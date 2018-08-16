Thursday August 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Medicine Wheel: Not even the Native Americans can tell us for sure through their oral legends who built the Wheel, when it was built nor it’s original purpose. It is located at approximately 10,000 feet above sea level on a remote mountain top in present day Wyoming.
Recent Native Americans journeyed there to fast, dance and pray for 4 days to seek answers of their prayers, seek vivid spiritual images and be closer to their Higher Self. Little Mouse said “One eventually finds their way to the Medicine Wheel to fulfill their life’s purpose.” Why on a remote mountain top? The solace on a mountain top is unsurpassed and the sky seems to go on forever. The fasting, coupled with the thin air at 10,000 ft. elevation, is almost certain to guarantee visions. Black Elk said, “Why a mountain?” “To get in touch with our Higher Self and commune with the ancient ones.” ” Why the next mountain?” “Because just beyond the next ridge lie the memories we had as children but have forgotten.
” This trip had to be arduous for the Indians, by vehicle today it is a 13% grade through winding switchbacks but from the summit you can see valleys below and other mountain tops at the horizon which might be hundreds of miles away. You drive up through the timberline to unmelted snow, even in July. We completed the drive and the parking lot was fairly full and we were a little surprised so many people were up there at one time considering it is in such a remote region.
The Wheel is open 24 hours per day and many do make the trip at midnight. It is unimaginable what this must look like by a full moon. The animals still roam free and we saw tracks of either the largest deer possible or else they were moose or elk tracks. The ranger at the bottom was a friendly sort who answered whatever questions we had but information is relatively scarce because not that much is known about the Wheel. Jokingly he told us the hike was up an unpaved road-of-sorts which somehow managed to be uphill both going and coming back and was approximately 1 1/2 mile each way. Take whatever you will need such as water or (in our case) cinnamon rolls plus a waterproof jacket. The weather in the upper altitudes is fickle at best. A sunny day can turn to rain or sleet or high winds without warning.
Fortunately the Wheel was open when we arrived. It is still a sacred ceremonial site for Native Americans and if they wish to hold a ceremony or ritual, no one will be allowed in until the ritual is finished.
The path/road started out uphill and we started out at about 8,000 feet altitude. The going got tougher as we approached unmelted snow and the road got rockier. The view was breath taking. The valleys were covered with spruce and pines with rocky outcrops and dotted with hill tops that looked like they were covered with green velvet. We did’t see much animal life except for one lovely little blue/grey bird. There were no insects to torment us and as the path became more strenuous we came out of our jackets. Despite the chilly weather we were starting to sweat. The air got thinner and we stopped several times to catch our breath. Younger hikers passed us by and continued their way to the top. We even got passed by several older hikers which didn’t make us feel any better about ourselves. When we thought we were almost at the top we asked several hikers on their way down and they responded, “You are almost there, just that one last hill up there.” Oh crap! That was the steepest hill yet but if everyone else could make it, so could we. I told Rick I didn’t travel thousands of miles to quit just short of the summit.
This was the same path the ancient ones had used to the Wheel,there isn’t really any other way up there. Finally we made it! Huffing and puffing, I spread my jacket out on a low rock and sat down to catch my breath and to look up at the clear sky.
You are required to walk around the circle in a clockwise manner and there were many people doing just that. It was touching to see how many couples were holding hands as they walked. I was taking a much needed sip of water when a young park ranger approached me and said there was a ceremony about to take place and would we please be very quiet and not take any pictures until the ritual was over. I looked around and suddenly, as if an hour had passed, we were totally alone! It was just Rick, the young ranger, myself and a Native American couple who was standing in the center of the wheel. Keep in mind, no one is allowed up there during a ritual and now we were there and no one else! The solitude was overwhelming; not a bird chirping, not an insect buzzing, not a breath of wind stirring.
The ritual started and I stood without making a motion for at least half an hour. The man started singing or chanting or praying in his native tongue. He knelt and prayed. He touched his head to the center altar and offered, what I can only imagine were small offerings, under the skull of a bison. Then he stood and stepped back and the woman with him repeated the ritual he had performed. Finally they stood at the altar together praying and a hawk flew straight across the sky through the center of the Wheel where the couple stood. The hawk uttered two piercing calls as he was directly over the heads of the couple. It continued flying in a straight line directly over Rick and me. The ritual ended shortly after. The Indian couple left and the gate to the Wheel was locked behind them.
