President Trump Speech During Ohio GOP State Party Dinner…

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Ohio Republican Party State Dinner.
President @realDonaldTrump addresses #StateDinner2018! Ohio loves our President! pic.twitter.com/FgmOEF7vDa
— Ohio Republicans (@ohiogop) August 24, 2018
I actually watched the speech twice! It was absolutely uplifting. Our President was so relaxed without a worry in the world. Our President had so many incredible things to say about Rep. Jim Jordan. Regrettably the video above cuts off at what touched me the most.
As our President was heading to the exit, he pointed and asked someone to come over. It was Rep. Jim Jordan. He shock his hand and used his left palm to touch Jim on his face. That is respect between two men fighting with every ounce of blood in their bodies for us!
@TheLastRefuge2 Incredible speech by our incredible President! https://t.co/KvIIzpLBPa
— Baba97 (@Baba9773) August 24, 2018
I hope the link above works because it will show you it!
Here it is! What a moment!
His Dad did say everything he touched turns to gold. The golden touch to our new Leader of the House.
Nothing would motivate conservatives more to the polls than prospect of Speaker Jordan! Hold the House!
TRUTH!!!
❤️
Me too. I love our president.
Goosebumps! And tears!This man is so kind and caring and nothing like the haters say he is. He recognizes this in others too and you can tell he knows Jordan is a winner.
Great shot! Really nice.
Wolf you are the man! Thank You 🙏
You too, buddy – that’s a million dollar shot. Easy when somebody else spots it! Some MAGA magic right there! Praise God!
Thanks for posting that, wolfmoon. I really can’t believe how much I’ve come to love Donald Trump in the last two years. He means the world to me. ♥️
Wow. So glad you posted this missed moment, brought a tear to my eye. The great mentor recognizes a like spirit, both with a warriors heart!! Beautiful how this man inspires all to be great. It is amazing to behold these moments of tenderness among our men. This is the lions heart returning to the spirit of our country!!
Thank you Mr. President for addressing and correcting a huge pet peeve of mine. Using Democratic Party instead of Democrat Party, the correct name of the corrupt party.
If Mueller destroys your business we will do crowdfunding and gofundme accounts, Mr. President.
Time for the Pres to destroy Mueller.
How’s he going to do this?
Watch.
yep.
Mueller needs a taste of his own medicine. Past time to bring him down and lock him up. He’s a disgrace to the marines.
Amen. I read CTH religiously (daily). I don’t comment but read all your informative (and great humorous) comments. I agree whole heartedly. This man is a disgrace to this country and will destroy the POTUS if we don’t step up and vote and something else. I am on GAB.
My prayers go out to President Trump and his family, I pray that the dimms and the deep state do not get what they want, I have tried all day to have faith that they wont but with so many more voices saying they will get him even with no crime at all makes me pray even harder Our Lord must be over loaded but please pray with me tonight to keep our President Safe,
I will pray with you.
I pray everyday… Maybe a special time set for all of us here to pray at one time… Strength in numbers!
I’m glad to know others are keeping our president and his administration in their prayers, too. I ask for their safety and for the Lord to guide them to be good leaders for our country. I also pray that the Left will regain their senses and stop being so evil. After all, we put up with 4 years of Obama without going stark raving mad – they can survive, too, with just a little self discipline.
Oops. I meant 8 LONG YEARS of Obama, not 4.
Canadians are praying along with you for the safety of your president !
God bless you all !
There are not many more voices – just seems that way because they scream much louder
I prayed before the election, and I have prayed everyday since. I will continue to pray for him, his family, and for our Country to be delivered from from this evil and corruption.
Amen. We are in a spiritual battle. We are battling the spirit of Jezabel. I
VSGPOTUS did a most excellent job of boosting the Ohio pols. WOW – did he come through for Mike DeWine!
Mike was an early and effective but not too showy advocate for Trump and MAGA, and POTUS knows it. That speech just LEVELED Cordray – if that doesn’t get every Republican to the polls, I don’t know what will.
And also Jim Renacci – what a great testimonial. Notice how Trump just picks up intelligence on people that others would miss – that stuff he heard about Renacci REALLY impressed him. You can tell when Trump is impressed, too.
Amazing. Biggest and best Presidential dinner in Ohio history. Trump just delivered the atomic bomb to the Ohio GOP. Maybe TWO of them. NOBODY works as hard as Trump. NOBODY.
