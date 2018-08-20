Epic – President Trump Notes “Mental Condition” of Unhinged, Raging, CNN Contributor Philip Mudd…

(Link to President Trump Tweet)

  1. rsmith1776 says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Media/Twitter shows and all apart, I have a suggestion for our brilliant president: revoke ALL these Obamista clearances, not as a drip and drip show, but AT ONCE. Peel off the BandAid. All of it.

    Let the media choke on this “tragedy” for three days and then BE DONE WITH IT.

    • Rhoda R says:
      August 20, 2018 at 10:56 pm

      Better idea, strip the clearances from anyone not working under contract for the government or a contractor working for the government.

    • TwoLaine says:
      August 20, 2018 at 10:56 pm

      NO, they ALL clearances need to go, unless you work for the gubt in a capacity where it is required. NO Privileged people allowed in this USA.

      #DrainTheSwamp

    • Gil says:
      August 20, 2018 at 10:57 pm

      Its a cabal for them all to get rich. If its really necessary they can have a temporary clearance. I agree no more access unless theres a valid current reason.

      • piper567 says:
        August 20, 2018 at 11:22 pm

        Gil, methinks these revelations of the ubiquity of these clearances is just the latest piece of “new” info being pointed out to the masses.
        Most folks, and I mean anyone w/common sense, are bound to think WTH?
        Why on earth do all of these criminals STILL have “Security Clearances”?
        good edu…
        people will be accustomed to learning…always a good thing.
        Tweet ON President Trump!

        • Gil says:
          August 20, 2018 at 11:36 pm

          People have been starved of edumuhcation for too long! With the lightening speed of twitverse, reddit, et al to pass it on quickly, POTUS doesnt need the o.k. corral when he has his smartphone. Ha…

        • NotALiberal says:
          August 20, 2018 at 11:37 pm

          Call me gullible, but I never realized that those who worked in high-clearance situations for the govt actually retained their clearances when their jobs were finished. This was a complete eye-opener for me!

  2. Publius2016 says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    that’s our Favorite President! Fearless free and 100% All American!

  3. Katherine McCoun says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    I feel like a lot is coming at us fast and many things are starting to break. Good!

    Glad President Trump fights back and swings hard. Glad to see them called out!

    • mr.piddles says:
      August 20, 2018 at 11:20 pm

      We’re gettin’ closer to Go Time. Mueller: you’re on the clock, buddy. Brennan: no more security clearance, sorry. More revocations in the queue. Bruce Ohr testimony in t-minus 8 days. And… AANNNNDD… according to Joey D. “declassification process has started”. Here’s hoping.

  4. Ziiggii says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Troller in Chief!

  5. Toenail says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    IMO President Trump should revoke 75 more security clearances. People who do not support their leader should not hold security clearances. I do not think you should be working in a critical job for a government when you are trying to overthrow the elected leaders.

  6. Awefense (@Awefense) says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    Why the question mark. Revoke A.S.A.P. That Mudd was vile.

  7. felipe says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    Excellent shout-out for Paris Dennard. I think he (Paris) did an absolutely outstanding job in the face of a clinical-grade psychopath… nice to be noticed by the POTUS within 48 hours!

    • Honest Abbey says:
      August 20, 2018 at 11:09 pm

      I just told my husband yesterday that I didn’t think Paris Dennard gets enough credit for going up against these raging lunatics on CNN.

      Paris Dennard has been one of President Trump’s biggest supporters since day one and he has been absolutely fantastic at shutting down these left loons…..and he’s so calm and cool in his approach…I love him!

    • Patriot1783 says:
      August 20, 2018 at 11:35 pm

      😂😂😂 how bout she Paris answered “This isn’t your show”

    • ezpz2 says:
      August 20, 2018 at 11:39 pm

      Felipe, imagine the incessant shrieks of racism if the roles were reversed.

      Instead, I can almost hear echos of the words “uncle” and “Tom” reverberating.

  8. JuiceMan_V says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    That Tweet was hilarious and intended to drive these tools even further into insanity.

    Just watch the results!

    🤣🤣🤣

  9. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    This is most political FUN we have in our lifetime q

  10. Harry Lime says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    Ha, ha…now his name really is Mudd.

  11. emet says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    Back to Langley for a poly and background reinvestigation. Full financial disclosure, and all foreign contacts. And let’s see how much of this “private contracting”work is actually being done by Federal employees on the taxpayer dime.

  12. daughnworks247 says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    The left won’t sleep tonight. Epic.

  13. gingergal says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    Our president isn’t messing around.

  14. trialbytruth says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Boom big Boom HUGE BOOM.

  15. wheatietoo says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    I love our VSG President!

    Hmm…I wonder if Gen Flynn’s security clearance was terminated when he left the O-administration?