Tourists started coming from the mountain path to the Wheel almost immediately. The ranger told us we were very privledged to have been witnesses to the ceremony because it was very rare any non-Indian was allowed to see them. Rick and I continued to the circumference of the Wheel and there were thousands of offerings hanging on the fence surrounding it. Upon looking closer, you realized that not all of them were scarves or bandanas as they first appeared but many were small prayer bundles. Small bunches of tied twigs, mussel shells, small bones, leather pouches and thousands of other offerings. You must assume the offerings stay there until they decay and blow elsewhere and they lay for centuries wherever they land. We took many, many pictures and off in the distance a storm was hanging over the mountain and thunder and lightening were starting up.
We decided to hurry down the mountain before the weather became serious. The ranger was somehow right, it was uphill in both directions or at least it seemed that way but the air started being more refreshing and our breathing became less labored. It started to rain on us. People who must not have spent much time at the Wheel were hurrying down the mountain and we jokingly told them to send a taxi up for us when they reached the ranger station at the bottom. It was getting late but people still continued to hike up the mountain in the other direction…pity them! Suddenly the sun popped out from behind the clouds and I looked down the 9,000 foot drop to the valley below us. There was a complete arc of a brilliant rainbow across the green valley below us! We were looking down on a rainbow! I looked around us and suddenly we were alone again. Where were all the hikers going in both directions? Once again, Rick and I were the only ones to be in a position to see. We snapped a quick 4 pictures and 2 seem to have turned out well. It is a good thing because it was over very quickly. The sun went away, the rain continued and we finally made it down the mountain back to the ranger station.
It is said that very few people make the journey to the Medicine Wheel who do not experience some sort of spiritual happening. Surely we were, indeed, more blessed than most by being allowed to witness the ritual, to witness the lone flight of a bird sacred to the ancients and to stand on top of a rainbow. Just sit and think for a moment that this all started when I looked to buy a coffee table book at a book store in Dayton, Ohio and happened upon one featuring the most 500 spiritual places on Earth.
The Medicine Wheel was featured in this book but, surprisingly enough, there is no mention of it and no brochure for it in the racks in Cody or Sheridan, Wyoming which are quite local to the site. The Medicine Wheel: Not even the Native Americans can tell us for sure through their oral legends who built the Wheel, when it was built nor it’s original purpose.
LITTLE LAKES VALLEY – MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
Elvis Aaron Presley – born: January 8, 1935; Died: August 16, 1977
Elvis Presley – A Boy From Tupelo: A Short Film
Elvis Presley – “Don’t Be Cruel”
Recorded July 2, 1956, RCA Studios in New York.
Written by Otis Blackwell
You know I can be found,
sitting home all alone,
If you can’t come around,
at least please telephone.
Don’t be cruel to a heart that’s true.
Baby, if I made you mad
for something I might have said,
Please, let’s forget my past,
the future looks bright ahead,
Don’t be cruel to a heart that’s true.
I don’t want no other love,
Baby, it’s still you I’m thinking of.
Don’t stop thinking of me,
don’t make me feel this way
Come on over here and love me,
you know what I want you to say.
Don’t be cruel to a heart that’s true.
Why should we be apart?
I really love you, Baby, cross my heart.
Let’s walk up to the preacher
and let us say I do,
Then you’ll know you’ll have me,
and I’ll know that I’ll have you.
Don’t be cruel to a heart that’s true.
I don’t want no other love,
Baby, it’s still you I’m thinking of.
Don’t be cruel to a heart that’s true.
Don’t be cruel to a heart that’s true.
I don’t want no other love,
Baby, it’s still you I’m thinking of.
Neuroscientists Discover a Song That Reduces Anxiety By 65%
Another approach to soothing the difficulties from anxiety is called music therapy. A new song developed specifically by sound therapists stands out among other songs tested for its success in soothing the mind and alleviating symptoms of anxiety
Measured by things like heart rate, blood pressure, and cortisol levels in the brain, listening to this song through headphones was found to reduce the effects of anxiety by 65%
The song is called “Weightless” by Marconi Union – be sure to pass it on to someone who might need it.
I’m a massage therapist and that’s what I always play in my massage sessions.
Hahaha
Oops. Let’s try again.
The soloist–Zoe Brown–what a lovely voice. Thanks for posting, Garrison!
God’s Promise vs. Man’s Efforts
“For if they which are of the law be heirs, faith is made void, and the promise made of none effect: Because the law worketh wrath…” (Rom. 4:14,15).
This should be self-evident to us all. If blessing is gained by the works of the Law, it is earned. This is why Gal. 3:18 says: “If the inheritance be of the law it is no more of promise, but God gave it to Abraham by promise.”
