Thursday August 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Governor’s Pardon
“God’s Simple Plan of Salvation”
“The seven minutes it will take you to
read this message could be the most
valuable time you will ever spend.”
GRAND CANYON OF THE YELLOWSTONE FROM ARTIST’S POINT
Freedom’s Light
“In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you” (I Thessalonians 5:18).
Some time ago I read the fascinating autobiography of Governor William Bradford, who courageously led the Pilgrims to the New World in 1620. The Governor documents how their quest for “religious freedom” brought them face to face with many perils. He describes how, en route to what we now know as Cape Cod, they nearly went to a watery grave when the supporting beam of the Mayflower’s mainmast snapped. By the providence of God, one of the families on board had brought a jack, which was used to reinforce the beam.
But this was only the beginning of sorrows. The arrival of the Pilgrims on the shores of liberty was also filled with many hazards, as nearly one-half of their number perished the first year due to disease. Nevertheless, their faith in our Lord remained unmoveable. Throughout it all, they found much for which to be thankful that “first” Thanksgiving. And so do we, for our “freedom of worship” was originally conceived in their sacrifice.
Today, however, this freedom is being threatened on every hand, both here and abroad. Perhaps the greatest threat is Islam! Christians around the world are being persecuted for sharing Christ with those who are living in darkness. Islam, of course, is a religion of hate, which is clearly seen in the riots and recent murders of innocent Americans in Muslim countries. The hallmark of Christianity, on the other hand, is love.
As we gather with family and friends this Thanksgiving, may we be mindful of the great price that was paid to secure our liberty.
May we be mindful that Christ also died for Muslims; only He can deliver them from the brutality of their religion and set them free from a life of oppression.
May we be mindful of our troops overseas who are the guardians of our nation, preserving our freedom to worship here in America without fear of persecution. Many of these defenders of our values will be sitting in a bunker this Thanksgiving in some faraway country. There was a popular saying at the time of our country’s founding which is as true now as it was then: “Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”
May we all give thanks for the salvation that we enjoy in Christ, even the forgiveness of our dreadful sins that would have condemned us. “O give thanks unto the Lord, for He is good: for His mercy endureth forever” (Psa. 107:1). AMEN!
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/freedoms-light/
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
THERE ARE OVER 300 NAMED WATERFALLS IN THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST, THIS ONE IS SNOQUALMIE FALLS, WASHINGTON
FLE HAD IT RIGHT ALL ALONG..
Ya’all can’t get burned out on this yet. Midterms a’comin’………..
One Man.
The similarities are there, the conditions, separated by 156 years are strikingly similar.
The fate of the union rested on one man’s shoulders, one man. That immense burden led to his demise, but he prevailed, he preserved the union. He preserved and kept intact the grand experiment of people throwing off the yoke and ruling themselves through the democratic process. If Lincoln failed, if this gift from God failed, the union he loved would have perished.
Lincoln was loved and reviled. His inauguration brought about secession of the slave states, his inauguration also brought about death threats, conspiracy plotters, despicable liars in the press, unmerciful attacks upon his wife and family. When Pinkerton uncovered the plot to assassinate Lincoln on his way to DC for his inauguration they had to conceal him in a shawl, hide him behind curtains on a train and slip him into DC, bypassing the armed would-be assassins in Baltimore, intent on killing him before inauguration. For his secret arrival into DC military leaders mounted cannons on either ends of Pennsylvania Avenue for Old Abe’s security. Lincoln was burned in effigy, shots were fired at him one evening as he rode alone to check on his troops, and through all of the heartbreak and misery he absorbed the unbearable pressure. Lincoln was isolated, one man alone. He knew through premonition his fate, this was going to kill him and yet he put his faith in God and country and saved our nation from falling asunder.
The conditions today for President Donald J Trump are similar, not because of comparison in any way to President Lincoln the man, because the climate and landscape are similar. We are again being torn asunder. In Lincoln’s America, 158 years ago, those forces were from within. Distilled into the simplest of terms, this second Civil War is the battle between those seeking to protect the republic and its history of laws and logic, and those beyond our shores, aligned with conspirators within who are seeking to destroy America’s way of life. Our republic is again threatened and unless those of us who enjoy the fruits of being an American, the protection, the security, the prosperity wake up and give president Donald J Trump the support that he needs America will perish. Those seeking to destroy America are attempting to isolate President Trump, they’ve studied history. We cannot allow this.