And did you hear him speaking so kindly about Portman? WOW. Many people talk forgiveness, but Trump actually DOES it. The JOBS President and the JOBS Senator cannot be beat. They will DELIVER OHIO.
Any mailmen’s sons at the dinner?
twitter works harder and is more reliable than any snail mail.
He was in the kitchen!
HA!!😆
😆😆😆
Our President doesn’t look like someone worried. He’s got this, Treepers. He’s got this. Timing…it’s ALL about timing.
This was in reply to old lady above at 7:55. Don’t know what happened. 😏
Reportedly scoffng down whole pancakes and syrup… not on the menu.
🤭
PDJT talked about Renacci quite a bit and gave Renacci a huge endorsement. I think with the two Jims some didn’t realize how much. Really impressed me when the Ohio GOP Chair (didn’t catch her name) said that it was the biggest dinner in Ohio State history. Tells me where the enthusiasm is. Opps cant give it away. 🤫
Her name is Jane Timpkin. She is a feisty lady
Thanks emma. I did here PDJT say Jane a few times but didn’t know who he was talking to. And yes her opening speech was quite feisty.
hear
AMEN!!
I’ll vote for DeWine because I haven’t any choice.
BTW I’m from Greene Co, OH
I was a county chair for Trump and Dewine was not a Trump fan. He’s a mini Kasich but Cordray is truly evil. We’re getting ready to do a fundraiser for Dewine and Husted middle of September.
Thank you Emma for doing the county chair work and keeping tabs on what’s going on. I’ve had favorite relatives in Ohio for a long time — love the place although it fell on hard times, poor management. I want to see Ohio thrive!!!
Incredible post Wolfmoon1776! I absolutely concur. I love how our President told DeWine to make sure he calls him about the $250 million Cordray used for a building.
Demoncrats have filed articles of impeachment on every Republican President for the last 40 years. GWB no less than 35 times: at reddit.com/r/The_Donald.
The Demons are just sceeching louder like the delusional, angry mob they are. They got less than zero.
A lot of it is to get back at all the Tea Party & highway overpass people who were right, loud and proud, trying to get someone, anyone, to wake up and impeach 0zer0 for all the truly frightening psyops and disgustingly low-down evil he was & still is perpetrating.
I didn’t know that!
Me either…I know they hate us but damn!
Trump should tweet that to point out the nature of the Democrat party. That is to say, the party of Sore Losers.
That would drive em crazier…LOL..that’s a great idea!
“America is winning again, America is being respected again and that is because we are finally putting America first”
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
“[The Democrats] still haven’t figured it out they lost the election. But they’re gonna figure it out soon…They’re gonna figure it out soon.” Hmmm….
The Attacker Must Vanquish; The Defender Need Only Survive.
ogoggilby, President Trump has to know, he must uproot them!
Or They Will Rise Again!!
For His Family.
For US.
For America!!
Quite possibly – the Entire Globe.
Directly or Indirectly ..
They. Will. Not. Stop.
He Must Uproot Them!!
We MUST Do Our Part as well!
We The People
Must give
Our People President
What He Needs… IMHO
Get Out The VOTE..
The MAGA Vote!!
We “Ain’t in Kansas, anymore!”
OUR TIME is Now!
Our Voices From the Voting Booth,
Multi-media and the blogosphere..
are Our President’s Strength.
His Greatest Strength, imho.
It’s Our Turn.
Share this site with someone.
Share The Video above if you can…
Or Relevant #’s or Facts.
Like Our President!
So relaxed.. Our President
Have to Agree with All Y’all…
Great speech!!
🇺🇸VOTE 🇺🇸
🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸
✌
Wow, great quote “The Attacker Must Vanquish; The Defender Need Only Survive”. But, when Trump leaves the UniParty takes over again. The Overton window has moved towards open and blatant socialism and communism so I expect things to get much worse without Trump.
We The People have to carry on, Archie.
We Are The Country!!
Heart and Soul.
We MUST Prevail!
And If it be God’s Will, We Shall!
The Constitution is Our Guide.
President Trump is Our Champion!!
Together, We Will TAKE Our Country Back!!
Imho,
We MUST Defend Our Way of Life.
“A Republic. If you can keep it!”
-Benjamin Franklin
And All That…
1000 likes H2o.
They know the mid terms don’t look good for them. And they know the next thing will be the firings of Rosenstein and Sessions. And maybe Mueller?
