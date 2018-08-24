President Trump Speech During Ohio GOP State Party Dinner…

Posted on August 24, 2018 by

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Ohio Republican Party State Dinner.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2018, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

87 Responses to President Trump Speech During Ohio GOP State Party Dinner…

  1. fleporeblog says:
    August 24, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    I actually watched the speech twice! It was absolutely uplifting. Our President was so relaxed without a worry in the world. Our President had so many incredible things to say about Rep. Jim Jordan. Regrettably the video above cuts off at what touched me the most.

    As our President was heading to the exit, he pointed and asked someone to come over. It was Rep. Jim Jordan. He shock his hand and used his left palm to touch Jim on his face. That is respect between two men fighting with every ounce of blood in their bodies for us!

    I hope the link above works because it will show you it!

    Liked by 36 people

    Reply
  2. cedarbrookblogger says:
    August 24, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    If Mueller destroys your business we will do crowdfunding and gofundme accounts, Mr. President.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. rustybritches says:
    August 24, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    My prayers go out to President Trump and his family, I pray that the dimms and the deep state do not get what they want, I have tried all day to have faith that they wont but with so many more voices saying they will get him even with no crime at all makes me pray even harder Our Lord must be over loaded but please pray with me tonight to keep our President Safe,

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  4. calibrate2 says:
    August 24, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Amen. We are in a spiritual battle. We are battling the spirit of Jezabel. I

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  5. wolfmoon1776 says:
    August 24, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    VSGPOTUS did a most excellent job of boosting the Ohio pols. WOW – did he come through for Mike DeWine!

    Mike was an early and effective but not too showy advocate for Trump and MAGA, and POTUS knows it. That speech just LEVELED Cordray – if that doesn’t get every Republican to the polls, I don’t know what will.

    And also Jim Renacci – what a great testimonial. Notice how Trump just picks up intelligence on people that others would miss – that stuff he heard about Renacci REALLY impressed him. You can tell when Trump is impressed, too.

    Amazing. Biggest and best Presidential dinner in Ohio history. Trump just delivered the atomic bomb to the Ohio GOP. Maybe TWO of them. NOBODY works as hard as Trump. NOBODY.

    And did you hear him speaking so kindly about Portman? WOW. Many people talk forgiveness, but Trump actually DOES it. The JOBS President and the JOBS Senator cannot be beat. They will DELIVER OHIO.

    Liked by 28 people

    Reply
  6. quintrillion says:
    August 24, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Demoncrats have filed articles of impeachment on every Republican President for the last 40 years. GWB no less than 35 times: at reddit.com/r/The_Donald.

    The Demons are just sceeching louder like the delusional, angry mob they are. They got less than zero.
    A lot of it is to get back at all the Tea Party & highway overpass people who were right, loud and proud, trying to get someone, anyone, to wake up and impeach 0zer0 for all the truly frightening psyops and disgustingly low-down evil he was & still is perpetrating.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  7. Minnie says:
    August 24, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    “America is winning again, America is being respected again and that is because we are finally putting America first”

    🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  8. ogoggilby says:
    August 24, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    “[The Democrats] still haven’t figured it out they lost the election. But they’re gonna figure it out soon…They’re gonna figure it out soon.” Hmmm….

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • LafnH20 says:
      August 24, 2018 at 9:49 pm

      The Attacker Must Vanquish; The Defender Need Only Survive.

      ogoggilby, President Trump has to know, he must uproot them!
      Or They Will Rise Again!!

      For His Family.
      For US.
      For America!!
      Quite possibly – the Entire Globe.
      Directly or Indirectly ..
      They. Will. Not. Stop.

      He Must Uproot Them!!
      We MUST Do Our Part as well!

      We The People
      Must give
      Our People President
      What He Needs… IMHO
      Get Out The VOTE..
      The MAGA Vote!!

      We “Ain’t in Kansas, anymore!”
      OUR TIME is Now!

      Our Voices From the Voting Booth,
      Multi-media and the blogosphere..
      are Our President’s Strength.
      His Greatest Strength, imho.

      It’s Our Turn.
      Share this site with someone.

      Share The Video above if you can…
      Or Relevant #’s or Facts.
      Like Our President!
      So relaxed.. Our President
      Have to Agree with All Y’all…
      Great speech!!

      🇺🇸VOTE 🇺🇸
      🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Archie says:
        August 24, 2018 at 9:59 pm

        Wow, great quote “The Attacker Must Vanquish; The Defender Need Only Survive”. But, when Trump leaves the UniParty takes over again. The Overton window has moved towards open and blatant socialism and communism so I expect things to get much worse without Trump.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • LafnH20 says:
          August 24, 2018 at 10:21 pm

          We The People have to carry on, Archie.
          We Are The Country!!
          Heart and Soul.
          We MUST Prevail!
          And If it be God’s Will, We Shall!
          The Constitution is Our Guide.
          President Trump is Our Champion!!
          Together, We Will TAKE Our Country Back!!
          Imho,
          We MUST Defend Our Way of Life.

          “A Republic. If you can keep it!”
          -Benjamin Franklin

          And All That…

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
  9. Kerry Gimbel says:
    August 24, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    They know the mid terms don’t look good for them. And they know the next thing will be the firings of Rosenstein and Sessions. And maybe Mueller?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Reloader says:
    August 24, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    There’s seems to be a “cousin” to Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). If so, it is comprised of the need of many to advise President Trump on what he should do. A recent blog entry at American Thinker is a good example: “Massive retaliation”

    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/08/massive_retaliation.html

    There are many Rightist and Conservative sites where people vent their desire to tell VSGPDJT how he should think, what he should say and what he should do. And regarding every event and issue. Perhaps it might be called “Trump Correction Syndrome” (TCS) or “Trump Advice Syndrome” (TAS) or, even thought they don’t intend it, “Trump Is Such An Idiot Syndrome” (TISAIS).