    I would be surprised if it wasn’t.
    The O-team probably cut off his clearance when he was on his way out the door.

  16. sunnydaze says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Big Smile on my face reading this tweet.

    Go Prez!

  17. Risa says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Remember the classic vampire movies where the monster is cornered and the hero is holding it at bay with the holy crucifix? The vampire’s vicious snarling and the baring of fangs?

    That’s what this reminds me of.

  18. rumpole2 says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    NOBODY employed as a pundit (or host) at CNN should have a security clearance.

    Same applies to other fake news networks

  19. bofh says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    Increasingly, PDJT’s tweets seem to be engineered to match the thoughts that people are having in their own heads, as if he’s giving voice to the things that people are thinking but are perhaps afraid to voice aloud. This is very empowering for the average, reasonable person, validating their intuitive sense of what’s wrong in the country, and making them feel less alone in their views. Brilliant end-run around the media.

    • lastinillinois says:
      August 20, 2018 at 11:16 pm

      Hes been doing this for more than a couple years now – he is MUCH more plugged in than any actual politician I’ve ever seen.

      • piper567 says:
        August 20, 2018 at 11:29 pm

        illinois, was talking to a friend ab this aspect of Trump this AM…
        I think its bc Trump is human…he’s not an ideologue. Rabid ideology as the driving force in one’s life starves the soul.
        we see the result all over the L spectrum.

  20. All Too Much says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    Love to see POTUS tweet about “our guy”.

  21. PotP says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    Hahahaha LOVE IT!!!

    Mudd must be having a conniption 😀

  22. rumpole2 says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    I have said it before…. What worries me is the sort of people who get security clearance in the first place!!

    Just LOOK at the “Gang of 8” in Congress….

  23. mr.piddles says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    “Mudd is in no mental condition to have such a Clearance”

    This guy has a presentation style that is freaking hilarious. Here’s hoping for a quality Twitter nickname.

  24. Gadsden says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    Oh my…I am dying laughing! Imagine this guy in bed at home and he sees this tweet…just hilarious! I love our president!

  25. Cheri Lawrence says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    Hahahaha!! Our President doesn’t miss a beat, love it! Swamp creatures run amok!

  26. Eddie says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    Pull them all, they’re allowed to have them and have foreign powers and foreign corporations as clients, but if they were still in govt they would have to declare themselves under FARA. We don’t pay taxes for our intelligence which is US govt property to be laundered by these people who aren’t being watched and aren’t covered under FARA.

  27. Mike says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    By tweeting this President Trump has succeeded in informing millions of voters of Mudd, and Mudd’s TDS. The MSNM would have done their best to limit Mudd’s coo coo performance to their true believers, who are as coo coo as Mudd.

    Underestimate President Trump at your peril.

  28. Justbill says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    Does anybody know if you can actually overdose on popcorn?

  29. TreeperInTraining says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    I now have zero doubt that President Trump is a shadow Treeper!

    Good evening, Mr. President. Millions stand with you.

    Keep on trolling…..

    Imho

  30. RJ says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    Three bricks shy of a load.

  31. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Even the fake news clowns have to admit that Mudd acted like a crazy lunatic, so how can they dispute PDJT if he decides to revoke Mudd’s clearance? He’s been labeled as mentally unfit by the president! HAHA. Love it!

  32. Tiffthis says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    Yes. He should. Side note- found an interesting WaPo article from 2012 saying obama should revoke Brennan’s security clearance too.
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/post-partisan/wp/2014/07/31/obama-should-fire-john-brennan/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.94cc328f9de7

  33. filia.aurea says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    Mudd is deteriorating….he appears to be ready for a padded cell. Certainly unhinged, and on the brink.

    • mr.piddles says:
      August 20, 2018 at 11:36 pm

      Go dig up the video of the “sh*thole” episode. Dude broke down weeping on Anderson Cooper. Definitely unstable. I say CNN should re-up that contract. It’s a good look for them.

  34. Patriot1783 says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    Lol that is exactly what we said a few days ago when SD posted the video!
    Anyone like Mudd with such a hair trigger should in no way have a US National Security Clearance.

  35. zimbalistjunior says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    the movie references mudd uses are priceless:
    -‘are we clear?’ (a few good men)
    -‘get out!’ (get out)

    i hope he licensed the usage.

  36. lawton says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    I think Trump is really annoyed now with Sessions

  37. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    Thanks SD, for the great night cap. Better than my fav, Mango Rita’s water ice with a touch of rum over it.

  38. citizen817 says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:38 pm

  39. delmarvajim says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    I wonder if the Ohrs paid taxes on the big money they received?

  40. mr.piddles says:
    August 20, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Prez needs to queue up the “who’s stable?” needles. Too easy.