There’s seems to be a “cousin” to Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). If so, it is comprised of the need of many to advise President Trump on what he should do. A recent blog entry at American Thinker is a good example: “Massive retaliation”
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/08/massive_retaliation.html
There are many Rightist and Conservative sites where people vent their desire to tell VSGPDJT how he should think, what he should say and what he should do. And regarding every event and issue. Perhaps it might be called “Trump Correction Syndrome” (TCS) or “Trump Advice Syndrome” (TAS) or, even thought they don’t intend it, “Trump Is Such An Idiot Syndrome” (TISAIS).
I am unable to read through articles like that one, and I probably scroll RIGHT PAST many useful comments stuck in the midst of threads of such enlightened counsel.
But when people suffering from this malady finally become long-time billionaires, because they have worked so hard and worked so smartly, and spent DECADES watching America’s enemies, to formulate A Great Correction, and BLOWN PAST ALL competitors to become the GREATEST PRESIDENT this country has ever had … then maybe I’ll consider their input.
In the meantime, the comments of folks trying to correct and advise this President are just so much hot air and wasted text.
OMG!!!!!! Fantastic POST!! BEST of the DAY. This should go over to all the know it alls on the President Tweets thread. I know lot of people need to read this! People are frustrated I get it, so am I, but hey, I know who I voted for, and I trust him to let hell rain down on these POS when the time is right!
Great comment. I’ll leave it at that 😊
Great post!! Some days I spend a lot of time savoring the comments following an instructional/inspirational post by Sundance. Other days, like TODAY, I skim through and move on to other things , finding the stream of enlightened comments broken apart like rapids through rocks. TISAIS comments are tedious af!!
Thanks well said Reloader
indeed! President Trump didn’t achieve what he’s achieved by being anybody’s dupe. The sacrifice that this man has made is the thing of legend, people should hush and watch him work.
Great post.
They are tossing out everything they have right now. They timed these announcements and also the media rumors to crescendo all at the same time. They need create a feeling of hope for their own supporters, and desperation on our side. Don’t fall for it.
They know that if the GOP retains the house & senate, their agenda is down the drain. With no congressional body to stand in Trump’s way, and no Supreme Court to stop his agenda, this country will soar like never before, and that means we may see another 1984-like electoral landslide in 2020.
They know that if he wins this, he will keep appointing federal judges, and SCOTUS judges, and legislatively enacting MAGA. They will have no power to stop him. They have to get this done before the midterms or they are cooked for a long long time.
Seems to me they’re peaking a bit early. I thought October was for this type of crap. VSGPOTUS still has plenty of time to neuter the critics before the General. Unless their aim is disrupting Primaries like in Florida. Seems like a lot of ammo for a closed election, though.
Yes it has nothing to do with the expediency of this election. This more to do with Trump in general. He’s shattering their illusion that only attorneys/politicians are capable of running a country.
Rally the Troops Donnie. We got your six; let’s roll.
I was at the dinner. Largest Ohio GOP dinner. Thanks to Pres.Trump. Also, no Kasich!!! Now if we can pull some of the lame Republicans running over the finish line to keep Ohio red for 2020!!
Amen! Round ‘em up & drag ‘em across 😊
We need Ohio.
Bigly 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Lucky you!!!
Kasich should be embarrassed. All this going on in HIS state! Is he even a Republican anymore?
A lot of people seem to be missing the point that even if the GOP holds Congress the members are still 96% UniParty. The electorate has the chance to vote for every House member every two years so if there was really significant support for Trumpism then the UniParty should be reduced to just democrats and a few republicans. That doesn’t happen, so like the Reagan admin, I am just happy to have Trump until the inevitable slide back into the abyss.
You’re falling into a common trap. Although lots of folks support Trump’s agenda, they aren’t in the weeds like we are. They don’t understand that the congressman they have had for years, is uniparty. They don’t even know the word uniparty. I think if the Republicans retain both houses, there will be much less GOP resistance to Trump than there has been thus far. See recent comments from Senator Graham and Richard Burr as an illustration.
The President looked and sounded great 👍🏼👍🏼
He did!! He doesn’t look worried or concerned either..just sayin!
I too was at the event. There were a lot of Trump supporters there to see president only. Many left following the meal which followed the president’s speech. Timkin is doing a good job trying to keep the Trump train going in Ohio. However there are many issues in the state party under the surface. We need Trump supporting candidates not party robots. I hate to say it but Ohio brought us JOHN Kadich and Boehner. We need all the Trump help we can get.
But we also have Jim Jordan
Steel is coming back! we must win OHIO!