Before being elected president Lincoln and Trump had very little in common, one driving commonality being their love of this country. One was pious and reserved, one braggadocios and public. Conditions bring about the same response in all of us, heat produces perspiration, a wound produces pain. Elected to the Oval Office under the conditions of a civil divide tearing the national fabric asunder has put two vastly different men into a select fraternity; saving their nation from destruction. Like Lincoln, one man now stands between preserving America or losing her. One man. Everyone and anyone seeking to protect this country must align themselves with President Trump, must protect President Trump’s life and family. The forces opposing him are very powerful, very wealthy, and very clever.
In his private life Donald J Trump was a builder, he constructed things; the forces opposing him are destroyers, using euphemisms like transforming and diversifying, their plan is to tear down what others have built, sacrificed with their blood to build and preserve. We are still a young nation, although President Trump is a 21st century president his existence runs concurrent with almost one-third of America’s existence. If we consider ourselves to be among WE THE PEOPLE we must stand behind him, support and protect him, it is our responsibility and duty to preserve the future of our young nation.
Classic Willie . . .
The Fountain — Marcel Lucien Grandjany
Celtic Harp at Lorient 2008
Carolan’s Dream – played on celtic harp
On Wednesday ole Roger Stone opined that he thinks that the Mueller hit-squad will be bringing an indictment against Don Jr soon regarding his meeting with that Russian in Trump Tower. Stone is only about 50/50 with his predictions lately so hoping that Mueller doesn’t try to pull that stunt.
pitting father against son is the lowest of low, imo.
I hope they’re not trying to drive a wedge there…emotional blackmail…to try to force PDJT to just resign…because getting a conviction for impeachment on PDJT will be almost impossible.
they want him to cave…that would make it easy for them.
is this how they’re going to do it ?
is this what cohen has up his sleeve ?
PDJT’s family really are the only ones who are loyal to him.
if they go after Don Jr…will Kushner be next ?
if this is true regarding Don Jr, it’s a low blow.
nasty.
and I don’t trust that lanny davis even as far as I can spit.
they’re trying to set PDJT up for perjury by using his own family against him.
it’s what it looks like, to me.
if so, it’s unscrupulous scheming & cunning on par with Niccolo Machiavelli.
but Donald Trump is no weak-kneed fool.
the ends justify the means ~ niccolo machiavelli
but….
and…
…there is no revenge like success.
PDJT knows a thing or two about success .
never give up.
An Army Of FBI Whistleblowers Are Ready To Testify Against Mueller
Aug 20, 2018
https://bluntforcetruth.com/news/an-army-of-fbi-whistleblowers-are-ready-to-testify-against-mueller/
Mueller…perjury… Operation Crossfire Hurricane
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was reading some of the postings about Cohen and Manafort on the President Trump thread etc. It was a lot of work to read all the fear-mongering. Much prefer the research and knowledge sharing that most Treepers do when Swamp situations arise.
But it is what it is. That said:
Prayer for the posters that don’t have faith…..
A Prayer to Guard My Heart
I will run to you, Lord, whenever I feel afraid. I know your hand will protect me and lead me into your shadow, Almighty God, where I can rest and be safe. I know that bad things can happen to all of us, but you are always there to bring good out of it. And you’ve promised me that no one can harm my spirit/soul—the innermost part of me that you’ve destined for eternity. Because I belong to you, you will give me safe passage—all the way to my eternal home.
But while I’m still living in my temporary house on earth, I pray you will not only guard my heart, but also my mind from foolish thoughts and actions. Expose the lies that try to twist the truth. Give me discernment, Lord, and wisdom for the good times, the hard times, and all the in-between-times. Let me never leave home without your protection and without the spiritual armor you’ve given me.
Amen
Then a prayer for the rest of us that deal with those of little faith, whining, complaining and fretting all day and night…….
Heavenly Father, please strengthen our hearts, and remind us to encourage one another when the troubles of life start to overwhelm us. Please guard our hearts from depression. Give us the strength up to rise up each day and fight against the struggles which seek to weigh us down.
Amen.
Thomas W Schalle is an American contemporary watercolor Artist and Architect.
“Ancient River.” – 2018
