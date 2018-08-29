August 29th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #587

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
After tonight we will enjoy the Elephant 🐘 riding the RED WAVE!
Love seeing the “+ Repub” registration #’s.
And you KNOW it’s all because of Trump.
Love it!!
🦁 🐘 🦁
Wrote this earlier and want to update it with current data:
Pay very close attention to the vote totals in Florida! Keep in mind there are 200K more registered Democrats than Republicans.
Look what the current numbers are!
Governor’s Race
Republicans – 1,615,104 (100% of precincts reporting)
Democrats – 1,504,473 (98% of precinct reporting)
MARGIN – 110,631 Republicans
Senator’s Race
Republicans – 1,636,135 (100% of precincts reporting)
Congressional District 7 (We Can Flip)
Republicans – 56,815 (100% of precincts reporting)
Democrats – 56,886 (100% of precinct reporting)
MARGIN – 71 Democrats
Congressional District 13 (We Can Flip)
Republicans – 53,573 (100% of precincts reporting)
Keep in mind that Registered Democrats can only vote for Democrats in the Primary and Registered Republicans can only vote for Republicans in the Primary. The fact the numbers are so low for Democrats means two things.
1) Democrats are walking away or are sick and tired of their party.
2) Many of those that didn’t vote will be voting for the Republican in November when they finally get a chance to do so!
Also Registered Independents couldn’t vote in the Primary but can in November.
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I stopped trusting opinion polls about the time of the last election. The conservative insurgency that elected Trump is an entirely new demographic who’s salient characteristic is a collective unwillingness to provide information to opinion pollsters. As a result, the “opinion polls” —which predicted an easy Clinton win—turned out to be based on faulty data. When your target population largely refuses to answer polling questions, no amount of statistical manipulation can produce reliable predictions. The pollsters turned out to be blowing smoke. The conservative insurgency continues to be solidly behind the president. Let’s hope we can turn the “blue wave” into a blue joke.
Careful there Flep, don’t want to pacify the horses with too much good news! 🙂
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1034371152204967936
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1034373707047882759
Both links are gone.
How Would Voting Democrat In The Mid-Term Benefit Anyone? HOW?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Thx so much for posting these, rbrt.
These YouTubers are the best pro-Trump ads we’ve got. Just like during the Primaries.
I love and appreciate every one of ’em.
Thanks for putting yourselves out there for every single one of us Americans and God Bless you All!
Beautiful message, thank you for sharing.
Hoping this video goes viral.
“Dems have not one message to help America”
NOT ONE
And I like her delivery- a lot! Very sincere and heartfelt.
Love these people who have the talent and will to do this stuff.
What a beautiful lady. So earnest and well spoken! We may have more Divine Intervention than we know!
Yep.
This is a great vid!
“No American citizen is going to gain ANYTHING by voting for Democrats.”
Preach it, Sister!!!
LikeLike
People, ignore the Media’s spin on everything. They are going ballistic because they are LOSING.
THIS is reality.
She is gorgeous!
She ran for Mayor of Nashville – right?!??!??
Hope she runs again. 2nd or 3rd time’s the charm.
Dr. Carol is the BEST!!!!!!!!!
PS Dr. Swain works with Dinesh D’Souza on many of his movies and books.
Yes, she is.
You KNOW someone’s truly brilliant when they can make it thru a #BigWigUniversity system like Vanderbuilt, etcetcetc and still come out SMART.
It’s the “Test of True Brilliance”. hehe
And Carol Swain came thru with Flying Colors.
And I just love Dr.Carol’s beautiful voice of wisdom.
She has this extraordinary quiet voice, a bomb of presentation that is disarming.
If anyone here has never heard Dr. Carol, please look at Dinesh D’Souza’s second movie. He has a lengthy interview with Dr. Swain. I believe it was Hillary Clinton’s America.
https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1034654816046329856
It’s not a new information but it’s all about timing. May be a counter chip against Mueller. PTrump may know what those emails are.
China does not mind to share for a good deal.
Holy sheeeeet, sheeeeet is getting real.
LikeLiked by 3 people
MOAB!!!!!!!!!!!
