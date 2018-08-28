August 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #586

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/08/meadows-we-have-new-info-the-fbi-leaked-to-the-media-then-used-those-same-press-stories-to-justify-fisa-warrants/
Yeah, not being able to keep up is why I don’t go to GatewayPundit or WeaselZippers anymore. That is MONTHS behind (aka Old News) according by CTH timekeeping.
Can’t wait to do just that!
Does Scott signing SB 7026 into law not concern you?
Does Mr. Ducey understand that this means “don’t appoint Cindy or I’ll step on you like a bug.” ???
Next week should be interesting… Kavanaugh hearing, Arizona Governor replacement pick, Perhaps Pope to resign.
You forgot one, Bruce Ohr’s testimony to Congress. The only time I am cheering for leaks.
I luv that Kenya’s First Lady has a project similar to FLOTUS’ and that she is so active online… think that they enjoyed their visit and she may be back again.
We sometimes call obummer, ZERO.
My eyes jumped when I saw “BeyondZeroKenya”!
Surely another explanation for the term, but,.. ..funny.
I think it’s safe to say this is about to blow.
NJF: I think it’s safe to say that it’s not safe to say anything with any certainty. Other than that, yeah, hope so.
Q said it’s to encourage honest closed-door testimony. LOL. Love it.
Wow. And how stupid am I because the one place I check on that still pays any attention to Q posted earlier that Q hasn’t been heard from in weeks.
Q is back with a vengeance and firing on all cylinders, and Trump is trolling the Q stuff mercilessly. Doesn’t matter whether Trump believes in Q or not, or if Q is “real” – VSGPOTUS is trolling with it for all he’s worth!
He met in his office with the most “interesting” Q guy on YouTube (“Lionel” – fun voice), but NEVER ONCE mentioned Q. Took a picture with him! The MSM went NUTS – totally triggered that Trump would meet with a “conspiracy theorist”.
And then there’s this (17 is code for “Q”):
Wolfman, that Lionel guy is a regular commentator on RT. You should check it out. Just a suggestion.
He has all his daily shows on Youtube.
Active today.
We are starting to see names now.
Remember after the IG report was
released, Hannity and Sarah Carter
said on his show that about 30 present
and former FBI and IC people were
going to be the real heroes and testify
berfore congress about the corruption
at FBI-DOJ?
Well it’s happening.
The pincers are slowly being cranked closed, turn by excruciating turn. Wouldn’t want to be those coup plotters and their cheer squad for all the money in “gofundme”. They wont be getting much sleep these days.
Judge not, lest ye be judged. That will be judged by their own accusations. 🙂
Bill Priestap was in London before, during, and after the Downer-Papadopoulos meeting there. That’s just one of the bombshells in Ashton Gray’s newest exposé, just posted earlier tonight: “CIA Crimes: How John Brennan Weaponized the CIA and FBI, and Conspired with Russia and Harry Reid to Frame Trump—PART B.” I believe it will be of significant interest to Sundance and CTH readers. Here is the link:
http://www.chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=1443
“Conspired with Russia” – excellent. What is becoming obvious is becoming obvious to all.
We can believe our “lying logical eyes”, and not the fake news media.
Priestap’s wife has a private investigation firm in DC. I can’t remember her name but she is probably all up in this coup like all the other spouses
Sabina Menschel is the woman married to Bill Priestap.
I posted Part A the other day and that was an epic read.
FROM SARA CARTER ARTICLE ABOUT WHISTLEBLOWER LOVINGER
April 3, 2018, the DoD’s Washington Headquarters Services Director Barbara Westgate sent a letter to Lovinger indefinitely suspending him from duty and pay status after his clearance was removed in March. The letter stated, “The purpose of this memorandum is to notify you that I am proposing to indefinitely suspend you from duty and pay status in your position as a Foreign Affairs Specialist.”
WHAT THE HELL ! THIS IS TRUMP’S DOJ NOW NOT OBAMA. BARBARA WESTGATE ?
MR LOVINGER WAS BY NAME REQUEST FROM TRUMP ANDMINSTSRATION AND HE WAS YANKED… CRAZY.. WHY DID ADMINISTRATION ALLOW THIS ?
he retaliation for whistleblowing was something Bigley expected. “So, we weren’t surprised when DoD bureaucrats moved shortly thereafter to strip Mr. Lovinger of both his security clearance and his detail to the National Security Council, where he had been Senior Director for Strategy as a by-name request of the incoming Trump Administration,” said the attorney.
WOW .. Barbara Westgate is a serious player .. Wonder what is going on with this ?
http://www.whs.mil/barbara-westgate
Obama embeds. Those nonexistent “Obama holdovers” that certain people denied. Makes loads of sense. Probably connected to certain people who thought Susan Rice was just peachy keen, and whose names coming up will make certain people on Twitter blow a fuse, but hey – that’s life in the big city.
How appropriate .. Bigly !
Man! I know nobody on this board is crazy enough to agree with me, but THERE’S SOMETHING GOING ON WITH THE NAMES, PEOPLE.
I’ve seen about a dozen examples involved with this “Trump saves the World” thing that are incredibly Ironic. God is sending us signs and he’s making them very overt. We need to start making a list of all the ironic names….
