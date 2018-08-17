MAGAnomic Status Report…

Posted on August 17, 2018 by

.

The future’s so bright…

…he’s gotta wear shades!

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Economy, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

77 Responses to MAGAnomic Status Report…

  1. FL_GUY says:
    August 17, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    The way President Trump is going with the economy, Sun Glasses won’t cut it. Gonna need a Welding Mask!!!!

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  2. Lernie Wojack says:
    August 17, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Thank you God for Donald trump

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      August 17, 2018 at 6:47 pm

      Amen 🙏

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      August 17, 2018 at 6:57 pm

      I never thought hearing those incredible words coming out of Larry’s mouth would cause my eyes to get watery but they did! WE ARE CRUSHING IT! LET AMERICANS RUN! THE BIGGEST STORY THIS YEAR IS THE ECONOMIC BOOM 💥!

      I love the fact the MSM doesn’t discuss the Economy. It shows everyday Americans that are benefiting from it that they are truly the opposition party. There is no clearer example than that.

      I truly believe our President and our Killers when they say we haven’t seen anything yet.

      The Atlanta Federal Reserve’s 3rd Quarter real GDP rate is currently 4.3%!

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • Minnie says:
        August 17, 2018 at 7:02 pm

        💥 💥 💥

        The mudslime media are killing themselves, their downfall is ALL on them.

        They’ll never learn – can’t fix stoonad 😜

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
      • Kenji says:
        August 17, 2018 at 10:28 pm

        I heard that Kudlow speech live … on FBN … playing in the background … the white noise of my morning routine … and as he went on … it GRABBED my attention. Riveted my attention. The man is a TRUE Believer (in Trump), in FREEDOM, of unshackling capitalism from the Democraps eco-Socialist “management”. I could hear the dead seriousness and emotional excitement (if Kudlow’s voice could ever convey such) over the Trump economy. It was beautiful … it almost made me tear-up.

        BTW … whoever thought to overlay Tracey Chapman’s Talkin bout a Revolution On top of Kudlows speech is a genius. The lyrics were uncannily in sync with Kudlow’s words. Although I doubt she had a Trumpian economic revolution in mind when she penned this GREAT song.

        Like

        Reply
    • LafnH20 says:
      August 17, 2018 at 8:17 pm

      Amen

      Like

      Reply
  3. Cat Lady says:
    August 17, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    Moar winnamins please!!! I’m STILL not tired of winning!!!!

    So how AWESOME is the koala with shades?!?!

    😂

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. bullnuke says:
    August 17, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    K- Bear! The future is definitely bright!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Mike S says:
    August 17, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    And the rat ba$tard$ in the enemedia are clamoring for the names of Manafort jurors but will never report this or give credit where it’s due. I would hope no one in the CTH family would pay for their propaganda. Cancel if you are.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. gatordad says:
    August 17, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    I still want to get spending under control and then I’ll get really excited. I saw a report that interest on the debt will exceed defense spending by 2025. What would be Treepers best guess abt how much of the budget is waste and fraud?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      August 17, 2018 at 6:44 pm

      I don’t know who made that projection, but I suspect its,…balderdash.

      Every but that the economy improves, means increased revenue.

      Any projections made now, when each new set of economic #’s that come out has economists gobsmacked, is pure junk.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
        August 17, 2018 at 6:53 pm

        Absolutely.
        Any economic projections for the future- that were made today- are relevant for about 48 hours.

        Like

        Reply
    • waynesteapartyworld says:
      August 17, 2018 at 7:08 pm

      I bet it’s sixty percent or more. Just one example is that we have a Dept of Energy that doesn’t produce any energy. I think they have about a $30 BILLION annual budget.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Nimron6 says:
      August 17, 2018 at 9:44 pm

      Not to worry. We’ll have restructured the Fed by then and issuing real money. The bankers can pound sand

      Like

      Reply
    • rashomon says:
      August 17, 2018 at 11:25 pm

      Well, $21 trillion is still “disappeared” from just DoD and HUD according to Catherine Austin-Fitts and Michigan State’s economics department, so who knows how much the other Alphabets would add to that figure. Until we stop this leaking, there is no way to control anything having to do with collections and expenditures unheeded by previous administrations. Monopoly money to be sure.

      This must drive the Trump accounting team a bit balmy!

      Like

      Reply
  7. evergreen says:
    August 17, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Larry’s good. He knows it. Larry learned that Trump was even more right. And, it was a good lesson, because it taught him something truthful and it is in the best interest of his profession and the economy. He’s grown in this job, and he loves it.

    Imagine being an all-star pro who gets drafted onto the team and discovers the coach introduces fundamentals that you never bought into. Imagine your surprise when your coach takes you to new levels off all-pro–and you win the game, too. What’s not to be joyful about?

    I think that’s Larry today. He’s happy, and he’s loving every minute of it. Reminds me if that kid from the Incredibles who, exhausted from the fight and so much winning, collapses onto his back and sighs “I love this family!”