I seem to remember VSGPDJT talking about Russia election meddling….”and other countries and other people”
Potus signaled this long ago. He is near on waging a Cold War with China. Years of our SoS giving classified info to the PRC have done untold damage. All of her emails. No wonder he couldn’t be bothered with Mueller’s shenanigans. There is a lot at stake.
Is it conceivable that the SC “investigation” is a charade? Not to fool the cover-up perpetrators in Government but to keep the China operation going as long as possible. Tin hat territory.
I thought for sure the devil at root of this was Iran. Perhaps not.
We have a few major bad actors. POOF!
Close. Mueller attempt to undermine “Trump Presidency” is ALL ABOUT CHINA. Has been, from the outset.
The ‘club’he’s not a member of, is the club of corrupted individuals and organisations, and the corruptor is CHINA.
There own government runs by corruption. And their hegemony is carried out by corrupting foriegn governments.
CHINA was ultimately ‘behind’Hillary,
the reason she HAD to win, and DJT has to lose, hence the soft coup and insurance policy, is cause DJT couldn’t be corrupted or blackmailed.
It’s ALL about CHINA. Everything else is just b.s.,..”chaff and countrrmeasures”
Those lawmakers that are fine with this are probably funded by Donahue and the COC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Which profit mightily from ,….CHINA.
THEY are China pimps, and these senators are the whores.
CHINA is the “John”,
yet WE are the ones that get f*cked!
Brilliant!
Call all of them out!
Why are we sharing it with those countries? If they want to see it, travel HERE.
LikeLike
Canada may be at disadvantage against PresTrump’s trade negotiators but the ARE leading in some – ahem – categories:
First Sex Doll Brothel in North America to Open in Toronto
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/08/28/first-sex-doll-brothel-in-north-america-to-open-in-toronto/
… THEY are leading …
… and no offense to our Canadian Treepers, I understand it’s not you with the screws loose
Hi Nimrod man, THEY are indeed leading. Towards annihilation. This post modern, socialist, communist, egoic, vulgar age has no meaning for its adherents and they are simply stumbling around in the dark, unable to see the VOID lurking on their left flank. They are blind to the light, fluttering ever distantly over on that hill, obscured by the mist rising from the swamp that they are lurching in.
Sorry, got a bit carried away 🙂
never interrupt a man when he’s on a good rant …
Perversion of every kind is on the rise..
The House banned “child-like” sex dolls made in Asia.. Curious minds actually had the discussion that allowing sales in the U.S. may keep pedophiles from offending..
Dang. And they have to be Asian dolls. How disgusting.
Hope there’s a revolt up there.
Maybe Toronto has Vancouver-envy, what with China buying up all the real estate there and greater numbers of slinky China dolls strolling around.
Pure conjecture on my part.
YMMV
Eeeeeewwwwww.
“Actually, a very big story. Much classified information!”
That tweet sounds interesting.
Yeah, he’s certainly not indicating ignorance! Now who would have kept him in the loop. Couldn’t possibly be from his own depart of justice! /s
Question:
If anyone in government with a security clearance communicates (sends or receives) emails via a known unsecured server is that a crime?
PROOF PRESIDENT TRUMP IS A LIAR.
Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor,
Hee hee .. But we forgive him… MAGA
The truth about McCain at link below
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=102858
PROOF THAT AGENTCOMMONSENSE HAS A STRANGE APPROACH TO SUPPORTING PDJT.
See above.
Build the damn wall!
Do it for John.
It was said when President Trump met Kelli Ward once he wasn’t that impressed, and her clumsy verbals regarding McCain over the last few days kind of confirmed why. She’s an accomplished person, but not polished politically. Sheriff Joe at 86 could well have been performing a favor rather than being a serious candidate. A tell is he and Kelli Ward went against each other more than at McSally during the last couple of weeks.
Gov. Doug Ducey has also said those who publicly stated their desire to take McCain’s seat prematurely have disqualified themselves, meaning Ward’s alternative route to the U.S. Senate is blocked off.
We can see a trial balloon for Meghan McCain floated today, I hope not, because I can’t see her voting to defund planned parenthood (for example). Talk in Arizona is about going with a hispanic conservative, but not sure who that would be.
Arizona remains very unsatisfying politically, from a conservative’s point of view.
In my opinion, when the former CoS or press person for McCain last week said that McCain would pick a Hispanic woman, it gave Ducey complete cover to NOT approach Cindy or Megan.
