MAGAnomic Status Report…

.
The way President Trump is going with the economy, Sun Glasses won’t cut it. Gonna need a Welding Mask!!!!
pic.twitter.com/TmICRUV9uo
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018
pic.twitter.com/TmICRUV9uo
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018
Even our wonderful Wilburine decided to share his thoughts on our Economy!
These better-than-expected retail sales numbers are another great sign that @POTUS's economic plan is working for the American people. https://t.co/jiSqwxT2zC
— Sec. Wilbur Ross (@SecretaryRoss) August 17, 2018
— Sec. Wilbur Ross (@SecretaryRoss) August 17, 2018
— Sec. Wilbur Ross (@SecretaryRoss) August 17, 2018
The future is going to be so bright if we don’t concede anything with the Chinese! Pinch them hard! I mean real hard! We get everything or it is nothing at all! The more the Chinese stall the more time that goes by with the settled reality of not needing Chinese made garbage! So in other words Americans get used to the fact of not buying Chinese made is more of the mindset of moving away from China altogether! This is what needs to happen in order to secure our future. Win WIN!
I so hear Wilbur’s voice in this announcement. Fabulous!
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🦁
Thank you. Mr. President!!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LOL!!
Thank you God for Donald trump
Amen 🙏
I never thought hearing those incredible words coming out of Larry’s mouth would cause my eyes to get watery but they did! WE ARE CRUSHING IT! LET AMERICANS RUN! THE BIGGEST STORY THIS YEAR IS THE ECONOMIC BOOM 💥!
I love the fact the MSM doesn’t discuss the Economy. It shows everyday Americans that are benefiting from it that they are truly the opposition party. There is no clearer example than that.
I truly believe our President and our Killers when they say we haven’t seen anything yet.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve’s 3rd Quarter real GDP rate is currently 4.3%!
The Atlanta Federal Reserve's forecast for the 3rd Quarter: 4.3% — August 16, 2018
The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth in the 3rd Quarter of 2018 is 4.3% on August 16th. The same percent from August 15th
The next update will be on August 24th.https://t.co/5YFVGc7e0i pic.twitter.com/dqU6g0Poeg
— Baba97 (@Baba9773) August 16, 2018
The Atlanta Federal Reserve's forecast for the 3rd Quarter: 4.3% — August 16, 2018
The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth in the 3rd Quarter of 2018 is 4.3% on August 16th. The same percent from August 15th
The next update will be on August 24th.https://t.co/5YFVGc7e0i pic.twitter.com/dqU6g0Poeg
— Baba97 (@Baba9773) August 16, 2018
💥 💥 💥
The mudslime media are killing themselves, their downfall is ALL on them.
They’ll never learn – can’t fix stoonad 😜
Your absolutely right!
However, Charles Payne absolutely gets it!
.@cvpayne: "This was an impressive session today to cap-off really an impressive week for the stock market. One that, I think, should give all fence sitters a greater sense of urgency."

— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) August 17, 2018
— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) August 17, 2018
.@cvpayne: "This was an impressive session today to cap-off really an impressive week for the stock market. One that, I think, should give all fence sitters a greater sense of urgency." https://t.co/egmYAUfHRK pic.twitter.com/Yx8tXagSKV
— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) August 17, 2018
I’m pretty sure that PBS didn’t add the dynamic rising text to that short clip of Kudlow.
😄
I heard that Kudlow speech live … on FBN … playing in the background … the white noise of my morning routine … and as he went on … it GRABBED my attention. Riveted my attention. The man is a TRUE Believer (in Trump), in FREEDOM, of unshackling capitalism from the Democraps eco-Socialist “management”. I could hear the dead seriousness and emotional excitement (if Kudlow’s voice could ever convey such) over the Trump economy. It was beautiful … it almost made me tear-up.
BTW … whoever thought to overlay Tracey Chapman’s Talkin bout a Revolution On top of Kudlows speech is a genius. The lyrics were uncannily in sync with Kudlow’s words. Although I doubt she had a Trumpian economic revolution in mind when she penned this GREAT song.
Amen
Moar winnamins please!!! I’m STILL not tired of winning!!!!
So how AWESOME is the koala with shades?!?!
😂
Did you say Winnamins?
😆
CHEERS 🍻
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A 🦁❤️
Winnimins aren’t just for breakfast anymore!
😂😂😂
Cool cats!!
Roaring Lion 🦁
🇺🇸
Hahahahahaha!!
Patient cats.
K- Bear! The future is definitely bright!
And the rat ba$tard$ in the enemedia are clamoring for the names of Manafort jurors but will never report this or give credit where it’s due. I would hope no one in the CTH family would pay for their propaganda. Cancel if you are.
