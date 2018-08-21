President Trump MAGA Rally – Charleston, West Virginia, 7:00pm Livestream…

Posted on August 21, 2018 by

Tonight President Donald Trump heads to the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, WV, for a business round table and MAGA campaign rally.  Pre-rally speakers begin at approximately 6:00pm and President Trump is scheduled to speak at 7:00pm.

RSBN LivestreamFox News LivestreamCNBC Livestream

  1. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Good, hitting the Censorship issue!

  2. wheatietoo says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:17 pm

  3. bflyjesusgrl says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    We are standing up to social media censorship. I hate to say it, but I’d rather have fake news, that’s the better alternative.
    Sounds like he’s got a plan.

    • pam2246 says:
      August 21, 2018 at 8:19 pm

      “If the freedom of speech is taken away then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.” – George Washington

  4. wheatietoo says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:19 pm

  5. Howie says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    He is getting lit up. Here it comes.

  6. wheatietoo says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Space Force!

  7. wheatietoo says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:21 pm

  8. bflyjesusgrl says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    SPACE FORCE!!! The new frontier!! 🚀🚀🚀

  9. bullnuke says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    I was fortunate to serve under Reagan. In 1980, he did for the military what our president is doing. We suffered under Carter and can only imagine what it was like for our military under Obama.

  10. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    He’s on fire tonight. He’s got stronger as the rally has gone on.

  11. Ditch Mitch says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Love the black guy top left on Dobbs. He mouths what PDJT is saying. Then cheers the VA reforms.

  12. wheatietoo says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:24 pm

  13. patrickhenrycensored says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Snowflakes and safe spaces…….or………..
    Fighters and a Space Force
    Make Mine Maga!

  14. woohoowee says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    “That’s what we’re doing, we’re WINNING!”

  15. bflyjesusgrl says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Instead of apologizing for America, we’re standing up for her and the Heroes that protect our country!

  17. bullnuke says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    “We are smart ones. We are the super elite”.

  18. wheatietoo says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:27 pm

  19. bflyjesusgrl says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    We’re the smart ones, we’re the Super Elite!

  20. woohoowee says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    What a list of accomplishments 🙂 And he’s not even tired!

  21. Tonawanda says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    “They love their God” – – says it all.

  22. woohoowee says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Love of God, family and country 🙂

  23. bullnuke says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    “…and they loved their God”. Great applause for that line. Thank you, sir.

  24. wolfmoon1776 says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    “And they loved. Their. GOD.”

    KABOOM!!!

  25. bflyjesusgrl says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    We’re gonna win for our children, our families, and we’re gonna continue to Win for our Freedom!

  26. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Thanks again President Trump. Fantastic rally. We are so blessed to have you leading us.Take care and MAGA.

  27. mauiis says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Another home run. Amazing.

    “They’re not elite, we’re the elite … the ‘super’ elite.”

    “Why the hell are they the elite?”

    “They knew how to fight … they knew how to win.”

    Progs are incapable and violently unwilling to get this man. He’s the conservative’s Knute Rockney (spelling?) What a shame.

  28. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    I love watching the faces of the people behind PDJT as he goes through the “So Patrick, your new Senator, will come to me and say, ‘Mr. President the people of WVA can’t take any more winning'” gag. They are all grinning. Makes me smile, too. Always.

  29. wheatietoo says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:31 pm

  30. booger71 says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Great rally..wow

  31. Howie says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    The only way to win is to nuke.

  32. Tonawanda says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Impossible to love or respect this man more.

  34. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    The Wall is over $3.2 billion, moving along nicely. Yeah!!!!

    • bflyjesusgrl says:
      August 21, 2018 at 8:37 pm

      He said this next time we’ll get $5billion and then it will be done. Are they grossly overestimating in press, and President Trump is coming in way under budget and ahead of time?? Please Lord, let it be so!!!

  35. bullnuke says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Another amazing rally held at a perfect time. Thank you President Trump.

  36. wheatietoo says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    One hour and 19 minutes!
    And he looked like he coulda gone on for another hour.
    Wow.

  37. DanO64 says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Really glad we had a rally today. Not too much winning today without it.

  38. woohoowee says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    WINNING!

    A lovely evening 🙂 You knocked it outta the park again, PT45!

  39. codasouthtexas says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    I didn’t hear anything on Manafort and Cohen! Tweets will come out tonight!

  40. FL_GUY says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    President Trump is doing what no R has had the gut to do in decades, he is going after the D-Rats and telling it like it is. To paraphrase a famous movie line, “I love the smell of FRIED D-RATS after a President Trump Rally, Smells like VICTORY!!!!!!”

  41. trumpismine says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    Wow!
    “we stand in the shadow of patriots”
    my President!

  42. Landslide says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    I’ve been “grown” for a long while, but I still want to have President Trump’s energy, boldness, drive, etc., etc! when I grow up!! 😃Totally amazing man.

  43. kea says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Great rally but Ugh I had the feed cut out on me halfway.

  44. fleporeblog says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:40 pm

  45. wheatietoo says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:41 pm

  46. wheatietoo says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:42 pm

  47. wondering999 says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    President Trump focused some attention on Nikki Haley and how she has cut billions from U.N. spending. I went to search for more information and found abusive comments responding to her tweet about this, long ago.

    Makes me think that this week I need to write Nikki Haley a thank you letter and show some appreciation. I”m only one Deplorable but she shouldn’t be subjected to the abusers and not hear from us, that she is doing a great job.

    I’ve heard that a lot of the U.N. Peacekeeping troops have had some self discipline problems — difficulty staying away from prostitutes and children. I realize that this can (and does) happen in any war zone, places where there is social breakdown but we need to focus on our own military, not the corrupt U.N.

    Realize that there are different cultural values etc. but why don’t we focus our attention where we have more control? Good job Nikki Haley

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/04/12/the-un-peacekeeping-forces-rampant-child-rape-problem-continues/

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/apr/24/un-peacekeepers-accused-of-child-in-south-sudan

  48. wheatietoo says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:49 pm