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  8. bullnuke says:
    August 17, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    K-Bear is so good at communicating about the economy I doubt he would ever be on the MSM fake news Sunday shows, especially Meet the Depressed. The news is just too damn good.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Alison says:
    August 17, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    So bright we’re gonna need thise special eclipse glasses or we’ll burn our eyeballs!!!

    Happy happy baby 💖💖💖💖

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Minnie says:
    August 17, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    “Not a rise, not a blip, a genuine Economic BOOM”

    Alleluia, Amen!!

    🙏🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🙏

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Kenji says:
      August 17, 2018 at 10:35 pm

      Huh? But our former President insisted we were conscripted to the economic malaise of a “new normal”. Barrack said relax and enjoy your foodstamps, er EBT card.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. Minnie says:
    August 17, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    Thank you, as always Sundance, for sharing this glorious moment 🇺🇸

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Phil Free says:
    August 17, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Go President Trump, go!!

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  13. Cheri Lawrence says:
    August 17, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    Omg that Koala graphic perfect hahahaha!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Nessie509 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    Sean Spicer sums the MAGA results than me.
    Skip to end of his article for the details of Trumpanomics!
    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2018/08/17/an_open_letter_to_the_colluding_press_137833.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Sayit2016 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    From April to July 2018, the number of employed youth 16 to 24 years old increased by
    2.0 million to 20.9 million, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This
    year, 55.0 percent of young people were employed in July

    Employment-population ratios in July 2018 were higher than a year earlier for young
    women (54.8 percent), Whites (58.0 percent), and Hispanics (51.7 percent). The ratios
    declined for young men (55.2 percent) and Asians (39.7 percent). The ratio for Blacks,
    at 47.2 percent in July.

    Like

    Reply
    • prenanny says:
      August 17, 2018 at 7:58 pm

      While it bugs me to no end that the dims have rewritten reality to raise who is called “youth” to 24 am happy to see more 16 – 24 year olds working.
      At 24 a person should be fully employed and saving money for the future, a future that includes defined goals ( that do not include scores for games ).
      16 is not too young to have near term savings goals and that requires a job to achieve them.
      Hands to work, hearts to God.
      MAGA

      Like

      Reply
      • J Gottfred says:
        August 17, 2018 at 8:05 pm

        This is the first lesson any politician has delivered to our youth. I just hope they move from a socialist world view to a free economy world view. God knows they need to know what the correct policy for them is.

        Like

        Reply
  16. Comrade Mope says:
    August 17, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Joe Dan says the same thing, only different.
    https://intellectualfroglegs.com/

    Like

    Reply
  17. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • prenanny says:
      August 17, 2018 at 8:01 pm

      400% is on the rise?
      Lawdy give TRUMP credit already 400% is YUGE

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Curry Worsham says:
      August 17, 2018 at 8:46 pm

      CNN:
      “Breaking news. This just in. Black owned businesses have seen…Wait. I’ve just been handed this… Oh! Breaking News! Stormy. Stormy, Stormy…Omarosa…Manafort…And, Russia, Russia, Russia… Well that’s the story here. Back to you, Don.

      Like

      Reply
  18. dufrst says:
    August 17, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    Kudlow is absolutely right and the media will again be surprised in the 2018 midterms. The people will absolutely reject socialism and open borders because they got jobs, they got bonuses, they got pay raises, the got benefit increases, they got their 401(k)s and investments booming because of the stock market.

    This is all capitalism and Trump has been the biggest cheerleader of it all and the people will come out to vote to reject Marxist globalist policies of the Left. Schumer and Pelosi are going to be sent home packing with a shellacking! The GOP will hold the House and add potentially 10 new GOP Senators to give Trump his reinforcements to complete his agenda before 2020.

    Kudlow is absolutely right, the economy is indeed the biggest story this year. If third quarter GDP comes in at 4.3%, it’s lights out! MAGA!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. J Gottfred says:
    August 17, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    –“Ordinary people run this economy…and they [the former leaders] were wrong”

    Finally, a return to Econ 101 from double speak. How is it that both Democrats and Republicans totally missed this opportunity before Trump? I love it that we are not achieving our goals by lowering [Obama and Bush and Clinton] our expectations.

    Like

    Reply
  20. faithfuldiscerner says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    THE FUTURE IS SO BRIGHT MY EYES ARE BURNING!

    Like

    Reply
  21. CNN_sucks says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    Finally main street is roaring. Thanks, PDJT.

    Like

    Reply
  22. LafnH20 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Mr. K

    “The President is telling folks to take a rip at the ball; And they’re Doin It!”

    Like

    Reply
  24. itswoot says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    MAGAnomics = A powerhouse locomotive pulling a train named “The Trumpwinian Express” ?

    Like

    Reply
  25. Les Standard says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s