I still want to get spending under control and then I’ll get really excited. I saw a report that interest on the debt will exceed defense spending by 2025. What would be Treepers best guess abt how much of the budget is waste and fraud?
I don’t know who made that projection, but I suspect its,…balderdash.
Every but that the economy improves, means increased revenue.
Any projections made now, when each new set of economic #’s that come out has economists gobsmacked, is pure junk.
Absolutely.
Any economic projections for the future- that were made today- are relevant for about 48 hours.
I bet it’s sixty percent or more. Just one example is that we have a Dept of Energy that doesn’t produce any energy. I think they have about a $30 BILLION annual budget.
95% more like it LoL
Not to worry. We’ll have restructured the Fed by then and issuing real money. The bankers can pound sand
Well, $21 trillion is still “disappeared” from just DoD and HUD according to Catherine Austin-Fitts and Michigan State’s economics department, so who knows how much the other Alphabets would add to that figure. Until we stop this leaking, there is no way to control anything having to do with collections and expenditures unheeded by previous administrations. Monopoly money to be sure.
This must drive the Trump accounting team a bit balmy!
Larry’s good. He knows it. Larry learned that Trump was even more right. And, it was a good lesson, because it taught him something truthful and it is in the best interest of his profession and the economy. He’s grown in this job, and he loves it.
Imagine being an all-star pro who gets drafted onto the team and discovers the coach introduces fundamentals that you never bought into. Imagine your surprise when your coach takes you to new levels off all-pro–and you win the game, too. What’s not to be joyful about?
I think that’s Larry today. He’s happy, and he’s loving every minute of it. Reminds me if that kid from the Incredibles who, exhausted from the fight and so much winning, collapses onto his back and sighs “I love this family!”
evergreen! Great post!! “i lovw this family!” LOL!! True!! Me too!!
Larry got his thinking expanded.
Based in Reagan and expanded for the new trade paradigm. Kudlow is all in now and his enthusiasm shows.
K-Bear is so good at communicating about the economy I doubt he would ever be on the MSM fake news Sunday shows, especially Meet the Depressed. The news is just too damn good.
So bright we’re gonna need thise special eclipse glasses or we’ll burn our eyeballs!!!
Happy happy baby 💖💖💖💖
Our Super President can stare at the future WITHOUT glasses!
Get the man some shades !
“Not a rise, not a blip, a genuine Economic BOOM”
Alleluia, Amen!!
🙏🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🙏
Huh? But our former President insisted we were conscripted to the economic malaise of a “new normal”. Barrack said relax and enjoy your foodstamps, er EBT card.
Thank you, as always Sundance, for sharing this glorious moment 🇺🇸
Cheers Minnie! Dont ya just love how Larry” Kuddlelow” says BOOM! As PDJT says–“It’s the voice”!
Winnamins for years!
CHEERS 🇺🇸
Go President Trump, go!!
Truth!!!!!!
Such a glorious time to be alive, we are Blessed!
I hate that Larry had the mild heart attack awhile back, but it had a silver lining. It made us all realize just how much we care about the guy.
It was also a wake-up call for Larry. So much can be done for the heart now a days if you know there is a problem.
Airbrushing his Presidency out of American history. Just a footnote now 🙂
He’s even been erased from movies
Devil is cut from ‘The Bible’ movie because he looks like Obama
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2561677/The-devil-cut-The-Bible-spin-film-looks-like-President-Obama.html
Nimrod– HE DOES!
Only thing missing is the nasty fly on his nose 😐
Hehehe.. there’s a reason the Devil looks like Obama, here. The film crew. The actor wore an Obama mask. On this mask, are the makeup and effects we see, hence the resemblance..
the similarities between Satan, played by actor Mohamen Mehdi Ouazanni, and the President Barrack Hussein Obama. Huh?! Similar names too …
“Like it never even happened.”
Curry! Loving all your added graphics tonite! Thanks for the giggles!!
Omg that Koala graphic perfect hahahaha!!
Sean Spicer sums the MAGA results than me.
Skip to end of his article for the details of Trumpanomics!
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2018/08/17/an_open_letter_to_the_colluding_press_137833.html
From April to July 2018, the number of employed youth 16 to 24 years old increased by
2.0 million to 20.9 million, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This
year, 55.0 percent of young people were employed in July
Employment-population ratios in July 2018 were higher than a year earlier for young
women (54.8 percent), Whites (58.0 percent), and Hispanics (51.7 percent). The ratios
declined for young men (55.2 percent) and Asians (39.7 percent). The ratio for Blacks,
at 47.2 percent in July.
