Epic – President Trump Notes “Mental Condition” of Unhinged, Raging, CNN Contributor Philip Mudd…

(Link to President Trump Tweet)
Media/Twitter shows and all apart, I have a suggestion for our brilliant president: revoke ALL these Obamista clearances, not as a drip and drip show, but AT ONCE. Peel off the BandAid. All of it.
Let the media choke on this “tragedy” for three days and then BE DONE WITH IT.
Better idea, strip the clearances from anyone not working under contract for the government or a contractor working for the government.
And here I was thinking that’s how it worked. Silly me.
Immediate systems engineeing. The rest is nonsense.
NO, they ALL clearances need to go, unless you work for the gubt in a capacity where it is required. NO Privileged people allowed in this USA.
#DrainTheSwamp
Its a cabal for them all to get rich. If its really necessary they can have a temporary clearance. I agree no more access unless theres a valid current reason.
Gil, methinks these revelations of the ubiquity of these clearances is just the latest piece of “new” info being pointed out to the masses.
Most folks, and I mean anyone w/common sense, are bound to think WTH?
Why on earth do all of these criminals STILL have “Security Clearances”?
good edu…
people will be accustomed to learning…always a good thing.
Tweet ON President Trump!
People have been starved of edumuhcation for too long! With the lightening speed of twitverse, reddit, et al to pass it on quickly, POTUS doesnt need the o.k. corral when he has his smartphone. Ha…
Call me gullible, but I never realized that those who worked in high-clearance situations for the govt actually retained their clearances when their jobs were finished. This was a complete eye-opener for me!
that’s our Favorite President! Fearless free and 100% All American!
Yeah unlike the illegitimate commie muslim impostor, president Trump loves the US.
He’s got the laser pointer out and the little kitties are chasing it all over the place! LOL!
Amen. Tweet on Mr. President..and start stripping those get rich quick clearances!
I feel like a lot is coming at us fast and many things are starting to break. Good!
Glad President Trump fights back and swings hard. Glad to see them called out!
We’re gettin’ closer to Go Time. Mueller: you’re on the clock, buddy. Brennan: no more security clearance, sorry. More revocations in the queue. Bruce Ohr testimony in t-minus 8 days. And… AANNNNDD… according to Joey D. “declassification process has started”. Here’s hoping.
Troller in Chief!
😂
Nuts or possessed? pic.twitter.com/OaP3uk4nTr
— CJTRUTH❌ (@cjtruth) August 21, 2018
Both? 🤔
😏
Especially when Mudd asks you to leave your own show!!!!
LOL! He is the type who gets raked over the coals by the wife on a daily basis.
If He has it…should have been yanked long ago!
And yet the Soros bots are out there in force.
It is scary that this Mudd guy was ever in a position of power over others.
Latent TDS-induced anger issues. Ticking time bomb.
I’m thinking Mudd has probably always had a temper problem.
But yeah, he’s got a bad case of TDS.
At least Gordon Liddy was REALLY entertaining!
But Liddy was always a cool-as-a-cucumber type of guy.
I never saw or heard him lose his temper.
His radio show was always a treat to listen to.
This case looks to be stage IV. The only treatment that can work at this point is a clinical trial or a miracle. I vote for the miracle.
Every time the president tweets, another head explodes.
I’d pound the like button if I could.
BTW, doesn’t Brennan kind of remind you of that scurvy little spider, Old Man Potter?
Yes he does. Old Man Brennan.
That’s IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I knew Brennan reminded me of someone, but couldn’t place it. POTTER! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
FOTFLOL!!!!!!
Wow!
First thought yesterday was
investigate this guy pronto/
NO WAY HE GETS CLEARANCE.
You are right. There is probably a LOT of rabbit hole there.
Oh, yeah!!!! New policy: frothing-at-mouth -> Security Clearance revocation. Say whatever you want politically…..but yell at people, yell over their responses, and insist they get out of spaces under the control of others….g’bye!!! It makes you want to tee up a counterexample — someone who shouts “shut up! Trump is a great man! GTFO of here with that garbage!!!” and yank his, just to put a nail in it.