    I am unable to read through articles like that one, and I probably scroll RIGHT PAST many useful comments stuck in the midst of threads of such enlightened counsel.

    But when people suffering from this malady finally become long-time billionaires, because they have worked so hard and worked so smartly, and spent DECADES watching America’s enemies, to formulate A Great Correction, and BLOWN PAST ALL competitors to become the GREATEST PRESIDENT this country has ever had … then maybe I’ll consider their input.

    In the meantime, the comments of folks trying to correct and advise this President are just so much hot air and wasted text.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Blind no longer says:
      August 24, 2018 at 9:44 pm

      OMG!!!!!! Fantastic POST!! BEST of the DAY. This should go over to all the know it alls on the President Tweets thread. I know lot of people need to read this! People are frustrated I get it, so am I, but hey, I know who I voted for, and I trust him to let hell rain down on these POS when the time is right!

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • Alison says:
      August 24, 2018 at 9:58 pm

      Great comment. I’ll leave it at that 😊

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • progpoker says:
      August 24, 2018 at 10:07 pm

      Great post!! Some days I spend a lot of time savoring the comments following an instructional/inspirational post by Sundance. Other days, like TODAY, I skim through and move on to other things , finding the stream of enlightened comments broken apart like rapids through rocks. TISAIS comments are tedious af!!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • trialbytruth says:
      August 24, 2018 at 10:29 pm

      Thanks well said Reloader

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • StanH says:
      August 24, 2018 at 10:41 pm

      indeed! President Trump didn’t achieve what he’s achieved by being anybody’s dupe. The sacrifice that this man has made is the thing of legend, people should hush and watch him work.

      Great post.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  11. MAGADJT says:
    August 24, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    They are tossing out everything they have right now. They timed these announcements and also the media rumors to crescendo all at the same time. They need create a feeling of hope for their own supporters, and desperation on our side. Don’t fall for it.

    They know that if the GOP retains the house & senate, their agenda is down the drain. With no congressional body to stand in Trump’s way, and no Supreme Court to stop his agenda, this country will soar like never before, and that means we may see another 1984-like electoral landslide in 2020.

    They know that if he wins this, he will keep appointing federal judges, and SCOTUS judges, and legislatively enacting MAGA. They will have no power to stop him. They have to get this done before the midterms or they are cooked for a long long time.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • progpoker says:
      August 24, 2018 at 10:10 pm

      Seems to me they’re peaking a bit early. I thought October was for this type of crap. VSGPOTUS still has plenty of time to neuter the critics before the General. Unless their aim is disrupting Primaries like in Florida. Seems like a lot of ammo for a closed election, though.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • luke says:
        August 24, 2018 at 11:13 pm

        Yes it has nothing to do with the expediency of this election. This more to do with Trump in general. He’s shattering their illusion that only attorneys/politicians are capable of running a country.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  12. luke says:
    August 24, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Rally the Troops Donnie. We got your six; let’s roll.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. Kathskisew says:
    August 24, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    I was at the dinner. Largest Ohio GOP dinner. Thanks to Pres.Trump. Also, no Kasich!!! Now if we can pull some of the lame Republicans running over the finish line to keep Ohio red for 2020!!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  14. Amy2 says:
    August 24, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Kasich should be embarrassed. All this going on in HIS state! Is he even a Republican anymore?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Archie says:
    August 24, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    A lot of people seem to be missing the point that even if the GOP holds Congress the members are still 96% UniParty. The electorate has the chance to vote for every House member every two years so if there was really significant support for Trumpism then the UniParty should be reduced to just democrats and a few republicans. That doesn’t happen, so like the Reagan admin, I am just happy to have Trump until the inevitable slide back into the abyss.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • MAGADJT says:
      August 24, 2018 at 10:19 pm

      You’re falling into a common trap. Although lots of folks support Trump’s agenda, they aren’t in the weeds like we are. They don’t understand that the congressman they have had for years, is uniparty. They don’t even know the word uniparty. I think if the Republicans retain both houses, there will be much less GOP resistance to Trump than there has been thus far. See recent comments from Senator Graham and Richard Burr as an illustration.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  16. IMO says:
    August 24, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    The President looked and sounded great 👍🏼👍🏼

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. OHGuy says:
    August 24, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    I too was at the event. There were a lot of Trump supporters there to see president only. Many left following the meal which followed the president’s speech. Timkin is doing a good job trying to keep the Trump train going in Ohio. However there are many issues in the state party under the surface. We need Trump supporting candidates not party robots. I hate to say it but Ohio brought us JOHN Kadich and Boehner. We need all the Trump help we can get.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Kathylee choi (@Kathyleechoi2) says:
    August 24, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    BEST Leader,Thank you President for being a strong and Doing Great Job,

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Kathylee choi (@Kathyleechoi2) says:
    August 24, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    I Really Don’t care about john kadich and Boehner,I will support President Trump 100%,👍👍👍

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Kristin says:
    August 24, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    I love my President and I will fight for him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Publius2016 says:
    August 24, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    Marching Orders for us, The American Warriors! we the super elite must get out there and defend our 2016 victory with more and more WINS!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Publius2016 says:
    August 24, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    Great Platform: just watch the video and take down notes! On crime immigration taxes business jobs judges vision future…Republican America First! no substitutes…just read it say it believe it!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Tonawanda says:
    August 24, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    VSG = a brilliant man. A once in a lifetime man.

    Not the sort of man who gets anything wrong.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s