While it bugs me to no end that the dims have rewritten reality to raise who is called “youth” to 24 am happy to see more 16 – 24 year olds working.
At 24 a person should be fully employed and saving money for the future, a future that includes defined goals ( that do not include scores for games ).
16 is not too young to have near term savings goals and that requires a job to achieve them.
Hands to work, hearts to God.
MAGA
This is the first lesson any politician has delivered to our youth. I just hope they move from a socialist world view to a free economy world view. God knows they need to know what the correct policy for them is.
Joe Dan says the same thing, only different.
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/
Most Pro-Black @POTUS in our lifetime!
Thx to @realDonaldTrump’s policies:
BLACKED OWNED SMALL BUSINESSES JUMPED BY 400% IN ONE YEAR FROM 2017-2018!
@blackenterprise reports survey by @Guidant shows the State of Black Businesses is on the rise! pic.twitter.com/rzF1kXm19C
— Kareem D. Lanier (@realkareemdream) August 17, 2018
Most Pro-Black @POTUS in our lifetime!
Thx to @realDonaldTrump’s policies:
BLACKED OWNED SMALL BUSINESSES JUMPED BY 400% IN ONE YEAR FROM 2017-2018!
@blackenterprise reports survey by @Guidant shows the State of Black Businesses is on the rise! pic.twitter.com/rzF1kXm19C
— Kareem D. Lanier (@realkareemdream) August 17, 2018
400% is on the rise?
Lawdy give TRUMP credit already 400% is YUGE
CNN:
“Breaking news. This just in. Black owned businesses have seen…Wait. I’ve just been handed this… Oh! Breaking News! Stormy. Stormy, Stormy…Omarosa…Manafort…And, Russia, Russia, Russia… Well that’s the story here. Back to you, Don.
Kudlow is absolutely right and the media will again be surprised in the 2018 midterms. The people will absolutely reject socialism and open borders because they got jobs, they got bonuses, they got pay raises, the got benefit increases, they got their 401(k)s and investments booming because of the stock market.
This is all capitalism and Trump has been the biggest cheerleader of it all and the people will come out to vote to reject Marxist globalist policies of the Left. Schumer and Pelosi are going to be sent home packing with a shellacking! The GOP will hold the House and add potentially 10 new GOP Senators to give Trump his reinforcements to complete his agenda before 2020.
Kudlow is absolutely right, the economy is indeed the biggest story this year. If third quarter GDP comes in at 4.3%, it’s lights out! MAGA!!
On August 16, the #GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth in Q3 2018 is 4.3%

— Atlanta Fed (@AtlantaFed) August 16, 2018
— Atlanta Fed (@AtlantaFed) August 16, 2018
On August 16, the #GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth in Q3 2018 is 4.3% https://t.co/gUnb7280Ha pic.twitter.com/oGxy6vl8hQ
— Atlanta Fed (@AtlantaFed) August 16, 2018
Think about how positive it is for people to be working again instead of watching life pass them by. Even more – changing jobs and know that you are a valued commodity as companies compete for your labor with higher wages and other perks.
–“Ordinary people run this economy…and they [the former leaders] were wrong”
Finally, a return to Econ 101 from double speak. How is it that both Democrats and Republicans totally missed this opportunity before Trump? I love it that we are not achieving our goals by lowering [Obama and Bush and Clinton] our expectations.
THE FUTURE IS SO BRIGHT MY EYES ARE BURNING!
Finally main street is roaring. Thanks, PDJT.
Mr. K
“The President is telling folks to take a rip at the ball; And they’re Doin It!”
Damn straight!
MAGAnomics = A powerhouse locomotive pulling a train named “The Trumpwinian Express” ?
Better:
…train named the “Trumpwinian Express”.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
The way President Trump is going with the economy, Sun Glasses won't cut it. Gonna need a Welding Mask!!!!
Even our wonderful Wilburine decided to share his thoughts on our Economy!
The future is going to be so bright if we don't concede anything with the Chinese! Pinch them hard! I mean real hard! We get everything or it is nothing at all! The more the Chinese stall the more time that goes by with the settled reality of not needing Chinese made garbage! So in other words Americans get used to the fact of not buying Chinese made is more of the mindset of moving away from China altogether! This is what needs to happen in order to secure our future. Win WIN!
I so hear Wilbur's voice in this announcement. Fabulous!
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🦁
Thank you. Mr. President!!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LOL!!
Thank you God for Donald trump
Amen 🙏
I never thought hearing those incredible words coming out of Larry’s mouth would cause my eyes to get watery but they did! WE ARE CRUSHING IT! LET AMERICANS RUN! THE BIGGEST STORY THIS YEAR IS THE ECONOMIC BOOM 💥!