BEST Leader,Thank you President for being a strong and Doing Great Job,
I Really Don’t care about john kadich and Boehner,I will support President Trump 100%,👍👍👍
I love my President and I will fight for him.
Marching Orders for us, The American Warriors! we the super elite must get out there and defend our 2016 victory with more and more WINS!!
Great Platform: just watch the video and take down notes! On crime immigration taxes business jobs judges vision future…Republican America First! no substitutes…just read it say it believe it!!!
VSG = a brilliant man. A once in a lifetime man.
Not the sort of man who gets anything wrong.
His Dad did say everything he touched turns to gold. The golden touch to our new Leader of the House.
Nothing would motivate conservatives more to the polls than prospect of Speaker Jordan! Hold the House!
TRUTH!!!
❤️
Me too. I love our president.
Goosebumps! And tears!This man is so kind and caring and nothing like the haters say he is. He recognizes this in others too and you can tell he knows Jordan is a winner.
Great shot! Really nice.
Wolf you are the man! Thank You 🙏
You too, buddy – that’s a million dollar shot. Easy when somebody else spots it! Some MAGA magic right there! Praise God!
Thanks for posting that, wolfmoon. I really can’t believe how much I’ve come to love Donald Trump in the last two years. He means the world to me. ♥️
Wow. So glad you posted this missed moment, brought a tear to my eye. The great mentor recognizes a like spirit, both with a warriors heart!! Beautiful how this man inspires all to be great. It is amazing to behold these moments of tenderness among our men. This is the lions heart returning to the spirit of our country!!
Thank you Mr. President for addressing and correcting a huge pet peeve of mine. Using Democratic Party instead of Democrat Party, the correct name of the corrupt party.
If Mueller destroys your business we will do crowdfunding and gofundme accounts, Mr. President.
Time for the Pres to destroy Mueller.
How’s he going to do this?
Watch.
yep.
Mueller needs a taste of his own medicine. Past time to bring him down and lock him up. He’s a disgrace to the marines.
Amen. I read CTH religiously (daily). I don’t comment but read all your informative (and great humorous) comments. I agree whole heartedly. This man is a disgrace to this country and will destroy the POTUS if we don’t step up and vote and something else. I am on GAB.
My prayers go out to President Trump and his family, I pray that the dimms and the deep state do not get what they want, I have tried all day to have faith that they wont but with so many more voices saying they will get him even with no crime at all makes me pray even harder Our Lord must be over loaded but please pray with me tonight to keep our President Safe,
I will pray with you.
I pray everyday… Maybe a special time set for all of us here to pray at one time… Strength in numbers!
I’m glad to know others are keeping our president and his administration in their prayers, too. I ask for their safety and for the Lord to guide them to be good leaders for our country. I also pray that the Left will regain their senses and stop being so evil. After all, we put up with 4 years of Obama without going stark raving mad – they can survive, too, with just a little self discipline.
Oops. I meant 8 LONG YEARS of Obama, not 4.
Canadians are praying along with you for the safety of your president !
God bless you all !
There are not many more voices – just seems that way because they scream much louder
I prayed before the election, and I have prayed everyday since. I will continue to pray for him, his family, and for our Country to be delivered from from this evil and corruption.
Amen. We are in a spiritual battle. We are battling the spirit of Jezabel. I
VSGPOTUS did a most excellent job of boosting the Ohio pols. WOW – did he come through for Mike DeWine!
Mike was an early and effective but not too showy advocate for Trump and MAGA, and POTUS knows it. That speech just LEVELED Cordray – if that doesn’t get every Republican to the polls, I don’t know what will.
And also Jim Renacci – what a great testimonial. Notice how Trump just picks up intelligence on people that others would miss – that stuff he heard about Renacci REALLY impressed him. You can tell when Trump is impressed, too.
Amazing. Biggest and best Presidential dinner in Ohio history. Trump just delivered the atomic bomb to the Ohio GOP. Maybe TWO of them. NOBODY works as hard as Trump. NOBODY.
And did you hear him speaking so kindly about Portman? WOW. Many people talk forgiveness, but Trump actually DOES it. The JOBS President and the JOBS Senator cannot be beat. They will DELIVER OHIO.
Any mailmen’s sons at the dinner?
twitter works harder and is more reliable than any snail mail.
He was in the kitchen!
HA!!😆
😆😆😆
Our President doesn’t look like someone worried. He’s got this, Treepers. He’s got this. Timing…it’s ALL about timing.
This was in reply to old lady above at 7:55. Don’t know what happened. 😏
Reportedly scoffng down whole pancakes and syrup… not on the menu.