The Apostle Paul, God’s great apostle of grace, declares in Rom. 4:4,5:
“Now to him that worketh is the reward not reckoned of grace, but of debt. But to him that worketh not, but believeth on Him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness.”
But let’s go back to that phrase: “the law worketh wrath.” Many people somehow do not see this. Even some clergymen tell us that the Law was given to help us to be good. But God Himself says, “the law worketh wrath.” Every criminal knows this, and every sinner should know it. God certainly places strong emphasis upon it:
“Wherefore then serveth the law? It was added because of transgressions” (Gal. 3:19), “that every mouth may be stopped, and all the world may be brought in guilty before God” (Rom. 3:19). “Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in His sight, for by the law is the knowledge of sin” (Rom. 3:20).
If we come to God expecting eternal life because of our good works, are we not offering Him our terms, which He can never accept? He will never sell salvation at any price, and certainly not for a few paltry “good” works, when our lives are filled with failure and sin.
Our only hope? God has promised to give eternal life to those who trust in His Son (John 3:35,36; Acts 16:31; etc.).
“The gift of God is eternal life, through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Rom. 6:23).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/gods-promise-vs-mans-efforts/
= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =
Romans 4:14 For if they which are of the law be heirs, faith is made void, and the promise made of none effect: 15 Because the law worketh wrath: for where no law is, there is no transgression.
Galatians 3:18 For if the inheritance be of the law, it is no more of promise: but God gave it to Abraham by promise.
Rom 4:4 Now to him that worketh is the reward not reckoned of grace, but of debt. 5 But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness.
Gal 3:19 Wherefore then serveth the law? It was added because of transgressions, till the seed should come to whom the promise was made; and it was ordained by angels in the hand of a mediator.
Rom 3:19 Now we know that what things soever the law saith, it saith to them who are under the law: that every mouth may be stopped, and all the world may become guilty before God. 20 Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin.
John 3:35 The Father loveth the Son, and hath given all things into his hand. 36 He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him.
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
Rom 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
Happy Cursday Treepers. Today we’re celebrating Labradoodles!
I hope Barron knows how much we love his mother and father. I am sure his life can be difficult at times. He looks like an outstanding young man. God Bless you, Barron.
there’s a depth in Baron’s quiet eyes…just like his soulful mother. 🙂
(sorry…I always seem to misspell Barron’s name.)
HAPPY CURSDAY!
Thank you Lord for the miracle of having this Lion for our VSG POTUS.
http://time.com/melania-trump-inauguration-model-first-lady/
“Melania Trump’s journey to becoming First Lady of the United States is almost as interesting as her husband’s ascent to the presidency.”
Air Force General Faces Hateful Attack over Prayer Website
https://www.toddstarnes.com/faith/air-force-general-faces-hateful-attack-over-prayer-website/
https://radio.foxnews.com/2018/08/14/todd-starnes-we-have-to-take-a-stand-for-religious-liberty-in-the-military/
Mikey Weinstein is one of the most hateful men America who devotes his life to tracking down and persecuting Christians just like fascist entities the world over. He’d be perfectly happy to have every vocal Christian in the military, regardless of rank, to be imprisoned. Mikey had great power during the Obama administrations. The Pentagon is less afraid of him now, but he still has some influence among the holdovers from 2009-2017.
This is an interesting story…IS MIKEY WEINSTEIN REALLY A USAFA HONOR GRADUATE? – 1 November 2016
http://christianfighterpilot.com/2016/11/01/is-mikey-weinstein-really-a-usafa-honor-graduate/
My American friends, It’s me your Israeli Trump supporter brother. It’s been a while since I posted on this beautiful platform. I have here something very non political to show. In this world of labeling children (and adults too) and drugging them with psychiatric medications I am posting the below video. And I want to mention that what you see in this video is not unique, My sister in law is doing exactly the same thing and has refused to drug a single child and her students and their parents are very greatful in the long run. America has over 8 million children on psych drugs and it’s hitting Israel too. Almost all the mass shootings in American schools were done by people on those kind of medications. You can research it. There is another way, enjoy the video:
Thank you David…a special kind of courage and love.
Lovely woman, this Chen Miller.
Wonderful David – thank you so much for this post.
Thank you for sharing this uplifting video!
Julia Child’s birthday is coming up…..
5 Classic Recipes to Celebrate Julia Child’s Birthday
Don’t worry, there will be cake
https://www.tastingtable.com/cook/national/julia-child-recipes-roast-chicken