I love the fact the MSM doesn’t discuss the Economy. It shows everyday Americans that are benefiting from it that they are truly the opposition party. There is no clearer example than that.
I truly believe our President and our Killers when they say we haven’t seen anything yet.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve’s 3rd Quarter real GDP rate is currently 4.3%!
💥 💥 💥
The mudslime media are killing themselves, their downfall is ALL on them.
They’ll never learn – can’t fix stoonad 😜
Your absolutely right!
However, Charles Payne absolutely gets it!
I'm pretty sure that PBS didn't add the dynamic rising text to that short clip of Kudlow.

😄
😄
I heard that Kudlow speech live … on FBN … playing in the background … the white noise of my morning routine … and as he went on … it GRABBED my attention. Riveted my attention. The man is a TRUE Believer (in Trump), in FREEDOM, of unshackling capitalism from the Democraps eco-Socialist “management”. I could hear the dead seriousness and emotional excitement (if Kudlow’s voice could ever convey such) over the Trump economy. It was beautiful … it almost made me tear-up.
BTW … whoever thought to overlay Tracey Chapman’s Talkin bout a Revolution On top of Kudlows speech is a genius. The lyrics were uncannily in sync with Kudlow’s words. Although I doubt she had a Trumpian economic revolution in mind when she penned this GREAT song.
Amen
Moar winnamins please!!! I’m STILL not tired of winning!!!!
So how AWESOME is the koala with shades?!?!
😂
Did you say Winnamins?
😆
CHEERS 🍻
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A 🦁❤️
Winnimins aren't just for breakfast anymore!
😂😂😂
Cool cats!!
Roaring Lion 🦁
🇺🇸
Hahahahahaha!!
Patient cats.
K- Bear! The future is definitely bright!
And the rat ba$tard$ in the enemedia are clamoring for the names of Manafort jurors but will never report this or give credit where it's due. I would hope no one in the CTH family would pay for their propaganda. Cancel if you are.
I still want to get spending under control and then I'll get really excited. I saw a report that interest on the debt will exceed defense spending by 2025. What would be Treepers best guess abt how much of the budget is waste and fraud?
I don’t know who made that projection, but I suspect its,…balderdash.
Every but that the economy improves, means increased revenue.
Any projections made now, when each new set of economic #’s that come out has economists gobsmacked, is pure junk.
Absolutely.
Any economic projections for the future- that were made today- are relevant for about 48 hours.
I bet it's sixty percent or more. Just one example is that we have a Dept of Energy that doesn't produce any energy. I think they have about a $30 BILLION annual budget.
95% more like it LoL
Not to worry. We'll have restructured the Fed by then and issuing real money. The bankers can pound sand
Well, $21 trillion is still "disappeared" from just DoD and HUD according to Catherine Austin-Fitts and Michigan State's economics department, so who knows how much the other Alphabets would add to that figure. Until we stop this leaking, there is no way to control anything having to do with collections and expenditures unheeded by previous administrations. Monopoly money to be sure.

This must drive the Trump accounting team a bit balmy!
This must drive the Trump accounting team a bit balmy!
Larry’s good. He knows it. Larry learned that Trump was even more right. And, it was a good lesson, because it taught him something truthful and it is in the best interest of his profession and the economy. He’s grown in this job, and he loves it.
Imagine being an all-star pro who gets drafted onto the team and discovers the coach introduces fundamentals that you never bought into. Imagine your surprise when your coach takes you to new levels off all-pro–and you win the game, too. What’s not to be joyful about?
I think that’s Larry today. He’s happy, and he’s loving every minute of it. Reminds me if that kid from the Incredibles who, exhausted from the fight and so much winning, collapses onto his back and sighs “I love this family!”
evergreen! Great post!! "i lovw this family!" LOL!! True!! Me too!!
Larry got his thinking expanded.
Based in Reagan and expanded for the new trade paradigm. Kudlow is all in now and his enthusiasm shows.
K-Bear is so good at communicating about the economy I doubt he would ever be on the MSM fake news Sunday shows, especially Meet the Depressed. The news is just too damn good.
So bright we're gonna need thise special eclipse glasses or we'll burn our eyeballs!!!

Happy happy baby 💖💖💖💖
Happy happy baby 💖💖💖💖
Our Super President can stare at the future WITHOUT glasses!
Get the man some shades !
“Not a rise, not a blip, a genuine Economic BOOM”
Alleluia, Amen!!