🤭
PDJT talked about Renacci quite a bit and gave Renacci a huge endorsement. I think with the two Jims some didn’t realize how much. Really impressed me when the Ohio GOP Chair (didn’t catch her name) said that it was the biggest dinner in Ohio State history. Tells me where the enthusiasm is. Opps cant give it away. 🤫
Her name is Jane Timpkin. She is a feisty lady
Thanks emma. I did here PDJT say Jane a few times but didn’t know who he was talking to. And yes her opening speech was quite feisty.
hear
AMEN!!
I’ll vote for DeWine because I haven’t any choice.
BTW I’m from Greene Co, OH
I was a county chair for Trump and Dewine was not a Trump fan. He’s a mini Kasich but Cordray is truly evil. We’re getting ready to do a fundraiser for Dewine and Husted middle of September.
Thank you Emma for doing the county chair work and keeping tabs on what’s going on. I’ve had favorite relatives in Ohio for a long time — love the place although it fell on hard times, poor management. I want to see Ohio thrive!!!
Incredible post Wolfmoon1776! I absolutely concur. I love how our President told DeWine to make sure he calls him about the $250 million Cordray used for a building.
Demoncrats have filed articles of impeachment on every Republican President for the last 40 years. GWB no less than 35 times: at reddit.com/r/The_Donald.
The Demons are just sceeching louder like the delusional, angry mob they are. They got less than zero.
A lot of it is to get back at all the Tea Party & highway overpass people who were right, loud and proud, trying to get someone, anyone, to wake up and impeach 0zer0 for all the truly frightening psyops and disgustingly low-down evil he was & still is perpetrating.
I didn’t know that!
Me either…I know they hate us but damn!
Trump should tweet that to point out the nature of the Democrat party. That is to say, the party of Sore Losers.
That would drive em crazier…LOL..that’s a great idea!
“America is winning again, America is being respected again and that is because we are finally putting America first”
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
“[The Democrats] still haven’t figured it out they lost the election. But they’re gonna figure it out soon…They’re gonna figure it out soon.” Hmmm….
The Attacker Must Vanquish; The Defender Need Only Survive.
ogoggilby, President Trump has to know, he must uproot them!
Or They Will Rise Again!!
For His Family.
For US.
For America!!
Quite possibly – the Entire Globe.
Directly or Indirectly ..
They. Will. Not. Stop.
He Must Uproot Them!!
We MUST Do Our Part as well!
We The People
Must give
Our People President
What He Needs… IMHO
Get Out The VOTE..
The MAGA Vote!!
We “Ain’t in Kansas, anymore!”
OUR TIME is Now!
Our Voices From the Voting Booth,
Multi-media and the blogosphere..
are Our President’s Strength.
His Greatest Strength, imho.
It’s Our Turn.
Share this site with someone.
Share The Video above if you can…
Or Relevant #’s or Facts.
Like Our President!
So relaxed.. Our President
Have to Agree with All Y’all…
Great speech!!
🇺🇸VOTE 🇺🇸
🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸
✌
Wow, great quote “The Attacker Must Vanquish; The Defender Need Only Survive”. But, when Trump leaves the UniParty takes over again. The Overton window has moved towards open and blatant socialism and communism so I expect things to get much worse without Trump.
We The People have to carry on, Archie.
We Are The Country!!
Heart and Soul.
We MUST Prevail!
And If it be God’s Will, We Shall!
The Constitution is Our Guide.
President Trump is Our Champion!!
Together, We Will TAKE Our Country Back!!
Imho,
We MUST Defend Our Way of Life.
“A Republic. If you can keep it!”
-Benjamin Franklin
And All That…
1000 likes H2o.
They know the mid terms don’t look good for them. And they know the next thing will be the firings of Rosenstein and Sessions. And maybe Mueller?
There’s seems to be a “cousin” to Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). If so, it is comprised of the need of many to advise President Trump on what he should do. A recent blog entry at American Thinker is a good example: “Massive retaliation”
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/08/massive_retaliation.html
There are many Rightist and Conservative sites where people vent their desire to tell VSGPDJT how he should think, what he should say and what he should do. And regarding every event and issue. Perhaps it might be called “Trump Correction Syndrome” (TCS) or “Trump Advice Syndrome” (TAS) or, even thought they don’t intend it, “Trump Is Such An Idiot Syndrome” (TISAIS).
I am unable to read through articles like that one, and I probably scroll RIGHT PAST many useful comments stuck in the midst of threads of such enlightened counsel.