I am sure he doesn’t want to alienate Trump supporters, since AZ is such a swing state.
Will be someone else completely.
it was stated earlier that none of the three in the primary nor Cindy nor Megan would be chosen. So your comment about a conservative Hispanic may be true. McSally could do fine if she keeps to her word and her fiery attitude.
The battlescape is the Mid Terms, nothing else is of equivalent consequence. POTUS is wielding all his weaponry to maximise damage to the enemy in this upcoming showdown. He is using the failing / flailing SC to generate/maintain voter anger/outrage to maximise his VOTER TURNOUT. This is a safe strategy cause he cannot be indicted and will not be impeached (they may try) before the election. And it is working cause they cannot touch his popularity negatively, they are increasing it with their malfeasance, cause average Joe’s are not stupid and are noticing what is going on.
An election win will be an endorsement of POTUS because he is now a known quantity. If his agenda is endorsed strongly in the mid terms (by no or even minimal losses, let alone gains – remember it is the norm for the party of POTUS to go backward in mid terms) then MAGA is assured and will proceed at TRUMP SPEED. Restoring Justice is part of MAGA.
The SC, swamp and THE LEFT will be rent asunder and cast aside like debris after a tornado. They will have to rebuild themselves, MAGA will be keeping the rest of America plenty busy enough!
Can’t be more disappointed, but can’t be more sure now either. Was reported after today’s hearings that Huber hasn’t even interviewed Ohr. It’s obvious now that nothing is happening in DOJ to stop the madness. Win the mid terms…and Sessions is done.
No, the report is MUELLER has not interviewed him.
I didn’t read a report, I listened to it.
Sadly, I think it may be Huber as well, if I recall correctly what Rep. Radford (?) said.
Hope I’m wrong, but……
Yes. It was Radford. I couldn’t remember his name.
LikeLike
Again, it didn’t listen to a DOJ official. It was a congressman at today’s hearings.
Cheer up. The China connection takes this to a whole different level. Maybe military folks are unwinding this. I wonder if anyone has bothered looking.
Think PDJT likes her turning down Flakie’s endorsement?
I am sure PDJT likes her being a veteran. Maybe that is where she gets her fiery attitude.
Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes, and Mark Meadows should petition to the FISA COURT to rescind the Carter Page FISA Warrants and order that the fruit of the warrants execution be deemed tainted and inadmissible in any court.
Yet Drudge headline is about the “stunning” win by the Dem Gilliam in FL…. It was a big group running in the primary and Soros gave Gilliam huge money during the end of the campaign… Another Alexandra bug eyes clone.
Good, time to clean house in the NorthEast!
Holy Crap. Have you folks saw what happened with the Google search autocomplete?
Yesterday, some folks on reddit took a snapshot of Google’s autocomplete, if you type in their search engine “Donald Trump is” it autocompletes what it thinks you may be looking for. Gives you suggestions.
Yesterday morning, they were all ridiculous autocompletes, like
“Donald Trump is a Racist”
“donald Trump is Orange”
“Donald Trump is incompetent”
“Donald Trump is Breaking the Law”
Stuff like that. Then this morning, the President called them out on all their bias, and Google swore up and down they have no bias.
Go to google.com right now,and type “Donald Trump is” and watch what it suggests for you.
“Donald Trump is a Great President”
“Donald Trump is a Democrat”
“Donald Trump is the President Song”
“Donald Trump is my President”
“Donald Trump Israel”
In other words, they fixed them. If there was no bias before, then why did it have to be fixed, and immediately?
Reddit users were finding all kinds of despicable auto completes yesterday before ‘the fix’ like “Veterans are Baby Killers” etc.
Google lies
That’s not only disgusting but infantile which can only come from the damaged goods SJWs that work there.
This brainwashing indoctrination has taken root. I don’t know if they can ever be normal, do their job (any job) and fit into a diverse society…by that I mean anyone who doesn’t think like them.
Speaking of those Hillary emails hacked by China.
Funny how Hillary can barge through life without a thought or worry of the consequences that will inevitably occur in the wake of her “extreme careless” grifting. (There’s a psychiatric term for that type of person – sociopath, is it?)
What’s a few lives here and there? What difference does it make?
And now we know how the Chinese identified them… Hillary has blood on her hands
