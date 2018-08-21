August 21st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #579

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
MEMO REVEALS SOROS-FUNDED SOCIAL-MEDIA CENSORSHIP PLAN
The Gateway Pundit pointed out that in 2016, Google carried out that plan on the Gateway Pundit blog and other conservative sites, including Breitbart, the Drudge Report, Infowars, Zero Hedge and Conservative Treehouse.
https://mobile.wnd.com/2018/08/mask-off-social-media-censor-king-revealed/
Cuomo Campaign Is Trying To Get This Molinaro (R) TV Ad Pulled, Report Sayshttps://southwestdutchess.dailyvoice.com/politics/cuomo-campaign-is-trying-to-get-this-molinaro-tv-ad-pulled-report-says/741092/
TWITTER CENSORS DAVID HOROWITZ FOR CALLING OUT ISLAMIC ANTI-SEMITISM
Twitter isn’t removing hatred, it’s silencing dissent.
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/271101/twitter-censors-david-horowitz-calling-out-islamic-daniel-greenfield
Preparing for another day of impotent outrage as our free speech takes more blows and loses more blood.
People used to take legal action over these things. Why are we not hearing anything about the courts? Odd.
Because Twitter and Facebook are private companies, they can kick off whoever they want. Read the terms of service.
The only thing that might turn it around is if they start to lose money. With an election coming up we can’t afford to just walk away, that’s what they want us to do.
“Terms of Service” that allow a company to discriminate are acceptable?
If I created Terms of Service” for my privately-owned company which runs a website and included wording in those Terms of Service such as “Users who are members of and practice any religion, support lifestyle political agendas, or support racial politics other than those approved by the management of this website will be prohibited from using these services”, I think that might be challenged by the left, dontcha think?
This escape clause cannot continue to function. These social media giants are essentially public utilities. Furthermore, if they assert themselves to be neutral, non-discriminating forums for social communication and continue to selectively ban and shadow-ban, they have opened themselves up to legal action and governmental interference.
Someone posted a tweet by John McAfee about this.
Yes, the guy’s nuts, but he was right on target with what
he had to say. Twitter, You Tube and others remove infowars.
They’ve basically did the same thing by acting in conjunction
as when companies get together and fix prices. If airlines get
together and fix air fares, the feds can charge them, if they
get caught. All the big social media platforms acted in unison
against Infowars. Basically the same thing as price fixing, only
with intellectual content.
And, why isn’t someone, anyone doing all they can to expose
David Brock? Something hasn’t smelled right about all this suddenly
occurring over the last few months. Either someone farted in the
elevator, or Brock and his minions are in action behind the scenes.
You mean like a christian bakery that refuses to sell cakes celebrating sodomy ?
That kind of private company ?
FTA – For months, these columns have contended that, on the question whether President Trump should agree to a request by Special Counsel Robert Mueller III for an interview, the burden of persuasion has been imposed on the wrong party. That is, the president should not even be asked to submit to questioning at this point; the prosecutor must first establish that the president (1) is implicated in a serious crime and (2) has information or evidence that the prosecutor is unable to obtain from any other source.
That argument is bolstered by this weekend’s New York Times report that, with the president’s consent, Mueller’s team has conducted 30 hours of interviews with White House counsel Donald F. McGahn II. Having secured testimony from the president’s top lawyer, the special counsel is in no position to claim that he needs the president’s own testimony.
I confess that I can’t get too whipped up about any of this. In the end, what’s at issue is the president’s behavior. The report will say what it says, and either it will be backed up by facts or it won’t. The lawyering may make a difference at the margins, but it’s unlikely to make or break the case.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/08/robert-mueller-donald-trump-interview-request/
Terrence weighs in on Mudd-the-madman.
Ooh, very good. Expose this every time and POTUS will get near 50% black support by 2020. Hope Candace retweets this one.
Let’s hope the Secret Service takes some extra people to the Rally tonight.
Who is helping this man?
The FBI, probably.
Mmm, yum…Bacon!
It sounds like Sen Hatch says, “That’s some good sh-t.”
Maybe I’m hearing things.
What do you think…
Ooohhh yeeeaah, he said it!
Too funny!
Truth.
Snicker…..eyeroll. Pull it!!!!!
Obama gets intel briefings? Why? Oh My, if this is true, somting wong.
I suspect that all living former Presidents get some form of periodic briefing, including Jimmy Carter. Tradition.
Perhaps it’s a different aspect of intelligence
UKDailyMail Exclusive: Barack Obama’s close confidante Valerie Jarrett moved into his new DC home, which is now the nerve center for their plan to mastermind the insurgency against President Trump
Whoa, exactly Roger, does this mean Valerie gets them too so they can better arrange Antifa?
The MSM coverage today of the President’s most recent tweets seems to have returned to the quantity and tone of the messages, as well as to accusations of cyberbullying.
What will it take to force their coverage and analysis to the CONTENT of the tweets? I just don’t see how they can ignore content for much longer and get away with it.
What will it take? Shock Treatment might work. If that fails, try lobotomy. Look at the eyes. They’re hopeless. There. But for the Grace of God, go I.
When walking past a tv showing CNN this morning, the headline said, “Is Melania trolling her husband on cyberbullying”?
This will work perfectly.
OMGosh, that is the best one of the day!!! Perfect.
This joke never gets old.
Erik Prince schilling for bucks on Fox & Friends…something about this guy sends up red flags…
A portrait of “offensive” Ben Carson was removed from public view because of his association with President Trump. From the Baltimore Sun:
“I took it down,” said Principal Alicia Freeman of the portrait she’s since placed out of public view. Although the school, whose student body is majority Hispanic, black and low-income, has a reading room funded by Carson’s foundation, the doctor’s inspirational message now feels hostile, she said.
“He was starting to become offensive.”
http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/politics/bs-md-ben-carson-ap-20180820-story.html