On the bright side: you don’t need a security clearance to be a raving lunatic. So he’s got that going for him.
Blends right in.
No you don’t. Just freedom of speech.
IMO President Trump should revoke 75 more security clearances. People who do not support their leader should not hold security clearances. I do not think you should be working in a critical job for a government when you are trying to overthrow the elected leaders.
Like.
President Trump will use this to troll the idiots till they foam at the mouth.
Hannity read off the CIA guidance on clearances for exCIA and it pretty much said the same thing.
He should first procure 75 tiny violins, and have them overnighted to arrive on the day of the Mass Purging. He can even inscribe each one with their name in a nice gold leaf lettering.
Can you imagine the splodeyheads responding when everyone find out this will be bi-partisan?!!!!!!
Snort!
They’ll be sorting through “who’s a life-long Republican” for days. More scraps for the MSM Trolls. Love it.
Why the question mark. Revoke A.S.A.P. That Mudd was vile.
Excellent shout-out for Paris Dennard. I think he (Paris) did an absolutely outstanding job in the face of a clinical-grade psychopath… nice to be noticed by the POTUS within 48 hours!
I just told my husband yesterday that I didn’t think Paris Dennard gets enough credit for going up against these raging lunatics on CNN.
Paris Dennard has been one of President Trump’s biggest supporters since day one and he has been absolutely fantastic at shutting down these left loons…..and he’s so calm and cool in his approach…I love him!
😂😂😂 how bout she Paris answered “This isn’t your show”
I am still on the floor with that one.
This will now be a classic news episode!
Felipe, imagine the incessant shrieks of racism if the roles were reversed.
Instead, I can almost hear echos of the words “uncle” and “Tom” reverberating.
That Tweet was hilarious and intended to drive these tools even further into insanity.
Just watch the results!
🤣🤣🤣
They are foaming at the mouth on that tweet.
And they will line up to prove Trump right, on national TV broadcasts.
Yes they will PHC………..
This is most political FUN we have in our lifetime q
Opps….Let me try that again,
This is the most political FUN we have had in our lifetime and I don’t care how old you are….and HE is still getting stuff DONE!
You left off Q..
Is the q a cue?
Is the q a cue to queue?
Ha, ha…now his name really is Mudd.
Roger that.
Back to Langley for a poly and background reinvestigation. Full financial disclosure, and all foreign contacts. And let’s see how much of this “private contracting”work is actually being done by Federal employees on the taxpayer dime.
I forget which, but Almostjingo or Tracybeanz has a Twitter thread showing a disclosure document that Mudd gets a $5,000 annual government payment for his clearance. That instantly discredits his rant.
Doesn’t he remind you of Strzok??? Are they buddies, cousins?? 🤪
It’s a DNA thing.
The left won’t sleep tonight. Epic.
Our president isn’t messing around.
Boom big Boom HUGE BOOM.
I love our VSG President!
Hmm…I wonder if Gen Flynn’s security clearance was terminated when he left the O-administration?
I would be surprised if it wasn’t.
The O-team probably cut off his clearance when he was on his way out the door.
i read suspended…
Did it say ‘when’?
I read somewhere that General Flynns clearance had just been extended before BO left office.
Yes, I read or heard that as well
What’s not to love about PDJT?
He smacks these Fools/Crooks upside their heads with his tweets on a daily basis….
Hope all is well with you Wheatie……..
I know, don’t you love it?
It is so wonderful to have a President who has the courage to fight back!
And I’m good, MM…thanks.
Hope all is well with you, too, my friend.
Big Smile on my face reading this tweet.
Go Prez!
Remember the classic vampire movies where the monster is cornered and the hero is holding it at bay with the holy crucifix? The vampire’s vicious snarling and the baring of fangs?
That’s what this reminds me of.
NOBODY employed as a pundit (or host) at CNN should have a security clearance.
Same applies to other fake news networks
Increasingly, PDJT’s tweets seem to be engineered to match the thoughts that people are having in their own heads, as if he’s giving voice to the things that people are thinking but are perhaps afraid to voice aloud. This is very empowering for the average, reasonable person, validating their intuitive sense of what’s wrong in the country, and making them feel less alone in their views. Brilliant end-run around the media.
