. No wonder he couldn’t be bothered with Mueller’s shenanigans. There is a lot at stake.
      Is it conceivable that the SC “investigation” is a charade? Not to fool the cover-up perpetrators in Government but to keep the China operation going as long as possible. Tin hat territory.

      I thought for sure the devil at root of this was Iran. Perhaps not.

      • WSB says:
        August 29, 2018 at 1:06 am

        We have a few major bad actors. POOF!

      • Dutchman says:
        August 29, 2018 at 1:12 am

        Close. Mueller attempt to undermine “Trump Presidency” is ALL ABOUT CHINA. Has been, from the outset.

        The ‘club’he’s not a member of, is the club of corrupted individuals and organisations, and the corruptor is CHINA.

        There own government runs by corruption. And their hegemony is carried out by corrupting foriegn governments.

        CHINA was ultimately ‘behind’Hillary,
        the reason she HAD to win, and DJT has to lose, hence the soft coup and insurance policy, is cause DJT couldn’t be corrupted or blackmailed.

        It’s ALL about CHINA. Everything else is just b.s.,..”chaff and countrrmeasures”

  7. citizen817 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:25 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:25 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:26 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:28 am

  12. nimrodman says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Canada may be at disadvantage against PresTrump’s trade negotiators but the ARE leading in some – ahem – categories:

    First Sex Doll Brothel in North America to Open in Toronto
    https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/08/28/first-sex-doll-brothel-in-north-america-to-open-in-toronto/

  13. citizen817 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:29 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:30 am

  15. patrickhenrycensored says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:31 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:31 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:31 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:33 am

  19. agentcommonsense says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:36 am

    PROOF PRESIDENT TRUMP IS A LIAR.

    Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor,

    Hee hee .. But we forgive him… MAGA

    The truth about McCain at link below

    http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=102858

  20. myrightpenguin says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:40 am

    It was said when President Trump met Kelli Ward once he wasn’t that impressed, and her clumsy verbals regarding McCain over the last few days kind of confirmed why. She’s an accomplished person, but not polished politically. Sheriff Joe at 86 could well have been performing a favor rather than being a serious candidate. A tell is he and Kelli Ward went against each other more than at McSally during the last couple of weeks.

    Gov. Doug Ducey has also said those who publicly stated their desire to take McCain’s seat prematurely have disqualified themselves, meaning Ward’s alternative route to the U.S. Senate is blocked off.

    We can see a trial balloon for Meghan McCain floated today, I hope not, because I can’t see her voting to defund planned parenthood (for example). Talk in Arizona is about going with a hispanic conservative, but not sure who that would be.

    Arizona remains very unsatisfying politically, from a conservative’s point of view.

    • Albertus Magnus says:
      August 29, 2018 at 12:46 am

      In my opinion, when the former CoS or press person for McCain last week said that McCain would pick a Hispanic woman, it gave Ducey complete cover to NOT approach Cindy or Megan.

      I am sure he doesn’t want to alienate Trump supporters, since AZ is such a swing state.

      Will be someone else completely.

    • myrightpenguin says:
      August 29, 2018 at 12:47 am

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      August 29, 2018 at 12:54 am

      it was stated earlier that none of the three in the primary nor Cindy nor Megan would be chosen. So your comment about a conservative Hispanic may be true. McSally could do fine if she keeps to her word and her fiery attitude.

  21. JasonD says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:45 am

    The battlescape is the Mid Terms, nothing else is of equivalent consequence. POTUS is wielding all his weaponry to maximise damage to the enemy in this upcoming showdown. He is using the failing / flailing SC to generate/maintain voter anger/outrage to maximise his VOTER TURNOUT. This is a safe strategy cause he cannot be indicted and will not be impeached (they may try) before the election. And it is working cause they cannot touch his popularity negatively, they are increasing it with their malfeasance, cause average Joe’s are not stupid and are noticing what is going on.

    An election win will be an endorsement of POTUS because he is now a known quantity. If his agenda is endorsed strongly in the mid terms (by no or even minimal losses, let alone gains – remember it is the norm for the party of POTUS to go backward in mid terms) then MAGA is assured and will proceed at TRUMP SPEED. Restoring Justice is part of MAGA.

    The SC, swamp and THE LEFT will be rent asunder and cast aside like debris after a tornado. They will have to rebuild themselves, MAGA will be keeping the rest of America plenty busy enough!

  22. patrickhenrycensored says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:47 am

  23. Payday says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Can’t be more disappointed, but can’t be more sure now either. Was reported after today’s hearings that Huber hasn’t even interviewed Ohr. It’s obvious now that nothing is happening in DOJ to stop the madness. Win the mid terms…and Sessions is done.

  24. citizen817 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:49 am

  25. Owtolunch says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes, and Mark Meadows should petition to the FISA COURT to rescind the Carter Page FISA Warrants and order that the fruit of the warrants execution be deemed tainted and inadmissible in any court.

  26. citizen817 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:52 am

    • Nigella says:
      August 29, 2018 at 1:08 am

      Yet Drudge headline is about the “stunning” win by the Dem Gilliam in FL…. It was a big group running in the primary and Soros gave Gilliam huge money during the end of the campaign… Another Alexandra bug eyes clone.

  27. phoenixRising says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:57 am

  28. treehouseron says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Holy Crap. Have you folks saw what happened with the Google search autocomplete?

    Yesterday, some folks on reddit took a snapshot of Google’s autocomplete, if you type in their search engine “Donald Trump is” it autocompletes what it thinks you may be looking for. Gives you suggestions.

    Yesterday morning, they were all ridiculous autocompletes, like

    “Donald Trump is a Racist”
    “donald Trump is Orange”
    “Donald Trump is incompetent”
    “Donald Trump is Breaking the Law”

    Stuff like that. Then this morning, the President called them out on all their bias, and Google swore up and down they have no bias.

    Go to google.com right now,and type “Donald Trump is” and watch what it suggests for you.

    “Donald Trump is a Great President”
    “Donald Trump is a Democrat”
    “Donald Trump is the President Song”
    “Donald Trump is my President”
    “Donald Trump Israel”

    In other words, they fixed them. If there was no bias before, then why did it have to be fixed, and immediately?

    Reddit users were finding all kinds of despicable auto completes yesterday before ‘the fix’ like “Veterans are Baby Killers” etc.

    • phoenixRising says:
      August 29, 2018 at 1:14 am

      Google lies

    • Molly Pitcher says:
      August 29, 2018 at 1:15 am

      That’s not only disgusting but infantile which can only come from the damaged goods SJWs that work there.
      This brainwashing indoctrination has taken root. I don’t know if they can ever be normal, do their job (any job) and fit into a diverse society…by that I mean anyone who doesn’t think like them.

  29. gda says:
    August 29, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Speaking of those Hillary emails hacked by China.

    Funny how Hillary can barge through life without a thought or worry of the consequences that will inevitably occur in the wake of her “extreme careless” grifting. (There’s a psychiatric term for that type of person – sociopath, is it?)

    What’s a few lives here and there? What difference does it make?

  30. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 1:06 am