Trump –
noun
(in bridge, whist, and similar card games) a playing card of the suit chosen to rank above the others, which can win a trick where a card of a different suit has been led.
a valuable resource that may be used, especially as a surprise, in order to gain an advantage.
Mull –
verb
think about (a fact, proposal, or request) deeply and at length.
In the future, kids will assume the word trump (as defined above) was named after our 45th president because it fits him so well.
The old columnist Herb Caen used to call them namephreaks. These were people who had names that bizarrely fit their occupations or characteristics.
You mean… like Peter Strzok getting on the stand and having an embolism right there in front of everybody????
I think some catholics give credence to “Nomen est Omen”, meaning the name is a sign. Make of it what you will – it dates back to Ancient Rome 🙂
I thought I’d dust this off
Never get tired of it ..
LMAO.
Yup. This week. The bitchin’ and moanin’ about too much winning – it’s gonna start up again – BIG TIME. When they ask to get off the roller coaster, we just have to LOCK EM IN. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
OMG – that is beautiful. Twitter’s “implicit bias” is leaking into the code everywhere.
Shut it down. Shut down the filters. Any filter written by Twitter will politically discriminate. It CANNOT be helped.
This is EXACTLY what’s going on with it.
They’re writing filters, and composing them from a liberal bias. They very well may not be trying to intentionally target conservatives, they’re just targeting all the things they think are horrible, and some of them happen to be what we conservatives know to be good.
So people like Jordan who’s a straight up kick ass Reagan/Trumpite, get unintentionally ‘shadow banned’ by Twitter’s algorithms because he’s espousing and attracting people who are diametrically opposed to twitter’s so called ‘standards’.
Even if the answer is completely innocent like that (and that’s giving Twitter ALL the benefit of the doubt) it just illustrates how widespread their bias and political censorship is.
And that’s if you give them ALL the benefit of the doubt. If you accept THEIR explanation, it’s completely unacceptable.
watch Philadelphia Police stop Antifa from attacking Blue Lives Matter Rally
Enjoy the show!
I don’t like that they just threw the Antifa down and let them go. I also don’t like that they pixelated out the faces of the perps being arrested. For that matter, I don’t like that they let these scumbags March around with their pathetic faces covered. I’m in favor of unmasking all of them and posting their faces on TV and internet. If they believe in their cause, let them identify themselves and stand behind their actions in public.
Here ! Here!
I agree with you, I’m just glad for any policing. For sure they should be photographed.
The mayor couldn’t be more sanctuary city and Sorosed, so I’m amazed and pleased the police were allowed to police! Wow.
Oh yeah, that’s the dancing mayor, right? Someday, Mayor twinkle toes will come to regret that little display.
LOL
I could loop this all day. 😂😂😂😂😂
As someone posted on another thread, the NY Times works hard to make Ohr and Steele the good guys.
And the SlimeTimes is involved up to their eyeballs.
IMHO – Unless Bruce Ohr is already in protective custody, I do not see him testifying tomorrow.
Testifying doesn’t mean very much in terms of getting the truth. The most anyone can hope for is a stumble.
Ohr has probably had hrs and hrs of first rate training by fbi or cia experts in false testimony and a crash course in body language after the train wreck Strozk’s performance.
WSB,
I left several tweets for you on the 27th thread wrt Ohr from Geo Webb…
Get ready to hear about how McCain’s involvement in the dossier scam was a “heroic act”.
They can spin, they can jabber all they want…
Voters don’t believe them.
Fortunately, the percentage of American that are dumb enough to believe their crap is still well below 50%. They are working on raising that percentage, though.
Of course it was, he was trying to Trump.
Daily called lead article. In early 2015, it was discovered code embedded in Clinton homebrew server gave ChiCom intelligence a ‘courtesy copy’ of everything going thru her server, in real time.
So, it turns out DJT was wrong! He shouldn’t have rhetoricall asked RUSSIA for her missing emails, he should have asked CHINA.
And I’m no longer sceptical of the theory that this was intentional;
I wanted to believe she just set up the server, so,she could conduct pay to play without prying eyes.
Now, I am convinced she was selling our secrets to the highest bidder, and if she lives long enough, should and will hang for this.
“If that BASTARD wins, we ALL hang!”
May be the only true words, to ever escape that vile mouth.
All true, Dutchman.
What is the DOJ doing about this?
Something? Anything?
https://dailycaller.com/2018/08/27/china-hacked-clinton-server/
PTrump opens the card when it’s done like NAFTA and NK deal. I hope this investigation and Mueller fake investigation is over. FISA and unmasking still needs to keep till 2020 with drip drip.
“If that BASTARD wins, we ALL hang!”
It was a candid moment and spoken in all seriousness. Hillary knew then what we all have learned to be the truth. There is no escaping for Hillary and all her cohorts. They are all doomed and left to anticipating doomsday.
What is up with scumbag Lanny?
Set up by someone? Dementia? Strange behaviour.
I am loving it though, he is a complete dirtbag.
No justice from the DOJ https://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/terence-p-jeffrey/doj-declines-prosecute-fbi-agent-who-received-money-former-source