Hes been doing this for more than a couple years now – he is MUCH more plugged in than any actual politician I’ve ever seen.
illinois, was talking to a friend ab this aspect of Trump this AM…
I think its bc Trump is human…he’s not an ideologue. Rabid ideology as the driving force in one’s life starves the soul.
we see the result all over the L spectrum.
Love to see POTUS tweet about “our guy”.
Hahahaha LOVE IT!!!
Mudd must be having a conniption 😀
I have said it before…. What worries me is the sort of people who get security clearance in the first place!!
Just LOOK at the “Gang of 8” in Congress….
And the Senate leak committee headed by Burr.
Burr is part of the gang of 8.(Intelligence)
NOT a great hand… LOL
I’d keep Nunes…. lose the rest
“Mudd is in no mental condition to have such a Clearance”
This guy has a presentation style that is freaking hilarious. Here’s hoping for a quality Twitter nickname.
Oh my…I am dying laughing! Imagine this guy in bed at home and he sees this tweet…just hilarious! I love our president!
Hahahaha!! Our President doesn’t miss a beat, love it! Swamp creatures run amok!
Pull them all, they’re allowed to have them and have foreign powers and foreign corporations as clients, but if they were still in govt they would have to declare themselves under FARA. We don’t pay taxes for our intelligence which is US govt property to be laundered by these people who aren’t being watched and aren’t covered under FARA.
By tweeting this President Trump has succeeded in informing millions of voters of Mudd, and Mudd’s TDS. The MSNM would have done their best to limit Mudd’s coo coo performance to their true believers, who are as coo coo as Mudd.
Underestimate President Trump at your peril.
Does anybody know if you can actually overdose on popcorn?
Not if you mix it with wine.
Bottoms up!!!!
LOL
I now have zero doubt that President Trump is a shadow Treeper!
Good evening, Mr. President. Millions stand with you.
Keep on trolling…..
Imho
Three bricks shy of a load.
Even the fake news clowns have to admit that Mudd acted like a crazy lunatic, so how can they dispute PDJT if he decides to revoke Mudd’s clearance? He’s been labeled as mentally unfit by the president! HAHA. Love it!
In the movies they call that “Exhibit A”.
Yes the very thing the Left always accuses PT of..and now he’s turned their unhinged narrative back on them!!!
Yes. He should. Side note- found an interesting WaPo article from 2012 saying obama should revoke Brennan’s security clearance too.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/post-partisan/wp/2014/07/31/obama-should-fire-john-brennan/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.94cc328f9de7
Mudd is deteriorating….he appears to be ready for a padded cell. Certainly unhinged, and on the brink.
Go dig up the video of the “sh*thole” episode. Dude broke down weeping on Anderson Cooper. Definitely unstable. I say CNN should re-up that contract. It’s a good look for them.
Lol that is exactly what we said a few days ago when SD posted the video!
Anyone like Mudd with such a hair trigger should in no way have a US National Security Clearance.
the movie references mudd uses are priceless:
-‘are we clear?’ (a few good men)
-‘get out!’ (get out)
i hope he licensed the usage.
Can someone photoshop Mudd in this ad?
Oh man that’s old school psych meds there! Works great though.
Will Bruce Ohr, whose family received big money for helping to create the phony, dirty and discredited Dossier, ever be fired from the Jeff Sessions “Justice” Department? A total joke!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018
I think Trump is really annoyed now with Sessions
@ lawton…no he’s not…its a diversion. s/
Thanks SD, for the great night cap. Better than my fav, Mango Rita’s water ice with a touch of rum over it.
#FACTCHECK time, Phil is lying @PARISDENNARD is absolutely correct. Mudd should be forced to apologize on @CNN below is proof he has been paid, as an advisor because he has security clearance while working for @ODNIgov https://t.co/iDYXG4qk2i pic.twitter.com/5t20V3OW69
— Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) August 19, 2018
I wonder if the Ohrs paid taxes on the big money they received?
Prez needs to queue up the “who’s stable?” needles. Too easy.
