August 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #586

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • Reloader says:
      August 28, 2018 at 1:15 am

      Yeah, not being able to keep up is why I don’t go to GatewayPundit or WeaselZippers anymore. That is MONTHS behind (aka Old News) according by CTH timekeeping.

  5. citizen817 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:24 am

  9. Todd says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Next week should be interesting… Kavanaugh hearing, Arizona Governor replacement pick, Perhaps Pope to resign.

  10. citizen817 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:25 am

    • phoenixRising says:
      August 28, 2018 at 12:55 am

      I luv that Kenya’s First Lady has a project similar to FLOTUS’ and that she is so active online… think that they enjoyed their visit and she may be back again.

    • Dutchman says:
      August 28, 2018 at 1:22 am

      We sometimes call obummer, ZERO.

      My eyes jumped when I saw “BeyondZeroKenya”!
      Surely another explanation for the term, but,.. ..funny.

  11. citizen817 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:25 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:26 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:27 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:27 am

    • NJF says:
      August 28, 2018 at 12:34 am

      I think it’s safe to say this is about to blow.

    • terry says:
      August 28, 2018 at 12:55 am

      We are starting to see names now.

      Remember after the IG report was
      released, Hannity and Sarah Carter
      said on his show that about 30 present
      and former FBI and IC people were
      going to be the real heroes and testify
      berfore congress about the corruption
      at FBI-DOJ?

      Well it’s happening.

      • JasonD says:
        August 28, 2018 at 1:16 am

        The pincers are slowly being cranked closed, turn by excruciating turn. Wouldn’t want to be those coup plotters and their cheer squad for all the money in “gofundme”. They wont be getting much sleep these days.

        Judge not, lest ye be judged. That will be judged by their own accusations. 🙂

  15. David Reznor says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Bill Priestap was in London before, during, and after the Downer-Papadopoulos meeting there. That’s just one of the bombshells in Ashton Gray’s newest exposé, just posted earlier tonight: “CIA Crimes: How John Brennan Weaponized the CIA and FBI, and Conspired with Russia and Harry Reid to Frame Trump—PART B.” I believe it will be of significant interest to Sundance and CTH readers. Here is the link:

    http://www.chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=1443

  16. agentcommonsense says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:36 am

    FROM SARA CARTER ARTICLE ABOUT WHISTLEBLOWER LOVINGER

    April 3, 2018, the DoD’s Washington Headquarters Services Director Barbara Westgate sent a letter to Lovinger indefinitely suspending him from duty and pay status after his clearance was removed in March. The letter stated, “The purpose of this memorandum is to notify you that I am proposing to indefinitely suspend you from duty and pay status in your position as a Foreign Affairs Specialist.”
    WHAT THE HELL ! THIS IS TRUMP’S DOJ NOW NOT OBAMA. BARBARA WESTGATE ?

    MR LOVINGER WAS BY NAME REQUEST FROM TRUMP ANDMINSTSRATION AND HE WAS YANKED… CRAZY.. WHY DID ADMINISTRATION ALLOW THIS ?

    he retaliation for whistleblowing was something Bigley expected. “So, we weren’t surprised when DoD bureaucrats moved shortly thereafter to strip Mr. Lovinger of both his security clearance and his detail to the National Security Council, where he had been Senior Director for Strategy as a by-name request of the incoming Trump Administration,” said the attorney.

  17. deqwik2 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:37 am

    How appropriate .. Bigly !

    • treehouseron says:
      August 28, 2018 at 12:57 am

      Man! I know nobody on this board is crazy enough to agree with me, but THERE’S SOMETHING GOING ON WITH THE NAMES, PEOPLE.

      I’ve seen about a dozen examples involved with this “Trump saves the World” thing that are incredibly Ironic. God is sending us signs and he’s making them very overt. We need to start making a list of all the ironic names….

      • treehouseron says:
        August 28, 2018 at 1:01 am

        Trump –
        noun
        (in bridge, whist, and similar card games) a playing card of the suit chosen to rank above the others, which can win a trick where a card of a different suit has been led.
        a valuable resource that may be used, especially as a surprise, in order to gain an advantage.

        Mull –
        verb
        think about (a fact, proposal, or request) deeply and at length.

      • joeknuckles says:
        August 28, 2018 at 1:06 am

        The old columnist Herb Caen used to call them namephreaks. These were people who had names that bizarrely fit their occupations or characteristics.

        • treehouseron says:
          August 28, 2018 at 1:11 am

          You mean… like Peter Strzok getting on the stand and having an embolism right there in front of everybody????

