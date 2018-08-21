August 21st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #579

  1. OS says:
    August 21, 2018 at 6:29 am

    MEMO REVEALS SOROS-FUNDED SOCIAL-MEDIA CENSORSHIP PLAN
    ………….
    The Gateway Pundit pointed out that in 2016, Google carried out that plan on the Gateway Pundit blog and other conservative sites, including Breitbart, the Drudge Report, Infowars, Zero Hedge and Conservative Treehouse.

    https://mobile.wnd.com/2018/08/mask-off-social-media-censor-king-revealed/

    • wtd says:
      August 21, 2018 at 7:41 am

      Cuomo Campaign Is Trying To Get This Molinaro (R) TV Ad Pulled, Report Sayshttps://southwestdutchess.dailyvoice.com/politics/cuomo-campaign-is-trying-to-get-this-molinaro-tv-ad-pulled-report-says/741092/

  2. Dora says:
    August 21, 2018 at 6:32 am

    TWITTER CENSORS DAVID HOROWITZ FOR CALLING OUT ISLAMIC ANTI-SEMITISM

    Twitter isn’t removing hatred, it’s silencing dissent.

    https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/271101/twitter-censors-david-horowitz-calling-out-islamic-daniel-greenfield

    • paulraven1 says:
      August 21, 2018 at 6:49 am

      Preparing for another day of impotent outrage as our free speech takes more blows and loses more blood.

      • Tseg says:
        August 21, 2018 at 7:00 am

        People used to take legal action over these things. Why are we not hearing anything about the courts? Odd.

        • Deb says:
          August 21, 2018 at 7:14 am

          Because Twitter and Facebook are private companies, they can kick off whoever they want. Read the terms of service.

          The only thing that might turn it around is if they start to lose money. With an election coming up we can’t afford to just walk away, that’s what they want us to do.

          • GB Bari says:
            August 21, 2018 at 7:45 am

            “Terms of Service” that allow a company to discriminate are acceptable?

            If I created Terms of Service” for my privately-owned company which runs a website and included wording in those Terms of Service such as “Users who are members of and practice any religion, support lifestyle political agendas, or support racial politics other than those approved by the management of this website will be prohibited from using these services”, I think that might be challenged by the left, dontcha think?

          • paulraven1 says:
            August 21, 2018 at 7:47 am

            This escape clause cannot continue to function. These social media giants are essentially public utilities. Furthermore, if they assert themselves to be neutral, non-discriminating forums for social communication and continue to selectively ban and shadow-ban, they have opened themselves up to legal action and governmental interference.

          • Your Tour Guide says:
            August 21, 2018 at 7:52 am

            Someone posted a tweet by John McAfee about this.

            Yes, the guy’s nuts, but he was right on target with what
            he had to say. Twitter, You Tube and others remove infowars.

            They’ve basically did the same thing by acting in conjunction
            as when companies get together and fix prices. If airlines get
            together and fix air fares, the feds can charge them, if they
            get caught. All the big social media platforms acted in unison
            against Infowars. Basically the same thing as price fixing, only
            with intellectual content.

            And, why isn’t someone, anyone doing all they can to expose
            David Brock? Something hasn’t smelled right about all this suddenly
            occurring over the last few months. Either someone farted in the
            elevator, or Brock and his minions are in action behind the scenes.

          • UncleGrumpy says:
            August 21, 2018 at 7:57 am

            You mean like a christian bakery that refuses to sell cakes celebrating sodomy ?
            That kind of private company ?

  3. getfitnow says:
    August 21, 2018 at 6:33 am

    FTA – For months, these columns have contended that, on the question whether President Trump should agree to a request by Special Counsel Robert Mueller III for an interview, the burden of persuasion has been imposed on the wrong party. That is, the president should not even be asked to submit to questioning at this point; the prosecutor must first establish that the president (1) is implicated in a serious crime and (2) has information or evidence that the prosecutor is unable to obtain from any other source.

    That argument is bolstered by this weekend’s New York Times report that, with the president’s consent, Mueller’s team has conducted 30 hours of interviews with White House counsel Donald F. McGahn II. Having secured testimony from the president’s top lawyer, the special counsel is in no position to claim that he needs the president’s own testimony.

    I confess that I can’t get too whipped up about any of this. In the end, what’s at issue is the president’s behavior. The report will say what it says, and either it will be backed up by facts or it won’t. The lawyering may make a difference at the margins, but it’s unlikely to make or break the case.

    https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/08/robert-mueller-donald-trump-interview-request/

  4. wheatietoo says:
    August 21, 2018 at 6:46 am

    Terrence weighs in on Mudd-the-madman.
    Heh.

  5. wheatietoo says:
    August 21, 2018 at 6:50 am

    Let’s hope the Secret Service takes some extra people to the Rally tonight.

  6. wheatietoo says:
    August 21, 2018 at 6:55 am

    Mmm, yum…Bacon!

    It sounds like Sen Hatch says, “That’s some good sh-t.”

    Maybe I’m hearing things.
    What do you think…

  7. Chicago->Arizona says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:08 am

  8. Chicago->Arizona says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:09 am

  9. Chicago->Arizona says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:12 am

  10. Niagara Frontier says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:16 am

    The MSM coverage today of the President’s most recent tweets seems to have returned to the quantity and tone of the messages, as well as to accusations of cyberbullying.

    What will it take to force their coverage and analysis to the CONTENT of the tweets? I just don’t see how they can ignore content for much longer and get away with it.

  11. NYGuy54 says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:31 am

    This will work perfectly.

  12. WrightorWrongAl says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Erik Prince schilling for bucks on Fox & Friends…something about this guy sends up red flags…

  13. Niagara Frontier says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:01 am

    A portrait of “offensive” Ben Carson was removed from public view because of his association with President Trump. From the Baltimore Sun:

    “I took it down,” said Principal Alicia Freeman of the portrait she’s since placed out of public view. Although the school, whose student body is majority Hispanic, black and low-income, has a reading room funded by Carson’s foundation, the doctor’s inspirational message now feels hostile, she said.

    “He was starting to become offensive.”

    http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/politics/bs-md-ben-carson-ap-20180820-story.html