But when people suffering from this malady finally become long-time billionaires, because they have worked so hard and worked so smartly, and spent DECADES watching America’s enemies, to formulate A Great Correction, and BLOWN PAST ALL competitors to become the GREATEST PRESIDENT this country has ever had … then maybe I’ll consider their input.
In the meantime, the comments of folks trying to correct and advise this President are just so much hot air and wasted text.
OMG!!!!!! Fantastic POST!! BEST of the DAY. This should go over to all the know it alls on the President Tweets thread. I know lot of people need to read this! People are frustrated I get it, so am I, but hey, I know who I voted for, and I trust him to let hell rain down on these POS when the time is right!
Great comment. I’ll leave it at that 😊
Great post!! Some days I spend a lot of time savoring the comments following an instructional/inspirational post by Sundance. Other days, like TODAY, I skim through and move on to other things , finding the stream of enlightened comments broken apart like rapids through rocks. TISAIS comments are tedious af!!
Thanks well said Reloader
indeed! President Trump didn’t achieve what he’s achieved by being anybody’s dupe. The sacrifice that this man has made is the thing of legend, people should hush and watch him work.
Great post.
They are tossing out everything they have right now. They timed these announcements and also the media rumors to crescendo all at the same time. They need create a feeling of hope for their own supporters, and desperation on our side. Don’t fall for it.
They know that if the GOP retains the house & senate, their agenda is down the drain. With no congressional body to stand in Trump’s way, and no Supreme Court to stop his agenda, this country will soar like never before, and that means we may see another 1984-like electoral landslide in 2020.
They know that if he wins this, he will keep appointing federal judges, and SCOTUS judges, and legislatively enacting MAGA. They will have no power to stop him. They have to get this done before the midterms or they are cooked for a long long time.
Seems to me they’re peaking a bit early. I thought October was for this type of crap. VSGPOTUS still has plenty of time to neuter the critics before the General. Unless their aim is disrupting Primaries like in Florida. Seems like a lot of ammo for a closed election, though.
Yes it has nothing to do with the expediency of this election. This more to do with Trump in general. He’s shattering their illusion that only attorneys/politicians are capable of running a country.
Rally the Troops Donnie. We got your six; let’s roll.
I was at the dinner. Largest Ohio GOP dinner. Thanks to Pres.Trump. Also, no Kasich!!! Now if we can pull some of the lame Republicans running over the finish line to keep Ohio red for 2020!!
Amen! Round ‘em up & drag ‘em across 😊
We need Ohio.
Bigly 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Lucky you!!!
Kasich should be embarrassed. All this going on in HIS state! Is he even a Republican anymore?
A lot of people seem to be missing the point that even if the GOP holds Congress the members are still 96% UniParty. The electorate has the chance to vote for every House member every two years so if there was really significant support for Trumpism then the UniParty should be reduced to just democrats and a few republicans. That doesn’t happen, so like the Reagan admin, I am just happy to have Trump until the inevitable slide back into the abyss.
You’re falling into a common trap. Although lots of folks support Trump’s agenda, they aren’t in the weeds like we are. They don’t understand that the congressman they have had for years, is uniparty. They don’t even know the word uniparty. I think if the Republicans retain both houses, there will be much less GOP resistance to Trump than there has been thus far. See recent comments from Senator Graham and Richard Burr as an illustration.
The President looked and sounded great 👍🏼👍🏼
He did!! He doesn’t look worried or concerned either..just sayin!
I too was at the event. There were a lot of Trump supporters there to see president only. Many left following the meal which followed the president’s speech. Timkin is doing a good job trying to keep the Trump train going in Ohio. However there are many issues in the state party under the surface. We need Trump supporting candidates not party robots. I hate to say it but Ohio brought us JOHN Kadich and Boehner. We need all the Trump help we can get.
But we also have Jim Jordan
Steel is coming back! we must win OHIO!
BEST Leader,Thank you President for being a strong and Doing Great Job,
I Really Don’t care about john kadich and Boehner,I will support President Trump 100%,👍👍👍
I love my President and I will fight for him.
Marching Orders for us, The American Warriors! we the super elite must get out there and defend our 2016 victory with more and more WINS!!
Great Platform: just watch the video and take down notes! On crime immigration taxes business jobs judges vision future…Republican America First! no substitutes…just read it say it believe it!!!
VSG = a brilliant man. A once in a lifetime man.
Not the sort of man who gets anything wrong.