          • JasonD says:
            August 28, 2018 at 1:21 am

            I think some catholics give credence to “Nomen est Omen”, meaning the name is a sign. Make of it what you will – it dates back to Ancient Rome 🙂

  18. NYGuy54 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:40 am

    I thought I’d dust this off

  19. citizen817 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:41 am

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      August 28, 2018 at 1:01 am

      OMG – that is beautiful. Twitter’s “implicit bias” is leaking into the code everywhere.

      Shut it down. Shut down the filters. Any filter written by Twitter will politically discriminate. It CANNOT be helped.

      • treehouseron says:
        August 28, 2018 at 1:08 am

        This is EXACTLY what’s going on with it.

        They’re writing filters, and composing them from a liberal bias. They very well may not be trying to intentionally target conservatives, they’re just targeting all the things they think are horrible, and some of them happen to be what we conservatives know to be good.

        So people like Jordan who’s a straight up kick ass Reagan/Trumpite, get unintentionally ‘shadow banned’ by Twitter’s algorithms because he’s espousing and attracting people who are diametrically opposed to twitter’s so called ‘standards’.

        Even if the answer is completely innocent like that (and that’s giving Twitter ALL the benefit of the doubt) it just illustrates how widespread their bias and political censorship is.

        And that’s if you give them ALL the benefit of the doubt. If you accept THEIR explanation, it’s completely unacceptable.

  20. 6079 Smith W says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:47 am

    watch Philadelphia Police stop Antifa from attacking Blue Lives Matter Rally

    Enjoy the show!

    • joeknuckles says:
      August 28, 2018 at 12:58 am

      I don’t like that they just threw the Antifa down and let them go. I also don’t like that they pixelated out the faces of the perps being arrested. For that matter, I don’t like that they let these scumbags March around with their pathetic faces covered. I’m in favor of unmasking all of them and posting their faces on TV and internet. If they believe in their cause, let them identify themselves and stand behind their actions in public.

    • paper doll says:
      August 28, 2018 at 1:00 am

      The mayor couldn’t be more sanctuary city and Sorosed, so I’m amazed and pleased the police were allowed to police! Wow.

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      August 28, 2018 at 1:23 am

      LOL

      I could loop this all day. 😂😂😂😂😂

  21. rbrtsmth says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:47 am

    As someone posted on another thread, the NY Times works hard to make Ohr and Steele the good guys.

  22. Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:47 am

    IMHO – Unless Bruce Ohr is already in protective custody, I do not see him testifying tomorrow.

    • Molly Pitcher says:
      August 28, 2018 at 1:16 am

      Testifying doesn’t mean very much in terms of getting the truth. The most anyone can hope for is a stumble.
      Ohr has probably had hrs and hrs of first rate training by fbi or cia experts in false testimony and a crash course in body language after the train wreck Strozk’s performance.

  23. phoenixRising says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:50 am

    WSB,

    I left several tweets for you on the 27th thread wrt Ohr from Geo Webb…

  24. joeknuckles says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Get ready to hear about how McCain’s involvement in the dossier scam was a “heroic act”.

  25. Dutchman says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Daily called lead article. In early 2015, it was discovered code embedded in Clinton homebrew server gave ChiCom intelligence a ‘courtesy copy’ of everything going thru her server, in real time.

    So, it turns out DJT was wrong! He shouldn’t have rhetoricall asked RUSSIA for her missing emails, he should have asked CHINA.

    And I’m no longer sceptical of the theory that this was intentional;

    I wanted to believe she just set up the server, so,she could conduct pay to play without prying eyes.

    Now, I am convinced she was selling our secrets to the highest bidder, and if she lives long enough, should and will hang for this.

    “If that BASTARD wins, we ALL hang!”

    May be the only true words, to ever escape that vile mouth.

  26. SR says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:57 am

    https://dailycaller.com/2018/08/27/china-hacked-clinton-server/

    PTrump opens the card when it’s done like NAFTA and NK deal. I hope this investigation and Mueller fake investigation is over. FISA and unmasking still needs to keep till 2020 with drip drip.

  27. phoenixRising says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:58 am

  28. White Apple says:
    August 28, 2018 at 1:06 am

    “If that BASTARD wins, we ALL hang!”

    It was a candid moment and spoken in all seriousness. Hillary knew then what we all have learned to be the truth. There is no escaping for Hillary and all her cohorts. They are all doomed and left to anticipating doomsday.

  29. Dazza says:
    August 28, 2018 at 1:08 am

    What is up with scumbag Lanny?
    Set up by someone? Dementia? Strange behaviour.
    I am loving it though, he is a complete dirtbag.