🙏🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🙏
Huh? But our former President insisted we were conscripted to the economic malaise of a "new normal". Barrack said relax and enjoy your foodstamps, er EBT card.
Thank you, as always Sundance, for sharing this glorious moment 🇺🇸
Cheers Minnie! Dont ya just love how Larry" Kuddlelow" says BOOM! As PDJT says–"It's the voice"!

Winnamins for years!
Winnamins for years!
CHEERS 🇺🇸
Go President Trump, go!!
Truth!!!!!!
Such a glorious time to be alive, we are Blessed!
🙏🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🙏
I hate that Larry had the mild heart attack awhile back, but it had a silver lining. It made us all realize just how much we care about the guy.
It was also a wake-up call for Larry. So much can be done for the heart now a days if you know there is a problem.
Airbrushing his Presidency out of American history. Just a footnote now 🙂
He’s even been erased from movies
Devil is cut from ‘The Bible’ movie because he looks like Obama
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2561677/The-devil-cut-The-Bible-spin-film-looks-like-President-Obama.html
Nimrod– HE DOES!
Only thing missing is the nasty fly on his nose 😐
Hehehe.. there's a reason the Devil looks like Obama, here. The film crew. The actor wore an Obama mask. On this mask, are the makeup and effects we see, hence the resemblance..
the similarities between Satan, played by actor Mohamen Mehdi Ouazanni, and the President Barrack Hussein Obama. Huh?! Similar names too …
"Like it never even happened."
Curry! Loving all your added graphics tonite! Thanks for the giggles!!
Omg that Koala graphic perfect hahahaha!!
Sean Spicer sums the MAGA results than me.
Skip to end of his article for the details of Trumpanomics!
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2018/08/17/an_open_letter_to_the_colluding_press_137833.html
From April to July 2018, the number of employed youth 16 to 24 years old increased by
2.0 million to 20.9 million, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This
year, 55.0 percent of young people were employed in July
Employment-population ratios in July 2018 were higher than a year earlier for young
women (54.8 percent), Whites (58.0 percent), and Hispanics (51.7 percent). The ratios
declined for young men (55.2 percent) and Asians (39.7 percent). The ratio for Blacks,
at 47.2 percent in July.
While it bugs me to no end that the dims have rewritten reality to raise who is called “youth” to 24 am happy to see more 16 – 24 year olds working.
At 24 a person should be fully employed and saving money for the future, a future that includes defined goals ( that do not include scores for games ).
16 is not too young to have near term savings goals and that requires a job to achieve them.
Hands to work, hearts to God.
MAGA
This is the first lesson any politician has delivered to our youth. I just hope they move from a socialist world view to a free economy world view. God knows they need to know what the correct policy for them is.
Joe Dan says the same thing, only different.
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/
400% is on the rise?
Lawdy give TRUMP credit already 400% is YUGE
CNN:
“Breaking news. This just in. Black owned businesses have seen…Wait. I’ve just been handed this… Oh! Breaking News! Stormy. Stormy, Stormy…Omarosa…Manafort…And, Russia, Russia, Russia… Well that’s the story here. Back to you, Don.
Kudlow is absolutely right and the media will again be surprised in the 2018 midterms. The people will absolutely reject socialism and open borders because they got jobs, they got bonuses, they got pay raises, the got benefit increases, they got their 401(k)s and investments booming because of the stock market.
This is all capitalism and Trump has been the biggest cheerleader of it all and the people will come out to vote to reject Marxist globalist policies of the Left. Schumer and Pelosi are going to be sent home packing with a shellacking! The GOP will hold the House and add potentially 10 new GOP Senators to give Trump his reinforcements to complete his agenda before 2020.
Kudlow is absolutely right, the economy is indeed the biggest story this year. If third quarter GDP comes in at 4.3%, it’s lights out! MAGA!!
Think about how positive it is for people to be working again instead of watching life pass them by. Even more – changing jobs and know that you are a valued commodity as companies compete for your labor with higher wages and other perks.
–“Ordinary people run this economy…and they [the former leaders] were wrong”
Finally, a return to Econ 101 from double speak. How is it that both Democrats and Republicans totally missed this opportunity before Trump? I love it that we are not achieving our goals by lowering [Obama and Bush and Clinton] our expectations.
THE FUTURE IS SO BRIGHT MY EYES ARE BURNING!
Finally main street is roaring. Thanks, PDJT.
Mr. K
“The President is telling folks to take a rip at the ball; And they’re Doin It!”
Damn straight!
MAGAnomics = A powerhouse locomotive pulling a train named “The Trumpwinian Express” ?
Better:
…train named the “Trumpwinian Express”.
